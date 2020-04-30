with Mariana Alfaro

At least 60,465 Americans have succumbed to the contagion, more than the number of service members killed during the entirety of the Vietnam War and surpassing what President Trump not long ago projected would be the upper limit of fatalities. Globally, the pandemic has killed at least 227,437 and infected 3.2 million.

As this cruelest month comes to its bitter conclusion, mysteries abound about the novel coronavirus that has triggered the worst public health and economic crises in a century.

With Trump promising a swift return to normalcy that’s unlikely to materialize, and some governors pushing to quickly reopen their states before building up the testing capacity to do so safely, the staggering amount that the country’s top doctors and scientists still do not fully understand about covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, is a foreboding reminder of the daunting road ahead.

Here are five questions – or known unknowns – that the best researchers are struggling to answer:

A technician enters a covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. (Andrew Milligan/Getty Images)

1) Is there “airborne” transmission of the virus?

“A growing number of studies, including one published this week in the journal Nature, have found evidence that the coronavirus can remain suspended in the air in aerosol particles. That raises anew the question of whether and to what extent the virus can be transmitted as an aerosol — although the evidence is far from conclusive and no such infections have been documented,” Joel Achenbach and Carolyn Johnson report.

“An alarming report from a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, showed that one infected person who had not yet developed symptoms infected nine other diners. Researchers suggested that an air-conditioning unit recirculating the air could have spread droplets, carrying the virus between tables. ‘This just demonstrates the terrible confusion that is created by the common misconception that there’s somehow a bright line between aerosols and respiratory droplets,’ said Donald Milton, professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. …

“A study from an 11th-floor South Korean call center found that 94 people were infected in a single outbreak, most of them clustered in one half of the office. The authors wrote that the outbreak highlights that the virus is ‘exceptionally contagious in crowded office settings such as a call center.’ That does not necessarily mean aerosolized particles caused the infections. …

“A report, not yet peer-reviewed, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found virus RNA on the surfaces of cellphones, toilets, bedside tables and exercise equipment used by 13 patients with confirmed cases of covid-19. Samples from the hallway outside patient rooms were also positive for viral RNA, suggesting that aerosols could be spreading the virus, but again the research did not conclude that the hallway samples were infectious.”

2) Why are so many people crashing in their second week of infection?

“There is little consensus among doctors and experts about why the fifth through 10th days, or thereabouts, seem to be so dangerous for some people,” Lenny Bernstein and Ariana Eunjung Cha report. “Learning on the fly as they confront the virus, clinicians interviewed by The Washington Post speculated about the influence of an individual’s genes, the virus’s effect on lung tissue, overactive immune responses, blood clotting and even the impact of the ventilators used to save patients’ lives. There is little, if any, current research to guide them. … Doctors report seeing patients who wait too long to seek care, including those who do not feel the symptoms of plummeting oxygen levels, such as shortness of breath, until they are in crisis. No one is sure why. Many people’s lungs remain flexible for a while, allowing carbon dioxide out and forestalling the sensation that they aren’t getting enough oxygen. …

“The virus may be killing the cells that line the air sacs of the lungs, which keep them open and allow for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, said Russell G. Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, Calif. At some point, the body simply can’t regenerate those cells as quickly as they die, he said, and a stable situation turns life-threatening. That may also help explain why covid-19 patients can linger on ventilators for up to four weeks, much longer than with other respiratory diseases, he said. … Researchers have suggested that some crashes are caused by events such as heart attacks, strokes and clots related to blood complications. …

“Within the field, a debate has broken out about whether physicians are turning to ventilators too often and too early, driven by the traditional response to remarkably low blood oxygen levels in some patients who show none of the symptoms of oxygen deprivation. Some doctors have advocated a more conservative initial response that would spare more patients the sedation, intubation and side effects of mechanical ventilation. Aware of the hazards of the second week of the disease, hospitals have employed multiple tactics. Some are putting patients on oxygen earlier and using blood thinners prophylactically to prevent clots. At UCLA, caregivers more aggressively monitor ventilator pressure and use proning — placing patients on their stomachs — as much as 16 hours a day, Buhr said. The technique has been shown to increase the amount of oxygen getting into the lungs of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, a hallmark of severe covid-19.”

3) Can a drug therapy stop the virus?

“The government’s first rigorous clinical trial of the experimental drug remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment delivered mixed results to the medical community Wednesday — but rallied stock markets and raised hopes that an early weapon to help some patients was at hand,” Chris Rowland and Laurie McGinley report. “The preliminary results, disclosed at the White House by Anthony S. Fauci, chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which led the placebo-controlled trial, found that the drug accelerated the recovery of hospitalized patients but had only a marginal benefit in the rate of death. That falls short of the magic bullet or cure that many were hoping for in Gilead’s drug. But with no approved treatments for Covid-19, Fauci said, it will become the standard of care for hospitalized patients and serve as a key building block as clinicians hone their approach.”

Fauci said the early results show the virus can be vulnerable to drugs that block the enzymes that allow the virus to replicate. The drug accelerated the recovery time of infected patients by 31 percent. “Although a 31 percent improvement doesn’t seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept,” Fauci said at the White House.

“Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, Calif., said that remdesivir ‘isn’t a breakthrough drug,’ and that the totality of evidence, with its mix of good and bad results, offers a ‘confusing picture.’ But he said the drug is a ‘good start,’’” per Chris and Laurie. “A number of leaked trial results and small remdesivir studies without placebo controls have whipsawed stock markets in recent weeks … The medical journal The Lancet Wednesday released results of a negative clinical trial of remdesivir in China that was terminated early because investigators, as the China outbreak subsided, were unable to recruit all of the 453 patients they sought. In the 237 patients that did participate in the placebo-controlled trial, there was no statistically significant difference in time to clinical improvement, the Chinese investigators reported. Deaths were roughly the same.”

Separately, people are emptying pharmacy shelves of an over-the-counter heartburn drug after reading that it might help fight the virus, but researchers have not even completed a trial of it for that use and caution that it remains unproven. “After reports about a clinical trial of famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, a best-selling antacid, for coronavirus patients at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, the drug was sold out or in low stock at most major retailers online Monday and Tuesday,” Meryl Kornfield reports. “The clinical trial using the drug, which was first reported by the magazine Science, began April 7 and has been largely under wraps to ensure that the drug was in supply for other uses.”

“If we talked about this to the wrong people or too soon, the drug supply would be gone,” Kevin Tracey, a former neurosurgeon in charge of the Northwell hospital system’s research, told Science.

4) Are toe rashes an early marker of the disease – or evidence that it has resolved and passed?

“As a dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Esther Freeman was prepared for things to be a bit quieter during the pandemic lockdown. But not too long after it began, she started getting urgent calls about odd frostbite-like patches showing up on people’s toes. The rash itself was rather harmless. While some complained of a burning sensation, the inflammation usually disappeared on its own in two to three weeks without treatment. What was striking is that many of those patients had tested positive for covid-19,” Ariana reports. “The curious phenomenon has also caught the interest of researchers in hot zones such as France, Italy and China. But the reports had been mostly limited to individual case studies and first-person observations, making it difficult to determine what these rashes mean, why they are occurring and how they are linked to the virus.

“Now a U.S.-based group is preparing to publish the first in-depth look at covid-19’s dermatologic effects, based on a registry of nearly 300 patients confirmed or suspected of having the virus. The report, expected out as soon as this week, offers some tantalizing clues about the pathogen and its wildly different effects on different people. … One of the clearest findings of the new paper is that most patients with ‘covid toes’ were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms. Another is their age. Nearly all were children or adults in their 20s and 30s — a group that as a whole tends to have a less severe bodily response to the disease than their older counterparts.”

“The truth is nobody knows why this is happening and why it’s happening in the toes and fingers,” said Ebbing Lautenbach, chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

5) Does this virus have a distinct enough smell that canines can sniff it out?

A surprising number of people who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus have not had fevers, suggesting that checking someone’s temperature alone is not a foolproof way to protect employees as offices reopen. Dogs, rather than thermometers, could turn out to be more effective at identifying asymptomatic carriers of this invisible enemy. Some of man’s best friends can be trained to detect not just explosives and drugs with their powerful noses but also identify people with malaria and certain kinds of cancer.

The University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine has launched a research project to determine whether dogs can detect an odor associated with the virus. “If so, they might eventually be used in a sort of ‘canine surveillance’ corps, the university said — offering a noninvasive, four-legged method to screen people in airports, businesses or hospitals,” Karen Brulliard reports. “Miss M., Poncho and six other chocolate, yellow and black Labs began the first stage of training — learning to identify an odor for a food reward — this month … Next, the dogs will train using urine and saliva samples collected from patients who tested positive and negative.”

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine is pursuing this line of inquiry, as well, and hopes to deploy six dogs to airports in the United Kingdom as soon as possible. James Logan, who is running the study, said each dog could screen up to 250 people per hour for the contagion. He believes the effort can be scaled up – if the experiments work.

More on the public health dimension

1 in 6 nursing homes have disclosed infections among residents or staff.

The number of nursing homes publicly reporting covid-19 cases has doubled in the past week, according to state and federal data being tracked by Joel Jacobs, Shawn Mulcahy, Sidnee King and Debbie Cenziper: “The rise is driven in part by newly released information about previous novel coronavirus infections from states including Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina. … In five states — Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey — the virus has struck a majority of nursing homes, the data shows. In New Jersey, second only to New York in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, health officials have reported infections at 80 percent of the state’s homes. … More than 2,700 -Medicare-certified nursing homes had publicly reported cases as of Tuesday … The Post is updating a searchable database of Medicare-certified nursing homes that have at least one reported case of the coronavirus among patients or staff, using state lists and media accounts of local outbreaks."

Dozens of decomposing bodies were found inside trucks at a Brooklyn funeral home.

“The call came in at shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday: A terrible stench was coming from a pair of trucks parked outside a funeral home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. When the police arrived, they made a gruesome discovery. Inside the trucks — a U-Haul rental and what seemed to be a tractor-trailer — were several dozen decomposing bodies. It remained unclear how many of the people found stacked in body bags inside the trucks at the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home had died in the coronavirus pandemic,” the Times reports. “The notion that dead New Yorkers could be left to decay in broad daylight in rental trucks on a crowded street in Brooklyn underscored the challenges facing the city as it tries to absorb a disaster that has already killed nearly five times as many as died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. One official … said that the funeral home had been storing bodies in the trucks after its freezer stopped operating properly.”

Rana Zoe Mungin, a 30-year-old Brooklyn charter school teacher died of the virus after twice being denied a test. (New York Post)

Mark Barisonek died in New Jersey. He’s the fifth TSA officer to succumb to the virus. (USA Today)

After a tweet from Trump, a random man got $69 million from New York for ventilators.

“On March 27… Trump posted on Twitter to urge Ford and General Motors to ‘START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!’ One of the thousands of replies that the tweet attracted struck an equally urgent tone: ‘We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT.’ Its author was Yaron Oren-Pines, an electrical engineer in Silicon Valley. A specialist in mobile phone technology, he currently has just 75 followers on Twitter and no apparent experience in government contracting or medical devices,” BuzzFeed News reports. “But three days later, New York state paid Oren-Pines $69.1 million. The payment was for 1,450 ventilators — at an astonishing $47,656 per ventilator, at least triple the standard retail price of high-end models. Not a single ventilator ever arrived.”

New York’s field hospitals will be shut down after going largely unused. New tent hospitals sit empty on two suburban New York college campuses, never having treated a single coronavirus patient. Convention centers turned into hospitals went mostly unused, while a Navy hospital ship is soon to depart. (AP)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) broke up a rabbi’s crowded funeral in an Orthodox Jewish community, denouncing it as “absolutely unacceptable” and instructing the police to institute a “zero tolerance” standard on such gatherings. He was also criticized for specifically calling out Jewish people. Some wondered: How come he had not objected earlier in the day when crowds gathered across the city to watch the military flyover to honor essential workers? (Timothy Bella)

Over 80 percent of Georgia's hospitalized covid-19 patients have been black.

“As Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) moves to reopen more businesses, a new study underscores the disproportionate toll the virus has taken on the state’s African American population. Surveying eight Georgia ­hospitals, researchers found that in a sample of 305 covid-19 patients, 247 were black — more than 80 percent and more than they expected,” Rachel Weiner reports. “‘It is important to continue ongoing efforts to understand the reasons for these racial disparities, including the role of socioeconomic and occupational factors in transmission,’ the researchers wrote. ‘Public officials should consider racial differences among patients affected by COVID-19 when planning prevention activities.’ … About 40 percent of the 305 patients in the study had diabetes, and a quarter had cardiovascular disease. … But a quarter of the patients included in the study had no preexisting conditions, and 5 percent of those patients died."

Over 70 percent of tested inmates in federal prison have covid-19.

“The response from the federal Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis in prisons has raised alarm among advocates and lawmakers about whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities,” the AP reports. “And even though officials have stressed infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared with outside, new figures provided by the Bureau of Prisons show that out of 2,700 tests systemwide, nearly 2,000 have come back positive, strongly suggesting there are far more covid-19 cases left uncovered. At the same time, the Bureau of Prisons communication policies are leaving families in the dark about their loved ones’ potentially life-threatening condition.”

Andrea Circle Bear became the first female federal inmate to die from the virus four weeks after she underwent an emergency C-section in Fort Worth. Federal officials said she had a preexisting condition that made her a high-risk patient, but they didn’t specify what it was. She was 30. A relative said the baby girl has been returned to family in South Dakota. (Katie Shepherd)

Very few of the tests Maryland got from South Korea have been used so far.

“More than 10 days after the chartered Korean Air plane landed, Maryland has not allowed access to the tests kits, much to the frustration of local, state and federal leaders seeking to alleviate community testing shortages,” Erin Cox and Steve Thompson report. “In conference calls with local and federal officials over the past two weeks, [Gov. Larry] Hogan’s administration said the tests were hung up by regulatory hurdles and shortages of other supplies that have throttled testing capacity nationwide, according to multiple people who participated. Hogan publicly described a different reality on Wednesday, when he outlined for the first time how he will use the tests.” Hogan (R) said he would prioritize universal testing in nursing homes, testing all nursing home residents and staffers. Maryland will also expand universal testing to other hot spots, such as an outbreak at a poultry plant on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia is pushing to test more in poor neighborhoods after an onslaught of criticism. (Laura Vozzella and Gregory Schneider)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) will allow non-emergency doctor, vet and dentist visits. (Schneider, Jenna Portnoy, Vozzella, Fenit Nirappil)

“Quarantine fatigue” continued for a second week.

The number of U.S. residents venturing out increased last week, according to smartphone data. "Researchers say the cellphone location data for April 24 is significant because it marked the second Friday in a row when people stayed home less, illustrating the start of a trend rather than a one-week blip,” Katherine Shaver reports. “Public health experts have called the findings worrisome because the increased travel started even as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders and the deadly virus is far from contained. … The findings illustrate what public health experts say has been a concern about Americans growing intolerably bored, lonely and restless as the weeks of being ordered or asked to stay home wear on.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) plans to close beaches. He criticized residents who defied statewide stay-at-home orders to frolic in the sand last weekend. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said all residents will now get access to free testing, regardless of whether they have symptoms. L.A. is the first major city in the country to unveil such an effort. (Allyson Chiu)

The economic catastrophe

More than 3.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

“Economists estimate the national unemployment rate sits between 15 and 20 percent, compared to about 25 percent at the peak of the Great Depression,” Rachel Siegel and Andrew Van Dam report. “For comparison, 4.4 million people applied for benefits for the week ending April 18, and 30.3 million have sought benefits in the past six weeks alone.”

“We are going to see economic data for the second quarter that’s worse than any data we’ve seen for the economy,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (Heather Long)

“In Michigan, some unstaffed highway rest stops are shuttered. In Santa Barbara, Calif., local librarians are out of a job. Dayton, Ohio, has ordered furloughs at nearly every agency, and in Arlington, Tex., police officers and firefighters may soon see painful cuts. Facing an urgent financial crisis, these and other cities and states nationwide are eyeing dramatic reductions to their workforces, threatening critical public-sector employees and first responders at a time when many Americans may need their local governments’ help the most,” Tony Romm reports.

A new scorecard from Princeton's Eviction Lab shows which states are protecting renters:

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have very different views on the virus.

Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and chief executive, warned against reopening the economy too soon, even as his company reported an 18 percent increase in first-quarter revenue. “While there are massive societal costs from the current shelter in place restrictions, I worry that reopening certain places too quickly, before infection rates have been reduced to very minimal levels, will almost guarantee future outbreaks and even worse economic outcomes,” he said on an investor call. “I am very concerned that this health emergency and therefore the economic fallout will last longer than people are currently anticipating.” (Elizabeth Dwoskin)

Musk, Tesla's founder and chief executive, called quarantine measures “fascist” during his company’s first-quarter earning call, in which the electric carmaker reported a slight profit. In an expletive-laden rant, Musk demanded that political officials “give people back their g—d---- freedom.” He dropped an f-bomb in describing what he saw as “forcibly imprisoning” people in their homes “against [their] constitutional rights,” adding that this is “not why people came to America." (Faiz Siddiqui)

Gap, J. Crew and J.C. Penney could disappear.

Mickey Chadha, a senior credit officer at Moody’s, said the most vulnerable companies tend to have two things in common: large swaths of debt and little cash. Many iconic brands, like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew, are struggling to pay back billions of dollars owed from leveraged buyouts. (Daniela Santamariña, Abha Bhattarai and Kevin Uhrmacher)

Some workers at meat processing plants said they will refuse to go to work, despite Trump’s order that compels the facilities to remain open. (CNN)

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a prominent human rights organization, sued Chubb, one of the world’s largest insurance firms, for refusing to cover losses the center claims were suffered because of coronavirus restrictions. It's a preview of insurance-related litigation to come. (Tom Hamburger)

The foreign fallout

Peter Navarro departs a White House coronavirus briefing earlier this month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump is weighing action against China.

“Trump has groused about China during several recent Oval Office meetings and expressed interest in an executive order crafted by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, the president’s leading China hawk and a divisive figure within the administration. The executive order would over time require the federal government to buy medical supplies and pharmaceuticals manufactured in the United States, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and increase domestic production,” Jeff Stein, Robert Costa and Josh Dawsey report. “But Trump has stopped short of signing the measure. Several of Trump’s confidants, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have voiced reservations about embracing’s Navarro strategy … Navarro’s draft, which has circulated among senior officials for several weeks, would require the federal government to only purchase essential medical equipment and pharmaceuticals manufactured in the United States. … Although it has the support of some officials at the State Department and the National Security Council, Mnuchin and several business leaders close to Trump are averse to making a major push on supply chains at a fragile moment for the economy.” Trump said yesterday that he believes China’s handling of the virus is proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose reelection.

U.S. field hospitals meant for combat injuries are being used in the battle against the virus.

“Already, four expeditionary hospitals in Africa, each made up of 14 tents that can handle everything from surgery to dentistry, have been moved from military bases where doctors train in treating battlefield casualties to cities where covid-19 outbreaks have stretched the health-care systems. The State Department this week notified Congress that it plans to allow seven additional countries engaged in U.S.-backed counterterrorism operations to use donated ambulances, tactical vehicles, cots, tents and other equipment in their domestic response to the virus,” Carol Morello reports. “In addition, the State Department plans to authorize for coronavirus efforts a field hospital purchased for counterterrorism purposes in Mauritania. It also intends to authorize the civilian use for medical equipment used in counterterrorism and peacekeeping operations in Burkina Faso, Chad, Malawi, Niger, North Macedonia and Sierra Leone.”

The prime minister and three other ministers in the small West African nation of Guinea-Bissau tested positive for the virus. (Reuters)

Britain now has the second highest recorded death rate in Europe.

The number of confirmed dead is 26,097 people, putting the country on track to surpass Italy, which has 27,682 deaths. (Jennifer Hassan)

Britain’s National Health Service is looking into moving minority staff into less risky positions, as a growing body of data reveals widespread racial disparities in the death toll. (Farzan)

Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday after recovering from the virus, announced the birth of his son with fiancée Carrie Symonds. (William Booth and Karla Adam)

Tom Moore, the British veteran who promised to raise money for the National Health Service by walking the length of his 82-foot-length garden back and forth 100 times before his 100th birthday – which is today – raised $33 million. (Hassan)

The virus is spreading in Germany again, a warning sign to the U.S.

“First signs that the transmission of the novel coronavirus has again picked up were visible in German official data, just as the country attempts a cautious easing of its lockdown measures. The reproduction or infection rate - under close watch by health authorities - mounted again to approximately 1.0, meaning each infected person passes the virus on to one other,” Al Jazeera reports. “Ministers and virologists have hammered home the importance of squeezing the number below 1.0. The country has seen days of intense media and political debate after Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Germany's federal states against loosening their lockdowns too quickly. Since mid-April, the infection rate had sunk as low as 0.7 before inching up again. Meanwhile, the mortality rate … has also been rising day by day.”

The number of confirmed cases in Russia surpassed 100,000, increasing 7,000 in one day. (Rick Noack)

Japan extended its national state of emergency until June, as the country experiences a second wave of infections. (Teo Armus)

Sri Lanka reintroduced a strict 24-hour curfew as new infections spread. (Antonia Farzan)

The campaign

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale throws out hats before the president's rally in New Hampshire last August. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Trump’s advisers presented him with internal polling that show him falling behind Joe Biden.

“The president spoke [last week] with campaign manager Brad Parscale, White House senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, among other officials, in calls and meetings,” Josh Dawsey reports. “One call on Wednesday — with Parscale patched in from his home in Florida and McDaniel from hers in Michigan — was designed to present grim polling data to the president to encourage him to reduce the frequency of coronavirus briefings or to stop taking questions, after seeing his numbers slip for several weeks … Trump resisted the pleas, saying people ‘love’ the briefings and think he is ‘fighting for them’ … Trump has long been distrustful of polling data presented to him when the numbers are negative, aides say. … Aides described Trump as in a particularly foul mood last week because of the polling data and news coverage of his administration’s response to the pandemic ... In one call, he berated Parscale over the polling data … At one point in that call, Trump said he might sue Parscale, though one of the people with knowledge of the comments said he made the remark in jest."

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), a Trump confidant who is up for reelection, warned during an off-the-record call with activists that Democrats are in a position to turn his state blue and take control of the Senate. Perdue is not considered among the most vulnerable Republicans this cycle. (CNN)

White House senior adviser Joe Grogan, who has played a key role in the coronavirus response as head of the president’s Domestic Policy Council, is resigning. (WSJ)

Biden announced the team that will lead his vice-presidential selection process. Members include former senator Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Eric Garcetti and former White House counsel Cynthia Hogan. (Matt Viser)

The former Senate aide who accused Biden of sexual assault shared details of the alleged incident in a conversation in the mid-1990s, her former neighbor confirmed to The Post. In a text, Lynda LaCasse said that while she lived near Tara Reade in 1995 and 1996, Reade told her that “Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.” She did not offer other details. (Amber Phillips and Viser)

Michael Flynn’s new lawyers say FBI notes show agents tried to entrap him.

“New documents turned over by the Justice Department show FBI officials debated whether and when to warn [Flynn] that he could face criminal charges as they prepared for a pivotal January 2017 interview in which the former national security adviser later admitted to lying about his Russia contacts,” Spencer Hsu, Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett report. “The documents show law enforcement seeming to contemplate in advance that Flynn would lie to them — with an unidentified person even musing in handwritten notes whether their purpose was to induce a lie, before ultimately concluding they should ‘protect our institution by not playing games.’ … [Flynn’s] new lawyers this winter moved to withdraw his guilty plea arguing that he was entrapped, given ineffective assistance by his initial counsel and is actually innocent. … In a court filing last week called the materials ‘stunning’ evidence that showed Flynn was ‘set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.’”

Quote of the day

“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this," White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said on Fox News. "The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story."

