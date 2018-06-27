Ah, the first week of summer, when a middle-aged man’s thoughts turn to what you and I should read on vacation! Here are some books I am reading this summer that might be of interest to you:

Ronan Farrow, “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence” (Norton). As someone who writes a fair number of words a day, I am thoroughly offended at Farrow’s prodigious output. How in the hell did he write this lean, mean obituary to the State Department That Was in between writing Pulitzer Prize-winning stories for the New Yorker about Harvey Weinstein and the like?

Somehow he did it, interviewing every living secretary of state in the process. Farrow’s thesis is that what the Trump administration is doing to Foggy Bottom just piles on after decades of disregard by previous administrations. It is a compelling argument, but that has not prevented me from getting enraged all over again at Rex Tillerson’s abject fecklessness.

Tanisha Fazal, “Wars of Law: Unintended Consequences in the Regulation of Armed Conflict” (Cornell University Press). You know what states rarely do nowadays? Issue formal declarations of war. You know why? Of course you don’t, because you’re not Tanisha Fazal, who knows more about the laws of war than you do. So you should read her book. In “Wars of Law,” in which she examines the development of international humanitarian law and its unintended consequences.

Jonathan Rauch, “The Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After 50” (Thomas Dunne). I wasn’t kidding when I described myself as middle-aged. This summer I have a pretty big birthday coming, and I’m not entirely sure if I’m equipped to handle it. For me, Rauch’s book is perfectly timed. And I like the idea, whether it will turn out to be true or not, that my sense of well-being is likely to improve.

Dana Schwartz, “Choose Your Own Disaster” (Grand Central). Schwartz first came to my attention in 2016 when, as a writer at the New York Observer, she penned one hell of an open letter to her boss, jack-of-all-policy-trades Jared Kushner. Then I stumbled upon her Twitter feed, which is an absolute delight. So it is a treat to see that she has written a longer piece of prose.

“Choose Your Own Disaster” is a salted caramel of a memoir. Her travails as an early 20-something aspiring writer/rom-com character are the perfect mixture of salty and sweet. Some might call her work a “guilty pleasure,” but not to her face, and rightly so, as she recently explained in PostEverything. The way she structured her book, in “Choose Your Own Adventure” fashion, is alternatively funny and poignant. Anyone who has ever taken a creative writing class in college will nod along in recognition at the early parts of her book. Go buy it