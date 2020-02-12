With Mariana Alfaro

THE BIG IDEA:

MANCHESTER, N.H. – When Bernie Sanders launched his second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination a year ago, joining a large and diverse field, very few pundits thought he could win the most votes in the Iowa caucuses and repeat his 2016 triumph in the New Hampshire primary. The Vermont senator was written off again after his heart attack in October. But the 78-year-old persevered and has once again proven conventional wisdom wrong, winning here and taking the lead in the latest national polls.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders told supporters on Tuesday night. “Bernie beats Trump,” his 1,200 supporters chanted inside the Southern New Hampshire University field house. “Bernie beats Trump.”

By traditional metrics, Sanders would be widely considered the front-runner right now. That’s how he sees himself and how his surrogates refer to him at his rallies. The party has moved in his direction on a litany of issues. He’s built a small-dollar fundraising juggernaut. It’s not clear today that any other candidate has a greater probability of securing the nomination than he does.

In several ways, though, the results from New Hampshire offered a mixed bag for the would-be revolutionary. He deserves his due for winning, but there are also questions about his strength going into what could be a five-month slog to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July. Here’s some of the good news, as well the bad news, for Sanders as the race moves from the Granite State to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday:

1) A cause for concern: The victory was unexpectedly narrow.

Sanders won with 25.8 percent of the vote, leading Pete Buttigieg by only 1.3 percentage points, or fewer than 4,000 votes.

The percentage of the vote Sanders got is the lowest for any winner of the New Hampshire primary in modern history, lagging behind Jimmy Carter’s 28.6 percent in 1976.

Sanders, who beat Hillary Clinton by 22 points here four years ago, made no effort to manage expectations that he’d win. He confidently predicted victory at every stop in the final days.

In 2016, Sanders received 152,193 votes in the two-way race. He’s getting 74,316 votes, with 94 percent of precincts reporting as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interestingly, only 30 percent of voters in the network exit polls said they supported Sanders in 2016 – even though he got 62 percent of the vote. New Hampshire allows independents to vote in either party’s primary. Republicans didn’t have a competitive contest, so many unaffiliated voters took Democratic ballots.

On Tuesday, the exit polling shows Sanders won 57 percent of the group that had voted for him four years before. And he picked up 12 percent of voters who said they supported Clinton in 2016. One in five voters said they voted for neither Clinton nor Sanders in the 2016 primaries. Sanders got 14 percent of that group.

2) A reason to celebrate: Elizabeth Warren’s collapse has sidelined Sanders’s chief rival in the liberal lane and solidified his standing as the dominant progressive voice in the race.

Both Sanders and Warren represent neighboring states to New Hampshire. But Warren’s support tanked after Iowa, and the Massachusetts senator received 9.3 percent of the vote – not enough to receive a single delegate to the national convention. (It appears that Sanders will get nine delegates and Buttigieg will get six delegates out of New Hampshire.) If Warren cannot even get double digits here, where she’s spent more time and money than any other state, what’s the contest she thinks she’ll be able to win?

Among the 21 percent of voters who described themselves as “very liberal” in the exit poll, half backed Sanders. Warren was second, with 19 percent. Sanders and Buttigieg tied among the 40 percent of voters who saw themselves as “somewhat liberal,” getting 26 percent apiece. Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar essentially tied – 28 percent to 26 percent – among the third of the electorate that identified as moderate.

3) A cause for concern: Most Democrats do not want Sanders to be their nominee. If you add together Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Joe Biden – the three candidates competing unabashedly in the more moderate lane – they received 52.7 percent. The self-described democratic socialist declines to formally register as a member of the Democratic Party. Democrats overwhelmingly said they’d back him over Trump, but they worry that he would lose the election.

4) A reason to celebrate: Klobuchar’s surge is good for Sanders because it divides up the moderate lane and makes it harder for Buttigieg to consolidate support.

She finished third, with just under 20 percent of the vote. Some Buttigieg allies apparently expressed concern at his watch party in Nashua about what they called the “Klobucharge.” The strong finish by the senior senator from Minnesota, who is going to New York today to fill her campaign coffers, denies Buttigieg the chance to claim that he’s now the moderate to beat.

Klobuchar said she can appeal to the “people in middle” at her watch party: “Donald Trump's worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who have had enough of the name-calling and the mudslinging, have someone to vote for in November.”

For now, Buttigieg and Klobuchar are likely to be more focused on each other than Sanders. “I admired Senator Sanders when I was a high school student, and I want to congratulate him,” the 38-year-old former mayor said at his party last night. “I respect him greatly to this day, and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight.”

Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg is waiting in the wings. The former New York mayor is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to air commercials in the states that vote Super Tuesday. And he’s building support. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) endorsed Bloomberg this morning. The three of them competing for similar voters works to Sanders’s advantage.

5) A cause for concern: Late deciders didn’t break for Sanders.

Half of voters said they decided in the last few days. Sanders only got 16 percent of this group. Among the other half of the electorate, people who made up their minds earlier, 37 percent backed Sanders, according to the exits. If large numbers of people are making up their minds at the last minute, they’re not likely to go for the Vermonter. He’s a known commodity. This shows how it will be harder for him to grow his standing in the national polls than for some lesser-known rivals like Klobuchar. Another number to keep an eye on: Sanders won among men by nine points, but he finished third among women. He underperformed similarly with female voters in 2016, as well.

6) A reason to celebrate: Medicare-for-all helped Sanders win the primary.

Health care was the biggest concern of people who voted in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, by far, and Sanders fared best among people who care most about the issue. Among the 37 percent who cared most about health care, Sanders led with 31 percent.

Six in 10 voters said they support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. Among that group, 39 percent backed Sanders. Buttigieg, who advocates “Medicare for all who want it,” followed with 22 percent. Warren was third with this group, garnering 13 percent. Her tortured efforts to back away from Sanders’s Medicare-for-all bill, which she had co-sponsored, helped doom her candidacy. When she was peaking in the polls, she struggled to explain how she’d pay for the program without raising taxes on the middle class. She eventually called for a multi-year transition period that left voters on both sides of the question unsatisfied.

Sanders trailed Buttigieg among voters who said climate change and foreign policy were the most important issues to them.

7) A cause for concern: Sanders is not widely perceived by Democrats as electable.

Voters were asked in the exit poll whether they prioritize picking a candidate who agrees with them on major issues or who can beat Trump. Of the third of voters who prized agreement over electability, Sanders won about four in 10. But he got just two in 10 of those who primarily want to beat Trump, a much bigger bloc.

Supporters cheer as Bernie Sanders gives his victory speech on Tuesday night in Manchester. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

8) A reason to celebrate: Sanders has more blue-collar appeal than any of his rivals.

He led among union members, those without college degrees and lower-income voters. He beat Buttigieg 38 percent to 17 percent among those who earn less than $50,000-a-year and 31 percent to 24 percent among those who earn between $50,001 and $99,999. Buttigieg dominated with those make more than 100K, leading Klobuchar 34 percent to 20 percent, with Sanders in third.

One in five voters said income inequality is the issue they care about most. Sanders led Buttigieg among this constituency 34 percent to 20 percent. Biden enjoys saying that people like to call him “Middle Class Joe,” but he only got 6 percent of voters most concerned about income inequality. Indeed, Sanders campaign strategists spent much of the past year fretting that Biden would cut into their blue-collar base.

9) A reason to celebrate: Sanders continues to dominate the youth vote.

He won half of voters between the ages of 18 to 29, followed by Buttigieg with 20 percent. Sanders also garnered 36 percent of voters age 30 to 44, according to the exit polling. Sanders was a distant third among those 45-to-64 and 65 . Indeed, among seniors, who made up a quarter of the electorate, he got only 14 percent. Klobuchar prevailed among the 65-plus crowd. Older voters historically vote at higher rates.

10) A cause for concern: 18-to-29-year-olds made up 14 percent of the electorate on Tuesday, down from 19 percent in the 2016 primary.

The share of young people in the electorate declined despite assiduous outreach, including the campaign hosting a concert on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham on Monday night, that drew 7,500 attendees.

Bigger picture, Sanders is not bringing the numbers of new voters into the primary process that he promises he would be able to activate in the general election if he’s the Democratic nominee. Sanders’s theory of the case is premised on the idea that he can bring new people into the process. But there’s little evidence so far from Iowa or New Hampshire that he would be able to deliver.

Total Democratic primary turnout in New Hampshire surpassed 2016 levels and is tracking close to the 2008 total vote count of about 288,000. Last week in Iowa, the turnout of a little more than 170,000 barely surpassed 2016 levels – and fell far short of the record-breaking 240,000 caucus-goers who came out in 2008 when Barack Obama was running. Sanders conceded that this disappointed him. “Not as high, frankly, as I would have liked to have seen,” he told reporters.

Deval Patrick greets voters outside a polling place on Tuesday in Concord, N.H. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

-- New Hampshire has winnowed the field: Three candidates have ended their campaigns since polls closed last night.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick: “The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting,” he said in a statement this afternoon, “so I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.”

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: “I am a numbers guy,” he told Dave Weigel in an interview. “In most of these [upcoming] states, I’m not going to be at a threshold where I get delegates, which makes sticking around not necessarily helpful or productive in terms of furthering the goals of this campaign.” Yang added that he has not decided whether to endorse another candidate, though campaigns have reached out. He also said he would be open to becoming another candidate’s running mate or joining the Cabinet.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.): “I love you, New Hampshire. Whether you knew it or not, we were having a great time together,” he said at his watch party in Concord, joined by Gary Hart and James Carville. “I want you to be optimistic tonight. As James Baldwin wrote at the height of the civil rights movement: This is in our hands; we have no right to assume otherwise.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Joe Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed to fly to a rally in Columbia, S.C. “This is just the beginning,” he told supporters there. “We have an entire nation to vote yet.”

-- More team coverage from the campaign trail:

Dan Balz: “Democrats now face a fractured and divisive contest for the nomination.”

Jenna Johnson: “With a third-place finish, Klobuchar bursts to the center of the … race.”

Annie Linskey: “Warren’s campaign at a crossroads as once-rising star confronts disappointing finishes.”

Josh Dawsey: “Biden looks to S.C. to revive faltering campaign, but success there is no longer seen as certain.”

Michael Scherer: “Bloomberg wins the Democratic spotlight and the derision of his rivals.”

Amber Phillips: “8 questions about where the Democratic primary stands after New Hampshire.”

Cat Zakrzewski: “Sanders is no friend of Big Tech. And he keeps winning.”

Dino Grandoni: “Climate concerns help boost Sanders and Buttigieg in New Hampshire.”

Holly Bailey and Isaac Stanley-Becker: “After scrapping a pair of apps similar to the one that caused chaos in Iowa, the Nevada State Democratic Party said it would use paper ballots and an online check-in process in its presidential caucuses, a plan unlikely to end growing concerns about the coming vote.”

Welcome to the Daily 202, PowerPost's morning briefing for decision-makers.

Sign up to receive the newsletter.

POLITICS TRUMPS THE RULE OF LAW:

-- All four career prosecutors handling the case against Roger Stone withdrew from the case — and one quit his job entirely — after the Justice Department signaled it planned to undercut their sentencing recommendation for Trump’s longtime friend and confidant. Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett, Ann Marimow and Spencer Hsu report: “The sudden and dramatic moves came after prosecutors and their superiors had argued for days over the appropriate penalty for Stone, and exposed what some career Justice Department employees say is a continuing pattern of the historically independent law enforcement institution being bent to Trump’s political will. … The cascade of controversy began Monday, when career prosecutors handling the case recommended that a judge sentence Stone … to between seven and nine years in federal prison. … ‘This is a horrible and very unfair situation,’ Trump wrote early Tuesday. ‘The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!’ Hours later, a senior Justice Department official told reporters that the agency’s leadership was ‘shocked’ by the recommendation of a seven-to-nine-year sentence and would soon revise it. …

“One by one, the career prosecutors, two of whom had worked on [Bob] Mueller’s investigation, filed notices in court of their intention to leave the case. Though none of the prosecutors gave a reason, their asking to do so was highly unusual and suggested they could not ethically affix their names to the government’s revised position. … Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said that the White House did not communicate with the agency on Monday or Tuesday about the Stone case, and that the decision to reverse course was made before Trump’s tweet. Trump told reporters later Tuesday, ‘I have not been involved in it at all,’ though in the same remarks he called the career prosecutors’ initial recommendation ‘an insult to our country.’ … Jonathan Kravis, one of the prosecutors on the Stone case, wrote in a court filing that he had resigned as an assistant U.S. attorney, leaving government altogether. Three others — Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — filed notices with the judge saying ‘please notice the withdrawal’ from the case. …

“The decision to file a new sentencing memo was made by officials in the attorney general’s office and the deputy attorney general’s office, according to a senior Justice Department official. The official could not point to another instance of Justice Department headquarters overruling and replacing a sentencing memorandum a day after a filing … Hours before the [original] filing was due Monday, [Timothy] Shea, the [interim head of the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office] and a former close adviser to [Attorney General Bill] Barr, had not made a final decision on Stone’s sentencing recommendation … In their Monday filing, prosecutors argued that more time should be added to Stone’s sentence because of his extensive criminal conduct, which stretched over two years, and because they say he obstructed the prosecution of the case after he was charged. In a Tuesday filing from Shea, ... the government argued that those enhancements were overkill, noting that Stone’s victim has asked for leniency for him and did not view the statement as an actual threat.”

-- Almost simultaneously, Trump decided to revoke the nomination to a top Treasury Department post of his former U.S. attorney in the District, Jessie Liu, who supervised the Stone case when it went to trial. Hsu, Dawsey and Barrett report: “Liu, 47, served more than two years in the politically sensitive post of top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital and was Trump’s first nominee to the position, serving from September 2017 until Jan. 31. In the job, Liu oversaw late-stage court proceedings for top Trump aides and Mueller defendants, including Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as [Stone’s] November trial and conviction. However, over the past two weeks, coinciding with Liu’s departure, the U.S. attorney’s office has changed its sentencing stances in both Flynn and Stone’s cases, with prosecutors moving from stiffer sentencing recommendations to more lenient ones. Emerging accounts of the circumstances surrounding Liu’s departure from the administration cast those decisions in a new light. …

"Trump has been lobbied extensively against Liu by people who do not like her handling of the D.C. office — particularly as it relates to the Mueller probe, an administration official said. The decision to withdraw the nomination was made Tuesday afternoon, the official said. … A third person familiar with the situation … said Liu’s nomination was opposed vocally by Barbara Ledeen, a conservative operative and Republican Senate staffer unhappy about [Michael] Flynn’s prosecution for lying to the FBI. … The person said Ledeen had made little headway before the recent storm over Stone’s sentencing, calling it a turning point. Treasury officials believe Trump himself made the call to withdraw Liu because her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee was set for Thursday, and Trump was concerned she would be asked about the case ... Liu had no role in Stone’s sentencing recommendation, having left office before it was sent to supervisors for approval, several people said.”

-- The four career prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case did so after finding out from Fox News that Barr's office planned to withdraw the sentencing recommendation, per the Times: “As is customary in prominent prosecutions, the line prosecutors on the Stone case discussed their proposed sentencing recommendation with senior officials. But they apparently came to no clear agreement before the document was filed in court, an outcome that one Justice Department official blamed on a breakdown in management.”

-- The week of Trump’s acquittal was Fox News Channel’s best in the ratings since the weeks when he was elected and inaugurated. (AP)

-- Under Barr’s iron fist, “it appears no corner of the Justice Department can escape perversion,” laments columnist Dana Milbank: “In a new grant award, senior Justice officials rejected the recommendations of career officials and decided to deny grants to highly rated Catholic Charities in Palm Beach, Fla., and Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix. Instead, Reuters reported, they gave more than $1 million combined to lower-rated groups called the Lincoln Tubman Foundation and Hookers for Jesus. Why? Well, it turns out the head of the Catholic Charities affiliate had been active with Democrats and the Phoenix group had opposed President Trump’s immigration policies. By contrast, Hookers for Jesus is run by a Christian conservative and the Lincoln Tubman group was launched by a relative of a Trump delegate to the 2016 convention. That Catholic Charities has been replaced by Hookers for Jesus says much about Barr’s Justice Department. Friends of Trump are rewarded. Opponents of Trump are punished. And the nation’s law enforcement apparatus becomes Trump’s personal plaything.”

-- As Trump escalated his campaign of retribution against his perceived enemies, Republican senators shrugged. Philip Rucker and Paul Kane report: Trump railed “in the Oval Office about a decorated combat veteran who testified about the president’s conduct with Ukraine and suggesting the Defense Department should consider disciplining him. ‘The military can handle him any way they want,’ Trump said of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was ousted from his position on the National Security Council last Friday and reassigned to the Pentagon. Asked whether he was recommending the military take disciplinary action against Vindman for his House testimony in the impeachment proceedings, Trump replied, ‘They’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that.’ … Republicans who control the Senate resigned themselves this week to the reality that they are unable to check or even influence Trump, even as some GOP strategists are warning that the president’s actions threaten the party’s Senate majority by complicating the home-state politics for a quintet of endangered incumbents.

“One of them, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), said last week that she believed Trump had learned ‘a pretty big lesson’ by being impeached. But this week she said she had been so ‘concerned’ about Trump’s desire to punish two impeachment witnesses, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Vindman, that she contacted the White House. … Asked what senators could do to rein in Trump, she replied, ‘I called to try to prevent the action' ... Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said that they tried to save Sondland, a major GOP donor, from the embarrassment of being fired on the same day as Vindman. … ‘I agreed with the decision on Vindman,’ Tillis said. ‘I just felt like having the two have some distance would have been appropriate.’”

-- Trump plans to ditch another official over her role in impeachment. From the New York Post: “The White House is expected to pull the nomination of Elaine McCusker to be the Pentagon’s comptroller and chief financial officer in the latest staffing fallout from [Trump’s] impeachment … McCusker resisted the president’s directive to stall about $250 million in military aid to Ukraine and her emails protesting the delay were leaked in January to the blog Just Security ahead of Trump’s Senate trial. … It’s unclear if a final decision has been made on the timing of the nomination withdrawal. It’s also unclear how the withdrawal would impact McCusker’s current role as acting comptroller and CFO of the Pentagon.”

-- Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) has emerged as a top contender to be the next director of national intelligence. He's being pushed by national security adviser Robert O’Brien. From the Times: “Joseph Maguire, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has filled in as the acting director of national intelligence since Dan Coats resigned in August. But under current law limiting the duration of postings for acting cabinet-level officials, Mr. Maguire must step down next month. … What is not clear, however, is whether the president sees Mr. Maguire’s role in handling the anonymous whistle-blower complaint about Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that helped prompt the impeachment inquiry as an asset or a liability. Mr. Maguire followed the advice of administration lawyers and initially blocked the complaint from being sent to Congress … But soon after, he engineered an agreement to provide the complaint to Congress. That move … helped prompt the impeachment inquiry. ... Mr. Stewart, like other Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, vigorously defended Mr. Trump during impeachment hearings in the fall that focused on the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine. And he has been sharply critical of the handling by the Justice Department and F.B.I. of an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

-- Speaking of Utahns, Sen. Mitt Romney (R) said the Senate GOP has already moved on from his vote last week to convict Trump of abuse of power during the impeachment trial. Paul Kane reports: “Signaling he wants to be a team player, Romney flew home to Salt Lake City for meetings last Thursday — a day after the Senate vote — and then to Palm Beach, Fla., for a National Republican Senatorial Committee gathering ... He said there was no awkwardness at the fundraising retreat or Tuesday’s [GOP luncheon], also attended by [Mike] Pence." Things with the president, though, remain tense. At the White House yesterday, Trump called Romney a “disgrace,” at the same time that the senator was voting for the president’s judicial nominees.

THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

-- The CDC acknowledged the patient with the latest confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States initially tested negative for the disease and was briefly allowed to leave a San Diego hospital because of a laboratory error. Derek Hawkins and Hannah Knowles report: “The patient was among three evacuees from China who were placed in isolation and underwent testing at the University of California San Diego Medical Center last week after showing signs of the novel coronavirus. An initial round of tests came back negative, and the people returned to a quarantine site at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Further testing revealed, however, that one of them was infected. A CDC spokeswoman, Kristen Nordlund, said Tuesday that blood samples from the three patients were inadvertently omitted from a large test run because they were incorrectly labeled. … On Monday, the patient returned to the hospital for treatment. Going forward, a CDC laboratory staff member will join quarantine field teams to make sure that specimens are correctly labeled, Nordlund said.”

-- The coronavirus death toll rose once again, with 97 deaths yesterday alone. Luckily, while the number of confirmed infections continues to rise, the rate of growth is slowing. Hawkins reports: “Officials also said they identified more than 2,000 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,653. There were 49 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, 10 in Macau and 18 in Taiwan. More than 185,000 people were under medical observation in the mainland. The vast majority of the new deaths and infections remained concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, where 94 people were reported dead Tuesday. More than 4,700 people recovered from the disease, according to Chinese officials.”

-- Thirty-nine more people tested positive for the virus aboard the cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan, bringing the total to 174. (Hawkins)

-- The disease caused by the virus has a new name: covid-19. “We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual, or group of people,” said World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO also wanted a name that was “pronounceable and related to the disease,” he said. (AP)

-- American Airlines extended its cancellations of China and Hong Kong flights through April. (Lori Aratani)

-- Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said the U.S. peace plan would make “Swiss cheese” out of Palestinian land. Anne Gearan reports: “A U.N. Security Council vote that would have been a referendum against the plan never happened, an indication that there were not votes to approve the Palestinian-backed measure. ‘This is an Israeli-American preemptive plan,’ designed to allow Israel to get what it wants while blaming Palestinians for walking away, Abbas said during a tense session of the U.N.’s main decision-making body. … Abbas said the Trump administration plan is a dodge meant ‘to put an end to the question of Palestine.’”

­-- American and Taliban negotiators will meet again today following a conditional decision from Trump to sign a peace deal with the militants, officials said. “Trump has endorsed the deal and said it must be signed,” the Afghan official said, explaining that when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Afghan leaders Tuesday, he said the peace talks “deadlock” had been broken. (Karen DeYoung and Susannah George)

-- Pope Francis backed away from a major, anticipated decision on whether to allow married men to serve as priests in the Amazon. Many had anticipated that Francis would green-light the move, because local bishops supported the changes as a way to address drastic Catholic clerical shortages in the region. (Chico Harlan)

-- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó was met with abuse after returning to Caracas fresh off a global tour. Mariana Zuñiga and Anthony Faiola report: “He was greeted by rival groups of chanting supporters and insult-hurling pro-government demonstrators. Confusion ensued as loyalists of President Nicolás Maduro, whom Guaidó is seeking to oust, chased after him. ... Judges loyal to Maduro issued a court order last year forbidding Guaidó to leave the country, but he is calculating that Maduro’s government will not risk the international backlash of arresting him after he was embraced by Trump and other leaders. … But Guaidó’s opposition is divided on the strategy going forward. Some lawmakers are backing Maduro’s call to hold parliamentary elections this year. Guaidó has focused on demanding new presidential elections.”

-- The armed showdown in El Salvador this weekend illustrated the growing role that militaries are playing in Latin American democracies. Anne-Catherine Brigida and Mary Beth Sheridan report: “In a region that long suffered from military dictatorships, the assertiveness by the armed forces is raising fears that democracy is taking a step backward. … El Salvador’s standoff between the military and lawmakers has ended peacefully — for now. … [But] the deployment of the soldiers — with the open support of the defense minister — sent tremors through El Salvador.”

The scene in March 2018 after a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The driver, Apple engineer Walter Huang, died. (AP)

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS THAT SHOULDN'T BE OVERLOOKED:

-- A Tesla running on “autopilot” repeatedly veered toward the same spot where an Apple engineer later crashed and died, federal investigators said. Michael Laris reports: “Four days before Walter Huang’s Tesla veered off U.S. Highway 101 in Northern California and into a concrete barrier, killing the father of two, Huang sent a text message describing the car’s ‘Autopilot’ system making a similar error in the same spot, according to documents released Tuesday by federal investigators. … When Huang’s Tesla SUV reached the exit ramp area in Mountain View, where he said the problems previously occurred, the car again steered out of its lane and hit a barrier at about 71 miles per hour, according to the NTSB. … Tesla has faced sharp criticism from some lawmakers in Congress and elsewhere for calling its driver assistance features ‘Autopilot,’ which critics say is an overstatement of the system’s capabilities and can encourage customers to let their guard down.”

-- Lax Federal Aviation Administration oversight allowed Southwest to put millions of passengers at risk aboard planes that didn’t meet U.S. standards, the Department of Transportation’s inspector general found. Lori Aratani, Michael Laris and Ian Duncan report: “The strongly worded report called the FAA’s oversight of Southwest’s safety management system ‘ineffective’ and said the agency improperly relied on Southwest’s own conclusion that repeated problems represented a ‘low risk, rather than requiring the airline to comply with its regulatory requirements.’ … The report found that Southwest ‘operates its fleet of aircraft with frequent weight and balance errors.’ Such incorrect information was ‘frequently’ communicated to pilots, which can ‘greatly affect’ a plane’s safety and performance, the report said.”

­-- Trump is closer than ever to fulfilling his promise for a U.S. with taller walls, tighter immigration laws and fewer foreigners entering the country. Nick Miroff connects the dots: In the past three years, Trump has hardened the nation’s immigration system, causing illegal border crossings to plummet and legal immigration to slump. And now, his budget proposal “would increase deportations by adding thousands of new immigration agents and expanding jail capacity.” On Monday, the DOJ announced “lawsuits against three ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions that eschew cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. And at an evening rally in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s Democratic primary, the president dusted off one of his vintage campaign routines, reciting a dark allegory he calls ‘The Snake’ about a serpent that turns on its generous host, injecting fatal venom. ‘This is about immigration,’ he told the crowd, to raucous cheers.”

-- U.S.-Mexico border crossings continue to drop, but unauthorized crossings by Mexican migrants are surging. Abigail Hauslohner reports: “Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday that U.S. officials apprehended or deemed ‘inadmissible’ 36,679 migrants in January, a drop of 10 percent from December. But he said the number of Mexican adults taken into custody has climbed 32 percent from this time last year, a shift he attributed to smugglers ‘scrambling to come up with new tactics’ as overall migration numbers have fallen.”

-- A Puerto Rican man applied for a license in Georgia. Officials then arrested and jailed him for fraud. Brittany Shammas reports: “Kenneth Caban Gonzalez waited the required 30 days after moving to Georgia, then gathered what he needed to apply for a driver’s license. … When Caban Gonzalez was called back to the service center a few days later … he wasn’t given a new ID. He was arrested and taken to jail … He spent three days behind bars, lost construction work and faced the possibility of imprisonment before ultimately being cleared last March. Caban Gonzalez’s ordeal was the result of a Georgia Department of Driver Services practice of treating license seekers who moved from Puerto Rico differently than those who came from U.S. states and the District of Columbia, even though they are U.S. citizens. Now, as part of a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit Caban Gonzalez filed in July, the state has agreed to start treating applicants from Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories the same as those from U.S. states.”

-- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said a Department of Homeland Security memo on immigrant driving records is proof the administration engaged in “politically motivated retaliation” meant to punish his state. From BuzzFeed News: “The Jan. 27 memo, written by a top DHS official, James McCament, outlined potential options for acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to consider in their efforts to not only obtain the driver records but to punish states like New York that cut off access to the information. McCament offered up options such as using ‘friendly’ states to discreetly collect information for federal immigration authorities that would otherwise be inaccessible by law. The plans also include retaliation measures against states that limit access to records, such as closing down local DHS offices, refusing to accept their state identification, cutting TSA PreCheck services, and potentially issuing subpoenas for driver's licenses provided to undocumented immigrants."

-- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Congress that now would be a good time to reduce the federal budget deficit, which is expected to top $1 trillion this year. For now, Powell said he doesn’t see signs of a recession on the horizon and said the economy is in a “very good place.” He expects growth to remain solid, though he acknowledged the coronavirus remains a major unknown for the economy. (Heather Long)

-- The Federal Trade Commission will review past mergers by Facebook, Google and other Big Tech companies. Regulators said they would look into the mergers to see whether the acquisitions of smaller rivals may have skirted federal antitrust laws. (Tony Romm)

-- Denver voted to end its 30-year ban on pit bulls. A new law that permits but still regulates the ownership of these dogs will take effect in 90 days, pending approval from the mayor. (Katie Mettler)

-- A D.C. statehood bill will advance to the House floor and it's likely to pass for the first time in history. That said, the bill faces almost certain death in the Senate. (Jenna Portnoy)

-- The San Francisco Chronicle requested public documents on gun ownership. Now its reporters are getting death threats. (Hannah Knowles)

-- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment has expired. From CNN: “Ginsburg, a long-time supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment, suggested Monday night that the deadline to ratify the measure as a constitutional amendment has expired and that the decades long effort must start anew. ‘I would like to see a new beginning,’ Ginsburg told an audience at Georgetown University Law Center. … Ginsburg's comments seemed to throw cold water on a recent effort by Virginia and other states who argue that after Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment last month, the states had met the threshold necessary to change the Constitution. … Ginsburg said ‘there is too much controversy about late comers,’ and she added that Virginia's move came ‘long after the deadline passed.’”

-- Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on new charges of filing false hate crime reports last year after he claimed to be the victim of a bigoted attack in Chicago. Elahe Izadi and Travis Andrews report: “A grand jury indicted Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct, charging him with filing false reports of a hate crime, according to documents filed Tuesday. The development came almost a year after prosecutors made the controversial decision to drop multiple felony counts against Smollett. In June, a judge ruled that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx mishandled the case and ordered a special prosecutor to investigate and to determine whether Smollett would be subject to new charges. Special prosecutor Dan K. Webb decided to prosecute after ‘the grand jury’s investigation revealed that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack, and thereafter made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officers on multiple occasions, reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, knew had not occurred.’”

-- Longtime CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera launched a Democratic primary challenge against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). About a dozen other candidates have filed to run for the seat, even though Ocasio-Cortez will be hard to beat. The freshman is a fundraising powerhouse, having raised over $5.3 million last year. (CNN)



SOCIAL MEDIA SPEED READ:

Trump praised Barr this morning for allegedly intervening in Stone’s sentencing:

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Andrew Yang channeled Arnold Schwarzenegger a few hours after dropping out of the race:

We’ll be back. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

Michael Bennet left the campaign with a message to New Hampshire:

Michael Bennet drops out of the race. “I love you, New Hampshire. Whether you knew it or not, we were having a great time together... I think it’s fitting for us to end the campaign tonight.” pic.twitter.com/diTFtyqvv7 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 12, 2020

Here’s a sobering statistic about Biden’s electoral record:

Joe Biden has never finished higher than 4th in any primary or caucus in 32 years of running for president https://t.co/PN948wjlNX — David Dayen (@ddayen) February 12, 2020

Just as Sanders finished his victory speech in New Hampshire, the most powerful union in Nevada shared a candidate sheet with a not-so-favorable review of Medicare-for-all:

when Sanders spoke to the Culinary Union members late last year, he was interrupted repeatedly by questions about how Medicare for All would hit their union-negotiated care. Big deal here in the next state to vote... — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) February 12, 2020

Trump reacted to the New Hampshire results:

Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg) is doing pretty well tonight. Giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money. Very interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The Fake News Media is looking hard for the Big Democrat Story, but there is nothing too fabulous. Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State? Not an insignificant fact! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The former acting attorney general, whom Trump fired in January 2017 when she refused to enforce his travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, had this message for longtime DOJ staffers:

To the career men and women of DOJ, you are both the backbone and the heart of the Department. Your noble dedication to the rule of law is the foundation of our republic. https://t.co/GDW3IFBr1x — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) February 11, 2020

From a former DOJ inspector general:

Memo to all career DOJ employees



This is not what you signed up for. The four prosecutors who bailed on the Stone case have shown the way. Report all instances of improper political influence and other misdeeds to the DOJ IG, who is required to protect your identity. — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) February 12, 2020

Trump criticized the federal judge overseeing Roger Stone's trial, and Hillary Clinton responded:

Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking! https://t.co/kcEzirsGUF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020

So did the speaker of the House:

By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 12, 2020

And the president seemed pretty proud of this discovery:

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ notes in the Oval Office proudly that Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple - companies that have the highest values in the stock market - spell, with their first letters, a familiar acronym: MAGA. pic.twitter.com/rx9Ct4rQqK — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 11, 2020

VIDEOS OF THE DAY:

Siba, a standard poodle, won this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show:

"Ahead of the final decision, the beautiful black dog beamed as she took one final lap around Madison Square Garden," writes Michael Brice-Saddler. "Siba performed masterfully Tuesday — even as the crowd urged judge Robert H. Slay to crown the golden retriever, a breed that has never been named best in show."

Reacting to the DOJ infighting, Stephen Colbert joked that the only difference between a banana republic and this situation is that Trump “doesn’t eat fruit”:

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) talked to Seth Meyers about the advice Trump gave him to fight fires:

Jimmy Kimmel talked to one of Trump’s recently fired ambassadors: