with Mariana Alfaro

A Maine facility that produces tests for Abbott Labs to detect the novel coronavirus has become the site of a viral outbreak.

Tesla employees in California revealed that several of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus following chief executive Elon Musk’s reopening of the company’s main production facility last month in defiance of government public health orders.

Members of the D.C. National Guard who were deployed last week in response to the protests over George Floyd’s killing have tested positive, but a spokeswoman refuses to reveal how many troops have the virus. Two members of the Nebraska National Guard who were activated last week in Lincoln, Neb., also tested positive. Public health experts are watching anxiously to see if the wave of nationwide protests leads to a spike of infections, especially among the African American community that has already been disproportionately affected.

Hospitalizations for coronavirus cases have been on the rise in at least nine states since Memorial Day: Texas, North and South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona. More than a dozen states, plus Puerto Rico, are recording their highest averages of new cases since the pandemic began. And the total number of new cases also continues to increase worldwide. Experts say this is not just because testing has become more widespread.

As states continue to push ahead with reopening, these are flashing red lights that we are not out of the woods, the danger of a second wave remains high and bringing folks back to work – while necessary for economic recovery – is fraught. Americans may be moving on, but the virus is not.

President Trump speaks backstage with Tony Fauci before an April 22 press briefing. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Tony Fauci, who has been the federal government’s top infectious-disease expert since 1984, told biotech executives on Tuesday that the coronavirus is “my worst nightmare” because it’s brand new, highly transmissible, attacks the respiratory system and kills. “We’ve had outbreaks that have had one or two or three of those … but never all four,” he said during a live stream. “Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never be easily transmitted. … HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coronavirus will not just “burn itself out with mere public health measures,” but a vaccine will be required. “In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” he said. “And it isn't over yet.”

More than 110,000 people have died in the United States of the virus, and about 2 million cases have been confirmed. Beyond the numbers, the human toll from this remains staggering. Our newspaper has fresh obituaries on a longtime New York internist who had a dogged work ethic and gregarious personality, an MRI technician who died at the Miami hospital where he had worked more than 30 years, a Queens rabbi who volunteered in an ambulance corps and a Japanese immigrant who worked for 27 years at the University of Maryland’s library.

States continue to ease restrictions. On Friday, Northern Virginia and Richmond will join the rest of the commonwealth in the next phase of reopening. Plans are underway to get students back to school in the fall.

“We have to stay smart because reopening resets the whole game,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said at his daily briefing on Tuesday, pointing to a spike of cases in states like Florida as they reopened. “When you reopen, when people start coming out, in some ways, you go right back to day one.”

President Trump plans to begin attending in-person rallies again in the next few weeks, and Republicans have tentatively settled on moving the bulk of their August convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Fla., to ensure that they can have large-scale events amid the pandemic, Annie Linskey and Josh Dawsey scooped overnight. North Carolina health officials declined to promise that they would allow the Republican National Committee to fill an arena in Charlotte for the Aug. 24-27 convention. “I don’t want to be sitting in a place that’s 50 percent empty,” Trump told North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) in a recent phone conversation about the convention. “We can’t do social distancing.”

Meanwhile, top officials from the White House’s own coronavirus task force told governors during a conference call that they’re worried about a spike in infections because of the protests. Someone leaked a recording of the Monday call to the Daily Beast: “Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, relayed fears that the yelling by protesters could potentially negate the health benefits of wearing a mask, and that the destruction of testing sites at those protests would set back efforts to contain the virus’s spread. Birx said that 70 such sites had been destroyed, which had already resulted in an appreciable dip in testing rates there. She advised governors to ‘scramble now to make sure there is testing available in urban areas.’ Vice President Mike Pence, who hosted the call, bluntly conceded that protest-related infection spikes were ‘an issue our team is following and there is a concern.’”

Elaine Eklund holds her son as she visits the grave of her mother, Yok Yen Lee, a Walmart employee who succumbed to the coronavirus. (Hannah Reyes Morales for The Washington Post)

Battling the contagion has become a lower priority across the Trump administration. “It’s been more than a month since the White House halted its daily coronavirus task force briefings,” Politico reports. “Inside the White House, top advisers like Jared Kushner privately assured colleagues last month that the outbreak was well in hand — citing data on declines in community spread — and that the long-feared ‘second wave’ may have even been averted … The Covid-19 task force has scaled back its once-daily internal meetings — the task force now meets twice per week … The coronavirus task force, which used to send daily updates to state officials, has done so with less regularity over the last several weeks … At the Food and Drug Administration, officials are returning to hot-button issues like tobacco and CBD regulations. Some staff in the health department’s emergency response arm are pivoting away from Covid-19 and back toward natural disasters as hurricane season begins.”

The Trump administration has provided little guidance on how to expand testing, leaving states wrestling on their own with how to do so. “Faced with conflicting advice from experts in the field, states are using different tests that vary in reliability and have adopted a variety of policies about who else should get tested and when ... That means that while tests are available to anyone who wants them in states such as Kentucky and Georgia and some large cities such as Detroit and Los Angeles, state officials in Idaho and Louisiana continue to recommend that only sick people get tested,” Rachel Weiner and Roz Helderman report.

“In Maryland, drive-through coronavirus testing sites are now open to all residents, whether or not they show signs of illness. In Oregon, by contrast, officials have said that generally only people with symptoms … should be tested — even in the case of front-line health-care workers. In Rhode Island, officials have proactively tested all of the state’s 7,500 nursing home residents, including those with no symptoms, and are developing plans to test more people in high-risk workplaces, such as restaurants and grocery stores. … The lack of a unified national strategy has left Americans uncertain about whether and how to be tested and is hampering reopening plans, experts warn. … So far, about 460,000 Americans are being tested a day — 1.5 percent of the population, and still shy of the 900,000 to 30 million that experts say need to be tested daily to capture the extent of the virus’s spread.”

Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious diseases at the Association of Public Health Laboratories, said the federal government is not even providing the kind of routine guidance it normally gives in screening for flu and other outbreaks. “The states are on their own,” she said. “There has been no coordination.”

“The demand for gowns outpaces current U.S. manufacturing capabilities.” That’s a direct quote from an internal FEMA slide deck, which shows the supply of surgical gowns has not meaningfully increased since photos emerged in March of nurses wearing trash bags for protection. “After months of pressure on federal officials to use wartime powers to mobilize U.S. plants, the document's slides show that domestic manufacturing of gowns and surgical masks has ticked up by a few thousand per month since the pandemic hit, falling far short of need. The United States still does not manufacture any nitrile rubber gloves,” Roll Call reports. “The slides show FEMA’s plan to ramp up supply into June and July hinges on the reusing of N95 masks and surgical gowns, increasing the risk of contamination. Those are supposed to be disposed of after one use.”

More on the federal response

Protective medical equipment arrives in Los Angeles from Taiwan through Project Airbridge. (Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg News)

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into Project Airbridge, including pricing and distribution of personal protective equipment. FEMA has spent approximately $154 million to fly supplies secured by six for-profit companies from overseas into the United States. In exchange, FEMA required that half the supplies be sold to customers of the companies in coronavirus hot spots. But the companies can sell the rest at their discretion. “The arrangement — which has funded 205 flights, with an additional 40 scheduled or in transit — drew scrutiny and criticism from federal and state lawmakers, who said it lacked oversight and sapped taxpayer dollars while allowing market forces to dictate distribution of much-needed supplies,” Amy Brittain and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

The Justice Department brought its first criminal securities fraud case related to the pandemic against a California biotech executive in connection with an unapproved blood test that purported to detect the coronavirus. “Mark Schena, president of Sunnyvale-based Arrayit, was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit health-care fraud in the Northern District of California. The charges stem from an existing allergy test the company said it wanted to bundle with a coronavirus test,” Rachel Lerman reports. “Arrayit promoted a quick coronavirus test that would be done with the same finger-stick test kit it used to test for allergies, the complaint states. But missing from its promotional materials was the fact that the Food and Drug Administration told the company the test did not perform well enough to get an emergency use authorization in April.”

The Department of Health and Human Services committed $25 billion to hospitals and other care providers for the nation’s poorest patients: $10 billion will go to about 750 hospitals that treat many patients on Medicaid or who are uninsured, and the other $15 billion will go to doctors, dentists, clinics and other facilities that treat low-income adults and children, if they have not received assistance through two earlier rounds of federal aid to medical providers. (Amy Goldstein)

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have helped avert broader economic collapse. Its overall effectiveness, however, remains unknown. (Jonathan O’Connell, Jeanne Whalen, Jeff Stein and Erica Werner)

Small Business Administration disaster loans have been distributed unevenly. The SBA has approved about 1.1 million coronavirus disaster loans through a program separate from the PPP, but the agency is still wading through over 5 million applications. (Aaron Gregg and Andrew Van Dam)

The economic picture remains gloomy. Struggling retailers expect to shutter between 20,000 and 25,000 stores this year, mostly in malls. The study by Coresight Research marks a sharp increase from the previous forecast of 15,000 store closures. (Rachel Siegel)

Hugo Sosa attends a physical therapy session at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

For the fortunate patients who survive long stretches on ventilators, the journey home can be arduous and lonely.

“Their survival is a testament to the lifesaving value of some of the world’s most sophisticated medical interventions, but their deficits reveal the toll of the disease and of hospitalization itself,” Lenny Bernstein reports from the Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, N.Y. That's where he met New York City firefighter Hugo Sosa, a covid-19 survivor who suffered brain damage as a result of his hospitalization. “Sosa, 53, a captain of the dispatch team that sends first responders to emergencies in the Bronx and Manhattan, lost his sense of smell March 26, a telltale sign of covid-19. By April 1, he was hospitalized. He spent 44 days in the intensive care unit at White Plains Hospital, 19 of them on a ventilator. …

"When his lungs healed, his sedation ended and his ventilator tube was removed, doctors couldn’t wake him for days. A CT scan showed the disease had allowed large blood clots to travel to both sides of his brain, a ‘bilateral stroke’ in medical terminology. Much of his working memory … was badly damaged. … He could not walk, stand or get out of bed on his own. Since entering the Burke rehab facility May 15, Sosa has come so far, so fast that doctors are unwilling to predict the limits of his progress. … His physical endurance, near zero when he arrived, has improved dramatically. … Less clear is how his brain will rebound from the twin attacks of stroke and oxygen deprivation. …

"There is no good data on how many people have been placed on ventilators during the pandemic. Studies on the number who survive vary widely… But more recently, doctors who work extensively with covid-19 patients on ventilators have said 50 percent to 80 percent recover.”

More on the global response

Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization had to hold a special news conference in Geneva on Tuesday to clean up her messy comments from the day before. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

A World Health Organization official walked back her comments on asymptomatic transmission.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the Stanford-trained doctor who runs the WHO’s emerging disease and zoonosis unit, said that during a news conference on Monday she was trying to respond to a journalist’s question when she said asymptomatic transmission was “very rare.” During a special presser designed to clean up her comments on Tuesday, she chalked up the donnybrook to “a misunderstanding”: “I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. We do know that some people who are asymptomatic, or some people who do not have symptoms, can transmit the virus on.”

“While asymptomatic transmission does occur, no one knows for sure how frequently it happens,” William Wan and Miriam Berger report. “Studies and models have suggested many of those infected never show symptoms. And it remains an open question whether they are a large force driving transmission. Some countries using contact tracing to work backward from confirmed cases have not found many instances of asymptomatic spread, WHO officials noted. At the same time, WHO officials acknowledged on Tuesday some modeling studies have suggested as much as 41 percent of transmission may be due to asymptomatic people.

“Adding to the confusion are differing definitions of what it means to be asymptomatic. Some people who are infected never show symptoms — experts would consider those truly asymptomatic cases. But some show symptoms only later on and could be spreading the virus before those symptoms manifest — they would be considered pre-symptomatic cases. Further complicating matters is the fact that for some people, symptoms are so mild — or manifest themselves in less expected ways such as diarrhea or muscle aches, instead of the classic fever and cough — that people aren’t aware of them until later on. … CDC spokesman Scott Pauley said it remains essential that people wear masks.”

Other countries are also seeing spikes of new cases. Pakistan, which lifted many restrictions last month, has seen its number of infections more than double in the past two weeks. The WHO is urging the country’s largest province to look into returning to some form of lockdown. But the prime minister refuses to do anything that he says would derail the economy.

A Colombian man prepares to sniff a line of cocaine in Bogota. They've got a glut of the white powder. (Juan Manuel Barrero/AFP/Getty Images)

A silver lining of the pandemic: Drug cartels are taking a beating, and there's less cocaine on our streets.

“As a farmer eking out a living in Peru’s central jungle, Rubén Leiva grew one cash crop that seemed immune from global cycles of booms and busts. But the coronavirus pandemic has accomplished what neither other international crises nor a U.S.-backed ‘war’ ever could: a collapse in the price of coca leaf, a natural stimulant that is the building block of cocaine,” Anthony Faiola and Lucien Chauvin report. "The great coca crash of 2020 — prices for the leaf in some regions of South America have fallen as much as 73 percent — illustrates the extent to which the pandemic is disrupting every aspect of global trade, including the traffic in illegal drugs. Lockdowns have sealed regional borders and sharply curbed domestic and international transit, challenging the ability of cartels to move product by land, air or sea. At the same time, the cartels are dealing with global disruptions in the production and importation of precursor chemicals, such as potassium permanganate, that are used in clandestine labs to refine the recreational drug. …

“In Afghanistan, virus lockdowns have created acute shortages of lancers — the specialized workers, many from neighboring Pakistan, who cut the seedpods of mature poppies to produce heroin. The current challenge of sourcing precursor chemicals from Asia has disrupted the manufacturing of illicit drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl in Mexico and amphetamine-type stimulants in Lebanon and Syria. Border restrictions have made it difficult for Colombians to obtain from Venezuela the cheap gasoline needed to refine cocaine … U.S. officials say they are aware of stockpiles of drugs and cash sitting at the Mexican border as cartels experience problems moving product into the United States. DEA field divisions across the country report that supplies of some illicit drugs appear to be running low in U.S. cities. The street price of cocaine has climbed in markets including Miami, Atlanta, New York and San Francisco.”

Welcome to The Daily 202, PowerPost’s essential briefing for decision makers.

Divided America

Trump suggested that a 75-year-old protester pushed to the ground by police was part of a “set up.”

“Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault after footage showed them shoving Martin Gugino to the ground and blood pooling on the sidewalk below his head. Gugino has been transferred out of intensive care but remains hospitalized. ‘I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,’ Trump said in [a] tweet. … Trump cited a report by One America News Network, a tiny conservative cable outlet that reported on speculation appearing on a blog called the Conservative Treehouse,” Ashley Parker and John Wagner report. “A post on the blog suggests Gugino appeared to be using a police scanner on his phone, which it said is a common tactic of antifa … Kelly V. Zarcone, a lawyer for Gugino, said Trump’s characterization has no basis in fact and questioned his motives. … Gugino is a member of two nonprofit organizations: PUSH Buffalo, which focuses on affordable housing, and Western New York Peace Center, a human rights organization. He is also part of the Catholic Worker Movement. …

“Among many of Trump’s allies, however, the reaction was one of overwhelming exasperation, with one outside adviser describing his tweet as ‘dumb’ and ‘beyond stupid.’ … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), meanwhile, seized on the fact that the correspondent from OANN, the network whose segment Trump cited, has written for Sputnik, the Russian government-owned news outlet. … Numerous Republicans sought to sidestep questions from reporters when asked about Trump’s tweet. … [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell ignored questions by responding with the unrelated point that Senate Republicans intend to take up legislation to address racial discrimination. … When presented with a printout, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), replied, ‘Oh, Lord. Ugh. Yeah.’ Asked if she cared to comment, Murkowski declined. … Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the majority whip, told reporters he considered Trump’s tweet ‘a serious accusation,’ adding it ‘should only be made with facts and evidence, and I haven’t seen any yet.’”

Senate Republicans tapped the only black member in their ranks to take point on police reform.

McConnell (R-Ky.) announced that he asked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to lead a working group “because he had experience 'dealing with this discrimination that persists some 50 years’ after the civil rights movement.” Mike DeBonis, Seung Min Kim and Colby Itkowitz report: “Scott’s plan will include a bill he first sponsored in 2015 after the death of Walter Scott, a black man who was shot in the back by police in North Charleston, S.C. The bill would require states to maintain a database any time a police officer is involved in the fatal shooting of a civilian, or risk losing federal funds. The package would also include training for officers, such as de-escalation and perhaps bias training, and a national police commission that would help the government determine best practices for law enforcement agencies nationwide, rather than setting strict policing mandates at the federal level. … Scott’s working group includes two Republicans — Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and John Cornyn (Tex.) — who are facing reelection in traditionally red states where Democrats intend to compete. … The group also includes Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who are heavily favored to win their reelection bids.”

Republicans fear that Trump’s weakened standing might jeopardize their down-ballot prospects in November. "If anything, most elected Republicans see themselves as prisoners onboard, calculating that jumping off would lead to almost certain defeat,” Bob Costa and Philip Rucker report.

White House adviser Stephen Miller, a former Senate GOP staffer known for his virulent nativism , is taking the lead on drafting Trump’s planned address on race relations, according to AURN's April Ryan

Trump was intent on firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week for not supporting his inclination to use active-duty troops to quell protests in Washington, but he was talked out of it by advisers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

As Floyd was laid to rest, his family implored the nation to continue its quest for justice.

“George Perry Floyd Jr. was buried next to his mother [in Houston] on Tuesday, taking his final resting place in the city where he was raised,” Arelis Hernández, Brittney Martin, Marisa Iati and Lateshia Beachum report. “The final words in tribute to the 46-year-old father, friend and brother were a recommitment by those who knew him — and now millions who know of him — to turn against racism. Speaker after speaker at his funeral Tuesday afternoon implored America to move from indifference to healing, from fear to courage and from mistrust to unity. They want to ensure Floyd’s life was not lost in vain. … Stories about his life growing up in Houston intertwined with rebukes of the attitudes and policies that facilitated his slaying … Floyd was the oldest of five siblings, and his family begged of the world just one thing: ‘Fight for my brother.’ …

“Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Tuesday ‘George ‘Perry’ Day’ and announced that he would sign an executive order banning police chokeholds and requiring city officers to de-escalate confrontations and exhaust all alternatives before using their guns. … Hundreds of people filed into the private ceremony at Fountain of Praise Church, passing by a bed of flower bouquets resting beneath a poster-size selfie of Floyd. Inside, a display of white roses formed a heart, and blue flowers formed the letters, ‘BLM.’ … [Joe] Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, directed part of his remarks to Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Too many black children like her have had to ask what happened to their fathers, he said in a recorded message that was played during the funeral.”

Biden has an op-ed in USA Today: “We must urgently root out systemic racism, from policing to housing to opportunity.”

Karen Attiah: “George Floyd has become the Emmett Till of this moment.”

Karen Tumulty: “How George Floyd speaks to the shame of our history and the promise of our future.”

Floyd’s brother Philonise testified this morning before the House Judiciary Committee, as House Democrats take an initial step toward a legislative remedy for racial injustice in policing. (Paul Kane)

Austin police released body-camera video of a 2019 car chase that led to a black man’s death.

A TV crew from the reality show “Live PD” was filming, Marisa Iati reports. Williamson County, Tex., sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over Javier Ambler for failing to dim his headlights, according to the footage. When Ambler didn’t stop, deputies chased him for about 20 minutes – with Austin police joining – before his car crashed. They then Tased him several times and tried to move him onto his stomach as he told them that he had congestive heart failure and couldn’t breathe, the video shows. Ambler eventually became unresponsive. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore told the Austin American-Statesman her office intends to present the case to a grand jury. On Tuesday, the newspaper reported two county commissioners were pushing for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign.

A new video shows that Manuel Ellis, a black man who died in police custody in Tacoma, Wash., told officers he couldn’t breathe as they restrained him. The video reinvigorated Ellis’s family’s demand for an independent investigation from the one currently being done by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

A Chicago police officer was placed on desk duty after flipping off a crowd of protesters. (Meryl Kornfield)

Police have killed 885 people in Los Angeles County since 2000. Nearly 80 percent were black or Latino, the Los Angeles Times found.

The bullet that killed David McAtee, a black Louisville restaurant owner, was fired by a Kentucky National Guard member. McAtee died of a single shot to the chest after an exchange of gunfire with two National Guardsmen and two Louisville police officers. (Kornfield)

As demonstrators from Canada to France to Australia have held up Floyd’s photograph and chanted “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe,” they’ve also used the moment to draw attention to what they say are similar cases in their own countries. All involve the deaths of people of color, migrants or indigenous people during interactions with authorities. Amanda Coletta gathered some of those stories.

More than 63,000 Black Lives Matter protesters in Belgium signed a petition demanding the country take down statues honoring colonialist King Léopold II. Léopold presided over the deaths of millions of Congolese people, and activists say Belgium has been slow to come to terms with its colonial past. (Michael Birnbaum)

Protesters march on Pennsylvania Avenue NW toward the White House on Saturday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Black Lives Matter movement has gone mainstream.

“The three words were once a controversial rallying cry against racial profiling and police violence. Now, ‘Black lives matter’ is painted in bright yellow letters on the road to the White House,” Jose Del Real, Robert Samuels and Tim Craig report. “Activists sense a once-in-a-generation opportunity to demand policy changes that once seemed far-fetched, including sharp cuts to police budgets in favor of social programs, and greater accountability for officers who kill residents. ‘It’s now something where the Mitt Romneys of the world can join in, and that was something unimaginable back in 2014…,’ said Justin Hansford, who was an activist in Ferguson, Mo., [and] is now the executive director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at Howard University. But activists’ demands to ‘defund’ police departments have already become a point of division politically, with some prominent people who have expressed support for the movement — such as Romney (Utah) — saying they do not support what they see as an extreme policy position. … Where the conversation lands will be a test of just how mainstream Black Lives Matter has become. … Veteran activists across the country have made a similar observation — that Trump, who was not yet in office when Black Lives Matter activists began to organize, has brought attention to racism in the United States among white people who dislike the president.”

Cancel culture is catching fire in this combustible moment.

“Cops,” the long-running reality show from the Paramount Network that glorified police, was canceled in the face of protests. The show’s 33rd season was scheduled to premiere on June 15. ( NYT

The movie “Gone with the Wind” has been pulled from HBO Max. The network said that the 1939 cinematic classic, set partly on a plantation during and after the Civil War, is a “product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.” ( WSJ

NFL stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins urged Clemson University to drop the name of slave owner John C. Calhoun from its Honors College. ( Des Bieler

The founder of CrossFit “retired” under pressure after a firestorm over his flippant comments about Floyd. Greg Glassman told staff on a Zoom call that, “We’re not mourning for George Floyd." ( Des Bieler and Jena McGregor

Kennedy Mitchum, a Missouri woman, successfully prodded Merriam-Webster to change the definition of racism. The dictionary defined racism as "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race,” a definition she said was too simple and didn’t mention that racism “is a system of oppression for a certain group of people.” After a few back and forth emails, dictionary editor Alex Chambers said that a revised entry is being drafted. (KMOV4)

Confederate flags are a familiar sight at NASCAR events, but that could soon change. Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the sport, wants a ban on the flag at tracks. (AP)

Other news that should be on your radar

Georgia voters wait in line to cast ballots in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Primary day in Georgia was snarled by long lines and problems with voting machines.

“Lines snaked out the doors, poll workers struggled with new machines and voters furiously demanded to know why so much had gone wrong in Georgia’s primaries on Tuesday, a potential preview of how the novel coronavirus pandemic and new voting technology could affect the presidential election in November,” Amy Gardner, Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Haisten Willis and John Glionna report. “Problems were concentrated in Atlanta and surrounding counties … The widespread disruptions deepened tensions in Georgia, where a heated 2018 governor’s race fueled charges of voter suppression. … By Tuesday night, judges in 20 counties across the state had granted orders to extend voting hours at multiple locations … Many new poll workers brought on to replace those who had bowed out because of fears of the virus were unfamiliar with new ballot-marking devices that were deployed statewide for the first time Tuesday, replacing a paperless electronic voting system that a federal judge had declared insecure.

"Even before the pandemic struck, election security experts had questioned whether officials had enough time to provide adequate training for their use in the primaries. In addition, voting rights advocates said there was insufficient preparation for a surge in mail balloting and the overall shortage of poll workers because of the heath crisis, along with heightened interest in voting in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. … Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Tuesday faulted Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for ‘inaction, poor planning and horrific execution’ of the election. … 'We found ourselves in the mix of both incompetence and malfeasance,’ Abrams said. … For his part, Raffensperger faulted officials in heavily Democratic Fulton and DeKalb counties for not properly training poll workers on the new type of voting machine.” Experts say we may not find out who wins the presidency or the Senate on election night because of the number of mail-in votes that states like Michigan and Pennsylvania have not historically dealt with, NBC News notes.

Trump envoy Marshall Billingslea will begin nuclear talks with Russia as a key treaty hangs in the balance.

“The New START accord, which restricts the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and certain launch platforms, is set to expire in February. If the Trump administration declines to extend it and the caps disappear, the United States and Russia will be left without any significant limits on their nuclear forces for the first time in decades,” Paul Sonne and Robyn Dixon report. “Russia has said it is willing to extend New START unconditionally. But the Trump administration has balked, saying the treaty signed by President Barack Obama in 2010 is outdated, insufficient and overly advantageous for Moscow. In addition to wanting a broader pact that covers China, the Trump administration is seeking better verification mechanisms and limits on all Russian nuclear weapons, many of which are particularly risky and fall outside the parameters of New START. … On Monday, Billingslea said in a tweet he had agreed on a time and date this month to meet with Russia’s main arms-control negotiator. On Tuesday, he said China declined to take part in the negotiations, and accused Beijing in a tweet of maintaining a ‘Great Wall of Secrecy on its nuclear buildup.’”

Social media speed read

A basketball icon highlighted the challenges people had voting in Georgia:

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

Minneapolis Police Department’s initial news release on Floyd’s death is stunning to read after watching the video:

reminder that this is how the Minneapolis Police Department initially reported George Floyd's death pic.twitter.com/7tPa1m1yyP — Adam Belz (@adambelz) June 8, 2020

The movement to rename military bases that have Confederate names is gaining steam, including from some prominent veterans:

I commanded Fort Benning, Home of the Infantry, one of 10 Army installation named after Confederate generals. Bad policy that such important Army posts be named after traitors. Time for change. I like the sound of Fort Omar Bradley, the Soldier’sGeneral, for the Infantry Center. — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 9, 2020

The avatar of faux outrage, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, attacked Elmo, the “Sesame Street” icon, over a segment in which he and his Muppet dad talked about racism in the context of the protests:

Tucker Carlson attacks Elmo pic.twitter.com/KTkycca7SP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 10, 2020

Videos of the day

Stephen Colbert called out Trump for trying to “demonize” Catholic activist Martin Gugino:

Trevor Noah said it felt like Democrats were “trying too hard” when they wore Kente cloth during a memorial for Floyd:

And Seth Meyers shared a few good stories: