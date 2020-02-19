With Mariana Alfaro

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz hosted a fundraiser at his $95 million home in Florida on Saturday night that raised $10 million for President Trump’s reelection campaign. On Tuesday, the White House listed Peltz in a news release as one of the people supporting Trump’s pardon of Michael Milken.

Milken, “the junk bond king” who inspired Gordon Gekko’s “greed is good” character in the movie “Wall Street,” served two years in prison after pleading guilty in 1990 to six felony counts, including securities fraud, mail fraud and aiding in the filing of a false tax return.

Other megadonors, including casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, were also on the White House’s list of individuals supporting the Milken pardon. So was the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as well as Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were among the 33 names listed. Steven Mnuchin was not on the list, but the Wall Street Journal notes that Milken has cultivated a friendship with the Treasury secretary and even flew him from Washington to California last year on his private jet.

“You know, oftentimes — pretty much all the time — I really rely on the recommendations of people that know them,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. He was explaining why, and how, he’d just issued seven pardons and four commutations.

The big-name endorsements rolled out by the White House press office gave the distinct impression that these presidential decisions to show mercy were driven as much by whom the convicted felons know as what they were convicted for.

The head of the Justice Department’s pardon office during the first two years of the Trump administration told The Washington Post recently that he quit last year because the White House largely ignored the formal process in favor of taking recommendations from celebrities, political allies and Fox News.

Ariel Friedler is one of the least famous beneficiaries of Trump’s Tuesday pardons. The former chief executive of Simplicity pleaded guilty in 2014 to conspiring to hack into the computer systems of two competitors to improve his company’s software development and sales strategy. Chris Christie, who advises the president, also takes on legal clients. Friedler is one of them. Records show Friedler never even applied to the pardon office at the Justice Department. But the White House listed the former New Jersey governor as someone supporting Trump’s full pardon.

Edward DeBartolo Jr., the billionaire former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty in 1998 for failing to tell authorities when ex-Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards (D) sought a bribe for a riverboat casino license. On the White House’s list of individuals advocating for his pardon were New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Both of them gave a million bucks to Trump’s inaugural committee.

The president also pardoned David Safavian, a senior official in the George W. Bush administration who was convicted of obstructing a federal investigation and making false statements related to his dealings with the lobbyist Jack Abramoff. Abramoff took him on a luxury golf trip to Scotland and London, and Safavian helped him with business before the General Services Administration. Safavian now works for the American Conservative Union Foundation and frequently tweets support for the president. His list of endorsers includes Republican lobbyist Matt Schlapp, who chairs the American Conservative Union, and his wife Mercedes Schlapp, who works on the president’s reelection campaign and spent nearly two years as the director of strategic communications in the Trump White House.

Former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik went to prison for tax fraud and lying to White House officials when George W. Bush was preparing to nominate him to be secretary of homeland security. Kerik would later withdraw. His pardon was pushed for by Giuliani, who was Kerik’s boss as mayor of New York. Fox News personalities Andrew Napolitano and Geraldo Rivera were also named by the White House as advocates. So was attorney Sidney Powell, who represents former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The president seems to have something of a soft spot for white-collar criminals. For someone who has spent months professing to be so profoundly concerned about corruption in Ukraine, Trump signaled with these pardons and commutations that he’s far less worried about taking a hard line against corruption here at home.

Here are four other takeaways from Trump’s latest announcements:

1) Fox News remains immensely influential.

As he explained why he commuted former Democratic Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s sentence, Trump told reporters: “I watched his wife on television.”

Patti Blagojevich made at least seven appearances over the past two years on Fox News, appearing on the shows of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro, to praise the president and plead for his mercy. (Blagojevich was also a contestant on Trump's show “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.)

Kerik, a frequent Mar-a-Lago guest, appeared on Fox News as recently as Monday night.

Angela Stanton was pardoned for her role in a car-stealing ring. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has previously appeared on Fox News, where she’s praised the president.

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich arrives at his home in Chicago early Wednesday morning after Trump ordered his release from a Colorado prison. (Paul Beaty/AP)

2) The perceived enemy of Trump’s enemy is his friend.

The president said the 14-year prison sentence for Blagojevich, who was caught on a wiretap talking about trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat to the highest bidder, was “ridiculous.”

“It was a prosecution by the same people – Comey, Fitzpatrick – the same group,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. Last year, Trump also falsely blamed Blagojevich’s treatment on “the Comey gang and all these sleazebags.”

In fact, however, former FBI director James Comey was in the private sector during Blagojevich’s prosecution. And “Fitzpatrick” seems to be a mistaken reference to Patrick Fitzgerald, who as U.S. attorney in Chicago did prosecute Blagojevich and is indeed good friends with Comey.

3) Trump is clearly not going to let up his attacks on the Justice Department.

Trump is deeply animated by his sense of grievance and victimhood. He told reporters on Tuesday as he discussed the pardons that he partially agreed with Attorney General Bill Barr that his tweets about active criminal cases do make his job more difficult. But he said that won’t stop him. “Social media, for me, has been very important because it gives me a voice,” said Trump, who as president controls the biggest bully pulpit in the world and has an enormous press corps that hangs on his every word.

Trump doesn’t appear to see himself as “above the law.” Instead, he seems to believe he is the law. “I’m allowed to be totally involved,” he told reporters, as he defended his tweets about the case of his longtime adviser Roger Stone. “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country. But I’ve chosen not to be involved.”

The president clearly feels emboldened by the Senate’s vote to acquit him. “The pardons and commutations followed Trump’s moves to punish witnesses in his impeachment trial, publicly intervene in a pending legal case to urge leniency for a friend, attack a federal judge, accuse a juror of bias and threaten to sue his own government for investigating him,” Toluse Olorunnipa and Beth Reinhard report.

Barr has told people close to Trump — both inside and outside the White House — that he is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, three administration officials told Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, John Wagner and Rachel Weiner: “So far, Trump has defied Barr’s requests, both public and private, to keep quiet on matters of federal law enforcement. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Barr had made his posture known directly to Trump. The administration officials said Barr seemed to be sharing his position with advisers in hopes the president would get the message that he should stop weighing in publicly on the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations. ‘He has his limits,’ said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking …

“The standoff between Trump and Barr intensified Tuesday when Trump declared in a string of early morning tweets that he might sue those involved in the special counsel investigation into his 2016 campaign and suggested that [Stone], his friend convicted of lying to Congress in that probe, deserved a new trial. Hours later, a Justice Department official said prosecutors had filed a sealed motion in court arguing the opposite and that they had Barr’s personal approval to do so. Barr had a previously scheduled lunch with the White House counsel Tuesday and was still the attorney general by day’s end — indicating that the president’s moves that day were not enough to push him to resign.”

4) Follow the money.

“Paul Pogue, a construction company owner who pleaded guilty to underpaying his taxes by $473,000 and received three years probation, was issued a full pardon and clemency by the president,” the Daily Beast notes. “According to FEC filings, Pogue’s family has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct contributions and in-kind air travel to the Trump Victory Committee. Beginning in August 2019, Ben Pogue—CEO of Pogue Construction and son of Paul Pogue—and his wife Ashleigh made over $200,000 in contributions to the campaign.

“In August alone, Ben Pogue donated $85,000 to Trump Victory while Ashleigh Pogue contributed $50,000 that month. The following month, Ben Pogue made an in-kind air travel contribution of $75,404.40. The couple also made several large donations to the Republican National Committee and each donated $5,600 to Donald Trump for President Inc. On the day of their first donation to the Trump campaign, Ashleigh posted an Instagram photo of her and her husband posing with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, at the Hamptons.

“Prior to the Pogues’ sudden significant donating spree to Trump and the Republicans, the couple was not seen as big campaign spenders, having donated a few thousand dollars for Paul Ryan’s congressional campaign in 2017 and $5,400 for former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum’s 2016 Republican presidential run. Notably, one of the advocates for Pogue’s clemency: Santorum, who is now a CNN contributor.”

Listen to the podcast.

Every weekday, a few hours before this newsletter hits your inbox, I also put out a podcast called The Daily 202’s Big Idea with the biggest stories and a preview of what will be in the email. Subscribe and listen wherever you get your podcasts. The audio briefing is always available here.

Welcome to The Daily 202, PowerPost’s essential briefing for decision makers.

2020 watch

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows Bernie Sanders opening a significant national lead.

“Joe Biden, who led Sanders in a Post-ABC national poll in January, has seen a sharp drop in his support after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in the New Hampshire primary,” Dan Balz and Scott Clement report. Biden is now in a battle for second place with Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg is in single digits nationally, roughly even with Amy Klobuchar.

“By a wide margin, 58 percent to 38 percent, Democrats say they would rather nominate a candidate who can defeat Trump than one who agrees with them on major issues. … In the new poll, Sanders is seen as the most electable, cited by 30 percent of Democratic leaners as best situated to beat Trump. Bloomberg is cited by 18 percent on this question, with no other Democrat close to double digits. … In the past month, Biden has lost support among three key constituency groups: African Americans, older voters and whites without college degrees, previously the bulwarks of his campaign. …

“Sanders has seen a big jump in support among voters under age 50 and is now backed by 50 percent of that group, up from 34 percent in January. He holds a 3-to-1 lead over his rivals among these voters. Sanders also has more than doubled his support among black voters and has gained among whites without college degrees. … Bloomberg’s growth was fueled by more support among older voters and among white voters with college degrees. Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar saw no significant shifts in their coalitions. …

“In a measure of how Democrats see Sanders as a candidate against Trump, 72 percent say they believe he would defeat the president. Among Democrats, 69 percent think Bloomberg would win against Trump, and 68 percent say that of Biden. … If he were to become the nominee, about half of all Americans say it makes no difference in their vote that Sanders is a socialist, including about 7 in 10 Democrats. But nearly 4 in 10 adults say that fact makes them more likely to oppose him, including 37 percent of independents and 79 percent of Republicans. Just under 1 in 10 adults say it makes them more likely to support him. … The president’s approval rating stands at 43 percent, with 53 percent disapproving, showing no real change in the past month.”

Tonight's debate requires Bloomberg to step out of his expensive comfort zone.

“When he steps onto the debate stage in Las Vegas for his first hostile and uncontrolled campaign test [at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC and MSNBC], there will be no management decisions to make, teleprompters to lean on or endless ad budgets to filter his image with focus-grouped messaging,” Michael Scherer reports. “In preparation, his advisers have spent much of the past week drilling him for the big jump, which could make or break the momentum he has generated with his extravagant spending. In debate prep sessions, they have armed him with comebacks for the inevitable attacks on his enormous wealth and past record, while also coaching him to move beyond his sometimes distant, wonky and diffidently logical public persona. …

"Wary of Bloomberg’s rise in the polls, his rivals, with far more debate experience and Democratic longevity, have made clear that they will not go easy on the newcomer. [Sanders] spent Tuesday in Reno, Nev., denouncing Bloomberg’s campaign as an example of ‘oligarchy, not democracy.’ [Biden] has been boasting for days about his desire to confront Bloomberg in person because he cannot compete with the billionaire’s advertising budget. 'At least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire,' [Warren] warned…

"Bloomberg’s rise in polling comes as he faces a barrage of negative news coverage, some of it promoted by rival campaigns. He has had to again address allegations that he made vulgar and sexist comments, his past defense of targeting stop-and-frisk police policies to black and Latino neighborhoods in New York, and an interview in which he blamed the 2008 financial crisis on politicians who had pushed to end racially discriminatory mortgage-lending policies known as 'redlining.' Bloomberg’s past political leanings — he re-registered as a Democrat only in 2018 — and his refusal to file a financial disclosure or release his tax returns before the debate, even as he is self-financing his campaign, also could come into play Wednesday. A spokesman for his campaign said the financial disclosure would be filed by March 20, and Howard Wolfson, a senior adviser to the campaign, has previously said Bloomberg would release his tax returns, though no date has been set.”

Senior Bloomberg campaign adviser Timothy O’Brien said the billionaire will sell his business, Bloomberg LP, if he wins the presidency. “There will be no confusion about any of his financial holdings,” O’Brien told CNN. “We will be 180 degrees away from where Donald Trump is on these issues because Donald Trump is a walking financial conflict of interest.”

Retired ABC News anchor Sam Donaldson's endorsement of Bloomberg annoyed practicing journalists.

“Donaldson’s open partisanship has few precedents among leading national TV news figures, and raises several journalistic questions: Does a journalist’s vow of objectivity (or at least neutrality and balance) extend beyond his or her working years? Is a retired journalist subject to the same kinds of ethical restraints as a working one, such as not endorsing candidates and not contributing to political causes and campaigns?” writes Paul Farhi. “Donaldson, 85, says no. Since he no longer has any role in reporting or shaping the news, he believes he’s entitled to express his opinions about, well, everything.”

Sanders said he won’t release any more medical records.

“We have released … quite as much as any other candidate has,” Sanders said last night during a CNN town hall. “I think we have released a detailed report and I'm comfortable with what we have done. And, by the way, if you think I'm not in good health, come out with me on the campaign trail and I'll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do.”

He also rejected a potential health-care compromise.

Sanders distanced himself from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “recent suggestion that compromising on health care would be acceptable, arguing that his Medicare-for-all plan is ‘already a compromise,’” Sean Sullivan reports. Last week, Ocasio-Cortez told HuffPost that some flexibility on the proposal was possible. “A president can’t wave a magic wand and pass any legislation they want,” she said. “The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don’t think so."

And the Sanders camp plans to request a partial recount of the Iowa caucuses.

“The announcement came as the results further narrowed on Tuesday, following a recanvass of a small subset of precincts,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. "The revised figures did not change the allocation of delegates to the national convention. Still, they just barely shifted projected support at the state convention, which is typically the metric used to name a winner. The Iowa Democratic Party said [Buttigieg] would claim 563.207 state delegate equivalents, or SDEs, while Sanders (I-Vt.) would claim 563.127. What had been a difference of 2.774 shrank to 0.08.”

Klobuchar is scrambling to turn her moment into something more.

“Her staffers spent hours over the weekend hashing out a strategy for Super Tuesday, debating whether it’s worthwhile to compete in big, delegate-rich states like Texas and California,” Annie Linskey, Jenna Johnson and Holly Bailey report. “Some advisers want her to focus instead on independent-minded states that aren’t overly liberal, like Maine and Tennessee, because they might be receptive to her centrist message. But those states, of course, yield much fewer delegates. … Klobuchar’s home state votes on Super Tuesday. She is adding staff in Minnesota as she battles with Buttigieg and Warren for the white, college-educated voters who fuel their campaigns.” As one adviser put it: “We’re putting the airplane together as we’re flying it.”

Buttigieg clapped back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic attacks.

During his own town hall on CNN last night, Buttigieg offered “some of his most fiery responses yet to Limbaugh's assertion that President Trump told him not to apologize for saying that Americans wouldn't elect ‘a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage,’” Chelsea Janes reports. “Limbaugh, whom Trump recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, doubled down on those comments Monday when he told listeners ‘Hell, the president even called me about this! He said, “Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize. Don’t ever apologize.'” Trump recently said he would have no trouble voting for a gay candidate. Buttigieg said he can’t take Trump at his word. ‘Not if he’s sending out his supporters to talk in this way. Look, the idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values,' Buttigieg said. ‘Sorry, but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse.’”

A watchdog group claims Buttigieg and a super PAC improperly coordinated.

“In the complaint, filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, the Campaign Legal Center alleged that Buttigieg’s campaign improperly accepted more than $639,000 in contributions, in violation of federal rules barring candidates from coordinating with independent groups that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports. “The complaint centers on a tweet by Buttigieg senior strategist Michael Halle analyzing the strengths of a particular campaign message in Nevada, and a subsequent ad campaign in that state by VoteVets that appeared to follow the strategy outlined in the tweet.”

Buttigieg was forced to clarify that comedian Keegan-Michael Key hasn’t endorsed him.

“Key appeared with Buttigieg on Saturday to drum up voter support at his Henderson, Nev., field office. The gaffe did not attract much attention. However, it was not the first time the Buttigieg campaign overstated having a tie with a prominent African American figure, or black business,” ABC News reports.

As Super Tuesday looms, rural California’s delegate gold mine is suddenly a big deal.

“Buttigieg landed in this small Central Valley city of 74,000, addressing an excited crowd of 700 Stanislaus County Democrats ... Many said [they] couldn’t believe their luck, not after decades of presidential candidates ignoring California's inland areas. ‘I’ve lived in California my whole life, and I’ve never seen a presidential candidate,’ said Kathy Causey, a [lifelong Democrat],” Politico reports. “Buttigieg’s road trip into the region John Steinbeck once described as ‘America’s Breadbasket’ underscores how candidates are going to far-flung regions of the state to mine for delegate gold in a competitive Democratic primary. … California's primary rules award delegates proportionally by congressional district, meaning that candidates know they must essentially run their ground game … ‘in 53 different states,’ the number of congressional districts in California.”

The Trump campaign hired a Cambridge Analytica alum.

The move is “likely to raise alarms among Trump critics and data privacy advocates who worry the president will push the technological envelope to get reelected in 2020,” Politico reports. “Matt Oczkowski, who served as head of product at Cambridge before it went bankrupt and shut down in 2018, is helping oversee the Trump campaign’s data program … People familiar with the hire say he will devote his time to data-focused projects like determining where Trump and surrogates ought to campaign in person, figuring out which states are the best targets on Trump’s path to victory, and targeting media buys. Oczkowski has privately said he plans on using traditional data modeling rather than psychographics, the targeting of voters based upon their personality or behavior.”

The new world order

More than 2,000 have died of the coronavirus in China, but the nation is growing optimistic.

“Chinese leader Xi Jinping is striking an increasingly confident note that the country can control the coronavirus outbreak and manage the economic and social fallout as some Chinese health experts predict a peak in infections by the end of the month,” Gerry Shih reports. “Chinese leaders, eager to kick-start economic activity, have dismantled some highway checkpoints while businesses have begun to reopen. As of Wednesday, restrictions on personal mobility remained tight, suggesting wariness about rising infections. …

“China on Wednesday reported new case numbers continuing to decline, but international experts, including U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, say they are wary of declaring that the pace of worldwide infections is slowing. … China tallied a total of 1,749 new infections and 136 deaths through the end of Tuesday, making the cumulative total 74,185 infections and 2,004 deaths — the overwhelming majority still occurring in central Hubei province. Hong Kong reported its second death, a 70-year-old man.”

A machine sprays disinfectant at the entrance of a pork meat hall inside a wholesale market for agricultural products in Beijing. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters, blaming an opinion column.

“Deputy Bureau Chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both American citizens, as well as reporter Philip Wen, an Australian national, have been ordered to leave the country within five days,” Anna Fifield reports. The Foreign Ministry has been criticizing the Journal since it published a coronavirus-related column on Feb. 3 by Walter Russell Mead, a professor at Bard College, under the headline “China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia.”

The move came after the U.S. designated major Chinese media outlets as government entities.

The Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily and the People’s Daily will now be treated as diplomatic outposts of the Chinese government, subject to the same constraints. The move is the latest in a series of U.S. efforts to tackle China’s influence in the United States. (Fifield, Carol Morello and Emily Rauhala)

The Trump administration accused a Russian company of helping Venezuela export oil.

“The Trump administration directed its ‘maximum pressure’ campaign in Venezuela toward Russia on Tuesday, announcing sanctions against the trading and marketing arm of Rosneft, the state-controlled Russian oil giant that has taken over an increasing share of Venezuela’s own state-owned oil industry and reaped huge profits from exporting its crude,” Karen DeYoung and Anthony Faiola report. “Swiss-registered Rosneft Trading has ‘propped up the [Venezuelan] oil sector and actively tried to evade’ existing U.S. sanctions against those doing business with the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, according to [an administration official] … The measures do not cover the parent company, Rosneft Oil. Its chairman, Igor Sechin, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin … But U.S. officials said the steps would have a global effect. Although the sanctions directly target only property and interests held in the United States by the trading subsidiary and its chairman, Didier Casimiro, ‘most banks, whether U.S.-based or not,’ look to the U.S. measures ‘to guide their risk appetite,’ one of the officials said.”

The death of a young girl in Mexico sparked new outrage in a nation plagued by femicide.

Seven-year-old Fátima Aldrighett "disappeared Feb. 11 in the Mexico City neighborhood of Xochimilco, where she was waiting to be picked up from school. Four days later, her body was found naked in a plastic bag,” Kevin Sieff reports. “Fátima’s killing is the latest in a string of brutal crimes against girls and women stirring enormous public outrage directed at Mexico’s president and other top officials. Last week, Ingrid Escamilla, 25, was found stabbed to death and partially skinned. That crime prompted a wave of protests in Mexico City; President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was accused of brushing them off. In the midst of a fundraising campaign linked to the sale of the presidential plane, he chastised a reporter who asked him about the attacks on women: ‘I don’t want femicides to distract from the raffle.’”

An immigration judge granted a Venezuelan father entrance to the U.S. but sent his teen daughter to Mexico.

Officials “denied her claims that she was fleeing political repression and violence, even after they accepted the same claims from her father,” the AP reports. “The teenager, who is being identified by only her first name, Branyerly, is living alone in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville. U.S. border agents on Monday denied her request not to be sent back under the Trump administration’s so-called ‘Remain in Mexico’ program for migrants. … ‘I already lived one nightmare in Venezuela and another here,’ Branyerly said.”

Boeing found debris in the fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max jets.

This is a “potential safety hazard and yet another problem for the company as it tries to get the planes airborne again after two deadly crashes,” Ian Duncan reports. Debris “often includes tools or parts left behind when planes leave the production line. [A] Boeing spokesman said dealing with the debris is not likely to further delay the work of getting the planes off the ground.”

In Canada, anti-pipeline protesters have paralyzed the nation’s rail system.

“Demonstrators across the country have joined the blockades in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia, who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their territory. They’ve brought most freight and passenger rail service to a standstill,” Amanda Coletta reports. Underlying the dispute are long-standing questions over land title, and who speaks for Canada’s indigenous people. In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for “dialogue and mutual respect.”

A storm brought mass flooding to the U.K. Brits asked, “Where’s Boris?”

“The Met Office called the thing Dennis, and the second-strongest ‘bomb cyclone’ on record in the North Atlantic wreaked havoc across Britain,” William Booth reports. “And with flood warnings still pinging on the telly like traffic alerts during a London rush hour, the storm is now raining on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, too, who is facing a torrent of criticism for his government’s response. ‘Where the floody hell is Boris?’ the Sun newspaper asked in a front-page headline. … The hashtag #wheresBoris was trending in Britain on Twitter. The flooding begot by Storm Dennis is responsible for at least three deaths so far, as the waters continue to rise. … The Labour Party said Johnson’s decision not to visit the hard-hit areas or hold a cabinet-level emergency meeting was ‘a disgrace.’… It didn’t help that when Storm Dennis hit, Johnson was spending the weekend at the 115-room lakeside mansion in Kent known as Chevening.”

Quote of the day

“It’s dangerous not to talk to your enemies.” – Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on why he met with Iran's foreign minister (Michael Brice-Saddler and Reis Thebault)

Social media speed read

A video showed Bloomberg describing transgender people as “he, she, or it,” upsetting many activists on the left:

This comes two weeks after @MikeBloomberg was found to have made similar remarks in 2016. These latest comments were less than a year ago. It is disturbing that a leading Democratic presidential candidate would casually dehumanize trans people and degrade our existence. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 19, 2020

Previewing a possible flashpoint in tonight's debate, Warren accused Bloomberg of using “racist justifications” to defend “stop and frisk”:

Mike Bloomberg's expansion of “stop and frisk” devastated Black and Brown communities. For years, he used racist justifications to defend the practice—and more comments are already resurfacing. We need a nominee that Democratic voters can trust. https://t.co/AZa84e5Qt0 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg’s campaign manager kept his focus on Sanders:

The opposition research on @BernieSanders could fill @realDonaldTrump’s empty Foxconn facility in Wisconsin.



It is very damaging, perhaps even disqualifying. — Kevin Sheekey TEXT MIKE TO 80510 (@ksheekey) February 18, 2020

Ted Cruz made fun of a Bloomberg News headline about Bloomberg:

It’s almost as if he owns the media. https://t.co/0tVTBg0DtT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020

An NBC reporter noted quite a paradox in the new NBC-WSJ poll:

The top 3 unpopular qualities for a presidential candidate all apply to the very candidate leading this same poll (Sanders). What a world. https://t.co/Fuv3dTDYPW — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 18, 2020

Congressional Democrats blasted Trump’s pardons and commutations:

Wow! Trump told us he could stand on 5th Ave, shoot someone & get away w/ it. Now we know he can sit in the Oval Office, & w/ the stroke of a pen, commute & pardon sentences for crooks & criminals while incarcerated individuals claiming innocence & asking for pardons are ignored! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 18, 2020

There are 175,000 federal prisoners. Many are serving harsh sentences and deserve mercy.



Yet, Trump uses pardons almost exclusively for:



1) Political supporters

2) Wealthy individuals

3) Contestants on his TV show



And worse abuses are almost surely to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 18, 2020

And the liberal uncle of the just-married Stephen Miller, the White House adviser who oversees immigration policy, directed his wedding present to an organization that works with refugees:

Wedding gift in the name of a donation to ⁦@HIASrefugees⁩ from Stephen Miller’s uncle David. pic.twitter.com/1qS6hBnmIr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2020

Videos of the day

Trump effusively praised Bloomberg seven years ago:

Donald Trump on Mike Bloomberg on March 25, 2013:



“He’s made a tremendous fortune, he’s a brilliant guy … he’s got some, you know, really amazing ideas, he’s done a very, very good job as the mayor of New York" pic.twitter.com/fME3UQ3f53 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 19, 2020

James Corden previewed the Democratic debate: