

Leonard Leo, the executive vice president of the Federalist Society, left, welcomes Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch for a speech at a Federalist Society event on Nov. 16, 2017. (AP)

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts is not qualified at all to comment on President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice on the Supreme Court. I’m a political scientist, not a lawyer, no matter what Raw Story says.

As a political scientist, however, it is impossible not to notice the role the Federalist Society played in Trump’s selection of Kavanaugh. And it isn’t just him: This conservative legal organization has played an outsized role in all of Trump’s judicial appointments (though it might not want the credit for some of them).

David Brooks wrote about this earlier in the week for the New York Times:

Kavanaugh is the product of a community. He is the product of a conservative legal infrastructure that develops ideas, recruits talent, links rising stars, nurtures genius, molds and launches judicial nominees. It almost doesn’t matter which Republican is president. The conservative legal infrastructure is the entity driving the whole project. It almost doesn’t even matter if Kavanaugh is confirmed or shot down; there are dozens more who can fill the vacancy, just as smart and just as conservative…. The conservative legal establishment is fully mature. Trump bucked the conservative foreign policy establishment and the conservative economic establishment, but he’s given the conservative legal establishment more power than ever before, which is why there are so few never-Trumpers in legal circles…. It’s a lesson for everybody. If you emphasize professional excellence first, if you gain a foothold in society’s mainstream institutions, if you build a cohesive band of brothers and sisters, you can transform the landscape of your field.

There’s a slight tension within Brooks’s column, however, and it comes through in that excerpt. The Federalist Society has clearly disciplined this most undisciplined of presidents. But conservative foreign policy analysts possess similarly stellar CVs. They created the John Hay Initiative precisely to act as a reservoir of expertise for GOP presidents. But as Jacob Levy noted, “The disciplinary divide among academics here is strong. Conservative and libertarian law professors sound very different from conservative and libertarian political scientists.” Why, then, have conservative foreign policy analysts exerted less influence? Why are GOP lawyers the one group that’s retained its influence?

The best person to answer this might be Steven Teles, author of “The Rise of the Conservative Legal Movement.” Fortunately for me, I’m a faster writer, so I can offer my provisional answer here and then let Teles clean up the mess.

The obvious place to start is to note that GOP foreign policy analysts have exerted influence in the past, and tried to exert influence during the 2016 campaign. In previous elections, most leading GOP candidates would draw from the GOP foreign policy bench, whether it was the Vulcans or not. Even early in the 2016 campaign, this group mattered, as questions about Scott Walker’s grasp of foreign policy hurt him in the early stages.

Then came Trump, and the GOP foreign policy community responded by saying, in essence, “hell no.” Multiple petitions were published, declaring “Mr. Trump’s own statements lead us to conclude that as president, he would use the authority of his office to act in ways that make America less safe, and which would diminish our standing in the world.” It was not surprising that Trump reciprocated that rejection by not hiring anyone who signed those petitions.

Still, this only raises the question of why those petitions had such minimal effects, whereas Trump was quite solicitous of the Federalist Society throughout the campaign and his presidency. And I think the answer here is a variation of an argument I have made repeatedly in the past. The Federalist Society matters because a large segment of GOP voters care way more about the Supreme Court than they do about foreign policy.

This is not to say that foreign policy and national security are unimportant issues. Polls in 2016 suggest this is not the case. Rather, GOP voters who care about issues ranging from abortion to deregulation to gun control care about the court. The Federalist Society represents a powerful elite cue for those constituencies. While it is believable that there are single-issue voters who care about the court, the only single-issue voter who cares about foreign policy is, um, me.

Brooks is correct to note some of the reasons the Federalist Society has thrived even during the death of expertise. But I think the real reason Trump cares what it thinks isn’t about expertise. It’s that he cannot afford to alienate social conservatives because there are a lot of them. Outside the Beltway, there are not that many national security conservatives.

So that’s my explanation. But I will be curious to see what others think about this.