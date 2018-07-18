Jared Bernstein, a former chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and author of 'The Reconnection Agenda: Reuniting Growth and Prosperity'.

Let us pause amid the chaos and gather at least our economic wits about us. We’ve got:

An escalating trade war.

A president spouting rhetoric in the summit from Hel … sinki that one former CIA director called “nothing short of treasonous.”

A dysfunctional Republican congressional majority that will do nothing to stop any of the above.

And a GDP growth rate that is predicted to have clocked in at 4.5 percent for the most recent quarter (we’ll get the reported number next Friday).

How can this be? Can the U.S. economy really be that walled off from our politics?

Yes, though not indefinitely. More important, I don’t take a ton of solace from a quarter of elevated GDP growth relative to all the other … stuff … that’s raining down on us because of our deteriorating politics. A strong GDP quarter comes nowhere close to offsetting the cost of deteriorating democracy.

More prosaically, here’s what I think is going on.

Quarterly numbers jump around, and if we do hit 4.5 percent, it will be an outlier and one that is far from unprecedented. I’m sure President Trump will claim that no president has ever presided over such a high growth rate, but he will be wrong. In Q2 and Q3 of 2014, real GDP growth was 4.6 and 5.2 percent.

The trade war just isn’t that big a macroeconomic deal yet. In the most recent quarter, our goods imports were $2.5 trillion. Trump’s tariffs have been levied on less than $100 billion of those incoming goods, less than 5 percent of the total. According to model-based estimates by Goldman Sachs researchers, each extra point on the effective tariff rate lowers GDP growth by a few-hundredths of a percent. Targeted sectors have, of course, been hurt more than others, as in soybean exporters facing China’s counter-tariffs. But even if it escalates, as I believe it will, the trade war may not be that big a negative for the macroeconomy. And deep global supply chains continue to support growth.

Speaking of global linkages, most other economies are growing at or above their potential, invoking positive feedback effects for the United States that the trade war has yet to snuff out.

The underlying trend in GDP growth is more important than any quarter, and here there has been acceleration. Whereas the trend from 2010 to 2016 ran to about 2 percent, the trend over the past year and a half has run about 2.5 percent. What explains the acceleration?

One answer to that question is fiscal stimulus. The growth impulse from the deficit-financed tax cut and other spending is adding around 0.7 of a percentage point to 2018 GDP growth.

A durable virtuous cycle is afoot, wherein strong job growth, even at weak wage growth, fuels greater consumer demand, which feeds back into stronger job growth, etc. The figure below shows the strong correlation between yearly changes in real aggregate earnings of the working class (the 80 percent of the workforce in blue-collar or nonmanagerial jobs) and real consumer spending. In our 70 percent consumption economy, that’s the most important source of momentum right now.

While I’ve got many a quibble, the Federal Reserve is still a strong and, most important, politically independent institution, dedicated to its mission of full employment at stable prices.

Our credit and financial markets are deep, liquid and highly profitable, and there’s a lot of evidence that financial conditions have a lot of influence on GDP growth through credit channels and wealth effects (the latter being the positive correlation between changes in wealth and spending).

Turning back to the big picture, perhaps the most important insight from this dichotomy of political chaos amid strong growth is to recognize the limits of GDP. Though it does a good job of measuring a narrow concept, we elevate it to a much greater level of significance than it deserves (I would argue it’s much more important in developing economies). GDP not only fails to reflect environmental degradation but also scores such actions as growth-positive.

GDP says nothing about the distribution of growth. I’ve been hammering on the weak real-wage-growth story, but we just learned that the real annual earnings of full-time, middle-wage workers fell by half a percent in the second quarter, and this was their third quarter in a row of losing ground. Meanwhile, as noted above, profits are crushing it.

And, of course, GDP says nothing about the loss of representative democracy.

There are those among us who believe that if GDP, profits and the stock market are all up, then there’s nothing to worry about. But they are a minority. There are more of us, I’d wager, for whom economic growth is but one input into our well-being, alongside a fair distribution of that growth, a sustainable environment, a representative voice in politics and in the workplace, racial and gender justice, economic mobility such that people can achieve their potential whatever their race or Zip code, and much more.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t take GDP growth for granted and worry a lot about the next recession. But even a string of strong quarters, if that’s what we’re looking at, is not anywhere near enough to assuage our prevailing discontent.