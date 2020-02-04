Joe and Jill Biden address supporters on Monday night while they await results at Drake University in Des Moines. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

DES MOINES – Joe Biden’s core message was electability, but the former vice president failed to consolidate support among the majority of Iowa caucus-goers who said choosing a candidate who can beat President Trump was their first priority, according to preliminary entrance polls conducted Monday night.

Just under one-quarter of electability-focused voters supported Biden, while a similar percentage backed former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) each drew about 15 percent support among this group.

By contrast, Biden received only 5 percent support among caucus-goers who said it was most important to nominate a candidate they agree with. Sanders led among this group with 36 percent support.

Because of technical problems, no winner has been called. In fact, the state Democratic Party has still not released any official numbers. It’s therefore important to emphasize the preliminary and anecdotal nature of what we know, but there’s a body of evidence that points to a bad night for Biden.

“It’s a very close race among the top three candidates (Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg) and Biden came a distant fourth,” tweeted Warren chief strategist Joe Rospars.

“With the numbers we’ve seen internally and publicly, we’re running even or ahead of Vice President Biden,” said Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen.

Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz pushed back on his counterparts. “Our own model shows that Biden overperformed in key districts we needed to be competitive in and we feel confident that this is a tight race with bunched up candidates,” he said in a statement that offered no specifics or numbers. “When it comes to the final outcome of the caucuses, this is still a competition for delegates, and the winner will continue to be based on State Delegate Equivalents. We believe that we have won our fair share of them.”

-- Among moderate and conservative voters, who made up about one-third of caucus-goers, about 1 in 4 said they backed Biden, while another quarter backed Buttigieg, and about 1 in 5 supported Klobuchar, according to the entrance polls.

Seniors and moderates buoyed Biden’s support in the caucuses. Scott Clement, the director of our polling unit, notes that 1 in 3 caucus-goers age 65 or older chose Biden as their initial preference while about 1 in 30 voters under age 30 did so, according to the preliminary entrance polls.

-- Biden campaign officials had said they thought he would be viable nearly everywhere, meaning that he’d cross the threshold of getting 15 percent support in the precinct, but observers at several caucus sites reported that he was falling short. My colleagues scattered across the state to observe precinct caucuses. Here are three especially revealing vignettes from the ground that don’t bode well for the former vice president:

1) “In a cramped elementary school gymnasium in Muscatine, supporters of [Biden] and [Warren] were stunned when both candidates failed to receive enough votes to remain viable,” Tim Craig reports. “This was the sort of place where both had hoped to do well. The economy of this Mississippi River town has long revolved around manufacturing. The neighborhoods near the school are a mix of one-story homes with ‘Proud Union Home’ signs in their front yards and grander multistory houses that overlook a country club golf course. In 2016, voters in this precinct were mostly split between Hillary Clinton and [Sanders]. During the general election, Trump narrowly defeated Clinton here — and went on to win Muscatine County, making him the first Republican to do so since 1984. Of the roughly 170 caucus-goers in the gym, only 17 initially voted for Biden and 16 for Warren.

“For an agonizing 25 minutes, supporters for both campaigns strategized about whether they should form an alliance — but with many Warren supporters skeptical of Biden, and vice versa, the effort collapsed. The two camps watched their members scatter, sometimes slapping on the stickers of rivals — most often [Buttigieg], who ended the night there with 73 votes, but also Sanders and [Klobuchar], who came in second and third. ‘I’ve been doing this a long time and this is absolutely crazy that neither Biden nor Warren were viable here,’ said Esther Dean, 83, a Biden supporter and attorney.”

If Biden’s not viable in Muscatine, it’s a red flag.

2) “In the fast-growing Des Moines suburb of Ankeny, local Democrats expected [Buttigieg] and [Warren] to do well, as both had made repeated trips to the area and had large organizing operations,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. “They were surprised when dozens of Sanders supporters showed up and became the largest faction in the precinct. Biden did not have enough support, and his supporters were quickly surrounded, as if by poachers. Jacob Middleton, the precinct captain for Sanders, approached the Biden supporters and asked: ‘Is anyone even considering going for Bernie over here?’ ‘No,’ the disillusioned Biden supporters answered in unison. ‘None?’ he repeated. ‘No,’ they said. … In the end, a handful of Biden supporters, shocked the former vice president didn’t have enough support to move ahead, refused to pick a second choice.”

3) “As the night wore on and the formalities of the caucus taking place in Iowa City’s Englert Theatre took longer than expected, nearly two dozen Biden supporters gathered in the small lobby beneath an exit sign,” Rachel Chason reports. “They realized there was no way their candidate would make it past the first round of voting, and they tried to decide what to do next. The theater was packed with large crowds for other candidates: 300 for Sanders, nearly 200 for Warren and nearly 100 for Buttigieg. It was no surprise — after all, this is the so-called People’s Republic of Johnson County, home to the highest percentage of registered Democrats in the state. But these Biden supporters weren’t sure if either Sanders or Warren could beat the president.

“Gene Murphy, 65, has liked Biden for about 40 years — and caucused for him because he thought he had the best shot of beating Trump. He decided that he would vote first for Biden, then for Buttigieg. … ‘Bernie is great,’ he said, ‘but I don’t see him winning.’”

-- “We’re in this for the long haul,” Biden told supporters at his watch party in Des Moines. “From our indications, it's going to be close. We are going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are.”

-- Biden already has a painful history with Iowa. He dropped out in 1987 after being accused of plagiarizing a speech by British Labour leader Neil Kinnock while in Des Moines. In 2008, he finished fifth in the caucuses here, garnering less than 1 percent of the vote. Months later, Barack Obama would revive Biden’s political career by putting him on the ticket.

-- Operatives agree it’s safe to say that turnout did not break the record set in 2008 but was more comparable to 2016. “The one conclusion from the numbers that were being collected by the media suggested that the eventual winner would receive a lower percentage of the vote than any previous winner since 1972, when the modern caucuses were born,” Dan Balz notes. “But that could end up being the secondary story. On Monday night, it was all about Iowa and not the candidates.”

-- The snafu related to tabulating the results could offer a symbolic reprieve of sorts for Biden. No matter what gets announced by the state party, some campaigns will have a strong incentive to cast doubt on the results. No one has done this more forcefully, so far, than the Biden campaign. His general counsel Dana Remus sent an open letter to the leaders of the Iowa Democratic Party last night expressing concerns about the “considerable flaws” in the caucus reporting system, foreshadowing a possible effort to diminish bad results by casting doubt on the veracity of the numbers.

“The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed. Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide,” Remus wrote. “We believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, tweeted that the “integrity of the process is critical.”

-- State party officials held a second conference call with top officials from the campaigns in the wee hours of this morning. "The party officials told the campaigns that they planned to release caucus results later on Tuesday, and that they are hand-checking results,” Sean Sullivan and Matt Viser report on our live blog. “Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver got into a tense exchange with Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price.”

-- Everyone else tried to claim some success last night. Advisers to Buttigieg and Sanders each distributed internal data to reporters overnight to bolster their claims that they fared well in the unofficial returns.

“By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” said Buttigieg.

“When those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” said Sanders.

“We know there’s delays, but we know one thing — we are punching above our weight,” said Klobuchar.

“The road won’t be easy, but we are built for the long haul,” said Warren.

-- Second-place finishes across many groups served Buttigieg well. My colleague Dan Keating emailed a smart observation from poring over the preliminary entrance polls of voter preferences: “Buttigieg didn’t dominate among any group, but he racked up many silver medals. Buttigieg isn’t leading among voters under 45 – he’s second. He isn’t leading among 45 and older – he’s second. He’s not leading among people with college degrees – he’s second. He’s also second among Democratic voters without a college degree. … He’s second among independents with support from about 2 in 10. He’s roughly tied for second with Warren among self-described liberals (again, about 2 in 10). Buttigieg was second in large cities and second in suburbs.

“It’s not that he’s never first. Preliminary results suggest he led narrowly among women voters. He led in the more rural areas. He won among caucus-goers who called themselves somewhat liberal, the largest contingent. And one of his only clear weaknesses was with ‘very liberal’ Democrats, among whom he garnered support from just over 1 in 10, a distant third behind Warren and Sanders. He was just a nudge ahead of Biden among people who voted for Clinton in the caucus four years ago. And he nabbed (a distant) second among people who opted for Sanders in the 2016 caucus; Sanders won a majority of his past supporters.”

“Among people whose top issue was foreign affairs, Buttigieg was … second. [Biden was first.] Among people whose top issue was healthcare or climate change, he was essentially tied with Sanders for the lead. For voters prioritizing income inequality, he landed a shocking-for-him third behind Sanders and Warren. Among people who said beating Trump is more important than specific policy issues, Buttigieg roughly matched Biden for first. Among caucus-goers who said specific policies are more important, he once again got second, behind Sanders. Buttigieg’s finish in the caucus shows that a lot of silver medals can get you near the top of the podium.”

-- Mike Bloomberg, a candidate who doesn’t have to worry about fundraising and who didn’t compete in Iowa, is also looking like one of the winners from all this chaos. The billionaire former mayor of New York is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into advertisements in the states that vote on Super Tuesday, March 3, when more than half the delegates will be awarded. Bloomberg, who stumped in California on Monday, benefits from a weaker Biden and a fragmented field. He hopes to emerge as the moderate alternative to Sanders or Warren.

-- There’s more danger ahead for Biden. As the race moves to New Hampshire, he has not invested nearly as much as his opponents in the state, putting him at a disadvantage. Biden spent just $5,429 on television and radio advertising in New Hampshire through mid-January. Compare that to $3.6 million from Sanders in that period, and $128,000 from Warren, according to Advertising Analytics. During the same period, Biden spent $5 million in Iowa on TV and radio. Advertising Analytics said on Monday that Biden’s total spending has now increased to $215,000.

“Biden’s campaign has long sought to play down expectations here, given that Sanders and Warren are from neighboring states,” Michael Kranish reports in today’s newspaper from Concord, N.H. “But Biden himself recently delivered a conflicting message. While he stressed he doesn’t need a victory here, he said on Jan. 26 on a local television station, WMUR, that ‘I think I will win New Hampshire.’ … Biden, meanwhile, faces challenges here that may be even greater than those he dealt with in Iowa. The relative lack of minorities, whose support is crucial to his bid, is once again a factor here. Whites make up 91 percent of Iowa and 93 percent in New Hampshire, according to Census Bureau figures. …

“Even the best-run campaign organization in New Hampshire will find it difficult to overcome a poor Iowa finish, according to Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. ‘You can build the boat,’ Scala said, referring to a campaign organization. ‘But you win with the wind in its sails. If you are not the story out of Iowa, your sails can go limp anyway, and it doesn’t matter how well the boat is built.’”

New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner noted that, in the last 17 New Hampshire primaries, 14 winners went on to be elected president, and the other three who occupied the White House finished in second place here. “No one has come in less than second in a New Hampshire presidential primary and gone on to be president,” Gardner said.

-- Sanders led Biden by six points, 24 percent to 18 percent, in a Suffolk University poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters that was published this morning by the Boston Globe and WBZ-TV. Sanders benefits from enduring support among younger voters and independents. Warren garnered 13 percent and Buttigieg got 11 percent. The others were in single digits, while 12 percent said they’re still undecided. The poll was conducted before the caucuses, and public opinion has sometimes shifted dramatically in the week between Iowa and New Hampshire.

MORE ON WHAT WENT WRONG IN IOWA:

-- “The app that the Iowa Democratic Party commissioned to tabulate and report results from the caucuses on Monday was not properly tested at a statewide scale,” the New York Times reports, citing sources who were briefed on the app by the state party. “It was quickly put together in just the past two months … And the party decided to use the app only after another proposal for reporting votes — which entailed having caucus participants call in their votes over the phone — was abandoned, on the advice of Democratic National Committee officials, according to David Jefferson, a board member of Verified Voting, a nonpartisan election integrity organization.”

-- “Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democratic Party, said that local officials were aware of problems with the app since last Thursday and that they had requested state officials resolve the problems — to no avail,” Michael Scherer reports. “When local party officials asked the state party about issues they had with the app, they were referred to a ‘dedicated staffer’ who was not able to solve the problems, he said. ‘We had had so many complaints about the app that we started telling our chairs that if they were having problems with the app then you should call in the results,’ Bagniewski said.

“The state party did not provide any training on how to use the app, he said, adding that while the caucus trainings are done at the county level, the app itself came from the state level. Local officials had trouble downloading the app, getting a PIN to log in, and activating it even when they had a PIN, Bagniewski said. Then, when precinct chairmen tried to call the results in via the hotline, they were placed on hold for as long as two hours, he said. ‘When our chairs are calling, it’s a wait time of an hour and a half or two hours. In some cases, they have dropped the call,’ he said.”

-- “A tech company affiliated with, and funded by, ACRONYM, a Democratic digital nonprofit group that has rapidly expanded in recent years, was responsible for building the Iowa caucus app,” HuffPost reports. “Multiple Democratic sources, including one of the presidential campaigns, confirmed the app’s creator.”

-- “We are validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail,” Iowa Democratic chair Troy Price told reporters in a prepared statement early this morning. “That system is taking longer than expected but it's in place to ensure we are eventually able to report results with full confidence.” His spokeswoman said earlier that they “found inconsistencies,” but she said it was “simply a reporting issue” and insisted that “the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.”

-- The bigger picture: With the eyes of the world on Iowa, Isaac Stanley-Becker calls this “another hiccup in American democracy.”

-- Are Democrats in disarray? “The two top officials overseeing Milwaukee's host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention were sidelined Monday amid allegations of a toxic work culture,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Iowa is the Broward County of caucuses," said Klobuchar spokesman Max Steele, a former communications director at the Florida Democratic Party. (Dave Weigel)



IMPEACHMENT LATEST:

-- House managers and the president’s defenders offered their closing arguments to a Senate that has largely made up its mind. Elise Viebeck, Mike DeBonis and Robert Costa report: “Two days before Trump’s expected acquittal, ... Democrats have nowhere near the two-thirds of the Senate needed to remove Trump from office, and the only remaining drama centered on a few possible swing votes from each party … In a floor speech, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) declined to announce his decision, but asked his colleagues to consider censuring Trump, a less severe rebuke than removal from office that few senators were willing to pursue. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said that he remains undecided about how he will vote. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) condemned the House’s probe while also calling Trump’s behavior ‘shameful and wrong.’ But she said she could not vote to convict. …

“Both the House managers and Trump’s legal team crafted their remarks with a view toward the campaign trail, as voters will decide the future of his presidency. ‘We’re sitting here on the day that election season begins in Iowa. It is wrong. There is only one answer to that, and the answer is to reject those articles of impeachment, to have confidence in the American people, to have confidence in the result of the upcoming election, to have confidence and respect for the last election and not throw it out,’ [Trump lawyer Pat] Cipollone said in his closing remarks. … [Adam] Schiff argued that Trump lacks the character to comport himself properly as president, describing his behavior as ‘far more destructive’ than the actions of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton that triggered their impeachment proceedings. …

"At least 10 Republicans have echoed Sen. Lamar Alexander’s (R-Tenn.) belief that Trump’s conduct was 'inappropriate.' These comments have contributed to speculation that Congress could pursue censure, as Manchin proposed. ‘What the president did was wrong,’ Manchin said in his floor speech. But multiple senators of both parties dismissed the idea as they arrived at the Capitol on Monday. Asked to gauge the appetite for censure among Republicans, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said, ‘ … zero.’ The vast majority of Republicans, he said, believe that Trump committed no wrongdoing and that he has been subjected to a partisan, politically motivated investigation. Several Democrats said they were also uninterested in the idea, calling it a punishment well short of what Trump’s alleged conduct deserves. ‘What he did was an impeachable offense. I think it’s absolutely obvious, and giving a slap on the wrist doesn’t do any good,’ said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).”

-- Trump will deliver his State of the Union tonight, seizing the dais on the cusp of his Senate acquittal to make the case for a second term. Philip Rucker and Seung Min Kim report: “The theme of Trump’s speech will be ‘the Great American Comeback’ ... Trump plans to present a vision of ‘relentless optimism,’ as one aide put it, and to summon lawmakers from both parties to work together on economic policies and other issue areas. But the traditionally presidential tone previewed by the White House has been belied by the president’s own messages of discord and disunity, and his vow to seek retribution on the Democrats he feels wronged him by searing his impeachment into history. …

“It is an open question whether Trump will use the address to complain as he has in other forums about his impeachment or to prematurely celebrate the trial’s likely outcome. Some Republican lawmakers have urged the president not to do so, in part because the Senate is not expected to vote to formally conclude its trial until Wednesday. … In a briefing with reporters to preview the speech, a senior administration official said Trump would focus on five issue areas: a ‘blue-collar boom’ for which he credits his trade negotiations with China, Mexico and Canada; domestic policies to help working families, including paid family leave; health care; illegal immigration; and national security. … Trump also plans to use the speech to sound appeals to his conservative base. For instance, he intends to pitch a tax break to support scholarships for private and religious schools, a pet issue for advocates on the right.”

-- Two Trump aides quietly spend months compiling Trump’s SOTU speech and allow him to take credit for it. From the Times: “In this White House, writing his speech is a job best done anonymously, and by all accounts, [Vince] Haley and [Ross] Worthington understand that. … Several months ago, an email circulated through the administration, as it has in years past, asking everyone from policy advisers to cabinet officials to submit their top-line achievements and talking points for review. From their perch in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Mr. Haley and Mr. Worthington assembled the suggestions with input from other aides. … Trump also passed along scraps of paper scribbled with sentences or themes he wanted included in the speech, and had those forwarded to his writers. As this year’s draft began to take shape, Mr. Haley and Mr. Worthington received high-level edits from [Stephen] Miller, with occasional feedback from Anthony R. Dolan, the former chief speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan who works in the White House as an adviser for planning.”

-- Another Trump aide who often goes uncredited is Gabe Perez, the man tasked with managing the president’s teleprompter. From Politico: “It’s a talent Perez has honed over nearly four years in what some describe as one of the White House’s toughest jobs. Hired by chance after the Trump campaign Googled ‘teleprompters’ and the company he worked for in New York came up, Perez has become the one person Trump trusts to manage his oratory acrobatics, embellishments and ad-libs during even the most scripted appearances. ‘It’s like a high-wire act with no safety net,’ said Jason Miller, Trump’s former communications strategist said.”

-- Trump is already plotting revenge on John Bolton, per Vanity Fair: “Republicans briefed on Trump’s thinking believe that the president is out for revenge against his adversaries. ‘It’s payback time,’ a prominent Republican told me last week. ‘He has an enemies list that is growing by the day,’ another source said. Names that came up in my conversations with Republicans included Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Mitt Romney, and John Bolton. ‘Trump’s playbook is simple: go after people who crossed him during impeachment.’ Several sources said Bolton is at the top of the list.”

-- The White House excluded CNN from its annual pre-SOTU lunch for news anchors. This came after the Trump campaign removed a Bloomberg News reporter from an Iowa news conference. A campaign official said the move was in keeping with campaign policy, per the Wall Street Journal.

The CDC released this illustration of the ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the new coronavirus, which caused the outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Reuters)

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- The second coronavirus death outside mainland China was reported in Hong Kong, as the outbreak continues to spread. Simon Denyer, Derek Hawkins and Adam Taylor report: “China’s National Health Commission reported Monday that there are 20,438 confirmed cases in China, including 15 in Hong Kong and eight in Macao. The self-governing island of Taiwan reported 10 cases. The World Health Organization reported 146 confirmed cases in 23 countries outside China. … The United States recorded its 11th case of the coronavirus, with a couple from central California falling ill after the husband’s trip to China’s Hubei province at the epicenter of the outbreak.”

-- States are scrambling to carry out Trump’s coronavirus travel order. Lena Sun, Lori Aratani, William Wan and Antonio Olivo report: “In interviews, state officials said the order came on Friday with no advance notice and little planning. The restrictions ban non-U.S. citizens who recently visited China from entering the country and quarantine Americans who visited Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, within the past 14 days. (Immediate relatives of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and flight crew members are exempted from the ban.) … ‘The way this was rolled out is concerning. This is not the kind of thing you want to do on the fly because that creates chaos.’ said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green. … Local jurisdictions are responsible for quarantine once people leave airports, officials have said. That has left authorities struggling to implement a system they had less than three days to devise.”

-- The spread of the virus threatens to strain U.S.-China relations and the global health system. David Nakamura and Anna Fifield report: “The rapid spread of the virus has put Beijing on the defensive for what critics have called a slow initial response to contain it and a lack of transparency over the scale of the outbreak. In a briefing for reporters, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman attempted to deflect blame by citing an ‘overreaction’ from the U.S. government that has ‘spread fear’ and set a ‘bad example’ for other nations. … She asserted that the administration has not offered ‘any substantial assistance’ to combat the virus … The Trump administration offered a tempered response Monday. [Trump] made no public remarks, while the State Department declined to comment."

-- China built a massive hospital in 10 days to combat the coronavirus. It’s still not enough. Michael Brice-Saddler reports: “The facility’s first patients arrived Monday, according to Chinese state media. Huoshenshan’s swift construction was the product of a round-the-clock effort fueled by 4,000 workers and 1,000 construction machines, according to China Daily. … According to the Associated Press, the two-story, 600,000-square-foot hospital features doubled-sided cabinets and ventilation systems that essentially quarantine patients, allowing hospital staff to deliver supplies without entering their rooms. The building also contains infrared scanners that can detect whether any employees have a fever — one of the coronavirus’s telltale symptoms. … But even in the early days of Huoshenshan’s construction, it quickly became apparent that the facility would not be large enough to mitigate bed shortages as the virus continues to spread.”

-- “With Britain's exit from the European Union official, at long last, the two partners on Monday began to squabble over their future relationship, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson huffing that he would rather leave the economic bloc without a free-trade deal than see Britain shackled to fusty European rules,” William Booth and Michael Birnbaum report: “At the same hour in Brussels, E.U. chief negotiator Michel Barnier outlined the bloc’s demands, declaring that Europe will agree to free trade only if Britain submits to the continent’s regulations. And so begins an 11-month transition period, when all this may or may not be sorted out. In this messy and drawn-out split, after 47 years together, the divvying up of the stuff is not so easy. Britain under Johnson is now all about cutting loose and ‘going global’ and making side deals with the Americans and Australians, while Europe is all about the need preserve a ‘level playing field,’ if Britain wants to be a friend with privileges — meaning access to its single market of 450 million consumers.

“In broad strokes, in language orotund and marked by the clever turns of phrase he perfected as an Oxford-educated, Fleet Street columnist, the prime minister laid out his vision for a post-Brexit Britain that is a world champion for free trade. He mixed his metaphors, but his message was clear. Britain is a ship in ‘the slipway’ ready to set sail, a rocket ‘on the launchpad’ ready to blast off, a butterfly ‘leaving its chrysalis.’ ‘We are reemerging after decades of hibernation as a campaigner for global free trade,’ Johnson said. ‘And, frankly, it is not a moment too soon, because the argument for this fundamental liberty is now not being made.’ The prime minister took a subtle swipe at President Trump, warning his audience that trade wars and tariff barriers are in vogue [from Brussels to Beijing and Washington] — and that is a bad thing.”

-- In a fight for national preservation, Greece is paying parents a baby bonus to boost birthrate. (The Guardian)

-- Leaked audio shows that the regime in Tehran knew immediately that one of its own missiles downed the Ukrainian passenger jet. Erin Cunningham and Isabelle Khurshudyan report: “A leaked audio file and transcript were published late Sunday by Ukraine’s 1 1 television channel. They included an exchange between an Iranian air traffic controller and a pilot who said he saw a missile hit Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8. ‘Flares on route, as if from a missile,’ the pilot of an Aseman Airlines flight from Shiraz to Tehran said to the controller, according to the transcript. The controller responded that the tower was not informed of any missile activity in the area. ‘That surely is light from a missile,’ the pilot said. Later he said, ‘We saw an explosion, a big flare from the explosion.’”

-- The U.S. added a “low yield” nuclear weapon to its submarine arsenal. The low-yield missile joins other more powerful weapons aboard. The deployment is the first major addition to the strategic nuclear arsenal and is a departure from the Obama administration’s policy of depending less on nuclear weapons in pursuit of a nuclear-free world. (AP)

-- The president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp due to White House pushback over plans to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Steve Hendrix and Ruth Eglash report: “Sources among Israeli settler groups and within the prime minister’s circle, according to the reports, blame Kushner for a split in the administration, portraying U.S. Ambassador David Friedman as more willing to see Israel annex the settlements in short order and Kushner resisting fast action. The move would allow Netanyahu to shore up right-wing support in advance of national elections here in March, observers say. … Netanyahu said hours after the plan’s release that he planned to bring annexation before his cabinet within days. Friedman told reporters that day that the timing was up to Israel. … But Kushner, in interviews and reportedly in conversations with Israeli officials, put the brakes on, saying the move should wait on a new government to be formed after next month’s vote.”

-- Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who deepened ethnic tensions and enriched himself at the public’s expense, died in Nairobi at 95. Yamiche Alcindor reports: “Mr. Moi was one of the last of Africa’s so-called Big Men, who presided over their countries in increasingly despotic ways. During 24 ruinous years in power, he curtailed political freedom, presided over the stagnation of Kenya’s economy and encouraged patronage politics. He enshrined his name on currency, schools, an international airport and other prominent sites throughout the East African country. Despite condemnation by human rights groups and allegations that he had stolen millions of dollars in aid money, Mr. Moi’s ties to the United States remained strong because of Kenya’s staunch anti-communism and relative stability in a region ravaged by war and by leaders who were even more erratic.”

Kim Kardashian West thanks Trump for his work on criminal justice at a June event promoting the hiring of ex-offenders. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS THAT SHOULDN’T BE OVERLOOKED:

-- Most of Trump’s grants of clemency have bypassed the Justice Department and go to well-connected offenders. Beth Reinhard and Anne Gearan report: “As the administration takes its cues from celebrities, political allies and Fox News, thousands of other offenders who followed Justice Department rules are waiting, passed over as cases that were brought directly to Trump leaped to the front of the line. For more than 125 years, the Office of the Pardon Attorney in the Justice Department has quietly served as the key adviser on clemency, one of the most unlimited powers bestowed on the president by the Constitution. Under Trump, the pardon office has become a bureaucratic way station, according to government data and interviews with lawyers, criminal justice advocates, and former pardon and White House officials. … Ronald Reagan set a low bar with 669 decisions during his first three years; 3,993 petitions processed during Barack Obama’s first three years reached a high-water mark. Trump has ruled on only 204 clemency requests — 24 approvals and 180 denials. That is the slowest pace in decades.”

“The joy you get finding meritorious people, working on those cases, making recommendations that go to the White House, seeing people receive the grants — you feel like you’ve done something,” said Larry Kupers, the former head of the office, who quit last year. “If that’s not happening, it feels like you are spinning your wheels.” Asked what advice he would give offenders seeking leniency, Kupers said: “Find a way to get to Kim Kardashian. I’m very serious about that.”

-- Hundreds of pages of FBI witness interviews from former special counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election were declassified after BuzzFeed News and CNN filed a FOIA: “The documents also contained a summary of an interview that Kushner … had with FBI agents and federal prosecutors in November 2017. But the five-page summary, known as an FBI 302, was almost entirely redacted. Intelligence agencies are still reviewing another Kushner interview summary from 2018 for classified information. Kushner’s interview summaries have been some of the most highly sought-after records from Mueller’s investigation; they were requested by the House Judiciary Committee last year as part of its impeachment inquiry. … In addition to Kushner’s interview summary, the FBI and the Justice Department turned over 289 pages of heavily redacted summaries of interviews from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.”

-- Testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s trial ended early after an accuser broke down sobbing when asked about a childhood sexual assault. Shayna Jacobs reports: “Jessica Mann's cries echoed through the Manhattan courtroom… Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon tried to comfort the fragile witness outside the presence of the jury… Mann — in a 2014 email to an ex-boyfriend — referred to a ‘sexual assault’ that did not appear to be one of the nonconsensual encounters she attributes to the Oscar-winning producer. She was shaking and too upset to speak when defense lawyer Donna Rotunno asked if the mention had to do with abuse from her younger years. … Weinstein provided ‘all the validation I needed,’ [Mann] wrote to a boyfriend, a successful actor, who she said was critical of her Weinstein connection. Mann was on the witness stand for nearly a full day of grueling cross-examination. She had to answer for her history of interactions with Weinstein, particularly why she remained in a five-year consensual relationship with the producer who she now alleges raped her in 2013.”

-- Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie abruptly fired his No. 2, James Byrne, after five months on the job. But it's not clear why. There was only a brief, cryptic statement that said his ouster was effective immediately, per Politico.

-- Trump once said everyone should “stand proudly” for the national anthem. But he fidgeted and air-conducted at his own Super Bowl party as “The Star-Spangled Banner” rang. Kim Bellware reports: “In an Instagram video taken by a guest and later shared with the Miami Herald, other attendees — including members of the first family — are seen standing calmly with hand over heart as ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays. The 20-second clip using the front-facing-camera mode shows Trump doing neither. Instead, the president is seen fidgeting, pointing around the room, straightening his jacket and at one point waving his fingers in the air as if conducting an invisible orchestra.”

-- Conservative talk radio figure Rush Limbaugh said he has advanced lung cancer. Paul Farhi reports: “‘I thought about not telling anybody,’ he said on the air from his home studio in West Palm Beach, Fla. ‘It is what it is. You know me, I’m the mayor of Realville. This has happened, and my intention is to come here every day I can and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.’”

-- Two women died and a child was wounded in a shooting at a residence hall in Texas A&M University at Commerce. Paulina Firozi reports: “The toddler is in stable condition, the university’s police chief, Bryan Vaughn, said ... Police found the women’s bodies after a student who lives in the residence hall called police at 10:17 a.m. Central time… Police did not identify a suspected shooter and did not provide additional details at the news conference.”

