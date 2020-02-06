With Mariana Alfaro

THE BIG IDEA: Mitt Romney wants you to know that voting to remove President Trump from office on an abuse-of-power charge was “the most difficult decision” he’s ever made.

As he became the first senator in U.S. history to vote for removing a president of his own party from office, even though he knew it wouldn’t change the outcome, the GOP’s 2012 standard-bearer emphasized his reluctance to do so and highlighted the off-ramps he sought.

Romney revealed that he contacted the White House counsel’s office, through a fellow senator, asking if it would provide sworn affidavits from officials such as former national security adviser John Bolton or acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but it was to no avail.

“I sought to hear testimony from John Bolton not only because I believed he could add context to the charges, but also because I hoped that what he said might raise reasonable doubt and thus remove from me the awful obligation to vote for impeachment,” Romney said in an emotional speech on the Senate floor.

The 1975 graduate of Harvard Law School said he also hoped Trump’s defense team would persuade him to acquit the president during the trial. He found their arguments that a president can only be impeached for violating a specific statute “absurd on its face.”

“I was hoping beyond hope that the defense would present evidence, exculpatory evidence, that would remove from me the responsibility to vote where my conscience was telling me I had to vote,” Romney told The Washington Post’s Dan Balz. “When Nancy Pelosi indicated we’re now going to pursue impeachment, my heart sank in dread.”

Ultimately, Romney chose to split the difference – as Maine Rep. Jared Golden, a freshman Democrat from a conservative district, did in December – by voting for the article of impeachment on abuse of power but against the article related to obstruction of Congress. His reasoning was that “the House did not take the time to go to the courts” and exhaust all the legal possibilities for compelling testimony and documents from administration officials with firsthand knowledge who could speak to Trump’s role in the alleged effort to coerce Ukraine’s government to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for delivering military aid.

But Romney emphasized that he does not approve of the White House’s stonewalling, and his comments underscored the extent to which Trump and his administration did not cooperate with congressional efforts to conduct oversight of the executive branch.

-- Without tipping off GOP leadership or the White House in advance, Romney explained his agonizing deliberations in half a dozen media interviews that were embargoed until he announced his decision on the Senate floor. “There has not been a morning since this process began that I've slept beyond 4 a.m.,” Romney told Chris Wallace on Fox News. “I have looked at the testimony in detail. I have attempted to get every piece of information I could.”

-- The senator told the Deseret News that some nights he would lean toward acquittal and, on others, he felt less certain. He took 54 pages of detailed notes in a legal pad. He recalled heading back to his office after the trial wrapped up each night to debrief his staff, sometimes for hours, on what he learned. He told the oldest paper in the state he represents that he spoke with his wife, Ann, every night and discussed his final decision with their five sons and daughters-in-law.

Romney said he he’s “never experienced … as much angst” about a decision. He received texts, emails and calls from people he “hadn’t heard from in a long time” urging him to support the president. “And let me tell you, I’d love to stand with the team,” Romney told the Deseret News’s Matthew Brown. “But if you stand with the team in contravention of your conscience and the duty you’ve made before God, I would have to endure the censure of my own conscience, as well as the disdain of history.”

President Trump holds up the print edition of today's Washington Post at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

-- Romney expressed “regret” for making decisions throughout his career that have been influenced “in some cases by political benefit,” but he said this time is different because he swore an oath to render impartial justice. “I don’t want to be the skunk at the garden party, and I don’t want the disdain of Republicans across the country,” he told the New York Times’s Mark Leibovich. “I have found, in business in particular but also in politics, that when something is in your personal best interests, the ability of the mind to rationalize that that’s the right thing is really quite extraordinary. I have seen it in others, and I have seen it in myself.”

-- A devout Mormon, Romney told the Atlantic that he closely consulted Scripture and the Federalist Papers. He said he read Federalist No. 65 “multiple, multiple times” when trying to assess whether what the president did warranted removal from office. Throughout the trial, he told McKay Coppins, he was guided by his father’s favorite verse of Mormon scripture: “Search diligently, pray always, and be believing, and all things shall work together for your good.”

“I have gone through a process of very thorough analysis and searching, and I have prayed through this process,” Romney said. “But I don’t pretend that God told me what to do.”

-- At the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, Trump seemed to take a dig at Romney over the references to his Mormon faith, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her recent comments that she prays for the president regularly. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he told a bipartisan crowd of 3,000 people in Washington. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt, and we can’t let that go on.” Trump added: “They have done everything possible to destroy us and, by so doing, very badly hurt our nation.”

“He then delivered a 20-minute address that sounded like a campaign speech, spending a good portion of it decrying the impeachment process, which he said was led by some ‘very dishonest and corrupt people,’” Michelle Boorstein and Sarah Pulliam Bailey report.

-- In another interview yesterday, Romney was adamant that his decision had nothing to do with the harsh attacks that Trump has leveled at him since he refused to endorse his candidacy in 2016. “I don’t hate the president,” Romney told the Salt Lake Tribune’s Thomas Burr. “So he shoots a tweet at me now and then. Really? You think I would endure the consequence of the vote I'm going to take for, you know, trying to get even with a tweet? I mean, is there anybody that petty?”

Romney pointed out that scorecards show he’s voted with Trump 80 percent of the time over the past year. He said he agrees with many of his policies. He even predicted that Trump will get reelected because of the strong economy in 2020, even if he won’t vote for him. “I can give you a 100% commitment that 72-year-old Mitt Romney is never, ever going to run for president,” Romney told the Tribune. “I did that twice. I'm not doing it again.”

-- Trump’s allies on Fox News reacted exactly as Romney predicted. Laura Ingraham threatened to move to Utah to run against Romney in 2024 if he seeks a second term: “He’s the ultimate selfish, preening, self-centered politician.”

Lou Dobbs said Romney will be “associated with Judas, Brutus [and] Benedict Arnold forever.”

Tucker Carlson refused to say Romney’s name: “That senator shall go unnamed on this show on the grounds that silly moral preening should not be rewarded with the publicity that it’s designed to garner.”

Sean Hannity gave Romney a new nickname: “Pierre Defecto,” a play on his Twitter lurker alias, “Pierre Delecto,” which became public last October. (Allyson Chiu rounds up more vitriol here.)

The lead item on Breitbart this morning was titled “Mitt Romney stabbed American workers in the back long before he stabbed Trump.”

-- “Whether the thirst for vengeance against Romney is sustained will hinge on Trump,” Josh Dawsey reports. “Party and campaign officials said privately that they hoped Trump wouldn’t obsess over the lone defection and move on from impeachment, basking in his acquittal instead of engaging in a days-long tiff with Romney. The president has firm control of the party and could dictate a strategy that is more aggressive, advisers said, if his pique at Romney flares. … Trump allies could … push operatives or donors not to support or work for him. White House officials could block policy or budget priorities that Romney wants, according to aides … A senior Trump campaign official said the longer the Romney news cycle drags on, the worse it is for the president, because it focuses attention on his impeachment.”

-- Senate Republicans appear to have little appetite for retaliation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) pronounced himself “surprised and disappointed” with Romney’s vote. When asked how long Romney will be in the doghouse, though, he told reporters: “We don't have any doghouses here. The most important vote is the next vote.”

-- Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says many of his Republican colleagues believe privately what Romney said publicly about Trump’s conduct. “For the stay-in-office-at-all-cost representatives and senators, fear is the motivator,” Brown writes in an op-ed for today’s Times. “They are afraid that Mr. Trump might give them a nickname like ‘Low Energy Jeb’ and ‘Lyin’ Ted,’ or that he might tweet about their disloyalty. Or — worst of all — that he might come to their state to campaign against them in the Republican primary. They worry: ‘Will the hosts on Fox attack me?’ ‘Will the mouthpieces on talk radio go after me?’ ‘Will the Twitter trolls turn their followers against me?’ …

“There’s an old Russian proverb: The tallest blade of grass is the first cut by the scythe. In private, many of my colleagues agree that the president is reckless and unfit. They admit his lies. And they acknowledge what he did was wrong. They know this president has done things Richard Nixon never did. And they know that more damning evidence is likely to come out. … I have asked some of them, ‘If the Senate votes to acquit, what will you do to keep this president from getting worse?’ Their responses have been shrugs and sheepish looks.”

-- In the end, every Senate Democrat from a red state voted to convict. In some ways, Alabama’s Doug Jones, who voted for both articles, was politically braver than Romney since Jones is on the ballot this November in a state Trump carried by 28 points in 2016. Romney doesn’t face voters again until 2024.

The White House thought Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was its best chance at getting a bipartisan acquittal. Manchin tried to drum up support for a censure resolution, but neither side would go for it. “Despite the false claim that a president can do no wrong, the president is not entitled to act with blatant disregard for an equal branch of government or use the superpower status of the United States to condition our support of democracy and our allies on any political favor,” Manchin said.

-- Commentary from the opinion page:

WHAT’S NEXT?

-- Democrats find themselves at a crossroads after the president’s acquittal, torn between continuing investigations and a desire to concentrate on health care and other pocketbook issues. Rachael Bade and Paul Kane explore the tension: “One of the first decisions they face is whether to subpoena [Bolton] … On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) suggested that it was a matter of time before the chamber would call Bolton. ‘When you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore. You have to spotlight that,’ Nadler told reporters. … But other Democrats cautioned that no decision has been made about Bolton and expressed a desire to move on. ‘We also have to have our own idea and vision. We can’t win the next election just being against Trump,’ said Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). ‘We have to be for something.’”

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last night that, after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses, his team approach Bolton’s lawyer and asked if he would submit an affidavit under oath describing what he observed of the president’s conduct toward Ukraine. Bolton refused, Schiff said.

-- Moments after Trump’s acquittal, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) announced they would launch a probe of Hunter Biden. Colby Itkowitz reports: “In a letter sent Wednesday to the head of the Secret Service, the senators write that they are ‘reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration, particularly with respect to his business activities in Ukraine and China.’ Specifically, they are seeking from the Secret Service any instances when Hunter Biden traveled with protective security detail during the time his father … was vice president, as well as when he flew on government planes.”

-- The Justice Department said it has begun reviewing a 10-month-old allegation by the House Intelligence Committee that Trump ally Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, repeatedly misled lawmakers during the panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Politico reports on a Feb. 4 letter to Schiff, the committee chairman, from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd. “We apologize for the delay in responding to your letter,” Boyd wrote. “… The Department acknowledges receipt of your letter and will refer your request for investigation to the proper investigative agency or component for review.” In his referral, sent last April, Schiff highlighted six instances in which information revealed about Prince in Bob Mueller’s report diverged from Prince’s testimony before the committee in November 2017. “He homed in on Prince’s meeting, in the Seychelles in January 2017, with a Russian banker who is reportedly close to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, an encounter Prince later told congressional officials took place purely by chance,” per Kyle Cheney.

-- FBI Director Chris Wray defended the bureau during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in which Republicans repeatedly accused the law enforcement agency of violating the civil rights of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in 2016. This was Wray’s first congressional testimony since the DOJ's inspector general released his highly critical December report on the FBI’s omissions and errors in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court applications authorizing wiretaps on Page. “In the wake of that report, Wray announced a number of changes to FBI policy and procedures, including more training for FBI personnel about how to ensure accuracy when applying for such warrants,” Devlin Barrett reports. “A court-appointed adviser, David Kris, has said Wray’s proposed changes do not go far enough to ensure that the highly secretive court, which handles national security cases involving espionage or terrorism, does not violate Americans’ civil rights. In his testimony, the FBI director tried to draw a distinction between the specifics of Page’s case and what he said was the broader need for the law which keeps the United States safe.”

During the hearing, Democrats unsuccessfully pressed Wray to tell them whether Attorney General Bill Barr had asked him to investigate Joe Biden or John Bolton. “I have assured the Congress, and I can assure the Congress today, that the FBI will only open an investigation based on the facts and the law and proper predication,” Wray said in response to Nadler, the committee chairman. Pressed to be more specific, Wray added, “No one has asked me to open an investigation based on anything other than the facts, the law and proper predication.”

-- Any new investigations of the 2020 candidates must be cleared by top DOJ officials, per the NYT: “Barr issued new restrictions on Wednesday over the opening of politically sensitive investigations, an effort meant to avoid upending the presidential election as the F.B.I. inadvertently did in 2016 when its campaign inquiries shaped the outcome of the race. … The memo said that the F.B.I. and all other divisions under the department’s purview must get Mr. Barr’s approval before investigating any of the 2020 presidential candidates.”

-- Pentagon officials were stunned by the White House decision to block aid to Ukraine, new emails show. From CNN: “Days before the July 2019 call between [Trump] and his Ukrainian counterpart, US officials were still working to expedite the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles to the country, according to emails and other internal documents. … The decision reverberated across the government for weeks. Officials grew so concerned over the deferrals by the Office of Management and Budget that they noted the aid was at ‘serious risk,’ and questioned if the move was illegal.”

Welcome to the Daily 202, PowerPost's morning briefing for decision-makers.

Sign up to receive the newsletter.

2020 WATCH:

-- Greetings from Concord, N.H., where I will be camped out through Tuesday's primary.

-- Bernie Sanders announced this morning he raised $25 million in January, making it his best fundraising month so far. More than 648,000 people contributed — including 219,000 new donors. The campaign announced plans to spend more than $5.5 million in television and digital commercials across eight new states that vote on Super Tuesday, and it will increase its advertising in California and Texas, which also vote March 3. (Sean Sullivan and Michelle Ye Hee Lee)

-- Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren acknowledged their growing difficulties following disappointing results in Iowa, and both are recalibrating to improve their chances here. Cleve Wootson, Matt Viser, Michael Scherer and Annie Linskey capture the state of play: After admitting that his fourth-place finish was a “gut punch,” Biden attacked Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. “I am not going to sugarcoat it,” he told a standing-room-only crowd at a VFW hall in Somersworth, N.H.

Warren pulled nearly $500,000 worth of TV ads scheduled to run in Nevada and South Carolina after her third-place Iowa finish failed to provide the fundraising bump on which her campaign had counted. “I just always want to be careful about how we spend our money,” Warren told reporters after a rally in Keene, N.H. (Linskey has more details here on the Warren clawback.)

With 97 percent of the Iowa precincts finally reporting, Buttigieg held 26.2 percent of the state delegate equivalents, followed closely by Sanders with 26.1 percent. Sanders maintained a narrow popular vote lead. Warren had 18.2 percent of the delegates, and Biden trailed with 15.8 percent. Amy Klobuchar garnered 12.2 percent.

Shake-up watch: Biden’s Iowa state director, Jake Braun, is not expected to continue as a full-time campaign employee. Braun, who served as national deputy field director for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, had been hired in May to oversee Biden’s operation in Iowa. The campaign also will not retain Adrienne Bogen, who was overseeing the Iowa field operations.

Warren’s campaign manager accused Buttigieg’s strategist of using Twitter to signal to a supportive super PAC where to spend money: Buttigieg adviser Michael Halle tweeted that messages about the former mayor’s military experience work “especially” well in Nevada, “where it’s critical they see this on the air through the caucus.” Warren manager Roger Lau replied, “Did you mean to tweet out this instruction to your super PAC?” The super PAC in question, VoteVets, issued a statement saying its officials “independently decide” their ad strategy.

Biden criticized Buttigieg for trying to link him to the dysfunction in Washington, where he’s been a fixture since 1973: “Mayor Pete … calls me part of the old, failed Washington,” Biden said. “Is he really saying the Obama-Biden administration was a failure? Pete, just say it out loud.” Buttigieg responded on MSNBC that Obama deserves more credit than Biden. “If you look at what President Obama was able to do in two terms, it was extraordinary,” Buttigieg said. “But I think the bulk of the credit for the achievements of the Obama administration belong with President Obama.”

-- This back-and-forth foreshadows a heated debate tomorrow night in New Hampshire. It will air on ABC. Seven candidates have qualified: Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang are all in. That's everyone from last month's debate, plus Yang. The four remaining contenders — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Mike Bloomberg and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick — have one day to meet the criteria. Gabbard is the closest. (Kevin Schaul)

-- In precincts around Iowa, Buttigieg benefited from being people’s second choice. “Tallying losses and gains across the field, Buttigieg gained the most support as a second pick, followed by Klobuchar,” Philip Bump reports, based on a review of the data that’s been released. “Yang saw the biggest erosion of support — and didn’t gain much support as a second pick.” (Columnists Stephen Stromberg and E.J. Dionne Jr. both have takes on how Buttigieg broke through in the Hawkeye State.)

-- Mike Bloomberg, “in an interview in Detroit, said he does not name his Democratic rivals during his speeches because that would only help them,” Paul Schwartzman reports. “‘Why give them the courtesy?’ he asked. ‘I’m running against Donald Trump. To the extent these people are running against me, my polls are going up while theirs are going down.’”

An aircraft chartered by the State Department to evacuate Americans from the Chinese city of Wuhan arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/Reuters)

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- Americans evacuated from Wuhan face 14 days of quarantine in hotels on military bases in California as authorities wait to see whether anyone has coronavirus. Siobhán O’Grady, Lenny Bernstein, Anna Fifield and William Wan report: “The airport was a 16-hour overnight vigil of lines and paperwork and stress and delays, of squawking children and the worried well, all trying to board the same two planes. Ningxi Xu’s name was on the list. But until the converted cargo plane was rising into the sky over Wuhan, China, she couldn’t be certain she would be one of the lucky Americans to escape the center of the coronavirus outbreak and make it back home. … One flight delivered 178 people to Travis Air Force Base outside Sacramento. The other landed there, then went on to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, where about 170 people exited. Two more flights are leaving Wuhan and arriving in the United States on Thursday. An additional 195 people who arrived Jan. 28 are quarantined at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. …

“A patient in Wisconsin tested positive for it, bringing the total in the United States to 12 as the global toll grew to 563 people dead and more than 27,000 ill in the health crisis spreading out of China. The extended confinement is unwelcome, passengers said, but people seem to be taking it in stride. ‘Most people were just glad to be getting out of there,’ Xu said from her hotel room at Miramar. … Each flight appeared to have at least one sick person aboard. On [one] plane, officials said, a small child with a fever was isolated in the rear of the craft in an area blocked off with plastic sheeting. Xu said she saw a woman in a similar place on her flight. The woman did not appear to be aboard for the final leg to Miramar. … This is the first quarantine ordered by federal health officials in more than 50 years, and the CDC is having to improvise. Each family has a private room but is being told to keep some distance — at least six feet — from other families. The children will be told not to share toys.”

-- A U.S. plane will evacuate a “few dozen” Canadians in Wuhan. More than 300 Canadians have asked for government assistance to leave the city, but the flight chartered by the Canadian government has room for only 211 of them. (Amanda Coletta)

-- Several lawmakers confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and other officials about the Trump administration’s response to the virus. Erica Werner and Yasmeen Abutaleb report: “In a closed-door briefing with senators, the two Democratic senators from Hawaii were particularly irate. They complained their state health officials had not been notified in advance that their airport would be one of 11 to receive and quarantine U.S. citizens arriving from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) challenged Azar about the communication breakdown and Azar grew defensive, although he later apologized to Schatz for the tenor of their conversation. ... The lack of coordination was acute in Hawaii. Both of the state’s Democratic senators, Schatz and Mazie Hirono, unloaded on the administration, with Schatz describing the administration’s handling of the virus as ‘keystone cops.’”

-- A 30-hour-old infant became the youngest person diagnosed with coronavirus. The baby was born in Wuhan to a mother who’d tested positive for the disease before she gave birth. It’s unclear how the disease was transmitted – in the womb, or after birth. (BBC)

-- Africa has 1.2 billion people, but only six labs there can test for coronavirus. Danielle Paquette, Max Bearak and Lenny Bernstein report: “No cases have been confirmed so far in any of Africa’s 54 countries, but the risk of an outbreak is high, World Health Organization leaders say. Africa is home to 1.2 billion people, including an estimated 1 million Chinese nationals … Flights from the Asian power bring at least 1,000 travelers to the continent each day. … To address that concern, medical teams from 15 African nations are convening in Dakar on Thursday for an emergency workshop on the first layer of readiness: diagnosing the new virus. WHO officials said 24 countries, encompassing most of Africa’s population, will receive the material needed to conduct the tests by the end of the week.”

-- China’s conspicuously absent leader reemerged amid the coronavirus crisis — but only for an audience with a friendly autocrat. Anna Fifield reports: “On Wednesday night, a full week after his last appearance in the state media, Xi [Jinping] reemerged. Not to console quarantined patients in Wuhan or thank the tireless doctors treating them, but for an audience with Cambodia’s autocratic leader, Hun Sen. Xi’s usually ubiquitous face had been pictured in state media only one time in the previous 12 days: a week before, when the director-general of the World Health Organization came to Beijing and praised the Chinese government’s response to the crisis in ways more often associated with party propagandists. … Although the state media said he was ‘personally directing’ and ‘personally planning’ the response to the crisis, there were no photos of a man who has styled himself as the ‘People’s Leader’ actually mingling with hoi polloi to fight what is being framed as a ‘People’s War.’ He was not in scrubs and a face mask meeting the health-care workers on the front lines. It was Premier Li Keqiang who got that assignment. And there is no footage of him inspecting the pop-up hospitals erected in Wuhan. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan was dispatched for that task. This vacuum was filled — as vacuums are wont to be — with baseless rumors that Xi had experienced a stroke or been overthrown.”

-- The world’s oceans are speeding up, and, yes, this is another mega-scale consequence of climate change. Chris Mooney reports: “Three-quarters of the world’s ocean waters have sped up their pace in recent decades, scientists reported Wednesday, a massive development that was not expected to occur until climate warming became much more advanced. The change is being driven by faster winds, which are adding more energy to the surface of the ocean. That, in turn, produces faster currents and an acceleration of ocean circulation. … The new research found that 76 percent of the global ocean is speeding up, when the top 2,000 meters of the ocean are taken into account. The increase in speed is most intense in tropical oceans and especially the vast Pacific. Scientists aren’t certain of all the consequences of this speedup yet. But they may include impacts in key regions along the eastern coasts of continents, where several currents have intensified. The result in some cases has been damaging ocean hotspots that have upended marine life.”

-- Astronaut Christina Koch has returned to Earth after a record-breaking stay on the International Space Station. Koch spent 328 days in space, the longest single spaceflight by a woman. (Christian Davenport)

-- At least 38 people were killed, including rescue workers, in two avalanches in Turkey. Kareem Fahim reports: “Five people were killed in the first avalanche, which blanketed a highway in Bahcesaray, a mountainous district in eastern Van province at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, trapping vehicles including a minibus, local media reported. Dozens of rescue workers searched the area for additional survivors until about 1 a.m., then resumed the search on Wednesday morning in near-blizzard conditions. At about noon Wednesday, a second avalanche trapped the rescue teams, killing 33 people, the disaster agency said.”

-- A plane skidded off the runway and broke apart at Istanbul’s Sabiha International Airport, killing three and injuring scores of other passengers. (Fahim)

-- Trump met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó for the first time, but his interest in the country’s presidential crisis has waned. Karen DeYoung, Anthony Faiola and Anne Gearan report: “But the fact that the meeting took place, following Guaidó’s appearance as Trump’s guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, may have been enough to serve their shared goal of demonstrating administration support for Guaidó’s interim government. … It has now been more than a year since Trump promised that he would ‘use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power’ to drive [Nicolás] Maduro from office. Despite U.S. efforts to starve his government of resources with sanctions and the recognition of Guaidó by about 60 countries, Maduro remains. Trump’s public interest in the issue has waned, and he has mentioned the young opposition figure less and less frequently as the months have gone by. The president’s apparent ambivalence has hurt Guaidó’s credibility at home, where public dissatisfaction with the anti-Maduro opposition is rising.”

-- The surprises at Trump’s State of the Union were carefully planned. Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey report: “Late Tuesday afternoon, as President Trump’s team readied for an evening of dramatic reveals and made-for-TV twists at his State of the Union address, they hit a momentary snafu. Aides involved in the planning told the House sergeant at arms that they wanted to have a surprise guest enter the chamber in the middle of the president’s speech. He resisted, citing protocol and security concerns. But the White House held firm: If the sergeant at arms wouldn’t open the door, then first lady Melania Trump would get up and do it herself. ... In the end, Trump got the reality-show moment he wanted. As he introduced Amy Williams — a military spouse from Fort Bragg, N.C., whose husband was serving on his forth deployment to the Middle East — and her two young children, he paused to build suspense for the big reveal. … The moment was one of several theatrical flourishes orchestrated by the president and his aides that brought a reality-TV or game-show feel to the usually staid annual address to Congress, thrilling Trump’s supporters and angering critics who said he was cheapening the event.”

Trump took great pains to keep Guaido’s attendance a secret until the last minute, “despite Guaidó’s clear interest in recent weeks for a public sign of support from Trump. … One senior administration official said the president did not want to meet Guaidó in Florida over the weekend, partially to maintain the surprise and add to the drama of the moment. Administration officials also asked the Venezuelans not to tell anyone that Guaidó would be attending the speech. ...

“Another beneficiary of Trump’s stagecraft was Janiyah Davis, the fourth-grader. She and her mother were invited to the House chamber to represent thousands of children on waiting lists for taxpayer-supported private school scholarships. … [Trump offered] help to Janiyah, who was stuck on the waiting list. … ‘I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available, and it’s going to you,’ [he said]. … As it turns out, the scholarship had ‘become available’ thanks to Trump’s own education secretary. On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for [Betsy DeVos] said that Janiyah’s tuition was being paid for by DeVos personally.”

-- Despite the flare, the speech received poor TV ratings. From the Times: “Roughly 37.2 million Americans tuned in for Mr. Trump’s speech, Nielsen said on Wednesday, the smallest live-TV audience for a presidential address to Congress since Barack Obama’s valedictory State of the Union in 2016. The viewership on Tuesday was a 20 percent decline from Mr. Trump’s State of the Union last year, and well below the audience for his speeches in 2017 and 2018.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents Joe Curran and Daniel Hernandez inspect border fence construction in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Lukeville, Ariz. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS THAT SHOULDN’T BE OVERLOOKED:

-- Long-term maintenance for Trump’s border wall could cost billions, but the administration won’t say how much it expects to spend in the coming decades on the structure. Nick Miroff reports: “Department of Homeland Security officials and Trump supporters have mostly waved off such concerns, describing the project as ‘enduring infrastructure’ that will last far into the future. But lawmakers and congressional staffers from both parties said they lack information about the projected maintenance costs.”

-- The Trump administration will no longer allow New York residents to enroll in Global Entry or other Trusted Traveler programs, citing new “sanctuary” policies that limit federal access to state driver’s license data, acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf announced last night on Fox News. Miroff reports: “Wolf told host Tucker Carlson that he sent a letter to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles informing the agency that the state’s new limits on information-sharing with U.S. Customs and Border Protection made it impossible for federal authorities to process travelers’ applications for Global Entry and other programs. The measure appears to be one of the Trump administration’s most significant retaliatory moves against ‘sanctuary cities’ and other jurisdictions that limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities. … An official with the Department of Homeland Security … said … the move would affect the approximately 150,000 New York state residents who apply to the traveler programs each year. Travelers currently enrolled in Global Entry and programs such as SENTRI and NEXUS would not lose their status, but they will not be able to renew.”

-- A 32-year-old U.S. citizen died while in Border Patrol custody in Texas. Officials didn’t identify the man but alleged that he was a suspect in a human smuggling incident. (AP)

-- The White House threatened to veto a $4.7 billion earthquake aid package for Puerto Rico ahead of a House vote scheduled for Friday. Erica Werner reports: “The aid package was unlikely to pass the Senate in its current form. In its veto message, the White House Office of Management and Budget called the House legislation ‘misguided.’"

-- Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie defended his abrupt firing of his deputy secretary, calling the dismissal a “simple business decision.” Lisa Rein reports: “Wilkie’s firing of James Byrne on Monday has unsettled the veterans community inside and outside VA, and Wilkie provided few answers to why he dismissed a popular leader. ‘There’s nothing personal’ about Byrne’s firing, Wilkie said at a previously scheduled appearance at the National Press Club, ‘but we have so many things going on. … It’s been my goal to ensure that everyone who works for us performs to the utmost.’ He tied Byrne’s firing to an effort across the Department of Veterans Affairs to hold poor performers accountable.”

-- In West Palm Beach, Fla., Trump’s name has disappeared from the skyline. David Fahrenthold reports: “Trump’s name adorned the tops of two tall condo buildings in West Palm Beach for more than two decades — but now it’s gone and won’t be returning, the Palm Beach Post reported Tuesday. The buildings once bore large signs reading ‘Trump Plaza,’ although they haven’t been affiliated with Trump’s company since 1991. The signs came down in late 2017 for cleaning, and the Palm Beach Post reported that residents voted 178-20 to not put them back. … The condos in West Palm Beach will still be called ‘Trump Plaza,’ and there will still be ground-level signs bearing Trump’s name. The question of whether to remove those will be left to a later vote, the Palm Beach Post reported.”

-- Bernie Madoff, king of the Ponzi scheme, is seeking a medical release from prison. Justin George reports: “Madoff said he is in the end stages of kidney disease, must use a wheelchair and is in need of round-the-clock help. At 81, he is too old for a transplant, and he has been moved to palliative care within the Federal Medical Center prison in Butner, N.C. He is asking for compassionate release so he can die at home. … Madoff expressed remorse for his massive fraud, in which he swindled investors out of billions, and said his dying wish is to salvage relationships with his grandchildren. He has served 11 years of the 150-year sentence he was given in 2009, after pleading guilty to 11 criminal counts, including fraud and money laundering.”

-- The last accuser to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his rape and sexual assault case took the witness stand to speak of an alleged attack at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills in 2013. Shayna Jacobs reports: “Lauren Marie Young’s testimony will be the last the jury will hear from an accuser in Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, which nears its end after a month. Young, a 30-year-old model and actress who lives in Pennsylvania, said she, Weinstein and a Mexican model she knew, Claudia Salinas, were in a business meeting in the hotel lounge on Feb. 19, 2013, when Weinstein said they needed to move to his suite so he could get ready for an awards event he was attending with Quentin Tarantino. Young said she resisted every physical advance that was made on her after Salinas left her alone with Weinstein in the bathroom of the suite. She testified that she had been backed into a corner when Weinstein, already naked, pulled her dress down and started masturbating while groping her. … Up until the February encounter, Weinstein and Salinas talked with Young about the possibility of her appearing on ‘America’s Next Top Model.’”

-- A drug-sniffing dog picked up a scent inside a sedan during a routine traffic stop in Florida, which led officials to two bags marked “Bag Full of Drugs.” You can probably guess where this is going. Tom Jackman reports: Inside the bags, police found “75 grams (2.6 ounces) of methamphetamine, more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the date-rape drug GHB, 3.6 grams (0.12 ounces) of fentanyl, plus ecstasy, cocaine and assorted paraphernalia. The driver and passenger were both booked on multiple felony drug charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, with a hand from [deputy K-9] Prince of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. ‘They don’t always make it that easy for us,’ Lt. W. Robert Cannon of the Florida Highway Patrol said. ‘If it weren’t for the fact that we’re talking about date rape drugs, fentanyl, which we all know can be deadly, cocaine and the other drugs, it would be humorous.’”

SOCIAL MEDIA SPEED READ:

Social media was dominated by impassioned reactions to Romney's vote. Rick Gorka, Romney's traveling press secretary during the 2012 campaign and now a communications director at the Republican National Committee, lit into his old boss:

I believe Mitt Romney is motivated by bitterness and jealously that @realDonaldTrump accomplished what he has failed to do multiple times. His desire to pander to the chattering class has gotten the best of him...again. — Rick Gorka (@Rick_Gorka) February 5, 2020

The RNC chairwoman, who is Romney’s niece, was gentler:

This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last.



The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him.



I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020

The president's son called for Romney to be expelled from the party:

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.



He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Trump Sr. criticized Romney on Twitter after midnight:

Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

The lead House manager celebrated Romney’s decision:

Having proven Trump guilty, I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say “enough”



Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president



Who would display moral courage



Who would do impartial justice as their oath required and convict



And there is. https://t.co/xNHi2CP6oF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2020

Former Republican senator Jeff Flake (Ariz.) praised Romney:

I have long admired Mitt Romney, but never more than today. What an honorable man. https://t.co/58oKqXNg81 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) February 5, 2020

Many Senate Democrats said they were deeply moved, including this lawmaker from Connecticut:

I sat silently across the chamber, listening to my friend give one of the most important speeches I have ever had the good fortune to hear in person.



At a time when many wonder what honor is left in public life, there stands Mitt Romney. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2020

The president’s embattled personal attorney celebrated:

Acquitted for life! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 5, 2020

After his acquittal, Trump recirculated this meme that suggests he'd love to be president for life:

McConnell’s former chief of staff celebrated Trump’s triumph:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), up for reelection, ripped up the articles of impeachment as a spoof of Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union:

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) February 5, 2020

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi told House Democrats at a closed-door meeting. (Politico)

VIDEOS OF THE DAY:

Stephen Colbert paid tribute to Romney:

Seth Meyers said this hasn’t been a banner week for U.S. politics:

Samantha Bee delivered her own assessment of the state of our union: