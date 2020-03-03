With Mariana Alfaro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race while I was flying here to cover a rally he had scheduled for Monday. To salvage the trip, I decided to drive to Tulsa to see Amy Klobuchar. She suspended her campaign just as I hit the road. Instead, both trekked to Dallas to endorse Joe Biden.

As the field winnows, the former vice president is riding momentum from his win in South Carolina on Saturday and benefiting from the Democratic establishment’s desperation to stop Bernie Sanders from securing an insurmountable delegate lead on Super Tuesday. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out in November, also endorsed Biden in Dallas, a few hours after former Senate majority leader Harry Reid announced his support in Nevada.

In presidential politics, momentum historically is worth more than money. But no one has ever spent the kind of money that Mike Bloomberg has. Today is the first time the former New York mayor’s name will appear on the ballot. He skipped the four early states to invest in the 14 states, plus American Samoa, that vote on Super Tuesday. Nearly a third of the delegates to the nominating convention will be awarded, the biggest haul of the year. “I’m in it to win it,” Bloomberg said at a Monday event in Virginia, noting that he connected by phone with both Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who he said “behaved themselves well” in the race.

Biden is playing catch-up in his quest to consolidate support among moderates. He’s been struggling to raise money – until $10 million poured in over the weekend. He has some of the weakest organizations in the states that vote on Super Tuesday. And his rivals were on the ground in the states that vote today while he was laser-focused on the Palmetto State.

Bloomberg has put about half a billion dollars into building the Death Star of campaigns. He has hired more than 2,400 paid staffers, including 400 at his Manhattan headquarters and 2,000 spread across 43 states and territories, including all that vote today. He has deployed more than 40 staffers in each of 19 states and more than 100 in each of six states. The campaign has opened more than 200 field offices, including more than 100 in the 14 states that vote today.

Three of those offices, and 23 of those full-time staffers, are here in Oklahoma. This state is far from Super Tuesday’s biggest prize, but there are 37 delegates up for grabs. For context, the Iowa caucuses awarded 41 delegates. The state offers an interesting window into Bloomberg’s strategy and a handy gauge of whether the gusher of investment, when his rivals were focused elsewhere, pays dividends.

After Klobuchar canceled her Tulsa rally, I dropped by Bloomberg’s Oklahoma City field office on Monday afternoon. The campaign had advertised online that it was open for volunteers to come work the phone bank. There were four paid staffers in the office but just one volunteer actually making calls. One staffer sat at the front desk to check people in. Another assisted the volunteer as she used a campaign cellphone to work through a list of voters.

Regina Sabatini, the volunteer, turned out to be an amiable Bloomberg superfan. The 55-year-old from Mustang, on the outskirts of town, took the day off work as a project manager for software development so she could urge fellow Oklahomans to back Bloomberg. She also took off parts of last Thursday and Friday to come make calls. And over the weekend, from home, she texted a list of numbers given to her by the campaign. She said she’s never volunteered before on a presidential campaign.

“The primary reason is I do feel he can truly beat Trump,” said Sabatini, wearing a Bloomberg campaign T-shirt. “Others talk about getting things done. He can actually get things done. … I’m just horrified by how things are going with this administration. I truly believe we need to bring back civility to restore our democracy. … I can sit and complain about it or I can do something about it.” Sabatini emphasized that she will support any Democratic nominee. “Vote blue,” she said, “no matter who.”

Bloomberg has spent at least $3.9 million on TV ads in Oklahoma, which has allowed him to run commercials more than 6,300 times. None of the other candidates spent more than a few hundred thousand dollars in the state. That could ultimately matter more than the fact that the office wasn’t full of volunteers making calls, but there’s a storied history of self-funders spending millions on television and having little to show for it. Just ask Tom Steyer, the billionaire environmentalist who dropped out of the race on Saturday night after he failed to earn any delegates, despite spending more than $250 million of his own money on his campaign and airing more ads in South Carolina than anyone else.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the Oklahoma primary four years ago by 10 points, 52 percent to 42 percent, carrying 75 of the state’s 77 counties. But no one seems to have a strong sense of what will happen this time in the Sooner State. There’s been no high-quality public polling. One local survey two weeks ago put Biden up 1 point over Bloomberg, well within the margin of error. Another poll the week before that had Bloomberg up 6 points, but that was before his bad debate performance in Las Vegas. Both surveys showed Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, just under the 15 percent threshold required to get delegates. Obviously, the race is fluid. It’s unclear where those who have been backing Klobuchar and Buttigieg will go. The senator from Minnesota and the former mayor from South Bend, Ind., both hoped to fare well here.

Bloomberg has visited Oklahoma three times on his private jet since launching his campaign in November, including a speech in Oklahoma City last week. He unveiled what he calls his Greenwood Initiative during a trip to Tulsa on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s a plan to improve economic opportunities for African Americans. Greenwood was one of the most affluent black communities in the country until it was devastated in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. About 8 percent of Oklahoma’s population is black.

Bloomberg also held a roundtable with tribal leaders to solicit input on a Native American policy he subsequently unveiled. He has also secured endorsements from former governor Brad Henry, former Tulsa mayor Kathy Taylor and state Sen. Kevin Matthews, who represents Greenwood.

Bloomberg campaign officials said they’ve hosted 400 grass-roots events for voters around Oklahoma. They also said that there were more volunteers earlier in the afternoon at the field office in Oklahoma City, as well as Tulsa and Lawton, a rural area in southwestern Oklahoma where national campaigns don’t typically invest.

Sanders benefits from a grass-roots army that’s hard to buy. When I drove to his Oklahoma City office from Bloomberg’s, there was one staffer present but that’s because 26 volunteers were out door-knocking. The field organizer showed me the sign-in sheet to prove it. Sanders volunteers were also canvassing Monday afternoon in Tulsa and Norman, home to the University of Oklahoma. Neither Biden nor Elizabeth Warren have field offices in the state.

Jill Biden will drop by an elementary school in Oklahoma City later today to get out the vote for her husband, and actor Danny Glover will speak at a phone bank for Sanders in his field office here. Jane Sanders stumped last Thursday for her husband in Greenwood, the black neighborhood of Tulsa.

Warren was born and raised in Oklahoma, which she mentions every chance she gets, and she visited here shortly before Christmas. She hung out with her brothers and tried to smooth over tensions with Native Americans who are upset that she spent decades falsely claiming to be one of them. Notably, the pro-Warren super PAC is not spending any money on TV here, a reflection of her prospects.

Today, though, Warren is focused on trying to survive by winning her adopted state of Massachusetts, where she taught law at Harvard and which she represents in the Senate. Sanders held big rallies in the Bay State over the weekend. Warren staying in the race hurts the senator from Vermont far more than anyone else, so he hopes to score a victory over her there.

During a town hall in Manassas, Va., that aired last night on Fox News, Bloomberg seemed a little annoyed when asked why he doesn’t step aside for Biden. Fox host Martha MacCallum asked him whether he should follow the lead of Buttigieg and Klobuchar if he’s as concerned about Sanders as he says. “I haven't even faced the voters once at a national level,” Bloomberg replied.

Fox’s Bret Baier pressed Bloomberg to name states where he might actually win the primary. “Well, keep in mind you don't have to win states, you have to win delegates,” Bloomberg replied. “The most likely scenario for the Democratic Party is that nobody has a majority, and then it goes to a convention, where there's horse-trading and everybody decides to compromise. It doesn't even have to be one of the two leading candidates.”

“The Sanders people would say they're trying to steal it,” Baier noted.

“Look, if the rules say that you can swap votes or make deals, then you can swap votes and make deals,” countered Bloomberg. “And if you don't like those rules, don't play.”

Bloomberg will spend tonight in Florida, which votes in two weeks, to signal that he plans to stick around no matter what happens tonight. He has events scheduled later this week in Michigan, which votes next Tuesday, and Pennsylvania, whose primary isn’t until April 28.

Biden attacked Bloomberg during an interview last night on CNN. “He’s not a Democrat,” the former vice president told Anderson Cooper. “You can spend a billion dollars, but you can’t move away from what your record is.” Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York as a Republican and independent but never a Democrat. Asked about these criticisms on Fox, Bloomberg replied that he’s “in sync” with Democrats on taxes, climate change, and gun control. And he highlighted his generous contributions to liberal causes.

On Fox, asked to describe key differences between himself and Biden, Bloomberg touted his executive experience – building a company and leading a city for 12 years – as he argued that being former vice president is not really a managerial job. Mostly, though, Bloomberg focused his attacks on Sanders. “He’s not electable,” the billionaire said of the self-described democratic socialist. He described some of Sanders’s ideas as “crazy,” though he reiterated that he would vote for Sanders over Trump. “I would not be happy doing it,” Bloomberg said. “But I have said I would.”

The Sanders campaign seems to anticipate a two-way race with Biden coming out of Super Tuesday. “We are now entering the phase of the primary in which the differences between Bernie and Biden will take center stage,” Sanders manager Faiz Shakir and senior adviser Jeff Weaver write in a new memo to surrogates and staff. “These differences make clear that the choice between these two candidates is stark — it is a choice between the party’s core economic and social justice agenda, and the Washington establishment’s agenda that aims to protect and enrich the wealthy and well-connected. The differences also spotlight how Bernie’s agenda is a far more popular general election agenda than Biden.”

Biden also seems to be itching to go mano a mano with Sanders. “The country is hungry — hungry, hungry, hungry — to be united,” he said in Houston on Monday. “Most Americans … don’t want a promise of a revolution. They want a guarantee of results.”

Many Super Tuesday voters who already cast their ballots want a do-over. In California, Buttigieg’s exit “sparked some brief interest on social media about the rules governing a possible revote. … The answer, in a word: no,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “There’s no provision in California election law for a second chance once a ballot has been mailed or cast in person at a polling place or regional vote center. … There are no firm numbers on how many of California’s 20.7 million registered voters have already weighed in. Paul Mitchell, whose for-profit campaign research firm, Political Data Inc., tracks ballots as they are returned, said about 20% of all mailed ballots had been received by local elections officials as of Friday. But he said that underestimates how much of the race is already over, as millions of ballots that were mailed out won’t be returned. ‘Our data suggests 40% of those who will participate have already voted,’ Mitchell said.”

In Colorado, the procrastinators have the greatest shot at making a difference. “Colorado is switching back to a presidential primary system this year after several cycles of caucuses. As of mid-afternoon Monday, about 1.2 million ballots had been returned, and Democratic ballots overtook Republican ballots,” the Denver Post reports. “The total number of returned ballots nearly matched the total votes cast during the entirety of the 2018 primaries, when both parties had competitive statewide races. The slower pace for Democratic ballots this time signaled a likely avalanche of Democratic ballots coming late Monday and Tuesday, election watchers said. … If the race is close here, it may take a day or two to learn if Sanders has held Warren, Biden and Bloomberg at bay.”

In Minnesota, tens of thousands of people have already probably cast ballots for Klobuchar. “Secretary of State Steve Simon released the final pre-election batch of early voting numbers on Friday, showing 94,287 people had requested early ballots,” the Star Tribune reports. “Simon said he’s been warning voters that the presidential primary isn’t like any other election. ‘I’ve been saying everywhere I go around the state, keep in mind, this kind of contest is different from an August primary election because candidates routinely drop out,’ he said.”

In North Carolina, 800,000 voters – mostly Democrats – voted early. “North Carolina allowed [recasts] for four years in the ’70s,” Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen told the News & Observer. “It was a nightmare for election officials.”

In Virginia, Biden is counting on suburban and African American voters to forge a coalition that can keep his momentum going. “Many of the state’s top Democrats have endorsed him, including top African American officials,” the Associated Press reports. "Bloomberg has been a regular visitor to Virginia and launched his race here. He’s spent millions of dollars helping elect Democrats in Virginia and spent lavishly on campaign staff and advertising. Sanders doesn’t need to win Virginia to have a good day … A surprise showing in Virginia [for Warren] could be a much-needed boost.”

In Maine, Sanders rolled out endorsements from several local liberal leaders. Still, Warren has the most endorsements from state-level officials, the Bangor Daily News reports.

In Utah, Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 5,800 as he hopes for a repeat of his 2016 success. He has outraised Trump in the Beehive State, $728,000 to $463,000, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

In Alabama, most of the focus is on the Republican Senate primary. Polling of the Democratic primary in the state has been almost nonexistent. Most attention is instead on the fight between seven Republicans to take on Sen. Doug Jones (D). Former attorney general Jeff Sessions, Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville appear most likely to make it to a runoff, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

In Texas, Reps. Kay Granger (R) and Henry Cuellar (D) excel at securing federal funding for their districts, but they're struggling to beat back strong primary challenges from the insurgent wings of their parties. “Cuellar and Granger, both powerful players on Capitol Hill, are the Texas incumbents most at risk of losing reelection on Tuesday, in what will be the first primary contest for members of Congress anywhere in the United States," the Texas Tribune reports. "Whether these districts’ voters opt to keep them in office or throw out their seniority, favoring ideological purity over congressional clout, will have sweeping consequences for Texans across the state.”

In New York, Ivanka Trump changed her voter registration from Democrat to Republican so she could vote for her dad in the state's April primary. In 2016, the president's daughter missed the deadline to do so and couldn't vote for her dad. Her “transformation from a New York socialite who donated to Democratic politicians and vocally supported gay rights to a card-carrying member of her father’s ‘Make America Great Again’ coalition is now complete,” the New York Times reports. ”Online, her persona has also become more aggressive and raw, a reflection of her own anger, aides said, over her father’s impeachment. … Ms. Trump declined to say which Democrat she would like to see face off against Mr. Trump in a general election. … But, Ms. Trump said, she felt ‘good about our chances of beating all of them.’”

Like clockwork, Senate Republicans are preparing their first subpoena to Burisma, a Ukranian oil and gas firm.

“Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is preparing to subpoena a witness tied to Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in an escalation of the GOP probe of the firm,” Felicia Sonmez and Paul Kane report. “Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent a letter Sunday to members of the panel informing them of his plan to force a vote on subpoenaing the witness, political consultant and former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who worked for a company called Blue Star Strategies that was a representative for Burisma in the United States. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, sat on the board of Burisma while his father was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine policy. Trump and Republicans have claimed, without evidence, that there was something nefarious in the Bidens’ dealings with Ukraine. …

“Two other GOP senators — Charles E. Grassley (Iowa) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) — have also launched investigations into Hunter Biden. In an interview Monday night, Johnson denied that Biden’s win [in South Carolina] sparked his subpoena request, noting that ‘we’d still be asking for the same information’ regardless of Biden’s status as a Democratic presidential candidate. … Last Monday, Johnson sent a letter to Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.), the top Democrat on the panel, advising him of his intent to issue the subpoena. Three days later, Peters wrote back to Johnson voicing his objections … Johnson argued that the news of the planned subpoena would not have been made public on Monday had Peters not objected to his proposal.”

“Look, we are taking on the establishment. And I fully understand — no great surprise to me — that establishment politicians are not going to endorse us," Sanders told reporters in Salt Lake City. “The establishment will rally around the establishment candidate. That's the simple reality.”

The new world order

A grocery store is out of hand sanitizer and face masks in Kirkland, Wash., the center of the nation's most serious coronavirus outbreak. (Jovelle Tamayo for The Washington Post)

The Fed is making emergency moves.

“The Federal Reserve slashed the benchmark U.S. interest rate by half a percentage point Tuesday, the biggest cut since the financial crisis and a sign that global central banks are prepared to act to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus,” Heather Long reports. “The U.S. central bank has not made an emergency cut like this since 2008. Fed leaders voted unanimously in favor of the rate reduction. The highly unusual move comes on the heels of other central banks around the world lowering rates and calls by President Trump for a ‘big’ Fed rate cut. ‘The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the [Fed] decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point,’ the Fed wrote in a statement. The move would reduce the current interest rate to just below 1.25 percent, down from 1.75 percent.”

The coronavirus has claimed six American lives. Patients are being treated in at least 15 states.

“Four deaths announced Monday and two others this weekend all occurred in Washington state, the center of the nation’s most serious outbreak,” Maria Sacchetti, Arelis Hernández, Siobhán O’Grady and William Wan report. “Nationwide, the number of cases topped 100, and U.S. officials used increasingly dire language, even as they sought to push back against waves of panic and misinformation online. ‘We know there will be more cases,’ Vice President Pence said at a White House news conference. ‘Now we’re focused on mitigation of the spread as well as treatment of people that are affected.’ Trump administration officials stressed Monday that the risk posed to the public by the coronavirus remains low but cautioned the outbreak could change course as the disease spreads through person-to-person contact.

“Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Washington state either have cases confirmed by health officials or have been treating patients with coronavirus-like symptoms. … [Lawmakers on Capitol Hill] were closing in Monday on a $7.5 billion coronavirus package … The legislation is likely to be unveiled on Tuesday and pass the House later this week before moving on to the Senate.

“At a meeting with leaders of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, [Trump] hinted he may enact new travel restrictions on unnamed nations with large outbreaks and touted his administration’s steps to fight the virus. The president listened and occasionally interjected to press pharmaceutical executives on how quickly a vaccine and treatments could be developed. Therapeutic human trials could begin as early as April, but a vaccine would take roughly 12 to 18 months to develop, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. …

“In Texas, San Antonio lambasted the [CDC] after the agency released a woman who later was found to have the novel coronavirus. The city unsuccessfully sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of dozens of people scheduled to leave quarantine in the San Antonio area and demanded another round of tests be performed. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg noted that the released woman had visited a mall, eaten at the food court and stayed at the Holiday Inn Express near the city’s airport. The woman arrived in Texas last month from Wuhan, China, and was part of a 91-person group evacuated from Asia. … ‘We simply cannot have a screw-up like this from our federal partners,’ said Nirenberg.”

Worsening conditions abroad offered troubling signs for what may lie ahead: “Schools across Japan mostly closed their doors Monday [while] South Korea said it would extend its school closures by two weeks.” The E.U.’s internal market commissioner said the virus “has led to about $1.1 billion in losses per month for the European tourism industry since the start of 2020. British Airways is cancelling hundreds of flights, including a dozen between London and New York. An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader died after contracting the coronavirus, state media reported Monday. Iraq and Egypt confirmed more cases, many of them linked to Iran. Senegal confirmed its first case, marking the second one found in sub-Saharan Africa.”

North Korea is holding at least 7,000 people under quarantine, a South Korean news agency reported. (Min Joo Kim)

India suspended entry to visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. It also suspended the visas of people of any nationality who have visited those four countries, plus China, since Feb. 1. India canceled the visas of Chinese citizens last month. (Joanna Slater)

A Washington state woman said she can’t get answers about her husband, who is inside the facility experiencing the possible outbreak. The 73-year-old man was checked into the long-term Kirkland nursing facility that’s been linked to four of the nation’s six deaths. His wife said she’s been unable to contact the hospital or its nursing station about his condition, per Teo Armus.

The number of cases worldwide has increased to about 90,000.

(The Washington Post)

U.S. officials are pressuring airlines to turn over more contact information for passengers.

“Government officials have said they need the data so they can warn local authorities about who might have been exposed to the virus,” Jeff Stein, Lena Sun, Lori Aratani report. “But the airline industry has balked, saying the federal government should instead share information it already collects among different agencies and come up with a system for obtaining the rest.”

Medical bill worries and fears of lost pay may hamper efforts to slow the spread.

“As the test for the virus becomes more widely available, health-care experts predict that some people with flu-like illnesses — or those who may have been exposed — will avoid finding out whether they have been infected because they are uninsured or have health plans that saddle them with much of the cost of their care,” Amy Goldstein reports. “The government has not yet begun to tell Americans where to go for testing, and neither public nor private insurers are changing their rules to buffer people from testing-related charges. Some preparations recommended by the [CDC] are incompatible with the way benefits work. Officials have urged people to keep an adequate supply of their routine medicines in case they end up quarantined. But insurance companies seldom permit refills until a patient is nearly out of pills. The agency also urges people with respiratory illnesses to stay home from work. But with no federal sick leave requirements, some experts predict the virus will spread more rapidly.”

FEMA is preparing for a possible emergency declaration.

“FEMA officials are preparing for an ‘infectious disease emergency declaration’ by the president that would allow the agency to provide disaster relief funding to state and local governments, as well as federal assistance to support the coronavirus response,” per NBC News.

Congressional leaders are preparing for the virus to infect the Capitol.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited her fellow congressional leaders to a briefing to discuss a plan for congressional operations should the virus threaten Washington, Fox News reports. There have already been conversations among congressional staffers about potentially mandating that only “essential staff” come to work.

The Defense Intelligence Agency directed all employees not to travel.

“The DIA is the first known government agency to ban travel domestically in the face of the global outbreak, raising questions about whether other federal offices will issue the same guidance,” the Daily Beast reports.

At least the Pope is okay.

Pope Francis, who has been unwell in recent days, tested negative for the coronavirus. The pope had a cough and fever after spending most of last Wednesday outdoors in St. Peter’s Square. His doctors immediately swabbed him to conduct tests, showing that his symptoms were “a slight indisposition,” a Rome newspaper reported. (Armus)

In response to the virus, the NBA told players to avoid high-fiving fans or strangers and avoid taking items for autographs, the AP reported.

In Israel, Netanyahu scored a comeback in the latest election but fell short of a majority.

“The poll results put [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's right-wing bloc two seats shy of achieving that governing majority in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, and breaking a year-long impasse in Israeli politics. Official results being tabulated overnight could hand his coalition an outright victory — or leave it even further out of reach,” Steve Hendrix and Ruth Eglash report. “With Israelis voting in national elections for the third time in less than year, the unexpectedly strong performance was a victory for Netanyahu, who had failed to wrest a governing majority in the past two votes and was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust. His corruption trial is scheduled to start later this month. … The exit poll results came as a jarring disappointment to Netanyahu's main rival, Benny Gantz, a ramrod-straight former military chief who presented himself as the ethical antithesis of Netanyahu. While Gantz's performance as a political newcomer produced solid results in the first two elections, he seems to have fallen short Monday. Gantz was defiant early Tuesday, telling supporters that he would fight on. …

"Turnout outpaced the previous two elections, a surprise for many political observers who had predicted voters would stay away because of spiking coronavirus fears and electoral exhaustion. The final tally put turnout at 71 percent, the highest since 2015. Hundreds of voters who are in precautionary quarantine because of possible exposure to coronavirus donned masks and gloves and went to more than a dozen special biohazard voting places staffed by paramedics. The fears of infectious disease had been only the latest worry for an electorate anxious from nonstop politicking, adding hand-washing to the hand-wringing.”

The Trump administration ordered four Chinese news outlets in the U.S. to reduce their staffs.

Xinhua News Agency and the China Global Television Network, the parent company of the China Daily and China Radio International, were asked to “reduce the number of Chinese nationals working on their staffs by more than a third,” Carol Morello reports. The action comes after China expelled three Beijing-based Wall Street Journal reporters, condemning as “racist” an essay that ran in the newspaper’s opinion section criticizing China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. “In announcing the move, senior administration officials cited the disappearance of citizen journalists chronicling the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan."

Domestic developments that shouldn't be overlooked

Tornadoes in Nashville killed at least nine.

“Tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least nine people, demolishing homes and businesses, causing multiple injuries and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power,” Timothy Bella, Kim Bellware and Andrew Freedman report. “The tornado touched down northwest of Nashville shortly before 12:40 a.m. Eastern time, the National Weather Service said. Damage was reported along a path that ended about 10 miles east of the city, in Hermitage, Tenn., according to the Associated Press. … At least 20 people have been hospitalized … Thirty-first responders have been injured, according to the fire department.”



Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC.

The long-running host of “Hardball” announced he’s retiring, an abrupt exit prompted by a series of recent gaffes and controversies. The 74-year-old made the surprise announcement at the top of his weeknight program. “He appeared for about two minutes at the start of his 7 p.m. program and effectively signed off on his television career,” Paul Farhi reports. “He thanked viewers and added, ‘The younger generations … are improving the workplace, we’re talking here about better standards than we grew up with, fair standards. A lot of it has to do with how we talk to each other, compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men — including me — might have once incorrectly thought were okay were never okay. Not then and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.’ … The network immediately went to a commercial break. When the show resumed, political correspondent Steve Kornacki had taken Matthews’s seat. … MSNBC has not announced Matthews’s replacement, which suggests his resignation was as sudden and unexpected as it appeared to viewers. A series of interim hosts will fill in for him …

“His departure capped a week of embarrassments. Matthews apologized last week for comparing [Sanders’s] victory in the Nevada Democratic caucuses to the Nazi invasion of France. He also was criticized for a skeptical interview with [Warren] last week. Matthews asked Warren why she believes a female employee who sued [Bloomberg] accusing him of telling her to ‘kill’ her unborn child. Bloomberg denied making the statement, and Matthews asked Warren, ‘You believe he’s lying? Why would he lie?’ … Warren replied: ‘Why shouldn’t I believe her?’ … And on Saturday, journalist Laura Bassett wrote on GQ.com that Matthews made inappropriate comments to her and other women when they were guests on his show.”

Trump’s post-impeachment retaliation tour continues.

The White House yanked the nomination of a Pentagon official who raised questions about withholding military aid for Ukraine. “In a statement, the White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Elaine McCusker as Pentagon comptroller, a position she has held on an acting basis,” Missy Ryan reports. “It follows the departure last month of John Rood, a top policy official who likewise was a leading figure in the Pentagon’s response to the delay of security aid to Ukraine … Emails made public in recent months show that McCusker voiced concerns to White House budget officials last year about the delay in delivering congressional approved aid to Ukraine.”

Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called McCusker “another casualty of the Trump Administration’s efforts to purge public servants who put country before fealty to the President."

Another big piece of Warren's legacy is on the line today.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a challenge to the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the brainchild of Warren. The case could determine whether a president can fire the director of the agency “at will,” and the ruling could shape the future of the 1,600-person bureau, as well as “throw into question the legitimacy of the billions of dollars in fines it has imposed on mortgage lenders, credit card companies and banks over the past eight years,” Renae Merle reports. “At the center of the fight is Richard Cordray, the bureau’s former director, who had long been a target of Republicans frustrated by the agency’s power, including the limits on the president’s ability to fire him. … The court will be hearing the case of a California law firm, Seila Law, which has refused to cooperate with a CFPB investigation, arguing that the bureau’s leadership structure is unconstitutional. …

"A 2007 paper by Warren, written when she was a Harvard law professor, was the guiding force behind what became the CFPB in the wake of a global financial crisis. But the bureau was controversial from the start …

“Among justices deciding the bureau’s fate is Brett M. Kavanaugh, who while on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in a different case that the bureau’s structure was unconstitutional. Independent agencies such as the CFPB constitute ‘a headless fourth branch of the U.S. Government. They hold enormous power over the economic and social life of the United States,’ he wrote in a 73-page dissent. Kavanaugh is not obligated to recuse himself in the Seila case.”

The Supreme Court appears split over judicial review for asylum seekers facing quick removal.

“During [oral arguments on Monday], conservative justices were concerned over what a government lawyer said would be a ‘flood’ of such requests, frustrating Congress’s intention of subjecting those found quickly after crossing the border to expedited removal if their claims were unwarranted,” Robert Barnes reports. “The court’s liberals seemed worried about giving such power to administration officials without some check on whether they are following the rules.”

