

Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz at his home in Miami Beach on Jan. 5, 2015. (Andrew Innerarity/Reuters)

Let me be as clear as possible: This column is not about Alan Dershowitz.

Sure, those readers who do not read carefully might infer that this column is actually about Alan Dershowitz, who is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus, at Harvard Law School. You see, Alan Dershowitz has been rather prominent on the public airwaves in the past year. He has argued that it was a mistake to appoint special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. He has repeatedly criticized the special counsel over the past year, suggested that Mueller should be investigated, told reporters, “I don’t believe collusion is a crime,” urged President Trump to fight any subpoena for him to testify and advocated for the investigation to end. He may or may not have a book coming out on the topic in the next few weeks.

But this is not a column about Alan Dershowitz. He is merely the vessel of a larger story, about people very much like Alan Dershowitz, who go on television to say unpopular things, and the horrible consequences of saying those things. What happens when Alan Dershowitz, the famed defender of O.J. Simpson and Claus von Bulow, who has been an unapologetic defender of Donald Trump’s rights vis-a-vis the special counsel, goes to his summer vacation house?

Earlier this week, Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed in the Hill about the trials and tribulations that he has faced at his summer redoubt after being such a vocal advocate for Trump’s legal rights:

[Being a liberal Democrat] is not good enough for some of my old friends on Martha’s Vineyard. For them, it is enough that what I have said about the Constitution might help Trump. So they are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard. One of them, an academic at a distinguished university, has told people that he would not attend any dinner or party to which I was invited. He and others have demanded “trigger warnings” so that they can be assured of having “safe spaces” in which they will not encounter me or my ideas. Others have said they will discontinue contributions to organizations that sponsor my talks. This is all familiar to me, since I lived through McCarthyism in the 1950s, when lawyers who represented alleged communists on civil libertarian grounds were shunned. Some of these lawyers and victims of McCarthyism lived on Martha’s Vineyard. I never thought I would see McCarthyism come to Martha’s Vineyard, but I have. I wonder if the professor who refuses to listen to anything I have to say also treats his students similarly.

Again, you might think that this is about Alan Dershowitz, but that is plainly false. After all, he wrote “this is not about me” in the eighth paragraph of a nine-paragraph op-ed about his social shunning. He then tweeted “It’s not about me” after some misguided souls read his op-ed and inferred that it really was all about Alan Dershowitz. In his follow-up conversations with reporters from the New York Times, Boston Globe and Martha’s Vineyard Times, all in the past 48 hours, Alan Dershowitz has repeatedly insisted that this entire kerfuffle is not about Alan Dershowitz. Surely, his column was about how there is a slippery slope between not being invited to cocktail parties on Martha’s Vineyard to being blackballed from one’s profession and dragged before the House Un-American Activities Committee to be publicly humiliated. Taking the famed Harvard Law School professor’s repeated assertions that this is not about Alan Dershowitz is the civil thing to do.

No, this column is not about Alan Dershowitz. It is about those chilly Chilmark folk icing him out of his social scene. How dare these coastal elites go on vacation and choose not to engage in dialogue with Alan Dershowitz! Those tenured academics who have expressed hostility to Dershowitz must have taken his 2003 statement that “I rarely invite my academic colleagues [to my Vineyard dinners]. Most of them don’t make good dinner guests,” literally but not seriously.

This is not about Alan Dershowitz. It is about whether anyone can think of a better vacation activity than discussing the politics of the Trump administration with a retired Harvard Law School professor trying to hawk his latest book. It is inconceivable that these affluent residents are not rushing en masse to the Chilmark General Store to engage in a Socratic dialogue with famed advocate Alan Dershowitz the moment they get off the ferry! Who wants to lounge on the beach with a good summer read when that is the enticing alternative?! When one moderate Republican on the island told the New York Times, “I don’t come here to discuss politics,” he was making this all about Alan Dershowitz. It is about the larger principle of going on vacation to vigorously argue about politics within one’s social circle.

Do not weep for Alan Dershowitz, however, because he is reveling, not whining. He made it very clear to the Times that he had not one, but two parties to attend this past Tuesday, and another one on Independence Day. He told the Globe that he attended “the annual soiree hosted by designer Kenneth Cole and his wife, Maria Cuomo.”

This column is not about Alan Dershowitz. It is about the lessons that Alan Dershowitz has inferred from his own idiosyncratic experiences as a media maven. It is about the ways in which it seems everyone misunderstood Alan Dershowitz’s column in the Hill. It is about Alan Dershowitz learning who his real friends are — the ones who do not want to vehemently disagree with him while on vacation. And how dare you readers think this column is about anything else.