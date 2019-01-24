With Joanie Greve

THE BIG IDEA: Many conservative hard-liners inside and closely allied with the Trump administration, who have made careers out of bashing the federal bureaucracy, believed a partial shutdown would validate their view that government can function just fine without “nonessential” employees. In fact, the past 33 days have done the opposite.

It turns out that just because workers have been categorized as “nonessential” does not mean the work they do is not important. That’s why President Trump keeps calling back more and more furloughed workers to do things like process tax refunds, inspect food, approve loans and issue food stamps.

With no end in sight to the five-week-old impasse, the effects are poised to become both worse and more obvious to more people. One enduring result could be that Americans collectively come to appreciate the value government provides in their everyday lives to a greater degree. The federal court system, for instance, may need to halt major operations after Feb. 1, and the Agriculture Department does not have funding to pay food stamp benefits come March to roughly 40 million people.

Ronald Reagan said in his first inaugural address that government could not provide the solution to our problems. “Government is the problem,” he declared. This has been a dominant mentality of the Reagan epoch, which arguably we continue to live in 38 years after he gave that speech. After all, even Bill Clinton declared in 1996 — just days after the end of what until this month was the longest shutdown ever — that “the era of big government is over.” The problem of the present moment, however, is that the government is increasingly struggling to deliver services and benefits that many Americans count on, even if they take them for granted.

-- For the slay-the-beast types who hold plum posts in the Trump administration, this shutdown has turned into a teachable moment on what exactly the government does and how important it is to people’s lives. It’s so easy to score cheap political points by talking in the abstract about government “waste.” It’s hard to actually trim “fat” because, almost always, it turns out there’s either a powerful political constituency or a legitimate policy justification for virtually everything federal agencies do.

Several administration officials have acknowledged privately that they did not recognize the breadth of the shutdown’s impact, and the logistical problems it would cause, until they came back from their Christmas vacations, days after the shutdown started on the night of Dec. 21. White House aides have told my colleagues that Trump continues to be largely uninterested in the minutiae of managing government agencies and services. Political appointees have spent the past month trying to fully understand the scope of the shutdown and doing as much as they can — sometimes defying previous interpretations of the law — to mitigate the fallout for Americans.

The shutdown has also put in stark relief the degree to which red, rural states like Alaska and Alabama tend to be more dependent on federal assistance than bluer, urban and wealthier states like California and Connecticut.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney awaits President Trump's speech in in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Saturday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

-- White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is asking agency leaders to identify by the close of business tomorrow the highest-impact programs that would be jeopardized if the shutdown continues into March and April. Erica Werner, Damian Paletta, Juliet Eilperin and Mike DeBonis report: “The request is the first known ask from a top White House official for a broad accounting of the spreading impact of the shutdown. So far, top White House officials have been particularly focused on wait times at airport security but not the sprawling interruption of programs elsewhere in the government, such as those that provide food stamps or safety inspections of various kinds. …

“Mulvaney’s request for an accounting of the pending impacts of the shutdown startled some federal officials, who had been struggling to manage the fallout from the partial shuttering of a quarter of the federal government, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and others. Many of these officials have been trying to determine how to keep some agency functions operating at a time when a growing number of workers are refusing to show up because they aren’t getting paid. Now, in addition to dealing with the daily problems caused by the shutdown, Mulvaney is forcing them to comprehend how to run parts of their bureaucracies without money for an extended period of time. …

“The U.S. General Services Administration, an agency that manages many of the government’s leases and contracts, notified a number of departments that it probably needs new flexibility from Congress for it to make utility and lease payments in the coming days. Many federal agencies lease space in commercial buildings around the country, and if the GSA can’t make rental payments for these departments, the government could incur major fees and other costs. This could also have a big impact on the property owners, which rely on large government payments for their income.”

-- White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett was asked on CNN yesterday whether the economy’s growth rate for the first quarter of the year could fall to 0 percent if the shutdown doesn’t end soon. “Yes,” he replied. “If it extended for the whole quarter, and given the fact that the first quarter [growth rate] tends to be low because of residual seasonality, then you could end up with a number very close to zero in the first quarter.” Damian Paletta calls this “the most dire forecast yet from a Trump administration official on the shutdown’s economic toll.”

Jessica McBride and her daughter, Aiyanna, who turns 2 on Feb. 9, stand outside their apartment in Largo, Fla. They may soon get evicted and become homeless because of the shutdown. (Charlotte Kesl for The Washington Post)

-- As on so many other issues, Trump and the neophytes he’s mostly surrounded himself with don’t appear to have thought through the second- and third-order consequences of their actions. On the eve of the shutdown in December, for example, the Department of Housing and Urban Development gave assurances that all affordable housing contracts expiring that month would be renewed and that landlords would be paid. “If anything, a HUD official said, the shutdown wouldn’t have a serious impact on the nation’s supply of subsidized housing for the poor until February,” Tracy Jan reports this morning. “But after the new year, HUD revealed that not only had the agency allowed 650 contracts to lapse in December — many having expired even before the shutdown began — but more cutbacks in government subsidies for low-income housing are also imminent as the government remains closed. Another 525 contracts are slated to expire by the end of next week, and 550 more will lapse in February. …

“With many landlords across the country no longer receiving government payments, HUD has instructed them to dip into their reserves to cover mortgages and other expenses — jeopardizing their budgets and the housing stability of more than 40,000 low-income households, two-thirds of whom are elderly or disabled. Uncertainty caused by the shutdown has landlords with HUD contracts postponing planned repairs to hurricane-battered roofs and other maintenance and discussing the potential of furloughing employees and delaying utility payments. … Some HUD staffers said the situation could have been better managed if political leaders had asked the right questions in time to prepare for an extended shutdown. …

“Beyond the lapsing contracts, HUD and the people who rely on it are being hit by the shutdown in numerous other ways. Public housing inspections have stalled in Los Angeles. Residents of subsidized housing in Chicago worry that faulty elevators, moldy air ducts, and broken washers and dryers won’t be fixed during the shutdown. In Maine, the Westbrook Housing Authority is delaying the release of long-awaited Section 8 vouchers, scheduled to be issued this week, until it is sure the federal government will pay. HUD is also under fire for not releasing a backlog of grants to homeless providers before the shutdown. The grants are now further delayed, even though the agency’s contingency plan characterizes the programs as critical enough to warrant bringing back furloughed staff to process the money. …

“In Largo, Fla., Jessica McBride, a single mother with a HUD housing voucher worth $775 a month, said her landlord would not allow her to renew her lease because the property no longer accepts Section 8 vouchers due to the shutdown. The landlord gave her until the end of January to move out. McBride, 33, has already begun packing, stuffing her clothes into trash bags, and is trying to save what she can from her $20,000-a-year marketing job to pay for a deposit on a new apartment. … She said if she can’t find a new apartment by the end of next week, she will have no choice but to stay put and go through the eviction process. Her landlord did not respond to a request for comment.”

“It's like the real-life Hunger Games in America,” McBride told Tracy. “It's the most vulnerable people that are being affected. The crisis isn't at the border. It's right here in America.”

-- Both chambers of Congress passed a measure last week to temporarily extend a key federal welfare program after a bipartisan group of governors warned that red and blue states alike were on the verge of exhausting their funding because of the shutdown. The $16.5 billion measure, approved unanimously by the Senate, extends the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program through June 30.

-- “Native American tribes in urban and rural areas are facing food shortages and a health care crisis because federal funds that stock pantries and provide medicine for diabetes and opioid addiction have been cut off,” Darryl Fears noted last week.

-- The shutdown is also drawing domestic violence shelters to the brink, imperiling life-or-death services for women, Katie Zezima reported over the weekend.

-- But, but, but: It’s not just people who rely on the safety net to survive that are suffering because of scaled-back government services. A lot of what the feds do is background noise. Like breathing, regular people don’t think about it. Until they lose oxygen.

-- The airports, where TSA agents are being forced to work without pay, have gotten a lot of attention in this regard. The associations that represent airline pilots, air traffic controllers and flight attendants issued a joint statement last night saying the shutdown has caused major safety issues: “In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break. It is unprecedented.”

-- The shutdown is also hobbling key parts of the financial system as companies ditch plans and scramble to deal with how to operate without the help of regulators, Renae Merle reports: “Already, it has slowed the market for initial public offerings. Wall Street was expecting tech giants including Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and Pinterest to conduct IPOs this year, pushing the amount raised in public markets into record territory, but that now seems unlikely. By this time last year, eight companies had already gone public, said Kathleen Smith of Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO products. ‘There is a growing backlog of companies waiting for comments from the SEC, but no one at the SEC is there to respond,’ she said.”

-- “The shutdown is pushing some of the nation’s small, midsize and rural transit systems to an existential crisis,” Politico’s Tanya Snyder reports this morning. “The transit authority in Wilmington, N.C., an area still suffering financially from last year’s Hurricane Florence, is considering whether to shut down all bus and shuttle service at the end of February if its monthly payments from the Federal Transit Administration don’t resume. An agency serving most of Missouri started cutting service hours Tuesday. One transit nonprofit in Arizona may have to cease operating for good.”

-- Consider this trio of dispatches from the Associated Press:

1. “Government shutdown delays, disrupts environmental studies,” by John Flesher and Tammy Webber: “The rainwater collection system is broken at the environmental research station on a remote, rocky Pacific island off the California coast. So is a crane used to hoist small boats in and out of the water. A two-year supply of diesel fuel for the power generators is almost gone. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel ordinarily would help with such problems. But they haven’t been around since the … shutdown began a month ago, forcing researchers with the nonprofit Point Blue Conservation Science to rely on volunteers to haul bottled water and 5-gallon jugs of diesel to the Farallon Islands National Refuge, about 30 miles from San Francisco. … ‘We’ve found some creative solutions, but things will get more strained the longer the shutdown is continued,’ said Pete Warzybok, a marine ecologist with Point Blue. …

“Scientists with universities, nonprofit organizations and private companies say their inability to collaborate with federal partners, gain access to federal lands and laboratories, and secure federal funding is jeopardizing their work on a vast array of subjects, including invasive and endangered species and air and water quality. Researchers might miss court-ordered deadlines for reports involving endangered plants or animals. Warm-weather field studies that must be planned months in advance could be delayed or canceled. And studies that rely on strict monitoring or testing schedules could be compromised.”

2. “Rescuers who respond to distressed whales and other marine animals say the federal government shutdown is making it more difficult to do their work,” Patrick Whittle reports from Maine. “A network of rescue groups in the U.S. works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to respond to marine mammals such as whales and seals when the animals are in trouble, such as when they are stranded on land or entangled in fishing gear. But the federal shutdown … includes a shuttering of the NOAA operations the rescuers rely upon.”

3. “Just two months after a wildfire wiped out Paradise, California, officials are gearing up for this year’s fire season and fear the shutdown could make it even more difficult than one of the worst in history,” per Gillian Flaccus. “The winter months are critical for wildfire managers who use the break from the flames to prepare for the next onslaught, but much of that effort has ground to a halt on U.S. land because employees are furloughed. Firefighting training courses are being canceled from Tennessee to Oregon, piles of dead trees are untended in federal forests and controlled burns to thin dry vegetation aren’t getting done. … State and local crews who need training classes are scrambling without federal instructors. Conservation groups that work with the U.S. Forest Service to plan wildfire-prevention projects on federal lands are treading water. Annual retreats where local, state and federal firefighting agencies strategize are being called off. The fire season starts as early as March in the southeastern United States, and by April, fires pop up in the Southwest. … It’s especially important with climate change making wildfire seasons longer, deadlier and more destructive.”

-- Here’s a small taste of assorted headlines from this week that have showcased stuff the federal government does without fanfare and under the radar:

The ABC affiliate in Pensacola, Fla.: “The local housing market is being impacted … Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans are still good to go, but USDA rural loans are on hold until further notice.”

until further notice.” Cleveland’s Fox affiliate: “Several Cleveland agencies fear prolonged shutdown will impact victims they serve.”

they serve.” Wine Spectator: “ Your Rosé May Be Late this Year. The battle in Washington is inflicting headaches and possible financial pain on wineries and importers.”

The battle in Washington is inflicting headaches and possible financial pain on wineries and importers.” The Atlantic: “How the Government Shutdown Disrupted SpaceX's Plans. The government shutdown shows just how much budget fights in Washington could derail Elon Musk’s rocket ambitions.”

-- “The shutdown could soon block telescopes’ view of the heavens,” per Ben Guarino and Carolyn Johnson: “Mammoth telescopes and observatories that scout the sky for traces of supernova explosions and probe the universe’s 14-billion-year history are preparing to power down … A 13-story telescope perched high in the mountains of northern Chile and an antenna array in the New Mexico desert are just two observatory instruments that will be forced into standby mode if the government is still closed in mid-February. Hundreds of highly skilled workers will also be furloughed, with no guarantee of back pay, because they’re contractors … And the shutdown’s impact will almost certainly reverberate beyond their lives as research projects aimed at broadening human understanding of the cosmos are put on hold.”

-- Finally, the National Gallery of Art’s signature spring show might be the next victim. This sounds less important, but culture is critical: “The exhibition of 16th-century Italian master Tintoretto — one of the most anticipated art shows of the year — is set to open March 10, along with two complementary exhibits on Venetian prints and drawings,” Peggy McGlone reports. “Preparations for the shows are weeks behind schedule.”

-- A 53 percent majority of Americans now believe the shutdown is “very serious,” with 77 percent believing it’s at least somewhat serious, according to the latest numbers from a tracking poll by HuffPost-YouGov. Those numbers have steadily increased over the past month.

Even still, only about 1 in 4 Americans believe that they’ve been personally affected by the shutdown or expect to be affected in the future. The survey, which was in the field over the weekend, asked those respondents to explain how they’ve been affected. HuffPost’s Ariel Edwards-Levy rounded up the answers for a piece on the poll. Here are five responses that illustrate the ripple effects:

“Everyone is affected at this point,” said an Ohio woman who answered the survey. “People not being paid means they don’t buy, which means creditors and retailers don’t have income, which means they can’t pay their employees, and so on. Schools are not receiving needed funding from the [government]. Student loan payments aren’t going to my school.”

“My volunteer fire department’s DHS Grant to purchase new protective equipment isn’t being processed,” said a Colorado man.

“Had to cancel a trip to a national wildlife refuge to see migrating birds. They will be gone by next month. Now we have to wait until next year,” said a California woman.

“I work in a tax filing department of a payroll company, and certain services are unavailable from the government. It’s now much more difficult to meet the Jan 31 deadlines for filing,” said a Pennsylvania man.

“I live on different types of assistance,” said a Connecticut woman. “This will affect me and already has started to, with SNAP. I fear that I will not have enough aid, run out of food and suffer. I could lose my home due to not being able to pay for my rent. This is SCARY. The thought of losing my medical care, as a disabled woman needing surgery soon, has caused me trauma from living in fear.”

-- Adding insult to injury: The 800,000 federal employees affected by the shutdown were warned yesterday that they must pay their dental and vision premiums beginning this week or they could lose their coverage. “The workers are not at risk of losing their health insurance benefits, which will stay in effect through the duration of the shutdown — and for as long as a year — even if they are not receiving a paycheck, with their accumulated premiums deducted from their pay once their agency reopens,” Lisa Rein and Eric Yoder report. “However, that protection does not extend to vision and dental insurance, and starting with their second missed paycheck at the end of this week, employees will be billed directly for premiums for dental and vision coverage. If the shutdown continues for another two weeks into a third missed pay period, the company that provides long-term care insurance to federal workers also will start billing them directly.”

THE STATE OF PLAY ON THE HILL:

-- After a day of scathing back-and-forth between Trump and Nancy Pelosi, the president announced he will indefinitely postpone his State of the Union address until after the shutdown ends. Seung Min Kim and Felicia Sonmez report: “Earlier Wednesday, Trump tried to call Pelosi’s bluff, saying he planned to honor the invitation she had extended earlier this month ... Not delivering his speech in the House chamber, Trump wrote to her, would be ‘very sad.’ But later Wednesday, Pelosi officially called off the address in the House chamber, asking instead for a new, ‘mutually agreeable’ date once the government has reopened. Trump, faced with that reality, said he would be doing ‘something in the alternative.’ In a tweet late Wednesday night, Trump appeared to walk back on his threats, saying it was Pelosi’s ‘prerogative’ to suggest a later date due to the shutdown. … Pelosi responded with a tweet urging Trump to support legislation passed by the House and set for a vote in the Senate on Thursday to reopen the government without funding for a border wall.”

-- Meanwhile, the Senate will make its first formal attempt to resolve the shutdown by holding votes today on dueling bills from Trump and the Democrats — both of which are likely to fail. Sean Sullivan reports: “The votes will test the abilities of [Mitch] McConnell and [Chuck] Schumer to unify their sides, and likely, to negotiate with each other afterward. In other dramatic fiscal showdowns over the past decade, the Senate has almost always been the chamber that found the bipartisan solution as the House hit roadblocks, from the Wall Street bailout of 2008 to reopening of government after the 2013 shutdown. But those were crises that predated [Trump’s] mercurial presidency. In effect, the defeat of both measures would demonstrate in the most concrete manner yet that what both sides have been pushing for is not possible in the Senate, and that some new compromise must be forged to pass the chamber.”

-- Notable: Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who is facing a difficult reelection fight in 2020 and chaired the Senate GOP campaign arm in 2018, announced he will support the Democratic bill to reopen the government without any border security commitments. Gardner’s spokesman told the Denver Post he would also vote for Trump’s bill to reopen the government, which includes immigration measures that Democrats reject.

-- The annual retreat for congressional Republicans has been canceled. It was scheduled from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The Congressional Institute said it will be rescheduled for some time later this year.

-- House Democratic leaders appear to be softening their negotiating position, at least somewhat, as they consider offering Trump more money for border security but not for his wall. Erica Werner, Damian Paletta, Juliet Eilperin and Mike DeBonis report: “Democrats prepared to respond to Trump’s condition for reopening the government — $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall — with a new border security proposal that would exceed previous commitments. The party is even considering matching the $5.7 billion request, not for a wall but for other measures such as immigration judges and drones. The Democrats would consider such legislation only after the government is reopened.”

-- Thirty House Democrats who could be vulnerable in 2020 signed an open letter urging Pelosi to hold a vote on border security if it would guarantee an end to the shutdown. Jenna Portnoy reports: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who organized the letter and “represents a military-heavy district including Virginia Beach, said she would be open to a menu of border security options, including a ‘physical barrier’ of some type."

Jared Kushner listens as Trump speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE:

-- Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the shutdown negotiations. Josh Dawsey and Robert Costa report: “Kushner spoke up at a recent Oval Office meeting about cutting a deal to end the government shutdown. ... After listening to Kushner expound on policy and possible areas of compromise with Democrats, Trump glanced at the others in the room. ‘Apparently, Jared has become an expert on immigration in the last 48 hours,’ Trump said, according to three people familiar with the exchange … The remark, described by one White House official as playful, underscored the latest power shift inside the White House: Kushner has emerged as an omnipresent and assertive player in the now-33-day impasse, despite deep skepticism on Capitol Hill about his political abilities and influence, according to more than a dozen Trump associates, lawmakers and others involved in the discussions.

“Repeatedly assuring Trump that he can personally strike a deal with Democrats, Kushner has overshadowed other advisers in a largely empty West Wing this month. He usually huddles to discuss strategy each morning with the president, Vice President Pence and a few others, White House aides said. Kushner’s role has been fueled by a burst of self-confidence following his help in passing criminal-justice legislation, his assistance on trade negotiations and the departure of former chief of staff John F. Kelly, who curbed his role and accused Kushner of ‘playing government.’ But the efforts carry risks for both him and the president, whose boasts of being a savvy dealmaker are at the heart of his political appeal. Convinced that Senate Democrats will eventually crack and that there are votes for a bipartisan agreement, Kushner has urged the president to dig in while also adjusting his position as his popularity suffers in public polls, according to a person close to him and White House officials.”

-- Trump’s new rallying cry — “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!” — relies on the same false tropes about immigrants that fueled his 2016 campaign. David Nakamura reports: “The bumper sticker-ready slogan, rolled out in a series of tweets, neatly packaged Trump’s argument for a border wall to keep out terrorists, drug traffickers and violent gang members with a political framing aimed at boosting his 2020 reelection chances. … The messaging was a bid to shore up his conservative base after the president took heat from border hawks for offering Democrats a deal over the weekend. But it also illustrated Trump’s consistent misrepresentations of the dangers posed by immigrants and the effectiveness of a border barrier to deter criminals as he tries to paint resistant Democrats as weak on public safety. Though state and local data is limited, studies from independent think tanks have found that unauthorized immigrants commit crimes, including murders and rapes, at lower rates than do native-born Americans.”

-- A new Associated Press-NORC poll shows Americans are highly skeptical of Trump’s arguments that the wall would reduce crime. The AP’s Steve Peoples and Emily Swanson report: “Just 35 percent of Americans believe the wall would make the country safer, while a majority of Americans — 57 percent — believe it would make no difference to safety in the U.S. Only 21 percent believe the wall would significantly reduce the availability of illegal drugs in the nation, though 28 percent say access to illegal drugs would be slightly reduced; 49 percent say the wall would have no effect.”

The poll puts Trump’s approval rating at 34 percent, near a record low: “That’s down from 42 percent a month earlier and nears the lowest mark of his two-year presidency. The president’s approval among Republicans remains close to 80 percent, but his standing with independents is among its lowest points of his time in office. … Sixty percent of Americans say Trump bears a great deal of responsibility for the shutdown. About a third place the same amount of blame on congressional Democrats (31 percent) or Republicans (36 percent).”

A gunman killed at least five people after opening fire at a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Fla. Authorities attempted to negotiate with the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, who eventually surrendered. (Amy B Wang) Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) is relinquishing a pair of high-profile leadership positions amid accusations that she fired an aide in retaliation for reporting a sexual assault. Lee will step down as chair of the House Judiciary Committee's crime subcommittee and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. (Elise Viebeck) Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said in an interview that she was raped in college and that her ex-husband physically abused her. Ernst's physical abuse allegations were first made public in a court filing from her divorce. She said of her decision to disclose the rape: "I didn't want to share it with anybody, and in the era of hashtag-MeToo survivors, I always believed that every person is different and they will confront their demons when they're ready. … And I was not ready." (Bloomberg News) A South Carolina Christian ministry was granted a waiver to participate in the federally funded foster-care program even though it works only with Christian families. The Trump administration decided to allow the group to bypass an Obama-era regulation barring religious discrimination in the program. (Laura Meckler) Carlos Ghosn resigned as the CEO and chairman of Renault as he faces charges in Japan for allegedly understating his income. Ghosn led the French carmaker for 23 years, becoming one of the giants of the auto industry even as he was criticized for his hefty salary. (Wall Street Journal) A nurse at Phoenix's Hacienda HealthCare was charged with sexual assault a month after a woman in an incapacitated state unexpectedly gave birth. Police said they are still investigating whether the suspect, identified as Nathan Sutherland, may have assaulted other patients at the health-care facility. (Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Michael Brice-Saddler) BuzzFeed intends to lay off about 15 percent of its staff, making it the latest digital media outlet to succumb to financial pressures. Verizon Media Group, which owns AOL, HuffPost and Yahoo, also announced a round of layoffs this week. (Paul Farhi) Bill Clinton is writing a book about his post-presidential life. An executive from Clinton's publishing company said there was no timeline yet for the book's release, explaining it was too "early to assess what ground will be covered." (New York Times) Sweethearts, the perennial Valentine's Day candy, will not be available this year. The original producer of the heart-shaped candy featuring love-themed messages went out of business last year, and its new company did not have time to produce the candy by February. (CNBC)

THERE’S A BEAR IN THE WOODS:

-- Trump has directed his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to scale back media interviews after his recent contradictory comments about plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow, but the president does not plan to fire Giuliani. As special counsel Bob Mueller closes in, Trump still views Giuliani as a valuable attack dog. Josh Dawsey reports: “The president also asked Giuliani to clean up some of his misstatements publicly, complaining he created a weekend of news, including negative cable chyrons, at a time when Trump wanted public attention focused on [Mueller] disputing a BuzzFeed report that Trump had asked Cohen to lie to Congress.

“The recent tensions between Trump and Giuliani highlight the unique role he plays for the president. Even though Trump has been frustrated with Giuliani’s performance several times since he became his lawyer in April, he continues to get a longer leash than most of the president’s aides and surrogates. That’s because Giuliani, whom he considers a friend, is doing what Trump wants — serving chiefly as his public defender rather than his pragmatic legal counsel — and because the president would struggle to replace him after being turned down by several high-profile attorneys reluctant to represent the mercurial Trump. …

“For now, the two septuagenarian New Yorkers appear stuck with each other — to the chagrin of some of the president’s allies. White House communications staffers have grown frustrated with Giuliani and privately mock some of his interviews, saying they spend more time responding to Giuliani’s answers than Giuliani does preparing to give them. … People familiar with the legal team say Giuliani’s public comments could hurt their standing with Mueller and prolong the probe — as the special counsel’s office investigates his various statements and contradictions. … Giuliani has finished a report that he has shown the president, questioning the integrity of the investigation, and Trump has been impressed at its length.”

-- “Some of Trump’s allies have suggested that Giuliani be barred from evening interviews because of concerns that he was going on TV after drinking,” the AP’s Jonathan Lemire and Eric Tucker report. “Giuliani has previously insisted he does not have an issue with drinking, denying to Politico last May that it affected his interviews. He added: ‘I may have a drink for dinner. I like to drink with cigars.’”

-- Trump’s longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen indefinitely postponed his planned testimony before Congress next month. Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian report: “Lanny J. Davis, an attorney for Cohen, said in a statement, ‘Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date.’ Cohen was to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7. ‘This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first,’ Davis said. It is not clear to which ‘threats’ Davis was referring, and Davis declined to provide more detail. … Trump said of the claim that he had threatened Cohen: ‘I would say he’s been threatened by the truth. He’s only been threatened by the truth.’ …

“It was not immediately clear that lawmakers would easily allow Cohen to back out of his commitment to appear before them. House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement that they ‘certainly understand the completely legitimate concerns for the safety and security of Mr. Cohen and his family members in light of the attacks last week by President Trump’ … But the lawmakers added that they had ‘repeatedly offered our assistance to work with law enforcement to enhance security measures for Mr. Cohen and his family,’ and in their discussions with Cohen’s attorney, ‘not appearing before Congress was never an option.’ … Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.), who sits on the Oversight Committee, said several members of the panel ‘would be in favor of subpoenaing him sooner rather than later to try to get him prior to his incarceration.’”

-- Cummings announced that the House Oversight Committee would also start investigating the Trump White House’s security clearance practices. Karoun Demirjian reports: The investigation “seeks both to expose why the White House allowed certain people with security clearance issues to continue to access sensitive information and to close those loopholes. The panel also plans to challenge administration officials on why they have not been more responsive to congressional requests regarding the security clearance process, as required by law. Among the people whose cases the panel plans to scrutinize are former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, who recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials; [Jared Kushner], who did not disclose several contacts with foreign officials on his security clearance forms; and former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who was accused of spousal abuse.”

-- Schiff and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) are planning a joint investigation into Deutsche Bank’s business ties to Trump. Politico’s Zachary Warmbrodt reports: “The investigation into Deutsche Bank will be one of the most closely watched probes launched by the new Democratic-controlled House because it could provide a glimpse into Trump's finances and ties abroad. … Before [Waters] became chairwoman, she asked the bank for details on its handling of Trump’s accounts and involvement in Russian money laundering schemes. The bank declined her request, citing concerns for customers' privacy. She now has subpoena power to get some answers.”

-- Lawyers for Paul Manafort argued Mueller’s team was misrepresenting the former campaign chairman’s memory failures as lies. The New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere reports: “The lawyers argued in a new court filing that the prosecutors had wrongly interpreted honest memory lapses and innocent misstatements by Mr. Manafort as deliberate attempts to deceive them about his interactions with [a Russian citizen with ties to the Kremlin], Konstantin Kilimnik, who received the polling data in 2016 as Donald J. Trump was closing in on the Republican presidential nomination. ‘Failure of memory is not akin to a false statement,’ Mr. Manafort’s lawyers said.”

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- The United States and several other countries recognized National Assembly President Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela after the opposition leader declared himself interim president. The U.S. move prompted President Nicolás Maduro to demand that all U.S. diplomats leave the country within 72 hours. Mariana Zuñiga, Anthony Faiola and Carol Morello report: “The high-stakes move set up a looming diplomatic crisis. [Guaidó] called on diplomats to remain. In a statement late Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated the Trump administration would not heed Maduro’s demand and called on the Venezuelan armed forces to refrain from endangering American personnel or face ‘appropriate actions.’ ‘The United States does not recognize the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela,’ the statement said. … The fast-moving events in Venezuela took most observers by surprise. Until recently, Maduro had been viewed as deeply entrenched, with his socialist inner circle — many of whom stand accused of drug trafficking and other criminal offenses — occupying every position of power.”

-- The White House confirmed that Trump responded to a letter from Kim Jong Un. CNN’s Steve Brusk and Kate Sullivan report: “Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator on nuclear talks, visited Washington last week and spoke with Trump for 90 minutes in the Oval Office. He brought with him a letter from [Kim] addressed to Trump. The meeting with Trump resulted in the announcement of a second summit between Trump and the North Korean leader at the end of February. North Korean state media reported Kim was presented the letter from Trump by Kim Yong Chol. The report called it a ‘good personal letter.’”

-- Satellite imagery suggesting Saudi Arabia has constructed its first ballistic missile factory has raised questions about the kingdom’s nuclear ambitions. Paul Sonne reports: “If operational, the suspected factory at a missile base in al-Watah, southwest of Riyadh, would allow Saudi Arabia to manufacture its own ballistic missiles, fueling fears of an arms race against its regional rival Iran. Saudi Arabia currently does not possess nuclear weapons, so any missiles produced at the apparent factory are likely to be conventionally armed. But a missile-making facility would be a critical component of any eventual Saudi nuclear weapons program, hypothetically giving the kingdom capability to produce the preferred delivery systems for nuclear warheads.”

-- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a defense of globalization in Davos, implicitly criticizing Trump’s views on trade and climate change. From Heather Long in Switzerland: “The Japanese leader called for free trade, urgent action on climate change and more opportunities for women in an address before many global leaders. … Abe said the world must aim for zero net emissions of carbon dioxide ‘around 2050’ and expressed optimism that technologies such as carbon capture would advance quickly to make a green revolution possible and beneficial to the world economy. … Abe did not mention Trump by name, but it was clear to whom he was referring when he said, ‘Japan is determined to preserve and committed to enhancing to free open and rules based international order.’”

-- Davos’s billionaire attendees criticized a proposal from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to tax America’s richest citizens at a marginal rate of up to 70 percent. Hamza Shaban reports: “Ocasio-Cortez has said that America’s highest earners need to pay their fair share, but members of the elite group in Davos expressed alarm over her proposal, arguing that her plan is misguided and would harm investment and innovation. ‘Seventy percent taxes definitely bothers me,’ said Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners. ‘It affects the people that have the most money, and they will start allocating capital in a way that is less efficient and will bring down productivity.’ Still, executives acknowledged that populist sentiment is rising and is likely to play a big role in the 2020 presidential campaign.”

-- The Iranian journalist Marzieh Hashemi was released from U.S. custody after completing her testimony before a federal grand jury. Spencer S. Hsu and Tom Jackman report: “No further details were immediately available regarding the whereabouts of [Hashemi], 59, a veteran producer and on-air presenter for Iran’s English-language Press TV, whose arrest Jan. 13 by the FBI on a ‘material witness’ warrant drew protests from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” The nature of the investigation requiring Hashemi’s testimony is not known.

-- China confirmed that it was holding Australian writer Yang Hengjun for allegedly endangering Chinese national security. Gerry Shih reports: “China’s Foreign Ministry disclosed Yang’s status after Australian diplomats met their Chinese counterparts on Thursday and called on China to treat Yang fairly and transparently. Yang, a visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York, is currently held under ‘coercive measures’ in Beijing by the Ministry of State Security, ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said. … Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, are currently being held under similar conditions — and on similar national security grounds.”

-- Priyanka Gandhi, a member of the prominent Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, has taken a key role in India’s Congress Party, potentially signaling a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Niha Masih and Joanna Slater report: “The Congress Party is attempting to deny [Modi] a second term, a task that seemed impossible until several months ago. But then it defeated Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in three state elections in December, suggesting the fight to govern India may be closer than expected.”

GOOD READS:

-- “The MAGA hat is not a statement of policy. It’s an inflammatory declaration of identity,” by Robin Givhan: “In the beginning, the MAGA hat had multiple meanings and nuance. It could reasonably be argued that it was about foreign policy or tax cuts, social conservatism, the working class or a celebration of small-town life. But the definition has evolved. The rosy nostalgia has turned specious and rank. There’s nothing banal or benign about the hat, no matter its wearer’s intent. It was weaponized by the punch-throwing Trump rallygoers, the Charlottesville white supremacists, Trump’s nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, Kanye West and proponents of the wall, the wall, the wall. The hat has become a symbol of us versus them, of exclusion and suspicion, of garrulous narcissism, of white male privilege, of violence and hate. For minorities and the disenfranchised, it can spark a kind of gut-level disgust that brings ancestral ghosts to the fore. And here, in 2019, their painful past is present.”

-- New York Times, “Joe Biden’s Paid Speech Buoyed the G.O.P. in Midwest Battleground,” by Alexander Burns: Biden “swept into Benton Harbor, Mich., three weeks before the November elections, in the midst of his quest to reclaim the Midwest for Democrats. He took the stage at Lake Michigan College as Representative Fred Upton, a long-serving Republican from the area, faced the toughest race of his career. But Mr. Biden was not there to denounce Mr. Upton. Instead, he was collecting $200,000 from the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan to address a Republican-leaning audience … Mr. Biden stunned Democrats and elated Republicans by praising Mr. Upton while the lawmaker looked on from the audience. … On Nov. 6, Mr. Upton defeated his Democratic challenger by four and a half percentage points. As Mr. Biden considers a bid for the presidency in 2020, the episode underscores his potential vulnerabilities in a fight for the Democratic nomination and raises questions about his judgment as a party leader.”

-- In a newly released excerpt from his tell-all book about the Trump White House, former communications aide Cliff Sims recounts the prolific media leaking of senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. Sims writes: “It [was] a favorite parlor game among staff in the West Wing to guess who the unnamed White House officials were in various stories. But one day, by sheer accident, I didn’t have to guess anymore. In May 2017, the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe appeared on-air to accuse Kellyanne of being two­faced when it came to Donald Trump. … Kellyanne had developed pretty thick skin, and normally she would let this kind of stuff go. So I was a little surprised when she called me upstairs to her office to discuss issuing a response. … Kellyanne pointed over to her personal MacBook sitting on the conference table on the other side of the room. ‘Just use that and type something up for me,’ she said.

“At that point, personal phones had not yet been banned in the West Wing, so Kellyanne was sitting at her desk texting away. And since her iMes­sage account was tied to both her phone and her laptop, which she must not have even considered, I could inadvertently see every conversation she was having. Over the course of 20 minutes or so, she was having simultaneous conversations with no fewer than a half­-dozen reporters, most of them from outlets the White House frequently trashed for publishing ‘fake news.’ Journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Politico, and Bloomberg were all popping up on the screen. And these weren’t policy conversations, or attempts to fend off attacks on the president. As I sat there trying to type, she bashed Jared Kushner, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and Sean Spicer, all by name.”

HOT ON THE LEFT: “GOP lawmaker’s case for a border wall: At my house, they keep ‘critters out,’” from Cleve R. Wootson Jr.: “The final moments of Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s interview on MSNBC might not have been so jarring if he had not spent the preceding 10 minutes talking about the need for Republicans and Democrats to communicate better about the [shutdown] and the fraught issue of immigration. ‘We’re just not talking to each other and using the right language to say, ‘We all mean well,’ ‘ he told MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Tuesday. … But then, with 20 seconds to go before Tur switched subjects, Kinzinger joined a small fraternity of prominent conservatives who have used dehumanizing metaphors for immigrants. ‘When Nancy Pelosi says a wall is immoral, [Republicans] look at that and go, ‘How is a wall immoral?’ ‘ he said. ‘Look, I have four walls around my house and they keep bad people out and critters out.’” HOT ON THE RIGHT: “Rep. Jeffries defends characterization of Trump as ‘grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,’” from John Wagner: “Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday defended his characterization of [Trump] as the ‘grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,’ saying the president has exhibited racially insensitive behavior for decades. Jeffries (N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, was pressed during a CNN interview about comments made this week at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Harlem at which he referred to the term for the leader of the Ku Klux Klan. ‘I did a use a colorful phrase, but of course I don’t believe that the president is a card-carrying member of the KKK,’ Jeffries said. ‘But it did capture a troubling pattern of racially insensitive and outrageous at times behavior that spans not months, not years, but decades.’”

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally who oversaw shutdowns in the 1990s, criticized the president's proposal to end the shutdown: "I think that that's misdesigned. You either design a deal that gets you Democrats, or you don't. … If you're trying to attract people with sugar, you shouldn't pour vinegar on top of it." (USA Today)

