THE BIG IDEA: In the text messages released Thursday night by House investigators, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor sounds like someone who was determined to create a paper trail. He clearly had good reasons for doing so.

“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor wrote to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on Sept. 9.

He was complaining that President Trump’s order to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine was creating a “nightmare scenario.”

The day before, in another text, Taylor hinted he might resign after speaking by phone with Sondland, a major GOP donor who owns multiple luxury hotels and scored his appointment after donating a million bucks to the Trump inaugural committee.

Taylor took over as the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine this June after Trump reportedly ordered the ouster of the previous ambassador at the behest of his fixer Rudy Giuliani. This is his second tour of duty in Kiev. George W. Bush nominated him to be the ambassador in 2006, and he stayed on through the fall of 2009.

On Sept. 1, the day Vice President Pence met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, Taylor texted Sondland: “Are we now saying that security assistance and [a White House] meeting are conditioned on investigations?”

Sondland could have said no. Instead, he took the conversation offline. “Call me,” he wrote.

Kurt Volker, Trump’s special U.S. envoy to Ukraine until he resigned last Friday, provided these and other electronic records to House investigators during a deposition yesterday that last nearly 10 hours. The biggest news from the messages is that senior State Department officials coordinated with the Ukrainian president’s top aide and Trump’s personal lawyer to leverage a potential summit between the heads of state on a promise from the Ukrainians to publicly announce they would investigate the 2016 U.S. election and an energy company that employed the son of 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

But Taylor’s messages, which reflect deep unease with what was going on, should not be overlooked. They guarantee that he will be a fact witness in the House’s cascading impeachment inquiry. (Read the documents for yourself.)

On July 21, before Trump’s phone call with Zelensky, Taylor texted Sondland that Zelensky was “sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics.” Sondland replied that he was “worried about the alternative” if Trump and Zelensky did not speak to “get the conversation started and the relationship built.” Volker had told Sondland two days earlier that it was most important for Zelensky to tell Trump that he would help with the investigation.

After Taylor’s text on Sept. 9, in which he sought to reiterate a point he said he had made earlier on the phone, Sondland waited more than four-and-a-half hours to respond. Suddenly, what had been chatty language and casual banter in their previous exchanges became stiff and formal.

“Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions,” Sondland wrote. “The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign.”

Then Trump’s ambassador to the E.U. said that they should “stop the back and forth by text.”

“If you still have concerns,” Sondland added curtly, Taylor should call “S” – which is how people in the department refer to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – or Lisa Kenna, one of the secretary’s top aides. “Thanks.”

And that is the final message from Sondland in the 25-page document that was released Thursday by the Democratic chairmen of three House committees.

Through his attorney, Sondland declined to comment.

-- It seems like a safe bet that you’ll be hearing a lot more about Taylor in the weeks to come. The acting ambassador in Kiev is no neophyte. He’s held several other sensitive and important State Department postings. As the special coordinator for Middle East Transitions, he oversaw assistance and support to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Syria during the Arab Spring. “He also served in Jerusalem as the U.S. Government’s representative to the Mideast Quartet, which facilitated the Israeli disengagement from Gaza and parts of the West Bank,” according to his official State Department biography. “He oversaw reconstruction in Iraq from 2004 to 2005, and served in Kabul as coordinator of international and U.S. assistance to Afghanistan from 2002 to 2003. Ambassador Taylor also coordinated U.S. assistance to the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.”

Taylor, who is in his early 70s, was born the year after Trump. Unlike the president, though, he served in Vietnam as an Army officer. After graduating from West Pont, he was an infantry platoon leader and combat company commander in Vietnam and then Germany. Earlier his career, he worked for then-Sen. Bill Bradley (D-N.J.). Before coming back into government most recently, he was the executive vice president of the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Taylor reminisced fondly on his previous tenure as ambassador in a four-minute video that he recorded this summer for the embassy’s YouTube page. Among other things, he recalled joining Ukrainian paratroopers for a training exercise. “I was given the great opportunity to jump out of a Ukrainian aircraft … with a Ukrainian parachute,” he said. “A great, exciting time!”

He also remembered driving around Crimea with his wife – they have two grown children – before the Russians invaded and occupied the peninsula. “We will never recognize that,” he said in the video. “We support Ukrainian sovereignty.”

Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, adresses the media in Romania on Sept. 5. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty images)

-- It also seems fair to expect you’ll be hearing much more about Sondland. “Before his Senate confirmation in June 2018, Sondland was a savvy businessman, the founder and CEO of Provenance Hotels in the Pacific Northwest, whose government experience was limited to chairing the Oregon Governor’s Office of Film & Television,” Meagan Flynn explains. “Sondland, a son of Jewish parents who escaped persecution in Nazi Germany, got his start in the hotel business while he was a real estate broker in Seattle in 1985, when he decided to purchase a bankrupt hotel. After that, ‘I never looked back,’ he told the Portland Business Journal in 2016.

“He initially supported Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential campaign, before turning to Trump, the Oregonian reported — but the support didn’t last. … On Aug. 5, 2016, the Seattle Times revealed that Sondland and Bashar Wali, the president of Provenance Hotels, would host a fundraiser for Trump that month. Just two days later, the hoteliers publicly denounced Trump, citing irreconcilable differences in values and beliefs, the Willamette Week reported. … The two hoteliers pointed to Trump’s mistreatment of Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the parents of Muslim American soldier Humayun Khan who died serving in the U.S. Army, as a reason for their disdain.” But he got back on board the Trump train after the election.

-- An Atlantic writer who held a senior job in George W. Bush's White House explained that Taylor knew exactly what he was doing when he phrased the texts the way he did:

Don’t call these texts dumb. Taylor was building a file. If we save the country, his determination to put the facts on record will be an important reason why. Sonderland not dumb either. He recognized what Taylor was doing and demanded Taylor cease. Which Taylor refused to do — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 4, 2019

MORE UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS:

-- Sondland and Volker worked on crafting a statement for Zelensky that would’ve committed Ukraine to pursue the investigations Trump wanted. From the New York Times: “The Ukrainians never released the statement. But if they had, Mr. Trump’s aides would have effectively pressured a foreign government to give credence to allegations intended to undercut one of the Democratic Party’s leading 2020 presidential candidates … without leaving Mr. Trump’s fingerprints on it. … On the morning of Aug. 13, Mr. Volker sent Mr. Sondland language they wanted added to an earlier draft sent by the Ukrainians. ‘We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes, including those involving Burisma and the 2016 U.S. elections, which in turn will prevent the recurrence of this problem in the future,’ Mr. Volker said in what appears to be the language he was proposing. Mr. Sondland quickly replied, ‘Perfect,’ adding that they should send it along to an adviser to the Ukrainian president.”

-- Philip Bump notes that there’s an explicitly stated quid pro quo in the texts: “Heard from White House,” Volker texted a top aide to Zelensky a few hours before the July 25 call with Trump, “assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / ‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.” We don’t know yet who Volker heard from at the White House.

There’s also this: “I think potus really wants the deliverable,” Sondland texted Volker on Aug. 9, suggesting that Zelensky hold a news conference announcing his intent to investigate. “To avoid misunderstandings, might be helpful to ask [the Zelensky aide] for a draft statement (embargoed) so that we can see exactly what they propose to cover.”

-- Reminder: Quid pro quo translates from Latin as something for something, or a favor for a favor.

-- More news from the testimony: “Volker told House investigators on Thursday that he had warned Giuliani against trusting the information he was receiving from Ukrainian political figures about Joe Biden and his son,” per Karoun Demirjian, Rachael Bade, Josh Dawsey and John Hudson. “He said he tried to caution Giuliani that his Ukrainian sources were unreliable and that he should be careful about putting faith in their theories … But the texts show that Volker also introduced Giuliani to Yermak, so that the two could speak on July 22 and better facilitate direct contacts between Trump and Zelensky.”

“In an interview Thursday night, Giuliani said he also knew of conversations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials about a statement that would commit the Ukrainian president to investigate Burisma. But he insisted that ‘to my knowledge, it was never put out.’ Giuliani also said that he ‘did not recall’ ever being told by Volker that his claims were spurious. ‘I’m pretty certain he never said that the claims weren’t true, because I would have jumped all over him and asked him what kind of investigation he’d done and how he knew that,’ Giuliani said of Volker.”

-- Trump ordered the removal of Marie Yovanovitch as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after months of complaints from Giuliani that she was blocking efforts to investigate Biden. From the Wall Street Journal: “State Department officials were told this spring that Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal was a priority for the president, a person familiar with the matter said … Pompeo supported the move, an administration official said. Ms. Yovanovitch was told by State Department officials that they couldn’t shield her from attacks by the president and his allies, according to people close to her. In an interview, Mr. Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal that in the lead-up to Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal, he reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations.”

-- Giuliani said State Department officials told him they would investigate after he gave Pompeo a trove of documents with unproven allegations against Biden. From NBC News: “The documents … include nearly 20 pages of communications between State Department employees working to push back against the ‘fake narrative’ that Giuliani was pushing." A Pompeo spokesperson confirmed the documents were turned over to the inspector general in May and referred questions to the independent watchdog.

-- Giuliani may not be able to invoke attorney-client privilege to conceal his overseas adventures and avoid congressional testimony. Deanna Paul, a former prosecutor who is now on our team, explains: “The attorney-client privilege shields confidential communications between a lawyer and a client, so long as they were made for the purpose of giving legal advice. Giuliani’s first problem is that he has called the representation into question. Through much of the Trump presidency, Giuliani held himself out as the president’s personal attorney. ... Recently, however, he has said the opposite — that he views himself acting not as a lawyer but as an emissary. … Even if a court decided that Giuliani was operating as an attorney, the privilege applies only to communications between a lawyer and a client for the purpose of obtaining legal advice. It does not protect any conversation Giuliani may have had with the president of Ukraine or any other foreign official, even if Trump was on the phone.”

TRUMP'S APPEAL TO CHINA:

-- The president publicly urged China to investigate Biden. Philip Rucker, Rachael Bade and Colby Itkowtiz report: “With his brazen and direct appeal to the Chinese, delivered before journalists assembled on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump seemed to make a mockery of the charge that he abused the power of his office by pressing his Ukrainian counterpart to examine unfounded allegations of corruption by Biden and his son Hunter. Trump’s plea to China for an investigation into the Bidens came almost immediately after he addressed his acrimonious trade war with China. ‘I have a lot of options on China,’ Trump warned, ‘but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.’ … ‘China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened to China is just about as bad as what happened in Ukraine.’ …

“Trump’s statement about China effectively globalizes the argument he has been making domestically, calling on other countries to stand with the United States under his rule or against it. It could signal to other countries that one way to curry favor with the United States is by digging up damaging information about Democrats. … Democratic leaders denounced Trump’s China comments and appeared dumbfounded that the president had given them live ammunition to use against him in their impeachment proceedings. ‘The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the president’s oath of office,’ said [Adam Schiff]. … Congressional Republicans, who rarely speak a cross word about the president, barely blinked at his China remark.”

-- During a phone call to Chinese autocrat Xi Jinping on June 18, Trump brought up both Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). That was the already infamous call in which Trump promised Xi he would remain quiet on the Hong Kong protests to help trade talks progress. From CNN: “The White House record of that call was later stored in the highly secured electronic system used to house a now-infamous phone call with Ukraine's president and which helped spark a whistleblower complaint that's led Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump. Asked earlier this week about Trump's call with Xi, the White House did not deny that he raised Biden. … After this story published, Warren reacted to news of Trump's call with Xi, writing on Twitter, ‘Trump can say what he wants about me, but it's outrageous that any president would sell out the people of Hong Kong behind closed doors. The public must see the transcript of Trump's call with Xi. And we need a leader who will stand up for our values.’”

FOLLOW THE MONEY:

-- A whistleblower complaint filed by a career official at the Internal Revenue Service says he was told that at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit of the president’s or vice president’s tax returns, according to multiple people familiar with the document. Jeff Stein, Tom Hamburger and Josh Dawsey report: “Trump administration officials dismissed the whistleblower’s complaint as flimsy because it is based on conversations with other government officials. But congressional Democrats were alarmed by the complaint, now circulating on Capitol Hill, and flagged it in a federal court filing. They are also discussing whether to make it public. ...

“The whistleblower’s account focuses on the integrity of the government’s system for auditing the president’s and vice president’s tax returns. … That process is supposed to be walled off from political appointees and interference. … Key parts of the complaint remain under wraps in part because of strict privacy laws that prevent the disclosure of any details related to the filing of tax returns. ...

“The whistleblower, a career official at the IRS, confirmed in an interview with The Washington Post this week that he had filed a formal complaint and sent it to the tax committee chairs in both houses of Congress, including Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), and to the Treasury Department Inspector General for Tax Administration on July 29. The whistleblower would not comment on the substance of the complaint itself … It is very unusual for political appointees at Treasury to ask IRS career staff about the status of an individual’s audit, according to legal experts and former IRS officials.

“In his interview with The Post, the whistleblower dismissed the contention of critics that the complaint was uncorroborated. ‘That’s what investigations are for,’ he said. He also denied his action was politically motivated. ‘Anyone who knows me knows I would not hesitate to do the same, as would most career IRS public servants, regardless of any political preference,’ he said. ‘I take very seriously the duty of career civil servants to act with integrity and perform our duties impartially, even at the risk that someone will make a charge of bias.’”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

THE POWER DYNAMICS OF IMPEACHMENT:

-- The White House is planning to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter as soon as today arguing that Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers' demands until she holds a full House vote formally approving an impeachment inquiry, Axios reports: “By putting in writing the case that Trump and his supporters have been making verbally for days, the White House is preparing for a court fight and arguing to the public that its resistance to Congress' requests is justified. Trump wants to force House Democrats in vulnerable races to be on the record if they favor pursuing impeachment … By calling this an inquiry without holding a vote, Pelosi and the Democratic committee chairmen are having it both ways, one official said. ‘They want to be a little bit pregnant.’ Worth noting: While a letter to Pelosi and the committee chairmen had been drafted, it had not been finalized or signed as of Thursday night.

“Behind the scenes: Several White House lawyers spent a good chunk of their Thursday reviewing the language in the letter, expecting that it could find its way before a judge. Meanwhile, Pelosi maintains that there ‘is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry,’ as she stated in a Thursday letter to the House's Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy.” (Fox News has a similar report.)

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is raising money on the explicit premise that he can stop impeachment. "Nancy Pelosi is in the clutches of a left-wing mob," McConnell says directly to a camera in a new fundraising ad, per CNN. "They've finally convinced her to impeach the President. All of you know your Constitution. The way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority, with me as majority leader … But I need your help. ... Please contribute before the deadline."

-- CNN won’t run two attack ads from the Trump campaign because they disparage the network’s journalists and make “demonstrably false” claims about impeachment. Hannah Knowles reports: “CNN’s move brought renewed ire from Trump’s reelection campaign, as Communications Director Tim Murtaugh called the news network a ‘Democrat public relations firm’ that ‘spends all day protecting [Biden].’ The first rejected ad ... claims Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion to fire a prosecutor looking into ‘his son’s company.’ … No evidence indicates Biden sought to help his son … [The second ad] depicts prominent journalists bashed by Trump: CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow."

THE REPUBLICAN RESPONSE:

-- Sen. Joni Ernst (R), facing an increasingly tough reelection as Trump's support tanks in Iowa, defended the whistleblower from Trump’s rage. “Whistleblowers should be protected,” Ernst told a constituent at a town hall in Iowa. “I stand with Chuck Grassley on this. We have laws in place.” Ernst was pressed on the topic of Trump’s impeachment inquiry, when a voter asked her “Where is the line?” “You didn’t pledge an oath to the president, you pleaded it to our country, you pledged it to our Constitution. When are you guys going to start standing up and actually be there for us?” the voter said. (NBC News)

-- Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) took issue with Trump’s call to China. "Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth," he said in a written statement to the Omaha World-Herald. "If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps." To keep the statement balanced, Sasse accused Schiff of "running a partisan clown show in the House."

-- On the other hand, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) actually said he’s okay with Trump asking China to investigate Biden. From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “Johnson told reporters Thursday it's appropriate for Trump to seek help from other nations to determine whether criminal acts have been committed. ‘I want to find out what happened during 2016,’ he said after visiting a meeting of the Middleton Chamber of Commerce. ‘If there's potential criminal activity, the president of the United States is our chief law enforcement officer. We have proper agreements with countries to investigate potential crimes so I don't think there's anything improper about doing that. … The American people have a right to know.’” Something tells us that Johnson would not have responded this way if Obama asked China to investigate Trump's financial dealings in the country.

-- Speaking of rank hypocrisy, an unearthed letter from 2016 shows that Johnson was one of the Republican senators pushing for the same changes to Ukraine’s prosecutor general's office as Biden that Trump now calls corrupt. From CNN: “A February 2016 bipartisan letter signed by several Republican senators [urges] then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to ‘press ahead with urgent reforms to the Prosecutor General's office and judiciary.’ … The 2016 letter, sent by members of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, was signed by Republican Sens. Rob Portman, Mark Kirk and Ron Johnson, as well as Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Sherrod Brown, and Richard Blumenthal and focused on longstanding issues of corruption in Ukraine and urged reforms of the government.”

NOTABLE COMMENTARY

-- Columnist Karen Tumulty interviewed Pelosi: “Trump’s chief adversary at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue is settling in for the duration, however long it might be."

-- The Post’s Editorial Board: “Trump is now publicly abusing his oath of office.”

-- Columnist Eugene Robinson: “Trump apparently thinks he’s a master at gaslighting.”

-- The Washington Examiner’s Philip Klein: “Trump keeps making it harder for supporters to defend him.”

-- Fox News’s Judge Andrew Napolitano: “Trump’s call with Ukraine president manifests criminal and impeachable behavior.”

-- Vox’s Aaron Rupar: “If anyone should sit out trying to exploit the situation, it is the Trump children, who would not be as rich or as famous as they are if it weren’t for their father. And yet on Wednesday night, both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. went on Fox News and tried to exploit it anyway.”

-- Conservative Henry Olsen: “Pence has been dragged into the Ukraine affair. That should make Democrats nervous.”

-- Liberal Greg Sargent: "Pence knew exactly what he was doing."

WHILE YOU WERE IN YOUR MORNING MEETINGS:

-- The Supreme Court will review a restrictive Louisiana law that gives the justices the chance to reconsider a recent ruling protecting abortion rights. Robert Barnes reports: “The court said Friday it would consider whether the 2014 law requiring doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals unduly burdens women’s access to abortion. Clinic owners said the effect of the law would be to close most of the state’s abortion clinics and leave the state with only one doctor eligible to perform the procedure. The law is almost identical to a Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016. But in that case, now retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy joined the court’s four liberals to form a majority. Since then, President Trump has added two new justices who were enthusiastically supported by antiabortion groups.”

-- “The U.S. economy added a modest 136,000 jobs in September, sending the unemployment rate to a nearly 50-year low, a mixed bag that some economists said was more evidence that the country could be headed for a slowdown,” Eli Rosenberg reports. “The pace is well below average monthly growth last year, though the unemployment rate of 3.5 percent was the country’s lowest since 1969. … Manufacturing has already entered a decline, and consumer spending is also appearing to soften after more than a year of strength. The new report, issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that the economy lost 2,000 manufacturing jobs in September.”

-- Warren announced that she raised $24.6 million for her presidential campaign from July through September. Warren’s campaign reported that its average contribution was $26. (Annie Linskey)

Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Strickland watches Joc Pederson run the bases for an 8th-inning solo home run at Dodger Stadium. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

-- The Nationals dropped Game 1 of the National League Division Series 6-0 to the Dodgers. Jesse Dougherty and Sam Fortier report from Los Angeles: “If Howie Kendrick plants his glove on the dirt, if his reaction is just a twitch or two quicker, if he does anything to keep that rocketed baseball in front of him, then maybe the final innings unfold a little bit differently for the Washington Nationals. But Kendrick’s mitt didn’t get there in time. Instead, in the fifth inning, in one of the biggest moments of Game 1 of the National League Division Series, a 96-mph grounder slipped through his legs and into right field to gift the Los Angeles Dodgers a precious second run Thursday night. Washington eventually fell to the Dodgers, 6-0, in a defeat that had all the makings of a missed opportunity.”

-- The Nats picked the wrong time to show the worst of themselves, laments columnist Thomas Boswell: “The most common fear expressed here by fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers before their showdown with the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series was that their 106-win team had faced very little in the way of pressure while the Nats, pretty much from their late-May slump on, built pressure into the bulk of their season. Could the Dodgers suddenly flip some mystical postseason switch and display their sharpest form despite playing foes with little to play for over the past month? Of course, the presumption went, the Nats, even if they are not as gifted as the Dodgers, would be fundamentally sound and crisp after all their trials. Not so fast. ‘We didn’t play very well,’ Manager Dave Martinez said in an understatement on the scale of ‘it’s pretty long swim from here to Hawaii, right?’ Pressure got to the Nats — from the first Dodger batter of the night, who walked and scored, to the last three, who went homer-homer-drive to the warning track.”

Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

THE DOMESTIC AGENDA:

-- Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to resign by the end of the year, according to four individuals briefed on his plans. Juliet Eilperin and Josh Dawsey report: “Perry has kept a low public profile during his time in the administration, particularly for a former governor who twice ran for president, and has shown few signs he has ambitions for a future in politics. One Trump administration ally says Perry, who has spent much of his career in public service, would like to earn a private-sector salary ‘before hanging up his spurs.’ ...

"In May, Perry led the American delegation to ... Zelensky’s inauguration in the place of Vice President Pence ... However, no evidence has emerged that Perry participated in the effort to pressure Ukranian officials to investigate [the Bidens]. It’s unclear whether Trump would nominate a successor for Perry, particularly if it would lead to a messy confirmation fight in an election year, and the president has said on several occasions that he likes to have acting officials in key positions. ...

"While Perry has shifted some of the Energy Department’s policy emphasis compared to his Democratic predecessors, especially on climate change, the department has not experienced as much turmoil as other parts of the federal government under Trump. And Perry has worked on initiatives such as protecting the electricity grid from cybersecurity attacks, which enjoys bipartisan support. The White House has consistently pressed to cut the agency’s budget, but it has actually grown instead, from $34.6 billion in fiscal 2018 to $35.5 billion in fiscal 2019. Perry regularly traveled the country to hand out research grants, and praised the work of its scientists."

Email from Perry spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes: "While the Beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry’s departure for months, he is still the Secretary of Energy and a proud member of President Trump’s Cabinet. One day the media will be right. Today is not that day."

-- The Supreme Courts fall term will begin with a blockbuster question: Is it legal to fire someone for being gay or transgender? Robert Barnes reports: “This is one of the most consequential issues of the term, with more than 70 friend-of-the-court briefs dividing states, religious orders and members of Congress. More than 200 of the nation’s largest employers are supporting the workers. To some, it might seem surprising that this is an unsettled question. … The gay rights movement has won victory after victory at the Supreme Court, capped by the landmark 2015 decision that established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. But gay rights leaders say ‘married on Sunday, fired on Monday’ is a possibility in more than half of the United States, where there is no specific protection for gay or transgender workers.”

-- There are now more than 1,000 cases of vaping-related lung injuries, as deaths linked to e-cigarettes rise to 18. Lena H. Sun reports: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 cases have been reported, up from the 805 reported a week ago. Vaping-related injuries have now been reported in almost every state. Data released Thursday confirm earlier trends. Most patients had a history of vaping products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Most are male and young, with 80 percent of patients under 35 and more than one-third under 21. The confirmed deaths have occurred in 15 states.”

-- MGM said it will pay up to $800 million to victims of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre. Mark Berman reports: “The settlement was announced by MGM Resorts International almost exactly two years after what became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. … The settlement agreement is expected to be between $735 million and $800 million, with the final amount depending on how many victims and people affected choose to participate, according to MGM, which owns the Mandalay Bay. … The agreement does not include an admission of liability on the part of MGM, the company said Thursday. MGM also said it has insurance coverage up to $751 million. The shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, set off lawsuits, including litigation accusing MGM of negligence in failing to monitor the gunman as he delivered guns and ammunition to his room.”

-- Former West Virginia Catholic bishop Michael Bransfield, who was ousted over allegations that he sexually harassed and touched young priests and misspent millions of church dollars, is under investigation for the alleged abuse of a 9-year-old girl on a church trip. Shawn Boburg and Robert O’Harrow Jr. report: “Bransfield’s accuser, now 16, told authorities in July that the incident occurred when they were alone in a room at the National Shrine during the pilgrimage … The subpoena indicates that police are investigating potential child sex abuse but provides no details of the alleged encounter. … [Bransfield] denied the sexual abuse allegation.”

-- Francisco Erwin Galicia, the 18-year-old U.S. citizen who spent almost a month confined in poor conditions while in Border Patrol and ICE custody, has just been informed that his case has been filed with an immigration judge. Immigration attorneys say that means deportation proceedings are moving forward, per the Dallas Morning News: “‘I just want it to be done. I want to get back to normal. I want them to finally believe me when I say that I’m a U.S. citizen and that they leave me alone,’ Galicia said this week. Galicia received a letter from ICE this past weekend informing him that the notice to appear in immigration court that he received in July — in which the Department of Homeland Security alleges that Galicia isn't a U.S. citizen and that he falsely claimed to be one — has been filed in the court of an immigration judge in Harlingen.”

-- New York sued the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, a student-loan-servicing company, alleging widespread mismanagement of a loan forgiveness program for public servants. (Danielle Douglas-Gabriel)

-- Division III football players at Grinnell College say the decision to forfeit the rest of their 2019 season was theirs, not the college’s. The team said the decision not to finish the season is an act of protest and demand for more assistant coaches, training infrastructure and commitment to recruit more football players. (Jacob Bogage)

-- James Davis, a close adviser to billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, has left the Koch political network to launch his own firm. From Politico: “Davis had worked at the Koch network for seven years, working in communications and strategy … Davis is starting his own marketing and communications firm, which will focus mostly on corporate and nonprofit clients.” He played a central role in efforts to improve the public image of the Koch brand by, among things, opening up the twice-annual donor seminars to press coverage and making senior Koch world officials more available for interviews.

Anti-government protesters wear masks at a lunchtime protest after local media reported on an expected ban of face masks under an emergency law in Hong Kong. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban face masks at demonstrations, a move her government hopes will quell months-long and increasingly violent protests in the city. Shibani Mahtani and Timothy McLaughlin report: “The decision risks prolonging the unrest that has rocked the city and will effectively expand police powers of arrest amid widespread fear that the department is operating with impunity. It could also risk tainting Hong Kong’s hard-fought reputation as an open financial hub, already under strain over the upheaval of recent months. … Lam added that while the emergency ordinance is being enacted to ban the masks, Hong Kong itself is not in a state of emergency. … Critics were quick to reject the measure and the emergency laws as a slippery slope. … The measure has been pushed by a more hardcore group of Beijing loyalists within Lam’s government, who have accused her of being too soft on the unrest roiling the city.”

-- The E.U. rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal, raising the prospect of a chaotic break within weeks. Michael Birnbaum reports: “Although leaders, politicians and negotiators did not dismiss Johnson’s plan out of hand, they made clear the current offer would not win support from the 27 countries that need to sign off on any withdrawal deal, and they were downbeat about it serving as the basis for serious negotiations. British negotiators plan to visit Brussels again Friday. … The European Parliament can veto any deal approved by the leaders of E.U. member states, who make up the European Council. Many European leaders appear to be deferring — for now — to Ireland because of how directly it would be affected by the terms of a Brexit withdrawal.”

-- European leaders and merchants slammed the Trump administration’s plans to impose hefty tariffs on a wide array of European goods after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the U.S. in a dispute over subsidies for European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. James McAuley reports: “Ulrich Adam, director general of Europe’s largest spirits lobby, decried the White House’s decision as a misguided step that targets industries unrelated to the core of the growing U.S.-E.U. trade dispute, which centers on aircraft manufacturers. ‘A totally unrelated sector, it is unacceptable for the spirits producers having to pay the price for a dispute that is essentially about civil aircraft subsidies,’ Adam said.”

-- Are Trump’s sanctions on foreign countries working? The U.S. government doesn’t know. Adam Taylor reports: “A new report released by a government watchdog this week found that although the agencies that implement sanctions track their economic impact, they do not measure whether the sanctions achieve their aim in forcing a target to change its behavior. Officials from the Treasury, State and Commerce departments told researchers from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that there were several difficulties in assessing whether they are achieving their aims, including the shifting nature of foreign policy goals and the difficulty in isolating the effects of sanctions. The report appears to contradict statements made by Trump and other high-level officials.”

-- Dengue cases are surging around the world, and some experts are blaming climate change. Joanna Slater reports: “In Nepal, there have been nearly 11,000 cases of dengue since mid-July, according to government figures, more than five times the previous annual peak. Nepal is far from alone. From Brazil to Bangladesh, Honduras to the Philippines, the number of reported dengue cases has surged this year. There has been a ‘huge increase,’ said Raman Velayudhan, the task force lead for dengue at the World Health Organization. ‘Unfortunately, things are a little grim at the moment.’ Preliminary figures from the WHO show 2.7 million reported cases worldwide through August. This year’s final tally is likely to match the worst years on record for dengue, Velayudhan said. … Dengue turns out to be ideally suited for a warming, urbanizing world. … As climate change brings rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall patterns, researchers say that 500 million more people could be at risk of contracting diseases like dengue over the next 30 years.”

-- Canada’s political leaders agreed that Quebec’s religious symbols ban is discriminatory, but they’ve agreed not to do anything about it. Amanda Coletta reports: “With an election for Parliament less than three weeks away, Quebec’s Bill 21 has become an increasingly uncomfortable topic for the candidates for prime minister. The legislation, the first of its kind in North America, has drawn criticism across Canada and among rights advocates worldwide. But it has support in Quebec, a key battleground in the tight race between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and opposition leader Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives. The French-speaking province holds 78 of the 338 seats up for grabs in the Oct. 21 vote. Which is why the leaders have been somewhat muted in their criticism.”

2020 WATCH:

-- Joe Biden raised just $15 million in the third quarter, an especially anemic showing that highlights his weakness and puts him behind Bernie Sanders, who raised $25.3 million, and even Pete Buttigieg, who raised $19.1 million. Felicia Sonmez and Michelle Yee Hee Lee report: “He told donors that ‘we raised, this last quarter, $15 million — in the middle of summer.’ He added that his campaign had received ‘well over half a million contributions,’ although it was not immediately clear whether the number was a reference to total donations or those received during the third quarter of the year. … Trump’s campaign mocked Biden’s fundraising haul Thursday evening. ‘HA! We did that in 3 days,’ the campaign said in a tweet sent from its official account.”

-- Trump is preparing an avalanche of TV ads targeting Biden in early primary states. From Politico: “Starting this weekend, the reelection effort will air over $1 million in anti-Biden commercials in Iowa, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Nevada, according to two people familiar with the move. The spots focus on Trump’s claim that the former vice president and his son engaged in corruption in Ukraine. … The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Biden, to counter Trump's Ukraine attacks, is planning his own $6 million ad campaign in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.”

-- The Democratic National Committee’s low-key role in responding to the recent Trump scandals is sparking a growing sense of frustration among DNC insiders that the party is not up to the task. From Politico: “There are complaints that the national party isn’t delivering a digital counter-punch, that it’s getting swamped by Republican fundraising, and doing little to combat an onslaught of incoming TV ads targeting Biden on Ukraine. And they lament that Democrats lack a prominent voice who is providing anything like the kind of sustained bombast coming from the Republican side. … Part of the problem, defenders say, is that the DNC is working under an unusual constraint. Amid the fallout from the bitter 2016 presidential primary race … the DNC in 2018 adopted a strict pledge of neutrality in the next presidential primary. As a result, any attempt to defend Biden might be viewed by progressives as a violation of the pledge, and another effort to prop up a preferred candidate.”

-- Sanders’s campaign said a blocked artery won’t keep the Vermont senator away from the next debate. Sean Sullivan reports: “‘His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures,’ Jane Sanders said in a written statement ... ‘We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend.’ She said Sanders would ‘take a few days to rest, but he’s ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.’”

-- Buttigieg, flush with cash, is betting his campaign on an Iowa breakthrough, and particularly on connecting with rural white voters who want to talk about personal concerns more than impeachment. From the Times: “In doing so, Mr. Buttigieg is also trying to show how Democrats can win back counties that flipped from Barack Obama to [Trump] in 2016 — there are more of them in Iowa than any other state — by focusing, he said, on ‘the things that are going to affect folks’ lives in a concrete way.’ … [He] has determined that while television news and many in the political class focus on impeachment, he has a shot at trying to organize his way to a top-tier finish in the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.”

-- Matt Lieberman, the son of former Democratic vice-presidential nominee and Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman, is running in the special election for a Senate seat in Georgia. Marisa Iati reports: “The 52-year-old entrepreneur said Thursday that he is seeking to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson (R), who said in August that he would retire at the end of 2019 because of health problems. Lieberman is the first Democrat to make public his intention to run for Isakson’s seat in next year’s election. In the Senate race, Lieberman is looking to build on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s near-victory over former Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp (R) in the 2018 gubernatorial election.”

