House Democrats sound increasingly inclined to move toward impeaching President Trump after he appeared to confirm Sunday that he mentioned Joe Biden and his son Hunter during a summer phone call with the new leader of Ukraine. Perhaps because it's become unsurprising, or maybe because it's easier to write about clamoring from the left than deflection by the right, far less attention is being paid to the apparent acquiescence of congressional Republicans.

The donnybrook has emerged as the latest test of a famous Trump boast during the 2016 campaign. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters,” he said.

Each scandal seems to bring a more restrained reaction from GOP leaders. The outcries after Charlottesville and child separation seem like eons ago. Most Republicans went radio silent as new details emerged about Trump using the power of the presidency in an alleged attempt to collude with a foreign power for partisan purposes.

The only prominent elected Republican to speak out this weekend was Mitt Romney, the party’s 2012 standard-bearer. And he was measured. “If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme,” Romney tweeted on Sunday. “Critical for the facts to come out.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that, during a single call, the president urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “about eight times” to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on a probe that could hamper Biden’s 2020 campaign. That call took place just one day after Bob Mueller testified on Capitol Hill about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and Trump’s efforts to hinder that investigation. It came a month after Trump said he would accept help from another country for his 2020 reelection campaign if it was offered. “There’s nothing wrong with listening,” he told ABC News.

On Sunday morning, Trump appeared to say that he brought up Biden with Zelensky. “The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place, was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House. A few hours later in Houston, the president said he didn’t want to talk about it. “But certainly I’d have the right to,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also slammed the former vice president for saying that he never spoke with his son about his business dealings in Ukraine. The president said that’s implausible. “He said he never spoke to his son,” Trump said. “Does anybody believe that one?”

For his part, the president has insisted that he never spoke to his son Don Jr. in advance about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that was set up after a Russian lawyer allegedly offered to provide his campaign with dirt on Hillary Clinton. In the Mueller report, the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he recalled being in Trump’s office when the son talked about a meeting to get “adverse information” on Clinton. Cohen told Mueller’s team that it appeared that father and son had previously discussed the subject. Mueller never interviewed Trump or Trump Jr.

A year later, in June 2017, the president personally dictated the statement in which his son claimed that the Trump Tower meeting a year before was “primarily” about “the adoption of Russian children.” Emails disclosed a few days later showed clearly that was not why Don Jr. agreed to the meeting.

-- With this do-as-I-say, not-as-I-do presidency, it’s more important to watch what Trump does than what he says. The president also claimed on Sunday, for example, that he would “love” to release the transcript of his call. This soundbite played prominently in many news accounts, but it doesn’t pass the smell test. If the transcript vindicated him, Trump could – and almost certainly would – release it. But the White House has played an active role in preventing acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire from complying with congressional demands for the material in the underlying whistleblower complaint, which the law says should be turned over.

“White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been engaged in the matter since shortly after the whistleblower action surfaced, officials said, helping to identify legal obstacles to the sharing of information that could be politically damaging to Trump,” Matt Zapotosky, Greg Miller, Ellen Nakashima and Carol Leonnig reported on Friday. “The issue has become a source of tension between the White House and the office of the DNI, with Maguire forced into the position of fending off lawmakers’ demands — citing jurisdictional objections — while the White House avoids asserting executive privilege or taking a clear legal position.”

-- Trump’s surrogates on the Sunday shows made clear that the transcript won’t be forthcoming, at least not without a fight. “Those are private conversations between world leaders, and it wouldn’t be appropriate to do so except in the most extreme circumstances,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on ABC. “There’s no evidence that that would be appropriate here at this point.”

“I think it would be highly inappropriate to release a transcript of a call between two world leaders,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on NBC, adding that foreign governments “expect that they are kept confidential.”

One factor in John Bolton’s recent ouster as national security adviser was reportedly his unwillingness to blindly defend Trump on the Sunday shows, particularly the president’s desire to invite the Taliban to Camp David on the eve of the 9/11 anniversary. Mnuchin and Pompeo appear to have no such qualms.

After Mnuchin criticized Hunter Biden for doing business in Ukraine, he got mealy-mouthed when CNN’s Jake Tapper asked if that means he thinks it’s not okay for Don Jr. and Eric Trump to do business all over the world and for Ivanka Trump to get copyrights approved by foreign governments. “I don’t really want to go into more of these details,” Mnuchin protested.

-- With an election year approaching, many top Republicans on Capitol Hill quickly circled the wagons. Borrowing from the Roy Cohn playbook, they tried to play offense. “The president and his close allies also escalated their attacks on Biden on Sunday, demanding probes into the former vice president and his son’s work in Ukraine, though no evidence has surfaced that Biden acted inappropriately and Trump’s allies did not provide any,” Seung Min Kim and Felicia Sonmez report. “Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) called for the Justice Department to play a role in the matter, arguing that it should ‘look at the Biden-Ukraine connection, like we looked at the Trump-Russia connection,’ in a reference to Mueller’s Russia probe. … On Sunday, Giuliani attacked Joe Biden in deeply personal terms by referencing Hunter Biden’s struggles with addiction. ‘The kid, unfortunately, is a drug addict,’ Giuliani said on ‘Fox News Sunday.’” (Our fact checker team this morning challenges the latest claims by Trump and his team about Biden and Ukraine.)

-- Meanwhile, several Republicans who are uncomfortable with Trump are quietly leaving office rather than drawing his ire by speaking out. Rachael Bade has a deep dive in today’s newspaper on the 18 House GOP retirements. The most poignant example is Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.): “Moments after Trump’s July 14 missive telling four U.S. congresswomen of color to ‘go back’ to their countries of origin, the congressman from Michigan phoned a fellow House GOP leader and asked him to get Trump to stop. … Three days later, Mitchell was awaiting a prime-time CNN appearance when he saw footage of Trump rallygoers chanting ‘send her back,’ aimed at one of the congresswomen, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Stunned, Mitchell said he scribbled question marks on a notepad to silently ask an aide: ‘How do I even respond to this on TV?’ But one of the final straws was the unwillingness of people in Trump’s orbit to listen.

“Mitchell implored Vice President Pence, his chief of staff, Marc Short, and ‘any human being that has any influence in the White House’ to arrange a one-on-one conversation between him and the president so he could express his concerns. It never happened. And 10 days after the Trump tweet, Mitchell — a two-term lawmaker who thought he’d be in Congress for years to come — announced his retirement. ‘We’re here for a purpose — and it’s not this petty, childish b------t,’ Mitchell, 62, said in an interview …

“Since Trump’s inauguration, a Washington Post analysis shows, nearly 40 percent of the 241 Republicans who were in office in January 2017 are gone or leaving … The vast turnover is a reminder of just how much Trump has remade the GOP — and of the purge of those who dare to oppose him. … All told, 41 House Republicans have left national politics or announced they won’t seek reelection in the nearly three years since Trump took office. That dwarfs the 25 Democrats who retired in the first four years of former president Barack Obama’s tenure — and Republicans privately predict this is only the beginning. Most of the departing Republicans publicly cite family as the reason for leaving. But behind the scenes, Republicans say the trend highlights a greater pessimism about the direction of the party under Trump — and their ability to win back the House next year. …

“One Republican aide close to Rep. Martha Roby … said the Alabamian decided to retire in part because she was tired of pretending she backed Trump. … A former House Republican close with Rep. Susan Brooks said she also has struggled with Trump’s tone, though the Indiana Republican pushed back on the suggestion that frustration with Trump was the reason for her retirement. … Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) said Trump’s tweets are ‘more divisive’ than he would like, but the former Natural Resources Committee chairman said he’s leaving because … [he] is term-limited on the panel. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.), another retiring member, declined to say whether he had any problems with Trump. … ‘If the party doesn’t start looking like America, there will not be a party in America,’ said Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), the only black House Republican, who announced his retirement in August.”

-- Most Republicans, however, are choosing to just stay quiet and keep their heads down. “You might think that Republicans who have made national security their calling card since the Reagan era might finally hit the limits of their cravenness in the face of a whistleblower’s bravery. But the party, our politics and our media system are too broken for the old norms to apply,” writes E.J. Dionne Jr.

“Even Republican politicians who know how dangerous this situation is thus prefer to stay in their bunkers and hope to survive,” he adds in his column for today’s newspaper. “The GOP’s electorate is dominated by Trump’s supporters. Staying mum provides protection from opponents inside their own party — and from their own voters. And if they broke ranks, Trump’s media allies would attack them viciously. By playing for time, these taciturn Republicans will be able to tell us once Trump is gone how they knew all along just how bad he was. But when the greatest threat to our country is the corruption of our constitutional system, might at least some of the GOP’s leading politicians decide that there are worse things than losing a primary, or being upbraided by Fox News?”

-- Trump seems to be daring House Democrats to impeach him, and they seem increasingly inclined to take up the challenge. “We very well may have crossed the Rubicon here,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). “I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment,” he explained on CNN. “But if the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit that is providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is coequal to the evil that that conduct represents. … We cannot afford to play rope-a-dope in the court for weeks or months on end. If there’s a fire burning, it needs to be put out, and that's why we’re going to have to look at every remedy. … We're going to have to consider impeachment … as a remedy here.”

-- This is a striking quote because Schiff, an ally of Nancy Pelosi, really has been heretofore cautious. The speaker herself sent a letter to all her House colleagues warning that the acting director of national intelligence must turn over the whistleblower complaint detailing Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. “If the administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the president, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” she wrote.

-- This letter, while avoiding the I-word, should be a read as a shot across the bow of the White House, and it’s a reflection of the bubbling-over frustration that Pelosi has been hearing from many of her members. “She and Schiff were in touch throughout the weekend, syncing up strategies and talking points,” Bade and Josh Dawsey report. “An increasingly vocal group of pro-impeachment House Democrats are starting to dismiss their own oversight of Trump as feckless, even accusing their colleagues of emboldening the president by refusing to stand up to what they see as lawless behavior. …

“With Pelosi unwilling to impeach Trump, Democratic rank-and-file members are frantically looking for something to fortify their investigations. On Friday, Judiciary members pressed [committee chairman Jerry Nadler] to invoke Congress’s long-dormant inherent contempt authority that would allow Congress to jail or fine people for defying subpoenas, an idea he supports … The power hasn’t been used in nearly 100 years. Pelosi, leadership and other House lawyers were dismissive of the idea when investigators first floated it in the spring. But Judiciary members are once again trying to force the issue and are planning to make the matter a big focus of the coming week.”

A notable quote from their story: “Our side says it’s ‘legally questionable,’ ‘it hasn’t been used in forever,’ and ‘blah, blah, blah,’ ” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), a member of the panel, who argues Trump’s legal team frequently has used last-ditch efforts and bogus explanations to block testimony — and the House should do the same. “I say do it. Let them argue in court that they take the position that it’s legally questionable. We back off of everything! We’ve been very weak.”

-- A founding member of the Squad, who has supported impeachment, said this weekend that it’s become scandalous that Democrats won’t try to impeach Trump:

At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior - it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

It is one thing for a sitting president to break the law. It’s another to let him.



The integrity of our democracy isn’t threatened when a president breaks the law. It‘s threatened when we do nothing about it.



The GOP’s silence & refusal to act shouldn’t be a surprise. Ours is. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

-- “Several first-term lawmakers who had opposed impeachment conferred privately over the weekend to discuss announcing support for an inquiry, potentially jointly, after a hearing scheduled for Thursday with the acting national intelligence director,” per the New York Times. “A handful of them declined to speak on the record over the weekend, with some still reluctant to go public and others looking for cues from Ms. Pelosi and their freshman colleagues. … Representative Dina Titus of Nevada said once a transcript is made public of Mr. Trump pressuring Mr. Zelensky, she doubted that even Democrats from competitive seats could continue to resist impeachment.”

-- The whistleblower story is likely to dominate the news again this week. Trump arrived in New York last night for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is scheduled to meet with Zelensky – the Ukrainian leader – on Wednesday. Maguire, the acting DNI, is scheduled to testify publicly on Thursday before Schiff’s committee.

-- Conservatives who don’t hold elected office have been far more willing to criticize Trump. “We don’t yet know the full details because of White House stonewalling, but from what we already know, this may be the most shocking revelation of wrongdoing by Trump since he fired FBI Director James B. Comey on May 9, 2017, (by his own admission) to squelch the investigation of his Russia ties,” writes columnist Max Boot, a leading Trump critic on the right. “If there were any justice in the world, this would mark a turning point where Democrats find the courage to impeach and Republicans find the decency to stop defending the indefensible. Instead, so far we are getting a rerun of previous scandals characterized by Trump’s brazenness, Republicans’ servility and Democrats’ pusillanimity.”

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING:

-- HBO’s “Game of Thrones” won its final Emmy for outstanding drama series in an awards show that demonstrated how great TV shows are doing right now, writes our TV critic Hank Stuever. “Fleabag” took home the awards for best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series, comedy writing and comedy directing. Other highlights of this year’s show:

Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for best drama actor. Onstage, Porter said: “The category is love, y’all.” And he quoted James Baldwin: “It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around the Earth like I have the right to be here.”

Onstage, Porter said: “The category is love, y’all.” And he quoted James Baldwin: “It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around the Earth like I have the right to be here.” Jharrel Jerome received a standing ovation for his lead actor win for “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series about the Central Park Five. Jerome thanked the five men who were wrongly prosecuted for rape and assault, all of whom were in the audience, and said it was an “honor” and a “blessing” to portray their story.

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series about the Central Park Five. Jerome thanked the five men who were wrongly prosecuted for rape and assault, all of whom were in the audience, and said it was an “honor” and a “blessing” to portray their story. Michelle Williams gave an impassioned speech about equal pay after she won the award for best lead actress in a limited series or movie for “Fosse/Verdon."

after she won the award for best lead actress in a limited series or movie for “Fosse/Verdon." During her acceptance speech after winning best supporting actress in a limited series, Patricia Arquette said she is still struggling with the death of her sister, Alexis Arquette, a trans woman who died in 2016 of complications stemming from HIV. Arquette urged an end to the persecution of trans people.

Elizabeth Warren speaks on Saturday at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines. (Nati Harnik/AP)

2020 WATCH:

-- A major milestone: The Des Moines Register's poll, released Saturday night, showed Elizabeth Warren edging out Biden in Iowa. The survey is within the margin of error, but marks the first time the former vice president hasn't been on top in such a respected early-state poll. The Register breaks down the results of the survey, which it conducted with CNN: “Warren’s slow but steady rise in the first-in-the-nation caucus state is as much a result of her robust organizational presence here as it is a response to the Massachusetts senator’s many plans and policies, Iowa experts say. … Twenty-two percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers say Warren is their first choice for president, compared with 20% for Biden and 11% for [Bernie Sanders]. No other candidate reaches double digits. It’s the first major shakeup in the polling standings, said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll. ... Lara Henderson, who was state director for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s now-ended Iowa caucus campaign, said that while other candidates have had viral moments or quick bursts of national attention, Warren’s team has excelled at capturing those moments and turning them into on-the-ground support."

“ The poll also revealed some vulnerabilities for Warren: Her supporters are not completely locked in. According to the poll, just 12% of Warren’s backers say they are fully committed to caucusing for her, and 88% say they could still be persuaded to support someone else."

According to the poll, just 12% of Warren’s backers say they are fully committed to caucusing for her, and 88% say they could still be persuaded to support someone else." “ Biden has fallen from 32% last December to 20% today. In that time, his favorability rating also has fallen: 82% of likely Democratic caucusgoers had a favorable view of him in December, compared with 66% today. His unfavorable numbers have nearly doubled in that time from 15% to 29%. …

In that time, his favorability rating also has fallen: 82% of likely Democratic caucusgoers had a favorable view of him in December, compared with 66% today. His unfavorable numbers have nearly doubled in that time from 15% to 29%. … “The portion of likely Democratic caucusgoers who say [Pete Buttigieg] is their first choice for president has dropped by 6 percentage points since the June poll , from 15% to 9%."

, from 15% to 9%." “Sanders, too, has stumbled, falling from a high of 25% in March to 11% today. Even among those who say they caucused for Sanders in 2016, 25% say they will do so again. He loses 32% of his 2016 supporters to Warren and 12% to Buttigieg.”

-- The Register poll underscores how much of a problem Warren is for Sanders. Sean Sullivan, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Chelsea Janes report: “She is winning a bigger share of people who caucused for Sanders in 2016 than he is, and she is outpacing him among those under 35, his former strong suit, according to the survey … Sanders campaign officials, dismissing the notion that their candidate is struggling, vowed Sunday to plow ahead with aggressive moves to win the Iowa caucuses. … Sanders will embark Monday on a ‘Bernie Beats Trump’ tour across the state, an effort to argue that he is the most electable choice against President Trump in 2020. But his more immediate obstacle is Warren, whom he has refrained from criticizing, though some of his surrogates have been more aggressive."

-- An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll found a record share of voters both personally dislike Trump and harbor doubts about some of the liberal policies backed by Sanders and Warren. Biden also faces questions about his fitness for the job. From NBC News: “A record 50 percent say they dislike [Trump] personally and dislike his policies, while another 19 percent say that they dislike him but approve of his policies. … Half of voters — 49 percent — say they’re very uncomfortable with his 2020 candidacy. That’s compared to 41 percent who say the same for Sanders and 33 percent apiece who say the same for Biden or Warren. … Among Democratic primary voters, 64 percent say they support providing government health care to undocumented immigrants, while just 36 percent of all registered voters agree. A similar share of Democratic voters — 63 percent — support a single payer ‘Medicare-for-All’ style plan, also backed by Warren and Sanders, that would replace the existing private insurance system. Among voters overall, just 41 percent support that idea.”

-- Cory Booker’s campaign made a stark announcement on Saturday: He needs to bring in $1.7 million in 10 days, his campaign manager Addisu Demissie said, or else he will probably drop out. Without that haul before the end of the third fundraising quarter, Demissie wrote in a memo, “we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward.” BuzzFeed News reports: “The decision to state this publicly — framed by Booker campaign officials as a show of ‘radical transparency,’ an honest, vulnerable ‘call for help’ when most campaigns just project strength all the time, even falsely — came both suddenly, as a shock, and slowly, as an inevitable fact. Booker, the 50-year-old New Jersey senator and former Newark mayor, talks with confidence about his team’s ‘slow and steady’ approach to the Democratic primary. It’s ‘tortoise and the hare,’ his aides say. ... There’s a sense, watching Booker’s campaign, that their strategy is also incumbent upon a moment — a fact that can create some dissonance between his public confidence and the reality that, almost eight months into his presidential bid, that moment has yet to arrive.”

-- A few Democratic candidates hastily arranged visits to picket lines for the United Auto Workers. Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports: “On Thursday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told Detroit autoworkers they should be rewarded for making concessions ‘when this company was in some bad straits.’ On Sunday, Biden spoke to a local union in Kansas City, Kan., and [Warren] picketed with workers in Detroit. Sanders plans to visit in coming days."

-- The Alaska GOP canceled its 2020 Republican presidential primary, joining Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas. (Time)

-- Trump’s campaign team is increasingly grim about his ability to carry Michigan again in 2020. Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reports from a GOP confab on Mackinac Island: “After a midterm election that decimated the ranks of Michigan Republicans, Trump's campaign is looking to other battlegrounds he lost last time — such as Minnesota and New Hampshire — that they see as more promising. … Republican officials say they're planning a substantial investment in Michigan, with 20 full-time staffers expected to be deployed to the state by the end of the year.”

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- India’s Narendra Modi lavished praise on his American counterpart as the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies took the stage together in Houston before a roaring crowd of tens of thousands of Indian Americans. Philip Rucker reports: “Trump swooped into Houston on Sunday with an unusual role: as a warm-up act. Called ‘Howdy, Modi!,’ the event was staged to honor the prime minister and was billed as the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader other than the pope … ‘His name is familiar to every person on the planet,’ Modi said as he introduced Trump. … The prime minister then repurposed his own campaign slogan in India to rally support for ‘my friend’ Trump in the United States: ‘Abki baar, Trump sarkar,’ meaning, ‘This time, a Trump government.’ …

“The two strode onto the stage holding hands. … Trump delivered remarks — and, unlike at his own campaign rallies, did not appear to stray from his script on Teleprompters. The president highlighted his stewardship of the economy, but drew far most impassioned responses from the crowd when he talked about other issues. The president received a standing ovation when he denounced ‘radical Islamic terrorism,’ and sustained applause when he vowed to stop illegal immigration. … Trump made a direct pitch to expand his share of support among Indian Americans in his 2020 reelection."

-- As her first General Assembly begins, Trump’s new U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft, faces crises from climate change and North Korea’s missile launches to Venezuela’s hunger crisis and a potential conflict with Iran. Carol Morello reports: “Craft is up to the task, her allies say. … ‘Looking ahead, I plan to remind the other nations of the U.N. that the United States isn’t going anywhere,’ [Craft said]. ‘As we demand more of the U.N., and more equitable burden-sharing among members, we will also continue to press for real action to advance human rights, women’s empowerment, health and wellbeing, etc.’”

-- Trump likely faces an uphill battle in mobilizing international pressure against Iran at the U.N. assembly. From the Journal: “A senior administration official said the U.S. plans to make Iran’s ‘exploratory violence’ a theme of this week’s U.N. General Assembly, following Iran’s alleged strike on the Saudi energy facilities. … Western diplomats, however, said they have been given no indication yet that the U.S. intends to push for action by the U.N. Security Council, which has the authority to impose sanctions and authorize military action. At the U.N., the process developing resolutions capable of winning support on the 15-member council can take weeks. … In a further complication for U.S. diplomatic efforts, Russia is leading the Security Council in September, and Russia and China have veto authority in the body. Neither is considered likely to favor biting economic measures, let alone concerted military action.”

-- The United Kingdom has concluded that Iran is responsible for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. From the AP: Prime Minister Boris Johnson “said the U.K. would consider taking part in a U.S.-led military effort to bolster the Gulf kingdom’s defenses. ... [But] the Conservative prime minister also said the U.K. would work with allies to ‘de-escalate’ Middle East tensions that have soared since the Sept. 14 attack on the world’s largest oil processor and an oil field. Britain had previously held back from attributing blame for the drone and missile attack. Saudi Arabia and the United States say Iran was responsible.”

-- Johnson said Brits shouldn’t get their hopes up for a “New York breakthrough” on Brexit. From Politico Europe: “Speaking on his RAF Voyager plane as he flew into New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, the U.K. prime minister insisted that despite the downbeat assessment, he is not ‘getting pessimistic.’ He said his overall hopes for a deal remain ‘cautiously optimistic.’ … Johnson said there are ‘clearly still gaps and still difficulties’ in the negotiations but that he still holds out hope a deal could be secured by October 31, when the U.K. is meant to leave the bloc.”

-- An alliance of Arab Israeli parties threw its support behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival, Benny Gantz, to lead Israel. Ruth Eglash reports: “In a historic move, an alliance of Arab Israeli parties recommended a prime ministerial candidate to President Reuven Rivlin for the first time in almost three decades … Arab parties traditionally refrain from recommending a candidate during consultations as an ideological protest of Israel’s ongoing military occupation of the Palestinians. The last time an Arab party backed a candidate during consultations was in 1992, when Yitzhak Rabin became prime minister. Rabin later signed the historic Oslo accords with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.”

-- Hong Kong protesters are targeting Beijing-friendly businesses in their latest demonstrations. Timothy McLaughlin and Casey Quackenbush report: “The new tactic showed a simmering anger toward the city’s business elites, a relatively small group of tycoons and cronies who have accumulated enormous wealth and political clout, often through cozy relationships with the mainland. … Hundreds of protesters gathered at New Town Plaza, a multistory shopping mall in the Sha Tin district. They targeted Chinese-linked businesses such as Maxim’s Jade Garden restaurant, flooding the automated reservation system with requests and taping the receipts together to create an ad hoc protest banner. … By evening, in what has been a recurring pattern in the weekend protests, demonstrations that began peacefully turned violent.”

-- The protests are threatening to rain on China’s anniversary parade. Anna Fifield reports: “The Communist Party is ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1 with the kind of military extravaganza that only Stalinist states can pull off. It ought to be a particularly sweet anniversary for China’s leaders: Their Communist state has now lasted longer than the Soviet Union, which endured for 69 years. But it is not. The months-long standoff between the party and the millions who have been protesting in Hong Kong is set to come to a head on Oct. 1, when the demonstrators plan to stage a counter-rally. ‘A confrontation of monumental proportions is coming up,’ said Orville Schell, a China specialist at the Asia Society. ‘Clearly, something will happen on Oct. 1.’”

-- Indonesian investigators determined that design and oversight lapses played a central role in the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 Max jet last year. From the Wall Street Journal: “The draft conclusions ... also identify a string of pilot errors and maintenance mistakes as causal factors in the fatal plunge of the Boeing Co. plane into the Java Sea, echoing a preliminary report from Indonesia last year. … Details of the Indonesian report ... are subject to change and further analysis. Indonesian investigators declined to comment, except to say the final document is likely to come out in early November. … U.S. air-crash investigators are preparing to make public a handful of separate safety recommendations, ranging from bolstering the manual flying skills of pilots to enhancing FAA vetting of new aircraft designs.”

-- The World Health Organization accused Tanzania of withholding information about suspected Ebola cases. Max Bearak reports: “The U.N. agency’s statement Saturday was its most pointed rebuke toward any government yet during the outbreak that has ravaged nearby eastern Congo for more than a year, killing more than 2,000 people. The WHO was made aware of the suspected cases in Tanzania shortly after one appeared this month in Dar es Salaam, the East African country’s largest city and former capital. After that, the international organization was shut out of blood sample testing and told by the government that Ebola had been ruled out, it said. Tanzanian authorities have not offered alternative diagnoses.”

-- Italy will take in migrants from the Ocean Viking rescue ship. More than a hundred migrants rescued by aid organizations SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders will be allowed to disembark in Italy, making it the second time this month that the European country has allowed the NGO permission to dock. (DW.com)

Don Brink, a semi-retired pig farmer, picks up students on his school bus route in Worthington, Minn. (Courtney Perry for the Washington Post)

DIVIDED AMERICA:

-- If you read only one story today, make it this: “Immigrant kids fill this town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash,” by Michael Miller in Worthington, Minn.: “It was the first day of school, so Don Brink was behind the wheel of his bus, its yellow paint glistening in the drizzling dawn. Wearing jeans and a John Deere cap, he turned the radio to an oldies station and, with hands callused thick by 50 years of farming, steered the vehicle toward the edge of town. He stopped in front of familiar farmhouses surrounded by fields of soy and corn, where blond children boarded the bus, chatting in English. ‘Morning,’ the 71-year-old Vietnam veteran said. This was the Worthington he knew.

“But then Brink headed back into town, past the meatpacking plant that was the area’s main employer and into the neighborhood he called Little Mexico, even though most of its residents were Central American. This was the Worthington he did not know — the Worthington he resented. … Brink said nothing. ‘I say ‘good morning’ to the kids who’ll respond to me,’ he said later. ‘But this year there are a lot of strange kids I’ve never seen before.’ Those children, some of whom crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone, have fueled a bitter debate about immigration in Worthington, a community of 13,000 that has received more unaccompanied minors per capita than almost anywhere in the country…

“Five times in just over five years, the district has asked residents to approve an expansion of its schools to handle the surge in enrollment. Five times, the voters have refused — the last time by a margin of just 17 votes. A sixth referendum is scheduled for November. The divide can be felt all over Worthington, where ‘Minnesota nice’ has devolved into ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ window signs, boycotts on businesses and next-door neighbors who no longer speak. A Catholic priest who praised immigrants was booed from the pews and has received death threats. The driving force behind the defeats has been a handful of white farmers in this Trump-supporting county, including Brink, the bus driver. Even as he earns a paycheck ferrying undocumented children to and from school, Brink opposes the immigration system that allowed them to come to Worthington. ...

“In 2013, when the school district first asked voters to pay for new classrooms amid the influx of unaccompanied minors, those farmers feared they would bear the brunt of the $39 million. The bond referendum failed Three years later, when the school district asked for $79 million, some locals felt insulted … Attitudes have only hardened since then ... Accusations of racism have become commonplace. … ‘On a weekly basis I’m told I hate children,’ said [David] Bosma, 37, whose kids go to a private Christian school. ‘I’m just a young guy trying to make a living for myself and put food on the table for my family. I look at the bank account at end of the month and say, can I afford another $200 in property taxes this year?’ Brink also insists he isn’t prejudiced. His own grandparents were immigrants from Holland, and his parents spoke some Dutch. But he doesn’t believe Worthington should be a destination for the undocumented. ‘I wish they would have another ICE raid,’ he said. ‘They need to get rid of the illegals.’”

-- Farmers caught in the crossfire of Trump’s trade wars have grown increasingly dependent on the billions in federal handouts. “At $28 billion so far, the farm rescue is more than twice as expensive as the 2009 bailout of Detroit’s Big Three automakers, which cost taxpayers $12 billion," per Bloomberg News. "And farmers expect the money to keep flowing: In an August survey by Purdue University and the CME Group, 58% said they anticipate another round of trade aid next year. … For American producers, the hit to exports has further strained finances that are at a breaking point because of a six-year slump in prices for agricultural commodities. Net farm income is projected to be down 29% this year from 2013 levels, and debt to total $416 billion. … The bailout funds won’t cover all of farmers’ losses. Producers in Iowa received $973 million in direct payments from the first round of trade aid covering a period in which Iowa State University estimated the trade war cost them $1.7 billion.”

-- Despite growing up in a gun-toting family and representing a rural swath of Virginia, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is all-in on gun control. It's a sign of how the times are changing. Jenna Portnoy reports: “The freshman congresswoman is backing a raft of gun-control measures, and not only those with bipartisan support, such as universal background checks and 'red flag' laws that would temporarily take guns from people deemed to be dangerous. She also wants to ban military-style weapons. A Democrat who unseated Republican Dave Brat in the suburbs outside Richmond last year, Spanberger is unabashed in her position on guns, which she says is largely in sync with the voters in her conservative district. … Constituents have been calling offices in tears begging for action, she said. ‘This is just grossly political, and people are dying because of it,’ she said. ‘The Senate is willing to not uphold the will of the American people, and it’s all political. It’s shameful.’”

-- Vice President Pence drove through Michigan’s Mackinac Island this weekend in an eight-vehicle motorcade, the first ever on the island. When Gerald Ford visited for a working vacation in July 1975, the sitting president traveled by carriage to the Grand Hotel. Some locals were unsettled by Pence's break with tradition, Gillian Brockell reports: “Motorized vehicles have been banned there since 1898, after carriage drivers complained the sound of ‘horseless carriages’ would scare their horses. There are some exceptions: Emergency vehicles are always allowed, and construction vehicles can motor on the island with a permit. Motorized wheelchairs are permitted in accordance with the American Disabilities Act."

-- Climate activists plan to block streets throughout D.C. today to draw attention to climate change. Hannah Natanson reports: “The protest is timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, at which climate activists and leaders, including 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, are slated to speak. It follows a strike across six continents Friday and a youth conference at the United Nations on Saturday. The traffic shutdown is meant to send a particular message to D.C.'s powerful political elite, according to Liz Butler, an organizer for Shut Down D.C. and vice president of organizing and strategic allegiances for Friends of the Earth.”

-- Local jurisdictions are experimenting with new ways to deal with Confederate monuments: Placing explanatory panels on or next to the statues detailing the history behind them. Natanson reports: “‘This monument should no longer stand as a memorial to white brotherhood,’ reads a sign erected this summer alongside a Confederate statue in Georgia. ‘This monument … fostered a culture of segregation by implying that public spaces and public memory belonged to whites,’ reads another. Declares a third: ‘This ignores the segregation and disenfranchisement of African Americans.’ … Proponents of installing explanatory markers say that — especially in states where removal is illegal — the tactic is realistic, inexpensive and swiftly achievable. Some go further, arguing that the signs are the best tactic, period.”

-- An Orlando, Fla., police officer arrested a 6-year-old after she threw a tantrum in class. Allyson Chiu reports: “Meralyn Kirkland couldn’t believe what she was being told. The caller on Thursday had a message about her granddaughter, Kaia Rolle. The 6-year-old had been arrested at her Orlando charter school and was going to be taken to a juvenile facility. … The Orlando Police Department said it is now investigating actions taken by Dennis Turner, the school resource officer who arrested Kaia and an 8-year-old student in separate events on the same day last week. Turner is accused of not following the department’s policy regarding juvenile arrests … According to the policy, any arrests of minors under the age of 12 needs approval from a supervisor … Authorities declined to identify the two children who were arrested or disclose details about their cases, only noting that they were both students at a local charter school and charged with misdemeanors. Their arrests have renewed scrutiny on policing in schools, which advocates and studies say often unfairly targets students of color and those with disabilities, landing the young people in handcuffs for routine misbehavior.”

-- An Oregon lawmaker said her daughter was “racially profiled by a mall cop,” and now she’s calling for a “loiter-in.” Katie Shepherd reports: “When a mall security guard tapped on her car window, 17-year-old Christine Bynum didn’t know what she and her two friends had done wrong. … ‘We were sitting in the car for no more than 20 minutes, when a very authoritative mall cop circled around the car,’ Christine told The Post in a text message... The girls, who are black, were drinking chocolate milk, eating Kit Kat bars and looking at homecoming dresses on Pinterest, she said. The security guard told the girls the mall had ‘very strict policies for loitering,’ said Christine ... ‘We didn’t even know what the word meant,’ Christine told her mother, Oregon state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D). … On Sunday, the state legislator took to social media to encourage people in her district to show up at the Clackamas Town Center mall for a ‘loiter-in’ over the next week, suggesting that people should wait in the food court, sit on benches in the mall and scroll through their social media accounts in the parking lot. ‘Go see how long it takes to be asked to leave the mall by mall security,’ Bynum wrote. ‘Let’s figure out if there’s a difference between loitering or being the wrong color.’”

SOCIAL MEDIA SPEED READ:

The former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics said American democracy is “in the ICU”:

Trump claiming this morning that his effort to strong-arm Ukraine was a "perfectly fine and routine conversation" is a disturbing admission that his malfeasance has become "routine." Democracy is in the ICU, and some of the hospital staff are trying to smother it with a pillow. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 21, 2019

A staffer for Beto O'Rourke chipped in to help Booker meet his fundraising goal:

.@BetoORourke's Iowa state director donates to @CoryBooker to ensure Booker stays in the race https://t.co/UE6NfjPSAb — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 22, 2019

Julián Castro joined Warren’s “selfie line” in Iowa:

The moment @JulianCastro jumped into the @ewarren selfie line at the Polk County Steak Fry—> pic.twitter.com/MyAAVNfYkT — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 21, 2019

India’s prime minister sent birthday wishes to Sen. John Cornyn’s wife:

Turns out #HowdyModi and my wife’s birthday are both today. Prime Minister @narendramodi kindly offered his best wishes to Sandy pic.twitter.com/SZDTIoNxis — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 22, 2019

Several House Republicans attended the rally, as well:

What a crowd at today’s #HowdyModi event! Honored to be a part of such a tremendous gathering representing the people of #TX22. pic.twitter.com/QS6KAy4MNZ — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) September 22, 2019

And West Virginia's senior senator posed in front of a mothman:

Wishing everyone in Mason County a happy Mothman Festival today! pic.twitter.com/VqRoyLb4kz — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 21, 2019

