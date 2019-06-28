With Joanie Greve and Mariana Alfaro

THE BIG IDEA: Race has always been the deepest fault line in American life, and shifting tectonic plates generated a high-magnitude earthquake in Miami on Thursday night. The result was a Democratic debate that turned more on identity than ideology.

“As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), wading into a conversation about police shootings and teeing up a confrontation with former vice president Joe Biden that has quickly catapulted her back into the top tier of 2020 contenders.

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) teed up the ball last week when he seized on Biden’s boast that he worked civilly with segregationist senators like James Eastland to get things done. Last night, Harris sunk it in the hole.

“I do not believe you are a racist … but I also believe, and it’s personal, [that] it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country,” she told Biden midway through the second session of the first debate. “And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

Biden, stone-faced, made matters worse for himself by offering a states’ rights defense of his position. He said it should have been up to local governments, not the federal Department of Education, whether to integrate white schools by busing in black children. “Mischaracterization of my position across the board,” Biden said. “I did not praise racists. That is not true.” He tried to take a shot at Harris by noting that she was a prosecutor and he was a public defender, but it felt off point. She noted that it’s the federal government’s duty to protect minorities when states won’t. He noted that he helped extend the Voting Rights Act.

“Anyway, my time is up,” Biden said, abruptly cutting himself off with what might one day become a textbook definition of an unintended double-entendre. “I’m sorry.”

Harris’s campaign promptly tweeted this photo of her waiting for the school bus:

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

The former vice president’s team responded with a video highlighting his work to extend the VRA:

Joe Biden played a key role in securing the extension of the Voting Rights Act—and has advocated for its renewal, and for stronger voter access protections, over the course of his career. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UHs5xgUGCe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2019

Biden, whom the first black president picked as his running mate, has polled well with African Americans, especially women. The durability of that will now be tested.

-- There have been daily validations lately of William Faulkner’s observation that the past is never dead. It’s not even past. The hard truth is that America has never really stopped fighting the Civil War. Yes, progress has been made, and the contours of the battlefield have changed. But dog whistles have replaced dogs. And de facto segregation has replaced de jure segregation. That reality is what the debate over busing was really about.

Race is never far from the surface in America. The dynamics of the Democratic nominating contest ensure it will stay on the front burner for the foreseeable future. Separately, the Democratic-controlled House held hearings last week on reparations and lynching.

No matter who emerges as the Democratic nominee 13 months from now — whether they’re white, black or Hispanic — race will be a central and constant fixture of the general election. President Trump’s embrace of birtherism fueled his political ascendancy at the start of this decade. Just last week, the president declined to take back his calls for the execution of the Central Park Five, a group of black and Latino youths who were convicted of assaulting a white female jogger in 1989 but who have since been exonerated.

Many experts believe that racist backlash to Obama, from non-college-educated whites who feel left behind, played at least some role in Trump’s 2016 victory. And a strong case can be made that Trump’s reaction to the racial violence in Charlottesville — “You had some very fine people on both sides” — has been the single most defining episode of his presidency. Biden launched his campaign with a video highlighting that chapter.

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden exchange words during a commercial break in debate. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

-- Last night’s conversation about race inside the Arsht Center began with Pete Buttigieg, whose charmed campaign has been thrown off kilter since a white police officer shot a black man in the city he leads. Trying to get his groove back, the 37-year-old mayor did something that’s come to feel rare for a politician in the Trump era: He took personal responsibility for problems on his watch. Asked why South Bend, Ind., is 26 percent black but has a police force that is only 6 percent black, Buttigieg replied: “Because I didn’t get it done.”

“I could walk you through all of the things that we have done as a community, all of the steps that we took, from bias training to de-escalation, but it didn’t save the life of Eric Logan,” he added. “And when I look into his mother’s eyes, I have to face the fact that nothing that I say will bring him back. … This is an issue that is facing our community and so many communities around the country, and until we move policing out from the shadow of systemic racism, whatever this particular incident teaches us, we will be left with the bigger problem of the fact that there is a wall of mistrust put up one racist act at a time.”

-- That prompted rebukes from two white candidates hoping to poach Buttigieg voters. Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper touted his response to a police shooting when he was mayor of Denver. “The community came together, and we created an Office of the Independent Monitor, a Civilian Oversight Commission, and we diversified the police force in two years,” Hickenlooper said. “We actually did de-escalation training.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose father was a cop, said Buttigieg should hold people accountable. “You’re the mayor,” the California congressman said. “You should fire the chief.”

Buttigieg said he’s “not allowed to take sides” until an investigation is completed: “The officer said he was attacked with a knife, but he didn't have his body camera on. It's a mess. And we're hurting.”

-- Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and self-help author who somehow scored a stage-right lectern, touted her support for reparations during the debate. Williamson advocates for $200 billion to $500 billion in direct payments to the descendants of slaves. This has emerged as the signature issue of her long-shot campaign, and she said last night that reparations are the only way to address “deep, deep, deep realms of racial injustice, both in our criminal justice system and in our economic system.”

“I do not believe that the average American is a racist,” she said, “but the average American is woefully undereducated about the history of race in the United States.”

-- Chuck Todd pressed Bernie Sanders last night for saying that voters should focus on what the candidates stand for, not their race, age or sexual orientation. The Vermont senator, who has opposed the payment of reparations, has devoted his career more to the class struggle than the racial one because he sees them as inextricably linked. The result is that he’s struggled to make meaningful inroads since his dearth of support from African Americans doomed his 2016 bid for the nomination. “We need a party that is diverse, but we need a party that has the guts to stand up to the powerful special interests who have so much power over the economic and political life of this country,” Sanders told the NBC moderator.

-- For his part, Booker emphasized his race when he was asked on Wednesday night how he’d overcome Mitch McConnell’s obstruction as president. “When I got to the United States Senate, as an African American man in an African American-dominated community, I knew one of the biggest issues was criminal justice reform, from police accountability to dealing with the fact that we have a nation that has more African Americans under criminal supervision than all the slaves in 1850,” he said. “When I got to the Senate, people told me we could not get a comprehensive criminal justice reform bill done. I fought on that bill from the day I got to the Senate, built coalitions across the aisle and we passed the First Step Act. It's not as far as I want to go, but thousands of people will be liberated.”

-- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is white, invoked his African American wife and son. “There's something that sets me apart from all my colleagues running in this race, and that is, for the last 21 years, I have been raising a black son in America,” he said on Wednesday. “And I have had to have very, very serious talks with my son, Dante, about how to protect himself on the streets of our city and all over this country, including how to deal with the fact that he has to take special caution because there have been too many tragedies between our young men and our police, too, as we saw recently in Indiana.”

BRUTAL CLIPS FOR BIDEN:

-- “Harris upstages Biden and Sanders with dominating performance,” says chief correspondent Dan Balz.

-- “Biden found that his long-held stature as a beloved party leader offered him no respite at the center of a crowded debate stage,” Michael Scherer, Toluse Olorunnipa and Chelsea Janes write in our lead news story. “Harris was not the only one to set her sights on Biden. Sen. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) attacked him for striking a deal with Republican leaders to keep some of George W. Bush’s tax cuts. And [Swalwell], 38, opened a generational front, calling Biden, 76, to ‘pass the torch’ to a new generation of leaders. … Policy distinction between the liberal and moderate wings of the party, a focus of [Sanders], also faded into the background for much of the night.

“Biden’s game plan — to focus on Trump and his own policies and experience — was thrown off track by rivals who repeatedly interrupted each other and disregarded the instructions of moderators. Candidates had clearly learned from watching Wednesday’s debate between a different group of Democratic candidates that there was little cost for breaking the debate rules. … At one point, as Swalwell argued that Biden should pass the torch, Buttigieg jumped in to say he, the youngest person on the stage, should be talking about generational change. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tried to jump in over him. Harris raised her voice through the cacophony. ‘Hey, guys. America does not want a food fight,’ Harris said. ‘They want to hear how we’re going to put food on their table.’”

-- Biden’s team insisted that Biden is insulated somewhat from his poor performance because he is already so well known by voters. Politico’s Natasha Korecki reports: “In Miami, three of Biden’s top aides — Anita Dunn, Kate Bedingfield and Symone Sanders — spent 30 minutes batting away questions from skeptical reporters after the debate. They insisted that Biden performed well and made his case to the American people, and acknowledged no mistakes. ‘Disappointing when the stakes are so high (as the Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering reminded us today) that candidates are going down the personal attack road,’ Dunn [said]. ‘He chose not to, as you saw. Voters know Joe Biden and they can make their own judgments on this stuff.’”

-- “If Joe Biden fails to win the nomination, Thursday night’s debate will be remembered as the moment the final countdown began,” writes the Atlantic’s David Graham: “If Biden survives even this exquisitely designed, perfectly executed frontal assault from Harris, it’s reasonable to wonder if anything might knock him out of his lead in the Democratic race. But this is dangerous territory for Biden, and the incoherent rebuttals and peevish tone will not serve him well.”

-- “Biden blew his first chance to answer for his Iraq War vote,” writes Vox’s Alex Ward. “He certainly seemed taken by surprise, as his answer amounted to little more than word salad: ‘I was responsible for getting 150,000 combat troops out of Iraq — my son was one of them,’ he said. Biden then went on to say that he wants US troops out of Afghanistan — even though his administration continued that war — and that the US should work with allies to defeat terrorists around the world.”

-- Biden ran into the same challenge that Hillary Clinton ran into in 2016, argues Dan Hopkins of FiveThirtyEight: “Politics has changed a ton in the last generation, and both Biden and Clinton before him found themselves in the position of defending decades of positions. Sometimes, it’s easier to be a newcomer.”

-- At his best, Biden gave spirited but stumbling answers that invited sympathizers to view him as someone who makes honest mistakes. At his worst, Biden “seemed to shrink on stage, coming off as tired in his manner, soggy in words and argument,” writes Politico’s John F. Harris.

-- “Biden knew the fire was coming. His team had prepared him for it and had rejoinders at the ready. But anticipating something and experiencing it are far different animals,” writes Time Magazine’s Philip Elliott.

-- “Throughout the debate, Biden had a mostly subdued presence and did little to draw bright distinctions between his policies and those of top-tier challengers,” the AP’s Nicholas Riccardi and Juana Summers report.

-- “One night won’t sink the Joe Biden campaign, but boy, did he look like he had a glass jaw, and he also seems to have aged a decade since he left the vice presidency,” writes National Review’s Jim Geraghty.

-- “While a strong performance throughout the evening will undoubtedly boost Harris’s fundraising and maybe her poll ratings, Biden still left the stage in his accustomed place as the candidate of Obama era continuity,” writes the New Republic’s Walter Shapiro.

HARRIS IS CROWNED THE WINNER:

-- Search interest for the California Democrat peaked right after she roughed up Biden. Philip Bump crunched the numbers: “She was the second-most-searched candidate (after Williamson) and was, at one point, the top trending search topic in the United States. (Biden was the fourth-most-searched among the candidates onstage.) Harris saw a 500 percent surge in search interest in the second half of the debate, when she launched her attack against Biden.”

-- “Harris Is the Best Storyteller on the Democratic Stage,” argues the New Yorker’s Katy Waldman: “Onstage, Harris, the former prosecutor, distinguishes herself as a storyteller, who conjures up images as well as arguments in ways the other contenders do not. Answering a question about health care, she spoke of parents looking through the glass door of the hospital as they calculated the costs of treating their sick child. Answering a question about detainment camps for undocumented immigrants, she hypothesized about a mother enlisting the services of a coyote, desperate to secure a better chance for her kid. ‘We need to think about this situation in terms of real people,’ Harris insisted.”

-- “Harris Just Showed How She'd Debate Trump,” writes BuzzFeed News’s Molly Hensley-Clancy: “Harris’s campaign sees the California senator’s ability to take on Trump as one of her biggest strengths, and has tried to highlight her contrast with the current president. But that quality is also seen by many voters as the biggest strength for Biden.”

-- “No country for old white men. Harris is leading the changing of the guard,” writes the Guardian’s David Smith.

-- Harris “dismantled Biden on live TV,” says Slate’s Jim Newell. “Now the question is: Will it matter?”

-- Harris is everything Trump is not, CNN commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas argues: “Empathetic. Smart as hell. Lawful. Knowledgeable. Eloquent. Unifying. Composed. Adult. Sane. Not racist. Not misogynist. Not 'pendejo.'”

-- “By the end of the debate, I was left wishing for a Harris standoff with Elizabeth Warren,” writes Post opinion blogger Jennifer Rubin. Buttigieg also won, Rubin said, “except on race.” She gave Bennet a winner title as well. She calls Sanders, Biden and Swalwell last night’s losers.

-- The Fix’s Aaron Blake says Biden lost while Harris, Buttigieg and Sanders won.

-- CNN analyst Chris Cillizza names Harris, Buttigieg and Bennet the night’s winners. As for losers, Cillizza thought it was “a very shaky start for Biden,” Sanders “came off as just plain loud,” Williamson was “hopelessly out of her league,” Yang “sounded like a robot” and Swalwell seemed like just a dude with a catchphrase.

-- Republican lobbyist Ed Rogers, a contributing Post columnist, ranks Harris No. 1: “At least her thoughts had a beginning, a middle and an end. Not better than Julián Castro, but good.” No. 2 was Biden, No. 10 was Yang, who he describes as “robotic.”

BY THE NUMBERS:

-- Biden spoke the most last night (13.6 minutes), while Harris came in second (11.9) and Sanders clocked in third (11). The former vice president spoke more than four times as much as former technology executive Andrew Yang, who spoke three minutes. Buttigieg got 10.5 minutes; Bennet, 8.1: Gillibrand, 7.5; Hickenlooper, 5.2; Williamson, 5; and Swalwell, 4.3. (Read about how their numbers compare to the first round here.)

-- Our graphics team tracked all the interruptions, alignments and attacks and concludes that the second round was rowdier than the first. The second round featured 53 instances of candidates interrupting one another. Yang was the only candidate not to interrupt or be interrupted during the debate. (Chris Alcantara, Kate Rabinowitz and Aaron Steckleber)

-- The Post's Fact Checker team says the 10 candidates came armed with talking points that “only occasionally went awry.” Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo, Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Meg Kelly looked into 14 statements that caught their attention.

OTHER MEMORABLE MOMENTS:

-- All 10 candidates on the stage last night said they would support public health care for undocumented immigrants. Maria Sacchetti reports: “[Gillibrand] said Trump has ‘torn apart the moral fabric of who we are.’ [Buttigieg] called the president’s family separation policy ‘dead wrong.’ And [Sanders] vowed to use his executive authority, if elected, to erase Trump’s policies.

“But the Democrats also had to confront the party’s role in creating and funding a federal immigration system that set the stage for Trump’s tighter enforcement. ... Obama backed a path to U.S. citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States, but he also pushed immigration enforcement and ramped up deportations. … [Harris] distanced herself from Obama on immigration during the debate, noting that she had opposed his expansion of ... a fingerprint-sharing program that alerts Immigration and Customs Enforcement when an immigrant is arrested for a state or local crime, including minor traffic offenses. … Biden said that the [Obama] administration sought to address 'root' causes of migration, and he pledged to surge 'billions' of dollars to Central America to invest in development and encourage people to stay in their homelands. Biden defended Obama’s record.”

-- For two nights, candidates dove into complicated health-care policy with mixed success. Jeff Stein and Yasmeen Abutaleb report: “Perhaps more than any other issue, health care produced repeated divisions in the debates. ... Bennet suggested it would be difficult for America to emulate Canada’s single-payer health-care system because ‘there are 35 million people in Canada,’ compared with 330 million people in the United States. … Several candidates touted plans for a public option, or ‘Medicare for all who want it,’ as [Buttigieg] put it. But left unaddressed were glaring questions about the wide variety of possible public-option plans that could be implemented. [Booker and Gillibrand], as well as Reps. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), have co-sponsored single-payer legislation that would outlaw almost all private health insurance coverage. But when asked by the moderators whether they would support banning private health insurance as part of Medicare-for-all, none of the four raised a hand. ...

“The race’s most vocal advocates of a single-payer system also skirted key questions about what could be the largest government expansion in U.S. history. Asked how he would pay for such vast government programs, including Medicare-for-all, [Sanders] said: ‘Every proposal that I have brought forth is fully paid for.’ Yet Sanders’s Medicare-for-all proposal, which he introduced in the Senate, does not lay out in detail how much it would cost and falls short of paying for the program in full. … Sanders’s plan would go further in handing government control of health care than other countries with socialized medicine, which still have some role for private insurance, by abolishing it altogether.”

-- Williamson generated a lot of buzz throughout the night for some of her unconventional responses. She might not make you feel better about America, but at least she’ll make you feel better about yourself, writes fashion critic Robin Givhan: “What makes Williamson so captivating onstage is that she talks less about why a person should vote for her and more about what the act of voting does for the inner life of the individual. Voting is self-care.”

-- It was microphones in the first round. In the second round, noisy camera clicks from photojournalists caused trouble for NBC producers. (Erik Wemple)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio visits the spin room on Thursday night in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

THE FALLOUT FROM ROUND ONE:

-- De Blasio apologized for quoting Che Guevara, one of the most widely reviled figures in South Florida because of his connections to Fidel Castro, during a Miami rally. Reis Thebault report: The New York mayor “joined a rally for workers on strike at Miami International Airport. ‘We should be putting working people first,’ he told the crowd, which roared its approval. … ‘Hasta la victoria, siempre,’ de Blasio declared. At the protest, the call — which translates to ‘Until victory, always’ — won him more cheers. But the backlash came hard and fast, as those on the left and right criticized de Blasio for quoting [Guevara]. The head of the state’s Democratic Party wrote on Twitter that de Blasio ‘does not speak for Floridians or the Florida Democratic Party and he would be wise to apologize.’ Shortly thereafter, de Blasio did just that. ‘I did not know the phrase I used in Miami today was associated with Che Guevara & I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way,’ de Blasio said in a tweet.”

-- Beto O’Rourke attracted overwhelmingly negative reviews for his performance on Wednesday, which critics argued demonstrated his weaknesses as a potential nominee and some believe may have knocked him out of contention. Matt Viser and Michael Scherer report: “He was frequently attacked by his rivals in a way that could have offered him a chance to strongly defend his positions on immigration and health care. But he seemed ill at ease and unprepared to face any pointed criticism. And if candidates who have been polling below him and raising a fraction of the money he has can rattle him in a debate ... some began openly wondering: What would Trump do to him?”

-- Julián Castro took a victory lap. Colby Itkowitz reports: Castro “said the debate yielded his greatest single fundraising haul — ‘at least in the 2,000 percent range’ — since he was among the first to announce his candidacy in January. He began selling T-shirts overnight that say: ‘Adios, Trump. Castro 2020.’ … Castro acknowledged on MSNBC that he had thought ahead of time about how he differed from O’Rourke — the Texan who has enjoyed more media attention up until this point — but that he was feeling ‘extra animated’ because of the harrowing photo of the migrant father and toddler daughter who drowned crossing the Rio Grande River.”

-- Seth Moulton, who did not qualify to appear onstage, attacked Warren, his fellow Massachusetts Democrat. “On the record, it is going to be a lot harder for someone on the far left of our party to beat Donald Trump,” the congressman said. “You could literally end poverty in America for five or six years for what she's going to give to kids who are trying to pay for their own college.” Moulton still seems to hold a grudge over Warren for not attending his 2017 wedding after the senator RSVP’d but canceled last minute. “She sent a very lovely card,” Moulton's press secretary said. (U.S. News)

-- Pro-Trump communities online mobilized to sway online polls after the first debate night in favor of Tulsi Gabbard. NBC News’s Ben Collins and Ben Popken report: “Users on 4chan’s anonymous far-right/pol/message board repeatedly posted links to polls across the web, encouraging one another to ‘blow the polls out’ for Gabbard, the congresswoman from Hawaii who has developed a substantial support base among many of its users. The posts pointed users toward polls on national news websites like the Drudge Report, The Washington Examiner, and Heavy.com, but also polls from local news providers like NJ.com, which posts from several newspapers in the state. … Users on Reddit’s r/The_Donald, the site’s largest pro-Trump community, encouraged one another to vote for de Blasio in Wednesday night’s Drudge Report poll and ‘LOL as these [expletive] run farther to the left.’”

-- Mitch McConnell said he was “thrilled” that he attracted so many mentions during the debate. “I understand that my sin is that I’ve been stopping left-wing agenda items coming out of the House and confirming strict constructionists to the Supreme Court. If that’s my sin, I plead guilty,” McConnell said during a news conference. “I was thrilled to dominate the discussion last night, and I think that was a legitimate discussion to have.” (Emily Davies)

THE IMMIGRATION WARS:

-- The House passed a $4.6 billion border bill as Democratic leaders caved to moderate Democrats and the GOP. Erica Werner, Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report: “The decision by House Democratic leaders to bring the legislation up for a vote came after hours of frantic maneuvering during which Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sought support for a new version of the bill containing additional protections for unaccompanied minors and restrictions on the administration’s use of funds. But the White House made clear it opposed Pelosi’s changes, and [McConnell] said he would not take them up. … On top of the GOP opposition, which had been expected, fresh problems emerged for the speaker Thursday morning when moderates in the House Democratic caucus began to revolt, threatening to block a key procedural vote unless Pelosi put the Senate bill on the House floor. These moderates said they wanted to see the House act to address the border crisis, not get locked in a conflict with the Senate, especially with Congress about to leave Washington for a week-long Fourth of July recess.”

-- Pelosi faced the ire of both centrists and liberals. Paul Kane and Rachael Bade report: “By midday, liberals took their outrage public — openly frustrated by Pelosi’s efforts to cater to the interests of swing-district Democrats in her bid to hold or expand the House majority next year. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) accused centrists of creating the ‘Child Abuse Caucus’ in a tweet, after they forced Pelosi’s hand early Thursday by announcing their support for the Senate bill. That prompted several centrists to angrily confront Pocan during late-afternoon votes on the House floor, but the co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus refused to back down from his ‘child abuse’ language. Pelosi’s longtime allies defended her and argued that Thursday marked a small setback in an otherwise storied career. ‘Nancy is a very principled and skillful leader,’ said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). ‘It’s easier when you control both chambers.’”

-- The House Democratic caucus is having growing unity problems. Politico’s Heather Caylge, Sarah Ferris and Andrew Desiderio report: “Reps. Max Rose (D-N.Y.), and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), both members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, confronted Pocan on the House floor over his tweet. According to sources familiar with the conversation, Rose used expletives, and Pocan said he did not apologize. … ‘Mark’s tweet just speaks to why everyone hates this place. He’s just trying to get retweets. That’s all he cares about,’ Rose [said].”

-- The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned at the Rio Grande began their journey back to El Salvador. The bodies were handed over on Wednesday to Tania Avalos, Oscar Alberto Martinez’s wife and mother to 23-month-old Angie Valeria Martinez. Funeral arrangements have already been made. (CNN)

-- Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, blamed the migrant father for his and his daughter's deaths. Meagan Flynn reports: Cuccinelli said the widely circulated photograph was tragic, but that it was the father’s fault they died — and not the fault of U.S. asylum policy requiring migrants to wait in Mexico. When asked whether the photo “of this father and daughter [would] become a symbol of the Trump administration’s policies on the border,” Cuccinelli said no. … ‘The reason we have tragedies like that on the border is because that father didn’t wait to go through the asylum process in the legal fashion and decided to cross the river and not only died but his daughter died tragically as well,’ said Cuccinelli, 50. ‘Until we fix the attractions in our asylum system, people like that father and that child are going to continue to come through a dangerous trip.’”

-- The Trump administration announced that Mark Morgan, who was the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will officially replace Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders. ICE Deputy Director Matthew Albence will replace Morgan at that agency. (Fox News)

-- Bank of America said it is cutting ties with companies that run detention centers. From CNN’s Rob McLean: “The move comes amid growing public concern about the nation's border policies. A spokesperson said Wednesday that Bank of America has discussed the issue with its clients that provide those services. While the bank appreciates ‘steps they have taken to properly execute their contractual and humanitarian responsibilities,' it ultimately decided to 'exit the relationships.’ ‘Lacking further legal and policy clarity, and in recognition of the concerns of our employees and stakeholders in the communities we serve, it is our intention to exit these relationships,’ the spokesperson said. The Miami Herald previously reported that Bank of America was a financier of Caliburn — which the newspaper said runs a facility called Homestead under a US government contract.”

THE SUPREME COURT:

-- The Supreme Court put the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census on hold, but the 5-to-4 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to leave the door open to reconsidering the matter if the Commerce Department provides a new rationale for it. Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report: “Agencies must offer ‘genuine justifications for important decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public,’ Roberts wrote in a section of his opinion joined only by the court’s four liberals. ‘Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise. If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case.’ … But the ruling caused considerable confusion. It was unclear whether there would be time for the administration to come up with an acceptable justification for the question and obtain judicial approval. The administration had said a decision was needed by the end of June to add such a question; other officials have said there is a fall deadline.”

-- Trump tweeted that he would attempt to delay the census in the hope of having the citizenship question added. “Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020,” Trump wrote in his tweet. “I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter.” Legal experts noted that the Trump administration has repeatedly cited the June 30 deadline as a reason for why there wasn’t time to develop further factual evidence in the case, raising doubts about delaying the census. (John Wagner and Deanna Paul)

-- The court also ruled that federal judges have no role in evaluating claims of partisan gerrymandering. Barnes reports: “The 5-to-4 decision was written by [Roberts] and joined by the court’s other conservatives. It capped decades of debate about whether federal courts have a role in policing partisan efforts to draw electoral districts in the same way the judiciary protects against racial discrimination. ‘We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts,’ Roberts wrote. ‘Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions.’ … Both parties employ gerrymandering to advance their interests, but Thursday’s decision set off alarms among Democrats in particular. They are in charge of far fewer states than Republicans and said the ruling will allow Republicans to set the electoral maps for another decade after the 2020 Census unless Democrats find a way to win locally.”

-- Democrats said the ruling reinforced the need for the party to win control of state legislatures next year. Robert Costa and John Wagner report: “In an interview, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) warned the decision could have far-reaching effects. ‘The stakes are so much higher in the election of state legislatures because after 2020, [Republicans] can redraw the lines without any real constitutional strictures or guardrails,’ he said. ‘The future of both congressional districts and state legislative lines will be decided for years to come. It’s hard to exaggerate how this is a crossroads election.’ The impact of the ruling was further highlighted by Justice Elena Kagan’s scathing dissent. ‘Of all times to abandon the Court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one,’ Kagan wrote. ‘The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government.’ … Democratic Party leaders offered one silver lining, however, saying they hoped to turn anger into action.”

-- In Maryland, the decision will help Democrats secure their advantage with the state’s congressional map. Jenna Portnoy reports: “The high court reversed a 2018 order directing Maryland to redraw the 6th District, which stretches from conservative Western Maryland to liberal Montgomery County, before the 2020 election. … The decision means the 6th District seat held by Rep. David Trone (D) will probably remain in Democratic hands in 2020 and makes it likely that the state’s majority party will retain the upper hand in the next round of redistricting, after the 2020 Census.”

-- The bigger picture: “Roberts was the only member of the Supreme Court on the term’s closing day to be on the prevailing side in both the census case and the court’s ruling on partisan gerrymandering. It was emblematic of the chief justice’s new role at the center of the court, now that Justice Anthony M. Kennedy has retired,” Barnes and Marimow note.

TRUMP AT THE G-20:

-- Trump appeared to make light of Russian election interference during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, asking him not to “meddle in the election” with a grin. David Nakamura, Seung Min Kim and Damian Paletta report: “Trump met with Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit [in Osaka, Japan], but he did not initially raise the topic during brief remarks in front of reporters, calling their relationship ‘very, very good.’ He said the two would discuss ‘trade, including some disarmament, some little protectionism perhaps.’ … The episode is likely to renew criticism in Washington that Trump has jeopardized national security by not accepting and, at times, seeking to undermine the ample evidence that Moscow conducted a serious effort to interfere in the U.S. presidential election in 2016 and bolster Trump’s campaign. …

“As the summit got underway, the president’s attention was clearly divided as he took time between bilateral meetings with Indian President Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to watch a few minutes of the second night of the first Democratic primary debate on television at the conference center. … Trump also mentioned the exchanges, unprompted, during his meeting with Merkel. ‘You know, they have a debate going on, they had the first debate last night,’ he told the chancellor, who remained stone-faced. ‘I don’t know if you saw it, it wasn’t very exciting, I can tell you that. They have another one today. They definitely have plenty of candidates, that’s about it. So I look forward to spending time with you rather than watching.’ … By late morning, the president had plowed through his initial meetings and was preparing for a face-to-face discussion with Putin, a meeting that White House aides described as having no specific agenda. Topics of conversation probably would include Syria, Ukraine, the Middle East, Venezuela and arms control, aides said.”

-- In an interview just before the summit, Putin said liberalism has “outlived its purpose” and “become obsolete.” Liberals “cannot simply dictate anything to anyone just like they have been attempting to do over the recent decades,” the Russian president told the Financial Times. “This liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. That migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected. … Every crime must have its punishment. The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population.”

-- Split-screen: The House passed an election security bill mostly along party lines as Trump prepared to meet with Putin. Hailey Fuchs and Karoun Demirjian report: “Rep. Brian Mast (Fla.) was the only Republican to join Democrats in backing the bill. In the past, Trump has received bipartisan condemnation for failing during similar summits to challenge Putin over Russian interference in the 2016 election, even as the U.S. intelligence community determined that the Kremlin aimed to boost Trump’s chances of victory.”

-- Climate change is taking a back seat at the summit. Claire Parker reports: “The pessimism stems from signals that have already been sent ahead of the conference, set to begin Friday in the Japanese city of Osaka. Experts on climate change say the Trump administration’s climate skepticism, coupled with President Trump’s readiness to start trade wars, has caused world leaders to carefully avoid running afoul of Washington’s position on the issue. For countries looking to remain in Trump’s good graces, toning down their rhetoric on climate change appears to be a necessary sacrifice, said Stewart Patrick, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sit behind then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a Cabinet meeting. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN AND WOMEN:

-- Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Jared Kushner contacted world leaders without telling the State Department, according to a newly disclosed transcript. John Hudson and Josh Dawsey report: “On several occasions, Tillerson said he was blindsided by Kushner’s discussions with world leaders. In one instance, Tillerson said he learned that Kushner was meeting with Mexico’s foreign secretary, Luis Videgaray, because he happened to be in the same Washington restaurant while the two men hashed out a ‘fairly comprehensive plan of action’ that Tillerson didn’t know about. ‘The owner of the restaurant . . . came around and said, ‘Oh, Mr. Secretary, you might be interested to know the foreign secretary of Mexico is seated at a table near the back in case you want to go by and say hello to him,’’ Tillerson said. ‘And so I did.’ Tillerson said he saw the ‘color go out of the face’ of the foreign secretary as he walked into the room. ‘I said: Welcome to Washington. . . . Give me a call next time you’re coming to town.’”

Tillerson also described the difficulty of trying to brief Trump: “‘I learned to be much more concise with what I wanted to bring in front of him,’ Tillerson told the House panel during a seven-hour session in May. He stood by his previous characterization that Trump does not dive deep into details and said he learned not to give the president articles or long memos. ‘That’s just not what he was going to do,’ he said.”

-- Joe Grogan, the director of the Domestic Policy Council and a close ally of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, has capitalized on his little-known role to influence major policy decisions. The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott and Peter Nicholas report: “As Mulvaney’s functional deputy, [a dozen] sources say, Grogan is deeply invested in bringing the acting chief of staff’s health-care and deregulatory vision to life. At times, that vision has notably clashed with both [HHS Secretary Alex] Azar and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on issues such as drug pricing or deregulation. But Grogan’s ideological kinship with Mulvaney has helped render the Cabinet less and less an obstacle. … The ceaseless churn of news in the Trump era means White House decisions that at one time would’ve dominated headlines for weeks barely register. … As Grogan sees it, though, with such dissonance comes power—the ability to realize conservative policy goals, expand Mulvaney’s reach across government, and evade any of the backlash that those actions, in another time, would surely spark.”

-- A VA whistleblower testified to the House that department officials ordered her to create fake appointments for veterans at an imaginary clinic to cut down on wait times. The Department of Veterans Affairs outlined reasons to fire longtime clinical psychologist Minu Aghevli one day before she testified, but the Office of Special Counsel moved to block the proposed termination as it reviews her case. (Joe Davidson)

-- During Mark Esper’s first international trip as acting defense secretary, he called on NATO nations to help bring Iran back to the negotiating table with Washington. Michael Birnbaum and Dan Lamothe report: “At his first meeting of NATO defense ministers, the longtime Army officer, policy adviser and Raytheon lobbyist emphasized his deep ties to Europe. … And he moved to reassure NATO allies this week that the revolving door at the top of the Defense Department would not affect U.S. strategy at a moment of high tensions with Iran and the prospect of a new arms race with Russia. ‘The purpose here is to avoid war with Iran. What we want to do is to get this off the military track onto the diplomatic track,’ Esper told reporters Thursday. ‘This could escalate out of control if we don’t get it back in the box.’ He said the United States would offer further Iran-related intelligence briefings to European allies in July.”

-- Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, pleaded not guilty to state mortgage fraud charges, which can’t be wiped away with a pardon. Philip Bump and Matt Zapotosky report: “After being helped to his feet by his lawyers, Manafort walked to the front of the courtroom. He was presented with the charges against him and offered an unemotional plea of ‘not guilty.’ … The charges could be significant because Trump cannot issue a pardon on state offenses. Attorneys for Manafort hoped to obtain a blanket waiver at the proceeding Thursday for Manafort to decline to attend any pretrial hearings, but — at the state’s request — Judge Maxwell Wiley said he would evaluate each hearing individually. Wiley told Manafort that, should the case go to trial, he had the right to be in the room but would be tried in absentia if necessary.”

E. Jean Carroll poses for a portrait at her home in Warwick, N.Y. (Eva Deitch for The Washington Post)

THE #METOO MOMENT:

-- Two women said author E. Jean Carroll told them about her sexual assault allegation against Trump 23 years ago, an allegation she made public last week in a preview of her book published in New York magazine. The Times’s Jessica Bennett, Megan Twohey and Alexandra Alter report: “In media interviews in recent days, Ms. Carroll ... has been confident. Asked on MSNBC why she made her accusation in a book, she replied: ‘What? A woman is not allowed to take a pen and put it to a piece of paper?’ (‘That didn’t go over very well,’ she said in an interview later.) On CNN, she explained why she preferred the word ‘fight’ to ‘rape’: ‘I think most people think rape is sexy. Think of the fantasies.’ (She explained later that she was referring to romance novels that depict men ravishing women. ‘This was not thrilling, this was a fight,’ she said. ‘A fight where I’m stamping on his feet and I think I’m banging him on the head with my purse.’) Those public appearances are in keeping with how friends describe her: … ‘The thing with E. Jean is she doesn’t adhere to a script,’ said Marilyn Johnson, an author and longtime friend. ‘She’s a total original.’”

-- Pelosi said she sees no role for Congress in addressing Carroll’s allegation against Trump. Colby Itkowitz reports: “‘I’m more concerned about policy decisions that we need to come together on that affect the lives of the American people,’ Pelosi said. ‘I am just not following it that closely.’ … Pressed further, Pelosi said she respects any woman who comes forward, but that it’s a Republican issue, not a congressional one. ‘Lord knows, I respect the concerns that are expressed by women as they present their truth, their case,’ Pelosi said. ‘I don’t know what Congress’s role would be in this. But in any of these things this isn’t about what Congress would do but what the president’s own party would do. You’d really have to ask them.’ Some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates said they’d be open to Congress adding Carroll’s allegation to its long list of investigations into Trump’s actions, but others said there were already many areas to probe.”

SOCIAL MEDIA SPEED READ:

Former Democratic senator Mike Gravel, who tried to make the debate stage, praised Harris's comments:

We criticize Kamala, but her points about Biden's history of anti-busing activism is exactly on-point. She's doing great, and for Biden to blatantly lie about his record is embarrassing. — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 28, 2019

A PBS reporter relayed this awkward exchange with a senior Biden adviser:

.@SymoneDSanders said this when I asked about the exchange between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: "We are not freaking out. We understood that when you go into the debate as front runner that you can expect to take a little fire. We totally expected to take a little fire." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 28, 2019

Former attorney general Eric Holder, who now chairs a group aimed at overhauling redistricting, slammed the Supreme Court's decision on partisan gerrymandering:

With partisan gerrymandering decision (plus Citizens United/Shelby) Roberts Court has entered a new political Lochner era. This decision tears at the fabric of our democracy and puts the interests of the established few above the many. History will not be kind in its assessment. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 27, 2019

The 2020 Democratic candidates said the ruling emphasized the need to defeat Trump next year:

Today the Supreme Court refused to stop politicians rigging our democracy by writing election rules for their own benefit. It couldn’t have happened without Justices put there by Donald Trump and Republicans — another reason why Democrats must take back the White House in 2020. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 27, 2019

The Supreme Court's decision is an abomination. Five Republican-appointed justices gave the green light to partisan gerrymandering—which lets Republicans pursue their extreme agenda without accountability to the people. It's bad for our democracy and we need to fight back. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 27, 2019

Politicians shouldn’t be able to pick their voters, voters should choose their representatives. The Supreme Court's gerrymandering decision will have drastic consequences for the future of our nation. As president, banning partisan gerrymandering will be a top priority. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 27, 2019

A ProPublica reporter highlighted Mitch McConnell's role in shaping the Supreme Court:

This is why Mitch McConnell has long prioritized the courts over all issues except campaign finance. If you care most about winning the game, you need to control the body that shapes the rules of the game. https://t.co/hj1aN3yWy5 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) June 27, 2019

A Post reporter responded to Trump's census complaint with a quote from the Constitution:

Article 1, Section II "The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct." https://t.co/h0GYmuvIbH — michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) June 27, 2019

From the chairman of the House Oversight Committee:

Mr. President, the Constitution MANDATES the Census take place every 10 years and Federal law requires it start in April. Your suggestion to delay the Census goes against the very foundation of our democracy. https://t.co/y1u38JPWlG — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) June 27, 2019

A Post reporter joked about the court's ruling on the citizenship question:

The SCOTUS ruling on the Census question teaches us a valuable lesson: If you are trying to skew future elections toward your party, do not explain it in a file named EVILPLAN.xls — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2019

One House Democrat saw two beneficial Supreme Court decisions this week:

Multi-millionaire Trone, co-owner with his brother of Total Wine & More, won his seat in Congress in 2018 by 20 points. Coincidentally, the court delivered him another victory on Wednesday in striking down a Tennessee law that blocked his company from opening a store in Knoxville — AnnGerhart (@AnnGerhart) June 27, 2019

A Democratic senator demanded an investigation into conditions of migrant detention centers:

If child welfare went into a foster home and found children in dirty clothes, with unchanged diapers, no soap and toothpaste, those children would be whisked away and the adults would face prosecution. This is no different. I am demanding a formal investigation from DHS IG. pic.twitter.com/WvscVNOuUe — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 27, 2019

A Post congressional reporter noted this turn of events on Capitol Hill:

For reporters/staff of a certain age, it's rich watching @HouseGOP -- one after another -- line up on the House floor to praise the Senate as a chamber of great thinking, that the House should clearly just accept whatever the Senate has passed. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) June 27, 2019

An AP reporter shared this after the first night of Democratic debates:

Castro says he got a text from Warren after the debate telling him “congratulations, you did a good job.” — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) June 27, 2019

After Beto O'Rourke and Castro sparred on the debate stage, O'Rourke sent out this statement, per an NBC News reporter:

This press release from @BetoORourke announcing his event in Austin tomorrow isn’t subtle about the shade it throws at @JulianCastro - but I’ve gone ahead and highlighted it anyway. pic.twitter.com/Ykay6y4KPQ — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 27, 2019

Eric Swalwell promptly began selling T-shirts with his debate catchphrase:

Are you ready for the next generation to make real change? Let's #PassTheTorchhttps://t.co/luAFSwFyyL pic.twitter.com/JqN9hFZyuE — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 28, 2019

The first debate night appeared to draw a big audience, per a Politico reporter:

That appears to be just shy of the record set by the first Democratic debate of the 2016 cycle. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) June 27, 2019

A comedian joked about the legal consequences of the debate:

Kamala is going to have to prosecute herself for murdering Biden — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 28, 2019

And singer Katy Perry had this to say about one of the candidates:

not gonna lie i sound like Marianne Williamson after a few glasses of red 💅🏻🍷 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 28, 2019

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Megan Rapinoe, the co-captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team, said she stood by her comments about refusing to visit the White House: "Obviously a lot of news recently. I stand by the comments I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that." ( Cindy Boren )

