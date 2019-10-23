With Mariana Alfaro

THE BIG IDEA:

Bill Taylor is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as he arrives to testify yesterday on Capitol Hill. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump took an ominous turn for the president yesterday with the explosive testimony on Capitol Hill of a career civil servant.

William B. Taylor Jr. — a lifelong diplomat under both Republican and Democratic administrations who came out of retirement to take the acting chief diplomatic role in Ukraine — appears to have inflicted grave wounds to Trump's claims there was no quid pro quo in holding back U.S. military assistance from Ukraine in exchange for help from that government in investigating the president's political rivals.

“It is no longer a question of whether this happened. It is now a question of how the president explains it and how lawmakers — especially Republicans — choose to respond to it,” as my colleague Dan Balz put it. “Taylor’s prepared testimony documents with precision and clarity what he heard, saw, wrote and was asked to respond to over a period of weeks. In his telling, the squeeze on Ukraine, and Trump’s role in it, goes well beyond a single phone call July 25 between the U.S. president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump’s long-standing characterization that there was no quid pro quo runs smack into evidence to the contrary."

The problem for the Trump administration is that the devil is now in the number of former — and even current administration officials — who have decided to break with its edict not to cooperate with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) impeachment probe. Their allegiance seems, as it should be, to be in providing an accurate picture of what happened in the Ukraine saga in a bid to get to the truth, although some (such as Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland) also are undoubtedly worried about their own legacies and reputations.

The decision by at least nine current and former administration officials to cooperate with Congress in its impeachment probe is especially problematic for an administration that has seen record turnover in its two-and-a-half years in charge (another, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, is slated to give her account today to lawmakers). Many of those officials — like former national security adviser John Bolton, ex-Defense secretary Jim Mattis and former White House chief of staff John Kelly — didn't leave under the best of circumstances and may be willing to talk. Bolton, especially, figured large in Taylor's testimony, and he appears to have been angry about what he saw as inappropriate linking of foreign policy to political aims.

Many officials cooperating with the impeachment probe are career diplomats still working at the State Department, like ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, ousted from her post in Ukraine because of unsubstantiated rumors spread by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who Taylor testified was running a rogue foreign policy operation in Ukraine. Others, like Sondland, are former Trump donors and political appointees. Sondland nonetheless appeared on the Hill, arguing he couldn't be sure Trump was telling the truth when he instructed Sondland to deny an explicit quid pro quo exchanging Ukrainian military aid for opening a probe into Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

But Sondland could be resummoned by lawmakers, as some of his testimony was directly contradicted by Taylor yesterday in key ways.

The meat of Taylor's testimony was damaging to the narrative the administration has advanced that there was no direct link between a White House meeting between Trump and Ukraine's new president, Zelensky, and aid allocated by Congress to the former Soviet republic, which has been the subject of a military incursion by Russia.

But Taylor said otherwise. He testified that Sondland told him that "everything" -- meaning the White House meeting and the aid -- was dependent on Zelensky's public announcement that he would launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter's role on the board of Burisma, an oil company on whose board the younger Biden sat. Taylor also told lawmakers it was clear to him by September that the administration's no-quid-pro-quo argument was not valid and there actually was a quid pro quo. “Ambassador Sondland tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks that person to pay up before signing the check,” Taylor said in his opening statement, which you can read here.

Meanwhile, more than 200 former USAID development officials signed a letter of support for their State Department colleagues who have been called to testify in the Trump impeachment inquiry. “Together, we spent our careers working to represent the policies and values of the United States,” the letter said. “We are angered at the treatment of dedicated, experienced, and wise public servants like Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch; and we are distraught at the dangers inherent in the President’s cavalier (and quite possibly corrupt) approach to making foreign policy on impulse and personal interest rather than in response to national security concerns.”

Trump has repeatedly derided the impeachment push as a new witch hunt and even bigger hoax than Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice. He decried it as a "lynching" yesterday in comments that ignited a racial debate. This morning, he reiterated his complaint, tweeting "The Do Nothing Dems are terrible" and asked "Where's the Whisteblower?" as Democrats continue to fear that the president and his allies are seeking to unmask the identity of the person behind the anonymous complaint that sparked the impeachment probe. Although Trump repeatedly throws the whisteblower's account into question, it has largely been corrobated by witness testimony and a rough transcript of the July 25 call released by his own White House.

As for Taylor's testimony, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said yesterday Trump “has done nothing wrong — this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution. There was no quid pro quo.”

The White House has, however, sought to block administration officials from testifying before Congress about what they know concerning Ukraine policy. White House counsel Pat Cipollone released a scathing (and some argued legally questionable) letter this month denouncing the impeachment probe and flatly saying the administration would not cooperate with it.

Those aides who have refused to testify or provide documents are high-ranking Cabinet officials, including outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who belatedly admitted he participated in the July 25 phone call that triggered the original whistleblower complaint warning Trump was misusing foreign policy for his personal political benefit.

Those who have rejected cooperating with Congress also include Vice President Pence and acting Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who perhaps didn't need to go before Congress since he admitted rather publicly last week that the Ukranian money was held up for political reasons (he has since tried to walk this back).

But plenty of other administration officials have decided they're better off breaking with the president and telling lawmakers what they know. Their testimony, in the end, could be the pivot point in the Trump presidency and form the basis for articles of impeachment that could very well be passed by the House.

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent is eating Sean Duffy for breakfast: “People ask me why I push back against this administration...Because my nose is not a heat-seeking missile for the president's backside. People have to stand up and say… this is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/2BMOH3KZLv — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 23, 2019

IN OTHER IMPEACHMENT NEWS:

-- Some Republicans -- retiring, or retired, like ex-Pennsylvania congressman Charlie Dent (R) called out the president for his behavior on Ukraine and many Republicans' lack of criticism for it (see above).

Trump held a meeting yesterday with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus at the White House, as the president continues to be his own chief defender in the impeachment probe and lacks a coordinate message to channel to surrogates. "President Trump has signed off on regular conference calls between senior White House aides and select Republican lawmakers to coordinate messaging and legal strategies on the House impeachment probe, one of the few proactive measures undertaken so far by West Wing officials who have been unwilling to cooperate in the investigation," reports the Wall Street Journal's Michael C. Bender and Natalie Andrews.

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) denied ever telling Trump that his call with Zelensky was “innocent,” as the president indicated earlier this month. Asked whether the president was lying when he said the majority leader described the call as "perfect," McConnell deadpanned: "You'd have to ask him. I don't recall any conversations with the president about that phone call." (CBS News)

-- Irony alert: My colleague Erica Werner reports this morning that the Trump administration sought to slash billions of dollars in anti-corruption aid to Ukraine and other countries. "The Trump White House has routinely pursued deep cuts to foreign aid in its budget proposals, only to be rebuffed by Congress. The proposed cuts to anti-corruption programs were a byproduct of the administration’s larger goals of cutting the budgets of the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development, and were not specifically targeted, according to the White House Office of Management and Budget," writes Erica.

-- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) says the Justice Department buried the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s Ukraine call by failing to refer the matter to the Federal Election Commission. “On October 18, the commission’s Democratic chair, Ellen Weintraub, confirmed to Klobuchar that the FEC had not been notified. ‘The refusal to inform the FEC and refer the matter regarding the President’s call to the FEC as required to do, as the Justice Department is required, undermines our campaign finance system and is unacceptable in a democracy,’” Klobuchar said in Tuesday statement,” per Mother Jones.

-- Trump’s freewheeling ambassador to Hungary is undermining U.S. diplomats. From the New York Times: “Since becoming ambassador in June 2018, [David] Cornstein has assiduously courted [Prime Minister Viktor Orban], giving the Hungarian leader unexpected influence in the Trump administration. Mr. Cornstein used his decades-long friendship with President Trump to help broker a coveted Oval Office meeting for Mr. Orban last May — a meeting now under scrutiny by impeachment investigators in Washington. At the time, some White House officials tried to stop the meeting, citing Mr. Orban’s anti-democratic record in Hungary and his growing closeness to Russia. The meeting went ahead, and Mr. Orban is said to have used it to fuel the president’s suspicions about Ukraine.”

-- Federal investigators acquired records showing a whirlwind of lavish spending by Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. From BuzzFeed News: “It's not clear whether any of the financial transactions documented in these statements sparked the probe into the men at the center of the effort to help Trump, but the structure of numerous transfers concealed the source of the money and where it was being spent, say two money laundering experts.”

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING:

-- They're just getting started: The Nationals won the first game of the World Series, defeating the Astros 5-4. Jesse Dougherty and Sam Fortier report: "There was just a three-run lead to protect, and Max Scherzer running on fumes by the fifth inning, and then only the biggest decisions [Dave] Martinez has ever made on a baseball field. And after he did, carefully stacking one move on top of another, the Nationals had pushed ahead of the Houston Astros for a 5-4 win at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. They did it by handing Astros starter Gerrit Cole his first loss in five months. They did it, really, despite ditching their weeks-long strategy of going all in and leaving the consequences for later. Scherzer exited after throwing 114 pitches in five innings. That led Martinez to Patrick Corbin, one of his four starters, for three outs in relief. But next came Tanner Rainey, in the biggest spot of his young career, and he yielded a solo homer to George Springer before issuing back-to-back walks. ... 'It’s a huge win for us no matter who we were facing,' Corbin said. 'But [Cole] has been one of their guys all year, and they have a great pitcher going tomorrow. All these games seem like they are going to be like this. It’s two good teams fighting.'"

-- "The strategic takeaway from Tuesday night’s [victory] in Game 1 of the World Series — read that phrase a few times — is that the 20-year-old [Juan] Soto can’t be pitched to, and that is a series-altering notion," writes columnist Barry Svrluga: "On Friday, he’ll be able to legally buy a drink. At this rate, all of Washington will line up to purchase one for him. Nationals fans, on the morning after the town’s first World Series game — and victory! — in 86 years can be excused for wanting to puff out their chests and say: 'That Juan Soto who introduced himself to America last night? Yep, he’s that good. Absolutely, he’s that young. And for certain, he’s all ours!'"

-- The Nats will face the Astros in Game 2 tonight at 8:07 ET.

Kellyanne Conway and Steve Mnuchin. (Source: Bloomberg News)

THE REST OF THE DOMESTIC AGENDA:

-- Trump has reportedly floated the possibility of replacing his acting chief of staff with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin or White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. From Bloomberg: “Some White House aides say this is nothing new, and that Trump often tests similar ideas in conversation or makes such remarks to flatter his aides and keep others on their toes. Mnuchin is not under formal consideration for chief of staff, one person familiar with the matter said. He is one of Trump’s most loyal aides, but his removal from the Treasury Department could disturb markets, where investors have come to regard him as a source of stability in an otherwise volatile political environment. Late Tuesday night, Trump responded on Twitter, saying, ‘Wrong, never even discussed this with Kellyanne Conway or Steve Mnuchin. Just more Fake News!’ Trump’s musings about replacing Mulvaney are a sign of the president’s growing discontent with his performance.”

-- Betsy DeVos’s Education Department let nearly $11 million in student aid go to unaccredited for-profit colleges. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports: “A trove of documents released Tuesday by the House Education and Labor Committee shows the Education Department provided $10.7 million in federal loans and grants to students at the Illinois Institute of Art and the Art Institute of Colorado even though officials knew the for-profit colleges were not accredited and ineligible to receive such aid. The documents build on prior reports from the committee describing efforts by Education Department officials to shield Dream Center Education Holdings, owner of the Art Institutes and Argosy University, from the consequences of lying to students about the accreditation of its since-closed schools. Now it appears the Education Department tried to shield itself from an ill-fated decision to allow millions of dollars to flow to those schools.”

-- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson doubled down on comments he made recently about transgender people, saying political correctness is going to “destroy our nation.” Tracy Jan reports: “Asked by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) on whether he felt the need to apologize for his remarks about ‘big, hairy men’ trying to infiltrate women’s homeless shelters during a meeting with HUD staff in San Francisco last month, Carson declined. ‘No,’ he said, his hands clasped at the table where he had sat for nearly three hours during the House Financial Services hearing about affordable housing. ‘I think this whole concept of political correctness -- you can say this, you can’t say that, you can’t repeat what someone said -- is total foolishness, and it’s going to destroy our nation, and we need to be more mature than that.’ Carson explained he was simply relaying the concerns of a women’s group from Alaska, whose name he could not recall, during an internal HUD meeting. He clarified he was not referring to transgender women as ‘big, hairy men.’”

-- Former Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she left the department because “saying no” wasn’t enough. From CNN: “‘There were a lot of things that, there were those in the administration who thought that we should do, and just as I spoke truth to power from the very beginning, it became clear that saying no, and refusing to do it myself was not going to be enough, so it was time for me to offer my resignation,’ she said at FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit. … Nielsen, who resigned in April, was pressed multiple times on whether she regretted signing a memo that enforced separating families. ‘I don't regret enforcing the law, because I took an oath to do that,’ Nielsen said, adding that her decision was to ‘enforce the law, not to separate families.’ However, she said she wished the coordination and information flow had ‘worked a lot better.’”

-- A new book by a close aide to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reveals that the retired general concluded that Trump was weakening the nation. From Politico: “Asked in a private meeting in June 2018 whether he thought the commander in chief was strengthening America, Mattis responded: ‘No, I don’t. I do not think Trump’s policies will make America stronger.’ The conversation occurred after the president's first summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Trump’s subsequent decision to cancel war games with South Korea. … Mattis' public solidarity crumbled in private as his frustration grew at Trump's dismissal of allies and shoot-from-the-hip pronouncements, writes [Guy] Snodgrass, a retired Navy commander and fighter pilot and Mattis' former speechwriter at the Pentagon.”

-- The anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times column about a “resistance” brewing inside of the White House will publish a tell-all book about the administration. Philip Rucker reports: “The book, titled ‘A Warning,’ is being promoted as ‘an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency’ that expands upon the Times column, which ricocheted around the world and stoked the president’s rage because of its devastating portrayal of Trump in office. … The author of the column, which was headlined ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration’ and published Sept. 5, 2018, was known to the Times but identified only as a senior official in the Trump administration. The person has still not been publicly identified. … The forthcoming book will list the author as ‘Anonymous.’ Although the person does not reveal their identity in the book, they will discuss the reasons for their anonymity, according to people involved in the project.”

-- Trump suggested canceling the White House subscriptions to the New York Times and The Post. Brittany Shammas reports: “In an interview with one of his favorite Fox News hosts, Sean Hannity, the president alleged that the Times had apologized for its coverage of his campaign — a false claim he has made repeatedly in the past three years. He asserted that the press has treated the Biden family more favorably than his family. Then he suggested that the White House might cancel its subscriptions to newspapers he considers ‘corrupt.’”

-- Trump’s company is scrubbing the president’s name from two New York ice rinks just in time for skating season. Philip Bump and David A. Fahrenthold report: “Where the president’s name remains, it is largely relegated to the fine print. The welcome sign out front of one rink used to say ‘Trump’ at the top; now the name is at the very bottom, under the phone number. ‘Operated by the Trump Organization,’ the sign says. … Trump has run the rinks since the 1980s, under a concession from the city of New York. The rinks actually played a major role in the creation of Trump as a national celebrity: In the 1980s, he took over a languishing city-run renovation project and famously finished the rink himself, on time and under budget. … The two rinks had been heavily branded with the Trump name through last winter’s skating season. But this summer, a city spokeswoman said, the Trump Organization decided to make a change.”

-- Earlier this week, the Supreme Court threw out a lower court’s ruling that Michigan’s congressional, district maps were illegally gerrymandered, which reaffirmed its stance that federal judges have no power to stop partisan gerrymandering. The perhaps overlooked consequences of that decision are stricter abortion laws, reports Reis Thebault: “An obscure but long-standing provision in the state constitution gives the state’s citizens the chance to work hand-in-hand with the legislature to pass bills that are exempt from a governor’s veto or a popular vote. That provision, known as the indirect initiative process, gives antiabortion groups a way to push for new bans on the procedure, and it puts ultimate power back in the hands of Republican lawmakers, who critics say are not representative of the state’s current, mostly Democratic electorate. Under the process, petitioners who collect a certain number of signatures from voters could force the passage of a law with a simple majority vote in the statehouse. … Gerrymandering, in others words, can have an even more profound effect in Michigan. It’s happening elsewhere, too. The age-old practice of hyperpartisan redistricting, experts say, has led to more-extreme laws countrywide — none more visible this year than those dealing with abortion. In 2019, 12 largely conservative states have restricted access to abortions, while six liberal states have expanded or protected such access.”

-- South Carolina senators advanced a bill that would ban most abortions after striking exceptions for rape and incest. From the Post and Courier: “The bill, H.3020, [also] would make it illegal to get an abortion in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which occurs five to eight weeks into most pregnancies. … The bill has been moving through the committee process since the legislative session ended in the spring. The Senate could take it up early in 2020, the second half of the two-year session. But that’s no guarantee it will actually pass in a chamber where previous anti-abortion bills have failed. Democrats will almost certainly try to block debate, and it’s uncertain whether a supermajority exists to force a vote.”

-- Chicago’s top cop plans on skipping Trump’s first visit to the city as president. Trump will speak at a police chiefs conference in Chicago, a city he has ridiculed for years. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s apparent snub of Trump’s appearance is the latest chapter in a contentious relationship between the president and the country’s third-largest city. “The values of the people of Chicago are more important to him than anything that could be discussed at that speech,” Johnson’s spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said, per the AP.

-- Californians are preparing for more power shut-offs as the threat of wildfires looms. Matthew Cappucci reports: “Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is warning of another potential round of electrical outages later this week as Northern Californians prepare for a bout of dry, offshore winds predicted to create dangerous fire conditions. More than 200,000 customers could be affected, according to PG&E, while the National Weather Service hoisted fire weather watches for millions in the Golden State.”

-- An attorney for Amber Guyger, the white ex-Dallas police officer who was convicted of murdering her neighbor, a black man, in his own home, filed a notice to appeal the conviction. (Daily Beast)

-- California Rep. Katie Hill (D) denied having an affair with a staffer and said the accusations of sexual impropriety made against her are a “smear.” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports: “Hill denied allegations that she was romantically involved with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, and condemned the distribution of sexually charged photos that allegedly involved a campaign staffer. The allegations were published last week by the conservative website RedState.org.”

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- Russia and Turkey agreed on a plan to push Syrian Kurdish fighters from a wide swath of territory in northern Syria. Kareem Fahim, Karen DeYoung and Missy Ryan report: “The agreement, reached after an hours-long meeting between [Russia’s Vladimir] Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, will leave Turkey and Russia in control of territory formerly held by Kurdish forces once allied with the United States. More important, though, the deal bolstered Russia’s preferred endgame in Syria’s civil war by allowing its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to regain control over more of his country’s territory. Russia is also prodding states in the region to recognize, either explicitly or tacitly, the Syrian government’s authority, analysts said. The Turkey-Russia agreement came as the deadline expired on a separate deal Turkey made last week with the United States to ‘pause’ its advance into Syria in preparation for a full cease-fire.”

-- Trump said he has managed to securely bring America’s troops home from Syria while securing “the Oil” (his capitalization) there. Miriam Berger reports: “In fact, the United States has neither brought home the troops — the military is in the process of pulling out most of them and re-stationing them in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East — nor completely left Syria. About 200, or 20 percent of the 1,000 troops in question, are set to remain in southern Syria.”

-- Trump’s D.C. hotel abruptly canceled a Christian aid group’s gathering to honor and pray for the Kurdish people that was scheduled to be held this week. Joshua Partlow reports: “The aid group’s founder, Dalton Thomas, said the reasons behind the cancellation were ‘hazy.’ ‘All we know is they canceled,’ Thomas, who is in Saudi Arabia, said via text message. A second official with the religious group, administrator Charlene Struebing, said Trump International Hotel staff expressed ‘security concerns.’ Critics of FAI’s decision to hold its event at the Trump hotel had planned to protest outside, she said. ‘They said they’ve gotten a lot of security concerns and they couldn’t accommodate enough security,’ Struebing said. ‘I think it’s more related to people protesting our event than it was anything we were doing.’ The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A D.C. police spokeswoman said the department ‘has not received any information regarding potential security threats or concerns with this event.’”

-- Hong Kong freed the suspect in a murder case that indirectly led to the city’s ongoing protests. From the Times: The suspect, Chan Tong-kai, “was released from prison on Wednesday and said he would surrender himself to Taiwan, where he is wanted for killing his girlfriend during a Valentine’s Day trip last year. … [He] had been serving a sentence for money laundering, walked out of Pik Uk Prison in Hong Kong and said he wanted to apologize to his girlfriend’s family for the ‘irreversible mistakes’ he had committed. He thanked his family for standing by him. But Mr. Chan’s case — like Hong Kong’s political crisis, which began with protests against an extradition bill meant to ensure his prosecution on murder charges in Taiwan — is far from being resolved.”

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likely faces an uphill battle as he is charged with maneuvering a minority government in a deeply divided country. Amanda Coletta reports: “The six-week campaign and the election Monday laid bare cleavages between left and right, between rural and urban, and between regions of the country. Trudeau’s Liberals performed well in Atlantic Canada but captured just 17 seats west of Ontario. The oil-producing western provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, long Conservative strongholds, shut out the Liberals. French-speaking Quebec experienced the resurgence of the separatist Bloc Québécois, which more than tripled its representation in Parliament. Bridging those chasms and tamping down on polarization will be a critical test for Trudeau’s government.”

-- The British Parliament denied Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fast-track timetable for passing the necessary legislation to withdraw from the E.U. William Booth and Karla Adam report: “The yes-no result means that Johnson probably won’t be able to deliver on his ‘do or die’ promise to get Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31. Whether Brexit will be postponed by days, weeks or months remained unclear. In the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, lawmakers first signaled they did like Johnson’s new Brexit deal, more or less, even grudgingly, by a vote of 329 to 299. That was a momentary victory for Johnson — the first time a British prime minister’s withdrawal plan has gotten a parliamentary nod, after repeated defeats in the House of Commons. Duly noted.”

-- British police are heading to the U.S. to interview the American woman believed to have been involved in a crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Jennifer Hassan reports: “Northamptonshire Police chief Nick Adderley said during a news conference Tuesday that Anne Sacoolas had requested to be ‘personally interviewed’ by British police officers in the United States ‘in order for them to see her and the devastation this has caused her and her family.’ Sacoolas will be questioned under the British equivalent of Miranda rights, allowing her the right to refuse to answer any questions and the warning that anything she does say could be used at trial. … Though first cooperating with police, Sacoolas, who is the wife of a U.S. government official, claimed diplomatic immunity under international law and returned to the United States — despite telling police she had no plans to do so.”

-- British emergency services found 39 bodies in a truck container at an industrial park near London. The truck’s 25-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of murder. (WSJ)

-- Thousands of barrels of oil are contaminating Brazil’s coastline, and authorities don’t know where it’s coming from. Terrence McCoy and Marina Lopes report: “In the early days of the spill, [President Jair] Bolsonaro said it was ‘dumped there criminally.’ Then Salles said it was ‘very likely from Venezuela,’ a Brazilian adversary, adding that a foreign ship may have caused the spill. A molecular analysis by IBAMA, the country’s environmental agency, showed the oil had not been produced in Brazil. Petrobras, the state-run oil conglomerate, said it wasn’t responsible. Bolsonaro speculated, without offering any evidence, that it might have been a ‘criminal action’ to sabotage a massive oil auction in November for deep-sea deposits that’s expected to generate $50 billion in licensing fees for Brazil.”

Attendants wait for candidates in the spin room following a Democratic presidential primary debate on Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. (John Minchillo/AP)

2020 WATCH:

-- Democrats are feeling increased anxiety over the party’s prospects in 2020. Annie Linskey and Matt Viser report: “Party leaders and activists are citing weakness in all of the leading contenders, including [Biden], who has been forced on the defensive about his family’s ethics, performed haltingly in debates and set off alarms with his poor fundraising. They also fret that the two other top-ranking candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are too liberal to win a general election. Other candidates have had moments to shine, but none yet have fully transformed that into anything approaching momentum. … Hillary Clinton, according to two people close to her, has not ruled out jumping in herself, a sign that she is hearing similar dissatisfaction. …

“In conversations with 17 state and national party leaders, nearly all expressed some level of unease with where the field stands and a deepening concern that, even as Trump suffers through one of the darkest phases of his presidency, the leading presidential contenders would struggle mightily in a one-on-one contest with him. For all of his challenges, Trump commands a gigantic operation that has vacuumed up unprecedented sums of money, an unparalleled megaphone to lure in voters and a lock on most of the Republican Party. … Those close to Clinton … say she has felt vindicated over the past few weeks as Trump’s political difficulties have deepened. … Supporters say she has been glued to the Democratic primary contest and has spoken with some frequency with Warren and Biden, among others. A late entrance under any circumstances would be difficult, with Clinton’s former aides and fundraising network dispersed among many current campaigns. But her supporters have discussed whether she could helm a slimmed-down campaign operation and whether she would be able to maintain the less cautious, more freewheeling persona she has adopted since her loss in 2016.”

-- Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale and two of his closest allies – Katie Walsh and Mike Shields, both former chiefs of staff for the Republican National Committee – have helped each other flourish within the GOP’s ecosystem, to the point where they’re able to draw millions of dollars from the party’s committees and organizations. Their influence over the party has alarmed other Republican strategists, who say the three have a disproportionate amount of sway, report Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Anu Narayanswamy: “The symbiotic relationship between Parscale ... and the low-profile GOP establishment couple speaks to how longtime party figures have acclimated to and benefited from the Trump era. ‘Who else do I trust more than myself? The two people that I saw day after day, saying really smart things to me all the time,' ... Parscale said in an interview. ‘It has nothing to do with money. It was trust.’ … Walsh, Shields and Parscale said their actions have been guided by a desire to help the party and Trump succeed. … To longtime GOP leaders, the trio's reach is emblematic of the party's overreliance on an elite consultant class. ‘A select few people benefit from the way the system is currently run, and the sad part is, it is allowed to exist,’ said Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. The RNC declined to respond. …

“Months after Walsh rejoined the RNC as a consultant, the party began paying Parscale's firm to place its ads on digital platforms, according to filings and those familiar with the arrangement. In all, the national party has paid Parscale Strategy $25 million since 2017, filings show. The vast majority of the money was passed along to buy ads, said Parscale, who said his firm kept a fee of 1.5 percent of the ad purchases. … Walsh has been paid $180,000 for the convention work so far through Red Strategy Group, which is not listed under her name but shares her phone number, as the Center for Public Integrity first reported. … Shields, meanwhile, has taken on a broad range of clients at Convergence Media, the consulting firm he and [business partner Rob] Simms began in early 2017. … Some campaigns and candidates have said they felt pressure to hire Convergence to get access to Trump's list of supporters, which was being rented in late 2018 through Excelsior Strategies, a company set up by a Convergence executive, according to records and people familiar with the situation. Shields said the project helped GOP campaigns nationwide raise money and generated little revenue.”

-- A focus group of black voters in South Carolina commissioned by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign found that the candidate’s sexual orientation may be one of the reasons why he has struggled to gain support within that group. Amy B Wang reports: “'Though not a disqualifier, being gay was a barrier for these voters, particularly men and younger women,’ the report stated, according to a copy posted by the State newspaper, which first reported on the survey. ‘After reading his bio, they questioned why he had to even bring it up.’ Participants also told researchers they were concerned about Buttigieg’s political inexperience, low name recognition and relative youth. Nearly all of the voters said they were considering voting for [Biden].”

-- Warren marched with striking teachers in Chicago a day after releasing a new K-12 education plan. From Vox: Warren, who used to be a public school teacher, told teachers in the picket line that “Everyone in America should support you in this strike and the reason is because when you go out and fight, you don’t just fight for yourselves, you fight for the children of this city and the children of this country.”

-- After Trump faced criticism for comparing the impeachment inquiry to lynching, a 1998 CNN interview shows Joe Biden calling the impending impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton “partisan lynching.” From CNN: “‘Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense,’ Biden said. The Biden campaign declined to comment. Later on Tuesday night, Biden apologized for his words in a tweet. ‘This wasn't the right word to use and I'm sorry about that,’ Biden said. ‘Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily.’”

-- Federal prosecutors charged a California investor who donated $900k to Trump’s inaugural committee and admitted to falsifying records to hide his work as a foreign agent. From NBC News: “Imaad Zuberi, 49, has agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion, filing bogus foreign agent registration records and providing almost $1 million in illegal campaign contributions to various presidential election campaigns and other candidates for elected office, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. The charging documents do not specify which candidates received the illegal money funneled from foreign entities between September 2011 and November 2016. Federal prosecutors also did not reveal the source of the $900,000 that Zuberi donated to the Trump inaugural committee in December 2016.”

Before impeachment depositions continued Tuesday morning, Trump compared the House Democrats' investigation to lynching. And while the comment drew some bipartisan disdain:

Lynching is an act of terror used to uphold white supremacy. Try again. pic.twitter.com/TcDR01XelB — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 22, 2019

Lynching is a reprehensible stain on this nation's history, as is this President. We'll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful. https://t.co/XOlsazwwRL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2019

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House tells us this morning that he doesn’t agree with the language in Trump’s tweet this morning referring to impeachment as a lynching... McCarthy said the impeachment probe is wrong, but “I would not use that language.” — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) October 22, 2019

Sen. Thune, the No. 2 Republican Leader in Trump’s lynching-impeachment comparison: “Inappropriate. That’s not appropriate in any context” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 22, 2019

Some Republicans defended the president's choice of words:

“If [the word] lynching bothers you, I’m sorry... it’s literally a political lynching,” Sen. Graham tells reporters. I asked him to reflect on the racial dynamics of the word and he sharply dismissed the question. — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 22, 2019

Asked if President Trump's tweet comparing the impeachment inquiry to "a lynching" is appropriate, Rep. Jim Jordan told @mkraju, “The president is frustrated.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 22, 2019

On Fox News, Dinesh D'Souza says lynching is "not a stain on the nation's history" its only a stain for Democrats pic.twitter.com/HE0Z3YggVz — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 23, 2019

"The White House sought to defend Trump’s rhetoric as unrelated to race. 'The president’s not comparing what’s happened to him with one of our darkest moments in American history,' White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters Tuesday. 'What he’s explaining clearly is the way he’s been treated by the media since he announced for president.'" (Colby Itkowitz and Toluse Olorunnipa)

Members of the House Freedom Caucus promised Trump they stand by him, per a Bloomberg reporter:

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) says he and 22 other House Freedom Caucus members met with Trump today to discuss impeachment, at the White House's request.



"We assured President Trump that we have his back" and that there's "no credible evidence of an impeachable offense," he says. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 22, 2019

News that the author of the anonymous NYT op-ed will write a book without revealing their name stirred up some controversy:

Is it a tell-all if the author’s name remains unknown? https://t.co/mcHC8x7laV — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) October 22, 2019

An (anonymous) lawyer tried to place the book and its author in historical context:

Common Sense was published anonymously.



The Federalist Papers were published under a shared pseudonym.



Many of the Founding Fathers were publishing broadsides against one another from time to time under pseudonyms.



It's as American as apple pie. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 22, 2019

A Daily Beast reporter thought of the consequences of Trump's call to cancel the White House's Times and Post subscriptions:

funny thing about Trump & his WH saying he’s canceling his New York Times subscription is that he’s been reading the Times print edition forever and will almost certainly start asking aides to bring him printed articles or copies of the paper like days after the subscription ends — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 22, 2019

And a Post editor would like to remind federal employees that they get free access to our newspaper:

I don't know who needs to hear this in the EEOB (or the Pentagon, or the Library of Congress, or the Topeka bureau of the IRS) but



You can get free WaPo access when you use your .gov or .mil address to sign up https://t.co/GePpCnQDqT https://t.co/A476QYShSH — Natalie Jennings (@nataliejennings) October 22, 2019

