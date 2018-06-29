The Washington Post

How uncivilized

President Washington lived by 110 rules of civility and decent behavior. President Trump does not.

By Chris Rukan
Illustrated by Ryan McAmis

1

Every Action done in Company, ought to be with Some Sign of Respect, to those that are Present.

3

Show Nothing to your Friend that may affright him.

17

Be no Flatterer, neither Play with any that delights not to be Play’d Withal.

“What you are doing to your competition is incredible. Number one, and I’m very proud of you, and it’s an honor to be on your show.” — to Sean Hannity, Oct. 11, 2017

19

Let your Countenance be pleasant but in Serious Matters Somewhat grave.

20

The Gestures of the Body must be Suited to the discourse you are upon.

(Reuters)

22

Shew not yourself glad at the Misfortune of another though he were your enemy.

23

When you see a Crime punished, you may be inwardly Pleased; but always shew Pity to the Suffering Offender.

25

Superfluous Complements and all Affectation of Ceremonie are to be avoided, yet where due they are not to be Neglected.

“[Kim Jong Un] speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.” — Fox News, June 15, 2018

37

In Speaking to men of Quality do not lean nor Look them full in the Face, nor approach too near them at lest Keep a full Pace from them.

(Rick Wilking/Pool/Getty Images)

41

Undertake not to Teach your equal in the art himself Proffesses; it Savours of arrogancy.

“I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me.”
campaign speech, Nov. 12, 2015

44

When a man does all he can though it Succeeds not well blame not him that did it.

45

Being to advise or reprehend any one, consider whether it ought to be in public or in Private; presently, or at Some other time in what terms to do it & in reproving Show no Sign of Cholar but do it with all Sweetness and Mildness.

49

Use no Reproachful Language against any one neither Curse nor Revile.

50

Be not hasty to believe flying Reports to the Disparagement of any.

“An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud.”
Twitter, Aug. 6, 2012

55

Eat not in the Streets, nor in the House, out of Season.

56

Associate yourself with Men of good Quality if you Esteem your own Reputation; for ’is better to be alone than in bad Company.

Trump and Paul Manafort (Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)

58

Let your Conversation be without Malice or Envy, for ’is a Sign of a Tractable and Commendable Nature: And in all Causes of Passion admit Reason to Govern.

60

Be not immodest in urging your Friends to Discover a Secret.

61

Utter not base and frivolous things amongst grave and Learned Men nor very Difficult Questions or Subjects, among the Ignorant or things hard to be believed, Stuff not your Discourse with Sentences amongst your Betters nor Equals.

63

A Man ought not to value himself of his Achievements, or rare Qualities of wit; much less of his riches Virtue or Kindred.

“You ever notice they always call the other side ‘the elite’? The elite! Why are they elite? I have a much better apartment than they do. I’m smarter than they are. I’m richer than they are. I became president, and they didn’t.” — speech, June 20, 2018

73

Think before you Speak pronounce not imperfectly nor bring out your Words too hastily but orderly & distinctly.

(Twitter/Reuters)

78

Make no Comparisons and if any of the Company be Commended for any brave act of Virtue, commend not another for the Same.

“I’m the most successful person ever to run for the presidency, by far. Nobody’s ever been more successful than me. I’m the most successful person ever to run. Ross Perot isn’t successful like me. Romney — I have a Gucci store that’s worth more than Romney.”
Des Moines Register, June 1, 2015

79

Be not apt to relate News if you know not the truth thereof. In Discoursing of things you Have heard Name not your Author always A Secret Discover not.

93

Entertaining any one at the table, it is decent to present him with meat; Undertake not to help others undesired by the Master.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for Hill & Knowlton)

109

Let your recreations be manful not sinful.

Stormy Daniels (Twitter/Reuters)

110

Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.

“I fully think apologizing is a great thing, but you have to be wrong. . . . I will absolutely apologize sometime in the hopefully distant future if I’m ever wrong.” — “The Tonight Show,” Sept. 11, 2015

 
 

Credits: By Chris Rukan. Illustrated by Ryan McAmis.
