

President Trump speaks at a rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, W. Va., on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Tuesday was the kind of day in the Age of Trump when I could confess to a murder on social media and it would not have mattered. Am I exaggerating? Only a little bit. The conviction of Paul Manafort on eight felony counts and Michael Cohen’s allocution of eight felony counts means that the president’s campaign manager and personal lawyer are now felons. The Washington Post’s Dan Balz sums up the feeling of what happened:

No day during President Trump’s 19 months in office could prove as dangerous or debilitating as Tuesday. Everything that happened in a pair of courtrooms hundreds of miles apart strengthened the hand of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and weakened that of the president of the United States. … What took place Tuesday will ratchet up the pressure on the president, will embolden his critics, and will no doubt inflame and rally his supporters. If the past months have seemed increasingly hot, the coming months could be hotter still — there’s little doubt that the Trump presidency has now entered more treacherous territory, and no one can know where it will end. … Mueller will continue to move forward, at a pace of his own choosing. Justice Department guidelines probably will inhibit him from doing anything dramatic in the early fall, ahead of the midterm elections. Whether more shoes will drop before Labor Day, only he knows. One way or another, the president faces many more months of uncertainty.

So how’s the mood in the White House? Not good, according to the New York Times’s Mark Landler, Michael Shear and Maggie Haberman:

Inside the West Wing, aides to Mr. Trump — numbed and desensitized by breathless news cycles blaring headlines about the president’s behavior — said privately on Tuesday afternoon that they were having trouble assessing how devastating the day’s legal events might be. Mr. Trump’s advisers spent hours working on a statement that was attributed to his lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, but privately, several said that they could not come up with something to explain away Mr. Cohen’s admissions beyond calling him a liar…. People close to Mr. Trump privately acknowledged that the declarations from Mr. Cohen, made under oath in open court, could have significant political ramifications.

And as Haberman tweeted:

Trump folks are worried about impeachment more than before. The thinking goes like this: this is something tangible, not a theoretical. And it didn't come from Mueller. Does not mean it will happen, but this has moved to a different stage in their minds. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 21, 2018

So the president is in a spot of trouble. The Post has many, many, many commentators more connected than I to comment on Tuesday’s political implications. But I do know a little something about the politics of foreign policy. Which leads me to ask: Will Trump try anything in the foreign policy realm to distract from his legal woes?

Your prior on this question should be “no.” International relations scholars are pretty dubious about “Wag the Dog” scenarios, and for good reason: There is very little evidence that they happen all that often.

Could Trump be an exception? There’s some data to support that claim. For one thing, he clearly thinks that this is what politicians do. Remember this from 2011?

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

There is also the fact that this White House has already been reported to have actions planned to distract from negative news cycles. My Post colleagues Karen DeYoung and Josh Dawsey reported last week that Trump’s White House had “drafted documents revoking the security clearances of current and former officials whom President Trump has demanded be punished for criticizing him.” Furthermore, “communications aides, including press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bill Shine, the newly named deputy chief of staff, have discussed the optimum times to release them as a distraction during unfavorable news cycles.”

So, if both Trump and his staff think that foreign policy/national security distractions are a valid political strategy, will they go that route now?

This is where Trump being an anomalous type of leader would probably mean more anomalous types of diversionary foreign policy. Traditionally, the “Wag the Dog” scenario is that a war will crowd out other news stories. Trump, however, has demonstrated that the best way to suck up news coverage ordinarily devoted to scandal is to buck the conventional wisdom. Schedule a summit to meet with Kim Jong Un! Crap all over NATO and the G-7! Going against the foreign policy grain has been Trump’s go-to move.

I would therefore predict a ratcheting up of the trade wars with our European allies, more summitry with enduring rival heads of state and a further pushing of foreign policies that polarize at home. These are all policies that, with Trump at the head of government, will accomplish nothing but discord. Given his current state of legal and political peril, however, it is also Trump’s likeliest move.