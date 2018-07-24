Follow @dandrezner Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything



A lot happened Monday. In the journalism business, Tronc cut the New York Daily News editorial staff by 50 percent. The Daily News is not pivoting to video so much as pivoting to content aggregation. This is bad for New York City, but also merely the latest in a series of disastrous moves for the ridiculously named Tronc, a fact that the Atlantic’s Rosie Gray observed on Twitter.

also, this is far from an original point, but it's amazing that "tronc" is actually real and not a parody of a cartoonishly heartless corporate entity — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) July 23, 2018

Gray’s tweet got me to thinking: Are we living in the post-parody age?

A good parody is an exercise in the logic of going to extremes. One has to take the object of the satire, observe its traits and then extrapolate tendencies until reaching the delightful absurdity of caricature. Bill Clinton is a wonk who likes to eat a lot? Fine, let’s have him visit a McDonald’s!

In the age of Trump, there have been conservative complaints about SNL’s attempts to parody the Trump administration. Some of those complaints are overblown — Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Sean Spicer is a sketch that will live in infamy:

As the Trump administration has progressed, however, parodying it has become more difficult. Indeed, reality has caught up with past parodies. Foreign-policy wonks joked during the 2016 campaign that Dennis Rodman would act as an interlocutor between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Lo an behold, guess who traveled to key countries and cried on CNN during the Singapore summit? Sean Hannity’s slavish devotion to the Trump team is clear for all to see. This could be ripe for lampooning, except that there is no way to parody Hannity better than Hannity unintentionally parodying himself.

Monday offered the clearest recent example of how we are living in a post-parody age, when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders managed to say the following without laughing:

Press Sec. Sanders: "Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan's security clearance, he's also looking into the security clearances of Comey, Clapper, Hayden, Rice, and McCabe...because they've politicized and in some cases monetized their public service." pic.twitter.com/X24GmU06ci — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2018

The notion of anyone in the Trump administration criticizing anyone else for monetizing public service is rather extraordinary. In the first 18 months of this administration, Trump’s first national security adviser, secretary of Health and Human Services, secretary of Veterans Affairs and EPA administrator all had to resign because they attempted to monetize their public service in one form or another. This administration’s secretary of the interior, secretary of commerce and secretary of housing and urban development are still facing internal investigations into wrongdoing. Jared Kushner is in his own misbegotten, spectacularly corrupt category. Oh, right, and then there is President Monetizer himself.

That Sanders castigated former national security officials for corruption levels that pale compared to the Trump administration highlights two things. First, as Megan Garber noted in the Atlantic, Sanders’s abject lack of shame lets her say the most amazing things without any emotional cost. Second, this kind of performance renders parody obsolete. Sanders simultaneously manages to appease Trump’s base while causing the rest of the United States to gawk in disbelief at what it is seeing.

A few months ago I tried to mock the surreal nature of this administration’s trajectory, but I don’t think I succeeded. This is an administration that believed that the way to get a grip on the question of migration was to institute a travel ban on Muslim countries, separate families at the border and cut its acceptance of refugees. This administration’s foreign policy consists of launching trade wars on allies while cozying up to authoritarian adversaries. This administration’s response to the Mueller investigation is to insist that the special counsel not ask questions in the area where the president is most likely guilty because the president is likely to dissemble under oath. This administration is so cartoonish that Cobra Commander seems to the left of where Trump is at the moment.

When an actual administration does what this administration does, parody is impossible. The only thing left to do is to wait for Zartan to show up.