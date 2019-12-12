With Mariana Alfaro

THE BIG IDEA: “I have to admit I think the president’s distractions are working,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), “because most folks are probably sitting at home thinking: What in the world has any of this got to do with me? How does stopping foreign aid to Ukraine actually affect my life?”

“That’s why, with my time, I want to take a step back and remind everybody in this body and everybody watching at home what this is really about,” Cicilline continued. “President Donald J. Trump wielded the enormous powers of the presidency to cheat in the 2020 election.”

Cicilline was one of the 40 members of the House Judiciary Committee who delivered back-to-back, five-minute opening statements on Wednesday night at a hearing to consider two articles of impeachment. Technically, this was the first installment of what’s known as a “markup” session to review the language of the proposed articles. Really, it was a speech-a-thon. It started at 7 p.m. and wrapped at 10:35 p.m. The committee reconvened this morning at 9 a.m.

The biggest takeaway was the extent to which lawmakers from both parties invoked the 2020 election to make their dueling points.

-- A chorus of Republicans was adamant that impeaching Trump will backfire on Democrats. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) warned his colleagues on the other end of the dais that they’ll lose their House majority over this next year.He said they’re so blinded by their hatred for Trump that they’re unable to see the blowback he presented as inevitable. Buck noted that Rep. Jerry Nadler (N.Y.), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, was among the dozens of Democrats who boycotted Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

“Go ahead. Vote to impeach President Trump tomorrow. But when you walk out of this hearing room, call your freshmen colleagues and tell them they’re not coming back and you hope they’ve had their fun,” Buck said. “Say goodbye to your majority status, and please join us in 2021 when President Trump is inaugurated again.”

-- Democrats argued that impeachment is imperative to protect the integrity of next year’s election. “The essential purpose of the scheme concocted by President Trump was to enlist a foreign country to help him fix the 2020 presidential election in his favor,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), describing this as “the very type of interference our framers most feared.”

“Today’s Democrats are the founders’ worst nightmare come true,” countered fellow Texan John Ratcliffe (R). He claimed that most people would rather impeach House Democrats than Trump: “To those Americans, I say: You can. Next November.”

Members of the House Judiciary Committee wait to deliver their opening statements on Wednesday night. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

-- It felt like watching two ships passing in the night, as members talked more at each other than with each other over three-and-a-half hours. “The president’s ongoing attacks on the 2020 elections, and his effort to cover it up, is why we’re here tonight,” said Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.). “He welcomed Russian interference in the 2016 election. He solicited interference by Ukraine and by China in our 2020 election. The ongoing pattern is what requires us to act now.”

“President Trump’s true crime in their eyes was winning the 2016 election,” said fellow Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R). “We’ll see you on the field in 2020.”

Nadler said the evidence is “overwhelming” that Trump sought to coerce Ukraine with the goal of helping his 2020 reelection effort by putting a cloud over Joe Biden. “President Trump should have been focused on America’s national security,” Nadler said. “Instead, he completely ignored them to push his own personal, political interests.”

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he knows why Democrats really want impeachment: “They’re afraid that Donald Trump is going to get reelected.”

-- A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday shows that 45 percent of Americans think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 50 percent disagree. This has changed little since the Monmouth polling before the House Intelligence Committee’s televised hearings. Just 26 percent of those surveyed said they have a “lot” of trust in how the House inquiry has been conducted so far, compared to 27 percent who have a “little” trust, and 44 percent have “no trust at all.” In fact, the Monmouth survey found that 7 in 10 Americans believe people are set in their opinions of Trump regardless of any new information that might come out. Only 24 percent said it’s possible that new information could significantly change public opinion of the president.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks at Wednesday night's markup. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

-- Republicans have the opportunity during today’s session to offer amendments to the two proposed articles of impeachment, but Democrats plan to stick together and vote down any changes to the carefully negotiated language. Once they’re finished, the committee will vote to “report out” – in legislative parlance – both articles. The full House will then take them up next week. The Senate is very likely to hold a trial early next year that will acquit Trump. His support in the Senate appears unshakeable at this juncture.

With the outcome of today’s votes preordained, it was all over but the shouting. “Democrats … can’t stand the fact that President Trump is actually draining the swamp,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), characteristically eschewing his suit jacket. “It’s not just because they don’t like the president. They don’t like us. They don’t like the 63 million people who voted for this president, all of us in flyover country, all of us common folk in Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Texas. They don’t like us.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) replied during his speech that Trump lost the popular vote, noting that millions more people voted for Hillary Clinton than the president. “Trump executed this scheme for one reason and one reason only: to get himself reelected,” said Raskin.

Other Democrats denied that there was any political calculus behind the decision to move ahead with impeachment. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) acknowledged that impeachment is divisive, but he said that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.He noted that abolitionists trying to end slavery and civil rights protesters fighting against segregation were also divisive, but they were in the right.

-- There were many conflicting pronouncements about what exactly “the American people” think of all this – and which side’s talking points they “see through.” Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.), the ranking Republican on the committee, said Democrats are telling the “Big Lie.” He used the phrase several times. Adolf Hitler is often credited with coining that term in his 1925 book “Mein Kampf” to describe how people believe a falsehood if it’s “colossal” enough. Hitler used the term as part of his own effort to blame the Jews for Germany’s defeat in World War I.

“They got their drive by,” Collins said of Democrats. “The American people are seeing through this. I do believe [Trump] will be president for five more years.”

“The American people understand how much is at stake,” fellow Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson (D) said an hour later. “I’m a black man representing Georgia, born when Jim Crow was alive and well. To me, the idea that elections can be undermined is not theoretical. I have constituents who remember what it’s like to live in a democracy in name only. They can tell you what it’s like when powerful men undermine free and fair elections. We’re here because President Trump tried to sabotage that democratic process. He didn’t want to let the voters decide.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), the former presidential candidate, said Congress must act to stop what he called “a Constitutional crime spree” in 2020. “My colleagues are laying a bet that the hard-working people in … my district or a mom in Michigan or a farmer in Wisconsin aren’t following this and don’t care, despite how unquestionable the facts are in support of impeachment,” he said. “But I have faith in the American people, and I know that they know right from wrong.”

And so it went. “The American people should feel cheated by what has taken place here,” said Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.).

-- Democrats emphasized the danger of Trump’s stonewalling, something Republicans almost entirely ignored in their speeches. The White House has refused to comply with valid subpoenas, blocking a list of key fact witnesses from testifying and concealing documents relevant to the investigation.This is the grounds for the second article of impeachment: obstruction of Congress.

“The law means nothing if the accused — a man who breaks into your house or the president — can destroy evidence, stop the witnesses from testifying and blatantly refuse to cooperate with the investigation,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), the former Orlando police chief. “I ask you to name somebody in your family or in your community who can do that.”

-- At least 10 of the 40 lawmakers who spoke invoked Richard Nixon in their speeches. His shadow lingers over the proceedings. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who was a young staffer on the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon impeachment, recalled the Republicans who broke ranks in 1974 and wondered: “Where are the Caldwell Butlers and Larry Hogans in the Republican Party today?”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) replied that members on the other side are the ones who should be standing up to their party leaders. “Let’s see the Hogans and Butlers in the Democrat Party,” he said. “I haven’t seen one yet!”

“Even President Nixon cooperated with Congress, but President Trump has thumbed his nose,” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

“Unlike the Nixon and (Bill) Clinton impeachments, there is no crime that is alleged to have been committed by the president,” said Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.). “There are policy differences … The framers didn’t want that. We have an independent presidency. … He does not serve at the sufferance of Congress.”

-- Rank-and-file members appeared eager, even desperate, to offer up sound bites that would get replayed on cable news and give them their 30 seconds in the spotlight. “We cannot accept a president who makes a show of hugging the American flag but whose obstruction of Congress takes a big black Sharpie on Article I of the Constitution,” said Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.).

“The president is the smoking gun,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). “The smoking gun is already reloaded. And whether it's fired is up to us.”

“We are witnessing I believe the most tragic mockery of justice in American history,” said Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio). “If George Orwell had written the script, no one would have believed it.”

“This is not a coup,” said Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), “and it is irresponsible to label a constitutional process 'a coup.’”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi confers with her chairman during a meeting in her office on Tuesday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

-- Some of the most vulnerable House Democrats are expected to defect: Party leaders are bracing for more defections of moderates from swing districts than the two members who opposed the September impeachment inquiry rules package. “Two senior Democratic aides said the total could be as many as a half-dozen, while a third said the number could be higher,” Rachael Bade and Mike DeBonis report. “While many knew impeachment would never be popular in their GOP-leaning districts, some have been surprised that support hasn’t increased despite negative testimony about Trump from a series of blockbuster hearings last month. Several moderates have privately pined for other options, including a censure vote they know they’re unlikely to get. Others have even considered what one moderate called ‘splitting the baby’: backing one article of impeachment but not the other to try to show independence from the party.”

To be sure, Democratic leaders have the votes to impeach Trump. Assuming Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), the Republican-turned-independent, votes for impeachment, they can afford to lose 17 Democrats and still prevail: “Senior Democrats expect the two lawmakers who opposed impeachment inquiry rules in September — Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.) and Collin C. Peterson (D-Minn.) — to oppose articles of impeachment. … Senior Democrats are also closely watching members from the most competitive districts, including Reps. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, and Ben McAdams of Utah. … ‘I’m still thinking it over,’ said Rep. Susie Lee, a centrist who hails from a GOP-leaning Nevada district Trump carried in 2016. … ‘As soon as they’re formally adopted, I’ll make a decision,’ said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), another centrist Democrat. …

“Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Democratic centrist who is agonizing about how to vote, secured a major win in the defense bill that the House passed Wednesday — a provision designed to boost a local manufacturing plant in his district that Trump carried by more than 15 points. Brindisi’s ousted predecessor, Claudia Tenney, had implored GOP leadership to adopt the provision, which requires the military to buy American-made eating utensils. The only U.S. manufacturer that produces those utensils, Sherrill Manufacturing, is headquartered in the Upstate New York district.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I know from my own inbox that there’s plenty of antagonism out there, but on the other hand I’ve also gotten enormous numbers of people texting me, emailing me, private messaging me with supportive messages,” said Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), who flipped a GOP-held Pennsylvania district and has been getting an earful from both sides on impeachment. She plans to vote for both articles. “I don’t really know how it plays back home at this point, so ultimately, for me, it comes down to doing the right thing, and I think this is the right thing to do.” (Bade and DeBonis)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks to reporters on Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

-- Senate Republicans are planning on holding a short impeachment trial despite Trump’s desire for an aggressive defense. Seung Min Kim, Paul Kane and Rachael Bade report: “Several GOP senators on Wednesday said it would be better to limit the trial and quickly vote to acquit Trump, rather than engage in what could become a political circus. ‘I would say I don’t think the appetite is real high for turning this into a prolonged spectacle,’ Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.), the chamber’s ­second-ranking Republican, told The Washington Post on Wednesday when asked whether Trump will get the witnesses he wants in an impeachment trial. ‘Members want to deal with the arguments, hear the case and hopefully reach a conclusion.’ … The emerging Senate GOP plan would provide sufficient time, possibly two weeks, for both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys to make their arguments before a vote on the president’s fate, according to 13 senators and aides familiar with the discussions, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks. Most notably, a quick, clean trial is broadly perceived to be the preference of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who wants to minimize political distractions in an election year during which Republicans will be working to protect their slim majority in the chamber.

“The tension now is over whether to allow witnesses who could turn the trial into an even more contentious affair. Trump’s desired witness list includes House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about the president’s conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky led to the House impeachment inquiry. Senior Republicans said they see no need for controversial witnesses if their testimony won’t ultimately change the expected outcome. … McConnell is not sure Republicans have enough votes to only call Trump’s preferred list, the person said. Any agreement to call a witness would require 51 votes, and if Democratic votes were needed to end an impasse among Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would demand his own list of witnesses as part of any compromise. Under McConnell’s thinking, this could possibly mean calling Vice President Pence and top White House aides, such as acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.”

-- Two GOP senators, including John Cornyn (Tex.), predicted that McConnell will move promptly for a vote to acquit Trump. The second senator, speaking anonymously, told CNN that McConnell will only call a vote on a motion to proceed to vote on the impeachment articles if he is 100 percent sure that he has the 51 votes needed to end the trial.

-- Meanwhile, Democrats are jostling for a prized gig: impeachment manager. From Politico: “These Democratic lawmakers, handpicked by [Nancy Pelosi], will effectively serve as prosecutors making the case to the Senate ... The topic has come up during recent Democratic leadership meetings ... And several members have been seeking out Pelosi — even making a beeline for her on the House floor during votes — to deliver their in-person pitch. … Because Schiff and Nadler are expected to take the lead in the Senate trial, the job may be more of a formality for most of the other lawmakers selected.”

-- In a new legal memo, the White House budget office offers a fresh defense for Trump's decision to freeze aid to Ukraine. Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey report: “The White House budget office asserts ... that it withheld military aid to Ukraine as a temporary move to study whether the spending complied with U.S. policy — and not as a political effort to block Congress’s spending decisions. The office first began discussing the aid on June 19, the day President Trump learned of the aid from an article in the Washington Examiner and questioned the wisdom of the spending. That move sent aides scrambling, according to a senior administration official … The memo details the White House’s latest legal rationale for freezing foreign aid to Ukraine over the summer. OMB general counsel Mark Paoletta wrote the memo to respond to a request from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which had asked why the aid had been delayed. … In the memo, Paoletta says that the agency frequently puts temporary holds on money already signed into law and that Congress also stops money that has already been approved from reaching federal agencies."

-- Pence rejected a request by House Democrats to declassify details of a September call he had with Zelensky. From Politico: “Pence’s lawyer, Matthew Morgan, said it ‘serves no purpose’ to declassify supplemental testimony from one of Pence’s national security aides, as Schiff had demanded. ‘At this point, the Intelligence Committee’s oversight authority is limited to those areas in which it may potentially legislate or appropriate,’ Morgan wrote to Schiff, who pressed Pence last week to declassify supplemental testimony from one of the vice president’s national security aides, Jennifer Williams.”

-- Just a few weeks ago, Trump aides pooh-poohed the idea of launching an impeachment war room. Now, not only is there one up and running, full of aides, but Trump is also following a playbook that includes movie nights in the East Wing, trips to Camp David and lunches at the White House. From the Times: “The White House impeachment battle begins every day shortly after sunrise, when [Trump’s] press secretary, his acting chief of staff and a group of lawyers crowd into the wood-paneled second-floor office of Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel, to synthesize the latest Capitol Hill legalese. An hour or so later, another group convenes downstairs in the office of Stephanie Grisham, the press secretary, to discuss the day’s top stories. Impeachment is usually one of them. Then, in an underground office, two new additions — Tony Sayegh, a former Treasury Department spokesman, and Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general — get to work on the job they were hired last month to do: attack the process. …

"Several compared it to the partisan bloodletting on display during the confirmation of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh last year, when there was fear Republicans might break ranks. White House officials say they have learned a few things about party unity since then. With the House vote as well as a Senate trial all but foregone conclusions, the goal from now on will be to keep Republicans in lock step with the president — and on message — as impeachment runs its course. To make sure that happens, a charm offensive to keep congressional Republicans close started months ago. ... [Mulvaney] has hosted 56 House Republicans at [Camp David] in recent weeks.”

-- Joe Biden plainly hates being questioned about his son Hunter’s overseas buckraking, but Democratic voters are asking more and more about it as an impeachment vote looms. And the former vice president still has not figured out a very satisfying, or direct, answer for skeptical Democrats. Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports: “He has addressed the matter on at least five occasions in the past week — at times offering responses that seemed to put more distance between himself and his son’s decision to join the Burisma board. … One career State Department official, George Kent, told investigators that he had raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s appointment to the Burisma board but that he was turned away by a Biden staffer after being told Biden didn’t have the ‘bandwidth’ to deal with the issue as his other son, Beau, was battling cancer. … The issue remains an emotionally difficult one for Biden, and he did not do any special preparations regarding what to say in the lead-up to his recent spate of appearances…”

Ukrainian American businessman Lev Parnas and his wife, Svetlana, arrive at a courthouse in Manhattan. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

-- All roads lead to Moscow: Federal prosecutors revealed that Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas received $1 million from a Russian account in September, a month before he was charged with conspiring to funnel foreign money into U.S. campaigns. The U.S. government is asking a judge to jail Parnas for understating his income and assets. From Bloomberg News: “‘The majority of that money appears to have been used on personal expenses and to purchase a home,’ prosecutors said in a court filing Wednesday. Parnas failed to disclose the payment to the government, prosecutors said. The payment raises provocative new questions about the nature of the work Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman were doing and who they were doing it for. Much about what they did remains unclear…. There was little detail or explanation about the source or purpose of the payment to Parnas in the court filing.

"Prosecutors said the money was sent to an account in the name of Parnas’s wife, Svetlana Parnas. It appeared ‘to be an attempt to ensure that any assets were held in Svetlana’s, rather than Lev’s, name,’ prosecutors claimed. … Parnas, a U.S. citizen who was born in Ukraine, could face at least five years in prison on the counts with which he has already been charged, but prosecutors have said he remains under investigation and will likely face more charges. Parnas and Fruman are also accused of using an unnamed Russian national as the source of funds for political donations to curry favor with state and federal officials for support in starting a retail marijuana business. The government didn’t say whether the same Russian was the source of the $1 million payment in September.”

-- Lawyers for House Democrats asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday not to stay a lower court's order giving members access to Trump’s financial records, saying the information could be crucial to investigating foreign involvement in the 2020 elections. “Trump has asked the high court to review a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York that upheld Congress’s broad investigative authority, and ordered Deutsche Bank and Capital One to comply with House subpoenas for the president’s financial information,” Robert Barnes reports. “It is one of three similar cases awaiting Supreme Court action, which could come as soon as Friday. Trump and his personal lawyers have asked the justices to accept the cases for formal briefing and a decision this term, saying they present potentially landmark questions about the separation of government powers. … The committees say they need the records as part of broad investigations into Russian money laundering and potential foreign influence involving Trump.”

-- Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that the FBI is not vindicated by his report on its probe of the Trump campaign. Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian report: “In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Horowitz revealed that a prosecutor handpicked by Attorney General William P. Barr to review the same issues had failed to convince him that the FBI lacked a valid reason to initiate the probe. But just as importantly, Horowitz emphasized what he saw as myriad failures by the FBI after opening the case and said officials had not adequately explained their actions. … After the report’s release, former FBI director James B. Comey declared it showed the investigation was ‘just good people trying to protect America.’

"Horowitz made clear, however, that no one should claim victory from his report. ‘Does your report vindicate Mr. Comey?’ asked Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.). ‘It doesn’t vindicate anyone at the FBI who touched this, including the leadership,’ Horowitz responded. ‘Does it vindicate Mr. McCabe?’ Kennedy asked, referring to Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe. ‘Same answer,’ Horowitz responded. The inspector general found 17 errors or omissions made by the FBI as it sought and received approvals to conduct surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Those applications were filed to the secret court created by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, to oversee intelligence and terrorism cases.”

-- That stipulated, Horowitz’s report – particularly his finding of the 17 errors – does discredit a bunch of conspiracy theories touted by Trump, writes Aaron Blake: “The whole thing would seem to be a major shot in the arm for President Trump’s claims of misconduct by law enforcement — if only he hadn’t spent two-plus years speculating wildly about things significantly worse than what Horowitz actually found. Horowitz’s report and testimony provided a number of rebukes to various conspiracy theories lodged by Trump. Chief among them is that the whole thing was a ‘witch hunt.’ Horowitz found that the Russia investigation was warranted; he also found no ‘evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions’ to open the Russia probe and four cases into Trump campaign aides.”

Here are additional Trump conspiracy theories Horowitz debunked:

Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

The FBI interfered in the election.

The FBI tried to overthrow Trump.

The FBI planted an informant in his 2016 campaign.

The FBI tried to entrap Trump's campaign aides.

-- Edward O’Callaghan, who worked closely with Rod Rosenstein to oversee Bob Mueller’s investigation, is leaving the Justice Department. (NYT)

-- A Trump staffer at the Treasury Department has stepped down after his mother pleaded guilty to illegally helping him graduate from Georgetown University as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. James Littlefair, an advance man for Secretary Steven Mnuchin, resigned earlier this month. His mother, Karen Littlefair, was accused of paying college admissions consultant Rick Singer $9,000 so that one of his employees would take four online classes in her son's name at Georgetown and Arizona State University. (Politico)

Anthony Rendon, left, celebrates winning the World Series on Oct. 30 with Ryan Zimmerman and Asdrubal Cabrera. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

-- A big blow for Washington: The Nats have lost Anthony Rendon. The Los Angeles Angels agreed to give him a seven-year, $245 million deal, a move that sends the Nationals into next season without a foundational piece of their World Series team. “Rendon’s deal includes a full no-trade clause, no opt-outs and no options … and has zero payment deferrals,” per Jesse Dougherty. “Payment deferrals proved to be a road block during negotiations with the Nationals and ultimately led Rendon into a contract that will pay him $35 million a season through his 36th birthday. Rendon, 29, was in the Nationals’ plans until he hit the free agent market this offseason. The sides couldn’t agree upon a deal during this past year, despite multiple rounds of negotiations … Rendon finished third in MVP voting last season and, across seven years in Washington, established himself as one of the league’s most consistent hitters.”

Some backstory: The last public offer the Nats made to Rendon was for seven years and between $210 million and $215 million. Rendon’s agent, Scott Boras, demanded that his client become the highest-paid third baseman in baseball. That meant beating the eight-year, $260 million extension that Nolan Arenado signed with the Colorado Rockies last spring. Under his deal with the Angels, Rendon now has a higher average annual value than Arenado — by $2.5 million.

Who will play at third base now? Jesse, our reporter on the Nats beat, says that the team is looking closely at Josh Donaldson, who made $23 million last season from a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves. He hit 37 homers and drove in 94 runs. Donaldson reportedly wants a $25 million annual salary and a three-to-four-year deal. Rendon leaving gives Washington enough financial breathing room to get to that number.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. attend a Trump rally in Cincinnati this summer. (Alex Brandon/AP)

-- Donald Trump Jr. got special approval from the Mongolian government to hunt an endangered sheep days after he killed it. Marisa Iati reports: “The Trump administration has sought to strengthen ties with Mongolia, a longtime defense partner that lies between China and Russia, to prepare for Beijing’s growing global influence. In Mongolia, permits to shoot and kill an argali, which are prized for their tusks and meat, are determined largely by politics, connections and money, experts told ProPublica. Trump Jr. received a permit after his hunt — which ProPublica reported is a rare occurrence. Amgalanbaatar Sukh, a scientist who heads an argali research center in Mongolia, told ProPublica that high-level government contacts often determine who gets hunting permits in ways that are opaque to almost everyone else. The government authorized 86 permits to be issued in this year’s hunting season, which runs from July 1 to Sept. 30 ... Trump Jr. also met privately with the Mongolian president, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, during the trip he took with his son..."

-- The Trump administration's push to accelerate the capture of 130,000 wild horses across the West has drawn fire in Congress. A bipartisan group of lawmakers says the move would result in the “most sweeping changes” in federal protections for mustangs and burros since President Richard Nixon signed them into law nearly 50 years ago. (AP)

-- The administration's health-care agenda has been thwarted by an erratic president and feuding aides. Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey Paige Winfield Cunningham and Amy Goldstein go deep: “Though polls show the issue is critically important to voters, Trump has failed to deliver on his most important health-care promises. His plan to dramatically lower the prices consumers pay for prescription drugs has been stalled by internal disputes, as well as by technical and regulatory issues ... And an administration plan to replace the Affordable Care Act has not materialized even as the administration seeks to strike down the law in federal court. In recent days, the conflicts between Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma have spilled into view with damaging leaks about Verma’s use of contractors to boost her profile at a cost of nearly $3 million to taxpayers and an attempt to recoup $47,000 from the government for jewelry and clothing stolen on a work trip ... She, in turn, assigned top staffers to probe the leaks and concluded they came from the HHS general counsel’s office. A person close to Azar denied he had anything to do with the leaks. … While conflicts within agencies and the White House are not unusual, officials said the tension among various players has grown untenable in recent months. …

“Senior advisers have also found it challenging to navigate the president’s moods, interests and mercurial personality, which has led aides to pursue plans that were ultimately scrapped, at times for political reasons. … The president’s defenders and some administration officials say the president has changed the conversation around drug pricing by forcing Republicans to talk about an issue they traditionally ceded to Democrats, and by pressuring pharmaceutical companies to lower some prices, if only temporarily, after shaming some of them by name on Twitter. Retail drug prices fell by 1 percent in 2018, a government report showed, but voters have yet to see significant changes in what they pay at the pharmacy. That changed conversation has yet to find its way into drug pricing legislation supported by Republican leadership, however. A bipartisan drug pricing measure that would cap seniors’ out-of-pocket costs in Medicare, which was negotiated by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden (Ore.), looks increasingly unlikely, even though it is backed by the White House.”

-- Trump has abandoned his administration’s faltering effort to dissolve a key federal agency, a major setback in his three-year battle to make government leaner and more efficient. Lisa Rein and Josh Dawsey report: “The Office of Personnel Management will remain the human resources manager of the civilian workforce of 2.1 million employees, and its functions will not — for the foreseeable future at least — be parceled out to the White House and the General Services Administration.The White House hoped that shuttering the agency of 5,500 employees could serve as a blueprint for eliminating other federal offices as Trump tries to contain the size and scope of a bureaucracy he targeted as duplicative and inefficient — and rein in a workforce he views with skepticism. But an 18-month effort by a top Office of Management and Budget official to eliminate the government personnel office left the plan on life support, despite a bipartisan consensus that the operation is deeply troubled. …

“In recent weeks, Trump soured on continuing the fight after seeing an obscure Washington-area television program about government, according to White House officials … WJLA’s ‘Government Matters’ has aired several segments about the OPM proposal. Top budget office and other White House officials were rushed to meet with Trump the following day. The president told his top advisers that with a win unlikely, the already unpopular plan would bring him poor reviews. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and acting budget director Russell Vought, along with Margaret Weichert, the White House official leading the effort, tried to persuade Trump to keep going in line with conservative principles of shrinking government … But the president stood firm. He has soured on other plans that his aides said he once embraced, including a public-private push for infrastructure, and has sometimes been skeptical of budget-cutting ideas from Mulvaney and his allies in the budget office.”

-- The House passed the $738 billion defense policy bill establishing Trump’s Space Force and giving paid parental leave to federal workers, even as liberals signaled dissatisfaction with compromises. Paul Sonne and Karoun Demirjian report: “Trump said he would sign the bill after striking a deal with House Democrats that permits the creation of his Space Force as a sixth branch of the military, one of his top priorities at the Pentagon, in exchange for extending 12 weeks of paid parental leave to more than 2 million federal workers, a victory for Democratic lawmakers. Federal workers at the moment don’t have guaranteed access to paid family leave. The bill passed in the House on a 377-48 vote. Those who voted against it were primarily liberal Democrats who felt the compromise version of the legislation hammered out with the Republican-led Senate offered up too many concessions, including a top-line authorization that gives $22 billion more to defense than last year, plus another $5.3 billion for disaster recovery on military installations.”

-- Boeing and NASA are fighting, and the aerospace company is deploying its army of high-priced lobbyists on the Hill in an effort to roll the space agency. Christian Davenport reports: Boeing is trying “to force NASA to fast-track the company’s next offering: a new, enhanced second stage that would give the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket dramatically more oomph than even the mighty Saturn V that sent astronauts to the moon during the Apollo era. Developing the second stage would create another potential financial windfall for Boeing. NASA, already stung by delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns in the SLS program, is openly opposed to speeding up development of the upper stage. … NASA wants to slow down work on a project it fears will suffer the same fate as the SLS main stage: More cost overruns. More delays. No moon landings.”

-- Speaking of Boeing: A Federal Aviation Administration analysis of the 737 Max jet that was performed after last year's fatal crashes predicted as many as “15 future fatal crashes within the life of the fleet." Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) revealed the previously secret finding during a House Transportation Committee hearing. (Michael Laris, Ian Duncan and Lori Aratani)

-- Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 12,000 family members and unaccompanied minors last fiscal year, far fewer than the “millions” Trump pledged to arrest months ago. Maria Sacchetti reports: ICE “deported 5,702 family members, a 110 percent jump from the prior year, according to its year-end report, which covers the period from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. Officials also deported 6,351 people who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as unaccompanied minors, a 14 percent increase. Some had arrived in the United States as long as five years ago.”

-- Former Trump workers who were undocumented joined Biden onstage to blast their ex-employer for his immigration policies. Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and David A. Fahrenthold report: “‘I’m going to tell you who is Mr. Trump,’ [Sandra] Diaz told the crowd. ‘How he’s a big liar. . . . He still lies about immigrants. He says we are bad people. And I will stand here and say he lies, because we are good workers and good people.’ A short time later, [Victorina] Morales showed the crowd a photocopy of a certificate she had received from the White House Communications Agency for her service. ‘He talked about immigrants, saying they’re thieves, they’re rapists,’ she said through an interpreter. ‘But I am here showing my face saying we’re not who he says we are. We are hard workers, and here’s proof.’ For the women, it was the first major venture into political advocacy, as they sought to highlight an apparent dissonance between Trump’s message on illegal immigration and the dependence of his company, and his family, on undocumented immigrants. The women who once served Trump’s family are now calling for his ouster.”

-- The mayor of Jersey City said the deadly shooting at a kosher deli in his city was a targeted, anti-Semitic hate crime. Kevin Armstrong, Hannah Knowles, Katie Mettler, Reis Thebault and Griff Witte report: “‘I do believe it is a hate crime,’ Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in an interview. ‘I used the term ‘anti-Semitism,’ and . . . I do believe that the information that we have at this time supports that.’ Across the Hudson River, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed, calling the killings ‘an act of terror.’ ‘This confirms a sad truth,’ de Blasio said of the attack that claimed the lives of two New York natives. ‘There is a crisis of anti-Semitism gripping this nation.’ Investigators would not go as far as the mayors, saying more digging was needed before ascribing a motive.”

-- The Jewish community in Jersey City is young. But even in the few years its members have been living there after being priced out of Brooklyn, they say they have experienced prejudice that has now turned deadly. Deanna Paul and Kevin Armstrong report: “Rabbi David Niederman, executive director of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, told The Post that although they felt anti-Semitism before Tuesday, his community, which includes the father of Tuesday’s 24-year-old shooting victim, Moshe Deutsch, didn’t believe this could happen to them. ‘Unfortunately, very fast it became clear that was a big mistake,’ he said. … [Jersey City] was historically a manufacturing epicenter and did not have a significant ultra-Orthodox community. But that has changed over the past decade, as Brooklyn-based Hasidic families, priced out of neighborhoods like Williamsburg, moved to the other side of the river.”

-- Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism plunges him deep into the fierce campus debates over Israel and Palestinian rights. Julie Zauzmer and Susan Svrluga report: “Jewish Americans, from rabbis to college students, were deeply divided in their opinion of an order ostensibly meant to protect Jews. Advocates for Palestinian rights and for free speech on college campuses feared that the order might be used to punish students for criticism of Israel that they contend is political, not anti-Semitic. … Universities have been pressured by both on-campus and off-campus groups to investigate and punish allegedly anti-Semitic speech, said Will Creeley, a senior vice president of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, even as students and advocates fight bitterly over what is anti-Semitic and what is anti-Zionist. … The wording won’t prevent university officials from feeling that they are obligated to investigate and punish speech protected by the First Amendment, Creeley said. ‘We know that when the federal government tells colleges and universities to jump, they jump,’ he said.”

-- As the 2020 Democratic candidates clash over their past business ties, many on the left are starting to worry that the purity tests are going too far. Sean Sullivan and Matt Viser report: “The Democratic Party has long included a vigorous anti-corporate strain, but now the debate has turned more personal. The candidates’ back-and-forth about their professional and financial ties has put several on the defensive about everything from former legal clients to junior consulting work to donations from company executives. ‘It’s imposing a purity test that you can never win,’ said Rufus Gifford, a longtime Democratic activist and fundraiser who has donated to [Pete] Buttigieg and [Biden], among others. ‘I just think we have to be very careful about the way we talk about it.’ … Democrats like Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a Buttigieg backer who is traveling to Iowa soon to knock on doors, discounted the tit-for-tat. ‘I will be surprised if a single person says "I can’t be for Pete because he worked for McKinsey" or "I can’t be with Elizabeth because she represented a client in a bankruptcy case,"’ Beyer said.”

-- The Trump campaign is using phone location-tracking technology. From the Intercept: “Phunware, an Austin, Texas-based firm, announced the connection in a little-noticed press release in October, touting ‘new and existing customer wins including American Made Media Consultants,’ the consulting firm set up this year by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale to handle advertising services for a variety of official Trump reelection PACs. The release noted that the deal was signed in conjunction with the Trump-Pence 2020 reelection effort. A growing subset of advertising firms rely on data brokers that use third-party apps — from popular mobile games to apps used for checking the weather, perfecting a selfie, and online banking — to harvest vast troves of information about potential voters. Phunware, in a section of its website, discusses the company’s ability to obtain GPS location data and the Wi-Fi network used by an individual, as well as user data that can infer an ‘individual’s gender, age, lifestyle preferences’ — potential tools for identifying and influencing voters.”

-- Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film company reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Travis M. Andrews and Deanna Paul report: “While the agreement would bring one aspect of the ongoing saga to a possible close, Weinstein still faces criminal sex-crime charges in Manhattan that could result in a sentence of life in prison. He has denied all accusations since his arrest last year. The proposed settlement would not require Weinstein, the embattled movie mogul whose alleged behavior propelled the #MeToo movement, to admit fault or personally pay the accusers. If the deal, which was first reported Wednesday by the New York Times, moves forward, it must be formally approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware and a federal judge in New York. The payout for the accusers who choose to participate would come from insurance companies representing the Weinstein Co. as part of bankruptcy proceedings resulting in an overall $47 million settlement. Of this, more than $12 million would be paid to cover a portion of the legal costs of Weinstein and his associates. … It is unclear how many alleged victims would ultimately participate in the settlement. But at least four are not taking part, and some may oppose the deal in court. These include Alexandra Canosa, a television producer who has accused Weinstein of raping, threatening and sexually abusing her several times over the course of five years. Her attorney Thomas Giuffra said in a statement that there is ‘nothing fair or just’ about the proposed deal. ... On Wednesday, Judge James M. Burke in Manhattan increased Weinstein’s bail after a two-day hearing. The former film producer put up a $2 million insurance bond, secured by stocks, bonds and cash."

-- Fox News host Britt McHenry sued the network, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Teo Armus reports: “The 33-year-old Fox Nation host charged that the network, a co-star and several top executives had discriminated, sexually harassed or retaliated against her, following explicit messages sent to her by her former co-host, George Murdoch, also known as ‘Tyrus.’” A spokesperson for Fox News said the network expects the suit will be dismissed: “Ms. McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation.”

-- YouTube unveiled broader anti-harassment policies for threats and insults based on gender, race and sexual orientation. (Taylor Telford)

-- The Federal Reserve and its leaders did something unusual in 2019 for central bankers: They admitted they were wrong in their short- and long-term outlook for the U.S. economy. Heather Long reports: “This year of humility at the Fed has led to a dramatic reversal in policy — from hiking interest rates last year to cutting them in 2019 — putting the economy on solid footing heading into 2020. Since January, when the Fed began changing course, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen more than 600 points, or 25 percent. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, has fallen from 4 percent to 3.5 percent. As Fed leaders completed two days of meetings on Wednesday for the final time this year, the pressure is largely off. The stock market is back at record highs. Unemployment is at a 50-year low, inflation remains tame, and the economy continues to grow at a healthy pace around 2 percent with little chance of a recession. While President Trump’s trade war continues to inflict harm, the Fed’s actions are widely credited with offsetting most of it, at least for the United States.”

-- Two million Americans still don’t have running water, a new report found. Frances Stead Sellers reports: “The report, released by two national nonprofit organizations last month, outlines stark, race-based inequalities: Native American households are 19 times as likely as white households to lack indoor plumbing; blacks and Latinos are twice as likely. The disparities also reflect an urban-rural divide. While the lead-contamination crisis in Flint, Mich., highlighted the perils of aging infrastructure in the nation’s cities, rural communities face special challenges, often lacking the economies of scale to upgrade systems and the local expertise to operate them. The situation is so dire in parts of rural America that experts liken it to that in the developing world.”

-- Sinclair Broadcast Group dropped former Trump special assistant Boris Epshteyn and other political analysts as part of a companywide effort to move away from political commentary. From NBC News: “'We have to shine a light on our value proposition every quarter hour, in every newscast,' the company said in a statement to its staff. ‘Therefore, we will be expanding our local investigative journalism footprint in our daily newscasts. We are excited to dedicate more time in our newscasts to report on critical and relevant issues.’ … Epshteyn’s political commentary, which ran across all 193 stations as part of a Sinclair corporate mandate, has been widely criticized. In a piece last year about immigration on the Southern border, Epshteyn used the word ‘invasion’ to describe the influx of migrants. Sinclair was forced to post a tweet that the viewpoint did not represent the company’s views and that it is ‘committed to fair, unbiased journalism across our stations nationwide.’”

-- On his way out the door, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned a convicted killer whose family hosted a political fundraiser for him last year that raised $21,500 to help retire debt from the governor’s 2015 campaign. From the Courier-Journal: “The brother and sister-in-law of offender Patrick Brian Baker also gave $4,000 to Bevin’s campaign on the day of the fundraiser, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance database. A photo of Bevin attending the July 26, 2018, fundraiser at the home of Eric and Kathryn Baker in Corbin was published six days later in a local paper, the News Journal. … The Friday order was one of 428 pardons and commutations Bevin issued since his narrow loss in November to Democrat Andy Beshear, who was sworn into office Tuesday. The beneficiaries include one offender convicted of raping a child, another who hired a hit man to kill his business partner and a third who killed his parents. [Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele] noted Baker served two years of a 19-year sentence on his conviction for reckless homicide, robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with evidence.”

-- Polls are open today in the U.K. election. At stake is not only Brexit but also Britain’s place in the world. William Booth and Karla Adam report: “The vote — between the two major parties offering the starkest of choices — is set to shape Britain's sense of itself, its union, economy and relations not only with Europe but also the United States, for years to come. There’s no escaping it. This snap election was called because Britain is broken over Brexit. If Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservatives achieve a solid majority in Parliament, they will assuredly plow forward with Brexit. Dreams of a second referendum — of remaining in the E.U. — will be dashed. And by January, one of the dominant partners in the long, lucrative, peaceful, postwar order, manifested by Europe’s political and trade bloc, will go off on its own. A Conservative majority has been widely anticipated, as opinion polls through much of the six-week campaign have showed the party with a lead of 10 points or more. But that advantage may be diminishing. A last major poll published Tuesday night by YouGov predicted the Conservatives would win with a 28-seat majority, less than half the 68-seat majority that was forecast two weeks ago. The pollster said the prediction was within the margin of error and warned that a hung Parliament — or an even larger Conservative majority — is still a possibility.”

-- Johnson appears to have spent part of his Wednesday – and we’re serious about this – hiding in a fridge to avoid an interview with TV anchor Piers Morgan. Jennifer Hassan reports: “While in Yorkshire on Wednesday morning, the man who has vowed to get Brrrr-exit done was approached by the ‘Good Morning Britain’ program as he visited local business Modern Milkman. ‘Morning prime minister, would you come on ‘Good Morning Britain’,' prime minister?’ reporter Jonathan Swain asks before Johnson’s aide appears to mouth an expletive in response to the request. The video then cuts back to seemingly stunned show hosts [Morgan] and Susanna Reid who utter ‘ooh!’ in unison as footage continues to emerge of Johnson and his team giving the reporter the cold shoulder. … ‘I’ll be with you in a second,’ the prime minister says before turning his back on the crowd and walking directly into an oversized refrigerator. ‘It’s a very frosty reception we’ve had so far,’ Swain said while laughing.”

-- Israel is heading to its third election in less than a year after its politicians failed to form a government. Ruth Eglash reports: “In a marathon session Wednesday, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, moved to disband itself and set March 2 as the likely date for the redo of the redo election, after two earlier rounds in September and April. Unless there are some fundamental changes in the race, however, there is little indication that a third round of voting will do anything to unclog the current political stalemate, which has left Israel’s parliamentary system and government paralyzed for nearly a year.”

-- For Canada, the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement brought an end to uncertainty, but concern lingers for the nation’s dairy and aluminum industries. Amanda Coletta reports: “The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, was greeted largely with a communal exhale here, not because it dramatically benefited Canada or modernized trade, but because the country averted worse outcomes, and many worried about its prospects in the midst of an impeachment inquiry. The deal remains to be ratified by the members. The United States is Canada’s largest trading partner — roughly 75 percent of its exports flow to its southern neighbor — and uncertainty over the pact’s future rankled many. The Bank of Canada this month identified trade conflicts as the main risk to Canada’s economy. … But not everyone is pleased. Canada’s main concession in last year’s agreement was to give the United States slightly more access to its dairy market. It also agreed to end a pricing system that limited imports of the industrial milk ingredients known as Class 7 dairy products. Canada’s politically influential dairy lobby has objected to the changes. … Canada’s aluminum industry is also upset. Mexico agreed to tighten the automotive rules of origin for North American steel, but not for aluminum.”

-- After feeling Trump’s wrath, Mexico is breathing a sigh of relief with USMCA. From Mary Beth Sheridan: “That’s not to say the country was thrilled with all of the changes in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. Mexico’s flourishing auto industry will face new limits. Some executives were nervous about toughened enforcement of labor rights. But at least there was an accord.”

-- Trump is expected to meet today with top trade advisers to discuss whether to impose the tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese goods scheduled to go in effect this weekend. From CNBC: “Officials circulated talking points downplaying the repercussions such a tariff hike would have on the U.S. economy ahead of Trump’s meeting with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro. The senior trade advisors are expected to present divergent views during the high-stakes meeting, but the final decision will be up to Trump.”

-- Turkey’s resettlement of refugees in zones previously controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces may further intensify the instability in the region, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said. Missy Ryan reports: “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said he intended to move 1 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey into northern Syria, part of a plan to ease his country’s burden and move Syrian Kurdish forces, which Ankara views as a terrorist threat, away from the Turkish border. Speaking to the House Armed Services Committee alongside Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Esper said the situation in northern Syria had stabilized in recent weeks in areas around a ‘buffer zone’ that Turkey established south of its border. Both Kurdish and U.S. troops were forced to pull back from those areas as Turkish-backed forces moved in.”

-- The U.S. warned North Korea there will be consequences if it follows through on its threats to conduct a missile test as a “Christmas gift.” From the Guardian: “At the UN security council, the US ambassador, Kelly Craft, voiced concern that North Korea was indicating it would test intercontinental ballistic missiles ‘which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons.’ … Hinting at further sanctions, Craft said: ‘If events prove otherwise, we, this security council, must all be prepared to act accordingly.’”

-- The Afghanistan Papers triggered demands for similar accountability in Europe. Rick Noack reports: “The Post’s three-year legal battle over the documents … bore echoes of Europe’s own fights over the analytical legacy of the war in Afghanistan. Norway and Sweden are among the few countries, apart from the United States, that have produced their own country-specific comprehensive reports on their involvement in the war in Afghanistan. In the countries that undertook such efforts, the conclusions were often similar to those of their U.S. counterparts, even though their mandates vastly differed from those of the United States’ Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). … Elsewhere in Europe, however, similar attempts proved to be more complicated. Concerns about the political effect of such reports and practical difficulties were among the key hurdles.”

-- France offered some concessions as it unveiled its pension system overhaul. But that’s unlikely to stop the protests. James McAuley reports: “Only those born after 2004 would experience the new system, Philippe said, and those who were currently 45 or older would not be affected. This was a concession: Earlier proposals had targeted a larger pool of workers, up to those now in their mid-50s. Meanwhile, the official retirement age would remain 62, but 64 would be the age at which the full pension benefit would kick in. Among other details in Philippe’s announcement was the provision of a 1,000-euro minimum pension. The prime minister also assured teachers, who had joined the strike, that they would not lose out under the new system, although the specifics were somewhat unclear. … The unions, however, showed little sign of relenting, and the strikes were slated to continue. Philippe Martinez, the secretary general of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), one of France’s most powerful unions, called on workers to ‘amplify the strike movement.’”

-- Rohingya refugees, cut off from the world, got to watch Myanmar’s rulers go to trial. Miriam Berger reports: “Bangladesh, which has taken in more than 750,000 Rohingya, had shut off Internet service since September in the sprawling and isolated refugee camps that lie along the edge of the tourist hub of Cox’s Bazar. Then suddenly around 10 p.m. Tuesday local time, the camps’ connection to the outside world returned. There were cheers of gratitude — toward Bangladesh for reconnecting the Internet and toward Gambia for supporting the Rohingya’s case on the world stage. But there was also anger and sadness as people caught up on Myanmar’s steadfast denial that it had waged a violent campaign against Rohingya that United Nations investigators concluded had ‘genocidal intent.’”

-- The Chilean air force found what could be debris from a plane that was carrying 38 people when it went missing on Monday. The debris was found 18 miles south of where the plane last made contact. (Guardian)

A CNN reporter had this insight into Trump's state of mind:

Privately, he's stewing. Close adviser says Trump is somewhat taken aback that his actions toward Ukraine are ultimately what led to his likely impeachment: "Frankly, I think he's a little surprised it's the Ukraine thing that's done it." w/ @kaitlancollins and @Kevinliptakcnn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 11, 2019

Some used context clues to find out what obscure TV show about government Trump watches:

Folks , govt wonks have determined that Presdient Trump was very likely watching an episode of @GovMattersTV when he saw a report about the breakup of @USOPM not going well. Very cool that Trump is a Govt wonk as well as a television watcher! https://t.co/ohfb40y67u — Lisa Rein (@Reinlwapo) December 11, 2019

The inspector general's report on the Russia investigation tells us a lot about George Papadopoulos's intentions:

This passage from the IG report tells you quite a lot about George Papadopoulos. pic.twitter.com/P5XDeJojdW — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 11, 2019

Biden's deputy campaign manager denied the Politico report that he has told aides he would serve only one term if elected president:

Lots of chatter out there on this so just want to be crystal clear: this is not a conversation our campaign is having and not something VP Biden is thinking about. https://t.co/mXNEnX6GrU — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) December 11, 2019

After ICE tweeted in celebration of "Human Rights Day," 2020 candidate Julián Castro asked them to stop:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) explained why she doesn't go on Fox News:

I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News.



The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever. https://t.co/Yn1XZ912f7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 11, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. once again mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, this time because Time named her "Person of the Year":

Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick.



How dare you? https://t.co/dnV9mESM6G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2019

And here's the newest member of the National Zoo family:

The name for a baby porcupine is a PORCUPETTE. And we have a new one at @NationalZoo who needs a name of his own! We are asking for your help to pick a name for our prehensile-tailed porcupine born in November. ⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ra5cevxhDK — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) December 11, 2019

Trevor Noah discussed The Post's reporting on the Afghanistan Papers:

Some Trump supporters are threatening civil war if the president is removed from office. One man suggested as he waited to get into Trump's Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday night that he would take up arms to allow the president to remain in power if he were to be convicted by the Senate:

Trump supporters at the president's rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania tell CBS News their thoughts on impeachment and the possibility of his removal: "It would become the second Civil War." https://t.co/jPUmfWREbX pic.twitter.com/bzT0v9oaWN — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2019

Seth Meyers analyzed Trump's use of the label "impeachment light":

Stephen Colbert took a look at Trump's "angry" rally in Hershey, Pa.:

Samantha Bee warned her viewers to stay as far away as possible from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.):

Here’s the video of Boris Johnson walking into a refrigerator to avoid talking to a reporter:

Boris Johnson hides in fridge on live TV while dodging interview on eve of election pic.twitter.com/bpBidNMgnu — The Independent (@Independent) December 11, 2019

And Michelle Obama brought some holiday cheer to underprivileged kids: