Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) speaks Wednesday night at a rally in Brunswick, Ohio. (Tony Dejak/AP)

THE BIG IDEA: Sherrod Brown was a populist before it was cool.

A quarter-century before Donald Trump swept the industrial Midwest by promising to reverse manufacturing declines and renegotiate trade deals, the Ohio Democrat got elected to Congress with a campaign built around his opposition to NAFTA.

At a rally outside Cleveland last night, Brown kicked off a “Dignity of Work” tour that will take him to all four early states ahead of a likely bid for the presidency. In a 20-minute speech, Brown contrasted his brand of populism with that of the man he seeks to replace and touted himself as the candidate who would post up best against Trump in 2020.

“Trump has used his phony populism to divide Americans,” the senator said. “He uses his phony populism to distract from the fact that he has used the White House to enrich billionaires like himself. Real populism is not racist. Real populism is not anti-Semitic. Real populists don’t engage in hate speech and don’t rip babies from families at the border. Real populists don’t insult people’s intelligence by lying.”

About 300 people came to cheer him on at Supply Side USA, which makes packaging and shipping products for retailers, even though it was 4 degrees below zero outside. Brown seized on the November announcement by General Motors that it will close its Lordstown plant outside Youngstown as an illustration of Trump’s failure to follow through on his campaign rhetoric.

“He has betrayed workers, and now that their jobs are on the line, not only has he not lifted a finger to help them, he actually passed a tax law that could reward GM for making cars in Mexico instead of here in Ohio,” Brown said. “We’re going to fight like hell to keep GM in Lordstown and save those jobs.”

-- Brown, with a boyish smile and a penchant for wearing a backpack around the Capitol, is older than he looks. The 66-year-old even qualifies as a “Watergate baby”: Just a few months after graduating in 1974 with a degree in Russian studies from Yale University, Brown rode the anti-Nixon Democratic wave to secure a seat in the state House. He has held public office for all but two of the past 44 years. He got elected to Congress after eight years as Ohio’s secretary of state. After seven terms, Brown toppled incumbent Republican Sen. Mike DeWine in 2006 by capitalizing on the backlash to George W. Bush, the Iraq War and the Colombian free trade agreement.

-- While Brown has changed little over the years, Ohio has changed a lot. The perennial swing state has become redder, as culturally conservative, working-class whites have gravitated toward the GOP. Ironically, for example, DeWine just got elected as Ohio’s governor in November as Brown secured a third term.

-- Brown said his reelection by seven points this past November in a state Trump carried by eight points two years before shows “a strong progressive can win – and win decisively – in the heartland.” He appealed to many of the blue-collar voters who flipped to Trump after backing Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. That puts Brown in the same lane as former vice president Joe Biden – who has also staked his rationale for a potential run on appealing to this crowd.

-- Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, didn’t wear a blue or white collar during his rally. He wore a black sweater over a T-shirt and argued that the conventional wisdom that Democrats need to pick between populism and progressivism in 2020 is a false choice.

“Too often, people act like our party has to choose between advocating for strong progressive values that excite our base or talking to working-class voters about their lives. For us, it’s not either-or. It’s both,” Brown said. “I voted against NAFTA and the misnamed Defense of Marriage Act and the Iraq War. I’ve stood up to Wall Street and the gun lobby.”

Sherrod Brown and his wife, Connie Schultz, walk to their polling place in Cleveland last November. (Phil Long/AP)

-- Warming up the crowd last night, Connie Schultz – a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and the senator’s wife – noted that she wouldn’t have agreed to date Brown back in 2003 if he was not a devoted liberal champion on social issues. “I had to look up his voting record first,” she said. “I had to know that he had a 100 percent record on women’s rights and gay rights. And he was 100 percent! Don’t you all wish you could just check the voting record before you go out with someone?”

Schultz also recalled introducing Brown to her father. A utility worker who had been active in his union, he was reluctant to meet the new boyfriend because he was a politician, she said. But Brown won him over by talking about the importance of organized labor. “My dad said afterward: ‘You know what? He’s us in a tie.’”

-- Indeed, Brown is an old-school trade unionist who is tight with labor groups. (Ohio AFL-CIO president Tim Burga was at last night’s rally.) But the senator went out of his way at the rally to make clear that he’s not solely focused on helping out white guys like his wife’s dad, who has since passed away. After praising immigrants from Trinidad and China who were in the room, he said: “Corporate profits have soared. Executive compensation has exploded. Workers are producing more than ever before. But their wages are flat. … And we know it’s even worse for women and people of color. They face the same challenges, on top of sexism and racism, that make it even harder to get ahead, no matter how hard they work.”

-- If he’s not the nominee, Brown will almost certainly be on vice-presidential shortlists – especially if Democrats nominate a woman and/or African American. “If I don’t run for president or if I do, I want ‘dignity of work’ to be the centerpiece of every Democratic campaign in the country,” Brown said in a conference call Wednesday afternoon with Ohio reporters, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Sherrod Brown greets supporters after last night's rally. (Tony Dejak/AP)

-- Brown kicks off his Iowa swing at 6 p.m. tonight with a meet-and-greet in Cresco, a town of 3,900 near the border with Minnesota in rural northeast Iowa. Tomorrow he will attend a roundtable with the Chamber of Commerce in Clear Lake, sit down with farmers at the library in Perry and tour an advanced manufacturing center in Waterloo. On Saturday, he’s going to a popular cafe in Dubuque before holding a roundtable discussion with labor leaders in Clinton. That gives him exposure to business, agriculture and labor types on his first foray.

-- He will then go to New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, and Brown name-checked each of them before walking off the stage last night to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” “All across the country, hard work isn’t paying off like it should,” he said. “We fight for the construction worker in Manchester. The physical therapist in Reno. The restaurant worker in Florence. The teacher in Iowa City.”

-- But Iowa, more than anywhere else, is central to Brown’s theory of the case. His hopes depend on a top-three finish in the caucuses that will kick off the sprint to the nomination next February. The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Seth Richardson likens Brown to former senator Tom Harkin in a piece that highlights “striking similarities between Iowa and Ohio.”

“Des Moines – a city of 217,000 – is the epicenter, but in a state of more than 3 million people, urban liberals might not be the bedrock of a Brown coalition,” Richardson reports. “The eastern half of the state, especially along the Mississippi River, is rife with old manufacturing communities that have suffered from outsourcing and economic contraction. Iowa is a so-called right-to-work state, but union membership and activity is still significant in these areas. The western half is predominantly rural and dominated by the prairie populists – the farmer community, New Deal-type Democrats who closely resemble the populists from President Franklin Roosevelt’s era. … If all of these communities sound familiar, it’s because Brown has done well with precisely those types of voters. The industrial parts of the state are his bread and butter. Brown consistently outperforms other Democrats in rural Western Ohio. …

“Five of the seven counties Brown is visiting flipped from supporting Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. Pete D’Alessandro, a Democratic operative who ran Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Iowa operation and has worked for Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan, said Brown’s brand of populism already runs rampant in Iowa. … ‘There are those prairie populists. There’s a lot of populists in Dubuque and Clinton County and the Quad Cities. There’s certainly populists in Iowa City and places like that,’ D’Alessandro said.”

-- Another asset Brown has is Sarah Benzing, the longtime chief of staff in his Senate office. She’s an Iowa native who has run statewide campaigns (and managed her boss’s 2012 reelection). Sarah has deep ties to both the Democratic establishment and the grass roots in Iowa.

SCHULTZ STUMBLING:

-- Since announcing his interest in an independent presidential bid, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has leveled most of his criticism at Democrats. Michael Scherer reports: “In a four-day blitz of interviews across major broadcast networks, Schultz has been outspoken in his criticism of liberal Democratic leaders, saying their policies for expanding Medicare or taxing the wealthy are 'not American,' 'misinformed' and 'ridiculous.' A billionaire who supports abortion rights and more gun regulation, Schultz has called himself a 'lifelong Democrat.' But he now describes the party as an unnavigable institution, beholden to its liberal fringe and inconsequential to improvement of the country. 'Whether a Democrat wins the presidency or Donald Trump is reelected — I hope not — nothing is going to change because our politics and our government is broken,' Schultz, 65, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s 'Morning Joe.' 'I do not believe in what the Democratic Party stands for.'”

A social media misstep: “Schultz’s personal Twitter account seemed to delve even further Wednesday into hard-nosed politics, with a tweet praising the ‘thoughtful analysis’ of a conservative opinion column praising his run. The column called Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) a ‘shrill . . . quasi-socialist’ and referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as ‘Fauxcahontas,’ a jibe at her family’s claim of Native American ancestry. The tweet was later deleted after a Washington Post reporter inquired, and an adviser to Schultz said the former executive was not personally responsible for sending the message.”

-- Giving more ammo to Trump, Schultz said he once refused to give a campaign contribution to Warren out of fear that her policy ideas will drive the United States toward socialism. “I don’t believe the country should be heading to socialism,” he said. “I think she believes in programs that will lead to a level of socialism in America.” (John Wagner)

-- Schultz could not answer when asked by “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski how much an 18-ounce box of Cheerios costs. When Brzezinski told him it costs $4, Schultz replied, “That's a lot.” Many on the Internet pointed out it’s about the cost of a grande-size drink from Starbucks. (CNBC)

-- Schultz is planning visits to the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — even though he's not running for either party's nomination. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports: “The dates and specific locations within the states are ‘not all locked in,’ [a person with knowledge of Schultz’s plans said]. Schultz's book tour schedule has yet to include any of these states, but his website also notes ‘more dates and locations coming soon.’”

-- Starbucks issued guidance to all its employees, including baristas, on how to defuse tense conversations with angry customers about their former CEO's potential spoiler campaign. The coffee chain’s weekly update read, in part: “If a customer asks if we are selling Howard’s book at Starbucks: No, the books are available at bookstores and online. If a customer attempts to investigate, or share aggressive political opinions, attempt to diffuse the situation by sharing: We respect everyone’s opinion. Our goal is simply to create a warm and welcoming space where we can all gather, as a community, over great coffee. If asked about Howard’s political intentions: Howard’s future plans are up to him.” (HuffPost)

-- Voting records indicate that Schultz has cast a ballot in just 11 of the past 38 elections in Washington state; he stayed home during the 2006 and 2014 midterms. From the Seattle Times’s Danny Westneat: “Schultz has at least voted in every election for the office he’s now seeking, the presidency. He also voted in the most recent midterms, in 2018. But he has skipped most of the state and local elections over the years, as well as some of the big midterms (like in 2014, when Republicans retook the U.S. Senate, and 2006, when Democrats ‘blue-waved’ the Bush administration).”

-- “Schultz has brought a whole latte trouble on himself,” Dana Milbank writes in a brutal column: “Just about everybody this side of Tucker Carlson believes we do not need another old, white, insult-doling, super-caffeinated billionaire who is stingy with charity and believes he alone can fix the nation’s problems. … When he owned the National Basketball Association’s Seattle SuperSonics, he reportedly rewarded employees with $3.50 Starbucks gift cards, custom-made because standard [$5] ones were too generous. Schultz’s critics have questioned his civic-mindedness ... because, after declaring the Sonics a ‘public trust’ to have the team in Seattle, he sold it to a group that moved it to Oklahoma City. And some wonder why, if he truly thinks Trump is ‘despicable,’ Starbucks rents space from Trump properties.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) questions attorney general nominee William Barr during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 15. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

MORE 2020 BUZZ:

-- The most-read item on The Post’s website this morning is a George Will column arguing that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is the Democrat best positioned to defeat Trump: “Her state has a significant farming population and agribusiness (e.g., Cargill, General Mills, Land O’Lakes, Hormel), so she has had practice speaking to populations and interests that Democrats need, and speaking against trade wars in which farmers quickly become collateral damage. She has become informed about what could be one of the most salient issues in 2020: the high costs of prescription drugs. In the Almanac of American Politics’ most recent (2015) vote rankings, she was the 27th-most-liberal senator, liberal enough to soothe other liberals without annoying everyone else. As the bidding war for the affection of the Democratic left spirals into inanity ... Klobuchar is the potential top-tier candidate most apt to resist forfeiting the general election while winning the nomination.”

-- As he weighs a presidential bid, Michael Bloomberg is devoting hundreds of millions of dollars to a data-driven political group aimed at defeating Trump. The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere reports: “Though a budget has not been set, this effort would almost certainly become the biggest and most powerful political organization in the country overnight. It would also be the only real counter to the operation that Trump’s campaign put together in 2016, which allowed it to reach out to millions of voters in a more targeted, under-the-radar way, and helped deliver the election to Trump by shaping their thinking for months and then activating them on Election Day. … This may yet turn this into an effort on behalf of a Bloomberg campaign, with his advisers carefully watching [Joe] Biden’s moves to decide what to do, and asking around for intel on the former vice president’s deliberations. They doubt there’s room in the Democratic field for both.”

-- Democratic 2020 candidates are generally supportive of a “Green New Deal,” even as the proposal so far lacks any specifics. Chelsea Janes reports: “A bill is expected to emerge soon, but its language has not been set, a congressional aide said. Nonetheless, the Green New Deal already has elbowed its way into Democratic dialogue — and, by extension, into a prominent place in 2020 campaign rhetoric. It is a way for Democrats angered at the Trump administration’s dismissal of environmental science to demonstrate their desire to attack climate change, with the explicit details left until later. It is also an idea that divides potential Democratic blocs — appealing to the younger voters the party wants and seen more skeptically by the blue-collar voters the party needs.”

-- Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, who has not officially announced a presidential bid, are battling it out to win support from the Congressional Black Caucus. Politico’s Laura Barrón-López and John Bresnahan report: Booker and Harris “are aggressively courting black lawmakers as they look to build networks in key presidential voting states like South Carolina, Ohio and Michigan. Both showed up at the CBC’s weekly meeting on Wednesday. As Harris worked the room, Booker told at least two members that he would call them afterward, according to sources at the meeting. But Joe Biden could complicate their plans: The former vice president is a longtime ally of the CBC and has been reaching out to veteran black lawmakers to talk about the race, according to multiple members.”

-- The Wall Street Journal dubs Beto O’Rourke a “front-runner” for the Democratic nomination. (I wouldn't go that far.) Reid Epstein writes from El Paso: “But if Mr. O’Rourke jumps into a presidential primary that could include more than 20 other Democrats, saying he is better than the incumbent isn’t likely to be a strong enough argument to win the nomination and the chance to take on [Trump] in the general election, his friends and political allies say. ‘If he ran for president, it would be much different,’ said Steve Ortega, a longtime O’Rourke friend who in 2005 was elected with him to the El Paso City Council. ‘He’s not going to take anyone by surprise. He’s no longer the insurgent. He’s one of the front-runners. It’s a different deal.’”

-- Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) declined to say whether she would endorse Trump in 2020. From John Wagner: “‘I’m not prepared at this point to make that decision,’ Collins, one of the more moderate members of the Senate GOP, said during an interview on ‘PBS NewsHour.’ After saying she has not focused on the race yet, Collins was pressed by host Judy Woodruff on whether she would endorse Trump later. ‘I don’t know. I’m going to have to see what happens between now and then and look at what his record is,’ Collins said. … When asked whether she might endorse another Republican, Collins said, ‘I’m neither ruling it in nor ruling it out.’”

-- Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), another vulnerable incumbent, said he will endorse Trump's reelection despite his “differences” with the president. “I know what Kamala Harris and I know what Bernie Sanders will do to Colorado, and that’s why I’ll be supporting the president,” he told the conservative site IJR.

GET SMART FAST:​​

The polar vortex that's freezing the Midwest has already been blamed for six deaths. States of emergency were declared in Wisconsin and Michigan, and more than 1,000 flights were canceled as groups rushed to protect the region’s most vulnerable populations, including the homeless. (Katie Mettler, Alex Horton, Amy B Wang and Angela Fritz) ICE has been force-feeding six immigrants who have been on a month-long hunger strike in a Texas detention facility. A relative of one of the hunger-strike participants said those who are being force-fed through plastic nasal tubes are having persistent nosebleeds and vomiting several times a day. The detainees say they are protesting guards’ verbal abuse and threats of deportation. (AP) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was awarded more than $580,000 by a jury in a civil lawsuit against his neighbor, who attacked him in 2017 and broke six of his ribs. Paul said during the trial that he had trouble breathing after Rene Boucher, who pleaded guilty to the assault last March, tackled him over a landscaping dispute. (Michael Brice-Saddler) Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) called for a hate crimes investigation into the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago. Rush wrote in a letter to the FBI director that he's “disturbed” by reports that two assailants referred to Smollett by racist and homophobic slurs, even attempting to put a noose around his neck. (Felicia Sonmez) A group of Democratic lawmakers nominated former New Mexico governor and longtime diplomat Bill Richardson for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with North Korea. Richardson has repeatedly traveled to North Korea to help secure the release of American hostages, including Otto Warmbier. (Anne Gearan) A study found e-cigarettes are almost twice as effective as nicotine replacement therapies to help smokers quit. But some experts warn that e-cigarettes pose other risks, such as potential harm to the lungs or the possibility that smokers will end up using both regular and electronic cigarettes. (Laurie McGinley) New research indicates the loss of local newspapers across the United States has contributed to political polarization. When they lack local news outlets, citizens are more likely to rely on national sources to stay informed and will in turn apply their opinions of national politicians to local leaders, according to a new study. (AP) A University of Central Florida student was arrested after police found a machine gun and bump stock in his car on campus. Authorities arrested Max Bennett Chambers and charged him with two felonies after an anonymous tip warned a student had accessories to turn a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic weapon. (Susan Svrluga)

TRUMP VS. CONGRESS:

-- The era of accommodation is over, and Trump faces an increasingly adversarial Congress — in both parties. From Seung Min Kim, Sean Sullivan and Josh Dawsey:

“Democratic committee chairs are threatening subpoenas for his top officials. … Several Cabinet secretaries have already declined to testify before committees on contentious topics such as the impact of the shutdown and the administration’s abandoned policy of separating migrant families. In one example, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) sent a blistering letter this week to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for not appearing … to discuss the administration’s border security policies. ‘If she says she’s not coming, we’ll subpoena her to the committee,’ Thompson said in an interview Wednesday. … Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar have also declined invitations to appear before Congress … In private, Trump has told aides he wants to take an aggressive posture toward such oversight — including fighting any effort by Congress to obtain his tax returns all the way to the Supreme Court. ...

“Senate Republicans asserted their independence from Trump on several fronts this week. … Some Republican senators are urging the president to keep his distance from a 17-member committee tasked with coming up with a border security deal and leave it to lawmakers to haggle over the specifics. Republicans on the bipartisan committee were slated to go to the White House later this week for discussions on averting a shutdown, although that meeting appears to have been called off. ‘Let us do our work,’ said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). ... Senior Republicans are [also] warning him away from a national emergency declaration to build a border wall. ...

“On Wednesday, some Senate GOP leaders rebutted Trump’s latest criticism of his own intelligence officials, which the president issued in a tweet. ‘I would prefer the president would stay off Twitter,’ said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the chamber’s second-ranking Republican. ‘And, you know, particularly with regard to these important national security issues where, you know, you’ve got people who are experts and have a background and are professionals.’ Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.), another top Republican, said, ‘This is an intel community that the president has largely put in place. And I have confidence in them. And I think he should, too.’

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) introduced this week an amendment to Middle East policy legislation that rebuked Trump’s decision to pull back troops from Syria and Afghanistan. … The amendment will come to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday. If it passes, it would be the first clear rebuke of Trump’s foreign policy in the Senate this year.”

-- House Democrats offered their opening bid to Trump on a funding deal to keep the government open, a proposal that includes zero dollars for physical barriers on the border. Erica Werner, John Wagner and Mike DeBonis report: “It came just hours after Trump dug in on his conditions for signing off on such a deal, writing on Twitter that lawmakers would be 'wasting their time' if they’re not considering a wall or physical barrier on the southern border. But in a sign of how difficult it may be for lawmakers to strike a compromise that Trump can support, Democrats dismissed the president’s insistence on physical barriers on the border, arguing that security funds would be better spent elsewhere.”

-- Trump also appears to be making all the preparations to declare a national emergency at the southern border if a funding deal falls through, meeting with advisers this week to talk through the option. Politico’s Nancy Cook reports: “Trump met with his budget chief, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Jared Kushner and other top officials, including White House lawyers, on Tuesday to walk through the logistics of such a move. And White House aides have been quietly meeting with outside conservative political groups to build support for the president to take such an action. Those talking points, which emphasize Trump’s legal authority, have begun to show up in such conservative media outlets as Breitbart News.”

-- Saying publicly what he’s been saying privately for weeks, Trump criticized Paul Ryan during an interview with the Daily Caller. He accused the former speaker of promising to get him the wall if he signed a bill a year ago to fund the government and not following through. “And then he went lame duck,” Trump said. “And once he went lame duck, it was just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone so I was very disappointed. I was very disappointed in Paul because the wall was so desperately needed. And I’ll get the wall.” Trump also said that his State of the Union guests will be border-related.

-- An undocumented worker who left her job at one of Trump’s golf clubs after publicly disclosing her immigration status will attend his State of the Union. Elise Viebeck reports: “Victorina Morales, who was born in Guatemala, will be a guest of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, when the president speaks to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.”

-- McConnell denounced a Democratic proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday as a “power grab.” Felicia Sonmez reports: “McConnell was speaking about H.R. 1, legislation that Democrats have made a centerpiece of their agenda since retaking the House earlier this month. In remarks on the Senate floor, the majority leader said Democrats ‘want taxpayers on the hook for generous new benefits for federal bureaucrats and government employees,’ including making Election Day a ‘new paid holiday for government workers.’ … The far-reaching legislation would also prohibit the purging of voter rolls, require presidential and vice-presidential candidates to release their tax returns, compel states to adopt independent redistricting commissions and create a matching system for small-dollar donations to congressional campaigns, among other changes.”

-- The House approved a pay raise for civilian federal employees. Mike DeBonis reports: “The 2.6 percent raise is calibrated to match that given to military personnel in a 2019 spending bill passed last year. [Trump] subjected the rest of the federal workforce to a pay freeze in a Dec. 28 executive order, though Congress could override that at any time. … Twenty-nine Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the pay raise, but most did not. GOP leaders protested that the bill had not been vetted in committee and that across-the-board pay raises were bad policy.”

-- House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) is aiming to disrupt Democratic control of the chamber. Paul Kane reports: “He admits that he saw the majority as likely lost late last summer, before the November midterm elections delivered a body-blow loss of 40 Republican seats. So he began reading about how coalition governments work in countries with parliamentary systems. He has been studying how other minority parties worked when dealing with a powerful House majority, what strategy they can employ and which moves have an impact. … He promised that the Freedom Caucus is coming up with ideas to rebel against Pelosi’s majority, to upend the place in a similar style, if not the same outcomes, as its rebellious days in the majority.”

-- Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) reiterated his opposition to Trump judicial nominee Thomas Farr over his record on race issues. Emma Dumain reports for the State: Scott “said his worries were not alleviated by a Wednesday meeting between the two men on Capitol Hill — convened as a courtesy to North Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Farr ally. The meeting coincided with a letter that 31 conservative leaders, activists, elected officials and attorneys sent to Scott Tuesday in Farr’s defense. … In his statement Wednesday, Scott said, contrary to the suggestion in Tuesday’s letter that he never had met with Farr or done the necessary research into his background, ‘I have met with him multiple times over the past 18 months, both in person and via phone.’”

President Trump talks up his role in a now-uncertain deal to bring jobs to Wisconsin with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, center, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son during a groundbreaking event in June in Mount Pleasant, Wis. (Evan Vucci/AP)

THE TRUMP ECONOMY:

-- Broken promises: The technology company Foxconn announced it is reconsidering plans to build a factory in Wisconsin, significantly altering a jobs deal repeatedly touted by Trump. Danielle Paquette reports: “The Taiwanese technology juggernaut initially pledged in 2017 to construct a $10 billion display panel plant and create up to 13,000 jobs in the state’s southeastern corner over the next 15 years. The positions would pay an average annual wage of $53,000, the firm said — a solid salary in the manufacturing realm. In exchange, Wisconsin agreed to give Foxconn at least $3 billion in state tax credits and breaks … Foxconn said Wednesday it still aimed to create 13,000 jobs in the state but did not respond to questions about the nature of the positions, when they would arrive and what precisely inspired the shift. … Trump celebrated the deal in the East Room of the White House in 2017 and attended a groundbreaking ceremony last summer in Racine County.”

-- Foxconn “initially said it expected to employ about 5,200 people by the end of 2020; a company source said that figure now looks likely to be closer to 1,000 workers,” Reuters adds.

-- Apparently bowing to public pressure from the president, the Federal Reserve announced it will now take a more “patient” approach to raising interest rates this year than previously planned. Heather Long reports: “The Fed opted Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged — at a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent — and the central bank signaled it was unlikely to hike rates soon, a big shift from December when the Fed predicted two more rate increases this year. The central bank pinned the change on the uncertainty around the slowdown in China and Europe as well as what would happen with Brexit, U.S.-China trade talks and any further government shutdowns. … [Fed Chairman Jerome Powell] strongly dismissed the notion that the Fed caved to Trump’s demands.”

-- Groundhog Day: Trump yesterday celebrated the Dow breaking 25,000. He posted an almost identical tweet celebrating the same milestone last January:

I don't think it's gotten enough attention that Trump celebrated the exact same Dow milestone almost exactly a year apart. Like is he not aware that this means the market did nothing for a year? pic.twitter.com/Cu1y06WYcz — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) January 31, 2019

THERE’S A BEAR IN THE WOODS:

-- Trump once again derided the expertise of the intelligence community after agency heads testified that Iran appeared to be complying with the 2015 nuclear deal. Shane Harris and John Wagner report: “Trump’s attack had less to do with the substance of the intelligence agencies’ conclusions than it did with undermining public confidence in the agencies themselves as neutral purveyors of information, [one] official said. In his criticism, Trump seemed to ignore the many points where he and the intelligence agencies agree. In written testimony on behalf of all intelligence agencies, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats described Iran as actively plotting terrorist attacks in Europe, mounting aggressive cyber-campaigns against the United States and developing ballistic missiles that ‘continue to pose a threat to countries across the Middle East.’

“But since taking office, Trump has fixated on Iran’s suspended nuclear weapons program. Administration officials have pressed intelligence analysts on why they believe Iran is in compliance with the nuclear agreement and questioned whether there is additional information that would show Tehran is violating its terms, according to current and former officials with knowledge of conversations between the administration and intelligence officials.”

-- Trump singled out Coats while ranting about coverage of the intelligence chiefs' testimony behind closed doors. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Caroline Kelly report: “The President didn't see Coats' full testimony in front of lawmakers that took place on Tuesday, but he was furious Wednesday as he watched television chyrons blare that the officials had contradicted him. The snippets of Coats saying that North Korea had ‘halted its provocative behavior related to its WMD program’ but was unlikely to ‘completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities’ angered him … [But Trump] didn't single Coats out in his tweets like he did verbally. The President was more frustrated with the coverage than the assessments of the intelligence chiefs, who brief him on national security matters regularly.”

-- Special counsel Bob Mueller’s team said discovery materials in its case against an indicted Russian company were used in a cyber-disinformation campaign meant to discredit the investigation. Spencer S. Hsu reports: “The prosecutors made the allegation in a federal court filing Wednesday as they asked a U.S. judge to reject a request by lawyers from Concord Management and Consulting to share sensitive evidence outside the United States in trial preparation with Concord’s owner and indicted co-defendant, Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin. … The alleged breach, Mueller wrote, argues against allowing more sensitive evidence to be sent to Russia to be shared with defendants because it ‘unreasonably risks the national security interests of the United States.’ …

“In the government’s filing, prosecutors said that on Oct. 22 a newly created Twitter account with the handle ‘@HackingRedstone’ claimed it had penetrated a Russian server and gained access to the ‘Mueller probe’s database’ with information on the Concord case. ‘You can view all the files Mueller had about the IRA and Russian collusion. Enjoy the reading!’ the court filing states that a tweet read ... Mueller’s filing said the online account that published the materials was registered in 2018 by a user with an Internet address in Russia. The account has been suspended.”

-- Trump said he would allow the DOJ to decide whether to release Mueller’s report. “They’ll have to make their decision within the Justice Department,” Trump said in his Daily Caller interview. “They will make the decision as to what they do.” He added he has not spoken to acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker about the investigation as it nears its close.

-- A law firm that has previously represented Russian entities is representing a client challenging a grand jury subpoena related to Mueller’s investigation. CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Caroline Kelly report: “Ted Boutrous, the lawyer for the Reporters Committee, confirmed CNN's prior reporting that Alston & Bird represents the foreign government-owned company facing scrutiny from [Mueller]. That subpoena case is now before the Supreme Court, and Boutrous' team is attempting to get parts of it unsealed.”

-- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is upset about what he views as heavy-handed tactics in the FBI arrest of Trump ally Roger Stone and has requested a briefing. Felicia Sonmez reports: “In the letter, Graham said he was concerned about the way the arrest was conducted, particularly ‘the number of agents involved, the tactics employed, the timing of the arrest’ and whether the FBI tipped off members of the media. … Graham asked the FBI to brief his committee and answer a list of questions about Stone’s arrest by Feb. 5, the same day as Trump’s State of the Union address. Later Wednesday, in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller website, Trump said he would ‘think about’ asking the FBI to review its policies on the use of force in light of Stone’s arrest.”

-- A federal judge declined to unseal criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Rachel Weiner reports: “The existence of the case against Assange was mistakenly referenced by a prosecutor filing a motion in an unrelated case and confirmed by The Washington Post and other news outlets. The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press, a journalism nonprofit, filed a lawsuit to unseal the charges, arguing there is no longer any justification for keeping the details of the case secret. But [Judge Leonie M. Brinkema] concluded ‘an obviously erroneous filing in an unrelated case, public speculation, news stories, and anonymous statements by government officials does not supply a level of certainty comparable to that afforded by official acknowledgment.’”

SOCIAL MEDIA SPEED READ:

Trump claimed that his wall is already being built, a falsehood that The Post's Fact Checker previously awarded three Pinocchios:

Large sections of WALL have already been built with much more either under construction or ready to go. Renovation of existing WALLS is also a very big part of the plan to finally, after many decades, properly Secure Our Border. The Wall is getting done one way or the other! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

He also repeated his dubious claim that existing border barriers constitute the wall he promised during the 2016 campaign:

Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

A former deputy CIA director challenged Trump's swipe at leaders of the intelligence community:

The “intelligence people” are trained professionals who serve our nation with honor and dignity every day. They don’t play politics with national security — ever. They deserve a president’s respect, not his/her public rebuke, which only serves to help our adversaries. https://t.co/oTenRFQAaj — Michael Morell (@MichaelJMorell) January 30, 2019

John Sipher retired from the CIA in 2014 after a 28-year career in the Clandestine Service, which included serving in Moscow and running the agency's Russia operations:

It is like me with music. My knowledge and interest died at some point in the 80s or 90s. Trump is forever stuck in a 1970s world in his head. Any he wasn't terribly well-informed at that time, either. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) January 30, 2019

A Harvard law professor reacted to reports that Russians are using information from Mueller's investigation:

If we had a president loyal to the U.S., this news would trigger an aggressive response from the White House to protect the Mueller probe into Russia’s interference with our sovereignty from this new disinformation campaign. Let’s see how Trump responds.https://t.co/RLZbI1w0Lx — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 30, 2019

Chuck Schumer blasted Mitch McConnell's criticism of a Democratic proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday:

Why are Republicans always afraid of making it easier for Americans to vote? 🤔 https://t.co/ZhwTipIW6A — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 30, 2019

The former director of the Office of Government Ethics suggested this compromise:

A “power grab” to let people vote?He also says it’s just a holiday for bureaucrats, almost 1/3 of whom are veterans. How about McConnell compromises by moving Veterans Day to the 1st Tuesday in November? What better way to honor veterans than by making it easier for them to vote? https://t.co/amgEOB2muY — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 30, 2019

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) expressed support for the self-declared interim president of Venezuela:

Important meeting with the new Charge d affaires of #Venezuela to the U.S. @carlosvecchio, OAS Representative @tarrebiceno, Congressman @Julioborges & @dsmolansky to discuss U.S. support for the transitional government of President @jguaido pic.twitter.com/SVoYIprM5E — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 30, 2019

House Democrats reintroduced their Paycheck Fairness Act:

Women and men doing the same job deserve the same pay—period. That’s why Congress needs to pass the #PaycheckFairness Act. Tune in as I reintroduce it with @SpeakerPelosi, leading Democrats, and national orgs at 9 am ET. #EqualPay https://t.co/mLAg5Md4HC — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 30, 2019

The former governor of Wisconsin defended the Foxconn deal he negotiated:

Foxconn earns state tax credits based on actual investment and job creation. No jobs/investment? No credits. Period. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 30, 2019

Sen. Rand Paul offered this message denouncing violence following his lawsuit against a neighbor who attacked him:

It’s never ok to turn those disagreements into violent, aggressive anger. I hope that’s the message from today. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2019

A group gathered in New Hampshire to encourage Beto O'Rourke to run for president, per a Boston Globe reporter:

About 25 people attend a Draft Beto house party in Concord NH tonight. The argument: he is hopeful and can win. Currently hosts are reading from ⁦@BetoORourke⁩ medium posts. #fitn pic.twitter.com/N8DGgodw6E — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) January 30, 2019

Kamala Harris wished her sister and campaign chairwoman a happy birthday:

Happy birthday to my brilliant sister @mayaharris_! Grateful to have you by my side on this journey. pic.twitter.com/gmrh5q8KJJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 30, 2019

Harris's communications director mocked Howard Schultz's response to a question about his favorite Democratic president in recent history:

The self proclaimed arbiter of what is or isn’t American sure seems to have a loose understanding of American history and/or math.



FDR died more than 70 years ago. https://t.co/r2ZXkPPv31 — Lily Adams (@adamslily) January 30, 2019

A New York Times editor corrected Schultz's comment about Ronald Reagan:

Howard Schultz says Ronald Reagan is the best Republican prez of the past 50 years, in part because “he never took his jacket off in the Oval Office” due to his respect for the office. pic.twitter.com/UFZtqwYfdt — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) January 30, 2019

The president of the American Federation of Teachers also went after Schultz:

.@HowardSchultz thinks he should have the power of the presidency because he can buy it.. Teachers join together in unions to create power to make a difference in the lives of children..Shultz should listen to us, not trash us.. https://t.co/mIOukohvpP — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 30, 2019

A Post columnist joked about some elephant seals emboldened by the government shutdown:

An editor for The Post's Capital Weather Gang criticized some of the coverage of the polar vortex affecting the Midwest:

In Australia, they're suffering through one of the worst heat waves in the continent's recorded history. There's a whole other half of the world where it's not winter. 2/ — Angela Fritz (@angelafritz) January 30, 2019

And the extreme cold prompted this nerdy history joke:

Brrrrrr kills Hamilton again. https://t.co/gB2vnNmMbm — Andrew Conneen (@aconneen) January 30, 2019

GOOD READS FROM ELSEWHERE:

-- Reuters, “Inside the UAE’s Secret Hacking Team of American Mercenaries,” by Christopher Bing and Joel Schectman: “The story of Project Raven reveals how former U.S. government hackers have employed state-of-the-art cyber-espionage tools on behalf of a foreign intelligence service that spies on human rights activists, journalists and political rivals. Interviews with nine former Raven operatives, along with a review of thousands of pages of project documents and emails, show that surveillance techniques taught by the NSA were central to the UAE’s efforts to monitor opponents.”

-- ProPublica, “OxyContin Maker Explored Expansion Into ‘Attractive’ Anti-Addiction Market,” by David Armstrong: “Not content with billions of dollars in profits from the potent painkiller OxyContin, its maker explored expanding into an ‘attractive market’ fueled by the drug’s popularity — treatment of opioid addiction, according to previously secret passages in a court document filed by the state of Massachusetts.”

-- New York Times, “You Know the Lorena Bobbitt Story. But Not All of It,” by Amy Chozick: “Lorena is very matter-of-fact about the whole thing. There, she said as she drove us around in her Kia on a recent afternoon, was the hospital where surgeons reattached John Wayne Bobbitt’s penis after she cut it off with a kitchen knife as he slept on the night of June 23, 1993. … These are the details everyone knows and the ones Lorena recites with the stoicism of the waiter at the Tortino Mare Italian restaurant who hours earlier had relayed the specials for us. It’s the actual story, she said — the one about a young immigrant who endured years of domestic violence, was raped by her husband that night, had nowhere to go and finally snapped — that she wanted to talk to me about.”

-- New York Times, “On Jackie Robinson’s 100th Birthday, 100 Photos of an Icon,” by Eric Moskowitz: “He was born 100 years ago in a red-clay corner of Georgia, though for many Americans, Jackie Robinson burst onto the stage fully formed in 1947, a 28-year-old rookie in Dodger flannels. … That vision of Robinson — late to the majors, but still in his playing prime — is on display in this gallery of 100 photographs honoring the centennial of his birth on Jan. 31. … As these photos make clear, Robinson’s decade in major-league baseball was just one act in a remarkably rich and complex life — one of vision, fortitude, dignity and endurance — shaped by the currents and contours of American history even as it recast them.”

HOT ON THE LEFT: “A GOP lawmaker wants to repeal child labor laws in his state. He employs hundreds of minors,” from Kristine Phillips: “Under Indiana’s child labor laws, minors can work for a limited number of hours: 18 hours a week for those ages 14 and 15 and 30 hours a week for 16- and 17-year-olds. Working more than that and into late-night hours requires parental consent. A six-hour work day must include 30-minute breaks. A new bill would scrap these rules, a move that opponents fear would enable bad actors who expose minors to excessively long working hours. But there’s another factor that has raised concerns: The bill’s author, Republican state Sen. Chip Perfect, owns a ski resort — and he employs hundreds of minors — which has led to questions about his motivations.” HOT ON THE RIGHT: “Failed abortion bill draws GOP outrage against Va. Gov. Northam, Democratic legislators,” from Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella: “Trump, Republican lawmakers in Virginia and conservatives across the country attacked Gov. Ralph Northam and other state Democrats on Wednesday after they defended a failed bill that sought to reduce restrictions on late-term abortions. The furor escalated quickly after Republicans circulated a video of Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) acknowledging that her bill, like current law, would allow abortions up to the point of delivery in cases when the mother’s life or health was at serious risk. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, was asked about the issue in a radio interview and gave an answer that was later used by Republicans to suggest he favored killing live babies.”

DAYBOOK:

Trump will meet with a group of manufacturers and sign an executive order. He will later sit down with the vice premier of China.

NEWS YOU CAN USE IF YOU LIVE IN D.C.:

-- Wind chills will dip below zero in Washington today, but snow showers are not expected until tomorrow. The Capital Weather Gang forecasts: “Single digits greet early risers with enough of a west wind to make it feel below zero. Sunny skies are of limited benefit as highs are stuck in the low to mid-20s, with wind chills to make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Beware of static electricity; this air is dry!”

-- The Wizards beat the Pacers 107-89. (Ava Wallace)

-- University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh will remain in his role until June 2020 as the school’s board looks for his replacement. Nick Anderson reports: “Last fall, Loh declared he would step down at the end of this school year amid a leadership crisis that erupted after a Maryland football player’s death exposed troubles within the football program and athletic department. … On Wednesday, the board decided at a meeting in Baltimore that Loh will stay on through June 2020. The board also chose Regent Gary L. Attman, a businessman and U-Md. graduate, to chair a presidential search committee.”

-- Maryland Senate President Mike Miller’s struggles with cancer are reverberating across Annapolis. Steve Hendrix, Ovetta Wiggins and Arelis R. Hernández report: Miller “is struggling to cope — and so is the Senate he has led since 1987. His treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to his spine and pelvic area is overlapping with the 90 days of his 33rd session as leader. … Emotions have swelled frequently during the usually breezy first days of the session, still weeks away from the passions of vote whipping and arm twisting. Tears flowed freely during the opening session. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) sparked a standing ovation Wednesday when he saluted Miller’s cancer fight at his annual State of the State speech.”

VIDEOS OF THE DAY:

Stephen Colbert shared “additional footage” from intelligence chiefs’ testimony on Capitol Hill:

Trevor Noah mocked Trump’s tweet questioning global warming as record-breaking cold struck the Midwest:

The Fact Checker analyzed whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tax proposal is actually “radical”:

Chicago's extreme cold required workers to set fire to train tracks:

It’s so cold in Chicago, crews had to set fire to commuter rail tracks to keep the trains moving smoothly. https://t.co/ccrTwwwO6C pic.twitter.com/av7o5opEQ8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2019

A CNN reporter stumbled on archival footage of Kamala Harris's participation in a video series called “If I Were President” back in 2008:

And the head coach of the New Orleans Saints explained how he dealt with his team’s loss in the NFC title game: