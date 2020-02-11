Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) takes the stage on Monday night for a rally at South Church in downtown Portsmouth, N.H. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Elizabeth Warren retooled her stump speech on the eve of the New Hampshire primary to make the case that she’s always been an underdog. She emphasized her hardscrabble upbringing in Oklahoma, her battle to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and her victory over incumbent Republican Scott Brown to win her Senate seat. “You know what we need as president? Someone who has been winning unwinnable fights all her life,” Warren said.

The Massachusetts senator led in polls of this state last summer. Now trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Warren is locked in a three-way battle in New Hampshire for third place against an ascendant Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and a fading Joe Biden that will determine whether she stays viable as the Democratic presidential nominating contest moves on to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Warren and Klobuchar are the last two women standing in the top tier of presidential contenders. Four years after many voters were disappointed that Hillary Clinton didn’t become the first female president, the two senators are still in the hunt. They’re fighting for a bronze ticket out of this pivotal early state and the chance to take on President Trump in November. But they’re taking divergent approaches that go beyond their ideological differences in an attempt to gain the upper hand.

For now, though, the odds still seem stacked against Warren or Klobuchar becoming their party’s standard-bearer. Indeed, no modern Democrat has won the nomination without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

With a large pipe organ behind her, Warren paced the stage and seemed to draw energy from the crowd like an old-fashioned evangelist. “We’re going to get knocked down,” she told a capacity crowd of 785 people inside a magnificent church sanctuary that was built in the 1820s. “We’re going to find bumpy times, and we’ll find hard times, and we’ll find times when we think, ‘Oh, this hurts.’ But the thing is: People are counting on us to get this right. … It’s about getting off our back foot and getting on our front foot.”

When her microphone cut out 47 minutes into her speech, as she talked about taking on Wall Street, Warren joked loud enough so everyone could hear: “That was the banks!” The raucous crowd rewarded her with standing ovation after standing ovation. “Don’t tell me what we can’t do,” she said. “We’ve done it.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaks to a rally on Monday afternoon at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, N.H. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Sixteen miles away in Exeter, a few hours earlier, Klobuchar spoke to 350 people with another 200 watching a feed in an overflow room. “As you’ve probably heard, we’re on a bit of a surge,” she said. The Minnesotan is drawing consistently bigger crowds over the last few days than she got before her fifth-place finish in Iowa, and her campaign says she’s raised more than $3 million since her strong debate performance on Friday night.

Like Warren, Klobuchar emphasized that she’s been underestimated her whole life and especially throughout this campaign, outlasting many rivals who entered the contest with national name recognition and larger donor networks. On the anniversary of her outdoor announcement amid a blizzard back home in Minnesota, she asked Granite Staters for their help to “surprise the country.”

Klobuchar’s final commercial before the primary is called “Empathy,” and its message is that she feels your pain and sympathizes with your hardships. She talks at length in her speeches about her father’s alcoholism and the struggles now to pay for his long-term care. “I know you, and I will fight for you,” she said at the close of her 40-minute speech. “I want you to know this because I need your help right now. We are on the cusp of something really great.”

Bigger picture, though, Klobuchar is running as a pragmatic dealmaker while Warren is running as an ideological street brawler. Klobuchar said yesterday that she was the only candidate who raised her hand during Friday night’s debate when the moderator asked whether anyone on stage worries that a democratic socialist couldn’t win the general election. [In fact, Steyer did as well.] She also criticized the “free college for all” and Medicare-for-all plans that Warren and Sanders advocate, and she warned voters not to fall for “bumper sticker slogans,” an apparent reference to Buttigieg.

Warren has mostly tried to avoid taking direct shots at any of her rivals during these final days, hoping to emerge as a unity candidate by staying out of the crossfire between Buttigieg and Sanders. “There are a lot of folks shooting at other folks,” Warren told reporters last night. “Democrats cannot do a repeat of 2016. We can’t go into a general election divided and angry with each other.”

On a tour around the state, Warren stopped earlier Monday at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway. When a voter said she was considering backing a more moderate candidate, out of a desire to defeat Trump, Warren replied that she’s somewhere in the middle on a continuum between Sanders on the left and Buttigieg and Klobuchar in the middle.

Elizabeth Warren hands out donuts outside Portsmouth Middle School on Tuesday morning. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Some Warren allies privately express frustration that Klobuchar got as much momentum out of Iowa as she did, but Warren did not. The Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday that Warren is poised to receive eight delegates from Iowa to the national convention in Milwaukee, behind the 14 for Buttigieg and 12 for Sanders, but more than the six for Biden. Klobuchar, who represents the neighboring state, received only one pledged delegate.

Klobuchar often invokes her endorsement from the New York Times editorial board. But Warren, whom the Times also endorsed, does not bring it up. She seems particularly cautious about doing anything that might make her look elitist. This also explains why she assiduously avoids using the H-word on the stump – Harvard – even thought she was a barrier-breaking professor at the law school there. Cambridge, Mass., is only 60 miles south of the church where Warren spoke last night. She also emphasizes her preference for Michelob Ultra over white wine.

Warren emphasizes her gender – and the possibly historic nature of her campaign to be the first female president – far more than Klobuchar does in her stump speech. After Warren spoke last night, before she gaggled with reporters, she posed for pictures with a line of young people. She leaned down to all the little girls and repeated the same message over a dozen times: “Hi, my name is Elizabeth, and I’m running for president, because that’s what girls do.” Then she reached out her pinkie and made pinkie promises with each little girl.

Warren’s base of support feels more durable than the polls suggest. She has a loyal following of college-educated, liberal women who have steadfastly supported her since last year. They love the idea that Warren could be the first female president, and they roar with approval when she talks about all the executive actions that a president can take “all by herself.”

You should take all these surveys with a grain of salt because the race is so fluid, but the final CNN tracking poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire and released Monday, showed Sanders in the lead, with 29 percent, among likely primary voters, followed by Buttigieg at 22 percent, Biden at 11 percent, Warren at 10 percent and Klobuchar at 7 percent. But Klobuchar has unquestionable momentum going into primary day. Even on the eve of the vote, only about half of those polled said they had definitely made their final decision. Interestingly, Warren was at the top of the list of people’s second choices: 20 percent said Warren is their back-up, followed by Sanders at 15 percent and Buttigieg at 14 percent.

Amy Klobuchar jokes with supporters outside a polling place on Tuesday in Manchester, N.H. She was joined by her daughter, Abigail Bessler. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Klobuchar’s calls for national reconciliation resonate with the kinds of moderate Democrats and independents who go to her events while Warren’s promise to fight fired up the more liberal people who tend to support her. Jill Baillargeon, 36 of Exeter, has children who are 7, 5 and 2-years-old. “I feel pretty good about Amy after seeing her,” she said as she left Klobuchar’s event, with her daughter Maeve and a miniature American flag that volunteers handed her on the way in. “I was for Bernie for a while, then Warren, then Biden and now Klobuchar.”

Baillargeon, who teaches English lessons online to kids who live in China, wants an American president that she can let her kids watch on television without worrying about what they’ll say. “We’ve got a lot going on in our life,” she said. “I feel like I could breathe a little bit easier and not worry about what’s going on in Washington everyday if Amy was in the Oval Office. She could bring back a sense of normalcy.”

Warren’s supporters want “big, structural change.” Klobuchar’s audiences desire a “return to normalcy,” a pitch that previously pulled many of them toward Biden. “I really want someone who can help the country take a pause to breathe and to heal,” said Susan Varn, 69, a retired consultant who lives in Exeter. “I’m less in the Elizabeth or Bernie camp because I think they want to do too much too soon when this country has been traumatized and needs to recover.”

Varn has been leaning toward Biden because he’s a “healing figure” who might be able to patch up the wounds of division, but she really liked what she saw from Klobuchar. She’s had a Biden yard sign in front of her home for a while now, but she took a Klobuchar sign with her when she left the rally. She said the two signs will go next to each other, and she will decide whether to go with Biden or Klobuchar before heading to her polling place.

A common refrain among Warren supporters was that, in picking her, they’re following their hearts. “Right now, we’re in the primaries so you go with who you like the most,” said Aaron Jule, 45 of Rye, who is in retail sales. “After Tuesday, I might have to deal with something that I have to live with.”

Klobuchar emphasizes her ability to topple Trump in a head-to-head matchup in a way that Warren does not. During a town hall on Saturday, Klobuchar told voters that she had just been texting backstage with Cindy McCain, the widow of the 2008 GOP presidential nominee John McCain. She always highlights the inroads she’s made with Republicans as a senator in Washington and during her three statewide victories in Minnesota. “I have won every red and purple, suburban and rural congressional district every single time I’ve run,” she likes to say. “I have won every race, every place, every time all the way down to fourth grade, where my slogan that I have since abandoned was, ‘All the way with Amy K.’”

It was a play on Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 slogan: “All the way with LBJ.”

Elizabeth Warren speaks to New Hampshire voters at Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway on Monday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

“Electability” as a buzzword has become quite blasé in the aftermath of Iowa. I interviewed more than a dozen voters at both the Klobuchar and Warren rallies. The most striking takeaway from these conversations was that several women across the ideological spectrum complained without prompting – and without me using it – about the pervasiveness of the term in the Democratic debate.

“I know that she’s polling in third, fourth or fifth in New Hampshire. I certainly hope she sticks with it,” said Warren supporter Kelly Scanlon, 44 of Dover, who works for a nonprofit organization that assists the developmentally disabled. “The rhetoric revolving around picking a candidate who can beat Trump feels like coded language to me that means it needs to be a white male. Because they don’t want Hillary 2.0. That rhetoric has hurt [Warren] a little bit. At one point in time, she was considered the front-runner. That’s when the talking heads started discussing ‘concerns’ about her ‘electability.’ That’s a word that comes up, obviously, a lot.”

Warren supporter Terie Norelli, the former Democratic speaker of the New Hampshire House, also complained about this. “When I went out on the campaign trail, I kept hearing from people who would say, ‘Oh, I’m so nervous. I don’t want Donald Trump to win,’” she recalled. “They’d say the only the thing I care about is beating Donald Trump. And I was like: We don’t have a crystal ball. But we have something really important, and that’s a first-in-the-nation primary vote. So I decided that I would focus on who was going to be the best president. … And then I realized: She can also win.”

Sheila Kelly, 56, a fundraiser for a nonprofit organization who lives in Exeter, is torn among Klobuchar, Buttigieg and possibly entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Outside Klobuchar’s town hall, she said she’s searched around online to research who might be strongest against Trump. She volunteered that she really dislikes when the term “electability” gets thrown around by pundits. “I don’t like where that leads,” she said.

Kelly believes a candidate who excites people – who makes them want to “get off the couch” – is essential to victory, and she said a simplistic focus on electability puts a premium on “milquetoast” when that’s not what historically wins. “For whatever reason, Biden’s just not exciting to me,” she explained. “Also, to be honest, I think Warren is in the rearview mirror.” But, she added, her daughter is planning to drive home on Tuesday afternoon from Brown University in Rhode Island, where she’s a student, so that she can vote – probably for Warren.

Joe Biden holds a really on Sunday night in Hampton, N.H. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

THE BIDEN COLLAPSE CONTINUES:

-- “Biden’s advisers were bracing for another dismal result, with some inside his campaign saying he could finish as low as fifth, and with some early warning signs that his national polling lead — one that he pointed to just two days earlier as validation — has collapsed,” Matt Viser and Sean Sullivan report. “Much as he tried to hurry past his low finish in Iowa, Biden on Monday sought to push beyond New Hampshire even before the vote. His campaign announced that its co-chairman, Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), will host a ‘launch party’ in South Carolina on Tuesday night at around the same time polls will be closing in New Hampshire. Biden is planning to travel to South Carolina, where he has been leading in polls ahead of the Feb. 29 vote, before heading to Nevada, which holds its caucuses Feb. 22.”

-- “There are two Joe Bidens. The wrong one is running for president,” Karen Tumulty observes in a smart column: “Biden sounds like a man whose time has passed. Many in the modest-sized crowds that he draws are dismayed. After he spoke on the same stage as the other Democratic candidates at a state Democratic Party dinner on Saturday night, one undecided voter told me: ‘Joe needs to retire.’ This has become a common refrain, even among people who admire and respect Biden. But then there is the Biden you see mostly on the rope line.

“As soon as the sound on his mic is turned off, he dives toward the area where those who remain behind are standing to shake his hand or take a selfie. At those moments, Biden is transformed. He lingers with anyone who wants to tell him a story, even as maintenance workers start dismantling his stage and folding up chairs. People light up in his presence. Perhaps because of the personal suffering he has endured, Biden seems to have a kind of radar that draws him to people who are starving for solace and reassurance, and they to him.

“On the stump, he is at his most compelling when he stops talking about himself and starts telling the stories of the people he has met. Some of them have crossed Biden’s path here in New Hampshire: the security guard mourning the death of her father and fearful of the test that grief is putting on her 30 years of sobriety; the man who confided he has just lost his job and is afraid to tell his family; the woman who fled the man who beat her and ended up living on the street; the line of people standing in 22-degree temperatures at a downtown food bank, some of them children wearing no gloves. This is the better Biden, embracing personal vulnerability over electoral invincibility. He is perhaps the most authentic tribune of empathy in public life today — and the starkest contrast imaginable from the man who sits in the Oval Office.”

-- On the trail with Biden, this question arises: What happens when the “electability candidate” starts to lose? Ben Terris reports: “There’s a surreal feeling surrounding the Biden campaign’s efforts in New Hampshire. … Maybe this is a strategic move by a candidate whose best play, for now, is to manage expectations. But how exactly are his people on the ground supposed to feel about that? Does anyone know what place they should be fighting for? … ‘I’d be happy in the top three,’ said Heather Ledoux, a registered nurse who turned her house in Litchfield into a canvassing staging area. ‘Top four counts as a win,’ said Bob Mulholland, a member of the Democratic National Committee and a Biden supporter. ‘I’m not going to prognosticate,’ former secretary of state John F. Kerry said when asked what would count as a success. ‘You’ll know it, we’ll all know it, we’ll feel it.’ …

“When a campaign appears to be on a downward spiral, it becomes easy to see signs of doom. … There was Biden’s anemic cheering section at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner — a raucous fundraiser held in a Manchester hockey arena — that appeared smaller even than the group that came out to support nominal presidential candidate Deval Patrick. There’s the ways in which Biden has begun acting like an underdog, attacking his opponents as too inexperienced … or too extreme … Even his supporters have begun talking about him like a long shot. ‘No one ever expected Donald Trump to be elected president, either,’ said Barry Nestor, standing outside the Rex Theatre in Manchester, wearing socks on his hands to keep warm before seeing Biden speak.”

-- “Biden is the most electable candidate, just not right here or right now,” columnist Alexandra Petri writes in a satire.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a town hall at Pierce University on Monday in Rindge, N.H. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

MORE ON-THE-GROUND REPORTING:

-- The first votes in the New Hampshire primary were cast just after midnight. Mike Bloomberg took home an unexpected bipartisan win in Dixville Notch (with three write-in votes). Klobuchar was the popular choice in Hart's Location (where she got six votes) and Millsfield (where she got two) – the other New Hampshire locations that cast their ballots in the wee hours. From WMUR: "Bloomberg got three write-in votes, one of which was a write-in vote in the Republican primary. It's a rarity in Dixville Notch for write-in votes. [Buttigieg and Sanders] each got one vote. The local tradition in Dixville Notch was put into jeopardy this year when it was learned that not enough people in the community were registered to vote. In order for the midnight vote to take place, Dixville Notch needed a minimum of five registered voters. In January, Dixville Notch got enough residents after the man behind the redevelopment project of the Balsams Resort officially moved to town and registered to vote.” The only candidate to visit Dixville Notch prior to the vote was Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), who failed to convince any of the five residents to support him.

-- Sanders, looking for a more emphatic victory than his near-tie in the Iowa caucuses, wrapped up his New Hampshire effort last night with a rally that his campaign said drew more than 7,500 people in Durham. A rock band called the Strokes performed, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warmed up the crowd at an arena on the University of New Hampshire’s campus. Buttigieg’s final rally was in Exeter, and actor Kevin Costner introduced him.

-- Jill Biden helped push a heckler away from her husband during a New Hampshire event. A man, shouting as he recorded the moment on his phone, moved toward the candidate's lectern as the former vice president spoke. Jill Biden, who was seated close by, hopped up from her chair and stopped the protester before he got too close. When asked about the incident later, she laughed and said: “I’m a good Philly girl.” (CNN)

-- Trump, who held a campaign rally in Manchester last night, has inserted himself into the Democrats' nominating contest with a fervor that exceeds his predecessors — many of whom were reluctant to directly involve themselves in another party's political selection process. Robert Costa, Toluse Olorunnipa and Josh Dawsey report: “The Trump campaign’s effort to counter the Democratic race extended to a ‘Cops for Trump’ gathering on Monday afternoon in Portsmouth … Pence and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump both spoke at the event, which was attended by about 200 police officers … The Trump campaign has been active in New Hampshire for weeks, sending legions of surrogates to the state and booking them on state-based talk radio programs and at local Republican events. For Trump and his loyalists, New Hampshire holds a particularly special place in their collective political memory: It was his first primary victory and a significant boost that pushed him toward the 2016 Republican nomination.”

-- Health care is the top concern for the New Hampshire electorate, and it comes up more than any other issue during town halls and on rope lines. Amy Goldstein reports: “The system’s flaws come up nonstop: the expense of prescription drugs, a scarcity of mental health services, coverage gaps, and care that’s difficult to afford even for people who have private insurance. … With one of the nation’s highest median ages and a fast-growing older population, … people see close-up the limits of Medicare.”

-- Nine places to watch as returns come in tonight, per Politico:

The bigger cities : Manchester, “The state’s largest city is arguably also the most important — a blowout here is a solid indication of who will win”; Concord, “It’s a good spot to see where pro-establishment, middle-of-the-road voters are breaking”; Nashua, “The most diverse city in the state, only about 82% white as compared to the state’s 94% white.”

: Manchester, “The state’s largest city is arguably also the most important — a blowout here is a solid indication of who will win”; Concord, “It’s a good spot to see where pro-establishment, middle-of-the-road voters are breaking”; Nashua, “The most diverse city in the state, only about 82% white as compared to the state’s 94% white.” The Trump-Obama cities : Claremont, “Perhaps a quintessential Obama-Trump town”; and Laconia, “The city’s brand new Democratic mayor was a heavily sought after endorsement before he finally supported [Klobuchar].”

: Claremont, “Perhaps a quintessential Obama-Trump town”; and Laconia, “The city’s brand new Democratic mayor was a heavily sought after endorsement before he finally supported [Klobuchar].” The college towns: Keene, Plymouth, Durham and Hanover. “In 2016, they represented less than seven percent of the overall vote, but Sanders won them with astonishing numbers.”

-- Several campaigns, wary of working with the Democratic National Committee, have set up a shadow voter protection program in New Hampshire for today. They will use a neutral boiler room helmed by former Obama adviser Quentin Palfrey to share reports of voter rights infringements from legal observers across the state. (Politico)

-- Audio from a 2015 Aspen Institute appearance purportedly features Bloomberg defending his stop-and-frisk policy. From Mediaite: Bloomberg appears to tell the audience “that cops targeted minority neighborhoods ‘because that’s where all the crime is.’ … In the roughly minute-long excerpt, Bloomberg begins his argument defending stop-and-frisk by saying: ‘95% of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops.’”

-- Bloomberg doesn’t want Silicon Valley’s money, but he did call up hundreds of tech leaders and asked them to refer their most talented employees. From Vox: “The request made plain Bloomberg’s comfort with — and, in some ways, dependence on — the Silicon Valley companies that have been persistently criticized during the 2020 Democratic primary. … On the Monday call, [former Foursquare CEO Jeff] Glueck said he needed the tech leaders to pitch jobs on the Bloomberg campaign to ‘your most talented friends’ and ‘send them our way,’ especially those with expertise in data science, internet marketing, advertising buying and analytics.”

-- With five days until early voting begins in Nevada, the campaigns are still in the dark about the state’s new caucus process. From the Nevada Independent: Campaigns “have been told that the Nevada State Democratic Party won’t be using the same app and vendor that were in part responsible for bungling the results of Iowa’s caucus last week, that the party won’t be using any app at all, and that what the party does plan to use is best described as a ‘tool’ or ‘calculator.’ Beyond that, aides aren’t really sure what’s in store for the state’s Feb. 22 Democratic caucus. They don’t know how early voting, which was originally supposed to take place on an app on an iPad, is set to work. They don’t know how those votes are going to flow back to early voters’ home precincts to be counted alongside their neighbors preferences just as if they were there on Caucus Day. (A second app was supposed to accomplish that function.) They also don’t know how the Caucus Day results will be transmitted to the party.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "They’re all going after each other. You got them all over the place. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing. ... They can’t even count their votes," Trump said of the Democratic candidates during his rally in Manchester. (Robert Costa, Toluse Olorunnipa and Josh Dawsey)

THE JUSTICE SYSTEM:

-- Federal prosecutors said that Trump confidant Roger Stone deserves seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress in the Russia probe. Spencer Hsu, Ann Marimow and Devlin Barrett report: “The sentencing filing came after days of tense debate within the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington about the proper prison term for the sixth Trump associate convicted and last person indicted in former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation. Front-line prosecutors, some previously with Mueller’s team, argued for a sentence on the higher end for Stone than some of their supervisors were comfortable with, according to two people familiar with the discussions. A recommendation on the higher end prevailed, with prosecutors’ filings citing federal sentencing guidelines that ratchet up in cases involving obstruction that impedes the administration of justice. ...

“Stone’s defense on Monday asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age, 67, and lack of criminal history. They also noted that of seven Mueller defendants who have been sentenced, only one faces more than a six-month term: former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is serving 7½ years. ... Hours before the filing was due Monday, the new head of the D.C. office, interim U.S. attorney Timothy Shea — a former close adviser to Attorney General William P. Barr — had not made a final decision on Stone’s sentencing recommendation … Disagreements among prosecutors about sentencing recommendations are not uncommon, especially when it comes to politically sensitive high-profile cases. It would have been unusual, however, for the U.S. attorney’s office to endorse a sentence below the guideline range after winning conviction at trial..."

-- Barr acknowledged that the DOJ has created an “intake process” to vet dirt provided by Rudy Giuliani on Joe and Hunter Biden. Matt Zapotosky and Barrett report: “Barr confirmed an assertion made Sunday by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that the Justice Department had ‘created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.’ … ‘That is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide,’ Barr said. He did not provide any other specifics. A Justice Department official said Giuliani had ‘recently’ shared information with federal law enforcement officials through the process described by Barr. Two people familiar with the matter said the information is being routed to the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh. …

“That Giuliani would have a direct pipeline to the Justice Department for providing information on a political rival of Trump raised fears among some legal analysts that federal law enforcement was being conscripted into doing campaign work for the president. The matter is complicated, too, because Giuliani is under investigation by the Justice Department. That case already has produced campaign finance charges against two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who helped in Giuliani’s Ukraine-related pursuits … Barr said the intake process was established ‘so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners so that we could assess its provenance and its credibility.’ FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said: ‘We’re taking information as we would in any case. We will evaluate it appropriately.’ … Barr’s announcement angered Democrats, who questioned whether Giuliani was getting special treatment from Trump’s Justice Department. … Giuliani has long vexed Barr and the Justice Department. … But Giuliani has maintained access to the department and to Barr.”

-- A federal judge last night canceled the sentencing hearing for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn that was set for Feb. 27. Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order putting off the hearing indefinitely, pending a new order from him. Martin Weil reports: “The move represents the latest turn in the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Federal prosecutors once suggested probation for Flynn, then shifted to include prison time, and then said in a late January court filing that probation remained a ‘reasonable sentence.’ The prosecutors’ Jan. 29 filing was submitted as Flynn continued his effort to withdraw his guilty plea.”

-- Barr also announced the DOJ will sue so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions over policies he considers overly friendly to undocumented migrants. Zapotosky and Barrett report: “Barr announced the lawsuits in a speech to the National Sheriffs’ Association, saying they were part of ‘a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to confront the resistance of ‘sanctuary cities.’’ He said he also was reviewing the practice of some state and local prosecutors who charge criminals with lesser offenses to avoid deportation, and giving non-sanctuary jurisdictions priority when it comes to awarding certain grant money.” In separate federal fillings, the Justice Department sought to block a New Jersey policy that limits how state and local authorities share information with federal immigration officials and to stop a county in Washington state from preventing immigration authorities from using an international airport there for deportations.

-- Possibly suspicious grant-making decisions at the DOJ prompted a whistleblower complaint. From Reuters: The internal complaints happened “after two nonprofits were denied funding in favor of two less established groups whose applications were not recommended by career DOJ officials. The awarding of more than $1 million total to the two groups, Hookers for Jesus in Nevada and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation in South Carolina, has triggered a whistleblower complaint filed by the Justice Department’s employee union to the department’s Inspector General. An internal department memo seen by Reuters shows that as of September 12, two long-established nonprofits – the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach and Chicanos Por La Causa of Phoenix – were originally on the list of recommended grant winners after receiving high marks from outside contractors hired to review applications. The annual grants help nonprofits and local governments aid human trafficking victims.”

-- The DOJ also charged four members of the Chinese military in connection with the hack of the credit reporting agency Equifax. Barrett and Zapotosky report: “In a nine-count indictment filed in federal court in Atlanta, federal prosecutors alleged that four members of the People’s Liberation Army hacked into Equifax’s systems, stealing the personal data as well as company trade secrets. [Barr] called their efforts ‘a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people.’ ... The 2017 breach gave hackers access to the personal information, including Social Security numbers and birth dates, of about 145 million people. … Barr said China has a ‘voracious appetite’ for Americans’ personal information, and he pointed to other intrusions that he alleged have been carried out by Beijing’s actors in recent years, including hacks disclosed in 2015 of the health insurer Anthem and the federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM), as well as a 2018 hack of the hotel chain Marriott. ‘This data has economic value, and these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools,’ Barr said.”

-- A former Indian Health Service pediatrician was sentenced to five lifetime prison terms for sexually abusing boys. From the WSJ: “Stanley Patrick Weber, 71, groomed and abused Native American boys as young as about 9 years old on reservations in Montana and South Dakota between 1995 and 2011, according to court documents. His supervisors in the federal government buried their own suspicions about his conduct, tried to silence others who raised concerns, and transferred the doctor from one reservation to another after managers concluded he might have molested his patients …Weber was convicted in South Dakota in September of abusing four of his patients at the IHS’s Pine Ridge hospital and his government housing unit there.”

-- Defense witnesses at Harvey Weinstein’s trial disputed his accusers’ accounts. Shayna Jacobs reports: “One of those witness was Talita Maia, 35, who was at one point a close friend and roommate of Weinstein rape accuser Jessica Mann. Last week, Mann gave dramatic testimony in which she said the powerful movie producer forced her into intercourse on two occasions — once in New York, the incident at issue in the trial. In New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, Maia was asked to recall the first time she and Mann, 34, met Weinstein … ‘She put her arm around him and pinched his cheek,’ Maia testified, adding that Mann said he was ‘so cute.’ … Prosecutors say Weinstein forced sex on Mann at a DoubleTree Hotel in Manhattan on March 18, 2013. ‘Did [Weinstein] ever force her to do anything against her will?’ defense lawyer Donna Rotunno asked Maia, a Brazilian-born actress, on direct examination. ‘No,’ Maia testified. ‘She spoke very highly of him.’ … Weinstein’s legal team also called Mexican actress and fashion influencer Claudia Salinas. Earlier in the trial, another accuser, Lauren Young, blamed Salinas for setting her up to be ‘trapped’ in a hotel suite bathroom with Weinstein. … On Monday, Salinas denied ever walking into a hotel room with Young and Weinstein. … Justice James Burke told jurors that summations are likely to be Thursday and that they would begin deliberating after Presidents’ Day. The defense is expected to call several additional witnesses.”

­-- Shattering glass: For the first time, the flagship law journals at the top 16 law schools in the country are all led by women. Ann Marimow reports: "Only one woman worked on the staff of the Harvard Law Review when Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived on campus in 1956. It would be another two decades before a woman was elected to lead the school’s prestigious legal journal. The Supreme Court justice recently addressed the current slate of editors in chief from the top 16 law schools in the country. For the first time ever, all are women. … The event in part celebrated the statistical improbability of an all-female sweep of elections at the leading publications of legal scholarship at schools including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, Columbia and Duke universities. The editors in chief collaborated for the first time to publish a Women & Law journal with a series of essays from prominent female lawyers. But there was also recognition, as the women came together dressed in dark power suits, of the reality that men still dominate the ranks of law firms, the federal judiciary and academia. ...

"In recent years, the number of women enrolling in accredited law schools has exceeded the number of men … But women make up less than a quarter of law firm equity partners, a quarter of tenured and tenure-track law professors, and about a third of all active federal district and appeals court judges. … Women are also underrepresented at oral argument at the high court. In the past five terms, 17 percent of the advocates were women … ‘There is certainly more glass yet to be shattered,’ Duke Law professor Marin Levy told the crowd after ticking off the statistics. ‘But I see a whole lot of hammers out there.’”

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- As deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000, with more than 100 in a single day, China urged countries that have enacted travel restrictions aimed at curbing the outbreak to restore normal ties for the sake of the global economy. Simon Denyer and Rick Noack report: “The comments from China's Foreign Ministry underscored the economic dangers posed by the unprecedented shutdown of much of the world's second-largest economy, as well as the Communist Party's concerns about the outbreak's capacity to fuel domestic instability. Authorities in the virus-hit city of Wuhan have announced fresh restrictions on residents, making millions of people virtual prisoners in their own homes. Two provincial health bosses have been fired as the Communist Party struggles to contain widespread anger over the spread of the virus. …

“The number of confirmed infections continues to rise but the rate of growth is slowing. ... More than a dozen ambulances are lined up alongside the Diamond Princess in Yokohama as medical staff evacuate passengers and crew confirmed as carrying the virus, after 65 more people on board the cruise ship tested positive. China is bracing for the return of some 160 million migrant workers to their cities of employment as the country’s economy sputters back to life after an extended holiday vacation following the outbreak.”

-- A British “superspreader” may have unwittingly infected at least 11 people with the coronavirus in the course of his travels from Singapore to France to Switzerland and then to England. Infected Britons in England, France and Spain probably caught the virus from him, health authorities and British media claim. (Karla Adam)

-- The CDC confirmed the 13th coronavirus infection in the United States. The patient was among several hundred Americans who were evacuated last week from Wuhan and is currently being treated at the University of California San Diego Medical Center. (Hawkins)

-- Trump keeps saying that the coronavirus could “miraculously” go away this spring. Experts say that's not how diseases work. Hawkins reports for our live blog: “Trump first raised the idea in a tweet last week, saying the Chinese government’s efforts to control the virus would succeed ‘as the weather starts to warm and the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone.’ He made a similar prediction in a rally Monday, suggesting that the outbreak could subside ‘by April.’ ‘You know, in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away, that’s true,’ he told an audience in New Hampshire. Experts said that’s wishful thinking at best: While it’s true that respiratory viruses tend to follow seasonal patterns, there’s no telling what course the novel coronavirus will take. ‘This virus can do anything it wants,’ Allison McGeer, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, told The Washington Post last week.”

-- The virus is spreading rapidly. So is misinformation about it. Kim Bellware reports: “Since the first cases of a then-unidentified pneumonia were reported in late December, hoaxes, half-truths and flat-out lies have proliferated, mostly through social media. BuzzFeed News for several days kept a running list of misinformation, including wildly inaccurate reports that the death toll in China was 112,000 as of late January (reality: around 80 at the time); claims that Chinese people eating bats were the source of the outbreak (a viral photo of a woman biting a bat was not taken in China); and false suggestions that the virus was lab-engineered as a kind of bioweapon.”

-- A bag of tiny dead birds from China was confiscated from a passenger at Dulles Airport. Agricultural specialists found a package with pictures of pets printed on it – similar to packages of pet treats – that had several tiny, dried birds inside. The passenger said they were cat food but the birds were quickly confiscated because of the potential threat of avian influenza. (Lori Aratani)

-- Pangolins – the world’s most trafficked mammal – are suspected as a potential coronavirus host. From the NYT: “It is far from clear whether being identified as a viral host would be good or bad for pangolins. It could decrease the trade in the animals, or cause a backlash. It is also far from clear whether the pangolin is the animal that passed the new virus to humans. Bats are still thought to be the original host of the virus. If pangolins are involved in disease transmission, they would act as an intermediate host. The science so far is suggestive rather than conclusive, and because of the intense interest in the virus, some claims have been made public before the traditional scientific review process.”

-- A mask-clad Xi Jinping emerged from a conspicuous absence to visit the coronavirus “front line” at a facility in Beijing. Rick Noack reports: “Photos and videos of the visit — carried by state-run news agencies and television stations — did not deviate from the usual pattern of publicity appearances by Xi and other Chinese Communist Party officials. But Xi’s appearance Monday capped a remarkably unengaged period for the Chinese leader at a critical time, during which he conspicuously avoided public attention. … Xi left it to other Communist Party officials to calm concerns over the novel coronavirus or to celebrate tireless medical workers…. Keeping a low profile may no longer be a viable option for Xi, as his absence has fueled speculation and as public scrutiny has increasingly turned away from local cadres’ failings and toward more systemic complaints over the ruling Communist Party in Beijing.”

-- The Philippines will end its military cooperation deal with the U.S. From the NYT: “The notice to terminate the pact, the Visiting Forces Agreement, comes as President Rodrigo Duterte has warmed up to China while distancing himself from the United States, the Philippines’ former colonial ruler. The move also comes as the Philippines has shown increasing reluctance to stand up to China over its territorial claims in the South China Sea. … The agreement still remains in force, but the notice to terminate it, delivered to the American Embassy in Manila, starts a clock under which it will remain in effect for 180 days before lapsing.”

-- The CIA, in partnership with West German intelligence, secretly owned a Swiss company that sold rigged encryption devices to more than 120 countries, which allowed it to read the coded messages of allies and adversaries for decades. Greg Miller reports: “The Swiss firm made millions of dollars selling equipment to more than 120 countries well into the 21st century. Its clients included Iran, military juntas in Latin America, nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, and even the Vatican. But what none of its customers ever knew was that Crypto AG was secretly owned by the CIA in a highly classified partnership with West German intelligence. … The decades-long arrangement, among the most closely guarded secrets of the Cold War, is laid bare in a classified, comprehensive CIA history of the operation obtained by The Washington Post and ZDF, a German public broadcaster, in a joint reporting project.”

-- Syria and Turkey are inching closer to war after their troops exchanged deadly fire for the second time in days. Kareem Fahim and Sarah Dadouch report: “The latest hostilities started after shelling by Syrian forces killed five Turkish soldiers and injured five others, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry. The deaths came a week after a previous round of Syrian shelling in Idlib killed eight Turkish military personnel. Turkey's response Monday included attacks on what it said were ‘115 regime targets,’ including mortar positions, tanks and a helicopter. One hundred and one troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were killed, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.”

-- Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz had two shots to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He’s now counting on the third time being the charm. Ruth Eglash and Steve Hendrix report: “As the sides slug their way to a third election in less than a year on March 2, political observers say the nonstop campaign has made the former army general an even more formidable opponent. … Even after two general elections failed to produce a clear winner and the Israeli public grew increasingly apathetic, those working for Gantz’s Blue and White party appear energized. That could reflect the fact that the party has an edge in the polls, which put Blue and White ahead of Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party in the final weeks. That appears to continue an upward trend since the first election last April, when, as a newly formed party, Blue and White came in a close second behind Likud. … Although he was unable to unseat Netanyahu in the previous elections — in part because of Israel’s coalition-based parliamentary system — Gantz is now widely viewed as a viable successor to the longtime prime minister.”

-- More than 100 U.S. troops have now been diagnosed with brain injuries stemming from Iran’s missile attack on an Iraqi base last month. (Reuters)

-- A strange Russian spacecraft is shadowing a U.S. spy satellite, a U.S. military commander told Time. This underscores “a growing threat to America’s dominance in space-based espionage and a potentially costly new chapter in Washington’s decades-long competition with Moscow. Gen. John ‘Jay’ Raymond, commander of the newly minted U.S. Space Force, says the Russian spacecraft began maneuvering toward the American satellite shortly after being launched into orbit in November, at times creeping within 100 miles of it. ‘We view this behavior as unusual and disturbing,’ Raymond says. ‘It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space.’ Raymond says the U.S. government has expressed concern to Moscow through diplomatic channels.”

THE PRESIDENT'S PRIORITIES:

-- Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget plan was met with disdain from Democrats, who said it would cripple low-income families. Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report: “The budget plan sets up the Trump administration’s policy priorities heading into the November election and is likely to draw scrutiny in Washington and on the campaign trail. Trump has in the past not shown much interest in pursuing the budget cuts his aides have offered, and he didn’t make any public comments about the plan Monday. … [Instead], Russell Vought, acting White House budget director, touted the proposed spending increases in the budget for NASA, immigration, opioid mitigation and veterans, while saying they would not lead to benefit reductions for Medicare and Medicaid, as Democrats charged …

“Trump has sought spending cuts in the past, only to back down immediately during negotiations with Democrats. … Proposing the cuts again, on the eve of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, gave Democrats a fresh target to attack. ‘The old cliche is that a budget is a moral document,’ [Sanders] said in a statement. ‘What kind of unbelievable moral framework allowed this White House to propose $182 billion in cuts to nutrition assistance from needy families, when nearly one in seven households with children are food insecure?’ … Even some of Trump’s staunchest allies criticized his sharp cuts for domestic agencies, such as the Agriculture Department, which he is targeting for an 8 percent overall reduction. That was an indication that the budget will get a cold shoulder on Capitol Hill from lawmakers of both parties.”

-- The budget would slash student loan programs and offer tax breaks for private school tuition, offering sharp contrasts to the education proposals pushed by Democratic presidential candidates. Overall, the administration wants to cut the Education Department’s discretionary spending by 7.8 percent, replacing funding for 29 education programs – including more than $24 billion in spending – with a single block-grant program totaling just over $19 billion. (Laura Meckler and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel)

-- The Trump budget would decimate the budget for foreign aid and diplomacy, a move that lawmakers predicted would be swiftly rejected by Congress. The budget would allot $40 billion to the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, representing a cut of about 22 percent. (Carol Morello)

-- The Department of Transportation’s discretionary spending would also be cut by 13 percent, including deep reductions in spending on Amtrak and airport grants, as well as cuts of more than $2 billion in highway infrastructure funds. At the same time, the administration introduced what it called a “historic, 10-year, $810 billion reauthorization of surface transportation programs,” which would cover highways, transit rail and other programs and would replace a five-year transportation bill, known as the FAST Act, which will expire later this year. (Michael Laris)

-- Trump once again called for the elimination of federal arts agencies. Previous proposals by the president along these lines have been soundly rejected by Congress, which has instead increased funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. (Peggy McGlone)

-- Federal employees' retirement benefits would also be cut. In some cases, the benefits would reduced only for future retirees, but in other cases, those already retired would face cuts as well. The budget also proposes a 1 percent pay increase for federal employees while recommending a 3 percent raise for military personnel. (Eric Yoder)

-- And while Trump wants to grant NASA a multibillion-dollar boost to put astronauts back on the moon, his budget would cut funding for other science and health agencies. The Health and Human Services agency would suffer a nearly 10 percent cut, while the Environmental Protection Agency would lose 26 percent of its funding – the administration is hoping to eliminate nearly 50 EPA programs. The Energy Department would get a boost in funding for safeguarding the nuclear weapons stockpile, but outside of that program it would see a 28.7 percent cut.

The budget would cut spending at HHS by 9 percent. Medicaid would receive nearly $920 billion less than otherwise anticipated by 2030. Meanwhile, a “health reform vision allowance” would lower spending on Obamacare by $844 billion over the decade. The budget request would also trim funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 16 percent. The president’s health priorities – wiping out HIV transmission in the U.S. and battling the opioid crisis – would receive $716 million and $5 billion respectively. (Joel Achenbach, Laurie McGinley, Amy Goldstein and Ben Guarino)

