THE BIG IDEA: The 2016 presidential campaign has now dragged on, essentially, for five years. Like the forever war in Afghanistan, President Trump says he wants to turn the page but has failed to do so.

The president insists that it’s his opponents, by challenging his legitimacy, who won’t move on. “The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306,” the president tweeted on Wednesday, referring to his victory in the electoral college. “Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

But the president, his lawyers and his appointees have gone to extraordinary lengths to relitigate that race and to keep the focus on Hillary Clinton. Some of these efforts are now being examined as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

-- In his quest to rewrite the history of the 2016 election, Trump’s personal attorney has turned to an unusual source of information: Trump’s imprisoned former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Josh Dawsey, Tom Hamburger, Paul Sonne and Rosalind Helderman scoop: “Rudolph W. Giuliani in recent months has consulted several times with Manafort through the federal prisoner’s lawyer in pursuit of information about a disputed ledger that would bolster his theory that the real story of 2016 is not Russian interference to elect Trump, but Ukrainian efforts to support Hillary Clinton.

“The relationship, which Giuliani acknowledged in an interview this week with The Washington Post, stems from a shared interest in a narrative that undermines the rationale for the special counsel investigation. That inquiry led to Manafort’s imprisonment on tax and financial fraud allegations related to his work in Kiev for the political party of former president Viktor Yanukovych. … Manafort, who is serving a 7½ -year term in a federal prison in Pennsylvania, has continued to express support for Trump, and Trump has never ruled out giving him a pardon.”

-- Other investigations reflect the extent to which the 2016 election continues to be a preoccupation of the most senior officials in the government. To wit:

Attorney General Bill Barr has been holding private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials to enlist their help in the Justice Department inquiry that Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of possible connections between Russia and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Barr went to London this summer and Rome last week, my colleagues reported on Monday, showing the hands-on role he’s playing in the investigation being conducted by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, whom Barr assigned to review U.S. intelligence work surrounding the 2016 campaign and its aftermath.

-- Trump telephoned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for his help in gathering evidence to discredit the origins of Bob Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Times of London reported Wednesday. That conversation came just one day after Trump’s July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and two days after Johnson replaced Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

-- The president also called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently and urged him to assist with this probe, the New York Times reported on Monday.

-- The State Department has been re-investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to Clinton’s private email account when she was secretary of state, a post she departed six-and-a-half years ago. “As many as 130 officials have been contacted in recent weeks by State Department investigators — a list that includes senior officials who reported directly to Clinton as well as others in lower-level jobs whose emails were at some point relayed to her inbox,” Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe and Karoun Demirjian reported Saturday. “Those targeted were notified that emails they sent years ago have been retroactively classified and now constitute potential security violations, according to letters reviewed by The Washington Post.”

-- Before Barr appointed Durham, another U.S. attorney at the Justice Department had already been tasked with reviewing the Clinton email investigation. The results of that probe remain unknown.

-- Congressional Republicans are doing what they can to help Trump keep the focus on 2016: Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) have just announced their renewal of an inquiry into any coordination between Ukraine and Democratic Party officials before that election. And Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-.S.C) sent an open letter to the prime ministers of Australia, Italy and Britain asking for their “continued cooperation with Attorney General Barr as the Department of Justice continues to investigate the origins and extent of foreign influence in the 2016 election.”

-- What else did Trump tell Zelensky about the Democratic National Committee’s server? “Trump said Wednesday that his controversial July call with his Ukrainian counterpart was transcribed ‘word-for-word, comma-for-comma,’ an assertion that fueled growing questions about the nature and completeness of an official memorandum about the call released by the White House last week,” Carol Leonnig, Craig Timberg and Drew Harwell report. “Current and former U.S. officials studying the document pointed to several elements that, they say, indicate that the document may have been handled in an unusual way. Those include the use of ellipses … that traditionally have not appeared in summaries of presidential calls with foreign leaders … Others have noted the brevity of a document purporting to represent a call that lasted 30 minutes. …

“In two of the cases when ellipses were used, they accompanied Trump’s reference to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which is at the center of a conservative conspiracy theory about a computer server central to the company’s investigation of the Russian hack [in 2016] of Democratic Party computers that, according to those pushing the theory, is hidden away in Ukraine. The use of ellipses in this passage fueled questions about what may have been removed and why. The five-page document reports Trump said, ‘I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike... I guess you have one of your wealthy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it.’ … The White House declined to comment Wednesday about the unusual markings or other apparent discrepancies.”

-- Clinton’s reemergence this week – she’s promoting a new book with several television appearances – has given Trump fresh opportunities to go after his favorite foil. Speaking to Rachel Maddow on MSNBC last night, Clinton tried to emphasize the importance of 2020 and not 2016. “The stakes of this election have just exponentially increased because what we’re dealing with is a constitutional crisis,” she said. “Ukraine is the canary in the coal mine about what this president and his allies have been up to.”

-- But Trump doesn’t need Clinton to be making public appearances in order to go after her: The president attacked her seven times during his official kickoff rally for the 2020 campaign in June before he mentioned any of the candidates who are actually running against him this time. Every time the crowd at a Trump rally starts chanting “Lock her up,” which they did that night, it feels like we’re living through a remake of the movie “Groundhog Day.”

-- On Twitter alone, Trump has mentioned Clinton by name 320 times since he was inaugurated. Last night, for example, he endorsed the GOP nominee in Mississippi’s off-year governor’s race. “Democrat Jim Hood,” the president tweeted, “is anti-Trump and pro-Crooked Hillary.”

Over the weekend, he tweeted about Clinton’s emails. Last week, he tried to link one of the whistleblower’s attorneys to Clinton. In August, he accused Google of “manipulating” millions of voters in 2016. In July, he claimed without evidence that the television networks modulated the sound to make him sound bad during the first of his three debates with Clinton.

But the central focus of Trump’s tweets about Clinton has been his demand for the very types of investigations that his political appointees and personal lawyer now appear to be spearheading. If anything, Trump’s been consistent. Here’s a reminder of what he’s been saying all year.

From July:

So why didn’t the highly conflicted Robert Mueller investigate how and why Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted and acid washed 33,000 Emails immediately AFTER getting a SUBPOENA from the United States Congress? She must have GREAT lawyers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

From June:

The Stock Market went up massively from the day after I won the Election, all the way up to the day that I took office, because of the enthusiasm for the fact that I was going to be President. That big Stock Market increase must be credited to me. If Hillary won - a Big Crash! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

From May:

Why are the Democrats not looking into all of the crimes committed by Crooked Hillary and the phony Russia Investigation? They would get back their credibility. Jerry Nadler, Schiff, would have a whole new future open to them. Perhaps they could even run for President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019

From April:

The Mueller Report, which was written by 18 Angry Democrats who also happen to be Trump Haters (and Clinton Supporters), should have focused on the people who SPIED on my 2016 Campaign, and others who fabricated the whole Russia Hoax. That is, never forget, the crime..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

From March:

So, if there was knowingly & acknowledged to be “zero” crime when the Special Counsel was appointed, and if the appointment was made based on the Fake Dossier (paid for by Crooked Hillary) and now disgraced Andrew McCabe (he & all stated no crime), then the Special Counsel....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

From February:

The only Collusion with the Russians was with Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee...And, where’s the Server that the DNC refused to give to the FBI? Where are the new Texts between Agent Lisa Page and her Agent lover, Peter S? We want them now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax - a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

From January:

If Roger Stone was indicted for lying to Congress, what about the lying done by Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Lisa Page & lover, Baker and soooo many others? What about Hillary to FBI and her 33,000 deleted Emails? What about Lisa & Peter’s deleted texts & Wiener’s laptop? Much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

-- This is partly a result of Trump’s feedback loop with Fox News. Many of the president’s tweets about Clinton are him live-tweeting quotes from guests or segments he recorded on the cable channel. A recent study by the liberal group Media Matters found that Sean Hannity attacked Clinton on 505 of the 587 episodes of his prime-time show from January 2017 through the end of August 2019. That’s 86 percent of his shows.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Vice President Pence last month in Warsaw. (Petr David Josek/AP)

THE LATEST ON THE INVESTIGATION:

-- Trump pulled Mike Pence into his Ukraine efforts, but the vice president's team claims he was out of the loop about the intentions behind what he was doing. Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe and Ashley Parker report: “Trump instructed Pence not to attend the inauguration of [Zelensky] in May — an event White House officials had pushed to put on the vice president’s calendar — when Ukraine’s new leader was seeking recognition and support from Washington ... Months later, the president used Pence to tell Zelensky that U.S. aid was still being withheld while demanding more aggressive action on corruption ... At that time — following Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenksy — the Ukrainians probably understood action on corruption to include the investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Officials close to Pence insist that he was unaware of Trump’s efforts to press Zelensky for damaging information about Biden and his son…

“Pence’s activities occurred amid several indications of the president’s hidden agenda. Among them were the abrupt removal of the U.S. ambassador to Kiev … Perhaps most significantly, one of Pence’s top advisers was on the July 25 call and the vice president should have had access to the transcript within hours … Officials close to Pence contend that he traveled to Warsaw for a meeting with Zelensky on Sept. 1 probably without having read — or at least fully registered — the transcript of Trump’s July 25 call ... White House officials said that Pence probably would have received the detailed notes of the president’s call in his briefing book on July 26. … But officials said Pence and his staff weren’t aware that the call had provoked alarm inside the White House — even though his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, had been monitoring it.”

-- Kurt Volker, the special envoy to Ukraine who resigned last Friday night, will voluntarily meet with congressional investigators behind closed doors today. John Hudson and John Wagner report: “It remains unclear whether a transcript of the interview will be made public. In advance of the appearance, Volker has turned over a number of documents to congressional staffers consisting of text messages with [Giuliani] and other people, said a person familiar with the matter.”

-- The Justice Department assured a federal judge that the White House won’t destroy records of calls and meetings between Trump and world leaders. Spencer S. Hsu reports: “In a two-page filing, Justice Department lawyer Kathryn L. Wyer told a judge in Washington that the Trump administration and executive office of the president ‘voluntarily agree … to preserve the material at issue pending’ litigation.”

-- The whistleblower sought informal guidance from an aide to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) before filing the complaint about Trump. The approach “reflects the officer’s sense of urgency in surfacing the allegations," Ellen Nakashima reports. "It is also fairly routine for the committee to receive an informal inquiry from a whistleblower before a formal complaint is made, according to current and former committee staffers. … ‘He knew long before, and he helped write it, too,’ Trump said at a news conference alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. ‘The whole thing is a scam.’ An attorney for the whistleblower, whose identity has not been made public, rebutted Trump’s claim. ‘Absolutely not,’ attorney Mark Zaid said. … The committee staffer who interacted with the intelligence officer was given only ‘the very bare contours’ of the allegations, said a committee aide.”

-- Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate who’s been involved in his Ukraine efforts, has lawyered up. He retained D.C. power lawyer John Dowd, who represented Trump as a personal attorney during the Mueller probe. (Politico)

-- House Democrats accused the Trump administration of using “propaganda and disinformation” to oust Maire Louise Yovanovitch as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. From Reuters: They “leveled the charge after State Department Inspector General Steve Linick delivered a package of documents to a hastily called hour-long briefing with staff for eight congressional committees. ‘We are now in possession of this packet of propaganda and disinformation,’ said Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin … ‘Where did it come from and how did it end up in our lap?’ …

“Multiple meeting participants … said the materials arrived at the State Department this spring and that Linick passed them on to the FBI. The materials were inside an envelope marked ‘White House’ that contained folders labeled ‘Trump Hotel,’ said a statement issued by the Democratic chairmen of the House of Representatives intelligence, oversight and foreign relations committees. The documents ‘reinforce concern that the president and his allies sought to use the machinery of the State Department to further the president’s personal political interests,’ they said. …

“Photographs of documents delivered by Linick to Congress included what appeared to be a cover sheet addressed to Pompeo on White House stationery. One document, whose source was not disclosed, described a discredited theory promoted by Trump allies that Yovanovitch was installed in her post by billionaire George Soros … Also in the packet was an email from John Solomon, a pro-Trump columnist for The Hill newspaper, to pro-Trump lawyers Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova, and [Parnas]. The email contained a report by Solomon that the U.S. Embassy in Kiev pressed Ukrainian authorities to end an investigation into an anti-corruption group supported by Soros during the 2016 U.S. election.”

-- Nancy Pelosi, appearing alongside Schiff, threatened to make the White House’s defiance of congressional requests for testimony and documents potential grounds for an article of impeachment. From the AP: “For his part, Trump maintained, ‘Well, I always cooperate,’ without explicitly saying he would comply with the request. He then derided Pelosi, saying she ‘hands out subpoenas like they’re cookies.’ … As the impeachment inquiry accelerates, the White House’s stonewalling appears likely to continue. ‘This is a hoax,’ Trump said, immediately after professing his commitment to cooperation.”

-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in rejecting House Democratic demands for officials from Foggy Bottom to testify, has insisted that a department lawyer would have to accompany any current or former official. “But four years ago, as a Republican congressman from Kansas, Pompeo attended a deposition with a former State Department official who did not have a department counsel present — one of many sessions lawmakers on the Select Committee on Benghazi held in their investigation into the deadly 2012 terrorist attacks in Libya,” Felicia Sonmez reports. “A Democratic committee aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter said that despite Pompeo’s claim, the House has ‘clear authority’ to hold depositions without government lawyers present and has ‘a long precedent of doing exactly that.’”

-- Pompeo’s spin on Trump and Ukraine earns him four Pinocchios from The Post’s Fact Checker team: “On Sept. 22, Pompeo appeared on several Sunday shows as the face of the administration. Asked about Trump’s interactions with Zelensky and about a whistleblower complaint from a member of the intelligence community, Pompeo claimed ignorance. … Pompeo gave careful answers in the Sept. 22 interviews. But they were disingenuous, laden with deflections and omissions that gave a false impression of what he knew.”

THE WHITE HOUSE STRATEGY:

-- “For now, the White House has no organized response to impeachment, little guidance for surrogates to spread a consistent message even if it had developed one, and minimal coordination between the president’s legal advisers and his political ones. And West Wing aides are divided on everything from who is in charge to whether … impeachment even poses a serious political threat to the president,” Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report in today’s New York Times:

“Behind the scenes, Mr. Trump has seesawed from projecting confidence that there is a political benefit from the impeachment fight to lashing out at aides, blaming them for the fact that he is entangled by it in the first place. … Others have urged the president to tone down his language, including his repeated use of the word ‘treason.’ But Mr. Trump, who has frequently abandoned norms and paid little in terms of personal political consequences for doing so, has not changed his behavior. That has led some advisers, like Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, to settle into a hands-off approach. Mr. Mulvaney told associates he spent part of Sunday on a golf course outside Washington. …

“At a meeting on Wednesday morning with conservatives and Capitol Hill aides, White House officials were still taking the temperature on the potential political fallout of impeachment, rather than offering any instructions about their path going forward. Paul Teller, an aide in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, quizzed the group about whether it thought a long or short impeachment process would play better with the president’s base. Mr. Teller also told the group that he believed Mr. Trump would want to see [Mitch] McConnell bring impeachment to a vote on the Senate floor, where Mr. Trump would be acquitted, rather than move to simply dismiss the charges. Stephen Miller, Mr. Trump’s main domestic policy adviser, also briefly attended the meeting, but observed more than he spoke…”

-- At a news conference with the Finnish president, Trump rode a roller coaster of grievances, victimhood and braggadocio. Toluse Olorunnipa reports: “Trump bared his frustrations in a heated exchange with a journalist who asked him about [the Zelensky call] … ‘Are you talking to me?’ Trump said, glaring at Jeff Mason of Reuters. When Mason pressed ahead to ask what the president wanted the Ukrainians to do — a central question in the impeachment inquiry — Trump cut him off and told him to direct a question to [Finnish President Sauli] Niinisto. ‘Did you hear me? Did you hear me?’ Trump said, raising his voice and telling Mason not to be ‘rude.’ ‘I have answered everything. It’s a whole hoax and you know who’s playing into the hoax? People like you and the fake news media that we have in this country.’ … He presented himself as a victim, a survivor, a ‘stable genius,’ a ruthless counterpuncher and the most productive president in history. Niinisto looked on, his face betraying his surprise and bewilderment at the dramatic arc of the Trump show.”

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Cliff Owen/AP)

THE POLITICS:

-- Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, a moderate Republican who has been critical of Trump in the past, said he supports an inquiry into the president’s actions, but not the impeachment inquiry. Colby Itkowitz reports: “‘Let’s really look at all the details, ask lots of questions and see where it takes us,’ Upton told NPR’s Michigan station. ‘So you’re supportive of the idea that there needs to be this inquiry. You’re not questioning that,’ a reporter clarified. ‘Yeah, I want the answers to the questions that need to be raised,’ Upton said. But when pressed later on whether that meant he was supportive of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of Trump, Upton’s spokesman said, ‘he does not’ and pointed to other comments made by the congressman that parse his desire for information about what Trump did with a formal impeachment inquiry.”

-- Republican Rep. Tim Burchett visited his deep-red district in Tennessee to talk impeachment. Rather than sparking anger, the conversation elicited sighs. From the Boston Globe: “Their fatigue from the D.C. scandal du jour suggests that Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry could help Trump in places like this by feeding into his narrative that Washington is a corrupt, politicized swamp he is trying to clean up. ‘People are just burnt out on it,’ [Burchett said]. … ‘They just want Congress to do something that we said we were going to do.’ … He said both parties share blame for the gridlock that results in little work getting done. … Elsewhere in town, people echoed similar views about Washington and impeachment. Many were quick to say they don’t like the way Trump talks, or some of the things he does, but they believe he has been good for the economy. The impeachment proceedings don’t change their support — or distaste — for him.”

-- The main Democratic message is that other work is still getting done in Congress while the inquiry proceeds. Pelosi talked at a news conference about a bill to lower prescription drug costs and said the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada is “on a path to yes.” The speaker also tried to stay focused on health care and trade during an interview to ABC News before turning to impeachment. “I think the president knows the argument that can be made against him,” she said, “and he’s scared.” (Michael Scherer)

-- On a conference call with the House Democratic Caucus yesterday afternoon, Pelosi tried to get her members on the same page: “I do think that this is a moment beyond Donald Trump,” she said, according to her office. “He’s almost not worth it, to do an impeachment, because he is so what he is, but the Constitution is worth it, and our democracy is worth it, and our 'Republic, if we can keep it' is worth it.”

-- Biden struck a defiant tone during a campaign speech last night in Reno, ripping Trump’s efforts to smear him and assuring supporters that the president won’t destroy his candidacy. Cleve Wootson reports from Nevada with Colby Itkowitz: “Biden, who spent four decades in the Senate, has in the past sought to separate Trump and his base from the Republican Party that contains his friends and peers … But in his remarks here, Biden slammed the GOP and ‘hatchet men’ who he said echo Trump’s words. … Biden said the attacks by Trump were an attempt to ‘pick his opponent and go against only the candidates he thinks he can beat.’ … Democrats have begun to worry that Trump’s relentless attacks on Biden will weigh on the campaign, even if they’re baseless. … In the roughly 30 minutes that Biden spoke, he didn’t touch on the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

-- In a lengthy essay for the Atlantic, George Conway – husband of Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway – argues that the president’s erratic behavior and narcissistic personality make him unfit for office: “Simply put, Trump’s ingrained and extreme behavioral characteristics make it impossible for him to carry out the duties of the presidency in the way the Constitution requires. To see why first requires a look at what the Constitution demands of a president, and then an examination of how Trump’s behavioral characteristics preclude his ability to fulfill those demands. The Framers of the Constitution expected the presidency to be occupied by special individuals, selfless people of the highest character and ability.”

WHILE YOU WERE IN YOUR MORNING MEETINGS:

-- Four police officers were killed in a stabbing attack early Thursday afternoon at police headquarters in central Paris. “The alleged assailant, shot dead at the scene, was a 20-year-employee of the police department's administrative staff,” James McAuley reports. “Authorities did not immediately specify a motive.”

Central American migrants wait to see if their number will be called to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. (Emilio Espejel/AP)

THE DOMESTIC AGENDA:

-- Among other ideas, Trump wanted to have American soldiers armed with bayonets stop migrants at the border. “The idea for the bayonets surfaced about the time the president began sending U.S. soldiers to the border last year, according to one of the officials involved in the discussions,” Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey report, but officials insist that such ideas were not taken especially seriously by aides in the White House. The New York Times first reported on Trump’s proposal for a moat filled with snakes and alligators, along with his suggestion that U.S. forces could shoot migrants in the legs as they attempted to enter the country. Trump denied those claims, but Nick and Josh independently confirmed that the president did, in fact, say those things during border security meetings.

-- The U.S. government is planning on collecting DNA samples from hundreds of thousands of detained immigrants. From the Times: The plan is to “enter the results into a national criminal database, an immense expansion of the use of technology to enforce the nation’s immigration laws. Senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the Justice Department was developing a federal regulation that would give immigration officers the authority to collect DNA in detention facilities across the country that are currently holding more than 40,000 people. The move would funnel thousands of new records to the F.B.I., whose extensive DNA database has been limited mainly to genetic markers collected from people who have been arrested, charged or convicted in connection with serious crimes. … Immigrant and privacy advocates said the move raised privacy concerns for an already vulnerable population. The new rules would allow the government to collect DNA from children as well as those who seek asylum at legal ports of entry.”

-- The Trump appointee who scaled back DHS’s efforts to prevent terrorism involving weapons of mass destruction will resign. From the Los Angeles Times: James "McDonnell has faced scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats in Congress in response to reports ... that brought to light his decisions — including his promotion of a scientifically disputed system for detecting airborne anthrax and other infectious agents that could be wielded in a biological attack.”

-- The federal government has dramatically expanded its exposure to risky mortgages. Damian Paletta reports: “Federal officials over the past four years took steps that cleared the way for companies to issue loans that many borrowers might not be able to repay. Now, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration guarantee almost $7 trillion in mortgage-related debt, 33 percent more than before the housing crisis, according to company and government data. Because these entities are run or backstopped by the U.S. government, a large increase in loan defaults could cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. … In 2019, there is more government-backed housing debt than at any other point in U.S. history, according to data from the Urban Institute. Taxpayers are shouldering much of the risk, while a growing number of homeowners face debt payments that amount to nearly half of their monthly income, a threshold many experts consider too steep.”

-- Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said during a stop in Wisconsin that he does not know if the family dairy farm can survive, as the industry continues moving toward the factory farm model. From the Star Tribune: “Perdue's visit comes as Wisconsin dairy farmers are wrestling with a host of problems, including declining milk prices, rising suicide rates, the transition to larger farms with hundreds or thousands of animals and Trump's international trade wars. Wisconsin, which touts itself as America's Dairyland on its license plates, has lost 551 dairy farms in 2019 after losing 638 in 2018 and 465 in 2017, according to data from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection … Jerry Volenec, a fifth generation Wisconsin dairy farmer with 330 cows, left the Perdue event feeling discouraged about his future. ‘What I heard today from the secretary of agriculture is there's no place for me,’ Volenec told reporters. ‘Can I get some support from my state and federal government? I feel like we're a benefit to society.’”

-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s security detail will cost taxpayers an estimated $7.87 million this year, prompting a rebuke from Obama-era secretary Arne Duncan. Valerie Strauss reports: “The Marshals Service, which is based in the Justice Department, started providing a protective detail to DeVos on Feb. 13, 2017. She became the first education secretary to receive protection from marshals, who more typically guard judges and witnesses, and catch fugitives. … On Wednesday, Duncan, a vocal DeVos critic, published a critical tweet about the security costs, saying, ‘That money could sure buy a lot of books for kids,’ and it included a link to a Politico story about DeVos’s protection detail. The office of the Education Department’s press secretary (who is Elizabeth Hill) pushed back with this tweet: ‘It is baffling that Arne Duncan would find fault with the person who is being threatened, instead of blaming the people who are doing the threatening. Victim-blaming comments like this inflame heated rhetoric and are part of the problem, not the solution.’”

-- The white Dallas cop who shot and killed a black man in his own home received a 10-year prison sentence. Annette Nevins, Brittany Shammas, Hannah Knowles and Reis Thebault report: “On Tuesday, [Amber] Guyger’s murder conviction was heralded as a rare victory in the national push for policing reform. But on Wednesday, her sentence was almost immediately met with protest. In the hallway outside the courtroom, Jean family supporters called the punishment ‘a slap in the face,’ as prosecutors had asked for a sentence no less than 28 years — the age Jean would be if he were still alive. Inside the courtroom, a stunning scene was unfolding. Jean’s younger brother — described by his family as suffering the most after the shooting — spoke directly to Guyger. He urged her to pray, he forgave her and he asked permission to give her a hug. ‘I love you as a person and I don’t wish anything bad on you,’ Brandt Jean told Guyger from the stand. Then, as their families watched, the ex-officer and the brother of the man she killed met in the front of the room and held each other in a long embrace. They were both in tears, and sobs could be heard in the courtroom.”

-- A judge ruled that Philadelphia’s supervised drug injection site does not violate federal law. Lenny Bernstein reports: “U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh wrote that a provision of the Controlled Substances Act aimed at closing crack houses does not apply to the nonprofit organization’s bid to aid opioid abusers in Philadelphia’s drug-ravaged Kensington section. ‘No credible argument can be made that facilities such as safe injection sites were within the contemplation of Congress’ when lawmakers adopted the initial drug law in 1986 or when they amended it in 2003, McHugh wrote. Cities across the United States, including Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and New York, have considered opening such facilities but have been stymied by the federal law and the Justice Department’s vow to halt any project of its kind.”

Burning tires block a key road in Baghdad, as demonstrators protest unemployment, corruption and poor public services. (Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters)

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- Iraq’s government tried to quell widening protests in the country by ordering a curfew and instituting an Internet blackout. Mustafa Salim and Louisa Loveluck report: “Hundreds have been wounded, and at least 18 killed, medical officials say, since security forces used tear gas and live ammunition Tuesday on crowds of protesters in Baghdad and many cities in the south. The violent security response spurred a second day of protests, which grew angrier as the crackdown continued. Clashes continued in Baghdad well into the night Wednesday, hours after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi declared an indefinite curfew in the capital. Hours later, the U.S.-led coalition reported a series of explosions inside or near the city’s so-called Green Zone, a heavily fortified pocket of land hosting government institutions, embassies and military bases.”

-- Follow the money: House Oversight Committee investigators are looking into allegations that a foreign government, as well as a trade association, tried to ingratiate themselves with Trump by paying for blocks of rooms at his hotels but never staying in them. (Politico)

-- Don Jr. and Eric Trump, have sold off $110 million of the president’s real estate holdings through more than 100 relatively small transactions that have mostly flown under the radar since their father’s inauguration. From Forbes: “In the Dominican Republic, the younger Trumps sold a piece of land in January 2018 for $3.2 million. It was the clearest violation of their father’s pledge to do no new foreign deals while in office. (The Trump Organization would not comment for this story.) In other cases, they’ve done business with wannabe influencers who seemingly recognized an opportunity to line the president’s pockets. They sold Trump’s mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million to a company tied to Indonesian billionaire (and Trump business partner) Hary Tanoesoedibjo. They off-loaded a Manhattan penthouse to a woman who runs a business selling access to Chinese officials."

-- Local authorities in Scotland rejected Trump’s plan for a major expansion of his resort in Turnberry. From the Scotsman: “Planners at a Scottish local authority have rejected the Trump Organisation’s request to reclassify the vast tracts of farmland along the rugged Firth of Clyde coastline for housing.”

-- The World Trade Organization ruled that the U.S. can impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in European goods because the European Union gave illegal subsidies to Airbus. David J. Lynch reports: “The decision — the largest in the trade body’s history — opened the door to a broader trade war with the European Union. The administration plans to impose tariffs of 10 percent on European aircraft and 25 percent on a variety of agricultural and industrial products, once it receives the final WTO approval later this month ... The European Union has vowed to retaliate with its own levies on American products while it awaits a separate WTO ruling next year on its complaint that Boeing, a U.S. manufacturer and Airbus rival, also has received improper government backing."

-- Scotch whisky, Italian cheese and French wine will soon cost you more. They are among the products that the Trump administration announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on. From Reuters: “The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office released a list of hundreds of European products that will get new tariffs, including cookies, salami, butter and yogurt - but in many cases applied to only some EU countries, including German camera parts and blankets produced in the United Kingdom. The list includes UK-made sweaters, pullovers, cashmere items and wool clothing, as well as olives from France and Spain, EU-produced pork sausage and other pork products other than ham, and German coffee. The new tariffs are to take effect as early as Oct. 18."

-- “Yes, we will definitely intervene,” Vladimir Putin said, when asked whether Russia will wade into the U.S. presidential election in 2020. He said it at as a joke, but there’s nothing funny about what intelligence officials have been warning is a real threat. (NBC News)

-- The FBI is running Facebook ads in the Washington area to recruit Russian spies -- as well as those who know about their work. From CNN: "One ad seen by CNN features a stock photo of a young woman at her graduation with her family. Russian text overlaid on the image reads, ‘For your future, for the future of your family.’ Another shows a picture of a chess set, with Russian text that translates to, ‘Isn't it time for you to make your move?’ … Some of the Russian in the ads is awkwardly phrased or contains typos -- an indication they may not have been written by a native Russian speaker. The ads direct to a page on the FBI Washington DC field office's website that has details in English and in Russian about the counterintelligence team and the address of the FBI field office in the city.”

-- Just ahead of resuming nuclear negotiations with the United States, North Korea announced that it successfully tested a new type of ballistic missile that is designed to be fired from a submarine. That's a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Simon Denyer reports: “The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the missile was launched from the waters off Wonsan Bay on North Korea’s east coast, a development that underlined the country’s continued progress in missile development and its ever-growing military threat. … The U.S. State Department called on North Korea to ‘refrain from provocations and abide by its obligations under U.N. Security Council Resolutions.’”

-- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he backs a French plan to restart Iranian-American negotiations. Sarah Dadouch reports: “Rouhani said France had prepared a plan whose ‘core could have been acceptable’ because it required Iran to agree never to acquire a nuclear weapon and emphasized peace in the area and its waterways. Rouhani said Iran was already committed to both. He also said the plan required the United States stop all sanctions and allow oil trade, starting immediately. [Politico reported] that although the U.S. and Iranian presidents agreed on the French plan, the two leaders did not meet after Rouhani insisted that Trump first give an indication that the United States would lift sanctions on Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to then set up a phone call between Rouhani and Trump failed after Rouhani declined to participate, the report said. In his speech on Wednesday, Rouhani did not say whether he had insisted on a sign from Trump that sanctions would be lifted, and he did not mention the canceled phone call.”

-- Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a new Brexit plan, which was met with raised eyebrows in Europe and dismissed by opposition lawmakers in Britain. Karla Adam, Michael Birnbaum and William Booth report: “Johnson didn’t win any additional support when, hours later, his spokesman announced the government would seek to suspend … Parliament from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14 … In stark contrast to earlier Brexit deals, Johnson’s plan would re-create two borders where there are now none. There would be an E.U.-U.K. customs border on the island of Ireland, between the north and south, and a new regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Previously, such ideas had been anathema to Northern Ireland unionists, who resent any suggestion that their region is distinct. Johnson’s ideas were not immediately rejected in Brussels or other European capitals, as has sometimes been the case following British negotiation gambits. Several analysts, though, said the prospect of a breakthrough didn’t look good. Johnson’s plan appears to cross red lines drawn years ago by European negotiators.”

-- Shouts for justice broke out during a memorial for journalist Jamal Khashoggi held in Istanbul. Kareem Fahim reports: “A speaker, David Hearst, asked for silence to mark the occasion. Then participants began to shout: for justice, for remembrance, for this death to resonate, on behalf of others whose deaths, disappearances or imprisonments had passed without notice. The service started with Khashoggi’s own words, in a video broadcast on a screen behind the stage, voicing demands that were both routine and impossible. … Saudi Arabia had no representatives on a dais that hosted a chorus of its critics. … None of Khashoggi’s Saudi relatives attended Wednesday, either, including his children, but that, too, was expected. Khashoggi’s killing aggravated arguments between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and to travel to the Istanbul memorial was to take a side in that argument, something no Saudi citizen could afford to do.”

-- For many in Hong Kong, the city’s police officers are acting like Beijing’s troops. Shibani Mahtani, Timothy McLaughlin and Tiffany Liang report: “Among the Hong Kong guests invited to a lavish military parade in Beijing celebrating China’s National Day [was] … Sgt. Lau Chak-Kei of the Hong Kong police. Lau, 46, is despised by many in Hong Kong for pointing a shotgun loaded with beanbag rounds at protesters outside a police station on July 30, in an early and pivotal moment of an escalating use of force that shocked the global financial hub. ... The incident, however, gave Lau hero status in mainland China as a defender of law and order in the face of foreign-backed troublemakers … The contrasting reactions to Lau after the incident underscore a new reality for the Hong Kong Police Force. It is seen here increasingly as an occupying force, an arm of Beijing tasked with crushing the city’s freedoms. In Beijing, the Hong Kong police are seen as saviors and protectors of Chinese unity.”

-- The Hong Kong protester shot by police on China’s National Day was charged with assault. From NBC News: The student “was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer as tens of thousands of black-clad protesters took to the streets of the semiautonomous territory on Tuesday. ... Police officials defended the officer on Wednesday, saying his life was in imminent danger and he fired as the teen struck him with a metal rod. Queen Elizabeth hospital confirmed with NBC News that [the student’s] condition was stable after surgery and that he was recovering in the intensive care unit.”

-- Using Trump’s signature “You’re fired” catchphrase, Turkemnistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov dumped his interior minister on TV. (RadioLiberty)

-- “El Chapo” personally gave $1 million in bribes to the brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, U.S. prosecutors alleged. (AP)

2020 WATCH:

-- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) underwent an unexpected heart procedure, leading him to postpone campaign events for at least a few days. Chelsea Janes and Sean Sullivan report: Sanders “was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains at a Tuesday campaign event, according to Jeff Weaver, a senior Sanders adviser. Doctors found a blockage in one artery and inserted two stents, Weaver said in a Wednesday statement. Sanders was ‘in good spirits’ but canceled campaign events ‘until further notice’ so he can rest in the coming days, Weaver said. Sanders thanked well-wishers Wednesday and used the moment to draw attention to his signature universal-health-care proposal. ‘None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare-for-all!’ he tweeted. … Age and health have loomed over the 2020 presidential race more than any such contest in recent history. The three leading candidates for the Democratic nomination are septuagenarians..."

-- Eyebrows were raised last night when the Sanders campaign abruptly nixed a $1.3 million ad buy to air its first commercial of the year in Iowa. "It’s just a postponement," said Sanders spokesman Bill Neidhardt. He declined to elaborate. The campaign released the commercial on Tuesday.

-- The medical problem Sanders experienced – though serious if left untreated – is a common affliction in men his age. William Wan explains: “The procedure he underwent is one of the most routine performed by cardiologists. … ‘It’s very safe. People recover quickly,’ said Steven Nissen, chair of cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic. ‘I’ve treated businessmen who go back to work the next day. I’ve had patients in the U.S. Senate who have gotten right back to work.’ … Coronary arteries — arteries that feed blood to the heart muscle — can become blocked over time with the buildup of fatty deposits or plaque. As the artery narrows, it reduces blood flow and can cause chest pains. Heart attacks happen when that blood flow to a part of the heart becomes completely blocked. So when a patient like Sanders comes in complaining of chest pains, doctors usually perform an angiogram to diagnose the problem, said Elizabeth Klodas, a cardiologist in Minneapolis.”

-- Twelve candidates will take the stage for the next Democratic debate, rather than being split across two nights. (Kevin Schaul)

-- Nine Democratic presidential candidates tried to one-up each other on gun control during a forum in Las Vegas, a city still grieving after a gunman massacred 58 concertgoers two years and a day ago. From the Times: “In a particularly revealing moment, former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas accused Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., of being ‘afraid of doing the right thing' because Mr. Buttigieg — like several other candidates, including the former housing secretary Julián Castro — supports a voluntary buyback program for assault weapons, not a mandatory one. Just a few years ago, support for even a voluntary buyback would have been bold. Mr. Castro defended his stance, saying that after enacting an assault weapons ban, it would be sufficient to require anyone who kept an assault weapon to register it with the government. And Mr. Buttigieg cast mandatory buybacks — which Mr. O’Rourke, [New Jersey Senator Cory] Booker and Senator Kamala Harris of California support — as a ‘shiny object’ whose pursuit might sabotage a rare opportunity to pass new gun laws.”

-- The longtime public relations agency for the National Rifle Association claimed that the organization’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, “bristled” at the group’s early endorsement of Trump in 2016. Beth Reinhard reports: “The assertions are the latest claims in a brutal legal brawl between the NRA and Ackerman McQueen, its now-estranged PR firm, and emerge at a delicate moment for both the gun rights lobby and the White House. … In a statement, William Brewer III, an outside attorney for the NRA, said Ackerman McQueen’s court filing was ‘fraught with false and misleading information.’”

-- Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is on the cover of Time, discussing with Molly Ball how she’s trying to regain her footing. “Her campaign is doubling its staff in [Iowa], to more than 130 people, and she has pledged to visit every week for the foreseeable future. … In this new political climate, voters may relish the idea of seeing Harris–with her icy prosecutor’s glare–square off against [Trump] on the national stage. ‘This guy has completely trampled on the rule of law, avoided consequence and accountability under law,’ she says of the President. ‘For all the [expletive] people give me for being a prosecutor, listen. I believe there should be accountability and consequence.’”

-- Biden is building a Super Tuesday fortress to battle Elizabeth Warren’s growing popularity. From Politico: “The increase in staffing across the 14 states that will vote March 3 comes as Biden’s polling numbers have declined and [Warren’s] have surged … The former vice president’s campaign is still counting on strong finishes in the four early nominating states. But in the event of weaker-than-expected performances, a built-out Super Tuesday organization would provide a fail-safe for Biden. Many of the states on the Super Tuesday map — which includes a handful of Southern and Border states — play to his strengths among African-Americans and more moderate Democrats.”

-- Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, said he’s reconsidering his planned run for U.S. Senate so that he can defend the president from impeachment. From Politico: “‘As much as I think I would be a great fighter for the people of New Hampshire, and one U.S. senator can make a difference, it is my priority to make sure the president of United States is reelected,’ Lewandowski said on the radio show, ‘New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath.’ ‘That's a top priority.’ The president's brash and outspoken former campaign manager would have to go up against three other Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Lewandowski, in a follow-up interview with Politico, said he's weighing two factors in his decision whether to run: Fundraising numbers from his would-be primary opponents and the direction of impeachment proceedings in the House.”

-- An experiment led by the renowned political scientists Larry Diamond and James Fishkin gathered 526 voters who represent a perfect cross-section of America at a Dallas resort for a weekend of conversations and surveys. From the Times: “Many of the voters were sure at first that the invitation was a scam — an all-expenses-paid trip to a Texas resort to … give their opinions? Over four days, mostly in small groups, they debated foreign policy, health care, immigration, the economy and the environment. They talked through policy proposals in a 55-page briefing booklet that made little mention of whom the proposals came from. Partisan trigger words — Democrats, Republicans, progressives, conservatives — were, by design, largely missing from the text. Often, the language voters used was personal rather than political. ‘You have to learn to listen to them,’ Mr. Fishkin said. ‘They don’t talk the way policy wonks talk about an issue. They bring their life experience, their observations. But they’re making arguments when they tell a story.’

