With Mariana Alfaro

Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly said over the weekend that he moved swiftly to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt because he didn’t want President Trump to get involved after Crozier's letter sounding the alarm about the spread of the novel coronavirus on the aircraft carrier leaked to the media.

Well, that did not work.

Trump announced on Monday evening that he’s going to “get involved” in the case and “look at it in great detail.” He said he spent time earlier in the day reviewing Crozier’s personnel file and recounted several details of his distinguished military career.

“I'm going to get involved and see exactly what's going on there because I don't want to destroy somebody for having a bad day,” the president said during his daily coronavirus briefing. “You have two good people and they're arguing and, believe it or not, I'm good at settling arguments.”

Modly got his job because Richard V. Spencer was fired as Navy secretary last year over his handling of the president’s personal involvement in the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher. Modly, the service’s top politically appointed official, said Spencer let the Navy get “crossways with the president” and told columnist David Ignatius: “I didn’t want that to happen again.” Explaining why he did not wait for an investigation, Modly said: “I didn’t want to get into a decision where the president would feel that he had to intervene because the Navy couldn’t be decisive.”

This donnybrook plunges the Navy into another political crisis, with a chorus of Democratic lawmakers calling for Modly’s resignation, while drawing fresh attention to the growing strain in civil-military relations under the Trump administration.

Modly, visiting the carrier in a Guam port, told the sailors that the leaked letter was a “betrayal.” These were the same sailors who cheered Crozier last week as he exited the ship down a literal gangplank.

“If he didn’t think information was going to get out into the public in this information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this,” Modly said. “The alternate is that he did it on purpose, and that’s a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with.”

Task & Purpose published 15 minutes of audio from Modly’s remarks, which included profanity.

A few hours after Trump said he will get involved, Modly issued a statement apologizing to the Navy for his comments. But it sounded passive-aggressive and even backhanded. “Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid. I think, and always believed him to be the opposite,” Modly said. “I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused.”

Crozier has tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 172 of the remaining crew of 4,800 are also infected.

A portrait of Theodore Roosevelt as a Rough Rider is behind President Trump as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Trump reiterated on Monday that Crozier should not have sent an unclassified letter drawing attention to the Navy’s lack of urgency in dealing with the outbreak aboard his ship, but his tone has shifted markedly since the weekend. “I thought it was terrible, what he did, to write a letter,” Trump said on Saturday. “I mean, this isn’t a class on literature. This is a captain of a massive ship that’s nuclear powered.”

In the interim, there’s been growing outcry from military families and veterans over the ouster of Crozier. “I must tell you,” Trump said on Monday, “I have heard very good things about the gentleman.”

In 1898, Teddy Roosevelt famously wrote a letter expressing concern that the Rough Riders he commanded would get the yellow fever and die from malaria if they were not evacuated from Cuba as the Spanish-American War came to an end. This incensed political leaders in Washington, including then-Secretary of War Russell Alger, but a strategic leak of the letter to the Associated Press created a public outcry and prompted the retrieval of the men – probably saving lives.

"Alger was furious with him. When Roosevelt’s nomination came up for a Medal of Honor, the secretary shot it down (Roosevelt eventually received the medal, posthumously, in 2001). Of course, Roosevelt came out the winner,” Tweed Roosevelt, a great-grandson of Theodore Roosevelt, recalls in an op-ed for the New York Times. “Who today remembers Russell Alger?”

A century from now, who will remember Thomas Modly?

Welcome to The Daily 202, PowerPost’s essential briefing for decision makers.

Dispatches from the front lines

New York leaders are hopeful that the state is nearing the peak of the crisis.

At least 10,993 people have died from the virus in the United States, and at least 368,000 cases have been reported. Of the dead, 4,758 people were from New York. “The coronavirus body count in New York state held steady Monday for the second consecutive day at about 600 deaths — a once-unthinkable statistic that now gives officials some cautious reason to hope that the pandemic may be cresting there,” Ben Guarino, Tim Craig and Devlin Barrett report. “Two days of data is not nearly enough to identify a trend, but officials said there were other glimmers of hope, including significant declines in the past two days in the number of new people hospitalized, admitted to intensive care units and intubated. New York remains the most severe area for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with more than 130,000 residents testing positive for the virus, far more than any other state. Officials cautioned that it is impossible to know whether New York has indeed reached the apex or whether the recent numbers are only a lull before worse ones.”

The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan is being turned into an emergency hospital. Nine climate-controlled medical tents capable of holding at least 200 patients will be erected by the end of the week in the 600-foot-long nave and equally large subterranean crypt of the largest Gothic cathedral in the world. (Sarah Pulliam Bailey)

Nine climate-controlled medical tents capable of holding at least 200 patients will be erected by the end of the week in the 600-foot-long nave and equally large subterranean crypt of the largest Gothic cathedral in the world. (Sarah Pulliam Bailey) “When I go out, I’m afraid of people attacking me,” said Anna Ng, the victim of an anti-Chinese assault in the Bronx. Ng was attacked by a teenager ranting about the coronavirus, leaving her with four stitches to close the gash on her head. “She meant to kill me,” the 51-year-old told the New York Daily News. “She wanted to hurt me.”

Ng was attacked by a teenager ranting about the coronavirus, leaving her with four stitches to close the gash on her head. “She meant to kill me,” the 51-year-old told the New York Daily News. “She wanted to hurt me.” California is lending 500 state-owned ventilators to New York and other hot spots. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he has enough ventilators for now to be able to help places in dangerously short supply. (Los Angeles Times)

The most influential model revised its death estimates downward, but not every model agrees.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which is used by the White House to chart the pandemic’s progression, projects that the United States may need fewer hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment than previously estimated, and that some states may reach their peak sooner than expected. However, experts and leaders continued to steel themselves for grim weeks ahead, noting that the IHME model conflicts with many other models that show higher equipment shortages, deaths and projected peaks. “Some state leaders have also grown increasingly concerned about how the federal government is using IHME’s lower estimates to deny states’ increasingly desperate requests for equipment and help in preparations," William Wan and Carolyn Johnson report. "The danger of relying so heavily on one model is that model could be wrong or overly optimistic. … In the two weeks since IHME’s model was originally released — the researchers announced revisions Monday — it has been criticized by some experts as overly optimistic.

"But even critics are quick to note that in the absence of any tool offered by the federal government and with no other model offering nationwide state-by-state estimates, IHME could be a lifesaver. … While the [IHME] original model relied only on Wuhan’s curve, the updated model now incorporates curves from seven regions from Italy and Spain where epidemics have also peaked. The newer version also found that deaths in some states — such as Florida, Virginia, Louisiana and West Virginia — could peak earlier than previous projections. But the deaths nationally were still projected to peak April 16.”

The HHS inspector general's report corroborated warnings by health-care workers.

“Some hospitals are so desperate for protective masks that they are scrounging them from auto-body shops and nail salons … At least one hospital is making its own hand sanitizer by mixing gel used for ultrasounds with alcohol from a nearby distillery,” Amy Goldstein reports. “In substantiating complaints about inadequate equipment, it essentially counters assertions by Trump that hospitals and state officials advocating for them are being greedy. … Hospitals also reported that they cannot always maintain enough staff on duty and that the pandemic is ‘taking an emotional toll’ on doctors and other medical workers.”

At least half of covid-19 patients who require ventilators don’t survive. (Paige Winfield Cunningham)

(Paige Winfield Cunningham) You can’t use ventilators without sedatives, and now the U.S. is running out of those too. “Jennifer Davis, the system director of pharmacy services for SCL Health Medical Group in Colorado, says she is expecting a five-fold increase in patients needing these medications. ‘For these drugs in particular, I would say we get less than half of what we order,’” Vox reports.

“Jennifer Davis, the system director of pharmacy services for SCL Health Medical Group in Colorado, says she is expecting a five-fold increase in patients needing these medications. ‘For these drugs in particular, I would say we get less than half of what we order,’” Vox reports. More than 700 workers in Detroit's Henry Ford Health System have tested positive. That's 2 percent of the system’s workforce. (Detroit Free Press)

That's 2 percent of the system’s workforce. (Detroit Free Press) Trump said 3M will produce 166.5 million masks over the next three months. The president said his staff reached “a very amicable agreement” with the manufacturer. (Politico)

As the virus ravages black communities, a Milwaukee neighborhood is figuring out how to fight back.

“As of Monday, 33 of the 45 residents who died of covid-19 in Milwaukee County were black, according to the medical examiner. That's 73 percent, though black residents made up fewer than half of the county's coronavirus infections and about 28 percent of the total county population,” Robert Samuels reports. “The disparity is even more glaring when looking statewide: Black residents here represent nearly half of the coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin, a state that is 6 percent black. …

"The city’s mayor, Tom Barrett, said officials are trying to address the disparity. He said that the county was quick to identify the trend, as one of the few jurisdictions in the United States collecting data related to race. … The biggest challenge, though, is how to stop the spread. Barrett said the city is trying new ways to relay the risks of the virus and the importance of social distancing. That’s difficult when communicating through churches and community meetings is no longer an option.”

In Chicago, black Americans account for 68 percent of the city’s 118 deaths and 52 percent of the roughly 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, despite making up just 30 percent of the city’s population. That means they are dying at a rate nearly six times higher than that of white Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) launched an urgent public-health outreach campaign in the minority communities worst-hit by the virus, dispatching a team to mitigate the impact in those neighborhoods. (Meagan Flynn)

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court blocked an order by Gov. Tony Evers to stop today’s in-person primary.

“The decision came the same day Evers (D) issued the order, which had prompted an immediate legal challenge from Republican lawmakers who argued that postponing the election would sow confusion. In a 4-to-2 decision, the state court offered no explanation for the ruling,” Amy Gardner, Elise Viebeck and Dan Simmons report. “The rapid-fire series of developments unleashed a torrent of confusion across Wisconsin. After Evers issued the order, some local governments announced that voting was canceled, while state officials urged election clerks to proceed as if the polls would open. … The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a lower court’s six-day extension of the receipt deadline for mailed ballots, turning aside pleas from Democrats that thousands of the state’s voters will be disenfranchised because of disruptions caused by the pandemic. The ruling was 5 to 4, with the court’s conservatives in the majority.”

The death toll in the D.C. region increased to 169. Officials fear it's the next hot spot.

“Data released in the District — which for the first time Monday included a breakdown by race — showed that deaths are disproportionately concentrated among black residents," Rachel Chason, Fenit Nirappil, Jenna Portnoy and John Harden report. "Officials said that hospitals are seeing increases in the number of patients who need critical care but that the medical facilities are not overwhelmed.” There are 8,028 confirmed cases in Maryland, Virginia and the District. In D.C., 34 members of the fire department, including an assistant chief, and 23 members of the police force have tested positive. More than 430 first responders from both departments are quarantined, per Peter Hermann and Darran Simon.

Here are some of the latest coronavirus casualties:

A Trader Joe’s worker in Scarsdale, N.Y., and a 27-year-old greeter at a Giant store in Largo, Md., died as major supermarket chains begin to report their first virus-related employee deaths. The Giant greeter, Leilani Jordan, "only stopped going to work when she could no longer breathe,” her mother told Abha Bhattarai.

Rolando Aravena, 44, a New York father of five, died on the day his twin daughters turned 10. (Kiro7)

Jerry and Frances Williamson, a Mississippi couple, died minutes apart in a hospital room as they held each other’s hands. They had fallen ill during a cruise. The couple, both 72, had been married for more than 50 years. (Fox News)

Stuart and Adrian Baker, the parents of a star sports agent, died six minutes apart in Florida after being married for 50 years. They held hands until the end. (Sports Illustrated)

A Louisiana newborn died after the child’s coronavirus-positive mom went into preterm labor. (Fox News)

Another mother infected with the virus died during labor in London. Her baby survived and is understood to have not tested positive. (Metro UK)

Michael Yun, a councilman in Jersey City, N.J., died at 65. (Star Ledger)

Vincent Lionti, a violist who was a member of the New York Metropolitan Opera Orchestra for three decades, died at 60. (NYT)

Jeffery Pendleton, an inmate at the Cook County jail, died at 59. The Chicago jail has so far reported 234 cases in a population of 4,567. (Chicago CBS)

Dolors Sala Carrió, the mother of Spanish soccer star Pep Guardiola, died in Barcelona at 82. (CNN)

Hundreds on board the Coral Princess cruise ship, parked in Florida, still don’t know when they’re coming to shore. Passenger Wilson Maa, 71, died after waiting more than four hours aboard the ship before getting an ambulance. The Miami-Dade mayor said the cruise line broke protocol by not calling 911. (Miami Herald)

Survivors share what it’s like to fight this virus.

“After 14 days of battling the Mephistophelean virus, I finally won,” writes Michael Saag, 64, an infectious disease specialist who leads the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Center for AIDS Research. “The cumulative effect over time was draining, both physically and spiritually. … During those long, Rod Serling-like nights, I wasn’t sure whether I would make it to the next morning without having to be hospitalized, and worse, end up on a ventilator. This fear of what might lie ahead lurks in the nighttime fog of every covid-19 patient.”

“I wasn’t scared. Until I started gasping for breath,” writes Bloomberg News editor Paula Dwyer. “Now I’m fully recovered, after going through hell … I couldn’t keep food or liquids down. I was vomiting up over-the-counter medicines. I alternated between Tylenol as a fever-reducer and Advil as an anti-inflammatory, but I don’t think they stayed in my stomach long enough to work. One thing this coronavirus does is jolt your immune system into overdrive. Muscles and joints become inflamed, and, oh boy, does that hurt. I could barely move my neck. I could barely roll over in bed. I could barely walk from the kitchen to the living room.”

More on the federal response

Trump’s embrace of hydroxychloroquine illustrates how he prioritizes anecdote over science.

“Fox host Laura Ingraham and two doctors who are regular on-air guests in what she dubs her ‘medicine cabinet’ visited the White House last Friday for a private meeting with Trump to talk up the drug,” Philip Rucker, Bob Costa, Laurie McGinley and Josh Dawsey report. “Never mind that hydroxychloroquine is an unproven treatment for covid-19 and is still in the testing stages, or that it has dangerous side effects for some, or that medical professionals are divided on its capability. The infectious-disease expert on Trump’s coronavirus task force, Anthony S. Fauci, has privately pleaded with the president to be more cautious. But Trump — who famously has said he trusts his gut more than anything an expert could counsel him — is again letting his impulses guide what he tells a locked-down nation eager to return to normal. … Trump’s focus on hydroxychloroquine stems from a place of desperation and an optimism that the drug will work, even if the science is not conclusive, allies said. As one person put it, ‘The president lives in a world of wishes and hope.’”

Trump’s has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine. (NYT)

The president spoke with Joe Biden on the phone about the contagion, but neither gave a detailed readout. (AP)

Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary.

She’s leaving the job without ever holding a formal, on-camera news briefing and will return to the East Wing as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff. It’s part of a shakeup, orchestrated by new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, of the communications team. “Meadows is currently considering several candidates for the press secretary job, including Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany,” per CNN. “The new chief of staff is also considering hiring Alyssa Farah, the current spokeswoman for the Defense Department, for a communications role."

Peter Navarro warned colleagues about the risk of a pandemic in January.

Trump’s top trade adviser delivered the warning in a high-level memo. “Dated Jan. 29, it came during a period when Mr. Trump was playing down the risks to the United States," the New York Times reports. "In one worst-case scenario cited in the memo, more than a half-million Americans could die. A second memo that Mr. Navarro wrote, dated Feb. 23, warned of an ‘increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1.2 million souls.’ At that time, Mr. Trump was still downplaying the threat.”

Trump and congressional leaders are converging on the need for another stimulus package.

“House Democrats are eyeing a package of spending increases that would ‘easily’ cost more than $1 trillion, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told lawmakers Monday,” Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report. “Democrats are looking to extend unemployment aid and small-business assistance for additional months, as well as authorize another round of direct checks to taxpayers. Trump has signaled support for some of the ideas that Democrats back, such as expanded help for small-business owners and new bailout checks for households. Republican leaders, meanwhile, have also called for more corporate aid and money to boost the overwhelmed health-care system. The rushed effort comes as the economy’s fortunes appear tethered to political decisions in Washington.”

Markets extended their massive rally a second day, with the Dow up more than 800 points at the open. (Taylor Telford)

Unemployment offices nationwide are struggling to do their jobs. Complicating matters and sparking confusion, the Department of Labor hasn’t yet disbursed the money necessary for states to cover benefits and just issued guidelines for how local governments should implement new programs. (Tony Romm)

Small businesses are worried that the $349 billion emergency lending program isn’t big enough. Pressure on the program is expected to build later this week, when it will open to millions of independent contractors, including gig economy workers such as Uber drivers. (Renae Merle)

Boeing will close its production facilities in South Carolina, affecting 7,000 employees. The company already halted operations in Washington state, the center of its commercial production, and offered buyouts at the heavily unionized factories there. (Aaron Gregg)

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) discussed her stock trades with The Post.

“I can’t say anything that I would have done differently,” she said. “A detailed summary prepared by the senator’s office of the couple’s stock sales shows they add up to $1.8 million, a figure closer to the low end of the range she’d reported. In isolation, those sales could support a pandemic-profiteer narrative,” Manuel Roig-Franzia reports. “But, as it turns out, Loeffler’s husband was making bullish moves at the same time, betting that the market would go up a few months later, according to previously undisclosed summaries reviewed … Loeffler’s husband committed to puts in stocks … worth almost the same amount as the couple’s stock sales: $1.679 million … The stocks they’ve sold have lost nearly a third of their value, meaning the couple avoided taking a big hit on them. But the put contracts, at least for now, look like bad moves.”

The owner of a sex toy company helped Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) deliver for her district.

“Slotkin was trying the governor, the head of a major auto parts supplier and the CEO of a Detroit bicycle company that imports parts from China in a frantic search for someone who might be able to help her find N95 masks for hospital workers in her district. But it was the owner of a Michigan-based sex toy company who knew a guy who knew a guy who was pretty sure he could get several hundred thousand Food and Drug Administration-certified masks. His connection was standing in a line somewhere in Shandong province,” Greg Jaffe reports.

Major League Baseball is looking at starting the season as early as May in Arizona.

Under a plan being considered, all 30 teams could play in empty stadiums in the greater Phoenix area. Players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel would be sequestered at area hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium, ESPN reports.

Quote of the day

“If ‘back to normal’ means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Fauci said at Monday night's briefing. “But I believe, with the therapies that will be coming online, with the fact that I feel confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get back to where we are right now. So if that means getting back to normal, then we’ll get back to normal.” (Aaron Blake)

The global crisis

Boris Johnson received oxygen support after being moved to an intensive care unit.

The British prime minister has had some oxygen support in intensive care at St. Thomas’s Hospital but is not on a ventilator, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said this morning, Jennifer Hassan reports. Gove went into isolation himself today after a family member began displaying symptoms of the virus, broadcaster ITV reported. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently standing in for Johnson “where necessary” and holds the power to run the British government during this health crisis, if required. There are 52,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Britain, with 5,373 recorded deaths.

Austria and Denmark became the first European countries to ease their lockdowns. Belgium, France, Spain and others are similarly examining how they will loosen some of the restrictions on public life. But European leaders are cautious because some countries that have sought to return to normal, such as Singapore and Japan, have seen waves of new infections. (Michael Birnbaum)

Belgium, France, Spain and others are similarly examining how they will loosen some of the restrictions on public life. But European leaders are cautious because some countries that have sought to return to normal, such as Singapore and Japan, have seen waves of new infections. (Michael Birnbaum) France has not yet reached the peak of its outbreak, the French health minister warned. More than 8,900 people have died there and nearly 100,000 have tested positive. (Siobhán O’Grady)

More than 8,900 people have died there and nearly 100,000 have tested positive. (Siobhán O’Grady) Sweden has maintained a relatively lax approach to combating the virus. Many are still going to work, even as the number of dead surpassed 400 in the country on Sunday – a higher fatality rate per capita than in the U.S. or in any other Scandinavian country. (Per Liljas)

As layoffs surge in rich countries, poor ones lose vital remittance payments.

“In Somalia, Asha Mohamed Ahmed no longer receives the $400 her daughter used to provide from working at a Minneapolis hotel to cover the family’s monthly bills. And in Mexico, Rosy worries how she will afford to buy medicine for her diabetic mother without the money her brother used to send before being furloughed at an Idaho ranch,” Sudarsan Raghavan, Max Bearak and Kevin Sieff report. “Billions of dollars in remittances from wealthier nations to poorer ones may be vanishing, threatening the welfare of millions of families globally and the health of their countries in the months ahead, economists say.”

New Zealand demoted its health minister.

David Clark drove his family to the beach amid a national lockdown. “At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I’ve let the team down,” Clark said in a statement. “I’ve been an idiot.” (Siobhán O’Grady)

New Zealand is not only flattening the curve – it’s squashing it. The number of new cases has fallen for two consecutive days, despite a huge increase in testing, with 54 confirmed or probable cases reported Tuesday. That means the number of people who have recovered, 65, exceeds the number of daily infections. Despite this, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is adamant that New Zealand will complete four weeks of lockdown before letting up. (Anna Fifield)

Arden assured her nation’s little ones, though, that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy have been categorized as “essential workers." Ardern, who has a 21-month-old daughter, asked kids to be understanding if the Easter Bunny is not able to make all of his usual stops this Sunday. (CBS News)

Other headlines that should be on your radar

The U.S. designated an ultranationalist movement based in Russia as a terrorist organization, the first time it has applied that label to a white-supremacist group. Officials say the designation of the Russian Imperial Movement signals a growing concern about transnational white-supremacist organizations and their potential for violence. (John Hudson)

The Great Barrier Reef suffered its most widespread mass bleaching event on record, a consequence of climate change. Corals from the far north to the southern tip of the 1,400 mile-long ecosystem in Australia are turning white because their algal partners leave due to higher temperatures, thereby starving them to death. (Maddie Stone)

Bernie Sanders’s lengthy deliberations about the future of his campaign have exposed divisions in his movement between die-hard liberal activists with little appetite to support Biden and more conventional Democrats, who see some merit in the senator from Vermont withdrawing from the race. (Sean Sullivan and David Weigel)

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic priest convicted of pedophilia, won his appeal before Australia’s highest court and has been released from prison. (A. Odysseus Patrick)

Police recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, a member of the Kennedy family who went missing with her son in the Chesapeake Bay last week. Police said the search for her 8-year-old son, Gideon, will resume today. (Peter Hermann)

Social media speed read

Four years ago, Hassan Akkad fled Syria war for London:

Honoured to join an army of cleaners disinfecting Covid wards our local hospital after receiving training. London has been my home since leaving Syria, and the least I can do is making sure my neighbours and the amazing NHS staff are safe and sound. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/7XkBwSiXW8 — Hassan Akkad (@hassan_akkad) April 7, 2020

A Fox affiliate in Cleveland came up with a new segment:

Today's installment of the hottest thing on local TV: "What Day Is It?" by @fox8news in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/YfOxbxn9q5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 7, 2020

And someone started an Instagram account to collect pictures of Debbie Birx’s impressive collection of scarves (or are they shawls?):

My new favorite Instagram account in a long time pic.twitter.com/cr09cJXk9A — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 7, 2020

Videos of the day

Seth Meyers looked at the ways Trump continues to contradict experts:

Stephen Colbert and Lady Gaga announced an online concert featuring Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and other artists that will benefit health-care workers:

And New Yorkers continue cheering for health-care workers every evening: