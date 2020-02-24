With Mariana Alfaro

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As Bernie Sanders cruised to a landslide victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, Keith Ellison told volunteers here that a win in South Carolina’s primary would make the senator’s path to the Democratic presidential nomination essentially unstoppable. “We’re going to break it out,” he said, banging his hand on a table for emphasis.

Ellison, a former congressman who is now Minnesota’s attorney general after running unsuccessfully to be chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2017, warmed up a crowd of 120 at a Sanders rally in the fellowship hall at First Calvary Baptist Church. Next up was Sanders surrogate scholar-activist Cornel West, who was downright triumphal.

“The corporate media is telling lies about my dear brother Bernie Sanders: They call him a Bolshevik. That’s what they said about my brother Martin Luther King Jr.,” West said to a chorus of amens. “Get ready to get lied on, rebuked, scorned, attacked, assaulted. … In some ways, that’s a compliment. It means they’ve got to take us seriously now. It also means that we’ve got momentum. And once you let that genie out, there ain’t no putting it back in.”

A field organizer announced that Sanders volunteers had knocked on 11,000 doors in South Carolina that day, and there was a palpable feeling in the room that their movement is on the cusp of taking over the Democratic Party.

It was a totally different vibe than four years ago for the independent senator from Vermont. After Sanders won the New Hampshire primary by 22 points in 2016, he lost the Nevada caucuses to Hillary Clinton by 5 points and then got trounced in the South Carolina primary by 47 points. The Sanders effort dragged on for three more months, but the crushing defeat here – which showed that he couldn’t break Clinton’s firewall with African Americans – was the beginning of the end.

Cornel West speaks Saturday in Columbia. (James Hohmann/The Washington Post)

Ellison and West stumped together for Sanders in 2016. But what made this event feel quite different was the presence of several African American state legislators who didn’t endorse him four years ago. State Rep. Leon Howard, who chairs a state House committee that oversees public hospitals, talked about how much Medicare-for-all might help his constituents. “We have a real opportunity to win this election,” he said. “South Carolina is the slingshot that will propel Senator Sanders to the White House,” added state Rep. Ivory Thigpen.

Sanders supporter April Jones, 36, a stay-at-home mom in Columbia, said a lot of people here who reflexively backed Clinton last time are giving Sanders a serious look. “It’s like if you’re dating somebody,” she explained. “You come back around a second time and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going to give you some new eyes because I kind of know you from before.’ … We’re in even more of a crisis economically, in terms of inequality being so much worse, and he talked about all these same issues last time. Four years ago, people said his ideas were too radical, but now they’re all mainstream positions, so people kind of see him as a visionary.”

Sanders’s sweeping win in the Silver State was powered by large numbers of first-time caucus-goers. He won 51 percent of Hispanics, 29 percent of whites and 27 percent of African Americans, according to entrance polls of Democratic caucus-goers. Sanders got the support of 2 in 3 voters under 30 years old and carried every age group except those over 65, which went for Joe Biden. “In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition,” Sanders said during a rally in San Antonio after he was declared the winner. “It is going to sweep this country.”

First, though, all the candidates are sweeping into South Carolina. After trying to lower expectations for the better part of a year, Sanders is now playing to win in the Palmetto State and plans to invest heavily in hopes of knocking out Biden. After a televised debate in Charleston with all his rivals on Tuesday night, Sanders is scheduled to hold rallies in North Charleston and Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, Spartanburg on Thursday and Columbia on Friday, where he’ll speak on the steps of the state capitol. He is airing commercials in every media market.

More than half the Democratic electorate this Saturday will be African American. In 2016, exit polls show that Clinton won 86 percent of the black vote in South Carolina. Biden won 39 percent of black voters in Nevada on Saturday, 12 points better than Sanders. But that represented a major improvement for Sanders, who got only 22 percent of the black vote against Clinton in a two-way race there in 2016.

Biden remains the favorite to win this first-in-the-South primary on Saturday, but Sanders is nipping at the former vice president’s heels. A CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday puts Biden at 28 percent among likely voters, down 17 points from last month, with Sanders at 23 percent, up 8 points. Tom Steyer, the billionaire who didn’t qualify for last week’s debate but has spent more time and money in South Carolina than any other candidate, polled in third place, with 18 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) at 12 percent, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) at 4 percent. The poll found that 46 percent of likely voters say they’ve definitely made up their minds, 45 percent said they’ve probably made up their minds and 7 percent said they’ll probably end up changing their minds between now and the primary.

Biden is making what could be a last stand. He hopes that a win in South Carolina after his second-place finish in Nevada will give him momentum in the Southern states with large black populations that vote on March 3. “The African American community in South Carolina can make a judgment about who the next president of the United States is going to be,” Biden told congregants on Sunday at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. “Literally!”

I drove nearly 500 miles around South Carolina this weekend to take the pulse of the Democratic electorate, and the polling tracks with what I found anecdotally in more than two dozen interviews.

“Bernie Sanders obviously learned a lot from his loss here in 2016,” said Trav Robertson Jr., the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party. “In 2016, they’d only come for groups that were 3,000 people or bigger. They transitioned into realizing that they’ve got to visit smaller communities of color. … That’s paying off for him, especially among younger African American voters.”

We chatted Sunday night in Conway after a two-hour forum for candidate surrogates at the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ. Robertson, who is neutral, said Our Revolution, the outside group created to boost Sanders after 2016, has been organizing in this state nonstop since the last presidential election. He said that group, combined with the campaign’s early investments in a field program, is an important part of the story for why Sanders has made “a hell of a lot of headway.”

“Sanders, to a certain extent, has held true to his core values for 40 years, but he modified his campaign practices this time,” Robertson said. “What we’re going to find out in the next several days is whether or not Joe Biden’s support is because of name ID and a positive feeling, especially among older African American voters. … The other question you’ve got to ask is: How big a win does Biden need to have going into Super Tuesday? I don’t know.”

Jim Clyburn arrives for a meeting with other House Democrats at the Capitol last month. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

With momentum comes scrutiny.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (S.C.), who is No. 3 in Democratic leadership and an ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warned on the Sunday shows that Sanders and his brand of “socialism” could cost the party its House majority. “I think it would be a real burden for us in these states or congressional districts that we have to do well in,” Clyburn said on ABC’s “This Week.” “If you look at how well we did the last time [in 2018] and look at the congressional districts, these were not liberal or what you might call progressive districts. These were basically moderate and conservative districts that we did well in.” Clyburn announced that he will reveal his endorsement on Wednesday morning – after the debate. Politico reports that he plans to endorse Biden.

Quote of the day

“I don’t see a whole lot of 2016 in this election. I see a whole lot of 1972,” Clyburn told the Charleston Post & Courier, comparing Sanders to George McGovern.

Buttigieg, who finished third in Nevada, is running an attack ad in South Carolina against Sanders over Medicare-for-all. A narrator says Sanders would “eliminate private insurance” and kick “22 million seniors off of Medicare Advantage.” This is the first negative ad this election cycle that a Democrat has actually aired on television against a rival. “Senator Sanders’s revolution has the tenor of combat, division and polarization, a vision where whoever wins the day, nothing will change the toxic tone of our politics," Buttigieg said Saturday night in Las Vegas.

While Mike Bloomberg bore the brunt of attacks last week in Las Vegas, Sanders will probably be the focus of the most attacks during Tuesday’s debate, which will air on CBS. But the collective action problem remains for the candidates who aspire to emerge as the main alternative to Sanders. Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar and Bloomberg, who does not appear on any ballots until Super Tuesday, all show no signs of backing down.

Biden’s campaign stepped up attacks on Sunday against Sanders for flirting with a primary challenge against Barack Obama in 2012 and for not detailing how he’d pay for his ambitious plans. And Warren sharpened her criticisms of Sanders during a rally in Denver on Sunday night. “People ask about the difference between Bernie and me, because there are a lot of places where we agree about the things we want to fight for,” she told a crowd of 4,000. “But here’s a big [difference]: Bernie supports the filibuster. I’m going to get rid of the filibuster.” During a gaggle with reporters afterward, though, Warren declined to call Sanders a “risky” choice for the nomination. Instead, she attacked Bloomberg.

Steyer is an X factor. He’s qualified to appear onstage in Tuesday’s debate and has made reparations for the descendants of slaves a centerpiece of his campaign.

Even though he doesn’t actually lead in the statewide polls here, Sanders dominates the conversation among Democratic voters. He provokes strong passions, both positive and negative. Robyn Morgan, 41 of Pamplico, came to Warren’s field office in Florence to go door-knocking with her 3-year-old daughter Hannah. She said she loves that “Warren has a plan for everything,” especially universal childcare. The student adviser at a small college complained that Sanders could never succeed with his temperament if he was a red-in-the-face female candidate. “Warren is so much less quote unquote ‘angry’ than Sanders, but people don’t see it that way because she’s a woman,” Morgan said. “In 2016, I didn’t think Sanders could ever survive the vetting process. But apparently that doesn’t seem to matter anymore. … Everything he stands for fits on a hat, but what it takes to run our government doesn’t fit on a hat.”

Michael Rahenkemp, 62 of Florence, phone-banked for Warren at her Florence field office. The retired computer programmer said he strongly supports Medicare-for-all and Sanders is his second choice. “But I think she has a better set of policies,” he said. “He’s a democratic socialist whereas Warren is more of a capitalist, and I support capitalism.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is the only member of the self-described Squad of first-term women of color who didn’t endorse Sanders. She’s become one of Warren’s most visible surrogates and barnstormed Sunday across what’s known as the Pee Dee region in the northeast corner of South Carolina. Speaking to 18 canvassers as they prepared to knock on doors Sunday afternoon, Pressley emphasized that Warren is aspirational but has plans that are attainable – an apparent dig at Sanders. “People have broken hearts because of broken promise,” she said. “Elizabeth keeps her promises.” When I asked her whether liberals should rally behind Sanders to stop a more moderate candidate from securing the nomination – because Warren hasn’t won a delegate since Iowa – Pressley replied: “I believe she’s the most electable. … We’re not riding the pollercoaster.”

Ayanna Pressley, right, greets volunteers at Elizabeth Warren's field office on Sunday afternoon in Florence, S.C. (James Hohmann/The Washington Post)

Only 35 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the CBS poll of South Carolina said they’re very confident that Democrats will nominate someone who can beat President Trump. Regardless of who they support, asked who has the best chance to beat Trump, Sanders still finished second, trailing Biden 33 percent to 23 percent. The poll found that 37 percent of likely South Carolina voters said Sanders’s policy positions are too liberal to defeat Trump, compared to 49 percent who said his stances are about right for defeating Trump. Respondents were asked who has impressed them in the most recent debates and could pick multiple options. Sanders was first, impressing 43 percent, followed by Warren at 41 percent and Biden at 35 percent.

While his rivals focus on him, Sanders’s stump speech has stayed as focused as ever on criticizing Trump. He opened a rally in Houston on Sunday afternoon by raising the electability question. “Some of the folks in the corporate media are getting a little bit nervous, and they say Bernie can’t beat Trump,” he told a crowd of more than 6,200. The front-runner then read the results of a few recent polls that showed him beating both Trump nationally and in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The audience of 120 people who came to see West and Ellison in Columbia on Saturday night was split almost evenly between white and black voters. “A lot of politicians don’t want to be seen as radical because they want to keep their positions, but Bernie has been doing this his way since before I was born,” said Eric Johnson, 34, a graphic designer in Columbia who is African American and has attended three Sanders rallies in the last eight months. “Now we hear the term ‘socialism’ thrown around. Nobody really knows what it is. There’s no set definition of democratic socialism. How is it that negative? It’s like the term ‘Bernie Bros’ and how that’s a term that’s been twisted to mean something negative.”

Janet Bates, 62, a Democratic middle school teacher in Columbia who is white and voted for George W. Bush two decades ago supports Sanders because she admires his ideological consistency. “I haven’t always believed in everything he’s stood for, but it’s probably 90 percent,” she said. “Even his detractors would agree he’s exactly the same person he was decades ago.”

South Carolina is not fertile ground for Buttigieg.

He’s running into some of the same problems that Sanders did four years ago related to a dearth of black support. Last night’s forum in Conway put this into stark relief. Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.), a national co-chair of his campaign, spent Sunday visiting black churches. After the emcee introduced him as a surrogate for “Boot-um-egg,” Brown falsely claimed that Buttigieg was campaigning in a different part of the state (in fact, he was in Northern Virginia) and then made the case that Sanders, without naming him, would “jeopardize” down-ballot candidates.

“We’re up against a president who is quite formidable,” he said. “The candidates don’t differ a lot on the issues. … But Americans are yearning for a new face.”

Robertson, the state party chairman, had emphasized how much more diverse South Carolina is than Iowa and New Hampshire during his introductory remarks. Noting Buttigieg’s success in those two states, Brown pointed toward him and said: “Let’s not discount Iowa and New Hampshire because they are Americans too!”

Then Brown spent two minutes complaining about distortions related to Buttigieg’s relationship with the black community as mayor in South Bend, Ind. “If you’re a young black man in South Bend, now listen close, because you’ve heard a lot of disinformation, the chances of you being convicted for marijuana possession are lower than anywhere else in Indiana and lower than the American average,” he said.

Sanders hopes to twist the knife by picking off either Massachusetts (Warren’s home state) and/or Minnesota (Klobuchar’s home state) a week from tomorrow, which would be paralyzing blows for either of them. He’s expected to hold an event in both states between now and Super Tuesday. The biggest of the 14 prizes on March 3 are California and Texas. All told, approximately one-third of the nearly 4,000 pledged delegates to the convention will be awarded. “Sanders’s money and organization have allowed him to spend weeks punctuating visits to early-voting states with trips to Super Tuesday states — most notably delegate-heavy California, where rival campaigns believe he will be difficult to beat,” Chelsea Janes, Annie Linskey and Matt Viser report.

“The goal for Buttigieg’s campaign on Super Tuesday is to accumulate enough delegates to stay within striking distance of Sanders. Campaign advisers say if he is close Super Tuesday, states voting March 10 and 17 — including Michigan, Ohio, Arizona and Illinois — are favorable enough to Buttigieg to allow him to make up ground. … Last week, Buttigieg squeezed in a trip to Salt Lake City, where his campaign has made a major organizing push and earned endorsements from several local officials. His campaign also is counting on delegate-rich areas in some of the less high-profile Super Tuesday states — Little Rock, for one. He campaigned in Northern Virginia Sunday and has stops scheduled in Raleigh, N.C., and Oklahoma City before Super Tuesday. …

“Warren is banking her candidacy on the idea that she can begin accumulating delegates on March 3 by doing well in liberal pockets like Denver, San Antonio and the Los Angeles area. Over the next few days, Warren will campaign in South Carolina, but she also plans a Thursday evening rally in San Antonio with Julián Castro, the former mayor of that city, and a stop in the Los Angeles area. Warren’s campaign has bought TV ad time in Colorado and Maine. The campaign also will air ads starting Tuesday in Austin, San Antonio and Oklahoma City — all population-rich areas in Super Tuesday states. …

“Klobuchar had to ramp up her national operation more hurriedly than her competitors … She stopped by Colorado this week and headed to her home state to raise money Saturday — followed by a Sunday three-state tour via charter plane: Fargo to Oklahoma City to Little Rock. (North Dakota votes a week after Oklahoma and Arkansas, Super Tuesday states.) … Several Super Tuesday states, including Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama, have substantial numbers of black voters. But Biden has not been advertising in those states and, while he is already well known, the lack of visibility could be problematic at a time when Bloomberg is flooding the airwaves.”

Internal polling and analytics completed last week by Bloomberg’s campaign projected that Sanders may be the only presidential candidate to win delegates in every state and district on March 3, delivering him a lead of 350 to 400 out of 1,357 delegates set to be awarded, unless race dynamics change, Mike DeBonis and Michael Scherer reported in the Sunday newspaper. “Because of Democratic rules that give no delegates to candidates who scores less than 15 percent of the vote in a state or congressional district, Sanders could build a delegate lead far greater than his advantage in the popular vote.”

New surveys show Sanders leading in three key Midwestern states that vote after Super Tuesday.

The University of Wisconsin at Madison-YouGov surveys of likely Democratic primary voters showed Sanders garnering 25 percent in Michigan, which holds its primary on March 10. His nearest competitor was Biden, with 16 percent. In Wisconsin, which votes on April 7, Sanders led with 30 percent. Biden and Bloomberg trailed with 13 percent. And in Pennsylvania, Sanders led with 25 percent, followed by Biden at 20 percent and Bloomberg at 19 percent. That primary is April 28. “Sanders is well positioned to pick up the lion’s share of delegates in these states unless another Democrat breaks away from the pack to challenge him,” said UW-Madison political science Barry Burden, who runs the Elections Research Center.

Buttigieg’s campaign alleged numerous errors in Nevada’s vote counting.

But the state Democratic Party rebuffed a request from Buttigieg’s campaign to hold off releasing final numbers, which showed him in third place behind Biden. (Isaac Stanley-Becker)

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader from Nevada, said in a statement last night that caucuses should no longer be used to nominate candidates. He repeated his call for Nevada to hold a primary before Iowa or New Hampshire vote, emphasizing the Silver State's diversity.

Bloomberg will postpone a CNN town hall to focus on debate prep.

“Bloomberg was scheduled to appear on CNN on Monday. But he’ll now join the network for the live question-and-answer program on Wednesday,” the Associated Press reports. “A spokeswoman for Bloomberg called the debate ‘crucial’ and said ‘the country can’t afford to let Bernie Sanders skate by another debate without a focus on his extreme record.’”

Trump will hold a campaign rally in North Charleston the night before the South Carolina Democratic primary, per the Post and Courier.

President Trump takes the stage with his wife and the Indian prime minister for a “Namaste Trump” rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump is visiting India for the first time as president.

The whirlwind 36-hour tour “includes a mega rally expected to draw more than 100,000 people, a visit to the Taj Mahal, and a day of ceremonies and meetings in Delhi. Trump was greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Trump recently described as ‘a friend of mine,’” Niha Masih, Joanna Slater, Seung Min Kim and Anne Gearan report. “The Modi government has encountered considerable international criticism — including from members of Congress — over its crackdown in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, and the passage of a controversial religion-based citizenship bill that has led to protests throughout the country. In the run-up to the trip, a senior White House official said Trump would raise the issue of religious freedom with Modi in private. …

“Thousands of people lined the streets of Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujarat, to welcome Trump. Trump had said earlier that as many as 10 million people would be there to greet him. Preparations included building a wall to hide a slum along his route.” Trump and Modi lavished praise on each other during a joint rally at the world’s largest cricket stadium before an audience of 100,000. On stage, Trump announced that “the United States and India are poised to sign a new agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. military helicopters to the Indian armed forces as he touted a ‘critical partnership’ between the two countries.”

“Upon arriving in Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, Trump met Yogi Adityanath, a radical Hindu monk known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric. The two shook hands and walked down the red carpet lined with performers. Adityanath is the chief minister of India’s largest and most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, where Agra is located. Ahead of the meeting, critics decried the scheduled interaction, which they said could help legitimize Adityanath’s divisive politics. The saffron-robed priest is a five-time parliamentarian who has more than a dozen criminal cases pending against him, including serious charges such as attempted murder and rioting. He has not been convicted of a crime. ... In 2014, Adityanath promised to cleanse India of other religions.”

Mick Mulvaney didn’t go on the trip because of a cold, sources said. A person close to Mulvaney told CNN that White House doctors advised against having him travel in such close proximity to Trump.

Trump, a known steak-lover, is in for a beef-free menu in India. “I don’t know what he’s going to do in this case,” a former official told CNN. “They don’t serve cheeseburgers.” A person close to the president said that, aside from a few salads here and there, they “have never seen him eat a vegetable.”

Trump’s response to reports that Russia prefers him in 2020 has shaken the intelligence community.

“Current and former national security officials were appalled but not surprised by [Joe] Maguire’s unceremonious dispatch,” Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima and Josh Dawsey report. “Intelligence officers are used to working with presidents who don’t enthusiastically embrace or always agree with their analysis. But Trump’s tendency to shoot the messenger puts the people working for him in a precarious position. ‘The intelligence community at this point is having to walk a tightrope,’ [said Katrina Mulligan, a former National Security Council aide under the Obama administration]. … Three other former senior intelligence officials said that Trump’s violent reactions could encourage his advisers to withhold unsettling information. There is talk of ‘trying to hide’ stuff, one of the former officials said … Current and former intelligence officials see [Rick] Grenell’s appointment, which he has said will last only until a permanent director is confirmed by the Senate, as a signal that Trump intends to exert more political control over the intelligence community.”

National security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, claimed he has not seen any intelligence that Russia wants to help Trump: “But O’Brien said reports that Russia is helping Sanders were ‘no surprise’ … As intelligence officials struggle to draw attention to election interference, Trump is purging the ranks of advisers he believes won’t strongly defend him. Johnny McEntee, the new head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, has asked agencies to tell him about appointees who are opposed to the president, according to a White House official.”

Trump threatened Adam Schiff.

The president claimed without evidence that the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leaked details from Shelby Pierson’s briefing that led to Maguire's ouster. “Someday he will be caught, & that will be a very unpleasant experience!” Trump tweeted. In another tweet, Trump jokingly suggested that former special counsel Bob Mueller should be dispatched to investigate the claims that Russia is seeking to help Sanders win the Democratic nomination. “Trump maintained in an exchange with reporters outside the White House earlier Sunday that he had not been briefed about any Russian interference efforts,” Felicia Sonmez reports. "He blamed Schiff and said there should be an investigation into the source of the leak.”

The White House wants to overhaul spy laws, partly due to Trump’s anger over the investigation of a former adviser.

“The effort seeks to take advantage of the looming expiration of some spying powers next month, including portions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a Watergate-era law that Mr. Trump believes was improperly used to target his campaign,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “Overhauling FISA has become a rallying cry for conservatives and allies of the president in the aftermath of a watchdog report detailing several errors made by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its applications for surveillance of Mr. Trump’s campaign adviser, Carter Page. Some Republicans have called for upending FISA, prompting pushback from some in the administration, including Attorney General William Barr. The plan, which is being spearheaded by officials within the White House Domestic Policy Council, is in the early stages and could face resistance from other parts of the Trump administration, including the National Security Council, which has generally advocated maintaining or expanding surveillance powers during Mr. Trump’s presidency.”

Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected Roger Stone’s effort to disqualify her.

“The federal judge who oversaw [his] trial and sentenced him last week to 40 months in prison dismissed his demand that she be taken off the case as a baseless smear,” Rachel Weiner reports. “Stone’s motion sought to disqualify Berman Jackson for referring during Thursday’s sentencing to ‘the jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances.’ He is still challenging one juror as biased. Berman Jackson rebutted any claim that she has not treated Stone fairly.”

Justice Clarence Thomas's wife has worked to identify “deep state” members who are “disloyal” to Trump.

“The Trump White House and its allies, over the past 18 months, assembled detailed lists of disloyal government officials to oust — and trusted pro-Trump people to replace them," Axios reports. "Members of this network include [Ginni Thomas] and Republican Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen. … Thomas has spent a significant amount of time and energy urging Trump administration officials to change the personnel inside his government. … The presidential personnel office reviewed Thomas' memo and determined that some names she passed along for jobs were not appropriate candidates.” Leeden wrote a memo arguing why former D.C. U.S. attorney Jessie Liu should be disqualified for a nomination to a top Treasury job. Thomas, meanwhile, compiled names of potential nominees for different positions, many sourced from meetings with her conservative activist network Groundswell. Potential hires she offered to Trump include: Sheriff David Clarke for a senior DHS job, radio talk show host Chris Plante for press secretary, and Federalist contributor Ben Weingarten for the National Security Council.

Trump, eyeing Nevada, opposed a nuclear waste site at Yucca, reversing his own administration's policy.

“‘Why should you have nuclear waste in your backyard?’ Mr. Trump asked the crowd at a rally in Las Vegas on Friday, to applause, noting that his recently released budget proposal did not include funding to license the site, as previous ones had,” the Times reports. “In Mr. Trump’s decentralized administration, top aides and agency leaders have sometimes pursued their own agendas, at times creating politically perilous situations for him. … The president made his latest move after a monthslong policy debate inside the White House over finally breaking with support for Yucca … Nationally, Republicans have long favored the proposal … But Nevada politicians of both parties have remained steadfastly opposed to the policy, which is deeply unpopular in the state.”

The new world order

A newlywed couple wear protective masks as they take wedding photos in Hong Kong. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

China postponed its most important political gathering of the year because of the coronavirus.

“China’s ruling Communist Party has postponed the biggest event in China’s political calendar, the National People’s Congress, as it concentrates on fighting the coronavirus,” Anna Fifield and Liu Yang report. “The annual legislative session, held together with a meeting of the party’s top political-advisory body, was due to begin on March 5. But the NPC’s Standing Committee decided at a meeting in Beijing on Monday that they would be delayed. It did not set a date for the meetings, known collectively as the ‘Two Sessions.’ It will be the first time since 1997 that the meetings have not started in the first week of March.”

President Xi Jinping said that the outbreak is a crisis that will test the Chinese economy. “No victory should be lightly announced until there is a complete win,” he said during a speech to Communist Party members in Beijing on Sunday, adding the situation remains grim and complex.

China backtracked on a decision to relax travel restrictions on Wuhan.

“A notice by Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Monday that it would ease some of the more draconian travel restrictions on the locked-down city at the heart of the epidemic, allowing for the return of some residents trapped outside Wuhan since late January and permitting visitors stuck in the city to leave. But hours later, Wuhan’s city government declared the earlier announcement invalid, saying it had been released without authorization,” Adam Taylor reports. “Official figures released Monday showed there had been 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 150 new deaths from the outbreak by the end of Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 77,150 with a cumulative death toll of 2,592.”

A Chinese study suggests that the outbreak didn’t begin at a Wuhan market.

“Co-authored by researchers from three Chinese institutions including the Chinese Academy of Sciences and published on the academy’s website last Thursday, the study attempts to trace how the virus emerged and evolved. The authors analyzed the genomic data from 93 samples of the novel coronavirus and concluded that it was likely to have spread to the market from somewhere else,” Tiffany Liang reports. “It also pointed out that human-to-human transmission of the virus might have existed in Wuhan as early as late November. The market was closed on Jan. 1.”

South Korea temporarily shut down the messianic church linked to half of the country’s virus cases.

“More than half of South Korea’s covid-19 cases have been traced to a regional branch of the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus, formally known as the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. But authorities were having difficulty locating members, many of whom are probably in hiding,” Min Joo Kim reports. “The South Korean government on Sunday announced 169 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, bringing the totals to 602 cases and six deaths. … South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country’s coronavirus crisis has entered a ‘totally different phase since the mass infection at Shincheonji.’ Hundreds of thousands signed a petition calling for the church to be dissolved. Moon called the temporary shutdown of Shincheonji churches across the country ‘a fair and inevitable step’ to protect the community. He said there was ‘no intention to limit religious freedom.’”

Fifty people reportedly died of coronavirus in the Iranian city of Qom.

The country’s health minister rejected the report from Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, who claimed that the government is covering up the full extent of the outbreak. (The Guardian)

The U.S. government backtracked on a plan to transfer quarantined patients to Alabama.

Hours after Anniston County's City Council voted on Sunday to pursue legal action against the federal government over its proposal to transfer patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to be held in the town's FEMA facility, Sen. Richard Shelby (R) and Gov. Kay Ivey (R) announced that plans had changed. Ivey said Trump called and assured her that the patients wouldn’t be sent to Alabama, ABC News reports.

Hong Kong refugees traverse a legal twilight zone as they build their new lives in Taiwan.

“Che-lam Presbyterian Church is next door to Taiwan's legislature and a stone's throw from the presidential office in the island's capital. But while President Tsai Ing-wen's support for Hong Kong protesters powered her to reelection last month, the church is Taiwan's only institution to publicly provide material assistance to people who have fled the Asian financial hub's crackdown on demonstrators,” Nick Aspinwall reports. “Although Taiwan has temporarily barred entry to most Hong Kongers amid the coronavirus outbreak, many in Hong Kong view the island as a place to resettle should their political strife worsen. … Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has not signed the U.N. Refugee Convention and has no formal asylum laws. Its government processes people from Hong Kong on a case-by-case basis but provides no public assurance of their long-term legal status, leading to concerns that the uncertainty creates gaps for protesters to be exploited.”

Israel’s fear of coronavirus contagion grows as election day approaches.

The concern comes after “reports that a group of South Koreans who had visited some of the country's most popular religious and tourist spots tested positive for the infection,” Steve Hendrix reports. “Israeli officials, who had expressed cautious optimism that Israel could avoid significant risk from the global epidemic, immediately increased restrictions on those entering the country. Non-Israeli travelers from South Korea and Japan have been barred from entering, according to local media reports, and Israelis arriving from any of several Asian countries face two weeks of mandatory quarantine.”

Israeli military jets targeted sites in Gaza and Syria linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The attacks came “hours after militants from the group fired more than 20 rockets into Israeli territory,” Ruth Eglash and Hazem Balousha report. “The exchange came after a Palestinian news agency posted graphic footage of an Israeli army bulldozer dragging the body of a Palestinian man who Israel said was part of a ‘terror squad,’ killed as he placed an explosive device along the border fence. … The Israeli strikes injured four in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamad, the world’s oldest national leader, resigned.

“Under Malaysia’s constitution, the entire cabinet must be dissolved if the prime minister resigns,” Shibani Mahtani and Jonathan Edward report. “As the prime minister’s office announced Mahathir’s intent to resign, his political party, the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, known as Bersatu, said it would be leaving Malaysia’s ruling coalition. About a dozen other prominent members of parliament also left to form an independent bloc in the Southeast Asian country’s legislature. The king, Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, has not commented publicly on the matter. The political drama on Monday appeared to thwart one of Southeast Asia’s most celebrated democratic transitions, and returned Malaysia to a time of backdoor political plotting and palace intrigue. The move also appeared aimed at preventing [Anwar Ibrahim] from taking over as leader.”

In Greece, migrants wait in bread lines while tourists dine on grilled octopus next door.

“At the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos, the largest of the island facilities, migrants wait in snaking lines for up to eight hours a day to get their meals,” Chico Harlan reports. “They wait because this camp has mushroomed in size, growing seven times more crowded than its capacity, a shantytown on a vacation island never intended for such emergencies … One migrant said the food was worse than at her former workplace, an Afghan prison. … Yet beyond the camp, closer to the water, locals and tourists are eating well. Lesbos’s tavernas serve octopus, grilled squid, feta, vegetables dressed with lemon and olive oil. That jarring juxtaposition is part of what makes the camp ‘one of the worst places I’ve seen on earth,’ said Marco Sandrone, the Lesbos field coordinator for Doctors Without Borders.”

The U.K.’s new post-Brexit passports will be distributed next month.

What the the Home Office didn’t say, however, was that the passports will be made by a Franco-Dutch company at a Polish factory under E.U. procurement rules, the Times reports.

Harry and Meghan won’t be able to use the brand “SussexRoyal” in any territories. The couple, which will become independent from the crown on March 31, appeared upset at the palace’s ban on the use of the word “royal.” (The Guardian)

Prague renamed the square in front of the Russian embassy after the slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov. (CNN)

Prosecutors say a former DEA agent laundered millions for a Colombian cartel.

“Jose Irizarry was the model agent for his bosses at the Drug Enforcement Administration. Seen as a rising star in Miami for overseeing undercover investigations that led to dozens of drug arrests, Irizarry transferred to the Colombian city of Cartagena to continue to fight the violent cartel. … But when the DEA special agent allegedly began to spend lavishly on homes, cars and jewelry, and hosted wild yacht parties with bikini-clad prostitutes, it raised some red flags within the agency,” Timothy Bella reports. “As it turns out, Irizarry allegedly laundered money for the very Colombian drug cartel he was fighting against. Irizarry, 46, was arrested Friday at his home near San Juan, Puerto Rico, on charges of conspiring to launder money, as well as honest services wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit identity theft and aggravated identity theft. … Irizarry, who resigned in early 2018 after the agency grew suspicious, is believed to have laundered more than $7 million.”

Sanders’s partial defense of Fidel Castro on CBS's “60 Minutes” drew widespread criticism from conservatives in Florida:

Likely Dem nominee praised the supposed “achievements” Castro regime



And he’s wrong about why people didn’t overthrow Castro. It’s not because “he educated their kids,gave them health care” it‘s because his opponents were jailed,murdered or exiled https://t.co/6i41w7zcDe — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2020

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson endorsed Sanders:

“Surprise guest” and native Texan Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders for president at his rally in Austin, TX pic.twitter.com/wpBb2MK4iM — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 23, 2020

And love led a Sanders supporter to a Warren rally:

A happy couple at the @ewarren rally in Denver pic.twitter.com/v8SIzeB9AP — Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) February 23, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded playfully to a report in the New York Post that noted he's spent over $8,600 at Junior’s Cheesecake over the past decade, mostly to buy gifts using campaign funds:

"Guilty as charged... it's my guilty pleasure."



WATCH: Sen. Chuck Schumer admits to spending thousands on cheesecake and serves cheesecake to members of the press in a lighthearted moment. pic.twitter.com/2OHX2lPgPe — The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2020

