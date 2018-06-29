1

Every Action done in Company, ought to be with Some Sign of Respect, to those that are Present.

I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2016

Show Nothing to your Friend that may affright him.

It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

Be no Flatterer, neither Play with any that delights not to be Play’d Withal.

“What you are doing to your competition is incredible. Number one, and I’m very proud of you, and it’s an honor to be on your show.” — to Sean Hannity, Oct. 11, 2017

Let your Countenance be pleasant but in Serious Matters Somewhat grave.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The Gestures of the Body must be Suited to the discourse you are upon.

Shew not yourself glad at the Misfortune of another though he were your enemy.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

When you see a Crime punished, you may be inwardly Pleased; but always shew Pity to the Suffering Offender.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Superfluous Complements and all Affectation of Ceremonie are to be avoided, yet where due they are not to be Neglected.

“[Kim Jong Un] speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.” — Fox News, June 15, 2018

In Speaking to men of Quality do not lean nor Look them full in the Face, nor approach too near them at lest Keep a full Pace from them.

Undertake not to Teach your equal in the art himself Proffesses; it Savours of arrogancy.

“I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me.”

— campaign speech, Nov. 12, 2015

When a man does all he can though it Succeeds not well blame not him that did it.

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Being to advise or reprehend any one, consider whether it ought to be in public or in Private; presently, or at Some other time in what terms to do it & in reproving Show no Sign of Cholar but do it with all Sweetness and Mildness.

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Use no Reproachful Language against any one neither Curse nor Revile.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Be not hasty to believe flying Reports to the Disparagement of any.

“An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud.”

— Twitter, Aug. 6, 2012

Eat not in the Streets, nor in the House, out of Season.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

Associate yourself with Men of good Quality if you Esteem your own Reputation; for ’is better to be alone than in bad Company.

Let your Conversation be without Malice or Envy, for ’is a Sign of a Tractable and Commendable Nature: And in all Causes of Passion admit Reason to Govern.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Be not immodest in urging your Friends to Discover a Secret.

Utter not base and frivolous things amongst grave and Learned Men nor very Difficult Questions or Subjects, among the Ignorant or things hard to be believed, Stuff not your Discourse with Sentences amongst your Betters nor Equals.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

A Man ought not to value himself of his Achievements, or rare Qualities of wit; much less of his riches Virtue or Kindred.

“You ever notice they always call the other side ‘the elite’? The elite! Why are they elite? I have a much better apartment than they do. I’m smarter than they are. I’m richer than they are. I became president, and they didn’t.” — speech, June 20, 2018

Think before you Speak pronounce not imperfectly nor bring out your Words too hastily but orderly & distinctly.

Make no Comparisons and if any of the Company be Commended for any brave act of Virtue, commend not another for the Same.

“I’m the most successful person ever to run for the presidency, by far. Nobody’s ever been more successful than me. I’m the most successful person ever to run. Ross Perot isn’t successful like me. Romney — I have a Gucci store that’s worth more than Romney.”

— Des Moines Register, June 1, 2015

Be not apt to relate News if you know not the truth thereof. In Discoursing of things you Have heard Name not your Author always A Secret Discover not.

An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama bought his house with the help of Tony Rezko. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

Entertaining any one at the table, it is decent to present him with meat; Undertake not to help others undesired by the Master.

Let your recreations be manful not sinful.

Stormy Daniels (Twitter/Reuters)

Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.

“I fully think apologizing is a great thing, but you have to be wrong. . . . I will absolutely apologize sometime in the hopefully distant future if I’m ever wrong.” — “The Tonight Show,” Sept. 11, 2015



