Dinesh D’Souza has a new film out, “Death of a Nation.” Like all of his recent work, it’s historical claptrap. The fact that the newly pardoned D’Souza is making such a bogus case, however, has brought former D’Souza friend David Frum low. He has a long Atlantic essay analyzing D’Souza’s intellectual devolution and asking: What happened?

How has my political generation of conservatives and Republicans laid itself so intellectually and morally low? Dinesh D’Souza and I have moved in the same circles for close to three decades. He has been a guest at my dinner table; the back cover of my first book published back in 1994 carries a blurb from him. I’ve been disturbed by his evolution over the past decade and have sometimes said so publicly. Yet there is no denying his influence and success. It was D’Souza whom Newt Gingrich was citing when he mused in 2010: “What if [President Obama] is so outside our comprehension, that only if you understand Kenyan, anti-colonial behavior, can you begin to piece together [his actions]?” In 2012, D’Souza would release a movie on the Obama-Kenya-anticolonial theme. Conservatives across America have, to date, paid $33 million to watch it. … It’s stunning to those of us who came of age during the last phase of the Cold War to watch fellow members of our political generation enthuse over the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. Yet in 2015, D’Souza retweeted a beefcake image of a bare-chested Putin over the caption, “REAL MAN CONTEST: Putin rides bareback, while Obama fishes with gloves.” A year later, D’Souza added: “What @realDonaldTrump admires about Putin is the way Putin—unlike someone else we know—LOVES his country & FIGHTS for its interests.” In this crisis, old arguments fade before new, old ideological categories look obsolete, and old comrades look like avowed enemies of one’s most dearly cherished institutions and values. And one is left to wonder: Did they really change so much? Or did I?

This is not a hard question to answer. The truth is that both Frum and D’Souza changed since the 1980s, but they have tacked in different directions. Frum has migrated to the left a bit. Back in the day, he was a Bush 43 speechwriter who castigated conservative critics of the Iraq War as people who “made common cause with the left-wing and Islamist antiwar movements in this country and in Europe.” Now, he is someone who … pretty much does those things. He used to co-write polemics such as “An End to Evil.” Now, he writes polemics about how the nation could become an autocracy led by President Trump.

To be clear, Frum still identifies as a conservative. But he opposed Barack Obama without thinking of him as un-American or the devil incarnate. For that act of moderation, he lost some affiliations but cemented his status as a heterodox public intellectual during a time when folks only wanted to hear from partisan thought leaders.

I discussed D’Souza’s (d)evolution in “The Ideas Industry” as “modern exemplar of a successful partisan intellectual.” To elaborate further:

In a review of his book on Obama’s governing philosophy, The Weekly Standard castigated D’Souza for “misstatements of fact, leaps in logic, and pointlessly elaborate argumentation.” D’Souza’s later books received praise from some politicians, such as Newt Gingrich. Conservative intellectuals, however, largely disowned or ignored D’Souza’s theses. In recent interviews even D’Souza acknowledged going overboard with some of his rhetoric. What is interesting is how little any of this criticism mattered to D’Souza’s professional success. D’Souza explained in one interview, “The book industry was changing after ‘Illiberal Education,’ and I found out you could make money by not writing for the critics, that book reviews didn’t matter.”… The rise of partisan speakers bureaus made it intellectually easier and more lucrative for D’Souza to address movement conservatives rather than go through the trouble of engaging the wider marketplace of ideas.

So is this merely a tale of one intellectual losing power while drifting toward the center while another intellectual is gaining power by becoming more partisan? No, because there are few tidy endings in “The Ideas Industry.”

Frum remains a well-read columnist in the Atlantic who frequently writes essays that engage intellectuals from all sides. D’Souza lost the respect of intellectuals across the political spectrum more than a decade ago. The only reason any serious person engages with D’Souza in 2018 is to perform the intellectual equivalent of telling the loudmouth drunk at the end of the bar to shut up about his crackpot Kennedy assassination theories. Furthermore, D’Souza knows this, or at least, he perceives something wrong with his standing in the marketplace of ideas. As Frum himself writes, “Resentment against people who enjoyed undeserved admiration and acclaim from here onward became the central them of D’Souza’s work.”

Once you migrate into the ultra-partisan corner, there really is no way out. D’Souza pretty much acknowledged this to The Washington Post during the Washington premiere of “Death of a Nation,” saying, “I would love to reach the middle-of-the-road guy, the guy on the fence. But I also am realistic enough to recognize that it’s going to be predominantly Republicans and conservatives who come to the film.”

D’Souza has morphed from an intellectual into an entrepreneur. He has had some success with his right-wing propaganda films. Folks such as Gingrich will compliment him because, hey, game recognizes game. But it should be noted that “Death of a Nation” has been a box-office bomb, grossing $2.3 million in its first week and less than $1 million in its second. It’s the worst performance of D’Souza’s four documentaries.

As the Hollywood Reporter’s Pamela McClintock notes, it’s not a robust market for this kind of documentary:

Trump certainly maintains a hard core of support — as evidenced by the three campaign rallies he held this week — but his critics are even more vocal. And that may have played a key role in the movie’s reception. “When the pendulum swings to the left, right-wing propaganda has a difficult time gathering an audience. The same can also be true of the reverse scenario,” says box-office analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations. “With the pitchforks and torches pointed directly at Trump right now, a pro-Trump cinematic experience doesn’t have much box-office bite.”

D’Souza will survive by consuming the crumbs of the fringe-right lecture circuit. He is intelligent enough, however, to know that this is probably not the life he desired.