CHARLESTON, S.C. – Pete Buttigieg ripped into Bernie Sanders during Tuesday night’s presidential debate for declining to endorse the abolition of the Senate filibuster. “How are we going to deliver a revolution if you won't even support a rule change?” the former mayor asked the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. “We are in the state where Strom Thurmond used the filibuster to block civil rights legislation repeatedly.”

Elizabeth Warren also took a shot, warning that Republicans will use the filibuster to block the next president from passing gun control legislation, tackling climate change and overhauling the immigration system. “I’ve seen gun safety legislation introduced, get a majority and then it doesn’t pass because of the filibuster,” said the senator from Massachusetts. “Understand this: The filibuster is giving a veto to the gun industry.”

Sanders chose not to directly respond to these attacks during the 10th Democratic debate, the first time he found himself standing behind the podium at center stage, on account of his lead in national polls. The independent senator from Vermont didn’t let himself get mired in a process debate about legislative procedure with two rivals, as he did during the September debate in Houston. Instead, Sanders emphasized his support for stricter gun laws. “At the end of the day, we need to rally the American people,” he said. “I am proud I have a D-minus voting record from the NRA. If elected president, it will get worse than that.”

Sanders weathered the heavily anticipated, two-hour barrage of attacks from his six opponents by sticking relentlessly to the populist message that got him here. At several key moments, he offered a master class in deflection. On one hand, this can be viewed as impressive message discipline from a candidate who has successfully claimed the mantle of an insurgent outsider. On the other, it could be described as sloganeering and the oversimplifying of complex issues by someone who has served in Congress since 1991. Either way, the debate served as a reminder that Sanders, despite his unconventional candidacy, is more pragmatic than popularly understood.

He clearly relished the attention, if not always the scrutiny. “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight,” he said. “I wonder why?”

Like President Trump, Sanders is loath to admit mistakes. But he acknowledged one last night. When Joe Biden attacked him for supporting the legislation that exempted gun manufacturers from being sued, Sanders initially responded with an attack on the former vice president. “Joe has voted for terrible trade agreements,” he said. “Joe voted for the war in Iraq.” The crowd booed. “My point was,” he continued, “I have cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote.”

Sanders, also like Trump, is a counterpuncher. He had several other moments that might best be summarized as: I know you are, but what am I? Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg expressed concern about the trillion-dollar deficit and the national debt approaching $21 trillion. “We just cannot afford some of this stuff people talk about,” he said. Asked to respond, Sanders said: “Mayor Bloomberg has a solid and strong and enthusiastic base of support. The problem is they're all billionaires.”

When Bloomberg noted that the intelligence community believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to boost Sanders, Sanders ripped Bloomberg for doing business in Beijing. “I’m not a good friend of President Xi [Jinping] of China,” he said. “I think President Xi is an authoritarian leader.” Sanders then added he won’t tolerate Russian interference.

Amy Klobuchar claimed Sanders’s plans would cumulatively cost $60 trillion, or three times the size of the U.S. economy. “I think that we can get all those bold progressive things done without having someone that is so alienating that we're going to turn off the voters that we need to bring with us,” the senator from Minnesota continued. Sanders did not quibble with her $60 trillion figure. Instead, like Trump did so often during the primaries in 2016, Sanders responded to this critique by pointing to polls. “Hey, Amy,” he said, “my favorability nationally I believe are the highest up here, as a matter of fact.”

Sanders brushed aside a chorus of attacks related to the price tag, and therefore feasibility, of his proposed revolution. Moderator Norah O’Donnell said that his Medicare-for-all plan would cost $30 trillion over 10 years, but he’s only outlined how he’d pay for half of it. She asked: “Can you do the math for the rest of us?” Sanders replied: “How many hours do you have?” Biden interjected: “That’s the problem.”

Sanders noted that he’s “laid out options all over the place,” including a seven-and-a-half percent payroll tax on employers. He then cited a new study, which he didn’t mention was co-written by one of his own former advisers, that claims his Medicare-for-all plan would reduce overall costs for consumers. Our fact-checkers note that the study has come under fire for a number of its assumptions, such as a single-payer plan paying current Medicare reimbursement rates to doctors, hospitals and other providers.

Trying to position herself as a liberal who is more effective than Sanders, Warren criticized Sanders for not offering as many details on paying for universal health care as she does in her plan. “I did the work and then Bernie’s team trashed me for it,” she said. “We need a president who is going to dig in, do the hard work and actually get it done. Progressives have got one shot, and we need to spend it with a leader who will get something done.”

Buttigieg piled on. “Senator Sanders at one point said it was going to be $40 trillion,” he said. “Then it was $30 trillion. Then it was $17 trillion. That's an incredible shrinking price tag. At some point, he said it is unknowable what the price tag would be. Now there are new numbers. I'll tell you exactly what it adds up to: It adds to four more years of Donald Trump.”

His Democratic rivals seemed more interested in delivering zingers like this, in a bid to elevate themselves as the best alternative to Sanders one week out from Super Tuesday, than pushing the democratic socialist to actually answer underlying questions about positions that are outside the Democratic mainstream. It’s the latest manifestation of the collective action problem that continues to work to Sanders’s advantage.

Red in the face, Sanders sometimes struggled to get a word in as everyone else tried to dunk on him. Klobuchar cited a Vanderbilt University study that she said showed she was the most effective senator across 15 metrics and noted that the same research showed Sanders and Warren were much less effective than her. Neither was given a chance to respond.

The CBS moderators lost control of the contentious debate early and never got it back. Sanders was asked three times to give a “quick” response to something, which allowed him to skirt specifics. The moderators also failed to ask Warren about her flip-flop to welcome the help of a super PAC or Biden’s recent false claims that he once got arrested during a trip to South Africa.

Sanders also avoided particulars on foreign policy. When he was asked specifically whether he would move the U.S. Embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv, he gave this non-answer: “The answer is it’s something we would take into consideration.”

The democratic socialist defended his praise for Fidel Castro’s literacy programs in Cuba. “Occasionally it might be a good idea to be honest about American foreign policy, and that includes the fact that America has overthrown governments all over the world in Chile, in Guatemala and in Iran,” said Sanders. “And when dictatorships, whether it is the Chinese or the Cubans, do something good, you acknowledge that. But you don't have to trade love letters with them.”

Buttigieg, who seemed more determined to attack Sanders than anyone else, ridiculed this. “I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump, with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s, and Bernie Sanders, with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s,” he said. “This is not about what coups were happening in the 1970s or '80s. … This is about 2020. We are not going to survive or succeed, and we're certainly not going to win by reliving the Cold War. And we're not going to win these critical House and Senate races if people in those races have to explain why the nominee of the Democratic Party is telling people to look at the bright side of the Castro regime.”

“Let us be clear,” Sanders replied, “do we think health care for all, Pete, is some kind of radical communist idea?”

“What is a radical idea is completely eliminating all private insurance,” Buttigieg replied later. “And part of how you know it is, is that no industrialized country has gone that far. He and I both like to talk about Denmark, for example. But even in Denmark, they have not abolished the possibility of private insurance. So this is an idea that goes further than what is acceptable in Denmark the country, let alone imagining how that's going to fly in Denmark, South Carolina.”

Sanders circled back to the theme of radicalism in his final answer. When all the candidates were asked to share what they see as the biggest misconception about them, Sanders said it’s that people see his ideas as radical. “In one form or another, they exist in countries all over the world,” he said. “The saying that moves me the most is from Nelson Mandela. Mandela said everything is impossible until it happens.”

“The tone of the debate ultimately became a metaphor for the Democratic race itself, as it was marred repeatedly by candidates interrupting one another, talking over each other and constantly ignoring the moderators’ efforts to bring some order to the unruly evening,” writes Dan Balz. “What the evening highlighted was the degree to which Sanders stands apart from the field, with the other candidates divided and sparring with one another as much as with [him]. Sanders has his base, and it has served him well enough so far. The others are trying to find theirs. None of Sanders’s rivals rose significantly above the others. For Sanders, that was probably a satisfactory outcome.”

“While falling short of the glossy image that appeared during the commercial breaks, Bloomberg succeeded in doing what he had failed to do a week earlier in Las Vegas,” adds Michael Scherer. “He delivered his messages — about his experience, his policy goals and his political focus — without a script in front of him, albeit with less polish, more stiffness and a far more stilted style of delivering a joke than his ads suggest. … Still, Bloomberg spent significant time responding to attacks — on his treatment of women, his comments about banks’ redlining policies, his yet-unreleased tax returns and his praise of the Chinese leadership. He appeared agitated when [Warren] cited a woman’s account that he told her to ‘kill’ her baby when she got pregnant, responding: ‘I never said it. Period, end of story.’ It was far from clear whether his performance was enough to save his hopes for the nomination.”

“All of the new Democrats that came in, put Nancy Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president — I bought,” said Bloomberg, referring to $100 million he spent to help House candidates in the 2018 midterms. He quickly corrected himself: “I — I got them.” (Matt Viser, Annie Linskey, Sean Sullivan and Cleve Wootson)

Buttigieg’s campaign canceled a four-stop swing through South Florida scheduled for today. “Multiple aides to Buttigieg said he is sick and needed a day to rest,” Chelsea Janes reports. “Buttigieg looked sweatier than usual during the debate and appeared to have a cough drop in his mouth at various moments. He has maintained one of the more rigorous schedules of any of the candidates and will still appear at a breakfast in Charleston on Wednesday morning. Three of the events scheduled in South Florida were fundraisers, meaning the cancellation could be a costly one for Buttigieg. His campaign has been pushing to raise $13 million by Super Tuesday, and it sent a several-page memo to supporters outlining where and why it needs money for ad buys.”

The next debate will take place in Phoenix on March 15. The Sunday night battle will come before primaries that Tuesday in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. By then, 47 percent of the delegates will have been pledged. The DNC still hasn’t announced the eligibility requirements for the debate, which will air on CNN and Univision. How much will the field have winnowed by then? Who will have emerged with the strongest chance of stopping Sanders?

Politico’s John Harris argues that Democrats needed a good debate but got a bad one instead: “The evening offered limited opportunities—were these possibly enough?—for six Democrats not named Sanders to revive their candidacies with last-stand moments to emerge as the main alternative to the self-described democratic socialist.” The Times's Frank Bruni says the debate “felt like a genuine freakout”: Sanders’s competitors “seemed to be in the grip of some larger existential crisis, their understanding of their party’s dynamics challenged, their sense of its destiny upended and their dread of blowing an immeasurably consequential election profound.” Post columnist Dana Milbank says Sanders stirred up “a sickening sense of déjà vu” to the Republican debate in South Carolina four years ago, when the other candidates piled on Trump, but it was too little and too late to stop him from winning the nomination. “The winner of Tuesday night’s debate was Trump," he concludes.

The coronavirus

A man wearing a protective face mask watches the Nikkei index tank outside a brokerage house in Tokyo. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

The CDC warned the virus's spread in the United States is “inevitable.”

“The warnings from officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and other agencies, contrasted sharply with assessments from President Trump and other White House officials, who have largely dismissed concerns about the virus,” Erica Werner, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Lena Sun and Lenny Bernstein report. “The mixed messages continued Tuesday as dire warnings issued to senators and reporters early in the day gave way to a more positive assessment, after the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 3.4 percent, bringing the two-day loss to more than 1,900 points — the worst in two years."

“We believe the immediate risk here in the United States remains low, and we’re working hard to keep that risk low,” Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director, said during a hastily convened afternoon news briefing.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States. It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, said during the morning briefing.

“The confused messaging threatened to obscure urgent public health advice coming from the CDC … Businesses need to consider replacing in-person meetings with telework, Messonnier said. School authorities should consider ways to limit face-to-face contact, such as dividing students into smaller groups, using Internet-based learning or even closing schools. Local officials should consider modifying, postponing or canceling large gatherings. Hospitals should consider ways to triage patients who do not need urgent care and recommend that patients delay surgery that isn’t absolutely necessary.”

The White House seems mainly focused on reducing public alarm.

“Trump is highly concerned about the market and has encouraged aides not to give predictions that might cause further tremors,” Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey report. "Privately, Trump has become furious about the stock market’s slide, according to two people familiar with the president’s thinking … Some White House officials have been unhappy with how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has handled the situation … White House officials often face a tricky balance of trying to assure the public while also not dismissing threats that could become calamities. The Dow is still up markedly from 2017, when Trump took office, but it closed Tuesday at its lowest level since October.” Global financial markets continued losing ground overnight.

The acting head of DHS was grilled by a GOP senator over the response.

“Appearing in front of a Senate appropriations subcommittee, [Chad] Wolf was on the receiving end of a brutal line of questioning from Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.). Throughout the exchange, Wolf struggled to produce basic facts and projections about the disease,” Aaron Blake reports.

No major lockdown is planned in a South Korean region stricken with the virus.

“When a spokesman for South Korea's ruling party suggested Tuesday that the government would be rolling out a ‘maximum lockdown’ on the coronavirus-hit southern city of Daegu, the backlash was immediate and the political retreat swift,” Min Joo Kim and Simon Denyer report. “Hong Ihk-pyo soon clarified that he didn’t mean a ‘Wuhan-style lockdown’ or a blockade on travel into and out of the city — along the lines that China’s Communist Party has imposed on Wuhan and surrounding areas at the center of the covid-19 outbreak. President Moon Jae-in soon chimed in. There would be no regional blockade, he said, only a full-scale effort to contain the spread of the virus.” Infection numbers soared in South Korea to over 1,200.

France and Iran reported new deaths this morning.

“France reported the first death of a French citizen from the epidemic as cases spread rapidly across Europe, with Spain confirming eight new cases in the past 24 hours and new infections reported in France, Croatia, Austria and Switzerland,” according to our live blog. “Nineteen people have died in Iran from the novel coronavirus outbreak, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state television on Wednesday.”

The virus hits seniors the hardest. Italy’s elderly population is on the front line.

“That has set off a race in countries with significant older populations — like Italy — to figure out whether there are ways to protect their most vulnerable: those in hospitals, in nursing homes, and seniors in sealed-off hot-spot towns who are watching television and fearing the worst,” Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli report. “But even as Italy works to contain what is the first major coronavirus outbreak in Europe, there is growing concern that the virus is outracing the health measures. New cases on Tuesday popped up farther from the original cluster, including in the southern island of Sicily and the tourist-heavy Tuscan capital, Florence. Italy has at least 322 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, all people who were elderly or already sick.”

The U.S. government can quarantine you. There’s almost nothing you can do about it.

“Regulations set forth by the [CDC] give health officials broad authority to quarantine or isolate anyone ‘reasonably believed’ to have been exposed to a range of highly infectious diseases. The list includes cholera, infectious tuberculosis and flus that can cause a pandemic,” Derek Hawkins reports. “The government’s powers to sequester people in the name of public health are rooted in the Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which allows Congress to regulate foreign and interstate commerce.”

The Trump presidency

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Mohandas Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Alexander Drago/Reuters)

Trump praised Modi’s record on religious tolerance, as violence erupted over discrimination against Muslims.

“Trump avoided any public criticism of his host — whose political biography is also built partly on religious and cultural divisions — along with any comparison of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s policies with his own treatment of Muslim immigrants,” Anne Gearan, Joanna Slatter, Seung Min Kim and Niha Masih report. “‘We did talk about religious freedom, and I will say that the prime minister was incredible in what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom and very strongly,’ Trump said during a news conference that capped the public portion of his largely ceremonial visit. Modi, who leads the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, has insisted that the citizenship law aims to help persecuted religious minorities in three nearby countries. … At least 17 people were killed, including a police officer, in clashes in the capital city during Trump’s visit. The violence began when supporters of the citizenship law confronted opponents of the measure. …

“The citizenship law, along with India’s other actions, has drawn bipartisan criticism in Congress, but Trump tread lightly. The president said he had ‘asked that question’ during a closed-door meeting Tuesday, but he was vague about whether he criticized Modi for his decision. ‘I don’t want to discuss that,’ he said when asked for his opinion of the law. ‘I want to leave that to India, and hopefully they’re going to make the right decision for the people.’ … Trump and Modi issued joint statements praising the growing defense cooperation between the two countries, but they did not field questions together. … Although they spent much of the day together, including at a state banquet of salmon and grilled goat, Modi is known for not having held a news conference in his six years as prime minister.”

There’s a new senior leader at the White House personnel office. He’s a college senior.

Politico reports that James Bacon, 23, is acting as one of the right-hand men to new director of presidential personnel John McEntee, who is 29: "Bacon, a senior at George Washington University pursuing a bachelor’s degree, comes from the Department of Transportation, where he briefly worked in the policy shop. Bacon will be PPO’s director of operations overseeing paperwork and will assist on vetting. The role was previously filled by Katja Bullock, who is in her late 70s and was a veteran of the office in both Bush administrations, as well as the Reagan administration.”

A Trump judicial nominee once called for abolishing Social Security.

Stephen Schwartz, nominated to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, argued 15 years ago “that several federal agencies should be eliminated and that Social Security should be abolished because economic disparity ‘is a natural aspect of the human condition,’” Robert O’Harrow Jr. reports. “Schwartz wrote that the departments of Transportation, Agriculture and Education lack a ‘constitutional basis,’ and that Social Security benefits were intended to prevent ‘outright starvation’ but had become a ‘standard component of most retirement programs.’”

Trump escalated his attacks on the judicial branch.

“In tweets and comments at a news conference in India — and just a month before the Supreme Court is to consider congressional and prosecutors’ requests for the president’s closely guarded financial records — Trump targeted Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Robert Barnes and Ashley Parker report. “Trump interpreted as biased a dissent from Sotomayor about his administration’s tendency to seek emergency interventions from the Supreme Court. … The president’s broadside breached what normally is an arm’s-length distance between the White House and the high court, and cast the disagreements into starkly personal terms. … A court spokeswoman on Tuesday said that [John] Roberts, Sotomayor and Ginsburg had no comment … Writing only for herself, Sotomayor complained that the federal government has been too quick to ask the Supreme Court for emergency relief from lower-court decisions that had not gone through the usual legal process. … Neither opinion — the one written by Sotomayor or the other by [Justices Neil] Gorsuch and [Clarence] Thomas — specifically mentioned Trump or the administration."

Trump also attacked a juror who voted to convict his confidant Roger Stone.

Trump “injected new political drama into the legal debate over whether [Stone] deserves a new trial, tweeting during a hearing in the matter that the jury forewoman who voted to convict his longtime friend and confidant was ‘totally biased’ and seeming to suggest the judge was, as well,” Spencer S. Hsu and Matt Zapotosky report. “Trump’s comments came just as U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had rebuked him and others over their attacks on the juror, and they seemed to put the president at odds with his own Justice Department, which argued against Stone’s bid for new legal proceedings. Jackson ultimately ended the hearing without a decision after taking testimony from three jurors on the panel — including the forewoman. The judge is expected to issue a ruling soon.”

Senate Republicans backed Bill Barr after his clash with Trump.

“GOP lawmakers gave [the attorney general] a solid show of support in a private lunch meeting,” Mike DeBonis reports “‘Every sentence began with, “Keep up the good work,’’ said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), recalling senators’ remarks at the lunch, which began with a round of applause for Barr. … [Mitch] McConnell told reporters afterward that Barr ‘enjoys overwhelming support’ in the Republican ranks: ‘We all think he’s doing an outstanding job.’ … ‘He didn’t give any indication he’s going anywhere,’ said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). …

“Barr also finds himself in the middle of a thorny issue that has split Republican lawmakers — the pending expiration of key federal surveillance authorities. … Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), among others, is pushing to take any future surveillance of political campaigns out of the secret foreign intelligence court entirely, among other changes to the existing law. … But Barr, according to multiple senators, said he was not pressing for any specific statutory change to address the alleged Trump-related warrant abuses, which were detailed in a December report from Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general. Instead, he indicated that he would pursue administrative changes to remake how secret warrants are obtained and supervised.”

The NSA’s phone program cost $100 million but produced just two unique leads.

“A National Security Agency system that analyzed logs of Americans’ domestic phone calls and text messages cost $100 million from 2015 to 2019, but yielded only a single significant investigation, according to a newly declassified study,” the New York Times reports. “Moreover, only twice during that four-year period did the program generate unique information that the F.B.I. did not already possess, said the study, which was produced by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board and briefed to Congress … The report did not reveal the subject matter of the one significant F.B.I. investigation that was spurred by the Freedom Act program, and it did not divulge its outcome.”

Seventy former senators signed onto an op-ed saying the Senate isn’t performing its constitutional duties.

In an open letter, a bipartisan group of former lawmakers said Congress isn’t functioning as the Framers intended. “The Senate’s abdication of its legislative and oversight responsibilities erodes the checks and balances of the separate powers that are designed to protect the liberties on which our democracy depends,” they write.

Two antiabortion bills failed to advance in the Senate.

“All Republicans except Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted for a bill banning abortion after 20 weeks, while Democratic Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) supported the measure,” Politico reports. "All four lawmakers, meanwhile, voted for a bill requiring doctors to provide care to survivors of failed abortions. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, the most vulnerable Democrat facing reelection, opposed the 20-week ban but voted for the second measure.”

The Supreme Court ruled that the family of a Mexican teen killed by the Border Patrol can’t sue in U.S. courts.

“The court’s conservatives prevailed in the 5 to 4 ruling, in which the court for the second time considered whether relatives of foreign victims injured on foreign soil can go to court without express authorization from Congress,” Barnes reports. “The case began with the death of 15-year-old Sergio Adrián Hernández Güereca, who was fatally shot by a federal agent in 2010 on the Mexican side of the wide concrete culvert that separates El Paso from Juarez, Mexico. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for his conservative colleagues, saying a respect for the separation of powers means that courts should be reluctant to allow lawsuits filed by foreign victims in U.S. courts without express congressional authorization.”

More on 2020

A Sanders nomination would complicate the reelection campaigns of three Virginia congresswomen.

GOP candidates and groups are already targeting the once deep-red Virginia districts held by Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton, trying to link the freshman lawmakers to Sanders. Jenna Portnoy reports that Luria, who backs Biden, wasted no time in denouncing Sanders this week after he said he would skip the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee: “Her swift reaction was an example of the tactics she and other centrist Democrats may use to try to steer clear of [Sanders] if he wins their party’s presidential nomination. … Spanberger and Wexton have not made endorsements in the presidential contest and have no plans to at the moment. Spanberger, a former CIA officer, said she has already cast her absentee ballot; she declined to reveal her choice or rule anyone out. Rob Jones, one of several Republicans vying to challenge Wexton in November, suggested last week that because Wexton often votes the same way as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a top Sanders surrogate, Wexton must support Sanders. Wexton balked at that logic, and said: ‘I will not be supporting Bernie Sanders in this primary.’”

The Democratic establishment in Texas is freaking out about Sanders's rise.

“Rep. Marc Veasey is about as restrained as Texans come, but in recent days he has unloaded … to practically any reporter he could find,” the Texas Tribune reports. “His message? [Sanders’s] march to the party’s nomination will jeopardize Texas Democrats’ efforts to capture the state House of Representatives and a slew of U.S. House seats across the state. … While Sanders supporters proclaim a growing movement that will bring out new voters needed to flip the state, nearly two dozen Texas Democratic officeholders, candidates, activists and donors interviewed for this story expressed concern — sometimes bordering on despair — that a Sanders Democratic nomination is the difference between being on offense or in retreat in Texas this cycle.”

Mitch McConnell said Sanders may be more competitive than pundits think.

“I’m reminded of when the Democrats back in 1980 were all pulling for Ronald Reagan to be the nominee because they thought he’d be the easiest to beat,” McConnell told reporters, per Politico. “I think it’s going to be a contested general election with a lot of energy on both sides, and for myself I’ll leave it up to the Democrats to pick who they’d like to be their candidate.”

The Boston Globe endorsed Warren for president, a year after calling for her not to run.

This is significant because Sanders is making a play to win Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, scheduling rallies for later this week in Boston and Springfield. “In December 2018, this editorial board expressed doubt that Elizabeth Warren should run for president. She has proved us wrong and has shaped the course of the race for the better. The electorate, at least in recent polls and in the early states, is signaling its preference for the profound change that underpins Warren’s agenda. Sanders has been the main beneficiary, but is less likely to deliver; he has shown no ability over the course of his career to build broad legislative coalitions. Warren is uniquely poised to accomplish serious reform without sacrificing what’s working in our economy and innovation ecosystem. She would get under the hood to fix the engine — not drive off a cliff, but also not just kick the tires.”

9/11 was a turning point in Bloomberg's quest to become New York mayor.

“Bloomberg awoke early on that crisp and cloudless Tuesday and walked from his East Side mansion to his neighborhood polling place, where he saw his name on an election ballot for the first time, as a Republican candidate for mayor. It was Sept. 11, 2001, primary day, and Bloomberg was in the thick of trying to reinvent himself as the face of America’s largest city,” Paul Schwartzmann reports in the latest version of our Pursuits series. “Then someone told him that an airplane had slammed into the World Trade Center. … What Bloomberg did not know in that moment — what no one could have known — is that the [attack] would fuel his unlikely rise as New York’s mayor and become a foundation for his race for the White House. … ‘We began to write a comeback story,’ Bloomberg tells audiences, recalling that he took over a city ‘in tatters’ after winning an election that ‘almost no one’ — not even his mother, he often notes — ‘thought I had a chance.’ Bloomberg’s 12 years at City Hall lifted him to newfound prominence and spanned the rebirth of Lower Manhattan, the rise of the new World Trade Center and the opening of the 9/11 Memorial. Yet, in 2001, as he aspired to succeed Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani, he was largely unknown beyond Wall Street and the exclusive dinner parties and charity galas he frequented.”

Hard work saved the Nevada caucuses, but it may not have been enough.

“[Harry] Reid, who helped move Nevada’s caucuses up in the calendar in 2008, establishing his state as the first in the West, said on Sunday that it was ‘time for the Democratic Party to move to primaries everywhere.’ That affirmation was echoed on Monday by the state party’s chairman, William McCurdy II, who said it was ‘time for our state party and elected leaders to look at shifting to a primary process moving forward.’ And it was reiterated on Tuesday by the Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, who said he would help ‘review how we could switch to an early presidential primary,’” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. “Similar sentiment has been voiced in Iowa, where the quadrennial institution had defined the political culture of the state since it inaugurated the modern caucuses in 1972, part of an effort to make the nominating process more inclusive.”

Democrats are desperately trying to recruit Steve Bullock to run for Senate.

“Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with [the former presidential candidate] in Montana last weekend as Democrats make a last-ditch effort to woo him to run for the Senate this year,” Politico reports. “Bullock, the two-term governor and former presidential candidate, has repeatedly said he has no plans to challenge Republican Sen. Steve Daines this year. But the state’s filing deadline is just over two weeks away, and Democrats have continued to pitch Bullock on seeking the Senate seat before the window closes.”

A veteran running for Congress in Arizona suspended his campaign after a heroin overdose.

“Chris Taylor, a 33-year-old Army veteran and city councilman in Safford, Ariz., told The Post that he was sober for ‘many solid years’ before the relapse. He was found unresponsive Wednesday night in his home, where paramedics revived him with naloxone,” Meryl Kornfield reports. The Republican said he’s “not going to hide from this.” He said he has battled with an opioid addiction since high school. He was seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D).

ABC News suspended veteran correspondent David Wright after a Project Veritas sting.

Network officials suspended Wright after reviewing footage gathered by the conservative group that records “undercover” footage of mainstream journalists to bolster its accusations of media bias, Paul Farhi reports. It isn’t clear yet what specifically prompted the network to take action against the reporter.

