THE BIG IDEA: President Trump did not mention impeachment during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but it loomed large on the eve of his foregone acquittal by the Senate. Many of the Republican jurors in the trial chanted “four more years” as he stepped to the podium, and they interrupted him 128 times for applause during a 77-minute speech.

Not a single Republican in the House broke ranks to vote for either article of impeachment seven weeks ago. Every Republican senator has now announced that they will vote this afternoon against convicting the president, except for Mitt Romney, who has not revealed his intentions either way.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who quit the Democratic Party in December after opposing impeachment, stood on the GOP side of the center aisle last night and sought Trump’s attention to get a handshake. Trump held a rally last Wednesday in Van Drew’s district — which he carried in 2016 — to ensure the party-switcher will fend off a GOP primary challenge to hold the seat.

Trump has never been more popular than he is right now among Republicans, at the elite and grass-roots levels. A Gallup poll released yesterday put Trump’s approval rating at 49 percent, the highest point of his presidency so far. One big reason: His approval among Republicans rose by six points since early January to 94 percent. That’s three points higher than his previous personal best.

At the Republican caucuses in Iowa on Monday night, Trump received 97.1 percent of the vote. Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh have campaigned hard against Trump, and both were in Des Moines this weekend, but they were greeted by small crowds and little appetite among Republicans to break with the president who staged a hostile takeover of the party four years ago after finishing second in the Iowa caucuses.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) arrives for Trump's State of the Union address. (Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters)

-- Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced on Tuesday that she will vote to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment passed by the House. “I believe that the president has learned from this case,” she told CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell. “​The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson. … I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future.” Other Republicans – including Rob Portman (Ohio), Joni Ernst (Iowa) Shelley Moore Capito (W.V.) – have used variations of the talking point that Trump has learned his lesson.

But there is no evidence that Trump has been chastened. There have been no suggestions that he feels any contrition at all for the alleged scheme to coerce Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden by freezing military assistance and withholding a White House meeting.

Trump was even asked directly about Collins’s claim that he learned a lesson during a two-hour, off-the-record lunch with television anchors to preview the speech. The president replied that he has done nothing wrong. “It was a perfect call,” said Trump, repeating a mantra he’s used for months.

The Washington Post didn’t attend the lunch, but several participants described it to Josh Dawsey and Phil Rucker: “Trump expressed frustration with former national security adviser John Bolton, who the president said had turned on him. Trump also mocked Bolton by saying that he always wanted to be called ‘ambassador,’ even internally at the White House, and that his ambassadorship to the United Nations in the mid-2000s was a recess appointment.

“Trump also said he wanted to block Bolton’s forthcoming book from being published, according to two people familiar with knowledge of the lunch. The White House has only said that the book has classified information and that Bolton needs to make changes to the book. Bolton is said to allege that Trump tied aid to Ukraine to politically motivated investigations of his opponents, and people familiar with the project say it is unflattering to the president. The president told the anchors that Bolton could have written the book once Trump left office but that doing it while Trump is still in office ‘is not right.’”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) holds up a school choice logo on the Republican side of the aisle during the State of the Union address. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

-- Getting acquitted is not the same thing as being exonerated, but Trump will probably portray it as just that during his looming victory lap. After all, he said last year that Bob Mueller’s report represented “complete and total exoneration,” even though the former special counsel went out of his way to say that it was not. He even detailed 10 cases of possible obstruction of justice.

-- Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani even told NPR yesterday that the president should continue pushing for a Biden investigation once he’s acquitted. "Absolutely, 100%," Giuliani said. “I would have no problem with him doing it. In fact, I'd have a problem with him not doing it.”

-- Opposing impeachment has been a fundraising gold mine for Republicans. “Donation pages for WinRed — the GOP’s online fundraising tool — that included the word ‘impeach’ or ‘impeachment’ raised 300 percent more than pages that did not,” per Politico. “Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who himself has been catapulted from the back benches of Congress to Trump’s Twitter feed through his role defending the president during impeachment, compared the uptick in energy and fundraising dollars to the bitter confirmation fight over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.”

-- Dozens of prominent Republican surrogates who traveled to Iowa on Monday as a show of force for Trump at the GOP caucuses wore MAGA-style hats that said "Keep Iowa Great" on their chartered flight home:

-- There are daily reminders of the extent to which Trump now dominates Republican politics, even though he did not even join the party until 2009. For example, Trump repeatedly humiliated Jeff Sessions, culminating with his termination, after the then-attorney general recused himself from overseeing the Justice Department’s probe of Russian connections with the Trump campaign in 2016. Sessions is now running in a crowded GOP primary to wrest back the Alabama Senate seat he gave up so he could join the administration. Lacking the president’s support, Sessions launched a new campaign commercial yesterday to highlight that he was the first senator to endorse Trump in 2016. “While the others were hiding under their desks, … I knew he was the one to make America great again,” Sessions says to the camera, as he dons his four-year-old MAGA hat. “And I’ll keep fighting for President Trump and his agenda.”

-- Trump made no effort to unify the nation at the end of the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Instead, he used his third State of the Union to demonstrate anew that his reelection strategy for 2020 is to follow the same base-first playbook that worked in 2016: Divide and conquer.

He took at least three digs at former president Barack Obama, including his handling of the economy, Cuba and immigration. “If we hadn’t reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success,” Trump said.

Trump awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a surprised Rush Limbaugh during the speech was also emblematic of this. Limbaugh, who said earlier this week that he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer, has contributed mightily to the polarization. He’s a divisive figure who has been accused over the years of making racist and misogynistic comments on his nationally syndicated radio show. For what it’s worth, like Trump, Limbaugh spent several years pushing the totally discredited conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States and has never apologized.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said in his State of the Union. “Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation [and] the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, … I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

“Oh, no,” an unknown Democrat yelled from their side of the chamber when Trump announced the award. “Thank you, Rush,” an unknown Republican yelled from their side.

-- While Trump extended no olive branches, he threw plenty of other red meat to his base. He promised to fight to protect prayer in public schools, advocated restrictions on abortion rights and pledged to protect the right to bear arms, which he said is “under siege all across our country.”

-- The president also offered an implicit reminder that he’s pushed a party that once proudly and unabashedly championed free markets in the direction of protectionism. Trump boasted last night about replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement with the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “Unfair trade is perhaps the single biggest reason that I decided to run for president,” he said. “Many politicians came and went, pledging to change or replace NAFTA, … and then absolutely nothing happened. But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises.”

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was the only Republican senator who voted against ratifying the USMCA last month because of principled conservative objections that it makes trade less free. Other Republicans grumbled privately about the deal’s flaws, and its concessions to organized labor, but they backed the deal anyway.

-- Trump is talented at the transactional elements of party politics. During his speech, Trump singled out for praise several Republican senators who have defended him during the trial: He endorsed John Barrasso’s highway bill, Thom Tillis’s proposal to allow people to sue sanctuary cities, Chuck Grassley’s efforts to reduce prescription drug prices and Tim Scott’s work on economic opportunity zones “as part of our great Republican tax cuts.” Trump also praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for confirming 187 of his judicial nominees. “Thank you, Mitch,” he said, “and we have many in the pipeline.”

-- But the president has always defined himself politically as much by whom he’s against as what’s he’s for. Last night, he attacked Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor for vetoing a school voucher program opposed by teachers unions. He ripped the city of New York and the state of California for not fully cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. He slammed the 132 Democrats who have endorsed Medicare-for-all and accused them of wanting to give taxpayer-funded health care to undocumented immigrants, to which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mouthed “not true.” Trump declared: “To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care.”

-- What people will remember from last night is that neither Trump nor Pelosi and Democratic leaders tried to hide their mutual disdain for one another. After Trump appeared to snub Pelosi by not shaking her outstretched hand at the start of the speech, the speaker of the House ripped up a printout of his speech into four separate piles as he concluded. Asked why she tore up the speech, Pelosi told reporters: “It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.”

The seven House impeachment managers sat together. Rank-and-file Democrats like Lois Frankel from Florida approached Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to get selfies before Trump’s arrival. This is Trump’s final State of the Union address before voters get to render their own verdict on his tenure.

-- The Fact Checker team flags 31 false or misleading statements by the president. The annual speech was “once again chock-full of stretched facts and dubious figures,” Glenn Kessler, Sal Rizzo and Sarah Cahlan report. “Many of these claims have been fact-checked repeatedly, yet the president persists in using them.”

-- “Trump claimed the U.S. economy is ‘roaring’ and ‘the best it has ever been.’ … The broad consensus among economists is that the U.S. economy is doing well, but these are not unprecedented times,” Heather Long reports. “In a number of ways, the current economy is the best the nation has seen since the late 1990s.”

-- Aaron Blake’s four takeaways: 1. Impeachment bad blood spills over. 2. A (repeatedly) overstated economic case. 3. Running against Barack Obama. 4. The Rush Limbaugh moment was obviously designed to elicit a reaction.

-- Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders took the lead after partial results were released from the marred Iowa caucuses. Toluse Olorunnipa, Annie Linskey and Chelsea Janes report: “According to the early results, which Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said represented 62 percent of the state’s precincts, Buttigieg was leading with 26.9 percent of the state’s delegates, followed by Sanders with 25.1 percent. Sanders won some bragging rights with a popular-vote lead, with 28,220 to Buttigieg’s 27,090. [Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden] were in third and fourth place with 18.3 and 15.6 percent of the delegates, respectively — disappointing results for candidates who have sought to push the idea that they are most electable. They ranked in the same positions in the popular vote.

“The full results remained delayed Tuesday after a complex caucus process plagued by technical difficulties in its reporting system that began Monday night and continued with no clear timeline for a resolution. The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday that it was continuing to try to verify the results, collecting boxes of presidential preference cards and pushing precincts to report their results as quickly as possible. … Buttigieg’s voice seemed to crack Tuesday as he acknowledged the unprecedented nature of his success. …

“While Sanders came out on top in the popular vote, the overall turnout figures — comparable to 2016’s but far below the record numbers that launched Barack Obama’s candidacy in 2008 — indicated that his pledge to energize an army of young and first-time voters had not been fulfilled. …The muddled results served to persuade lower-tier candidates to stay in the race, making the Democrats’ challenge to select a standard-bearer all the more difficult. ... [Amy] Klobuchar was in fifth place in Iowa, according to the partial results, with 12.6 percent of the state’s delegates. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang trailed behind with 1.1 percent, and businessman Tom Steyer had 0.3 percent." Klobuchar told supporters at a campaign stop in Concord, N.H.: "I’m someone that thrives in chaos. You want a steady hand in chaos, right?"

-- Iowa Democrats kept their caucusing app secret to prevent hacks. Instead, they got confusion and chaos. Isaac Stanley-Becker and Michael Scherer report: “Some explanations for the meltdown began to emerge — including the fact that many precinct organizers had not been able to adequately test the app designed for reporting results to party headquarters. But questions also remained about why the state party chose Shadow, a Democratic-aligned start-up, for such a high-stakes moment. The app had been rolled out for testing in mid-January, just weeks before the caucuses. The delay was intentional, according to a state party official …

"Iowa Democrats waited to introduce the software to avoid giving potential hackers time to penetrate it, the official said, adding that the party chose to keep the name of the vendor secret on the advice of national cybersecurity consultants. In the end, the problem on caucus night was not a hack. Nor could it be explained alone by difficulty in downloading the software. It was a more basic coding error that caused the problems. When caucus leaders started successfully reporting data through the app, a separate system also developed by Shadow collated the information but spit out only partial results, according to a person familiar with the events.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We feel really terrible about that," said Gerard Niemira, CEO of the political technology company Shadow, which developed the failed Iowa caucuses app. (Bloomberg News)



-- The caucus mess – and an emboldened Trump – are fueling Democratic anxiety. Matt Viser reports: “The Democratic five-alarm fire has begun. Around the country on Tuesday, Democrats found themselves baffled by the circumstances engulfing their party — even one that is known for, and sometimes takes pride in, its tendency to overreact with worry. ‘This is just one sad week,’ said former senator Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.). ‘While I am having these very dark, sad feelings about the Senate GOP and a whitewash, here comes this mess in Iowa,’ Boxer said, referring to the impeachment trial. ‘This is a wake-up call. We’re going to be tested.’ … Democrats were concerned that turnout for the caucuses, which party officials just weeks ago predicted would hit record levels due to voter enthusiasm to take on Trump, apparently fell short of expectations, potentially suggesting a lack of enthusiasm for the candidates. … The combination of the muddled result, a botched process that forced the Iowa Democratic chairman to apologize late Tuesday, and the low participation levels was demoralizing to many in the party.”

-- The results emboldened Mike Bloomberg, who didn't compete in Iowa. “Bloomberg authorized his advisers Tuesday morning to double television spending for his own presidential campaign," Paul Schwartzman and Michael Scherer report. "The campaign has also been authorized to hire more staff, said a person familiar with the strategy. Bloomberg told a noontime crowd [in Detroit] Tuesday that he was sleeping on a plane last night, woke up and asked an aide what had happened in the Iowa caucuses. He said the aide answered, ‘Nothing.’ ‘I still can’t figure out what happened,’ Bloomberg said to laughter. ‘More than any other candidate, we have the momentum.’”

-- Facing a cash crunch, Biden’s campaign tried to reassure jittery donors on a conference call that the former vice president can still win Nevada and South Carolina. (CNBC)

-- Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner saw their campaign’s Super Bowl ad as a way of making inroads with black voters. From the Times: “Several senior Trump aides expressed skepticism of Mr. Kushner’s belief that broad numbers of black voters, whose views of the president are overwhelmingly negative, are persuadable. … Mr. Trump himself was a motivating factor for turning out African-American Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. Voter participation among black people in 2018 grew from the 2014 midterms, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Despite those numbers and the skepticism from colleagues, Mr. Kushner has been advising Mr. Trump that black voters can be converted into supporters if they are simply educated on his policies. Mr. Trump’s biggest challenge, Mr. Kushner has told people, is a ‘knowledge gap’ on many of the president’s accomplishments, particularly on the issue of criminal justice reform, which Mr. Kushner has spearheaded.”

-- Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic primary in the special election to replace the late congressman Elijah Cummings, defeating the revered lawmaker’s widow in Baltimore. Mfume is considered likely to easily reclaim the deep-blue seat he held more than 20 years ago. (Jenna Portnoy)

-- An increasing number of Republicans are acknowledging they need to begin addressing climate change and offering solutions to have any hope of retaking the House. Steven Mufson reports: “In poll after poll, large numbers of young and suburban Republican voters are registering their desire for climate action and say the issue is a priority. And their concern about climate change is spreading to older GOP supporters, too. … The GOP is still hammering out details, but some critics say the new Republican approach to climate change looks a lot like the old one. In addition to trees, senior Republicans are said to be considering tax breaks for research, curbs on plastic waste and big federally funded infrastructure projects in the name of adaptation or resilience. The already well-worn buzzword ‘innovation’ will be their rallying cry, and natural gas, despite its carbon emissions, will be embraced.”

-- The overall death toll of the coronavirus has reached 492. Chinese authorities reported total confirmed cases now top 24,000. More than 3,000 are in critical condition. (Shibani Mahtani, Anna Fifield, Derek Hawkins and Siobhán O’Grady report in our live blog.)

-- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam instituted a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors arriving from China, bowing to increasingly strident demands from striking health workers on the island. Mahtani reports: “Separately, the Hong Kong government will also shut cruise terminals in the city. On Wednesday morning, a cruise ship docked in Hong Kong — initially bound for Taiwan but turned away — with several suspected cases of infections among crew on board. Lam described the measure on Wednesday as 'very strict' and said her government believes there would be a ‘substantial drop’ in cross-boundary travel. Implementing such a move is politically sensitive for Hong Kong, which likely needs Beijing’s approval for such a measure despite having its own immigration system.”

-- Some 530 Americans stuck in the Wuhan area were evacuated after extended delays that appear to be linked to the political frictions between Beijing and Washington. Fifield reports: “Some had been in the airport for 48 hours waiting for information, with speculation that flight authorizations had been delayed by Chinese authorities. … For many of the hundreds of Americans at the airport, the evacuation had been a frustrating experience, compounded by the fact that the U.S. government had evacuated its consulate in Wuhan immediately after the city at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak went into lockdown. … Those difficulties have been compounded, some Americans in the city say, by a feeling that their government has deserted them. ‘We’re like refugees here,’ said one woman from New Jersey who was visiting family in Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holiday when she got trapped in the city. … Furthermore, [Americans] described scenes of chaos at the airport, with no officials there to help them and not even a sign indicating where to gather. This was in contrast to the Russian evacuation, where consular officials had set up an information desk with a Russian flag and had provided buses to bring Russian citizens through the checkpoints into the airport.”

-- Ten aboard a cruise ship anchored in Japanese waters tested positive for the virus. The roughly 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the ship will be quarantined for two weeks. (Simon Denyer)

-- The FDA approved a new diagnostic test to check people for the virus. The emergency authorization allows public health labs across the country to use the test. The move will speed up testing that, until now, had all taken place at the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta. (Hawkins)

-- The U.S. oil industry is already suffering from the coronavirus’s effects. From the NYT: “Just a few weeks after the outbreak of the virus, daily Chinese oil demand is already down 20 percent because of dwindling air travel, road transportation and manufacturing. Since China consumes 13 of every 100 barrels of oil the world produces, every oil company is being hit to some extent.”

-- House Democrats urged the Trump administration to seek emergency funding for the outbreak. In a letter Tuesday, House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) say it’s clear that “further resources will be necessary to support an aggressive and comprehensive government-wide response to the 2019 novel Coronavirus, both domestically and internationally.” (Erica Werner)

-- Have you seen or experienced any racism, xenophobia or other forms of discrimination connected to the coronavirus epidemic? If you have, The Post wants to hear your story. Fill out this form, and one of our colleagues may follow up with you.

-- The U.S. is pushing an effort to develop a 5G alternative to Chinese communications giant Huawei. From the Journal: “The plan would build on efforts by some U.S. telecom and technology companies to agree on common engineering standards that would allow 5G software developers to run code on machines that come from nearly any hardware manufacturer. That would reduce, if not eliminate, reliance on Huawei equipment. Companies including Microsoft Corp., Dell Inc. and AT&T Inc. are part of the effort, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.”

-- Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the U.S. Central Command, met with officials in Baghdad amid tensions over the strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Missy Ryan reports: “On a day-long unannounced trip, McKenzie also visited U.S. troops at al-Asad military base, one of the targets of a ballistic missile attack that Iran launched in retaliation … McKenzie, who is concluding a tour of countries across the Middle East, told reporters after his visit that he discussed the future of the foreign military presence and other matters with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, President Barham Salih and parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. … McKenzie declined to comment on whether he and Iraqi leaders discussed a Pentagon proposal to place Patriot missile batteries in Iraq in the wake of the recent missile attack. McKenzie said the destruction at Asad base underscored what he believed was Iran’s intent to inflict fatal damage on U.S. personnel.”

-- At least 138 Salvadoran deported by the U.S. were killed back home, a rights group said. Mary Beth Sheridan reports: “A majority of the Salvadorans — 109 — were sent home during the Obama administration, according to Alison Leal Parker, managing director of the U.S. program of Human Rights Watch. But under President Trump, the New York-based organization notes, it has become more difficult to receive asylum. Human Rights Watch predicts the situation ‘will only worsen.’ … Human Rights Watch also identified 70 cases of deportees who disappeared following their return or suffered sexual violence, torture or other abuse, often by gangs.”

-- Nigeria was “blindsided” by Trump’s travel ban, its top diplomat claims. From the NYT: “Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s foreign minister, said that his government was already working to address security concerns that Trump administration officials said had prompted the decision, announced last week, to reject visas for Nigerians seeking to immigrate to the United States. … He said that included efforts to directly share personal data — including immigrants’ criminal histories, stolen passport information and suspected links to terrorism — with the United States and Interpol member countries.”

A flag for Deutsche Bank flies outside the German bank's New York offices on Wall Street. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

-- “If Trump cheated on his taxes, Deutsche Bank would probably know. If his net worth is measured in millions, not billions, Deutsche Bank would probably know. If he secretly got money from the Kremlin, Deutsche Bank would probably know,” Times reporter David Enrich writes in an excerpt of his new book, “Dark Towers,” which focuses on the president’s relationship with the bank. “If they ever become public, the bank’s Trump records could serve as a Rosetta Stone to decode the president’s finances. Executives told me that the bank has, or at one point had, portions of Trump’s personal federal income tax returns going back to around 2011. … The bank has documents detailing the finances and operations of his businesses. And it has records about internal deliberations over whether and how to do business with Trump — a paper trail that most likely reflects some bank employees’ concerns about potentially suspicious transactions that they detected in the family’s accounts. One reason all these files could be so illuminating is that the bank’s relationship with Trump extended well beyond making simple loans. Deutsche Bank managed tens of millions of dollars of Trump’s personal assets. The bank also furnished him with other services that have not previously been reported: providing sophisticated financial instruments that shielded him from risks and outside scrutiny, and making introductions to wealthy Russians who were interested in investing in Western real estate.”

-- Lawyers for Trump and for adult-film star Stormy Daniels faced off in court over her libel lawsuit against the president. The fight is over a 2018 Trump tweet in which he accused her of being a “total con job” for claiming that she was threatened by an unknown man at a casino parking lot in 2011. Daniels claims the tweet was an act of intimidation aimed at hushing up her claim that she and Trump had sexual encounters while he was married to Melania Trump and she was pregnant with their son. (Politico)

-- The trial for the former CIA employee accused of leaking thousands of agency documents to WikiLeaks began in New York. Shane Harris reports: “Joshua Schulte, 31, is charged with disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks after allegedly stealing it from a secretive CIA unit where he worked. In more than 8,000 pages of material published in 2017 — known as the Vault 7 leaks — WikiLeaks showed how the CIA breaks into smartphones and Internet-connected devices, including televisions. The disclosure ‘was the single biggest leak of classified national defense information in the history of the CIA,’ Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton told jurors. Denton said that as a result of the disclosure, CIA operations had ‘come to a halt,’ U.S. intelligence officers serving overseas had been exposed and American adversaries were able to turn cyberweapons developed by the CIA against the United States.”

-- The ban on flavored e-cigarette pods takes effect tomorrow. Sales of fruit-, dessert- and mint-flavored pods will be outlawed. Menthol and tobacco flavors will escape the prohibition. (Laurie McGinley)

-- Civil rights leader Bayard Rustin was pardoned decades after his arrest for having consensual sex with men in California. Samantha Schmidt reports: “The ‘morals charge,’ which was often used to target gay people in those years, remained a stain on his record and nearly sidelined him from the movement he helped create. On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a posthumous pardon for Rustin. Inspired by a call from lawmakers to pardon the civil rights leader, Newsom also announced a clemency initiative that would help clear the records of other people who faced discriminatory charges for consensual activity with people of the same sex. … The new clemency initiative will focus on identifying eligible candidates for pardons and will accept applications on behalf of people who meet the criteria for consideration, the governor’s office said.”

-- Macy’s is closing 125 stores – a fifth of its total -- and laying off 2,000 employees as it struggles to win over costumers who are increasingly buying online. Abha Bhattarai reports: “The department store chain is also shutting down its headquarters in Cincinnati and will move operations to its main headquarters in New York, the company announced …Macy’s, which had $25 billion in sales in 2018, is the country’s largest department store chain. … Analysts said the closures, set to take place over three years, would hurt some of the country’s most vulnerable shopping malls, and lead to a ripple effect of declining foot traffic and revenue for nearby stores. … Macy’s did not specify which locations it plans to close but said closures would be in ‘lower tier’ malls.”

