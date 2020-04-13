with Mariana Alfaro

The first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in the United States and South Korea on the same day.

South Korea’s success at quickly ramping up testing, plus much more aggressive contact tracing by its government, helped flatten the curve of infections. South Korea’s mortality rate from the virus is one third of what it is in the United States, and the country has tested about three times as many citizens per capita.

This contrast is especially relevant against the backdrop of mounting revelations about President Trump’s slow response despite being presented with a litany of early warning signs and recommendations by his public health team to act earlier to slow the spread.

A nurse adjusts her mask as she reports for a shift on Monday at Dongsan Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea. (Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

As U.S. deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, topped 22,000, Trump lashed out on Easter Sunday against the New York Times for the latest reporting on his early mistakes. The president retweeted a supporter’s call to fire Tony Fauci after the government’s top infectious disease expert acknowledged on CNN that a quicker response “could have saved lives.” Trump also attacked “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace after a guest on his show, Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the United States would “be in a much better position” if the Trump administration had acted more quickly.

Meanwhile, Trump’s first commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration shared this chart Sunday night with the latest good news from Seoul:

Recovering from #COVID19, South Korea reports only 25 new cases today, a new low for past seven weeks; with recovery rates above 70%. Graphic h/t @AndyBiotech pic.twitter.com/inmp2TOIOZ — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 13, 2020

Trump’s handling of the crisis has been quite different than that of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has been more deferential to public health experts and allowed them to take the lead on updating citizens.

As the United States races to catch up, both Seoul and Washington face pivotal decisions about when and how much to relax guidelines related to social distancing. “In South Korea, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said officials were discussing new public guidelines that would allow for ‘certain levels of economic and social activity’ while also maintaining distance to slow the virus’ spread,” the AP reports today. “[Moon] vowed Monday to focus on saving jobs and protecting the economy amid a sharp increase in the number of people seeking unemployment benefits. … But South Korea’s vice health minister, Kim Gang-lip, said a quick return to normality was ‘virtually impossible’ considering the threat of new transmissions. ‘A premature easing (of social distancing) would come at an irrevocable cost, so we should approach the issue very carefully, and invest deep thought into when and how to transition,’ Kim said Monday.”

Several Trump administration officials cautioned on Sunday that a target date of May 1 for reopening portions of the U.S. economy — floated by Trump — may not be realistic. During his news conference on Friday afternoon, Trump said that the decision about whether to relax federal guidance will be the biggest of his life because so many lives – and jobs – are at stake. He said to stay tuned.

“It is a target, and, obviously, we’re hopeful about that target, but I think it’s just too early to be able to tell that we see light at the end of the tunnel,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on ABC. “I think it’s just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date.”

Fauci said “it is not going to be a light switch,” argued there should be a “rolling reentry” back to normal life based on local conditions and said that process could “probably start, at least in some ways, maybe next month.”

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated. … Obviously, if we had, right from the very beginning, shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down.”

Trump spent part of the weekend asking confidants about their thoughts on Fauci, the Daily Beast reported, before retweeting the post saying he should fire him.

As part of his Twitter spree on Sunday, Trump also continued to put the onus on governors to take the lead, instead of the federal government.

“I fear if we open up too early … that we could be pouring gasoline on the fire,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said on CNN. “Right now, the house is on fire, and job number one is to put the fire out.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) plans to issue an executive order this week laying out a process for businesses reopening in his state. “We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods,” Abbott said, per the Dallas Morning News. “We can do both.”

“Public health experts say that for the economy to be safely reopened, certain steps will need to be taken first,” Felicia Sonmez, Taylor Telford and Elise Viebeck report. “Among other things, the United States should mount a large-scale effort to identify people who have been in contact with the infected and conduct widespread testing, and it should build up health-care capacity. Because the virus has a 14-day incubation period, experts also say that states should refrain from moving toward relaxing their restrictions until they have seen a sustained reduction in new cases for at least that long.”

Trump said last week that the United States does not need mass testing to begin easing restrictions. But that has been critical to South Korea’s efforts to get the outbreak under control. Gregg Brazinsky, a professor of history and international affairs at George Washington University, said South Korea’s efficient response hinged on two factors rooted in history: the close cooperation between the state and the private sector and the public’s willing embrace of a large-scale medical intervention. “The origins of both of these phenomena lie in the South Korean experience of rapid industrialization and nation-building during the Cold War,” he explained.

“The quick response can be attributed to the lessons South Korea learned during the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2015,” former National Security Council Asian Affairs director Victor Cha notes in Foreign Affairs. “During that epidemic, South Korea suffered the largest number of cases outside of Saudi Arabia, in part because the government’s response was slow and inadequate.”

Welcome to Daily 202, PowerPost’s essential briefing for decision makers.

The domestic fallout

A CT scan shows damaged tissue from Keith Redding's lungs. (George Washington University Hospital)

Some victims see their conditions collapse so fast that doctors, and loved ones, are reeling.

Such was the case of 59-year-old Keith Redding, Sarah Kaplan reports. “Swathed in protective gear, Dana Redding knelt beside her husband’s hospital bed and repeated over and over the only words of which she could think: ‘I love you. I love you.’ She reached through the tangle of tubes that were taking the blood from his body and flushing it with oxygen and clutched his limp hand in one of her gloved ones. … It had been barely three weeks since [Keith] started feeling weary and nauseated. Then came the diarrhea and the hoarse, hacking cough — early symptoms of covid-19, though neither Redding knew it then. By the time Dana, 48, drove Keith to the emergency room on March 11, a week after his symptoms first appeared, some 30 percent of his lungs had been damaged. On a rare three-dimensional CT scan of his chest, the profusion of viral particles and dead cells showed up like scattered bits of broken glass. His condition declined as the disease spread throughout his body, a storm of inflammatory proteins overwhelming his vital organs one by one. …

“More than a million people worldwide have been diagnosed with covid-19 … The majority are able to fend off the infection without hospitalization. But for reasons doctors still don’t understand, far too many others have been like Keith. After a week of mostly mild symptoms, their besieged immune systems seem to go into overdrive. Their bodies are bombarded by their own protective cells. Their lungs seize up, their hearts break down. … ‘There is no parallel that I or other physicians I’ve been working closely with can compare this to,’ said Keith Mortman, 51, a thoracic surgeon at George Washington University Hospital, where Keith was treated. … Keith’s lungs, Mortman said, had come to resemble an oversaturated sponge — an oppressive, wet weight in his chest cavity. … Keith didn’t have any [preexisting conditions], except for high blood pressure. …

"Provoked by the intense damage to his lungs, his embattled immune system had unleashed an army of cytokines — proteins that send signals of an attack. The cytokines coursed through his body, triggering a systemic immune response that left his vital organs inflamed. Keith’s heart was faltering. His kidneys failed. ‘Everything just shut down,’ [intensivist Katrina] Hawkins said. This is the tragedy of the coronavirus. It hijacks the systems that are supposed to protect us. It tricks the body into betraying itself.”

A small chloroquine study in Brazil was halted over the risk of fatal heart complications. Coronavirus patients who started taking a higher dose of the drug being touted by Trump developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal arrhythmia. (NYT)

A hospital in New Jersey became the first in the U.S. to try placenta therapy on a critically ill coronavirus patient. Doctors injected stem cells into the patient, hoping that they will bolster his immune system. The emergency treatment was approved on Friday by the FDA. (NJ.com)

Joe Biden’s plan to reopen America, outlined in an op-ed for the Times, includes scaling up the number of serology tests being conducted.

The Post is tracking every covid-19 death in the U.S.

Of the first 1,000 who died, The Post found approximate ages for 458. There were seven in their 30s, or 1.5 percent. One of them was Jazmond Dixon. “She was 31, and she lived in St. Louis. She died on March 22," Abigail Hauslohner, Reis Thebault and Jacqueline Dupree report. "Dixon, working at an American Red Cross blood bank, began to feel ill the week of March 15, and after several days, she went to urgent care with flu-like symptoms. From there, she was rushed straight to a hospital, where she died four days later. She was the first to die of covid-19 in St. Louis; no one knew how she contracted it. To date, she is also among the youngest people in the country to die of the virus, and her family was unaware of preexisting conditions that might have exacerbated the illness."

The names of businesses that receive billions in taxpayer money may never be disclosed.

“The $2.2 trillion Cares Act approved by Trump last month requires that the names of recipients of some forms of federal aid be published, but those requirements do not extend to significant portions of the relief. Chief among the omissions is the $349 billion expected to be doled out to small companies in chunks as large as $10 million. The rescue legislation does not compel the Small Business Administration to disclose the identity of the recipients. So far, the agency has said it received about 487,000 applications totaling $125 billion in requests,” Peter Whoriskey and Heather Long report.

“A potentially even larger gap involves the trillions going out to businesses under the auspices of the Federal Reserve. … Proponents of withholding the information argue that identifying coronavirus aid recipients could make firms hesitant to apply out of concerns for privacy, especially if they are small. … On the other hand, according to critics, if the names of the beneficiaries of the aid are withheld, it will be difficult to gauge how much of the relief money is being wasted, fraudulently obtained or reaching places it was intended to go, experts and watchdog groups say.”

The crisis is leading to shortages of asthma drugs and ventilator sedatives.

“Hospitals in regions experiencing a surge of coronavirus patients are struggling to maintain supplies of antibiotics, antivirals and sedatives required for patients on ventilators, and other drugs produced in countries where the pandemic has halted or curbed manufacturing,” Christopher Rowland and Joanna Slater report. “New York, the state with the highest number of infections and deaths in the United States, has experienced spikes in demand for fentanyl and other sedatives needed by patients experiencing respiratory failure who are placed on ventilators for up to two weeks. The Food and Drug Administration placed another sedative called midazolam on an official drug shortage list last month. …

“Other drug shortages have emerged as unintended consequences of the coronavirus. When doctors hoping to prevent the coronavirus from getting airborne inside their facilities avoided nebulizers for patients with respiratory trouble, they inadvertently created shortages of everyday albuterol asthma inhalers in hospitals and retail pharmacies. The shortages highlight heavy U.S. dependence on bulk drug ingredients and finished medicines manufactured in China, India and Europe, medical experts say, as well as the FDA’s limited ability to monitor global supply chains, creating vulnerabilities for the health system in a time of crisis. If supply conditions worsen, particularly in such regions as New York that are suffering from rapid surges in patients, a lack of sedative and paralytic drugs needed to safely intubate patients with severe respiratory failure could prove just as critical as a lack of ventilators, specialists said.”

At least some of the masks ferried to the United States by the New England Patriots plane, and possibly many, were not the industry-standard N95 version that medical workers wear. Instead, they were a Chinese version known as a KN95 mask that some hospitals in Boston and beyond decline to use and remain reluctant about. (Boston Globe)

Florida inmates will start making face masks for corrections and probation officers. Once those two groups are covered, prisons with higher “at-risk” inmate populations will get access to the protective gear. (Meagan Flynn)

Grocery workers increasingly fear showing up to work.

At least 41 grocery workers have died so far. Thousands more have tested positive for the virus. “Doug Preszler wasn’t thinking about risk when he took a cashier job at a regional supermarket in eastern Iowa. But five months in, he has found himself at the forefront of a global crisis with little training or protection — save for the pocket-size bottle of hand sanitizer and Ziploc full of disposable gloves he brings from home each day,” Abha Bhattarai reports. “The 51-year-old has told himself not to live in fear yet concedes he increasingly is. Even the most routine tasks are fraught: Accepting bills and giving change scare him the most, Preszler says. And he has run through so much hand sanitizer that his skin is cracking. ‘I’ve been way more anxious this week,’ he said. ‘They’ve started telling people, ‘Go to the grocery store as little as possible.’ And yet I’m going there every day.’ … Some liken their job to working in a war zone, knowing that the simple act of showing up to work could ultimately kill them.

“Now workers across the country are staying home or quitting altogether, according to interviews with more than a dozen employees, leaving many markets short-staffed and ill-prepared to deal with demand. That’s complicated the scramble led by Walmart, Kroger and Safeway to fill hundreds of thousands of new jobs. Demand for groceries has doubled in recent weeks, employees say, as Americans avoid restaurants and prepare most of their meals at home. Job postings for grocery clerks have jumped 60 percent in the past four weeks, according to Julia Pollak, a labor economist for the site ZipRecruiter. … ‘The language in job postings has become more desperate,' Pollak said."

Smithfield Foods closed its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., after 293 of its workers tested positive for the virus. (AP)

Disney World is furloughing 43,000 workers, a month after the Florida attraction closed because of the pandemic. The workers, who are expected to be called back to their jobs, will be able to keep their health benefits during the furlough period. (NYT)

The virus killed 758 in New York in 24 hours, but data suggests the spread is slowing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Sunday the death toll in the state is 9,385. “Other indicators were more positive, the governor said, continuing last week’s pattern during which, even as hundreds of people died daily, rates of hospitalization and other data suggested that the spread of the virus had slowed," the New York Times reports. “Overall, Mr. Cuomo said, ‘You’re not seeing a great decline in the numbers but you are seeing a flattening.’”

Fifty metro transit authority workers have died from the virus in New York City. About 1,900 workers with New York City Transit, Metro North and the Long Island Rail Road have tested positive for the virus. (Daily News)

The New York Fire Department reported the number of New Yorkers who refuse to be taken to hospitals has more than doubled amid the crisis, with EMTs blaming the situation on people fearing they'll contract the virus if they agree to go. (New York Post)

New York City’s supply of swabs for testing is at risk of running out in “days, not weeks,” a spokeswoman for the city’s health department said. (Gothamist)

One of the dead was New York real-estate developer Stanley Chera, the billionaire GOP donor and a friend of Trump. (Real Deal)

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) will meet with the governors of New York and New Jersey to begin crafting a regional back-to-work strategy. (Hartford Courant)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce next week’s draft picks from his home in Westchester County, N.Y. (Mark Maske)

In a Brooklyn hospital, doctors continue bringing hundreds of babies into the world.

“The worried doctors stood together after their rounds, weighing the risks. A 31-year-old pregnant woman was in peril, her lungs ravaged by the coronavirus. If they delivered her baby now, it might reduce the strain on her body and help her recover,” the Times reports. “But it was more than two months before the due date, and the infant would probably have difficulty breathing, feeding and maintaining temperature and be at risk for long-term health problems. ... In the end, the three obstetricians agreed: Neither the mother, on a ventilator, nor the child in her womb was getting enough oxygen, and the best chance to save both was to bring the baby into the world. … Twenty-nine pregnant or delivering women have had suspected or confirmed cases … Multiple doctors and nurses in the department have fallen ill. Even healthy pregnant women are anxious."

Bill de Blasio used a last-minute text to tell Cuomo that city schools would stay shut.

On Friday, the mayor decided to keep the city’s 1,800 public schools closed through the end of June, but he didn’t reach out to tell Cuomo until Saturday morning. “The mayor’s top aides said he called Mr. Cuomo just a few minutes before he was to announce the news to the public. Mr. de Blasio did not get through,” the Times reports. “So the mayor sent a text message. Less than three hours later, Mr. Cuomo used his news briefing to discount the mayor’s decision as a mere ‘opinion’ and insisted that he, and not Mr. de Blasio, controlled the destiny of the city’s own school system, the nation’s largest. … The disagreement between the mayor and governor frustrated and confused parents, teachers and other school employees, many of whom have scrambled to adapt to the extraordinary challenge that online learning has created and have been anxious for news about the rest of the school year.”

The D.C. region reported 44 additional deaths on Sunday.

The number of known infections grew to 15,397 in the region. “Maryland for the first time Sunday began reporting infections by Zip code. The hardest-hit area in the state is a part of Baltimore City with a mostly African American population, followed by three Zip codes in Montgomery County,” Rebecca Tan, Ovetta Wiggins, Marissa Land and Rachel Weiner report. “In television interviews Sunday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) lamented the impact the virus has had on African Americans and said they could not predict when strict social distancing measures would be lifted. … In Montgomery County, the next three hardest-hit Zip codes are all in northern Silver Spring, including the area home to the sprawling retirement community of Leisure World. … Bowser said the District remains on track to see coronavirus hospitalizations peak in June, well after other cities … The D.C. government has relied on a disease forecasting model that differs from the one used by the federal government, which predicted the outbreak would peak in mid-April…. Bowser has said the IHME model used by the White House overestimates the effectiveness of social distancing practices on reducing infections.”

Immigrant communities, including one just 7 miles from the White House, are likely to be most affected.

“The pandemic could be particularly devastating for Langley Park, a neighborhood just seven miles from the White House where more than 80 percent of adults are not U.S. citizens — one of the highest rates in the United States — and many are undocumented. Here, countless cooks, construction workers and cleaners are suddenly out of a job without any chance of unemployment benefits or federal stimulus checks. Those who still work often do so in close quarters and at high risk of infection, even as their more affluent neighbors in Takoma Park or Silver Spring telework from the safety of single-family homes,” Michael Miller reports.

A federal judge blocked Alabama’s temporary abortion ban, reasoning that “for some group of women, a mandatory postponement will make a lawful abortion literally impossible.” (Teo Armus)

The global fallout

A different, lonelier, Easter was live-streamed worldwide.

For many Christians, the day was “spent at home, praying behind closed doors, following Mass on television or on computers,” Chico Harlan reports. “Governments, stepping up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions over the holiday weekend, pleaded with people to stay away from mass gatherings. ‘For many,’ Pope Francis said, ‘this is an Easter of solitude lived amid the sorrow and hardship that the pandemic is causing.’ Easter in the Vatican was stripped down and somber. Francis spoke in a gaping, mostly vacant St. Peter’s Basilica as church bells clanged across Rome. … [In Jerusalem], the sounds of the thousands of pilgrims who normally follow the Via Dolorosa, Jesus’ final walk on Earth, was replaced this weekend by the clinking steps of five armed Israeli police officers on patrol.”

Millions watched opera singer Andrea Bocelli perform a solo concert from the empty Duomo cathedral in hard-hit Milan. The tenor’s “Music For Hope” live stream, which featured footage of empty streets around the world, ended with a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Several U.S. churches held drive-in Easter services. A Tampa pastor who threatened to deliver his Easter sermon to a packed house of parishioners ended up doing so over a live stream. The Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne used the opening moments of his sermon to rail against government tyranny, claiming the stay-at-home measures were “about shutting down the gospel of Jesus Christ.” (Cleve R. Wootson Jr.)

Some people traveled across state lines to attend one of the seven in-person services in Kentucky. About 50 worshipers from states including Ohio and New Jersey gathered in Maryville, Ky. (Courier Journal)

A West Virginia church spent its Easter making face shields using 3-D printers. Families were invited one by one to come in and make personal protective equipment for donation. Once they left, the room was sanitized. (Sarah Pulliam Bailey)

Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital but won’t go back to work right away.

The U.K. prime minister spent nearly a week in the intensive care unit. In a video statement, he thanked the National Health Service for saving his life, Miriam Berger reports. “The news came shortly before the health department reported 737 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, raising Britain’s total above 10,000. Jeremy Farrar, one of the government’s leading scientists, warned Sunday that Britain could be the European country hit hardest by virus-related deaths. Johnson will continue his recovery at Chequers, the official country home of the prime minister, and will not yet return to work. … Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was no timeline for how long the prime minister would remain at Chequers. He told a news conference it was up to the doctors.”

As leaders amass sweeping new powers to fight the virus, fears grow about the future of democracy.

"France and Bolivia have postponed elections. Peru handed its president broad new legislative authority. Israel sharply ramped up the reach of its surveillance state,” Michael Birnbaum and Terrence McCoy report. “The country that has attracted the most notice for a lurch backward from democratic reforms is Hungary, which last month handed Prime Minister Viktor Orban near-dictatorial powers. … But even countries with robust traditions of freedom and dissent have imposed measures nearly overnight that under other circumstances would look more familiar in an authoritarian state. In Belgium, authorities have requisitioned cellphone companies’ location tracking data to make sure people aren’t straying too far from home. Police checkpoints on major streets monitor what the phone companies miss. … Past moments of extreme anxiety have given rise to measures that long outlived the crisis they were imposed to address. After the assassination of President Anwar Sadat in 1981, for example, Egyptians lived 31 more years under a state of emergency that granted the government sweeping security powers. …

“Adding to the challenge, many legislatures have trimmed their schedules or stopped meeting altogether to avoid large gatherings and unnecessary travel. In Belgium, many decisions are being made by party leaders, not by full votes in parliament. Spanish lawmakers have postponed all non-pandemic business. The European Parliament is conducting most of its business via video link.”

The Nicaraguan government is encouraging people to go to the beach, enjoy the holidays and turn out for plays. However, President Daniel Ortega is nowhere to be seen and doesn’t appear to be leading the charge against the virus. The Sandinista leader hasn’t appeared in public for a month, making many wonder whether the former Marxist guerrilla is ill, dead or simply avoiding contact amid the crisis. (Ismael López Ocampo and Mary Beth Sheridan)

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is dragging the country into a pandemic calamity, experts say. He is still downplaying the threat. (The Guardian)

In India, the virus is fanning religious hatred as officials blame an Islamic group for its spread. A rampage of anti-Muslim attacks has broken out, Islamophobic messages have bloomed online and a wave of apparently fake videos has popped up encouraging Muslims not to wear masks or practice social distancing. (NYT)

A five-step plan for reopening businesses is being put to the test in China.

“Businesses have long relied on a five-tier inverted pyramid called the ‘hierarchy of controls’ to reduce workplace risks to employees, ranging from chemical exposure to physical injury. This framework will also be the basis for companies’ plans to get back to work, occupational safety experts say,” Eva Dou reports. “Companies in China have already begun following the hierarchy to restart production. But the process has been expensive and slow, as it is likely to be in the United States. That’s because many of the standard tools for workplace safety are ineffective against a risk like the coronavirus.”

The first step, eliminating the threat from the workplace, is easy if the risk is a toxic chemical or dangerous machine, but not currently possible for the virus. The second, substitution, again only works when swapping out dangerous chemicals and is not applicable to covid-19. “That leaves the three rungs that workplace safety experts have long considered the least effective and most costly: engineering controls, administrative controls and personal protective equipment.” Engineering controls would involve redesigning workspaces to physically prevent transmission, while administrative controls involve tweaking safety protocols for workers to follow – for instance, frequent hand-washing. The third, PPE, is considered the least-effective method and the safeguard of last resort.

Australia and New Zealand won’t relax their restrictions despite a drop in cases. (Antonia Farzan)

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to restructure labor relations with countries that refuse to take back their expatriates. (Paul Schemm)

OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations finalized an unprecedented production cut of nearly nearly 10 million barrels, or a tenth of global supply, in hopes of boosting crashing prices amid the pandemic and a price war. (AP)

Russia reported more than 2,550 new confirmed infections, bringing its official total to over 18,000, that country’s highest daily increase. (Rick Noack)

Quote of the day

“We think it is going to be a virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time to come until we can all have a vaccine that will protect us and that there will be small outbreaks that will emerge sporadically and they will break through our defenses,” said David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization, on NBC's “Meet the Press.”

Other stories that should be on your radar

Damaged buildings are seen after a tornado on Sunday in Monroe, La. (Peter Tuberville via Reuters)

Severe weather in the South killed at least 11.

“This multiday event, unleashing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, has moved from the South to the Southeast and will also affect the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday,” Matthew Cappucci, Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report. “On Easter Sunday, storms containing straight-line wind gusts of up to 70 mph raged across portions of Gulf Coastal states, while numerous tornadoes touched down, some likely on the high end of the intensity scale. … Through Sunday evening, tornadoes and violent thunderstorm winds had damaged or destroyed multiple homes and businesses in Alabama, eastern Louisiana, and southern Mississippi, where 11 fatalities were reported, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency."

Fierce winds and severe storms are likely in D.C. today. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out. “Strong winds and downpours are expected throughout the region while some areas could see severe thunderstorms capable of spawning tornadoes,” Jeff Halverson and Jason Samenow report. “Thunderstorms also are likely in the region, any time between early Monday morning and midafternoon. The storms, which could produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, may be hit-or-miss rather than widespread and will depend on several ingredients coming together."

Biden denied a sexual assault allegation by a former aide.

“The Post has been examining Tara Reade’s allegation over the past three weeks, since she said on a podcast that Biden had pinned her against a wall, reached under her skirt and pushed his fingers inside her,” Beth Reinhard, Elise Viebeck, Matt Viser and Alice Crites report. “At the time, she was a 29-year-old staff assistant. The Post has interviewed Reade on multiple occasions — both this year and last — as well as people she says she told of the assault claim and more than a half-dozen former staffers of Biden’s Senate office. In interviews with The Post last year, Reade said that Biden had touched her neck and shoulders but did not mention the alleged assault or suggest there was more to the story. …

“Since January, Reade has been a vocal supporter of Biden’s former rival Bernie Sanders. She said political considerations played no role in her decision to raise the sexual assault allegation. … The former vice president has been accused of unwanted hugging and other physical contact, but The Post found no other allegations against him as serious as Reade’s. More than a dozen women, by contrast, have accused Trump of forced kissing, groping or sexual assault … On Thursday, Reade filed a complaint with D.C. police. She told The Post she did so because she is being harassed online and wanted law enforcement to be aware of her claim. A public record of the complaint does not name Biden but says Reade ‘disclosed that she believes she was the victim of a sexual assault’ in 1993. Reade told The Post she gave police a long interview describing the alleged assault by Biden. The portion of the police report detailing her allegation is not public. Filing a false report is a crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail. … Biden’s presidential campaign called Reade’s accusations false.”

The GOP is encouraging people to vote by mail, something Trump calls “corrupt.”

“Despite the president’s rhetoric, state party leaders across the country are aggressively urging their voters to cast ballots by mail, GOP officials confirm. In addition, Republican officeholders in at least 16 states that do not have all-mail elections are encouraging people to vote absentee," Amy Gardner and Elise Viebeck report. “One central point of dispute is whether to mail ballots to all voters — or only those who request them. Republicans argue that voting rolls are wildly inaccurate in some states, including dead people, duplicates or voters who have moved. Mailing a ballot to every registered voter, they say, would open up the risk of ballots falling into the wrong hands and being fraudulently filled out … In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last month that he would send a mail ballot application to every voter — but only to active voters, not all registered voters. The plan was developed in coordination with Trump’s reelection committee, according to a campaign official. That approach means applications will not go to those who have not voted or responded to official election contacts in five years. That will exclude about 300,000 of Georgia’s 7.2 million voters, according to state data. Of those, 24 percent are 30 and under and 40 percent are nonwhite.”

Social media speed read

Most churches were eerily quiet on Easter:

Sunday service at the Times Square Church, March 21, 2020. pic.twitter.com/JkDBDj6Nej — Tyler Blint- Welsh (@tylergabriel_) April 12, 2020

Some deer took a walk down the empty streets of Paris:

Wow. Boissy Saint Lèger, E. Paris



Just an afternoon stroll 🦌 pic.twitter.com/2n0uxfRu6R — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 13, 2020

And Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager lashed out at the Democratic Socialists of America for refusing to support Biden:

It must be nice to be so priviledged you think you don’t need to choose.

Too many others have way too much at stake to sit this out. https://t.co/BUNTaFMmxJ — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) April 13, 2020

Videos of the day

John Oliver discussed how the virus is impacting the American workforce:

“Saturday Night Live” was back this weekend, and Tom Hanks hosted – from home:

The show captured the struggles many have had with Zoom: