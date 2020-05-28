with Mariana Alfaro

More than 40 million Americans have filed claims for jobless benefits in the past 10 weeks, including 2.1 million new claims last week, according to Labor Department data released this morning.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, and fresh polling from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation illustrates the cascading societal fallout of the contagion: 48 percent of U.S. adults say they or someone in their household have postponed or skipped medical care; 39 percent say worry or stress related to the virus has had a negative impact on their mental health; 31 percent say they have fallen behind in paying bills or had problems affording household expenses like food or health insurance coverage; and 26 percent say they or someone in their household have skipped meals or relied on charity or government food programs since February.

Another survey released last week showed that 14 percent of Americans say they know someone who has succumbed to the virus. “It’s as if every person in Edison, N.J., or Kenosha, Wis., died. It’s half the population of Salt Lake City or Grand Rapids, Mich. It’s about 20 times the number of people killed in homicides in that length of time, about twice the number who die of strokes,” Marc Fisher observes on the front page of our newspaper today. “There has been as yet no national requiem, no moment that captured the collective sense of loss, no president standing atop the ruins, rallying the nation through a bullhorn. …

“Denial has always been part of how people cope with death, and the early spread of the virus was accompanied by [President] Trump’s persistent assurances that the coronavirus wouldn’t amount to much. As late as mid-April, he said that the country’s coronavirus deaths would end up ‘substantially below the 100,000’ level, maybe as little as half that number. More recently, he has questioned the death tallies. … Most health officials agree that 100,000 is likely an undercount.”

Trump tweeted this morning to acknowledge the grim milestone, but his public schedule this week contains no special commemoration, no moment of silence and no collective sharing of grief. “The president has fashioned himself as the nation’s cheerleader, without also taking on the traditional leadership role of consoler in chief,” Ashley Parker reports.

Dartmouth religion professor Randall Balmer contrasts Trump’s handling of such a staggering loss of life to Franklin Roosevelt on D-Day in 1944, Bill Clinton after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and Barack Obama after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. “Where is the expression of sorrow that we all feel? No one is articulating that for the nation,” said Balmer, who was written for decades about American religion and the presidency. “Other presidents have simply understood that as part of their job. … For it to work, you’d have to draw on some internal reservoir of, if not piety, at least empathy. I’m not trying to be political, but I just don’t see it in the current president.”

Instead, Trump is poised to sign an executive order today that could roll back the immunity that tech giants have for the content on their sites. “Trump’s directive chiefly seeks to embolden federal regulators to rethink a portion of law known as Section 230,” per Tony Romm and Josh Dawsey. “The order would also seek to channel complaints about political bias to the Federal Trade Commission, which would be encouraged to probe whether tech companies’ content-moderation policies are in keeping with their pledges of neutrality. It would also require federal agencies to review their spending on social media advertising … The wide-ranging order comes two days after Twitter took the rare step of labeling one of the president’s tweets and linking viewers to news articles that fact-checked his claims. The move infuriated Trump.”

This will save no lives and create no jobs, although perhaps it will generate more billable hours for white-shoe law firms with First Amendment practices. Why does Trump care so much about not being filtered on social media? Our Fact Checker team analyzed thousands of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube posts and ads from Trump, his campaign and its surrogates. Doing so paints a picture of the alternative reality that the president’s reelection effort is trying to create for low-information voters who don’t follow traditional news organizations.

“The data revealed the backbone of a five-point strategy to tell their version of the coronavirus story: rewriting mistakes, highlighting achievements, deflecting blame, declaring victory and creating distraction,” Meg Kelly and Elyse Samuels write this morning. “All presidential campaigns try to portray their candidate in the best possible light, but what is notable about the Trump campaign is that its social media reach allows the campaign to rewrite even the most recent history.”

With no evidence, Trump has suggested five times – this month alone – that individuals and entities may have committed treason against the United States. Over the past three years, JM Rieger notes, the president has accused the following people of committing a crime punishable by death that fewer than 30 people have been prosecuted for in American history: congressional Democrats, the news media, the Justice Department under Obama, Lisa Page, Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Adam Schiff, the anonymous author of an op-ed and the attorney for the intelligence community official who blew the whistle on his Ukraine call.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who career prosecutors say has politicized the Justice Department for Trump’s benefit, continues his push to investigate the president’s investigators. The latest news is that Barr has deputized John Bash, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, to review “unmasking” requests made by Obama administration officials. This is an offshoot of the investigation that’s underway by John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, into the origins of the 2016 probe into Russian election interference, per Devlin Barrett.

Meanwhile, another Trump tweet plunged Congress into chaos – and thwarted the renewal of vital authorities needed by law enforcement to keep tabs on potential spies and terrorists. An effort to pass a significant surveillance overhaul package collapsed in the 9 p.m. hour on Wednesday after the president unexpectedly urged Republicans to vote no, via Twitter of course, thereby fracturing a fragile coalition. The underlying law, called the USA Freedom Act, expired on March 15. The House had previously voted to reauthorize it, but the Senate amended the House version earlier this month to add civil liberties protections. House Democratic leaders abandoned the scheduled vote a few hours after Trump issued a veto threat on Twitter.

“They have not determined when — or whether — the legislation might be revived,” Ellen Nakashima and Mike DeBonis report. “The pulling of the bill to reauthorize a number of national security powers under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act came a day after the president tweeted his disfavor, ostensibly on grounds that it fails to address what he calls ‘the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history.’ While he has never explicitly spelled out what he means, Trump has blasted the FBI for its flawed surveillance of a former campaign aide, Carter Page, and accused the government without evidence of spying on Trump Tower during the campaign. None of the now-expired authorities the bill sought to revive were at issue in Page’s surveillance.”

Earlier in the day, House lawmakers cast the first remote congressional floor votes in history –over noisy objections from GOP leaders, who filed a federal lawsuit that calls proxy voting unconstitutional. “The new system of voting by proxy was pushed forward by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and fellow Democratic leaders this month as a temporary measure,” DeBonis reports. “The House passed the resolution — calling for sanctions against Chinese officials for harsh treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority in the Xinjiang region — on a 413-to-1 vote, with 69 yes votes cast by proxy. Republican leaders criticized the change as a breach of 231 years of House custom …

“The clause in Article I of the Constitution that mandates a majority quorum for the House to do business, they said, implies that such a majority must be present in Washington. Multiple legal scholars told the Rules Committee last month that the proxy voting system passed constitutional muster, noting that courts have long been reluctant to challenge the legislative branch’s ability to set its own rules. Those precedents are rooted in a pair of 1892 Supreme Court decisions, in Field v. Clark and United States v. Ballin, in which the court declined to overturn federal laws that were passed under new methods of determining a House quorum.”

At a news conference in which he accused Democrats of dereliction of duty, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to speak out against Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory about former GOP congressman Joe Scarborough, whom the president has linked to the death of a staff member. “I was not here with Joe Scarborough. I don’t quite know about the subject itself,” said McCarthy, ducking when asked whether he agreed with the Wall Street Journal editorial that said Trump was “debasing his office” with claims that have caused more pain for an innocent family, including the woman’s widower.

Trump has also, almost single-handedly, transformed the simple act of wearing a facial covering into the latest battle in the culture wars, dividing his own party in the process. Overnight, the president again mocked his Democratic challenger for complying with guidelines released by public health officials in his own government:

Some businesses around the country are now kicking out customers who wear face masks. A Kentucky gas station and a Los Angeles flooring store are among the businesses that are banning mask-wearers. “If we’re only allowed to be at 25 percent capacity, I want them to be 25 percent of people that aren’t p-----, that aren’t sheep,” Kevin Smith, the owner of Liberty Tree Tavern in Elgin, Tex., told Teo Armus. “Being scared all the time isn’t good for your health. It suppresses your immune system.”

“There’s no stigma attached to wearing a mask," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a polio survivor who is up for reelection. (Politico)

Civil unrest is a real danger. A second night of protests over the death of George Floyd turned deadly.

The protests “turned chaotic as police fired rubber bullets from a rooftop,” Holly Bailey, Brittany Shammas and Kim Bellware report. “A peaceful protest earlier in the evening descended into disarray and looting. A group of officers stood in front of a nearby precinct and tried to disrupt the crowd with flash bang grenades and rubber bullets. At times, the tear gas was so thick, it wafted down neighborhood streets where people standing in their front yards were coughing and wiping at their eyes. … One person was shot by a pawn shop owner and died at a hospital, police told the Star Tribune, as looters ransacked a Target, Foot Locker and nearby small businesses. Mayor Jacob Frey (D) requested help from the state’s National Guard as local leaders pleaded for a peaceful resolution. … The scene followed the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on Monday …

"In the suburb of Oakdale, hundreds of protesters on Wednesday gathered outside the home of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was captured on the video with his knee on Floyd’s neck. According to the Star Tribune, red paint was poured onto Chauvin’s driveway, and the word ‘killer’ was written on the garage door. … As demands for accountability rang out from Floyd’s family, politicians on both sides of the aisle, celebrities and other high-profile figures, [the mayor] called on the county prosecutor to arrest [Chauvin]. … Yet with several high-profile, fatal police encounters in recent years — along with efforts at reform — some activists couldn’t help but feel hopeless. … Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, said that without public pressure, he feared authorities would try to sweep the incident under the rug. But he said that with the video, ‘you can’t deny truth that you witness with your own eyes.’”

What a passage in the @startribune’s piece about last night’s rioting and fires in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/ji1jhY5gvy — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) May 28, 2020

Police chiefs around the nation responded with disgust to the news of Floyd’s death, seeking to reassure their cities. Police executives, including the heads of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the National Police Foundation, as well as police chiefs in Miami, Houston and Los Angeles denounced the officer's actions. (Tom Jackman)

Floyd’s death sparked protests in at least three other major cities. In Los Angeles, protesters blocked the 101 freeway and clashed with officers, leaving at least one demonstrator injured, per the Los Angeles Times. In Chicago, protesters led by Chance the Rapper peacefully organized outside the city's public safety headquarters. “I’m sure there’s some black men and women officers, and white officers in this building that woke up sick to their stomach when they saw this video as well, and we’re standing in solidarity with all those people, and we’re just letting you all know that this s---’s not going to keep happening,” the singer said, according to CBS Chicago. And in Memphis, a silent demonstration turned into separate verbal confrontations between protesters, police and counterprotesters, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

The University of Minnesota announced that it will reduce ties with the Minneapolis Police Department. “University President Joan Gabel said in a letter to the university community that the school would no longer contract with the police department to provide additional law enforcement support for football games, concerts and other large events, or for specialized services — such as K-9 explosive-detection units — at university events,” per Valerie Strauss.

Joe Biden called for a federal civil rights investigation into Floyd’s death. Biden commended the Minneapolis Police Department’s swift firing of Chauvin but said more needs to be done. “They have to be held more fully accountable,” he said. (Sean Sullivan)

Trump tweeted last night that he asked the FBI to expedite its investigation. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends,” he tweeted. “Justice will be served!”

Flashback to July 2017: “Trump tells police not to worry about injuring suspects during arrests.”

Covid-19 is our new normal

Messages are delivered via a white board and hand signals into a "negative pressure room" to nurse Nicole Murray as she treats a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, Calif., on Friday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

There’s a good chance the coronavirus will never go away.

“Even after a vaccine is discovered and deployed, the coronavirus will likely remain for decades to come, circulating among the world’s population,” William Wan and Carolyn Johnson. “Experts call such diseases endemic — stubbornly resisting efforts to stamp them out. Think measles, HIV, chickenpox. It is a daunting proposition — a coronavirus-tinged world without a foreseeable end. But experts in epidemiology, disaster planning and vaccine development say embracing that reality is crucial to the next phase of America’s pandemic response. … That doesn’t mean the situation will always be as dire. There are already four endemic coronaviruses that circulate continuously, causing the common cold. And many experts think this virus will become the fifth — its effects growing milder as immunity spreads and our bodies adapt to it over time. For now, though, most people have not been infected and remain susceptible. …

“U.S. leaders and residents keep searching for a magic bullet to bring the pandemic to an abrupt end: Drugs that show even a hint of progress in the petri dish have sparked shortages. The White House continues to suggest summer’s heat will smother the virus or that it will mysteriously vanish. A vaccine — while crucial to our response — is not likely to eradicate the disease, experts say. Challenges to vaccination are already becoming clear, including limited supply, anti-vaccine opposition and significant logistical roadblocks. … ‘Everything we’re doing is just a knee-jerk response to the short-term,’ said Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ‘People keep asking me, ‘What’s the one thing we have to do?’ The one thing we have to do is to understand that there is not one thing.’” (Only 20 percent of Americans believe Trump's promise to have a vaccine available by the end of the year, according to an AP-NORC poll.)

Trump could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of people by delaying citizenship ceremonies until after November.

“Hundreds of thousands of potential voters will be ineligible to cast ballots in November unless the Trump administration resumes citizenship ceremonies and clears a pandemic-related backlog of immigrants waiting to take the naturalization oath, according to rights groups and lawmakers from both parties,” Nick Miroff reports. “Trump, who claims falsely that millions of immigrants vote illegally in U.S. elections, now has the ability to effectively deny a large number of foreign-born Americans from becoming legally eligible to register ahead of the next presidential election. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the oath of citizenship to an average of about 63,000 applicants per month, according to the agency’s latest statistics. The in-person ceremonies are the final hurdle immigrants must clear before registering to vote as naturalized U.S. citizens. USCIS closed its offices in mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak and canceled nearly all naturalization ceremonies … Though USCIS is scheduled to begin a phased reopening next week, the agency has not committed to resuming a full slate of ceremonies nor has it publicly released a plan for rescheduling the approximately 150,000 naturalizations that have been postponed because of the closures.”

Americans escaping Mexico’s strained health-care system are flooding small California community hospitals.

“When Manuel Ochoa started feeling sick — his body sore, his breathing restricted — he drove from his mother’s home in Mexicali, Mexico, to the U.S. border,” Kevin Sieff reports. “That’s when U.S. immigration officials made a call that has become increasingly common during the coronavirus outbreak: for an ambulance to transport a U.S. citizen or resident from the Mexican border to the nearest American hospital. As Mexico’s health-care system has strained under the coronavirus, small community hospitals in Southern California, some of the poorest in the state, have been flooded with Americans who have fallen ill and crossed the border. They are retirees and dual citizens, Americans working in Mexico or visiting family there. It is an example of how easily the virus moves between countries, even as governments — and particularly the Trump administration — have attempted to shut their borders. … As a result of that surge, Imperial County, home to El Centro, has a much higher concentration of coronavirus cases — 760 per 100,000 residents — than any other county in California. ‘It’s amazing how this disease has taught us that borders don’t exist,’ said Adolphe Edward, the chief executive of El Centro Regional. The hospital’s staff includes 60 people who cross the border from Mexicali each day to work.”

ICE acknowledged that it is transferring detainees between facilities without testing them, contributing to asymptomatic spread. (Katie Shepherd)

The FDA temporarily loosened food labeling rules for the fifth time during the pandemic.

“The changes are intended to ease manufacturers’ supply-chain snags, but advocacy groups say they are concerned that the changes will become permanent and that they will present problems for consumers concerned about tracking the provenance of their food,” Laura Reiley reports. “The new guidance allows manufacturers to substitute hard-to-source ingredients in their products without changing the label. And it allows vending machine operators latitude to omit calorie information for foods sold.”

Marc Short, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, owns between $506,043 and $1.64 million worth of stock in companies doing work related to the coronavirus response. These holdings could run afoul of conflict-of-interest laws, NPR reports.

Disney plans to reopen its Florida parks in mid-July, but don’t plan on giving Mickey a hug anytime soon.

“Executives said Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, also in Florida, will resume business July 15,” Steven Zeitchik reports. “A number of social-distancing measures will be imposed at the parks … Customers will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. … Parades and fireworks displays will remain temporarily suspended."

Illinois and New York are the only states that appear to meet all of the Trump administration’s criteria for reopening, according to a ProPublica analysis.

Parts of New York have begun Phase 1 of reopening, but New York City has only met five of seven metrics for reopening, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio (D). Still, some businesses are defying orders and opening. (CBS News)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) pitched Trump to spend big on infrastructure to “supercharge” the economic recovery during a private meeting in the White House. (Griff Witte)

Sara Cody, health officer for California’s Santa Clara County and a key architect of the nation’s first shelter-in-place order, warned that the state is reopening too quickly. (Los Angeles Times)

Houses of worship will be allowed to hold services again in Washington State under new guidance from the state. Up to 100 people, excluding religious staff, will be allowed to congregate outdoors at the property of a faith organization anywhere in the state. (Seattle Times)

A bar in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks defended its decision to hold a jam-packed Memorial Day “Zero Ducks Given” pool party where revelers openly flouted social distancing guidelines. “Unfortunately, our business is seasonal and nearly a third of our season has already been lost,” wrote owner Gary Prewitt. (Antonia Farzan)

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that a lack of immunity to the virus alone does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot. (Texas Tribune)

Democratic legislators in Pennsylvania accused their Republican counterparts of keeping secret a GOP lawmaker’s positive coronavirus test result for days, arguing that the lack of transparency put them and their staffs at higher risk of contracting the virus. They accuse Republicans of hiding the news because it undercuts their push to reopen businesses. (Allyson Chiu)

D.C. and Northern Virginia will start reopening on Friday.

“Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also will ease statewide restrictions to allow for outdoor dining and youth day camps this summer, but the leaders of populous Maryland suburbs that border the District have not yet said whether they will join in,” Fenit Nirappil, Emily Davies and Ovetta Wiggins report. “For the first time in nearly two months, Washingtonians will be able to dine at a restaurant (outside seating only), get a haircut and shop curbside from stores deemed nonessential. Indoor worship services will be capped at 10 people, and gyms, pools and day camps will still be shuttered. Most people who have been working from home should continue to do so, local leaders said. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she decided to lift the capital’s stay-at-home order Friday because covid-19 hospitalizations have stabilized in the city and the spread of the virus is declining, even as the rate of positive tests in the region remains higher than that of many states. ‘In my mind, I call it stay-at-home light,’ Bowser said of the relaxed restrictions. … [The virus] has infected more than 97,000 people and killed more than 4,100 in the District, Maryland and Virginia."

Millennials are the unluckiest generation.

“After accounting for the present crisis, the average millennial has experienced slower economic growth since entering the workforce than any other generation in U.S. history,” Andrew Van Dam reports. “Millennials will bear these economic scars the rest of their lives, in the form of lower earnings, lower wealth and delayed milestones, such as homeownership.”

Public schools face a fall with a lot more costs and a lot less funding.

“The needs are enormous. Students who fell behind this spring will require extra help. Counselors will be needed to help children who have lost family or suffered trauma. Nurses will be called on to ensure students and staff are healthy. Authorities, meanwhile, are recommending a raft of new procedures, some of them costly, designed to stem the spreading of germs,” Laura Meckler and Valerie Strauss report. “Local officials and education advocates are begging Washington to fill the gaps. But prospects for substantial new federal money appear shaky at best, with Senate Republicans showing little interest in writing a big check. With the economy spiraling, governors across the country have ordered significant cuts to K-12 education spending, with more promised as next year’s budgets are finalized. With falling revenue, it’s almost impossible to balance the budget without cuts to K-12 spending, which makes up more than a third of the state budget on average. Educators fear a scenario worse than the Great Recession, when slashed state budgets led to teacher layoffs, reductions in school days, elimination of some full-day kindergarten programs and less money for textbooks and equipment.”

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she will force public schools to share their pandemic aid with private ones. Some education officials say DeVos’s guidance would divert millions of dollars from disadvantaged districts to support wealthy private schools. At least two states — Indiana and Maine — said they will ignore her guidance, the New York Times reports.

The virus has killed 100 grocery store workers. Vitalina Williams, a “bear hug of love,” was one of them.

At least 5,500 grocery store employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. She was among the first. She and and her husband signed up for extra shifts when the pandemic broke out because they needed the money. She died. He lived. (Meryl Kornfield)

Sandra Oldfield, a nurse in Fresno, Calif., died from the virus after being exposed to it at work in March. The California Nurses Association placed blame of Oldfield’s death directly on her employer, Kaiser Permanente Fresno, citing a lack of PPE for front-line workers. She was 53. (Fresno Bee)

Steve Hann, a New York City sidewalk bookseller with a brainy following, died from the virus at 67. He sold books near Columbia University for decades. (NYT)

A D.C.-area mother and her daughter died of the virus just three days apart. Annie Mae Fuller, a retired forensic technician, and her daughter, Connie Madden, a teacher’s aide and dialysis patient, got sick in April. They were 82 and 64, respectively. (Hamil Harris)

The new world order

China's Communist Party endorsed the law to increase Beijing’s power over Hong Kong.

The move “could bring about an end to its status as an international financial capital,” Anna Fifield reports. “The law is Beijing’s boldest move yet to undercut Hong Kong’s autonomy and is a direct response to the pro-democracy protests that broke out in the former British colony last year. Such protests would fall under the category of secessionist activities and subversion of state power under the new law. Western officials have condemned the plan, which would effectively end Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ framework, but none more forcefully than the Trump administration. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled Wednesday that Washington was preparing to strip Hong Kong of the special status that enabled the United States to treat it as an entity distinct from China. … Protesters in Hong Kong have defied orders not to gather this week, taking to the streets and facing down riot police to demonstrate against the plan. Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren in uniform and others who were simply shouting slogans, were apprehended or arrested.”

A Canadian court ruled that the charges the U.S. filed against Huawei’s chief financial officer are also crimes in Canada, a prerequisite for extradition in their system. (Amanda Coletta)

The U.S. government plans to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers with direct ties to universities affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army. University officials argue that the U.S. will ultimately lose out with moves like this. (NYT)

The Trump administration will end Iran deal waivers, dealing a major blow to the nuclear agreement.

The waivers allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to work on sensitive Iranian nuclear sites. “Nonproliferation experts say the waivers, which are supported by U.S. allies in Europe, reduce Iran’s incentive to enrich uranium at higher levels and provide a window into the country’s atomic program. But [Pompeo] and a group of lawmakers led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed to exert more pressure on Tehran and eliminate the vestiges of the Obama administration’s signature foreign policy objective," John Hudson reports.

Experts are pondering why covid-19 appears more deadly in the U.S. and Europe than in Asia.

“Parts of Asia reacted quickly to the threat and largely started social distancing earlier on. But researchers are also examining other factors, including differences in genetics and immune system responses, separate virus strains and regional contrasts in obesity levels and general health,” Simon Denyer and Joel Achenbach report.

Sydney is experiencing a surge of suburban rat infestations after city-dwelling rodents have run out of food, and hungry rodents are turning to cannibalism. (Guardian)

Google announced that 1,755 of its users were targeted by government-backed hacking and phishing schemes in April. Many of the emails used the coronavirus as a lure to get people to click links, disclose personal information and otherwise gather intelligence. The company reports a spike in “hack-for-hire” firms based in India that create email accounts to spoof the World Health Organization.

Vladimir Putin is struggling with his promise to send bonus payments to health-care workers.

“The snags in delivering Putin’s bonus promise is more than just one bureaucratic glitch. It’s about a top-down governance system with underlings terrified to act. It also helps inform some of the larger truths in Russia’s struggle to control the pandemic even as countries to the west in Europe begin to lift their lockdowns,” Robyn Dixon reports. “Putin’s centralized power structure cannot handle the crisis alone. The president delegated much of the burden to regional officials, who were frightened of drawing attention to local problems and risking Moscow’s wrath. One way to stay under the radar could be to understate cases or deaths, analysts say. With Putin’s promised bonuses, the instinct by regional leaders — ingrained over decades — was to minimize payments, fearing trouble from Moscow if they spent too much or paid people not entitled to bonuses.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on Fox News to say that he does not believe digital platforms should act as the “arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.” The CEO of Twitter responded:

This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued criticizing voting-by-mail, even after Tampa Bay Times reported that McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in the last 10 years:

Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason.



It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) May 27, 2020

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, argued against mail-in voting by saying that if people are willing to wait an hour in line outside Georgetown Cupcake, they can wait in line for an hour to vote. The shop responded that it's only selling cupcakes right now by mail or delivery:

Dear @KellyannePolls: Turns out that in the 21st century, you can get cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake without leaving your home in DC. https://t.co/hFmM1yrYqP



Same with voting. Allowing voting from home is safer during a life threatening pandemic. It’s also how your boss votes. https://t.co/4hUkIOscFO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 27, 2020

I'm so here for the Georgetown Cupcake subtweet https://t.co/NWLIvdaXrh — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 27, 2020

Utah's junior senator was one of the few congressional Republicans who spoke out against Trump's unfounded conspiracy mongering:

I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine. I don't know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 27, 2020

And Ecuadoran President Lenín Moreno quickly deleted a tweet that showed him “video chatting” with Germany’s Angela Merkel:

Ecuador‘s president tweeted this photo of his conversation w Angela Merkel but it was quickly deleted after people started to make jokes questioning the “program” he might have used for the chat.



Well, at least someone in the world isn’t using Zoom, by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/OG7jc6O1Vn — Eli Lopez (@elopezgross) May 27, 2020

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch, which would have been the first human launch to orbit from U.S. soil in nearly a decade and also the first time a private company has performed the feat, was scrubbed due to bad weather:

Masahiro Hoshino, 74, recorded his last goodbyes to his wife and sons from a Tokyo hospital bed. But after months of recovery, he is back to playing his saxophone:

The Post spoke to nursing home residents to hear, in their own words, how they're coping with the virus:

And “The Daily Show” has a solution for those who don’t want to wear face masks: