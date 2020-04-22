with Mariana Alfaro

The medical examiner in California’s Santa Clara County didn’t learn until Tuesday that the novel coronavirus killed a resident there on Feb. 6 – 76 days ago. But it was not for lack of trying.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was severely restricting testing at the time to people who had traveled abroad, sought medical care for specific symptoms or were in close contact with an infected person. This unidentified person died at home, as did another individual who died in the county on Feb. 17.

But the local coroner performed autopsies on the two bodies and sent tissue samples to the CDC. Finally, after phone calls to federal authorities, they were tested. Both of the deceased had covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. So did a third person who died on March 6.

This news again alters the timeline of the contagion’s transmission on American soil.

Initially, the nation’s earliest coronavirus fatality was believed to have occurred on Feb. 29 in a Seattle suburb. A few weeks ago, Washington state health officials linked two deaths on Feb. 26 to the disease.

Until the CDC alerted Santa Clara officials to the test results on Tuesday, that county’s first official fatality had taken place on March 9. But this latest news means someone died there more than a month earlier than previously known.

One of the reasons this is a huge deal is that local officials do not believe the person who died on Feb. 6 had traveled outside the country, although they’re still investigating. This suggests community transmission was underway in the San Francisco Bay Area far earlier than previously known. Santa Clara County is home to San Jose, Silicon Valley and Stanford University.

Santa Clara County EMT Twi Ford responds to a coronavirus call in San Jose. (Max Whittaker for The Washington Post)

Sara Cody, the county’s public health officer, said local officials often had to call the CDC and discuss the specifics of individual cases before the agency would grant permission for testing. “We did have a very uncomfortable feeling that we were missing cases because we didn’t have the tests to be able to confirm,” she told Allyson Chiu. “This tells us that yes, we were definitely missing cases.”

Lately, I’ve received dozens of emails from readers who believe they had the coronavirus earlier in the year, before there was known community spread. While the seasonal flu was going around, and there are overlapping symptoms, this new timeline suggests some number of people indeed had coronavirus cases that were overlooked. Reliable antibody testing is still not widely available so folks cannot easily check their suspicions.

The newest revelation is a reminder of just how much experts still don’t know about the virus.

Or how it quietly invaded our country. Recent genetic analysis has suggested that some of the early cases on the East Coast came from Europe, not China. Other analysis has suggested that the virus was spreading around Seattle weeks before anyone realized it was there.

Modeling for epidemics relies heavily on the start date of an outbreak. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, said that, if the start date gets pushed back, the models must be redone and reviewed. This also increases the number of people who are probably infected right now and don’t know it, he told Teo Armus.

As of this morning, at least 44,673 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States and at least 813,000 cases have been reported.

Scientists and doctors still face many coronavirus mysteries.

A man in Wuhan, China, was diagnosed with the virus in February. Two months later, he’s still living in a quarantine center because tests continue to show that he’s carrying the disease – even though he does not have any symptoms. Reuters reports that doctors in that area report a growing number of cases in which people appear to have recovered from the virus but continue to test positive, which means they can spread it.

Some people who have had the coronavirus have a lot of antibodies in their system to defend against a second attack from the virus, but early testing shows that other survivors have relatively few antibodies, making them vulnerable. There have been reports from South Korea of people recovering from covid-19 only to get re-infected. These cases are of immense interest to not just front-line physicians but also the researchers around the globe racing to develop a vaccine.

The shifting timeline puts into stark relief the federal government’s early stumbles on testing.

The failure by the CDC to quickly produce a test kit for detecting the coronavirus was triggered by a glaring scientific breakdown at the CDC’s central laboratory complex in Atlanta, David Willman reported last weekend. Scientists say the CDC facilities that assembled the kits violated sound manufacturing practices, resulting in contamination of one of the three test components used in the highly sensitive detection process.

CDC Director Robert Redfield warned that a second wave of the coronavirus next winter may be more dire.

That’s because it will probably coincide with the start of flu season. He explained during an interview on Tuesday with Lena Sun that having two simultaneous respiratory outbreaks would put immense strain on the health-care system and said federal and state officials need to use the coming months to prepare. As stay-at-home orders are lifted, Redfield added, states still need to massively scale up their ability to identify the infected through testing and find everyone they interact with through contact tracing. “As part of the White House guidelines released last week for a gradual reopening of the country, testing by CDC teams is already underway in nursing homes in four states for asymptomatic cases. The four states are Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota and Tennessee,” Lena reports.

Beth Toolan conducts a coronavirus test at Rhode Island's first walk-up testing site, which opened on Tuesday. (David Goldman/AP)

A vast testing gap between two states illustrates the challenges caused by the lack of a national strategy.

“Kentucky and Rhode Island might look similar on paper. They’ve done comparable numbers of diagnostic tests and lost similar numbers of residents to the disease. But there’s one key difference. Kentucky has more than four times Rhode Island’s population, meaning it has tested 0.7 percent of its residents, compared with Rhode Island’s 3.7 percent, the highest per capita testing level in the United States,” Juliet Eilperin and Chris Mooney report. “The difference suggests Rhode Island probably has a better sense of the virus’s spread throughout the state, making it better prepared to curb it.”

Some Senate Republicans are looking for ways to get the federal government more involved in testing. The spending deal advanced by the Senate yesterday includes $25 billion to help expand testing capacity, including $1 billion for the CDC to improve surveillance of infections. “Led by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Senate Republicans have largely envisioned the federal government taking a lead role in experimenting with diagnostic and serological tests for the coronavirus, even if some of the ideas ultimately fail,” Seung Min Kim and Toluse Olorunnipa report. “Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), has proposed a centralized immunity registry that would track who would be protected from infecting others with the coronavirus, modeling it on existing systems for other diseases that record who has been vaccinated.”

None of the states slated to start reopening are meeting federal guidelines for doing so.

“South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Florida have announced limited easing of business and recreational closures and social gatherings, to start between this week and the end of April. While some of those states have shown a fall in confirmed virus cases on some recent days, other days have presented increased numbers. None has charted the sustained, 14-day ‘downward trajectory’ outlined in federal guidelines issued last week,” Karen DeYoung, Miriam Berger and Katie Mettler. “Trump, speaking at the daily White House virus briefing Tuesday, said that the guidelines were intended to give states the tools to initiate a gradual, ‘safe’ reopening of the country. But he stressed that they are not mandatory … The guidelines stress that they are to be implemented on a ‘statewide or county-by-county basis at governors’ discretion.’ In addition to a sustained reduction in confirmed cases, they also propose that hospitals are able to ‘treat all patients without crisis care,’ and have a ‘robust testing’ system in place before moving to what the guidelines call the Phase I reopening.”

Six GOP governors across the Southeast formed their own coalition to discuss reopening the economy: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. This part of the country has underfunded health systems, as well as higher rates of obesity, diabetes and other illnesses that amplify the deadliness of the coronavirus. These states have also lagged on testing and social distancing, Politico reports. "As of Tuesday morning, the six states had collectively tested about one-tenth of 1 percent of their total populations. Mississippi, which ranks 15th nationally in testing, had the group’s best testing rate at 1.7 percent of its population. Georgia was the lowest, with a testing rate of less than one one-hundredth of 1 percent, or 42nd in the country … By comparison, the coalition of seven states in the Northeast has a collective testing rate twice that of the Southeast, having swabbed more than two-tenths of 1 percent of their collective population.”

Key members of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s coronavirus task force weren't warned in advance he would allow businesses to reopen, including officials assigned to help inform the public about the state’s efforts to slow the spread. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

he would allow businesses to reopen, including officials assigned to help inform the public about the state’s efforts to slow the spread. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Puerto Rico has performed an average of 15 coronavirus tests a day for every 100,000 people, a rate lower than any state and a tenth of the testing rate in New York. The island's lockdown, one of the strictest in the country, has kept hospitals from becoming overwhelmed but has also required much sacrifice from Puerto Ricans, already enduring the 14th year of an economic recession (NYT)

and a tenth of the testing rate in New York. The island's lockdown, (NYT) Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department will consider taking legal action against governors who continue to impose stringent rules for dealing with the coronavirus that infringe on constitutional rights even after the crisis subsides. (Bloomberg News)

Quote of the day

“There are more important things than living,” said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who is pushing to reopen the state. “I don’t want to die, nobody wants to die, but man, we got to take some risks and get back in the game, and get this country back up and running.” (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

That unproven drug Trump spent weeks hyping is linked to higher death rates in VA patients.

An anti-malarial drug Trump “has aggressively promoted to treat covid-19 had no benefit and was linked to higher rates of death for Veterans Affairs patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus,” Christopher Rowland reports. “The study by VA and academic researchers analyzed outcomes of 368 male patients nationwide, with 97 receiving hydroxychloroquine, 113 receiving hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, and 158 not receiving any hydroxychloroquine. Rates of death in the groups treated with the drugs were worse than those who did not receive the drugs, the study found. Rates of patients on ventilators were roughly equal, with no benefit demonstrated by the drugs.” The president claimed during his Tuesday evening news conference that he was unfamiliar with the VA study.

A panel of experts from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – the agency led by Tony Fauci – recommended against the use of the drug combination touted by Trump because of its potential toxicities. (NPR)

Fox News, like Trump, has quietly stepped back from pushing hydroxychloroquine as some kind of miracle cure. Hosts and guests lauded the drug almost 300 times between March 23 and April 6, according to Media Matters. By mid-April, the network slowed its promotion.

There continues to be dysfunction at the highest levels of government.

Rick Bright, one of the nation’s leading vaccine development experts, has been ousted as the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Stat reports there was chafing between Bright and his boss Bob Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at Health and Human Services. Bright is being moved to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health.

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, enlisted private-sector volunteers in the government’s response, including eight junior analysts at the investment fund Insight Partners who were assigned to help FEMA secure protective gear and testing kits. The move prompted concerns from FEMA employees that investors are interacting with vendors on the government’s behalf, and they are doing so on Gmail accounts, sometimes not copying government addresses, in potential violation of open records laws, the Wall Street Journal reports. Remember: A major theme of the 2016 campaign was Trump attacking Hillary Clinton for using a private email account.

There was a potentially major cybersecurity breach.

Nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords allegedly from the NIH, CDC, WHO, Gates Foundation, World Bank and other groups battling the pandemic were dumped online by unknown actors. SITE Intelligence Group said the information was released Sunday and Monday and almost immediately used to foment attempts at hacking and harassment by far-right extremists. “The lists, whose origins are unclear, appear to have first been posted to 4chan, a message board notorious for its hateful and extreme political commentary, and later to Pastebin, a text storage site, to Twitter and to far-right extremist channels on Telegram, a messaging app,” Souad Mekhennet and Craig Timberg report. “The report by SITE, based in Bethesda, Md., said the largest group of alleged emails and passwords was from the NIH, with 9,938 found on lists posted online. The [CDC] had the second-highest number, with 6,857. The World Bank had 5,120. The list of WHO addresses and passwords totaled 2,732.”

An Australian cybersecurity expert, Robert Potter, said he was able to verify that the WHO email addresses and passwords were real. “Their password security is appalling,” Potter said. “Forty-eight people have ‘password’ as their password.” Others, he said, had used their own first names or “changeme.” Potter said the alleged addresses and passwords may have been purchased from vendors on the dark Web and that the WHO credentials appear to have come from a 2016 hack.

The latest from the front lines

Skylar Herbert died this weekend at 5 of the coronavirus. (Family photo)

The coronavirus is killing kids. The numbers are low until it's your child.

“Skylar Herbert loved dressing up and performing. She adored going to kindergarten. She started reading at age 4. She liked ‘girly things’ and bling,” Chelsea Janes and Vickie Elmer report. “About a month ago, Skylar started to complain of headaches. Within days, she was hospitalized in the Detroit suburbs … On Sunday, surrounded by doctors and her family, the 5-year-old became the first child in Michigan to die of covid-19 … She was both young and without known underlying conditions. Her death serves as a reminder that the coronavirus can present peril to people at any age. … Her story disproves ‘the myth now that children couldn’t get it,’ said her father, Ebbie Herbert. The family has agreed that the hospital may use Skylar’s tissue to research covid-19, her mother said.” Skylar's mom is a Detroit police officer, and her dad is a firefighter. “Boston Children’s has admitted 25 children … Children’s National Hospital in the District reported a steady increase in cases, as did Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. … Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York … has admitted about 20 children with covid-19.”

At least seven Milwaukee residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wisconsin’s April 7 elections either stood in line or worked the polls that day. "The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s controversial decision ordering the state to proceed with the elections over the objections of the governor and public health officials led to snaking lines in several cities as determined voters waited for hours to cast their ballots," Amy Gardner reports.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s controversial decision ordering the state to proceed with the elections over the objections of the governor and public health officials led to snaking lines in several cities as determined voters waited for hours to cast their ballots," Amy Gardner reports. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) abruptly canceled a contract with two Democratic-linked firms that had been hired to track the spread of the virus. (Matt Viser and Josh Dawsey)

(Matt Viser and Josh Dawsey) Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I) wants to reopen casinos under the assumption that “everybody is a carrier.” “Then you start from an even slate. And tell the people what to do. And let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if, in fact, they become evident that they have disease, they’re closed down. It’s that simple,” she said on MSNBC to a visibly dumbfounded Katy Tur. “We’ll find out the facts afterward,” Goodman added. (Timothy Bella)

“Then you start from an even slate. And tell the people what to do. And let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if, in fact, they become evident that they have disease, they’re closed down. It’s that simple,” she said on MSNBC to a visibly dumbfounded Katy Tur. “We’ll find out the facts afterward,” Goodman added. (Timothy Bella) Kentucky saw its highest daily spike in cases after protests against the state’s lockdown. (The Hill)

(The Hill) Twelve states have now attempted to use the coronavirus crisis to curtail abortion rights , with mixed results. (Dan Keating, Lauren Tierney and Tim Meko)

, with mixed results. (Dan Keating, Lauren Tierney and Tim Meko) GOP legislators in Wisconsin sued to stop its stay-at-home order , escalating tensions with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (Armus)

, escalating tensions with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (Armus) Netflix has added 16 million new subscribers because people around the globe are stuck at home. (WSJ)

The Bronx is New York City’s coronavirus capital.

“New York City has been distilled to its essential workforce. The Bronx, predominantly, is where they live, each day cramming into buses and subway trains that take them into Manhattan. As the city rallies around a mantra of ‘New York Tough,’ the marginalized here — among them city transit staff, garbage collectors and health-care workers — know that New Yorkers are not truly all in this together. There are now more coronavirus infections here per capita than in any of the city’s other boroughs,” Richard Morgan reports from Ground Zero of Ground Zero. “The Bronx is not just the poorest borough in the city. The 15th District, or NY-15, its chief congressional district, is the poorest in the nation. Of all the unsettling data points to have surfaced during the pandemic, one is front of mind among many of the 1.5 million people who live here: Of New York state’s 62 counties, the Bronx ranks dead last by most every measure. … A covid-19 testing site was announced for the neighborhood this month, but Manhattan — the city’s least affected borough with less than half the Bronx’s infection rate — has converted its Javits Center convention hall and a piece of Central Park into makeshift hospitals. What about the Bronx?”

The pandemic's burdens are falling disproportionately on single moms. (New Yorker)

(New Yorker) Midwives are seeing a surge in demand from pregnant women who, scared of getting the coronavirus at hospitals, are giving birth at home. (NYT)

from pregnant women who, scared of getting the coronavirus at hospitals, are giving birth at home. (NYT) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the curve is “on its way down.” Hospitals in some parts of the state will be allowed to resume elective procedures. While virus hospitalizations and intubations were trending slowly downward, the number of New York deaths slightly increased on Monday over Sunday. But deaths are a lagging indicator. (DeYoung, Berger and Mettler)

Hospitals in some parts of the state will be allowed to resume elective procedures. While virus hospitalizations and intubations were trending slowly downward, the number of New York deaths slightly increased on Monday over Sunday. But deaths are a lagging indicator. (DeYoung, Berger and Mettler) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) ordered residents to report those who violate social-distancing rules to a new tip line. It was soon flooded with prank complaints, including images of people flipping the bird and shots of the mayor dropping the Staten Island groundhog. (New York Post)

“We are used to death. It’s not unusual, but not on this scale.”

The Los Angeles Times spent over 10 days interviewing doctors and nurses in New York City's Mount Sinai Health System. The health workers recounted how they faced crushing workloads and unrelenting tragedy. But as the days progressed, rare uplifting moments came too, along with the thought, and hope, that things might just be getting better. "We were walking to a meeting, me and a couple of colleagues, and we walked past transport workers who were taking a deceased patient to the morgue truck,” said Peter Shearer, from Mount Sinai Brooklyn. “We have a refrigerated truck to hold the bodies because so many people are dying. After we got a bit down the hall, I turn to the others and asked: ‘Did we just walk by a dead body and nobody recognized it?’”

More on the federal response

The Senate advanced a $484 billion bill that expands aid for small businesses, hospitals and testing.

The legislation, passed by unanimous consent, would increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, boost a separate small-business emergency grant and loan program by $60 billion, and direct $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to a new coronavirus testing program. The House is expected to approve the measure tomorrow. “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that larger firms would now be blocked from using the PPP, and Trump called on some big companies that had already obtained taxpayer-backed loans to return the money," Erica Werner and Seung Min Kim report. “Speaking on the Senate floor shortly before the legislation passed by voice vote, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said lawmakers needed to quickly begin work on another piece of legislation that would match the size and scope of last month’s $2 trillion Cares Act.” There are already signs the $310 billion set aside for the PPP will not meet surging demand for loans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) disagreed with Schumer, arguing now it's time to “push the pause button” on additional stimulus spending, at least until lawmakers are able to return to the Capitol in person, which is supposed to be May 4: "McConnell said that the impact on the deficit and debt is becoming a concern and that the best stimulus is for the economy to start functioning again. He said he was pleased that was gradually starting to happen. … Democrats fought successfully for money in the bill for hospitals and testing, but they did not get Republicans and Trump administration officials to go along with their demand for $150 billion for cities and states. Schumer said he hopes to see that addressed in the next package, and Trump has indicated he is open to it.”

The Senate deal did not grant D.C.’s request for an additional $700 million. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and others said they will keep asking for future legislation to include the money, which would have been allocated in an earlier bill if the federal government had defined the nation’s capital as a state rather than a territory. (Fenit Nirappil)

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and others said they will keep asking for future legislation to include the money, which would have been allocated in an earlier bill if the federal government had defined the nation’s capital as a state rather than a territory. (Fenit Nirappil) The president’s company pays $260,000 a month to the General Services Administration, which he also controls, to lease the Trump International Hotel in D.C. Now Trump's company says it wants a break on rent from the government if other private tenants of the government get them. “All we are saying is don’t single us out. Treat us the same as everyone else,” said Eric Trump, the president’s son. It is unclear whether the agency has offered to make any changes or adjustments to leases because of the pandemic. (Joshua Partlow and Jonathan O’Connell)

if other private tenants of the government get them. “All we are saying is don’t single us out. Treat us the same as everyone else,” said Eric Trump, the president’s son. It is unclear whether the agency has offered to make any changes or adjustments to leases because of the pandemic. (Joshua Partlow and Jonathan O’Connell) Hallador Energy, an Indiana coal company with close ties to the Trump administration, got a $10 million small-business loan. Scott Pruitt, the former EPA administrator, is a lobbyist for the company, while the company’s former government relations director now works at the Energy Department. (Dino Grandoni and Juliet Eilperin)

Scott Pruitt, the former EPA administrator, is a lobbyist for the company, while the company’s former government relations director now works at the Energy Department. (Dino Grandoni and Juliet Eilperin) Trump said Harvard should return its $9 million stimulus check. The president said the university – which has a $41 billion endowment, the largest of any educational institution in the world – received so much federal aid because of a formula hastily designed by Congress. A university spokesperson told Forbes it would direct all of the funds toward “financial assistance for students to meet their urgent needs in the face of this pandemic.” (Teo Armus)

The president said the university – which has a $41 billion endowment, the largest of any educational institution in the world – received so much federal aid because of a formula hastily designed by Congress. A university spokesperson told Forbes it would direct all of the funds toward “financial assistance for students to meet their urgent needs in the face of this pandemic.” (Teo Armus) Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) violated federal law by failing to publicly report transactions as required by the STOCK Act , per the Miami Herald. The lone House Democrat on the committee set up to oversee the $500 billion in taxpayer money used for payouts to large businesses said she sold a variety of stocks last year to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest after she was elected to Congress in 2018. But she did not disclose them at the time.

, per the Miami Herald. The lone House Democrat on the committee set up to oversee the $500 billion in taxpayer money used for payouts to large businesses said she sold a variety of stocks last year to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest after she was elected to Congress in 2018. But she did not disclose them at the time. The House is moving toward implementing a historic change allowing members to vote from home, despite some backlash from Republicans. (Paul Kane)

Trump will suspend immigration for 60 days, blocking green card recipients from entering the country.

The president’s move “will continue to allow temporary workers on nonimmigrant visas to enter. The president provided a rationale for the unprecedented decision that was primarily economic, arguing that he wants Americans to have access to work as millions of people have lost their jobs,” Nick Miroff, Maria Sacchetti and Tracy Jan report. “Trump said the executive order was still being written as of Tuesday night. … After 60 days, the need for modification will be evaluated ‘based on economic conditions’ in the country, Trump said, conditions that he would personally assess. … The president also said that seasonal farm laborers would not be affected by the measures and that the suspension ‘will help to conserve vital medical resources.’ … Senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies could not respond to basic questions about the scope of the order. Other aides said privately that the president had once more announced a sweeping policy that was not yet ready for implementation, and his administration was trying to piece together an executive order for him to sign that would catch up to his whim.”

The U.S. is deporting infected migrants back to vulnerable countries in Latin America and the Caribbean struggling to handle them. In Guatemala, at least 50 deportees have tested positive, about 1 in 5 of that country’s confirmed cases. In Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, three people sent back from the United States in early April have tested positive. Haiti has 62 ventilators for 11 million people. (Kevin Sieff and Miroff)

In Guatemala, at least 50 deportees have tested positive, about 1 in 5 of that country’s confirmed cases. In Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, three people sent back from the United States in early April have tested positive. Haiti has 62 ventilators for 11 million people. (Kevin Sieff and Miroff) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos prohibited undocumented college students from receiving emergency federal assistance for expenses like food, childcare and housing. (Politico)

The foreign fallout

The U.K. parliament approved democracy via video-conferencing.

A unanimous vote overturned the way things have been done in London for over 700 years. They'll keep arguing — but at a proper distance. (William Booth)

Spain, Italy and other European countries are moving at various speeds to reopen after lockdowns. While Austria was already eyeing reopening bars and restaurants by the middle of May, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged parliament to extend a state of emergency until May 9, promising a “slow and gradual” easing of restrictions after that date. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shared a similarly cautious exit plan, which he described as “coexistence” with the virus, by early May. (Pamela Rolfe and Rick Noack)

While Austria was already eyeing reopening bars and restaurants by the middle of May, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged parliament to extend a state of emergency until May 9, promising a “slow and gradual” easing of restrictions after that date. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shared a similarly cautious exit plan, which he described as “coexistence” with the virus, by early May. (Pamela Rolfe and Rick Noack) Officials in Milan are taking the opportunity to envision a more environmentally friendly future. The city’s smog vanished during the lockdown. Going forward, large swaths of city streets will be taken away from cars and turned over to pedestrians and cyclists. (Antonia Farzan)

South Africa mobilized tens of thousands of workers to battle the virus.

“Instead of waiting for sick people to start swamping their health system, potentially overwhelming it, [the government] brought care to the people instead,” Bornolo Mogotsi and Max Bearak report. “More than 28,000 health-care workers have spread out across South Africa’s nine provinces. Some go door to door, taking down people’s travel histories, temperatures and other risk factors. Others, especially in dense, poor communities known as townships, set up pop-up clinics where turnout has been high. … Two million South Africans — out of a population of 57 million — have been screened this way, according to the health ministry. Tens of thousands have been tested who may not otherwise have been. South Africa has more than 3,400 confirmed cases — the highest number in Africa — but its government considers that a result of aggressive testing. As of Tuesday, more than 125,000 people had been tested.”

Singapore lost control of its outbreak, and migrant workers are paying the price. Thousands of new cases — almost 70 percent of Singapore’s total — are concentrated in dormitories that house migrant workers, who have been locked down in their quarters. (Shibani Mahtani)

Thousands of new cases — almost 70 percent of Singapore’s total — are concentrated in dormitories that house migrant workers, who have been locked down in their quarters. (Shibani Mahtani) Thirty-three crew members aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan tested positive. None are in serious condition, and they’re all being isolated in single-occupancy rooms. (Antonia Farzan)

None are in serious condition, and they’re all being isolated in single-occupancy rooms. (Antonia Farzan) Missouri is suing the Chinese government for its role in the pandemic , accusing the communist regime of covering up information and doing little to stop the spread. (CNN)

, accusing the communist regime of covering up information and doing little to stop the spread. (CNN) Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen apologized over a growing outbreak among sailors in the navy who had visited the Pacific nation of Palau. The cases shattered cautious optimism Taiwan may have won the battle against the virus. (Rick Noack)

The Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“The heavily-redacted report, based on a three-year investigation, builds on a committee finding nearly two years ago that the January 2017 intelligence community assessment (ICA) on Russia was sound. The spy agencies also found that Russia sought to shake faith in American democracy, denigrate then-candidate Hillary Clinton and boost [Trump],” Ellen Nakashima reports. “The report, while not unexpected, is nonetheless a milestone — the first extensive bipartisan congressional affirmation of the intelligence agencies’ conclusion, which continues to be at odds with Trump’s oft-stated doubts about Russia’s role in the 2016 race. … The committee said the CIA, National Security Agency and FBI — coordinated by the Director of National Intelligence — presented a ‘coherent and well-constructed’ case for their assessment, supported by intelligence from human and electronic sources.”

