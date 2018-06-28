Geoffrey Kabaservice is the director of political studies at the Niskanen Center and author of "Rule and Ruin: The Downfall of Moderation and the Destruction of the Republican Party."



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the morning after she upset Rep. Joseph Crowley in the June 26 Democratic primary in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

An earthquake rocked the Democratic Party on Tuesday night as political neophyte and self-proclaimed socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District primary. The defeat of the party’s fourth-ranking leader by a candidate from the ideological fringe calls to mind the shocking 2014 loss by Eric Cantor, then the Republican House majority leader and speaker-in-waiting, to tea party hard-liner and political newcomer Dave Brat. The big question now: Does Ocasio-Cortez’s victory herald the long-predicted metamorphosis of the resistance into a full-blown tea party of the left?

My guess is yes: We are about to witness a tea party-like overthrow of the Democratic establishment, and Ocasio-Cortez will become the face of the resistance. But as a moderate Republican, I hope she and other resisters refrain from the Republican tea party’s lemming-like drive for ideological rigidity and inability to compromise.

On one level, Ocasio-Cortez’s victory merely vindicates the time-honored political truism that new blood drives out old. Crowley had party backing, name recognition, a massive war chest and all the dominance that comes with incumbency. But he was also a balding, middle-aged pol facing a telegenic upstart half his age.

Ocasio-Cortez has star power — her biographical video seems more like a superhero origin story than a campaign advertisement — and she made the most of her underdog appeal. But similar upsets have happened before. In 1966, for example, former House speaker Joseph W. Martin Jr. lost a primary to housewife Margaret “Peggy” Heckler, who hadn’t even been born when Martin first was elected to Congress.

But the faceoff of Crowley and Ocasio-Cortez had immense symbolic significance because, much like the clash between the Republican establishment and the tea party, it pitted the traditional party structure against its activists — and, perhaps, the past against the future.

[‘It’s not just one district’]

Crowley is a traditional liberal, a product of New York City’s Catholic schools and Irish American political circles, a party loyalist who paid his dues by serving in the state legislature and becoming a major fundraiser. In addition, as chair of the Queens County Democratic Party, he is one of the last of the old-time Democratic machine bosses. Ocasio-Cortez is a Latina and a community activist, was a volunteer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign and participated in the demonstrations at Standing Rock, N.D., in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux over a proposed oil pipeline. While her opponent received the support of the Democratic Party and the funding of big business and labor unions, she touted her rejection of corporate money, her endorsements from the Democratic Socialists of America and the Black Lives Caucus, and her identification with the experiences of 14th District voters, of whom 70 percent are minorities and half are immigrants.

So this election was almost a textbook example of the growing divide in the Democratic Party between the clubhouse and the streets. It’s a split between the aging, white-ethnic and male-dominated party with roots in the labor movement and the young, progressive activist movement, largely fronted by women and minorities, that has been energized by Occupy; the Sanders campaign; Black Lives Matter; the crises in Flint, Mich., and Puerto Rico; immigrant family separation; President Trump; and #MeToo.

We’ve been here before. The tea party, like the progressive movement that produced Ocasio-Cortez, developed in opposition to the leadership of its own party. Now it’s the Democrats’ turn to go through the same internal struggle between a cautious, big-business-supported, pragmatic party establishment and the impatient, ideological, out-for-blood activists at the grass roots.

Tea party animus led to the downfall of Speaker John A. Boehner (Ohio), who was too much of a traditional Republican, and even of his successor, Paul D. Ryan (Wis.), who was not enough of a firebrand for activists’ liking. My guess is that Nancy Pelosi, should her party prevail in November, will not regain the speaker’s gavel; it’s not impossible, but she’s both too toxic in conservative-leaning Democratic districts — she’s less popular than North Korea’s Kim Jong Un among Republican voters — and too establishment-friendly for progressives.

[What it means to be a white male candidate in Democratic primaries]

Republican leaders quickly attempted to welcome tea party insurgents into their ranks, much as Democratic leaders have tried to do with Ocasio-Cortez; Crowley even picked up a guitar at his election night watch party to dedicate a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” to his victorious opponent. But the tea partyers’ unwillingness to adapt to the traditional give-and-take of legislating meant that they never came close to achieving their goals of restrained deficits and smaller government. Progressives may end up sabotaging the Democratic Party’s ability to govern as well as diminishing the power of its leadership.

Tea partyers in 2009-2010 feared that the country was being endangered by an unrestrained president hostile to democracy and American traditions. But they had particular contempt for the Republican Party’s leadership, whom they scorned as wimps and sellouts who were more concerned about electability than moral principles. Change the date, president and party, and substitute conspiracy theories involving omnipotent corporations for the dark fantasies of Birchers and birthers, and you have the worldview of today’s progressives.

In the wake of Sanders’s thwarted presidential bid, progressives have come to despise the Democratic establishment as much as they hate President Trump. And, again like the tea party, they have begun to build institutions that will allow them to make end runs around the Democratic leadership. Ocasio-Cortez was recruited to run against Crowley by Brand New Congress, a political action committee formed by former Sanders staffers and supporters. Its goal, according to its website, is to overcome “the corrupt and complacent political establishment” by electing “un-bought ordinary working people to Congress.”

Much as the tea party pushed rank-and-file Republican legislators toward positions once considered extreme, the resistance movement has already persuaded many Democratic elites to embrace the Sanders stance on issues such as Medicare for all, free college and government-guaranteed jobs. But the progressive movement, like the tea party, has no liking for bandwagon-jumpers. Crowley eventually advocated all these positions, but progressives still found him insufficiently enlightened on causes such as criminal justice reform — his vote for a Blue Lives Matter bill struck activists as a rhetorical endorsement of police brutality — and the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Both tea party activism and progressivism have at times displayed the dogmatic certitude and unbending moralism of fundamentalist religion. Such an approach is poorly suited to American pluralistic democracy, which requires continual compromise among people who hold passionately opposed beliefs.

It’s all but certain that Ocasio-Cortez will enter Congress next year, but it remains to be seen whether she will adopt the opposition to bipartisanship and cooperation that marked many tea party legislators. One of her most severe criticisms of Crowley was that he moved his family to Virginia rather than leaving them at home in New York. This echo of tea party “swamp creatures” rhetoric is a repudiation of the governing process as well as the comity that once prevailed when legislators lived in Washington and came to know each other outside the political arena.

But, unlike the tea partyers who hated government, Ocasio-Cortez wants to use government to help working-class families in her district who are worried about rising rents and health-care costs. The same economic insecurities afflict the white working-class voters who have become the Republican Party’s base. It’s possible that progressives could find common ground with Republicans on these issues.

The anti-establishment tea party movement succeeded in pushing the GOP toward populism and overthrowing much of the party leadership, but it failed to achieve its nominal goals. We shall see whether Ocasio-Cortez and other anti-establishment progressives drive the Democratic Party toward a similar outcome.