

Neville Flynn (Samuel L. Jackson ) must fight a plane full of deadly snakes in “Snakes On A Plane.” (New Line Pictures/AP)

Twelve years ago, a classic was born. A landmark film with an outlandish premise which, beyond all odds, became a cultural phenomenon. It had snakes, a plane and a ticked-off Samuel L. Jackson; it was a meme before we knew what memes were. It’s a B-movie that’s better than you remember, and for a glorious summer, we bonded over snakes on an airplane and an iconic line.

The plot was beside the point: Clueless dolt Sean Jones witnesses mob boss Eddie Kim killing a prosecutor and is called to testify against Kim. FBI Agent Neville Flynn, played by Jackson, has to escort Jones to court on a red-eye flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles. Hundreds of lethal snakes end up on their plane, made extra aggressive by some mysterious pheromone, and it’s up to Flynn to keep Jones and the surviving passengers alive. Audiences, who likely enjoyed the film better with their brains turned off, witnessed real and comically bad CGI snakes fall from overhead compartments, jump out of airsickness bags, get blown up in microwaves, slither under clothing, and bite everywhere you can imagine. Julianna Margulies inexplicably appears in the film as a flight attendant.

You can’t mention “Snakes on a Plane” without mentioning that line we all know and love. The expletive-laden declaration comes from Flynn, who is just a bit fed up about these reptiles (or “monkey-fighting snakes” on this “Monday-to-Friday plane,” if you’re unfortunate enough to have seen the TV edit). Originally an online joke on Jackson’s passion for profanity, the filmmakers added the bit as a knowing wink, giving the movie the push it needed to be legendary and to give 2006 its catchphrase. More than a decade later, hearing Jackson deliver that line will still make you grin like a moron.

[‘Billy Madison’ was a critical dud. Twenty years later, it’s still relevant.]

From the moment it was announced, the movie triggered sky-high hype. “Snakes on a Plane” scored early online viral marketing success years before that was the norm, a notable feat considering that the most popular social network at the time was Myspace. Initially shocked by the overwhelming response, New Line Cinema came to embrace it, in an early example of a company cultivating an online fan base. The filmmakers workshopped ideas with the community and made changes to the movie based on online feedback. News of the production trickled out in 2005 and 2006 like a steady IV drip. There were hurdles — the film was temporarily renamed to the spectacularly dull “Pacific Air Flight 121,” a change reversed when Jackson, who took the role because of the movie’s name alone, heard about it; and milestones — adding the infamous line and reshoots to bump the film from PG-13 to R.

Every day, the movie became less of a joke and more of a phenomenon, and the camaraderie among fans on message boards and the Snakes on a Blog fan site was palpable. It wasn’t long before the hype crossed over into the mainstream. Suddenly “Snakes on a Plane” was fodder for “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report.” Keith Olbermann ran multiple stories about it on MSNBC. Parodies abounded across the Internet. People were getting tattoos of snakes and planes. You could buy T-shirts, mugs and more. I bought the novelization in a Borders (remember bookstores?) shortly before the movie’s release and launched into a lively conversation with the person behind the counter about how excited we were for the release. Seeing the movie in a packed theater during that first weekend was an unforgettable experience.

[‘Black Panther’ is a chance for black moviegoers to finally relax and just enjoy the show]

“Snakes on a Plane” wasn’t just a goofy phenomenon that flared and burned out 12 years ago. It left a legacy and is still referenced, quoted and parodied today. Its ridiculous premise and commitment to the concept inspired future films, including the “Sharknado” series, which gained a similar cult following. It was the prototypical meme, arriving at a time when the Internet was a lot less noisy, jaded and divided, and the authentic communication between fans and producers was a relationship that marketing departments today dream about. It’s a movie which almost didn’t happen, as David Dalessandro’s pitch had been turned down by 30 studios before being optioned by New Line, and one whose phenomenon probably couldn’t be replicated, because of Hollywood’s insistence on sequels and guaranteed moneymakers and the public’s diminishing attention spans. A movie like “Snakes on a Plane” would be relegated to the Syfy network or buried deep in Netflix.

In an interview shortly before the movie’s release, Jackson told Cinemablend, “People go to movies on Saturday to get away from the war in Iraq and taxes and election news and pedophiles online and just go and have some fun, and I like doing movies that are fun.” Jackson’s words feel more relevant in our exhausting news cycle. Re-watching it 12 years later, I enjoyed the simple pleasures of the movie: the unexpectedly good acting, the jokes that land, the fine line it walks between camp and taking itself seriously. Our world is ridiculous, but not as ridiculous as “Snakes on a Plane.” Give it a shot, and enjoy.

Read more:

How to understand the Marvel Cinematic Universe in seven movies or less

Let women have our Hallmark movies