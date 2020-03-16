With Mariana Alfaro

Joe Biden wants to turn his attention toward President Trump and the general election, but the former vice president understands that he still hasn’t clinched the Democratic nomination and must woo the left to activate the party’s base in ways Hillary Clinton failed to do four years ago. Sunday night’s debate showed how much work Biden still has cut out for him, even as he’s poised to expand his delegate lead with four more primaries on Tuesday, as well as the extent to which Sen. Bernie Sanders is not ready to crown the front-runner.

Biden announced his support, shortly before the debate, for making public colleges and universities tuition-free for students whose families earn $125,000 and less, and he credited Sanders (I-Vt.) for his focus on student debt. Earlier in the weekend, Biden endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy plan, an issue they notoriously clashed over during a hearing when she was a law professor and he was a senator from Delaware. “It’s a good proposal,” Biden said, “and she should get credit.”

Sanders came out swinging more aggressively than Biden’s campaign expected, which seemed to catch him off guard at times, especially in the second half. “Joe, if my memory is correct, you helped write that bankruptcy bill,” Sanders said during the debate, noting that Warren’s proposal would undo major elements of the 2005 legislation Biden voted for. “I voted against it in the House, and I was right. And I don’t have to rethink my position, because that’s what leadership is about, having the guts to take an unpopular vote.” Biden said the bill was “going to pass overwhelmingly” in the GOP-controlled Senate so he focused on improving it. “I did not like the bill,” he said.

The first presidential debate without a live audience since the famous 1960 showdown between John Kennedy and Richard Nixon will be remembered for being entirely, and immediately, overshadowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was moved from Phoenix to CNN’s studio in Washington so the candidates wouldn’t need to travel as far. They didn’t shake hands; they bumped elbows instead. Their lecterns were six feet apart, the distance experts say is safe. Univision’s Jorge Ramos pulled out as a co-moderator because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

There were seven candidates onstage the last time Democrats debated, just two weeks ago in Charleston, S.C. Now that the field has winnowed, Biden is again facing scrutiny – like he did when he jumped in the race last year – for his half a century in the public arena. And the iconoclast Sanders is well positioned to force him to shore up his left flank, rather than moderate, as most candidates would traditionally do when they find themselves in this position.

Sanders clearly feels a mix of pride, with a tinge of frustration, that Biden and others from the party establishment have co-opted so many of the ideas that he ran on in 2016. Even as Biden strategists hope that a shared desire to defeat Trump will coalesce the party behind him if he’s the eventual nominee, Sanders still wants credit for his consistency. “I have taken on every special interest there is out there, and that is what I will do in the White House,” Sanders said. “That's a very different record than Joe’s.”

The biggest headline from the night is that Biden promised to pick a female running mate. He also pledged to nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court. This came in the 11th Democratic debate – and the first without a woman onstage. The dearth of racial, gender and even generational diversity highlighted how the divide facing Democrats in the upcoming primaries has become more clearly about ideology than identity. Sanders underscored this dynamic when he stopped short of promising to put a woman on the ticket. “In all likelihood I will,” he said. “For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman — and we have progressive women out there.”

Biden’s advisers said the promise to pick a woman for the No. 2 slot was practiced in advance. Overshadowed in most of the coverage is that the pledge came immediately after Sanders attacked him for having a spotty record on abortion rights, part of his recent efforts to make inroads with the suburban women who have been consolidating around Biden. “In terms of policies, unlike Joe, I have consistently believed – and have a 100 percent lifetime voting record from groups like NARAL – that it is a woman's right to control her own body, not the government,” he said. Sanders specifically criticized Biden for his past support of the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortions, a position that the former vice president renounced last June under intense pressure from women’s groups. “I know my record of late from NARAL has been 100 percent,” Biden told Sanders. “I don’t know whether it was 25 years ago.”

NARAL President Ilyse Hogue replied:

.@JoeBiden has been evolving over time but his lifetime rating from @naral is not 100%. His last year in Congress he had a 100%. Annual ratings are entirely dependent on what votes come up in any given session. Not what a candidate feels about any given issue. #DemDebate2020 /2 — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 16, 2020

Biden wasn’t subtle about the purpose of his extending olive branches to various constituencies he needs. “He’s making it hard for me right now,” Biden joked at one point about his efforts to ingratiate himself with Sanders and his supporters. “I was trying to give him credit for things. He won’t even take the credit.”

On the Obama administration’s record of deportations, Biden acknowledged that “it took much too long to get it right.” Adjusting his tone from last year, he declared last night that he would not deport anyone during his first 100 days as president and, from then on, would only deport felons. Biden has lurched leftward on immigration, especially in tone, perhaps motivated by his underperformance with Latinos. A moderator noted that Biden spoke out against “sanctuary cities” as a presidential candidate in 2007 and asked if he still believed that local law enforcement should turn undocumented immigrants over to federal immigration authorities. “No,” Biden said, offering a direct answer but no explanation for his change of heart.

Nothing happened in the debate to fundamentally alter the trajectory of the race, which makes it a win for Biden. But the more Biden acts like he sees Sanders as a nuisance, the higher the risk that he’ll struggle to activate his supporters in the fall. There was no spin room. In a conference call with reporters afterward, Biden senior adviser Anita Dunn took a dig at Sanders certain to annoy his most passionate supporters. “I think it's fair to say that Vice President Biden showed up to a debate tonight and, for two hours, graciously dealt with the kind of protester who often shows up at campaign events,” she said.

To be sure, Sanders did not scorch the Earth. He reiterated his pledge to endorse the Democratic nominee, noting that he’s made that commitment since the first day of his campaign. At one point, as he ripped Biden for not wanting to ban fracking outright, Sanders went out of his way to say that he’s not questioning his rival’s motives. “I know your heart is in the right place, but this requires dramatic, bold action,” Sanders told Biden. “We've got to take on the fossil fuel industry. Your plan does not do that.”

Biden largely stayed above the fray during the conversation about the coronavirus that dominated the first 40 minutes, but he couldn’t resist brawling with Sanders when it came to relitigating legislative process battles from the 1990s and 2000s throughout the other 80 minutes. The two clashed over Medicare-for-all while discussing the pandemic, but this terrain was generally familiar to anyone who watched any of the previous debates.

Biden observed that Italy has a single-payer system like what Sanders wants but noted it’s still overwhelmed by the outbreak. Biden said he wants to focus on taking care of the “immediate” needs. “People are looking for results, not a revolution” was Biden’s mantra. There are more than 3,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, jumping by about a third in 24 hours. At least 67 Americans have died.

“This is a time to move aggressively … to deal with the economic fallout, but it's also a time to rethink America,” countered Sanders, “and create a country where we care about each other rather than a nation of greed and corruption, which is what is taking place among the corporate elite.”

The debate’s most heated moment came when Biden denied that he ever expressed openness to cutting Social Security. “Alright, America,” Sanders said. “Go to the YouTube right now!” Sanders cited clips of Biden saying that everything was on the table, including cuts to programs like Social Security. Biden said he was just floating the idea, not pitching it, as part of a possible grand bargain to reduce the debt. “But we did not cut it,” Biden said. “I know,” Sanders replied, “because people like me helped stop that!”

Both candidates ducked when pushed to discuss their electoral vulnerabilities. Asked about losing Hispanic voters to Sanders, Biden pointed to his support among suburban women and African Americans and his success in states where turnout grew from 2016. Similarly, Sanders declined to speak frankly about his failures to make inroads with black voters. Instead, he pointed to his success among younger voters and the party’s embrace of ideas he ran on four years ago.

Arizona, Illinois, Florida and Ohio plan to forge ahead with their primaries tomorrow, with 577 delegates up for grabs. Sanders lost all four states to Clinton in 2016. Biden is favored to have his third good Tuesday night in a row. Election officials in those four states raced on Sunday to replace poll workers who have said they will not show up, supply thousands of precincts with sanitizing supplies, and notify voters whose polling locations, many in senior facilities, have been moved as a result of the pandemic. The Democratic Party of Puerto Rico announced that it would seek to postpone the territory’s March 29 primaries, joining Louisiana and Georgia. A New York election official said discussions are underway about whether to delay their April 28 primary.

“The rapidly changing landscape left officials worried about the threat of two equally dire outcomes Tuesday: chaos at voting places, with diminished staffs causing long lines and increasing the risk of exposure to the deadly virus; or low turnout levels fueled by public fear,” Amy Gardner and Elise Viebeck report. “‘I really don’t have any idea how it will go,’ said Wendy Sartory Link, supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, the second-largest of Florida’s 67 counties. Of roughly 3,500 poll workers originally signed up to work at 435 voting locations in Palm Beach, about 650 have canceled amid fears about the virus … In France, voter turnout in the first round of local elections Sunday was down 20 points compared with 2014, … as some questioned President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to proceed with the vote.”

The latest on the coronavirus

The Fed announced its most dramatic moves since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve dropped its benchmark interest rate to zero, down a full percentage point, and said it will buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds to keep the financial markets liquid, as the U.S. economy hurtles toward a virus-induced recession. Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will restart “quantitative easing” and give more generous loans to banks so they can loan to small businesses and families. “Powell said Fed leaders met Sunday afternoon because they anticipate a ‘significant effect’ on the U.S. economy in the coming months, including negative growth in the second quarter,” Heather Long reports. Trump "said [the Fed's] decision to lower interest rates ‘makes me very happy.’ … The ultra-low interest rates are expected to remain until the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus downturn. … Stock futures slumped after the Fed’s announcement with the Dow Jones industrial average set to open down more than 1,000 points on Monday. Such heavy-handed central bank actions can raise concerns that the economy might be in worse shape than even many experts thought.”

The CDC issued new guidance, as governors imposed more restrictions from coast to coast.

“Despite such alarming trajectories, and a new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans cancel or postpone events of 50-plus people for the next eight weeks, some Republican lawmakers still shrugged off the urgent warnings,” Nick Miroff, Hannah Natanson, Kim Bellware and Katherine Shaver report. “Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a close Trump ally, encouraged Americans to go out dining or drinking, directly contradicting public health officials’ admonitions for social distancing to slow the rate of infection.” Nunes’s endorsement was quickly rebutted by a bipartisan chorus of governors.

Millions of students could remain out of school for the rest of the academic year, officials in Texas and Ohio said. At least 33 states have closed public schools. (Valerie Strauss)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) asked all bars, clubs and wineries to close. He recommended restaurants halve their occupancy and urged everyone older than 65 or with chronic conditions to self-quarantine at home.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) shuttered all bars and restaurants in their states. The move in Illinois lasts through the end of March. In Ohio, it is indefinite.

D.C. closed nightclubs and placed new restrictions on bars and restaurants, while Maryland shuttered casinos and Virginia banned gatherings of more than 100 people. (Justin Jouvenal)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) banned gatherings larger than 25 people. He also announced that, starting Tuesday and until April 6, bars and restaurants can offer food only for takeout or delivery.

In the worst-hit part of the country, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) issued an emergency proclamation closing all bars and nightclubs, prohibiting dining in restaurants and restricting gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) urged Trump to activate the Army Corps of Engineers to prepare emergency medical facilities nationwide. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) ordered bars, clubs and movie theaters to close and, beginning Tuesday, will only allow pickup and delivery from restaurants.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced closed nonessential businesses and enacted a curfew to contain the virus on the island.

America's transportation networks are struggling under the strain.

Abrupt coronavirus checks caused agonizing delays at U.S. airports. Scores of anxious passengers said they encountered jam-packed terminals, long lines and hours of delays, as flights from more than two dozen European countries were routed through 13 of the busiest U.S. travel hubs. (Mark Guarino, Katherine Shaver, Derek Hawkins and Hannah Knowles)

“Landing at Dulles Airport, I encountered a case study in how to spread a pandemic,” writes Cheryl Bernard, a former senior analyst with the Rand corporation. “I spent three hours in a jammed immigration hall trying to decide which analogy fit better: the ignorant Middle Ages during the plague years or the most chaotic airport in the least developed country. The pictures you may have seen only begin to capture the chaos. There was no attempt to enable social distancing; we were packed closely together.”

The airline industry is likely to shed jobs, as analysts warn that most of the world’s carriers could go broke by May without a bailout. (Financial Times)

Thousands left a Miami cruise ship without screenings after a former passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. (Miami Herald)

Amtrak cut back its number of trains in service. Ridership has plunged in the Northeast corridor. (Luz Lazo)

The D.C. Metro will reduce transit service on weekdays. (Justin George)

Good news: The nation’s biggest retailers, dairy farmers and meat producers say the American food supply chain remains intact and has been ramping up to meet the recent stockpiling. (NYT)

Essential details of the White House testing plan remain murky.

“The Trump administration announced Sunday that some of the most vulnerable Americans will be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus from their cars starting this week — a significantly less ambitious program than the swift nationwide testing campaign Trump promised Friday,” Amy Goldstein and Laurie McGinley report. At a news conference, Vice President “Pence and federal health officials said the first people allowed to use drive-through testing will be health-care workers and first responders, as well as people over 65 who have symptoms consistent with the virus, such as a cough. The officials did not explain exactly where or in how many states the drive-through tests would begin, other than to say it would be in hard-hit areas. And they backed away from an announcement by Trump on Friday that Google was on the verge of releasing a website through which any American could type in symptoms and learn whether they warranted a test.”

Most of the nation’s 2.1 million federal workers are still expected to report to work today.

“Top U.S. health officials are urging Americans to limit close contact with others, but the federal government appears to be hunkering down to limit disruption, creating widespread anxiety for employees who fear they are putting themselves and their families at risk," Lisa Rein, Ian Duncan and Tracy Jan report. "Sunday night, in response to mounting criticism, the Trump administration urged agencies in the Washington area to ‘offer maximum telework flexibilities’ to employees who are eligible for remote work. The guidance followed a recommendation from the acting White House budget director Friday that limited telework to the elderly, pregnant or those with health risks. But Sunday’s directive was not mandatory, and it left out most of the government. Just 15 percent of the federal workforce is in the D.C. area.”

The Pentagon adopted new domestic travel restrictions for troops. (Dan Lamothe and Missy Ryan)

The Justice Department suspended a swath of immigration court hearings. (Matt Zapotosky)

The Peace Corps suspended operations around the world. The agency will evacuate more than 7,000 Americans from about 60 placements in developing countries.

Dire numbers out of China offer a harbinger of what may be in store for our economy.

“Industrial output in China — where the coronavirus emerged late last year — contracted at the most dramatic pace in 30 years in January and February, falling 13.5 percent on an annual basis, while retail sales collapsed more than 20 percent from a year earlier,” Siobhán O’Grady, Teo Armus and Rick Noack report. Here are more updates from around the world on the live blog they're anchoring:

Coronavirus deaths outside of China now exceed those from the country. More than 3,300 people from countries including Spain, Italy and Iran have passed away from the virus, compared with around 3,200 in China.

Russia closed its border with close ally Belarus.

Europe's Georgia banned all foreigners from entering the country.

Huge crowds of commuters were stranded or late for work on the first Monday of a month-long community quarantine in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, as checkpoints established to monitor motorists’ temperatures backed up traffic.

Saudi Arabia shut down all shopping malls, closed government offices and banned gatherings at parks or beaches.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared the hardest-hit areas of the country as “special disaster zones,” paving the way for the government to potentially pay for recovery efforts and withhold taxing residents. More than 8,000 people in the country have tested positive, but the number of daily recorded cases dropped over the past week.

Parts of Australia have declared states of emergency granting health authorities broad new powers to impose mandatory quarantines, as the number of cases there increased to around 300 and the death toll rose to five. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced mandatory quarantines for any international travelers arriving in the country.

Parisian cafes remained open during the Nazi occupation in World War II and even after the terrorist attacks of November 2015, which targeted precisely the joie de vivre they represent. Now they have closed. (James McAuley)

The surging number of U.S. cases could lead to rationing.

“In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors made life-or-death decisions last month when 1,000 people needed ventilators to support their breathing, but only 600 were available,” Ariana Eunjung Cha reports. “In Iran, where numerous high-level officials have been infected, doctors sought unsuccessfully to get the international community to lift sanctions so they could purchase more lifesaving machines. And in northern Italy, doctors took the painful step last week of issuing guidelines for rationing ventilators and other essential medical equipment, prioritizing treatment for the young and others with the best chance of survival. Such tough choices could well be ahead for the United States, a nation with limited hospital capacity and grim epidemiological projections estimating that as many as 40 to 60 percent of the country’s population of 327 million could eventually become infected. …

“The situation in the U.S. is more complicated than in many other nations due to this country’s diversity, deep political and economic divisions and decentralized decision-making. The [CDC] has laid out general principles for how to allocate scarce resources in a pandemic response plan, but leaves most of the details to individual states and institutions. The result is a patchwork of approaches — with some states proposing broad, ethical principles to determine need, and others assigning priority scores using detailed algorithms for patients based on their condition, preexisting health problems, and age. … Many of the state plans were written following the global devastation of the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Some are still in draft form, and none has never been activated in a real crisis. State health officials and hospital leaders say they have been urgently updating them in recent days …

“A 2005 federal government report estimated that in the event of a pandemic like the 1918 flu, we would need mechanical ventilators for 740,000 patients. Currently 160,000 ventilators are available for patient care, with at least an another 8,900 in the national stockpile … Hospital officials and doctors interviewed in several states emphasized that rationing is a last resort and they have begun to experiment with other ways to increase capacity."

Federal vaccine development sites are ill-suited to counter the epidemic.

“Nearly a decade ago, the U.S. government invested heavily in four sprawling facilities that officials said could rapidly make vaccines and other lifesaving medicines if America were struck by an outbreak of infectious disease or a biological attack. But as the nation confronts the coronavirus pandemic, none of the sites —located in Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Texas— have developed or are close to delivering medicines to counter the outbreak, according to records, government officials and others familiar with the facilities,” David Willman reports. “Instead of leading the rush to find and mass manufacture a vaccine or lifesaving treatment, two of the sites are taking no role, while the other two expect to conduct small-scale testing of potential coronavirus vaccines.”

Vaccine trials start today.

“The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday,” the AP reports. “The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. … Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine … Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. There’s no chance participants could get infected from the shots, because they don’t contain the virus itself. The goal is purely to check that the vaccines show no worrisome side effects, setting the stage for larger tests.”

Germans are angry over a reported attempt by Trump to take their vaccine.

“Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, when asked to confirm a report the Trump administration was attempting to secure exclusive rights to any vaccine created by the German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac, said he had ‘heard from several other members of government today that is the case,’” Loveday Morris reports. “Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported Sunday that the administration wanted to secure the rights and move research and development to the United States. The vaccine would be developed ‘only for the USA,’ the newspaper said. … CureVac, based in Tübingen, Germany, pushed back against the report, saying it remains committed to developing a coronavirus vaccine to ‘help and protect patients worldwide.’ … Top White House aides were unaware of any communication by or offer from Trump to CureVac, according to a White House official … The official cautioned, however, that Trump often has private conversations of which his staff is not aware … Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and the acting director of national intelligence, tweeted that the Welt am Sonntag report was ‘not true.’ … CureVac CEO Daniel Menichella met with [Trump and Pence] earlier this month to discuss a coronavirus vaccine, the company says on its website. Menichella said at the time that he was ‘very confident that we will be able to develop a potent vaccine candidate within a few months.’”

Air pollution and smoking may worsen the virus’s impact.

“Experts note that damage to the lungs from pollutants that result from combustion -- whether inhaled deliberately by smokers, or inadvertently by those in regions with poor air quality -- may increase the risk of respiratory tract infections from viruses such as the novel coronavirus. Poor air can also cause lung inflammation that could worsen the symptoms of covid-19,” Chris Mooney reports.

Quote of the day

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (NBC's “Meet the Press”)

Other developments that should be on your radar

Then-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn listens to Trump in 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Trump said he's “strongly considering” a pardon for Michael Flynn.

The president's first national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. “So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn,” Trump tweeted. “How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

“It is unclear what records Trump was referencing when he alleged that the Justice Department had ‘lost’ material related to the case,” Felicia Sonmez and Rosalind Helderman report. "Sidney Powell, Flynn’s attorney, has argued in court that prosecutors have not turned over certain documents to Flynn and his legal team that might be exculpatory, but her allegations have been disputed by prosecutors and rejected by the federal judge overseeing the case. No new filings have been made in the case in several weeks.”

Andrew Gillum said he's entering rehab for alcohol addiction.

The 2018 Democratic nominee for governor in Florida was named in a South Florida police report saying he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room along with a male companion where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine, the AP reports. "Gillum said in his statement Sunday night that he resolved to seek help after conversations with his family and deep reflection, calling the decision ‘a wake-up call for me.’ ‘Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse,’ he said, pledging to work to ‘heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.’” The former Tallahassee mayor was not charged with any crime.

NFL players ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with expanded playoffs and a 17-game season.

“The NFL Players Association announced Sunday morning the deal had been approved by a vote of 1,019 to 959 — meaning it passed by a mere 60 votes among the 1,978 cast by dues-paying union members, for an approval rate of 51.5 percent. Ratification required a majority,” Mark Maske reports. “The deal was previously ratified by the owners and takes effect immediately. The new CBA will bring some modifications for the 2020 season and then will run for 10 years after that, through the 2030 season. That will give the NFL 20 years without a work stoppage, since the owners locked out the players before the sides struck a 10-year deal in 2011.”

Israel’s president gave Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival a first chance at forming a government.

“President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday he will give former military chief of staff Benny Gantz the first chance at forming the next Israeli government after he was recommended for the task by a majority of lawmakers. The step comes two weeks after a third general election in less than a year produced no clear winner, continuing the country's political paralysis,” Ruth Eglash reports. “But Gantz, who was unable to form a government after the previous vote in September, still has a mammoth task ahead of him in securing support from unlikely and ideologically opposing parties who might or might not agree to serve in a coalition. [Netanyahu] has been similarly unable to form a government.”

A political standoff in Afghanistan threatens the peace deal with the Taliban.

“No shots have been fired, giving the confrontation an eerie, stage-managed feel. But as the standoff drags into its second week, many Afghans fear the slightest incident could ignite a violent conflagration between rival camps, plunging the country into chaos and dooming planned negotiations between the government and the Taliban to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war. The insurgents have vowed to continue their attacks if no settlement is reached,” Pamela Constable reports. “Aides to [Afghan President Ashraf Ghani] said there are still hopes for rapprochement between the warring factions, but so far [rival Abdullah Abdullah] and [former army general Abdurrashid] Dostom, his most powerful backer, have refused offers to switch sides. Dostom, a former warlord who commands a large armed following among ethnic minority Uzbeks, was offered the country’s highest military rank but has refused to budge.”

Social media speed read

Social distancing can drastically help slow the spread of the virus. A former president shared a graphic that visualizes how:

Not everybody can stay home, and we owe a big debt of gratitude to health professionals, transit and airport workers, first responders, and everyone keeping our communities going. Leaders have to step up to support people whose lives and livelihoods take a hit in the weeks ahead. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2020

The Post’s Rome bureau chief shared some data on the coronavirus deaths in Italy:

Data on the first 803 coronavirus deaths in Italy:



* two of those people were younger than 50

* zero younger than 30

* virus is proving deadlier for men than women

* for people in their 80s, the fatality rate is 16.6 percent.



see more here: pic.twitter.com/kZ3b1oI4Kc — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) March 15, 2020

Italy is so empty that the pope was able to take a stroll down the street:

Photo for surreal times: Pope Francis in broad daylight yesterday walking down one of Rome’s main shopping avenues. Barely anybody else was out on the streets. pic.twitter.com/emt3gumQb5 — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) March 16, 2020

Trump’s words in a time of crisis were compared to those of one of his predecessors:

Trump: "I don't take responsibility at all."

Gen. Eisenhower's draft statement in the event D-Day failed: "The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone." pic.twitter.com/LBxW6HbICr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 13, 2020

This week’s primaries are already looking different thanks to the virus:

I’m in Chicago today for what could be the last primaries held without interruption for a while. Here’s House candidate Marie Newman going for the elbow bump, as a voter who was going for a hand shake adjusts pic.twitter.com/t8EBn7Urqv — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 15, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) doesn’t have the virus:

I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE.



I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 16, 2020

Andrew Yang joked that he wasn’t aware of his former rival's plan to nominate a woman for vice president when he endorsed him:

You’d have to think that Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar are at or near the top of the shortlist. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 16, 2020

(Pete Buttigieg probably wasn't either.)

Police in New Orleans tried to disperse crowds last night:

🚔 “Your actions are jeopardizing public health.” – New Orleans Police as they clear crowds from Bourbon Street. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Q2T0M5WrcC — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks shared this update from Australia, where he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are battling the virus:

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

In preparation for a quarantine, the Dutch are stocking up on cannabis:

People standing in line to buy weed, right before the Netherlands went on lockdown. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ChfXjzuOT6 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 15, 2020

Could working from home have saved Julius Caesar’s life?

In his final moments, Julius Caesar probably wished he had heeded the warning, “Beware the Ides of March,” and decided to work from home instead. pic.twitter.com/cg4HeeNgaF — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 15, 2020

Videos of the day

Some D.C. churches remained open in a mixture of defiance, encouragement and faith. For millions of other Americans, no church on Sunday was coronavirus’s cruelest closure so far:

John Oliver talked about the virus before an empty audience:

Trevor Noah begged everyone to stay home: