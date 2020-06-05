with Mariana Alfaro

Jeff Sessions saw the video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, as the black suspect told the white officer that he couldn’t breathe and cried out for his deceased mother before he died. The former attorney general said it was “very troubling” to watch and that “it certainly appears” the now-fired Minneapolis police officer “lacked justification.”

“I've always believed in speedy trials, and if they have sufficient proof, it's appropriate to move expeditiously with a case,” Sessions said in an interview. “This can't be stampeded. You can't capitulate to a lynch mob. But if you've got good proof, I think it's good to make arrests promptly.”

The Memorial Day killing has led to massive nationwide protests and shined a fresh spotlight on police brutality across the United States, generating bipartisan calls for action. Sessions said no one is above the law, and officers who commit crimes should be prosecuted fully. But he repeatedly expressed concern that it will lead to an overreaction that he fears will ultimately make communities less safe.

Sessions lamented “the anti-police mood” and the “hostility” many innocent officers face for doing their jobs properly, which he complained has been fanned by local politicians. He warned that more officers might even get wounded in the line of duty because elected officials don’t defend their “good people.”

“I call the problem politically correct policing,” Sessions said in a 45-minute phone conversation from Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday. “We don't need to overreact. These are our police officers. We have them out there defending us every day. We have to protect them and stand with them.”

Campaigning for Senate, Jeff Sessions speaks earlier this year at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Huntsville, Ala. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

Sessions is running to win back the Senate seat that he gave up in January 2017 so he could lead the Justice Department. He faces former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a GOP primary runoff. President Trump has backed Tuberville because he remains angry that Sessions recused himself from overseeing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. But Sessions has remained loyal despite occasional Trump tweetstorms against him.

When we talked, he praised Trump’s handling of the civil unrest and defended his successor Bill Barr’s order to forcibly clear largely peaceful protesters out of Lafayette Square on Monday before Trump walked across the square to pose for photos in front of St. John's church. "He understands law and order well,” Sessions said about Barr. “And I trust his judgment and his legal expertise there.”

Asked what he thought of the president threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which would allow the deployment of active-duty U.S. troops over the objections of governors and mayors, Sessions said Trump is well within his right to do so. He called it a quintessentially “Trumpian” move, which he intended as a compliment, to reassure citizens that Trump is doing all he can to keep them safe. This puts him at odds with other former Trump Cabinet secretaries and national security veterans, including former secretary of defense Jim Mattis, who have decried the militarization of the response to the protests.

It also comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) formally demands that Trump “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence" from the capital city. Bowser renamed the street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” on Friday and emblazoned the slogan in massive yellow letters on the road, escalating her dispute with Trump.

Sessions warned that mayors and police chiefs are not just responsible for disciplining bad officers but making sure that they don’t “demoralize” good ones. “The worst thing that can happen is if police get disgusted, and they feel like they are not supported, that if they do anything – even if they're attacked by criminals or antifa – they will have to go to a disciplinary review and may be fired,” he said. “They want to know that their officials know how hard the job is and have respect for what they do every day and how often they take unjust abuse and denigration from crazy people and criminals and just disrespectful persons.”

Sessions argued that there was an overreaction after the 1968 riots. “One of the great errors that was made in the past was when police facing hostility after the '68 riots … basically just said, 'If you don't want me in the community, I'm not coming there.’ And the communities became crime centers,” he said. “I met with African American citizens as a United States attorney in the early 1980s, and they wanted police presence. They were sick of being afraid in their neighborhoods.”

Sessions demurred when I asked whether he believes there’s systemic racism in law enforcement. “I am well aware of the sensitive nature of race relations in big cities,” he replied. “It's just a reality. I believe the police departments know that, too, and they try to make sure that they handle all these situations properly. Can there be improvement? I'm sure there can be, but it's a lot different than it was 20 years ago, 30 years ago, 40 years ago. I'm going to tell you: It's a lot better, and a lot of training has gone into that. And you have more racially diverse police forces, too. That's helpful.”

While progress has certainly been made, police remain consistently much whiter than the people they serve in most urban areas.

Sessions said there is nothing wrong with local police departments reviewing and updating training procedures to become more racially sensitive based on “additional things we've learned that can minimize misunderstandings and hostility in the future.”

“But that does not mean you can't arrest a criminal who is … terrorizing our community and making kids afraid to go out on the streets in front of their home,” he said. “I think it's a great country, and I reject totally this idea that our country is irredeemably flawed and should be fundamentally remade. That is just a prescription for disaster and chaos and must be firmly rejected.”

He decried the growing calls on the left to “defund” big-city police departments. “It's weird that a mayor would treat a police department as if he has no responsibility for it,” Sessions said. “Overwhelmingly, the African American community is not rioting or doing any kind of illegal activities. The largest marches are peaceful and responsible. When you plead with the community for restraint and responsible action, you need to know that the people who are rioting are not listening to you. Their goal is not to reform the police department's procedures, have better training to minimize errors that occur or to create more respect for the police officers. Their goal is to destroy the police department. A lot of these are anarchists who don't believe in any real law and never have.”

Jeff Sessions takes the pledge of allegiance before speaking at the Alabama Sheriff’s Association in Montgomery, Ala. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

Wading into the debate over enforcement tactics, Sessions acknowledged that most protesters have been peaceful but said he “strongly” believes anyone who has been violent or looted must get “more than a slap on the wrist.” He believes this is critical to deter additional unrest during the summer months to come.

“The prosecutors can't just let everybody out on bail two hours after they’re arrested because the people are right back on the streets again,” he said. “People who deliberately participate in mob action and riotous action and are caught violating the laws shouldn't be released while the riots are still ongoing.”

Sessions strongly defended his record as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, especially his deference to local police departments. He severely curtailed pattern-or-practice investigations that investigate entire departments for misconduct and rolled back a series of other reforms that President Barack Obama’s administration had implemented. “First and foremost, most of these cities where the violence occurs are dominated by leftist mayors and city councils,” Sessions said. “It's their responsibility to run the police departments.”

Sessions said the Justice Department can step in if a department is “fundamentally out of control,” but he said consent decrees – court-approved agreements between the Justice Department and local law enforcement agencies, which were common in the Obama era – are “a very, very extreme thing” to impose because they take control out of the hands of local officials who are directly accountable to voters. He noted that local prosecutors and state attorneys general can still bring charges against officers, but he complained that consent decrees put too much power in the hands of federal judges, who are authorized to impose changes.

“Federal judges don't know how to run police departments,” Sessions said. “It's ridiculous to think that they do. Cities should oversee their own department. … That's the way the system is supposed to work, and I believe in the system."

Sessions, who, like Trump, is 73, believes that a “significant,” but underappreciated, factor in Trump’s 2016 upset victory was public unease with a rise in violent crime, killings and opioid overdoses during the final years of the Obama presidency. “There were a lot of people that believed that we needed more order and strength, and they saw that in President Trump,” he said.

Sessions thinks we “might” see this dynamic play out again in November. “You've had this trend that was drifting toward blaming the police again,” he said. “Libertarians and civil rights activists sort of agree that police are the threat when, in fact, police protect us. Give me a break. If they lived in dangerous neighborhoods, they'd see it differently.”

Trump fired Sessions immediately after the 2018 midterm elections and has repeatedly blamed him for the headaches caused by Bob Mueller, even though it was then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein who appointed the special counsel after Sessions recused himself. Testifying on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rosenstein defended Sessions’s recusal from the case, calling his former boss “one of the most principled people I’ve ever met in Washington.”

“I believe we got the big issues right,” said Rosenstein. “I do not believe that Mr. Mueller was trying to get rid of the president.”

Several former members of Trump’s Cabinet have now spoken out against the president, including Mattis, ex-secretary of state Rex Tillerson and ex-homeland security secretary John Kelly. But Sessions told me he will never join that crowd. “I never did anything to undermine him,” Sessions said. “I have resisted efforts to get me to criticize the man who allowed me to be attorney general for almost two years and carry out an agenda that he believed in, and I believe in.”

Two Buffalo police officers suspended after shoving a 75-year-old protester and leaving him bleeding on the ground.

“One officer can be seen pushing the man with an outstretched arm, while another shoves a baton into him. A third officer appears to shove colleagues toward the man. The man falls to the ground. His head whips backward onto the pavement with a thud, and then he lies motionless,” Meagan Flynn and Hannah Knowles report. “‘He’s bleeding out of his ear!’ someone yells, as blood pools beneath the man’s head. The officers then keep walking, leaving the man on the ground. The man was transported to the hospital, where he is in ‘stable but serious condition,’ Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. … Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood launched an internal affairs investigation into the officers after seeing the video … A Buffalo police press statement initially said that a man was injured when he ‘tripped and fell’ during ‘a skirmish involving protesters.’'

Dallas police who see another officer use inappropriate physical force will now be required to intervene. The new rule, known as a “duty to intervene” policy, is meant to create a police culture that could have prevented a death like Floyd’s, said Police Chief U. Reneé Hall. (Dallas Morning News)

A Philadelphia student who was charged with assaulting a police officer was released after video showed that the officer had roughed him up. Prosecutors dismissed charges against Evan Gorski after viewing videos on YouTube and Twitter, his lawyer said. ( Teo Armus

Temecula, Calif., Mayor James Stewart resigned after sending an email earlier this week claiming that police in his city had never killed a “good person of color.” He sent the email in response to a constituent asking what he and his administration were doing to address systemic racism in policing. Stewart said the word “good” was mistakenly added by the talk-to-text software he used to compose the message. (Katie Shepherd)

Law enforcement agents seized hundreds of face masks that read “Stop killing black people” and “Defund Police” that a Black Lives Matter-affiliated organization had sent from Oakland, Calif, to cities including Washington, St. Louis and Minneapolis. It’s not clear what law enforcement entity seized the masks or what they're citing as a legal justification for doing so. ( HuffPost

An emotional farewell service in Minneapolis focused on Floyd's humanity.

“Floyd’s family filed into the memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis wearing their dignified mourning fashion: dark suits and sober dresses. The sad women and the big men with tears in their eyes took their seats of honor,” Robin Givhan writes. “As the service opened, Floyd’s brothers gathered behind his golden coffin and gave the world snippets of his beloved personality — words that would make him, the one the family called Perry, more than the victim in the video, the catalyst of an uprising and a symbol now in the hands of the world. Philonise Floyd told anecdotes of playing ball with his brother, of eating banana-and-mayonnaise sandwiches with him and of how they were always their mother’s sons. George Floyd was just a guy, in all the simplicity and complexity that entails.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo knelt before the hearse carrying Floyd's casket in a show of respect. ( Holly Bailey, Sheila Regan and Brady Dennis

The Rev. Al Sharpton announced that he’s organizing a March on Washington in late August led by families of black people who’ve been killed by police, including Floyd’s family. ( CNN

The three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger in Georgia, will each stand trial for murder. A judge in Glynn County, Ga., announced the ruling “after a day-long hearing that revealed the shooter allegedly uttered the words ‘f---ing n-----' as the victim lay dying in the road,” Cleve Wootson Jr., Annie Gowen and Abigail Hauslohner report. “William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, who captured Arbery’s death on cellphone video, told investigators that Travis McMichael, 34, used the slur before police arrived at the scene … The three men — Bryan, McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael — were charged last month with felony murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery, 25. The defendants face a minimum of life in prison if convicted on the murder charges, or more severe penalties of life with parole or death.”

Tacoma, Wash., Mayor Victoria Woodards called for the firing of four police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old black man. “New video footage of the violent March 3 arrest emerged late Thursday night, showing Tacoma police officers beating Ellis on the side of the road, repeatedly striking him as he struggled with officers. The footage, provided by the Tacoma Action Collective, shows officers telling him to ‘just put your hands behind your back’ while they are already on top of him,” Meagan Flynn reports. “Woodards said the video only confirmed what she said the Pierce County medical examiner had made apparent: that Ellis died because of the actions of the four officers.”

Friends and family will remember Breonna Taylor, the black EMT killed by police in her own home, on what would have been her 27th birthday with a memorial service in Louisville. “Before she was a hashtag or a headline, before protesters around the country chanted her name, Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old woman who played cards with her aunts and fell asleep watching movies with friends,” NPR reports. “That changed on March 13, when police officers executing a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night killed her in her own apartment in Louisville, Ky. … ‘She always said that she would be a legend,’ friend Erinicka Hunter says. ‘I just never imagined it would be like this.’”

America Divided

More Republicans criticize Trump's handling of the crisis.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff and ex-secretary of homeland security, joined a growing group of critics blasting the president over his call to deploy troops to quell protests against police brutality. After Mattis broke his silence and accused Trump of trying to divide Americans and making “a mockery of the Constitution,” Murkowski called the statements "true and honest and necessary and overdue," David Fahrenthold, Paul Kane and Josh Dawsey report. "Kelly, himself a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, called Mattis ‘an honorable man’ and chastised Trump for claiming in a tweet that he had fired Mattis, who resigned in December 2018 after Trump insisted on pulling U.S. troops abruptly out of Syria. … Murkowski and Kelly are the latest Republicans, including former president George W. Bush, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former national security adviser Condoleezza Rice, to either criticize Trump’s approach or more broadly embrace the demonstrators mounting impassioned protests of racial injustice and police brutality across the country. …

“There was little sign Thursday of a wholesale defection by Republicans … Still, the pushback was striking … ‘I felt like perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,’ Murkowski said. Asked if she could still support Trump, the Alaska senator said, ‘I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time.’ … Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has been more willing than most in his party to speak out against Trump, called Mattis’s statement ‘stunning and powerful.’ ‘He’s an American patriot,’ Romney said.”

Trump responded to Murkowski by vowing to travel to Alaska in 2022, when she is up for reelection, to campaign against her. “Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing,” he tweeted. “If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he’s block the nominations of Christopher Miller to head the National Counterterrorism Center and Marshall Billingslea to be the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security to demand more accountability from the president over the purge of inspectors general. (Felicia Sonmez)

(R-Iowa) said he’s block the nominations of Christopher Miller to head the National Counterterrorism Center and Marshall Billingslea to be the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security to demand more accountability from the president over the purge of inspectors general. (Felicia Sonmez) Greg Abbott (R) to call for them to resign. ( Four Texas Republican county leaders shared racist Facebook posts about Floyd's death. Two of them shared a racist conspiracy theory about Floyd’s death, leading Gov.(R) to call for them to resign. ( Texas Tribune

Trump strongly hinted at a pardon for Roger Stone, tweeting that his longtime friend was the “victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt” and should “sleep well at night.” (John Wagner)

A growing chorus of retired military brass is suggesting that Trump poses a threat to the republic.

John Allen, who like Mattis and Kelly, served with distinction as a four-star Marine general, criticized Trump's threats to use the military on protesters and his photo op at St. John's Church. Allen wrote in Foreign Policy magazine that Trump’s actions “may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment.” Fresh criticism also came from retired Gen. Tony Thomas, the former head of U.S. Special Operations Command; retired Gen. Richard Myers, another former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who voiced “absolute sadness” at the clearing of Lafayette Square outside the White House; and retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Obama, told NPR that calling the military to suppress mostly peaceful protests “was very dangerous to me.” (Missy Ryan and Paul Sonne)

Former Marine commandant Gen. Robert Neller, in an open letter posted to his LinkedIn account, urged all Americans to “stand up for what is right" in the wake of protests. Neller, 67, who stepped down as the top Marine in his beloved corps less than a year ago, wrote that he was deeply affected after watching the video of Floyd’s killing. “The time for being silent has passed, at least for me,” he wrote. (Task & Purpose)

Caving to a staff revolt, New York Times management said an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act so he can deploy active-duty troops to U.S. cities “did not meet” the paper's standards. In a statement, the Gray Lady blamed a “rushed editorial process," and Editorial Page Editor James Bennet said he had not read the piece before publication. The paper suggested it may run fewer op-eds in the future. (Elahe Izadi, Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison)

An emotional debate broke out on the Senate floor over an anti-lynching bill that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is holding up. He wants changes to raise the burden for prosecutors to invoke the law, but the Senate’s two black Democrats, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, protested. They said they won't allow the measure to be watered down. (AP)

Quote of the day

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation?” Joe Biden said during a virtual town hall on Thursday night. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that’s not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that.” (Sean Sullivan)

The coronavirus remains

Economic recovery could take years.

“The federal unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April, the Department of Labor said Friday, a surprising turnaround after months of job losses that was hailed as a sign that economy is recovering more quickly than projected,” Eli Rosenberg reports. “The economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May, as many states and counties began to reopen with the slowing of coronavirus cases nationwide. Yet the 30 million workers who are still collecting unemployment benefits show how significantly the labor market has been upended. The unemployment rate remains the worst since World War II.”

Trump is banking on the economy rebounding quickly without more government help – for now. He is reticent to pursue a new stimulus package and confident about a revival, even as economists and the Federal Reserve chairman push the president to spend more to address the economic carnage. ( Robert Costa and Ashley Parker

For many who lost their jobs in the pandemic, hunger comes with shame. “They’re people who are really unused to asking for help, people who thought they had a pretty good handle on life,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber. Queues outside food pantries have stretched for blocks, or even miles, in Los Angeles, New York and Pittsburgh. More than 1 in 10 Americans have missed or cut the size of their meals in recent weeks. ( Marc Fisher, Arelis Hernandez and Frances Stead Sellers

Kids could go hungry this summer if the Trump administration does not extend emergency provisions to allow eligible students to access free lunches even though schools are closed. ( Laura Reiley

The black-white economic divide is as bad now as it was during the 1968 riots.

“In the decades since, white wealth has soared while black wealth has stagnated. Many have pointed out the far larger share of white millionaires than black, but even among the middle class, the inequities are stark,” Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam report. “In 1968, a typical middle-class black household had $6,674 in wealth compared with $70,786 for the typical middle-class white household, according to data from the historical Survey of Consumer Finances that has been adjusted for inflation. In 2016, the typical middle-class black household had $13,024 in wealth versus $149,703 for the median white household, an even larger gap in percentage terms.”

The virus has claimed another victim: Medical research for deadly rare diseases.

“Since March, medical research on diseases other than covid-19 … has taken a huge hit, with countless experiments abandoned and clinical trials suspended or postponed. This singular focus will inevitably delay much-needed advances for other life-threatening ailments, including cancer, stroke and heart disease, experts say,” Laurie McGinley reports.

Trump is heading to Maine today to tour a company that manufactures cotton swabs for coronavirus testing despite concerns voiced by Gov. Janet Mills (D) that his visit could spark unrest. Mills asked Trump “to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door." (John Wagner)

Federal health officials will require laboratories to report the race and ethnicity of every person tested for the virus, along with other details including age, sex, and location. (Amy Goldstein)

Hundreds of nursing homes ran short on staff and protective gear as more than 30,000 residents died during the pandemic, new federal data shows. Thousands of homes are still underequipped for the continuing onslaught, which has so far left 600 nursing home employees dead. (Peter Whoriskey, Debbie Cenziper, Will Englund and Joel Jacobs)

including submarine missile tubes, space launch facilities, and golf course staffing, according to a copy of spending plans obtained by The Pentagon is moving too slowly to spend money it has been allocated to battle the virus, and it is devoting millions of dollars to expenses that are not virus-related,including submarine missile tubes, space launch facilities, and golf course staffing, according to a copy of spending plans obtained by Aaron Gregg and Erica Werner

Paul Novicki, a retired first responder, kept working in a hard-hit Detroit suburb despite escalating risks. Both he and his partner, Rob Nemeth, caught the virus. Rob survived. Paul did not. He was 51. (Chelsea Janes)

Kim King-Smith, an EKG technician at a hospital in New Jersey, had a smile as infectious as the coronavirus. But the contagion killed her. She was 53. (Karen Weintraub)

“We can’t do social distancing” at the Republican convention, Trump said.

In a Friday call with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), Trump said that he will accept his party’s nomination in an arena filled with cheering supporters, coronavirus pandemic or not. “I don’t want to be sitting in a place that’s 50 percent empty,” Trump said. In the roughly 15-minute conversation, the president casually dismissed any health concerns that might arise from squeezing thousands of supporters — wearing masks only if they choose to — inside an arena to hear his acceptance speech in Charlotte. Annie Linskey and Josh Dawsey scoop: "The fallout has sent RNC officials shuttling around the country to consider other options. Possible replacements include Jacksonville and Orlando in Florida, Nashville, New Orleans and even Las Vegas … Also in play are Phoenix … and Dallas … A Republican familiar with the talks said RNC officials are asking those cities to approve the convention on Trump’s terms: without social distancing or required masks.”

The MLB Players Association reaffirmed its opposition to further salary cuts for players in 2020, a stance that deepened the standoff between the union and team owners that has jeopardized already diminished hopes for a short season. (Dave Sheinin)

The NFL’s chief medical officer said he’s “very optimistic” that professional football will have a complete 2020 season, beginning on time in September, even with the inevitability that some players, coaches and staffers will test positive for the virus. The league is allowing coaches to return to team facilities starting today. (Mark Maske)

Japan is exploring options to host a “simplified” version of the Olympics in Tokyo next year. Plans that could avoid an outright cancellation would involve fewer spectators and mandatory testing. (Simon Denyer)

The biggest challenge for a vaccine could be getting countries to share.

“Global leaders came together Thursday to raise at least $2 billion toward providing a future vaccine for the novel coronavirus to people throughout the world,” William Wan and Carolyn Johnson report. “Even if countries think selfishly and hoard supplies, they will struggle with new outbreaks as long as the virus continues to rage elsewhere in the world because of how easily it spreads. It is a particularly tough time for such international cooperation. Borders around the world remain heavily restricted or closed. … The vaccine will be a precious and initially limited resource that appears destined to further strain the fragile framework for international cooperation.”

The E.U. is calling for all member states to open their borders to one another by the end of June. (Antonia Farzan)

Russian labs are racing to find a vaccine by fall, but there are warnings that corners are being cut with regard to testing. The state-backed medical system is throwing resources at potential vaccines, leading to highly unorthodox proposals that critics say cross ethical lines, such as researchers taking self-administered doses of test samples and a politician’s suggestion of using inmates in clinical trials. (Isabelle Khurshudyan)

Australian biotech giant CSL pledged to help fund and manufacture a promising vaccine candidate and said 100 million doses could be available by the end of 2021. ( Farzan

Researchers retracted a study that found a big risk in using hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus. Three of the study’s authors said they could “no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.” (Laurie McGinley)

Mexico added 1,092 deaths to its official coronavirus death toll, the most in a single day. (Mary Beth Sheridan)

Spain marked 10 days of mourning for covid-19 victims while celebrating a return to a more normal life. (Pamela Rolfe)

Iran released U.S. Navy Veteran Michael White, a California native who contracted the coronavirus and has been held for nearly two years. White, a cancer patient who traveled to Iran to visit a woman he met on the Internet, was arrested by Iranian authorities in July 2018. (John Hudson)

Other news that should be on your radar

Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency over a major oil spill in Siberia. A fuel tank at a power plant ruptured in Norilsk – above the Arctic Circle – leaking at least 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the Ambarnaya River. (Isabelle Khurshudyan)

People are sawing through and climbing over Trump’s border wall, so contractors are being asked for ideas to make it less vulnerable. (Nick Miroff)

China and Iran are targeting both the Biden and Trump campaigns with attempts to hack the Gmail accounts of staffers, Google said. So far, there are no signs the accounts have been compromised. (Ellen Nakashima, Josh Dawsey and Matt Viser)

Ukrainian prosecutors found no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden in an audit of the energy company Burisma. (The Guardian)

Thousands in Hong Kong defied a ban on gatherings to honor victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Shouting pro-democracy slogans, protesters drowned out announcements warning that gatherings of more than eight are illegal in the park and ignored nearby police. ( Shibani Mahtani

Social media speed read

Lightning struck the Washington Monument last night. Two members of the National Guard were injured during the intense storm. The men were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Because protests, curfews, military, pandemic not enough action for DC this week... lightning⚡️struck the Washington Monument tonight pic.twitter.com/EqD9CkgXRY — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 5, 2020

A presidential historian offered a contrast between Franklin Roosevelt and the current occupant of the White House:

After Pearl Harbor 1941, FDR refused suggestions to surround the White House with light tanks because it might look as if our democracy was under siege: pic.twitter.com/0LR7WwqCld — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 4, 2020

Young protesters continued taking to the streets demanding that their messages be heard:

Well, well, little sister.



“No justice, no peace!”

pic.twitter.com/Dw5Jrm55Xf — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 4, 2020

This is Jalena.



She pushed through all the adults in the crowd to get to the front line and confront the police in her pink sequin cat ears.



“Every day I wonder if my brother or my dad or my mom is going to die,” she told them.



“I’m only 10 and I am already sick of it.” pic.twitter.com/NJe2UCK5AZ — Jessica Contrera (@mjcontrera) June 4, 2020

New York police even detained legal observers:

That's a National Lawyers Guild legal observer getting arrested in NYC. Everybody in town knows what that green hat means https://t.co/tJL76jgt1g — Kiera Feldman (@kierafeldman) June 5, 2020

Videos of the day

Seth Meyers condemned violent police attacks on protesters:

Stephen Colbert pointed out that rubber bullets “are a lot more bullet than rubber”: