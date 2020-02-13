With Mariana Alfaro

CONCORD, N.H. – Just 11 percent of voters in the Democratic primary here on Tuesday said they regularly use Twitter for political news, according to the network exit poll.

This data point from New Hampshire offers the latest reminder of the degree to which the conversation on the social media platform tends to be different than what the vast majority of voters hear in their everyday lives. A growing body of research shows that the issues discussed on Twitter tend to be more esoteric than the pocketbook concerns that motivate most average voters.

This is especially important because so many media and political elites, including operatives on all the leading presidential campaigns, obsess over what’s on Twitter, even if they try, or pretend, to ignore it. This, in turn, can indirectly influence both messaging from candidates and coverage decisions from editors. That creates an echo, or a feedback loop, that shapes public perceptions and sometimes distorts reality.

Election officials empty a ballot box on Tuesday in Londonderry, N.H. (Kate Flock/Bloomberg)

Interestingly, the New Hampshire exit poll did not find a giant chasm in support for Democratic candidates by Twitter usage, though Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) did better among Twitter users than non-users (31 percent vs. 27 percent). Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) both did slightly better, by about the same margin, among the 86 percent of New Hampshire voters who said they don’t use Twitter than the 11 percent who said they do. This isn’t to say Twitter is representative and we should pay more attention to it, but it does suggest that its users – at least the ones who voted in the Granite State – were not wildly unrepresentative.

The Pew Research Center found in October that 73 percent of tweets about national politics that Americans post come from just 6 percent of the adult population. The study found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that these super-tweeters are more polarized in terms of their ideological self-identification than those who tweet less often about the topic: 55 percent identified as either “very liberal” or “very conservative.” Among nonpolitical tweeters, only 28 percent picked those extremes. The research also found that political tweeters are far more likely to rate the political party they’re not a member of negatively.

A more recent Pew study concluded that Americans who get most of their political news on social media display significantly less confidence in the public’s acceptance of election results, regardless of the winner, than those who mostly get this news from more traditional platforms like cable TV or print newspapers.

The Hidden Tribes Project found last spring that liberal-leaning voters are, by a nearly 2 to 1 margin, more outspoken on social media than more moderate, diverse and less-educated Democrats. People in those three categories are generally less likely to post political content online. The year-long project, an initiative of a group called More in Common, built a nonpartisan representative sample of 8,000 Americans on YouGov. The Upshot, a New York Times vertical, used this data to create some cool visualizations last April comparing Democrats in “real life” to Democrats on Twitter.

Around this time four years ago, The Washington Post and ABC News teamed up with MIT’s Laboratory for Social Machines to analyze the Twitter conversation during the same days that we were in the field with a national poll. Among the most striking differences was that foreign policy and racial issues played a far bigger role in the Twitter ecosystem while people outside of the hive focused more on the economy. It’s also worth noting Twitter was also aggressively targeted with disinformation by the Russians during the 2016 election.

A national poll that the center-left think tank Third Way commissioned from David Binder, an in-house pollster for Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, found last May that only 12 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in 2020 posted on Twitter every day. Binder’s survey found that Democrats who frequently use Twitter were typically 25 points to the left on issues like Medicare-for-all. The survey found that 64 percent of Democratic super-tweeters supported abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but just 29 percent of all likely primary voters did.

“One pervasive problem of this campaign cycle is the fun-house mirror effect of Twitter on the minds of political reporters, commentators and insiders,” said Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett, an alumnus of Bill Clinton’s White House. “That means the discussion that too many insiders rely on for their view of the state of the race is dominated by a tiny fraction of the most hyper-engaged of Democratic voters,” he added. “Those voters have lives and views that are very different than Democrats who don’t regularly post on Twitter.

Twitter Democrats are younger, more urban, more male and a majority identify as ‘democratic socialists.’ And they are more doctrinaire, with many wanting the party to move left and preferring their policy ideas over the ability to beat Trump. These are the voters that the purveyors of conventional wisdom interact with, so it’s no surprise that they were surprised that moderates collectively did so well in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

The tweeter-in-chief

“President Trump apparently has a thing for @SexCounseling,” Anne Gearan and Josh Dawsey observe. “Trump has recently retweeted posts from a California sex therapist, Dawn Michael, whose professional Twitter home is a mix of pro-Trump material and, well, other things. The three retweets since January are emblematic of the president’s habit of amplifying online praise from random or troublesome corners of the Internet. … So far in February, Trump’s retweets are outpacing his original tweets by about 2 to 1, topping 265 on Wednesday and including commentary from the likes of @HiredGun37 and @heelerhoney alongside Republican lawmakers, right-wing media figures, journalists, his sons and his campaign manager. In the same period a year ago, Trump appears to have included only 21 retweets among 92 Twitter postings …

“Early in his presidency, Trump would post tweets but rarely responded or looked to Twitter for information. … But it became ‘both an entrance and an exit’ in 2018 as he would, on his own, dive through his replies to see who was praising him. An aide said Trump has sometimes been taken aback by backlash to his retweets. Often, a string of retweets is not some grand statement — it’s just Trump scrolling and clicking, people close to the president said. ‘If he sees it and it’s positive about him, he just posts it,’ the administration official said. ‘It would never dawn on him to check and see who the person is.’

“Trump has mused to aides that he can mix it up on Twitter more than in real life — and ‘kind of just see how it goes,’ a former senior administration official said. … He has retweeted official Republican accounts alongside @RedPillReport, which posts pro-Trump material and conservative views that are sometimes racially tinged or sexually suggestive. … Trump has sometimes retweeted posts from accounts that were later suspended, or accounts that said they were associated with the Q-Anon conspiracy group.”

The worsening local news crisis

McClatchy, one of the nation’s largest newspaper publishers, filed for bankruptcy protection this morning. “The Chapter 11 filing will allow the Sacramento-based company to keep its 30 newspapers afloat while it reorganizes more than $700 million in debt, 60 percent of which would be eliminated,” Taylor Telford and Thomas Heath report. “If the plan wins court approval, control of the 163-year-old family publisher would be turned over to hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, its largest creditor. … The publisher of the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and other regional dailies has been saddled with debt since its $4.5 billion takeover of a much bigger rival, Knight Ridder, in 2006. The combination coincided with a digital boom that disrupted the prevailing business model and changed the way news is consumed.”

The filing foreshadows even harder times to come for the local papers that people depend on to know what’s happening in city hall or at the schools their children attend. About 20 percent of all U.S. newspapers have closed since 2004, according to a report from PEN America, and the sector has shed 47 percent of its jobs. “Today, there are 225 counties across the country without a newspaper,” per Taylor and Thomas. “Half of all U.S. counties — more than 1,520 — have just one, usually a weekly. Of the nation’s remaining 7,200 newspapers, at least 1,000 are ‘ghost papers’ — meaning they have been so hobbled by cutbacks that they produce little original reporting.”

More on 2020

Usually the early Democratic presidential contests shrink the field. This year, they’ve expanded it.

“So far, the way candidates have gained traction has been to attract a narrow slice of the electorate. [Elizabeth] Warren spent the past several weeks attempting to cast herself as a unity candidate and saw herself overtaken by Sanders, who made a forthright appeal to liberals, a more defined niche," Matt Viser and Annie Linskey report. "Sanders on Wednesday didn’t appear to be attempting to expand his ideological reach. When asked if there are any lessons in the fact that he and Warren received fewer votes than moderates in the party, campaign co-chairwoman Nina Turner was blunt. ‘The lesson to be learned,’ she said on CNN, ‘is he won.’

“Sanders already is tussling with the Culinary Union, the largest union in Nevada and one whose members, mostly Latino and female, typically play a major role in the caucuses. The union on Tuesday distributed fliers criticizing his Medicare-for-all plan, saying it would dilute the health-care plans that it has bargained for in negotiations. The Sanders campaign countered with a statement noting he had joined unions on picket lines and saying his plan ‘is as comprehensive or more so than the health care benefits union workers currently receive.’ But later in the day, the union — which has yet to make a coveted endorsement — escalated the feud by releasing a statement criticizing his supporters, who it claimed had been critical of the union and its officials on Twitter and in phone calls. …

“Buttigieg is doubling his Nevada staff, and his South Carolina team has swelled to 55 people. He announced the endorsement of J.A. Moore (D), a South Carolina state representative who had previously backed Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). Buttigieg also has the support of Walter Clyburn Reed, the grandson of South Carolina kingmaker Rep. James E. Clyburn (D), who has not endorsed a presidential candidate. Klobuchar — who raised as much in the three hours after polls closed Tuesday as her monthly average last year — has rolled out a seven-figure ad buy in Nevada and plans to arrive in the state on Thursday." Warren has canceled television ad reservations in Nevada and South Carolina starting next week.

From his home in Delaware, Joe Biden and two of his top advisers asked donors on an afternoon conference call to be patient: "They said the race was just beginning, noting a fact in which the campaign has been taking solace over the past few days: Bill Clinton won only one of the first 11 contests in 1992 before claiming the nomination. … Biden has several fundraisers scheduled for Thursday in New York, as well as one next week in Los Angeles …

“Biden’s campaign is hoping to regroup in Nevada, and amid a shake-up of its advisers has brought in a prominent Democratic consultant to help. Jen O’Malley Dillon, a top Obama campaign aide who ran the presidential campaign of former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) before he dropped out, is working on a volunteer basis. But some Biden advisers say privately they are hoping for even a third-place finish in the state and that his organization is unlikely to match that of his rivals in the caucus state.” Looming over South Carolina is billionaire Tom Steyer, who has spent freely to woo black voters who previously backed Biden.

Both Steyer and Sanders received endorsements from state lawmakers on their campaign payrolls.

“Sanders was honored to have been endorsed for the Democratic nomination by seven black members of the South Carolina legislature, he announced in a tweet. One of the lawmakers, records show, owned a company that was already being paid by the Sanders campaign. Another would soon be added to the payroll as a vendor," the New York Times reports. "By the end of 2019, consulting companies operated by the two lawmakers … had collected a combined total of almost $150,000 from Mr. Sanders’s presidential effort. … Federal Election Commission records showed that the Steyer campaign had paid [South Carolina Legislative Black Caucuse head Jerry] Govan more than $40,000 since September, when Mr. Govan endorsed Mr. Steyer. The payments to a company associated with Mr. Govan, Govan Agency L.L.C., were for ‘community building services.’”

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said he will step down as soon as a replacement can be found.

“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” the 39-year-old said in a letter to the state party’s central committee. “As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.”

“The Associated Press still has not called the race because of the lingering uncertainties,” Isaac Stanley-Becker notes. “This year’s event, which Price once promised would be ‘the most successful caucuses in our party’s history,’ instead became a punchline, ridiculed by comedian Steve Martin at the Oscars … Now, it’s not even clear if Iowa can hold on to its first-in-the-nation status.”

Rush Limbaugh said Trump would “have fun” with Buttigieg’s sexuality in a general election.

“A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that?” said the conservative radio host. Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor available for a civilian, during last week's State of the Union. (Daily Beast)

Bloomberg buzz, along with scrutiny, continues to grow.

At the height of the 2008 economic collapse, the then-New York mayor blamed the elimination of the discriminatory housing practice known as “redlining” for instigating the meltdown, the AP notes.

Bloomberg has been picking up some key endorsements. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressional Black Caucus members Reps. Lucy McBath (Ga.), Gregory Meeks (N.Y.) and Stacey Plaskett (Virgin Islands) and former North Carolina governor Bev Perdue have all announced their backing of the former mayor. Turner plans to help launch Bloomberg’s newest initiative – Mike for Black America – a move that comes days after an audio recording of Bloomberg defending “stop and frisk” policies in 2015 was made public. (CBS News)

Bloomberg’s campaign is also pushing sponsored content across popular Instagram meme pages. (NYT)

The Trump presidency

John Kelly laid out his misgivings with Trump.

Speaking last night at Drew University in New Jersey, the former White House chief of staff defended Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the ousted National Security Council aide who testified against Trump during the impeachment inquiry and has been ejected from the White House. “Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, said that Vindman is blameless and simply followed the training he’d received as a soldier, migrants are ‘overwhelmingly good people’ and ‘not all rapists’; and Trump’s decision to condition military aid to Ukraine on an investigation into [Biden] upended longstanding U.S. policy,” Peter Nicholas reports in the Atlantic. “Vindman was rightly disturbed by Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, Kelly suggested. Having seen something ‘questionable,’ Vindman properly notified his superiors, Kelly said. … ‘He did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,’ Kelly told the audience at the Mayo Performing Arts Center. ‘He went and told his boss what he just heard.’ …

“Responding to questions from the audience, Kelly faulted Trump for intervening in the case of Eddie Gallagher, a Navy Seal who was convicted last year of posing with the corpse of an ISIS fighter. Trump reversed a Navy decision to oust Gallagher, in a chain of events that led to the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer. ‘The idea that the commander-in-chief intervened there, in my opinion, was exactly the wrong thing to do,’ Kelly said. ‘Had I been there, I think I could have prevented it.’ The audience applauded. When a woman in the crowd said that Trump had ‘elevated’ Gallagher, Kelly looked out at the crowd. ‘Yep,’ he said.”

Trump seeks to bend the executive branch as part of his impeachment vendetta.

“In the span of 48 hours this week, the president has sought to protect his friends and punish his foes, even at the risk of compromising the Justice Department’s independence and integrity — a stance that his defenders see as entirely justified," Philip Rucker, Robert Costa and Josh Dawsey report. "Trump complained publicly about federal prosecutors’ recommended prison sentence for [Roger Stone]. … Next Trump sought to intimidate the federal judge in the Stone case, badgering her on Twitter for previous rulings … Then Trump floated the possibility of a presidential pardon for Stone…

“Some of Trump’s top aides have counseled him against speaking out on legal matters, warning him that doing so could wrongly influence proceedings because officials at the Justice Department or elsewhere would then know they needed to please him or risk his wrath. Trump has often responded, ‘I have a right to say whatever I want,’ according to a former senior administration official … Trump insisted Wednesday that he did nothing improper in the Stone case. ‘I didn’t speak to them, by the way, just so you understand,’ the president told reporters, referring to Justice Department officials. ‘They saw the horribleness.’ … Still, a chorus of former U.S. attorneys and former Justice Department leaders condemned Trump for what they consider improper political pressure in a criminal prosecution.”

Quote of the day

“He’s trying to delegitimize anyone appointed by someone other than him and say that the only people who can be trusted are Trump judges,” retired federal judge Nancy Gertner said of Trump’s attacks on Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who will determine Stone’s sentence. (Ann Marimow)

Bill Barr faces growing scrutiny over his intervention in the Stone case.

Trump put the attorney general squarely in the middle of the controversy over the Justice Department’s reduced sentencing recommendation for the president’s longtime friend, as he publicly praised Barr for seizing command of the case from career prosecutors. “A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the president’s statements,” Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett report. “Some current and former Justice Department officials have long feared that Barr is willing to risk the institution’s historic independence to serve an irascible president. The top Democrat in the Senate called for the Justice Department inspector general to investigate the Stone episode, and the House Judiciary Committee announced Wednesday it would have Barr testify March 31 to address that case and other recent incidents that it said ‘raise grave questions’ about Barr’s leadership.”

Even Barr’s former boss criticized him.

“With Bill Barr, on an amazing number of occasions … you can be almost 100 percent certain that there’s something improper going on,” Donald Ayer, the deputy attorney general under George H.W. Bush, told Politico.

To career federal prosecutors across the country, Barr's meddling raises fears that the worst is yet to come.

“Until now, according to conversations with more than a dozen career lawyers in some of the 93 U.S. attorney’s offices, they had watched other divisions in the Justice Department execute significant shifts in response to Mr. Trump while the work of prosecuting crimes was largely unaffected by the politics of the moment," the Times reports. “Now career prosecutors said they worried they might face more pressure.”

More resignations could still come.

CNN reports that additional prosecutors who work in the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia have discussed resigning in the coming days over the Stone imbroglio.

Congressional Republicans showed no signs that they would move to check Trump in this case.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, as long as the judge has the final decision,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the former Senate Judiciary Committee chairman who sharply criticized the Obama administration for alleged politicization of the Justice Department.

This left Democrats “largely alone to fume about the evaporation of another norm of American governance," Mike DeBonis reports. "Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) seized on the demise of the nomination of Jessie K. Liu to serve as undersecretary of the Treasury Department for terrorism and financial crimes as proof that Trump is ‘on a retribution tour.’”

The Senate, though, is primed to pass a measure that would restrict Trump's ability to start a war with Iran.

“Eight Republicans voted Wednesday to advance legislation invoking Congress’s war powers, a move intended to prevent the president from engaging in hostilities against Tehran without explicit authorization from the legislative branch — except in cases of clear self-defense," Karoun Demirjian reports. "The vote reflects the frustration with Trump’s decision to kill a top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, without first consulting lawmakers ... ‘No president has the authority to commit our military to a sustained conflict,’ Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told reporters, reiterating her support for the measure.

“Collins joined Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Todd C. Young (Ind.) as the earliest Republicans to commit their support to the measure drafted by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). They did so only after Kaine agreed to strike references to Trump that appeared in his original draft. But the legislation — which, as a war powers measure, was guaranteed a vote — languished for the past several weeks while the Senate was singularly focused on Trump’s impeachment trial. In that time, additional Republicans have indicated they’ll back the resolution, including Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) also voted to advance the legislation on Wednesday; it is not yet clear if all three will back the resolution on its final vote. Even with their support, however, the legislation will still lack the votes to overcome a near-guaranteed veto."

While tensions have cooled for the moment, the Pentagon is still feeling out whether Iran will retaliate again, and how. In the standoff with Tehran after Soleimani was killed, U.S. sailors said the threat level was unlike anything they’d seen. “I have spent 26 years in this Navy not hoping for war, but preparing for war so that we can keep our nation safe,” Navy Capt. Christopher D. Stone told Dan Lamothe in an interview aboard the Normandy, his warship, near the Persian Gulf. “I would say overwhelmingly, the response I saw was a crew that was very focused.”

Trump ally Jim Jordan accused of “begging” a former Ohio State wrestler not to validate reports of sexual abuse.

The Ohio Republican congressman allegedly asked the wrestler not to corroborate accounts made against the university’s wrestling team doctor that occurred while he was a coach, Colby Itkowitz reports: “Adam DiSabato — the brother of Mike DiSabato, the whistleblower who exposed the abuse by Richard Strauss — testified Wednesday during a public hearing in the state legislature that when the story came out in July 2018, he received a phone call from a tearful Jordan. ‘[He] called me crying, crying, groveling, on the Fourth of July, begging me to go against my brother, begging me, crying for half an hour,’ Adam DiSabato said, according to video of his testimony. … Jordan’s spokesman said DiSabato’s account was untrue. ‘Another lie,’ said Ian Fury, Jordan’s communications director. ‘Congressman Jordan never saw or heard of any abuse, and if he had, he would have dealt with it.’”

House Democrats asked the Secret Service for details about payments to Trump’s company.

This request came after David Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell revealed that the agency had been charged as much as $650 per night for a room at Trump’s clubs, where agents go to protect the president.

The coronavirus crisis

The number of cases jumped dramatically after China expanded its diagnostic criteria.

The official death toll of the virus – now known as covid-19 – has risen to roughly 1,360, nearly all in China. The total confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 60,000. “China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported an uptick of 14,840 confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday as health officials expanded the type of cases that it includes in its count," Marisa Iati and Gerry Shih report. "China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency announced Thursday that national health authorities issued revised guidelines to consider ‘clinically diagnosed’ coronavirus cases in the confirmed total. Chinese officials previously only counted cases confirmed by nucleic acid tests, which critics said were faulty and greatly underestimated the true magnitude of the epidemic. … The dramatic jump in cases in Hubei essentially confirms longtime suspicions that China was for weeks vastly undercounting cases of the virus.”A death announced in Japan this morning became the second fatality from the disease reported outside China.

Most cases are actually mild, which is good news, but this complicates the response.

“So far, about 82 percent of the cases — including all 14 in the United States — have been mild, with symptoms that require little or no medical intervention. And that proportion may be an undercount. Health authorities managing the outbreak are trying to understand what that critical fact portends," Lenny Bernstein and Carolyn Johnson report. "‘The fact that there are so many mild cases is a real hallmark of this disease and makes it so different from SARS,’ said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security. ‘It’s also really challenging. Most of our surveillance is oriented around finding people who require medical intervention.’”

The CDC has found no coronavirus cases since airport screening began a month ago.

More than 30,000 travelers from China have been screened, and no confirmed cases have been identified, per Lena Sun.

As a precaution, though, United Airlines extended it suspension of flights to China until April 24. “Overall, international flights to China have fallen by 67 percent since Jan. 30,” per Miriam Berger.

China’s Uighur Muslim minority fears the virus will spread to the camps where they’re being held.

Chinese state media give no major cause for concern that the outbreak will reach the northeastern region of Xinjiang where the Uighurs live, since it’s far from the epicenter. Still, AFP reports, representatives of the diaspora worry that, because the virus spreads from person to person through sneezing or coughing, the confinement of large groups of people could cause an outbreak.

China’s Communist Party ousted two high-level officials in Hubei province, the center of the outbreak.

The ruling party fired Jiang Chaoliang, a former banker who had been party secretary of Hubei province since 2016, and Ma Guoqiang, the party boss overseeing Wuhan, as the country’s leadership looks to tighten control over its epidemic response. (Gerry Shih)

Most workers in China were supposed to get back to work this week. But business is not as usual in Beijing.

“Worried about the toll the epidemic will take on China’s growth rate, which the government has been toiling to keep at 6 percent, officials have told businesses across the country to return to work," Anna Fifield reports. "But in the capital Beijing, a city of 22 million people that has 352 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the streets and office buildings and stores were remarkably empty Wednesday. Sanlitun, a glitzy shopping area usually jampacked with people at lunchtime, was a concrete wasteland. The Apple store was closed. Uniqlo and Starbucks each had only one door open, and staff were constantly disinfecting the handle. The H&M was as empty as Gucci in a recession.”

