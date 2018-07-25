

Late last month, international relations professor Robert Gilpin passed away. From the family obituary:

Bob joined the Princeton faculty in 1962 and earned tenure in 1967. A professor of politics and the inaugural holder of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Professor of International Affairs at the Woodrow Wilson School, Robert Gilpin was also a faculty associate of Princeton’s Center of International Studies and the Liechtenstein Institute on Self-Determination. He was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as a Guggenheim Fellow, Rockefeller Fellow, Lehman Fellow, and an Abe Fellow. Sabbaticals spent as a visiting scholar at academic institutions such as the London School of Economics enabled Bob and Jean to introduce their children to life in other countries. At home or abroad, Bob was seldom seen without yellow pad and pencil in hand (even on family camping trips — after all, you never know when inspiration will strike). Among his books are “U.S. Power and the Multinational Corporation” (1975), “War and Change in World Politics” (1981), “The Political Economy of International Relations” (1987), and “Global Political Economy: The New International Economic Order” (2001). Several are considered seminal works in the fields of international political economy and international relations. Bob’s close collaborator on all was his wife Jean, whose inquisitive mind, editorial skills, and master’s degree in international politics made her an ideal writing partner.

I never met Gilpin in person — in contrast to many colleagues, once he retired, he left the field for good. It’s my loss. I became enamored with his ideas while in graduate school, and have taught many of the books above in my classes on global political economy and international relations theory. Gilpin’s books offer an excellent intellectual history of how realists thought about the politics of the world economy.

Gipin’s greatest work will always be “War and Change in World Politics.” Although written in 1981, the theory is perhaps more trenchant now than then. Gilpin offered his variant of hegemonic stability theory. This theory posits that a rising superpower has a strong incentive to structure the global rules of the game in a manner favorable to that state’s economy and polity. In return, however, the hegemon will provide the necessary global public goods to ensure that other states prosper in this system. Peace and prosperity can thrive when this kind equilibrium holds.

Gilpin’s argument stands out from other variants of this theory in two ways. The first was his prose. “War and Change in World Politics” is clearly written and clearly argued. It is a far more digestible read than, say, Kenneth Waltz’s “Theory of International Politics.”

The second was Gilpin’s story of hegemonic decline, which was both detailed and prescient. He argued that over time, the costs to the hegemon of maintaining the status quo would rise relative to the benefits, for several reasons. First, the leading economy eventually hits a growth slowdown because of lagging innovation. Second, the cost of leading military technologies continues to escalate at the same time that an affluent population loses its “martial spirit.” Third, personal and public consumption supplant more productive forms of investment spending. Fourth, the shift of the economy into the service sector makes productivity gains that much harder.

Fifth, Gilpin warned about the “corrupting influence of affluence” on the hegemon. See if this sounds familiar:

Perhaps the most pernicious aspect of this “corruption” (a term used in its classical sense to mean decay) is the generation in the minds of a dominant people of the belief that the world they (or, rather, their forebears) created is the right, natural, and God-given state of affairs. To such a people the idea that the world of their rule and privilege could be otherwise becomes inconceivable. The goodness and benefits of the status quo, as they know it, are so obvious that all reasonable men will assent to its worth and preservation. With such a state of mind, a people neither concedes to the just demands of rising challengers nor makes the necessary sacrifices to defend its threatened world.

Think of those U.S. elites who downplayed the populist revolt to globalization. Think of the current U.S. elites who are trying to stop making any sacrifice for anything beyond America’s borders. And then read that paragraph, published in 1981, again. There’s a reason Gilpin’s worth remains highly relevant today.

The most widely cited book about hegemonic decline in the past century is Paul Kennedy’s “Rise and Fall of the Great Powers.” I cite that book on a regular basis. But whenever I cite it about hegemonic decline, I always add Gilpin (1981). Because “War and Change in World Politics” preceded Kennedy’s masterwork by six years, and is in every way its equal.