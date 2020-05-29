with Mariana Alfaro

As Minneapolis burned, including a police department precinct headquarters, President Trump tweeted at 1 a.m. on Friday that he had just called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to convey that “the Military is with him all the way.”

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” the president wrote, referring to three days of protests in response to the death of a 46-year-old unarmed black man while in the custody of a white police officer. The protests have grown violent, marked by vandalism and arson. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter put a gray box above the post to say that it violated the site’s rules “about glorifying violence.” Then the White House reposted the message. More significant than the president’s escalating feud with the social-media company, however, is the provenance of Trump’s tough-talking proclamation that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Shopping carts were set on fire in the parking lot of a popular grocery store in Minneapolis on Thursday night. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)

Then-Miami police chief Walter Headley first used that line in December 1967 to justify a brutal crackdown on crime against African Americans in what were then called the slums. At the same news conference, he said that “85 percent of all violent crimes involve Negroes.” The chief added: “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet.”

The next summer, a massive riot broke out in Miami a few miles from where Republicans were holding their national convention to nominate Richard Nixon for president. The “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” quote has been cited by historians as a factor in sowing the discontent that contributed to three days of deadly violence.

Trump described himself as the “law and order” candidate four times as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination at his adopted party’s convention in Cleveland in 2016. The speech came a few weeks after a gunman killed five Dallas law enforcement officers at the end of a vigil to honor two black men who had been fatally shot by police in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Advisers said at the time that Trump’s language was intended as an homage to Nixon, who ran very successfully on the law-and-order message during that tumultuous year of 1968, which included the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. The violence during the Democratic convention in Chicago that summer badly hurt Hubert Humphrey, who had become a national star by agitating for the party to include a desegregation plank in their platform during the 1948 convention – as the mayor of Minneapolis. Trump mimicked a lot of Nixonian rhetoric as he pursued the presidency, including the insistence that he, too, spoke for “the silent majority.”

The 73-year-old Trump came of age as a 20-something amid the turbulence of the late 1960s, and he’s always admired the brooding Nixon far more than the amiable Ronald Reagan. With the help of red-baiting Joe McCarthy henchman Roy Cohn, Trump battled a Justice Department lawsuit in the 1970s alleging racial discrimination against tenants in apartment buildings owned by the Trump family. As president, Trump has refused to apologize for the full-page ad he ran in 1989 calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty after the arrests of the Central Park Five and suggested the men might still be guilty, even though they were exonerated years ago.

Speaking to law enforcement officers on Long Island in July 2017, Trump appeared to sanction officers roughing up suspects after arresting them and while putting them into their vehicles. “Please don’t be too nice,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office, Trump said he’s ordered the FBI to “take a very strong look” at Floyd’s death and referred to what was captured on video as “a very bad thing,” but he declined to say whether he thinks the four officers involved – who were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday – should be prosecuted. The FBI and Justice Department said in a joint statement that an investigation into the circumstances of Floyd's death is a top priority.

On Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) decried Trump’s tweets, blaming them for contributing to an “angry cycle” of violence. “Calling people thugs and calling on people to get shot stems from the same sort of attitude that resulted in the death of George Floyd,” Ellison said on “CBS This Morning.”

Trump seems eager to pick a fight with Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, who ordered the evacuation of the police station that was set on fire by protesters. “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City,” the president tweeted, referring to Frey as “the very weak Radical Left Mayor.”

Frey seems game to become Trump’s new foil. “Weakness is failing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis,” the mayor said at an early morning news conference. “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We’re strong as hell.”

Protests turned violent nationwide.

“Gunfire broke out in multiple cities, including Louisville, where police say seven people were injured in a shooting that sent dozens scattering,” Meagan Flynn reports. “Several hundred people there were protesting the March fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in her apartment, which police entered while she was asleep. … Protesters blocked buses, broke an arm off a statue of King Louis XVI outside of City Hall, and threw fireworks at police officers, WFPL reported. Then, around 11:30 p.m., gunfire erupted from within the crowd, police said. Of the seven people shot, at least two were in surgery and five were in good condition as of early Friday morning, said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D), adding that no police officers fired their weapons. …

“More than 1,000 miles away, in Denver, shots rang out at about 5:30 p.m., close enough to the state capitol building to alarm lawmakers inside. … Protesters spray-painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ and Floyd’s name on the capitol steps, footage from CBS Denver shows, while some smashed vehicles parked in the building’s parking lot. Hundreds of others both blocked traffic on Interstate 25 and marched down one busy street against traffic. A viral video soon emerged showing one protester on the hood of a car before jumping off. The driver then circled back around to ram into the protester, who fell to the pavement before getting back up. Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes said no arrests have been made in either the shooting or the apparent hit-and-run. …

“Elsewhere, police in New York arrested at least 70 protesters at Union Square, NBC New York reported. In Columbus, protesters reportedly breached the Ohio Statehouse, breaking windows and running inside, according to WCMH. Police SWAT teams showed up to secure the area … Protesters in Phoenix resisted calls to disperse after the police declared the protest an unlawful assembly around 11 p.m., the Arizona Republic reported. Chanting ‘I can’t breathe,’ dozens faced police in riot gear, who shot rubber bullets at protesters and used pepper spray on others, the Republic reported. Video footage showed some being arrested, but when reached by phone, a police spokeswoman declined to answer any questions.”

In Chicago’s South Side, about 100 people gathered at a street corner with a banner demanding justice for Floyd, reports Mark Guarino in our live coverage of the protests. “It’s unfair how they treat us, that’s why we walk around and drag it,” said Sam Thomas, who walked from downtown to his neighborhood carrying an American flag. “We got to let our presence be known. We don’t need this government which won’t stand up for innocent people.”

The situation in the Twin Cities remains tense.

Walz has deployed more than 500 members of the National Guard to restore order. CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested this morning, while they were live on the air, by Minnesota State Police as they reported from in front of a liquor store that had been looted. Jimenez, who identifies as black and Latino, was seen and heard on camera before his arrest identifying himself clearly and presenting his press credentials. “Put us back where you want us,” he said. “Just let us know.” The journalists were later released, and Walz apologized to CNN chief Jeff Zucker for their treatment.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

In St. Paul, across the Mississippi River, police clashed last night with looters who had been raiding a local Target store. “Up and down University Avenue, the towering dome of the Minnesota Capitol in the distance, store owners scrambled to protect their businesses. With smoke rising from a fire in the distance, workers were up on ladders frantically hanging plywood over their windows,” Holly Bailey, Jared Goyette, Sheila Regan and Tarkor Zehn report. “Scores of businesses had posted simple handmade signs, begging for mercy. ‘This is a BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS,’ one read. ‘This is COMMUNITY-OWNED BUSINESS,’ said another. Many stores were dark, but some owners remained, staying behind, on guard, because they weren’t confident that anyone else would do it for them.”

Minneapolis has been a powder keg waiting to explode. In 2015, local and federal officials declined to charge a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old black man. In 2016, an officer from a nearby suburb shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop. The office was charged with manslaughter but later acquitted. In 2017, a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, a white woman from Australia. He was convicted of her murder and sentenced to prison.

Quote of the day

"What we've seen over the last two days ... is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness," said Frey, the Minneapolis mayor. "Anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community, not just because of five minutes of horror, but 400 years. If you’re feeling that sadness, that anger, it’s not only understandable, it’s right. It’s a reflection of a truth that our black community has lived.”

Law enforcement leaders across America condemned the officers involved in Floyd’s death.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said their actions were “nothing short of murder,” Kim Bellware, Hannah Knowles, Tom Jackman and Annie Gowen report. Frey, the Minneapolis mayor, said the officers should be charged with murder. “But Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman triggered uproar at a Thursday afternoon news conference when he said ‘there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge’ against the involved officers. His office later issued a clarification, saying Freeman only meant ‘it is critical to review all the evidence.’ … Attempts to reach Chauvin and his attorney, Tom Kelly, on Thursday were unsuccessful. … Two of the most influential police organizations, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Major Cities Chiefs Association, issued statements denouncing the officers’ actions. Even the National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the world, which usually calls for deliberate consideration after an explosive police-related incident, weighed in against the killing of Floyd.”

Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, called for the four officers to be “given the death penalty” as he choked back tears on CNN: “I want everybody to be peaceful right now, but people are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing black men die constantly, over and over again."

A Minneapolis club owner said Floyd and Chauvin both worked security shifts for the business up to last year. “‘Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,’ [said Maya Santamaria, owner of the building where El Nuevo Rodeo club was]. ‘They were working together at the same time, it's just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside,’” KTSP reports. “Although the two overlapped working security on popular music nights within the last year, Santamaria can not say for certain they knew each other because there were often a couple dozen security guards, including off-duty officers.”

Floyd’s death will probably knock Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) out of contention to be Joe Biden's running mate by drawing attention to her strained relations with the black community as Minneapolis's chief prosecutor. “Chauvin was one of six officers who fired on and killed Wayne Reyes in 2006 after Reyes reportedly aimed a shotgun at police after stabbing his friend and girlfriend. While the death happened during Klobuchar’s tenure at the helm of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the case did not go to a grand jury until after she left the office and became a senator,” the Star Tribune reports. "Klobuchar did not criminally charge other police involved in the more than two dozen officer-involved fatalities that occurred during her time as prosecutor. She left those decisions to a grand jury, a practice that was common at the time. Klobuchar said in a CNN interview Tuesday that the evidence is ‘crying out for some kind of a charge’ against the officers involved in Floyd’s death. Michael Minta, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota who studies political representation and race, said that is a departure from her more cautious responses to past cases.”

Our colleagues Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan reported last weekend that black leaders are telling the Biden campaign that Klobuchar would not be acceptable to them, and that Klobuchar has been scrambling to improve ties with African Americans who felt snubbed by her during the campaign.

In other veepstakes news, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), the first Latina elected to the Senate, took herself out of contention to be Biden’s running mate, claiming that she wants to focus on helping her state recover from the coronavirus crisis. Multiple top people in Biden’s inner circle have spoken very favorably about her to me over the past few months, but the senator has opted to avoid the invasive vetting process. Cortez Masto won former Senate majority leader Harry Reid’s seat in 2016. This leaves New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is relatively unknown and lacks national stature, as the only other Latina in the mix. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said during a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday that he plans to announce his choice by Aug. 1.

Biden said at a virtual fundraiser last night that Floyd’s killing has “ripped open anew” a wound that is “far older and deeper” than one man. “It’s ripped open anew this ugly underbelly of our society,” he said. “We need to make sure justice is real for the Floyd family, that the protections and the rule of law are real for every American [and] that officers in the Floyd case must be held accountable. … If we’re not committed as a nation, with every ounce of purpose in our beings, not just to binding up this wound in hope that somehow the scab once again will cover things over, but to treat the underlying injury, we’re never going to eventually heal. That’s the reason I’m running. This campaign is about healing this country.”

Three worthwhile takes from The Post’s opinion page:

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), the former Orlando police chief and a potential Biden V.P. pick, has an op-ed with the headline: “My fellow brothers and sisters in blue, what the hell are you doing?”

Michael Gerson: “Disbelieving black victims is the default position of conservatives. It’s shameful.”

Eugene Robinson: “Stop treating African Americans like human trash and start treating us like citizens.”

In Texas, officers pointed guns at a black man and his grandmother, claiming he had run a stop sign.

“Neighbors and loved ones watching his May 16 arrest called for 21-year-old Tye Anders to put his hands down and screamed at officers for having their firearms ready,” Lateshia Beachum reports. “‘He’s scared. Y’all have guns on him. He’s black,’ one woman called out to the officers. ‘Do y’all not see how many black people are getting shot?’ Police wanted Anders to walk toward them while they had their guns drawn, but Anders refused. ‘I’m scared,’ he shrieked. His 90-year-old grandmother, dressed in a cream-colored nightgown, exited her brick home and stood by her wailing grandson with a walking stick in her left hand. … Four officers moved closer to the pair to arrest Anders, with another one nearby with gun in hand. Anders’s grandmother fell during the arrest and chaos ensued. Anders is facing a felony evading charge.”

Mass shootings will probably return as states relax stay-at-home orders.

A shooting last week at an Arizona mall, which had just begun to reopen, “was a jarring reminder that although much of the United States is transitioning from some degree of quarantine, a return to normalcy probably will be accompanied by the return of something that has become an all-too-regular part of American culture: the mass shooting,” Robert Klemko reports. “The assault in Glendale didn’t qualify as a mass shooting under most definitions because no one was killed, in large part because the mall was not crowded. The Washington Post’s mass shootings database tallies attacks that kill four or more people. … There have been two thus far in 2020, a workplace attack in Milwaukee that left five dead in late February and a convenience-store shooting that killed four lives in Springfield, Mo., in March, just before the nation reacted to the pandemic and shut down. … But experts warn that the realities of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a surge in indiscriminate public violence as the nation reopens and people begin to gather again. The widespread loss of life and the economic collapse, unemployment, isolation and lack of access to mental health services could create the conditions for the types of personal turmoil that give rise to such attacks.”

Scoop: Coalition of college sports conferences wants Congress to preempt looming state laws.

After California passed a law last September allowing college athletes to be paid for licensing their names, images and likenesses, a slew of other states have been considering similar bills. The commissioners of five major collegiate conferences – the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern – are worried about a patchwork of rules across the country, and they are jointly endorsing legislation that would provide a single national standard. They make the case for federal preemption of state laws in a letter sent to the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate.

The letter asks Congress to act quickly to preclude schools from being required to directly pay athletes in order “to maintain the amateur nature of college sports.” That’s one of nine elements they’d like in the bill, including public disclosure of all compensation for students, limitations for their own potential legal liability under antitrust laws and a requirement that students finish at least one academic term before they can collect any licensing fees. “We share the view that federal legislation should be enacted to permit Division I student-athletes to pursue payment from third parties for NIL licensing. We also believe the legislation should preserve the uniquely American collegiate model that is such an integral part of our society,” the commissioners write.

It’s unclear what prospects might be for passing a bill this year, with the election just months away. But the commissioners express concern that, in the absence of a federal law, “most if not all states” will pass their own laws in early 2021. “So, time is of the essence,” they write.

The federal response to the coronavirus

The Trump administration initially dispensed scarce doses of remdesivir to hospitals that didn’t need it.

“The first tranche of 607,000 vials of the antiviral medication remdesivir, donated to the government by drugmaker Gilead Sciences, was distributed in early May — in some cases to the wrong hospitals, to hospitals with no intensive care units and therefore no eligible patients, and to facilities without the needed refrigeration to store it, meaning some had to be returned to the government," Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey, Lena Sun and Laurie McGinley report. “State officials had expressed anger and frustration that the government initially decided which hospitals to send the drug to without consulting them. … The missteps also raised concerns about how the government might handle the distribution of vaccines, which are likely to be in even greater demand when they become available…. As of last week, about 80 percent of the donated remdesivir from Gilead had been distributed.”

The government has “ratcheted down” the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat veterans. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie defended the continued use of the unproven drug but said it was used just three times last week. At the height of its use, VA prescribed the drug to 404 patients the week of March 29, Alex Horton reports.

The administration edited CDC guidance to remove a warning that church choirs can spread the virus. (But they still can!)

“The Trump administration with no advance notice removed warnings contained in guidance for the reopening of houses of worship that singing in choirs can spread the coronavirus,” Lena Sun and Josh Dawsey report. The original guidelines posted on the CDC website including recommendations that religious communities “consider suspending or at least decreasing” the use of choirs. But that recommendation is now gone, as well as guidance that suggested cups, hymnals and worship rugs shouldn’t be shared.

Churches around the nation are so empty that some are turning their naves into food pantries. D.C.’s Shrine of the Sacred Heart, for example, has, for the past few weeks, turned into a food distribution center. Brightwood Park United Methodist Church, in Northwest D.C., packed 7,400 pounds of food over the holiday weekend. (Michelle Boorstein)

Vice President Pence will visit Georgia today, his second trip in as many weeks to a state that has been among the most aggressive in reopening. He is scheduled to attend a memorial service for Christian evangelist Ravi Zacharias. (John Wagner)

The CDC’s recommended changes to American offices include temperature checks, mandatory face coverings, desk shields and no public transit. “The recommendations run from technical advice on ventilation systems (more open windows are most desirable) to suggested abolition of communal perks like latte makers and snack bins,” the NYT reports. “Some border on the impractical, if not near impossible: ‘Limit use and occupancy of elevators to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.’”

Breaking another precedent, the Trump White House will not release economic projections this summer.

Officials have opted “against publishing forecasts that would almost certainly codify an administration assessment that the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn,” Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey report. “The White House is supposed to unveil a federal budget proposal every February and then typically provides a ‘mid-session review’ in July or August with updated projections on economic trends such as unemployment, inflation and economic growth. Budget experts said they were not aware of any previous White House opting against providing forecasts in this ‘mid-session review’ document in any other year since at least the 1970s.”

People are mistaking stimulus payments for junk mail or a scam. The Treasury Department has started sending the payment as a debit card in a plain envelope that doesn’t indicate that it’s coming from the federal government, causing many to discard it. (Michelle Singletary)

The House passed a bill to ease access to small-business loans.

“The House overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday that would make it easier for small businesses to utilize funds under the new Paycheck Protection Program,” Erica Werner reports. “The House legislation … would give businesses more time to have the loans forgiven and paid off by the U.S. government. … Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is supporting a different bill and made clear Thursday he does not back the House approach. There are similarities between the two pieces of legislation, though, and the White House also supports making changes to the PPP, so a compromise could emerge.”

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.), chair of a subcommittee on workforce protections, said OSHA isn’t doing enough. Adams said the “Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been ‘invisible’ during what she called the worst worker-safety crisis of the agency’s 50-year history,” Taylor Telford reports. “Despite well-documented outbreaks among health-care, meat-processing, nursing home and retail workers, OSHA has issued only voluntary guidance on coronavirus mitigation, resisting calls from lawmakers and labor advocates to mandate social distancing and other protocols recommended by public heath professionals.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he and his wife, Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. The 62-year-old explained that he had been treated for the flu earlier this year, and Anne experienced a bout of fever and chills. Health providers told the Kaines – who were isolating at home – that they probably had mild cases of the coronavirus. (CNN)

Trump’s executive order against social media companies will face likely First Amendment challenges.

“Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could open the door for the U.S. government to assume oversight of political speech on the Internet, a broadside against Silicon Valley that a wide array of critics derided as a threat to free speech,” Tony Romm and Elizabeth Dwoskin report. “The new directive seeks to change a federal law that has spared tech companies from being sued or held liable for most posts, photos and videos shared by users on their sites. Tech giants herald these protections, known as Section 230, as the bedrock of the Internet … The order also seeks to channel complaints about political bias to the Federal Trade Commission. … Depending on how the order is carried out, it poses the potential for wide-ranging consequences for a much broader segment of the Internet beyond just the social media giants, potentially affecting every website, app or service where users congregate online with new liability for the content on their platform."

Dispatches from the front lines

Nursing homes are using quick-fix training to meet staffing needs brought on by the pandemic.

“Nursing homes are increasingly hiring housekeepers, waitresses and residents’ own relatives as temporary nurse’s aides after they learn how to feed, bathe and care for elderly and disabled residents in a free eight-hour ‘crash course’ online,” Abigail Hauslohner and Maria Sacchetti report. “The course has attracted [approximately 38,000] applicants since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services waived the minimum 75-hour training requirements for nurse’s aides in March to address ‘potential staffing shortages’ … The course, one of several online, is permitted as a means of acquiring temporary nurse’s aide certification in at least eight states, including hard-hit New York and New Jersey … Watchdogs warn that having inexperienced staffers care for the 1.4 million residents could be a recipe for harm. But nursing homes say they are desperate for help as covid-19 has sidelined and even killed staffers and created an urgent need for reinforcements.”

Children sick with the perplexing syndrome linked to the virus may be experiencing a deadly “cytokine storm.”

“The four children showed up at the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in late April and early May, almost exactly one month after the peak of New York City’s coronavirus surge. All had fevers, rashes and strange blood readings that did not look like any illness doctors had seen before. And yet, the cases looked remarkably similar to one another,” Ariana Eunjung Cha reports. “Christopher Strother, the director of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai, described it as the pediatric version of the ‘cytokine storm’ occurring in some adults with severe illness from the novel coronavirus. ‘When adults get covid they might get that terrible lung disease from the inflammatory response,’ he said. ‘This seems a version of how that looks in kids.’ All four children were treated with a drug called tocilizumab to inhibit the inflammatory reaction. … All four children have recovered, Strother said, and are back home now.”

The virus appears far deadlier for cancer patients, according to a study by the Lancet. “Researchers found that 13 percent of the current and former cancer patients died within 30 days of testing positive for coronavirus, a far higher mortality rate than has been observed in the general population.” (Katie Shepherd)

D.C.-area businesses are stocking up on hand sanitizer as they prepare to reopen.

“But others plan to sit it out a little longer,” Fredrick Kunkle, Ovetta Wiggins and Ian Shapira report. "Trim Hair Salon in Washington wrote in a social media post that although D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) will allow hair salons to reopen under certain guidelines, the staff at the Adams Morgan business believes it’s still too risky. … Stephanie Landrum, president and chief executive of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, said the public-private nonprofit has hosted several webinars counseling city businesses on how to comply with the rules and guidelines of reopening. Restaurants are learning how to configure safe seating areas. Fitness classes, which can operate outside, might take advantage of open space in public parks. Landrum said that if there’s a silver lining, it may be that a tentative consensus has been reached to close part of Old Town’s King Street — a long-debated issue — to vehicular traffic this summer to create more space for social distancing.”

Maryland’s two largest D.C. suburbs will begin lifting restrictions on Monday, the final pieces of a tentative reopening for the Washington area as it approaches 100,000 known cases. (Antonio Olivo, Rachel Chason, Rebecca Tan and Laura Vozzella)

Cities around the nation are reaching reopening phases.

Chicago will enter Phase 3 of reopening next Wednesday, allowing restaurants and coffee shops to partially reopen, per Block Club Chicago. Nonessential retail stores, salons, child-care and outdoor facilities like golf courses will also be allowed to open. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) outlined steps to reopen more businesses and allow additional activities in the coming weeks, including outdoor dining, indoor shopping and sporting events, CBS San Francisco reports. Public health officials in the city also announced an order requiring people to wear face coverings in most situations outside of their homes. Los Angeles County officials are hoping to find out as early as today whether they’ll be allowed to reopen restaurants, for in-person dining, as well as hair salons, per the Los Angeles Times. New York state gave businesses the right to refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask, NPR reports.

The Boston Marathon was officially canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. The most prestigious American foot race was postponed earlier this year but Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) said that it is “not feasible this year for public health reasons.” (Gene Wang)

The Republican National Committee set a June 3 deadline for North Carolina officials to approve their planned August in-person convention. In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper (D), the RNC outlined a number of safety protocols it would invoke during the Charlotte convention, but it did not address some basic safety concerns, omitting whether attendees would be required to wear masks or take a coronavirus test before entering the Spectrum Arena where the convention would be held. (Josh Dawsey and Annie Linksey)

A plague of errors may have put the entire Iowa county of Storm Lake at risk.

“All around us, packinghouses were going offline as workers tested positive. Yet still no tests for Storm Lake. Why? The food supply chain could break, the Tyson and Smithfield bosses warned. Trump ordered everyone into work. But he did not call off the war on immigrants, who do almost all the work in the plants. Instead, the administration lengthened the freeze on naturalization and asylum applications. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, warned workers would lose unemployment benefits if they refused to return to a suspect workplace — contrary to state law. The cumulative effect was to heap more fear onto an already fearful people. We feel it. Latinos were afraid of Trump before. Now they’re terrified,” writes Art Cullen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of the Storm Lake Times. “The rural Midwest was anxious before the pandemic. Trump’s trade wars and ethanol blunders iced exports and killed commodity markets. … Now this plague of errors. No personal protective equipment. No tests. No guidance. Trump ordered workers into potentially unsafe environments in the absence of facts and without authority, fully abetted by the governor. That put the whole county at risk. … All of it — trade wars, Clorox fantasies and incompetence — is a political convulsion waiting on November.”

The new world order

Pandemic is personal for a family of Filipino doctors treating one of the most extensive outbreaks in Southeast Asia.

“Theodore Joseph Ablaza, 28, starts another grueling shift attending to young patients in a covid-19 ward in Manila. Although the public hospital is air-conditioned, all the gear makes conditions oppressive. ‘I always joke to people that it feels like being an astronaut,’ said Ablaza, who goes by TJ, a pediatric resident at the Philippine General Hospital. ‘But in reality, it feels like being in a sauna,’” Regine Cabato reports. “Medicine runs in TJ’s family, and their lives, like countless others, have been transformed by the pandemic. Across town, his parents Ted, 60, and Mita, 62, both pediatricians, meet children and their parents at a private maternity hospital in Tondo, one of Manila’s poorest communities. … With more than 15,000 cases and 900 deaths, the country has suffered one of the most extensive outbreaks in Southeast Asia. … The health system is severely undermanned, with roughly one doctor for every 33,000 patients … Many doctors, including TJ, choose to stick out their duty without bathroom or food breaks, careful to conserve the gear they have." Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said today that he will begin easing the nation’s stringent lockdown on Monday.

In South Korea, parks, museums and more than 250 schools are closing again as the country grapples with a resurgence in cases. (Teo Armus)

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, is taking steps to reopen stores and shopping malls, even as new cases continue to rise across the country and region. (Armus)

The Trump administration is poised to start a financial fight with China.

“As tensions between the two powers flare over the coronavirus pandemic and the fate of Hong Kong, prospects are rising that the trade and technology war could expand into a volatile new front: finance,” Gerry Shih reports. “The Trump administration is expected to respond to China’s passage of a Hong Kong national security law — perhaps by revoking U.S. trade privileges — but it’s not clear if that will take the form of financial sanctions. After squeezing the flow of trade, technology and visas, U.S. moves to choke off capital could present the biggest challenge of all for a Chinese economy that, despite its size, remains highly dependent on an international financial system dominated by the United States. And in China, an increasingly urgent debate is unfolding about whether — and how — the country could weather that pressure.”

“Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the debate over national security legislation being imposed by China, and warned that withdrawal of the financial hub’s special status under U.S. law could backfire on the U.S. economy,” Reuters reports.

“The U.S. government has charged 28 North Korean and five Chinese individuals with facilitating more than $2.5 billion in illegal payments for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile program in what court papers describe as a clandestine global network operating from countries including China, Russia, Libya and Thailand,” Spencer Hsu and Ellen Nakashima report.

Hundreds were killed and villages were destroyed in South Sudan, undermining its peace deal.

The violence “comes on the heels of the formation of a new government in South Sudan, one intended to bring an end to a civil war that began in 2013 and has cost more than 400,000 lives. The two main belligerents, President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar, declared ‘a new dawn’ and that ‘peace has come to stay,’ but many other militant leaders who were jockeying for power were left out of the deal, which was signed in late February,” Max Bearak reports. “As part of the peace deal, Machar’s rebel army, made up mostly of the Nuer ethnic group, is being integrated into the national army, mostly made up of Dinkas. But militias tied to smaller groups such as the Murle have been excluded from national power long before the peace deal.”

Social media speed read

Cameron Winklevoss – best known for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the idea for Facebook – claimed that fact-checking is censorship. He got fact-checked:

Hi, @winklevoss,



Trump's tweet reached his intended audience in the exact form he wrote it. So he wasn't censored.



Forbidding a private company editorialize, on the other hand, is censorship.



Perhaps the confusion is the meaning of "censorship."

Words have actual meanings. https://t.co/rCaBQDCtpu pic.twitter.com/MlWdse2qTl — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) May 28, 2020

From The Post's chief fact-checker:

Fact-checking is not censorship. It's providing information so people can make up their own minds about whether a politician or advocacy group is being truthful. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 28, 2020

Before he got political power and mused about shutting down Twitter, Trump fancied himself a champion of free speech and decried government interference with tech companies:

Nobody would fight harder for free speech than me but why taunt, over and over again, in order to provoke possible death to audience. DUMB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2015

Videos of the day

Biden, who has suffered immense loss in his personal life, spoke directly to families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), whose stock in the veepstakes may be rising because the violence in Minnesota will ratchet up pressure from the black community for Biden to pick a woman of color, talked with Hasan Minhaj: