Follow @econjared Jared Bernstein, a former chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and author of 'The Reconnection Agenda: Reuniting Growth and Prosperity'.

Several people have expressed to me confusion about the U.S. economy, not because it’s weak but because it’s so strong.

How can this be, they ask, given the reckless, chaotic leadership of the Trump administration? How could we possibly be closing in on full employment and posting strong gross domestic product growth amid the incessant lying, snuggling up to anti-democracy tyrants, protectionist trade policy, profligate fiscal policy, punishing immigration policies, haranguing of the Federal Reserve and so on ad nauseam? Is this sustainable, they wonder? Will strong economic tail winds propel President Trump and the Republicans to further political dominance?

Could it really be that democracy dies in darkness, yet capitalism somehow flourishes?

These are tough, important questions that will take more than one column to get through, though I’ll lay out my general take herein. To telegraph the punchline, history is littered with failed states that made all the above mistakes, but the paths they took to get there can be long and crooked, with volatile and unpredictable politics.

In this first installment, I’ll focus on presidents’ impact on growth and distribution over the near and long term, starting with the (admittedly reductionist) 2-by-2 grid shown below.

Trump inherited an economy that was well into a solid expansion, and in such times, economic policy often has more to do with the distribution of growth than it does with growth itself (though Trump’s an exception here, as I’ll show in a moment). Presidents always take credit for growth on their watch, though Trump, against the evidence, pretends things were awful until he got here. But growth’s key longer-term determinants — productivity of businesses and the size and skills of the labor force — are slow-moving forces that don’t immediately change because of election outcomes.

In this sense, high-level economic policy can be thought of as an airplane flight. When you’re cruising at 30,000 feet in smooth weather, the pilots don’t have that much impact on the quality of your flight, which is much more a function of how the airline treats its passengers. That raises the distributional dimension, and considering today’s carriers, we can stick with this analogy: Even a smooth flight is way better in first class than in coach, where boarding is a competition that pits members of the working class against one another in a fight for “housing” (i.e., carry-on space), where seating is uncomfortable and where, if you get hungry, you’re on your own. (Carriers have yet to introduce work requirements in coach, but I could see this coming: “You want pretzels? Clean the bathroom.”)

Trump’s “+” for near-term growth refers to the tax cuts and other deficit spending that are adding significantly to current growth rates, boosting GDP growth by somewhere between half and one percentage points this year and next. His trade war pushes the other way on near-term growth, though its negative impacts will probably be smaller, at least in a macro sense (specific industries, such as agriculture exporters, are hurting), than the fiscal stimulus.

In terms of near-term distribution, Trump gets a negative. His tax cuts are highly regressive, and his attacks on the safety net and health care will exacerbate market-driven inequalities.

In the long term (Row 2 in the grid), starting with growth, once the fiscal stimulus fades, growth will slow. But presidential policies can invest in public goods that expand the economy’s capacity, through public goods such as infrastructure and human capital. Through trade and immigration policy, they can affect both longer-term growth and distributional outcomes.

Though he campaigned on infrastructure investment, Trump has no such plan and chose to spend his political capital and revenue on tax cuts instead. As for other pro-growth policies, Trump’s budget disinvests in education, from preschool to college, and working training. As economist Jason Furman recently argued, Trump’s antipathy toward immigrants is also likely to hurt longer-term growth.

As per long-term distributional outcomes, Trump’s tax cuts are particularly damaging, as their benefits to the wealthy grow over time relative to those for the middle class. Trump and the Republicans’ attacks on the safety net and Obamacare threaten to generate long-term, negative distributional outcomes. (The New York Times’ David Leonhardt, who’s not given to hyperbole, called Obamacare “the federal government’s biggest attack on economic inequality since inequality began rising more than three decades ago.”) Not only is Trump failing to challenge the long-term shift in bargaining power away from workers whom I view as central to the inequality problem, but his deregulatory agenda and corporate-power-over-all court picks will exacerbate these imbalances.

Simply put, Trump’s juicing the near-term economy with fiscal stimulus while exacerbating near- and longer-term inequality and failing to invest in longer-term economic capacity. If that diagnosis is correct, in the near term we should see robust near-term growth (check) that fails to reach most people (also check). In the long term, we should see little change to the economy’s underlying growth rate, certainly nothing like the 3, 4 and 5 percent rates Trump prattles on about.

In other words, capitalism won’t flourish in Trumpian darkness, but neither will it crumble, at least in the near term. Trump’s disinvestment agenda bodes ill for future growth, but that’s some way off. There’s a recession out there somewhere, and when the plane hits turbulence, the pilots’ skills matter, but one hopes it wouldn’t take a downturn to reveal the dangers of inept leadership.

The problem is politics. When Trump supporters actively hurt by his policies — the tariffs, undermining Obamacare — still pledge their undying support, the old Clintonian “It’s the economy, stupid” is no longer operative. Thus far, he’s convinced enough voters that any bad economic outcomes are due to our European foes, immigrants, terrible trade deals, anyone who doesn’t look like them, the Fed, etc.

It is in this way that the litany of Trump’s misdeeds can eventually cause lasting damage to the economy, as has been the case with so many other authoritarian, unaccountable leaders. In the long run, a strong quarter of GDP growth means little compared with the loss of fact-based, representative democracy.