with Mariana Alfaro

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the Supreme Court’s four liberals this morning to rule that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex,” protects gay and transgender employees.

Writing for the 6-to-3 majority, Gorsuch explained that “an employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.” That reasoning, he added, means “sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision.”

For the past 56 years, Title VII of the 1964 law has been interpreted by the high court to mean only that women could not be treated worse than men. This is the most significant legal decision on gay rights since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right for gay couples to marry five years ago this month. It’s especially notable because some LGBTQ advocates have worried that their rights would be rolled back after Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s retirement in 2018. The votes by the conservatives Gorusch and Roberts, who was in the minority on that 2015 gay marriage case, reflect the remarkable sea change in attitudes about gay rights in recent years.

But, but, but: Even as the courts catch up with public opinion, President Trump has continued an assault on protections for transgender Americans. In fact, the court’s decision rejects the position that the Trump administration staked out in the case. The president’s representatives had urged the court to side with employers who fired LGBTQ workers, a stance at odds with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that gay and transgender individuals were federally protected.

Protesters participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn on Sunday. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

The Department of Health and Human Services reversed non-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care late Friday by declaring that they apply only to males or females, “as determined by biology.” The Department of Housing and Urban Development is circulating draft language to congressional allies for a rule, which they expect to unveil in the coming weeks, that would allow single-sex homeless shelters to reject transgender people. The Department of Education threatened last month to cut off federal funding for school districts in Connecticut that allow transgender students to compete on girls’ sports teams.

The Defense Department has sought to allow troops to serve only in positions that match the sex stated on their birth certificates. The Justice Department released a memo that said federal civil rights law does not protect transgender people from discrimination at work and has sided in courts with private businesses seeking to deny services to transgender customers. The Department of Homeland Security has sought to block most asylum seekers from entering the United States, which U.S. asylum officers have said puts at risk members of the LGBTQ community fleeing persecution.

Massive street protests for black transgender rights from New York to Los Angeles received significant media coverage over the weekend. Simultaneously, a sitting GOP congressman was defeated as he sought re-nomination at a party convention in Virginia amid sustained backlash to his decision last year to officiate a same-sex wedding. The split-screen reflects the degree to which LGBTQ rights remains a contentious front line in the culture wars.

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), a freshman who owns a distillery and has a libertarian bent, presided over a wedding of two gay campaign volunteers. This gave ammunition to his challenger Bob Good, a former Liberty University fundraiser who describes himself as a “biblical” conservative. “Good won a drive-through nomination contest outside Lynchburg on Saturday with 58 percent of the vote, said Melvin Adams, chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee. The results were announced early Sunday,” Jenna Portnoy reports. “Riggleman had not conceded as of Sunday morning, saying he was evaluating his options — which could include legal action against the party committee — amid reports of ‘voting irregularities and ballot stuffing.’ ... Good told reporters outside his campaign headquarters at the Forest Family Fellowship church early Sunday: ‘That’s what losers say.’ …

“Independent analysts at the Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics moved predictions for the general election early Sunday from the ‘likely Republican’ to ‘leans Republican’ column,” per Portnoy. “Four Democrats are competing in a June 23 Democratic primary, including three Marine veterans … Riggleman’s campaign had complained for weeks that Good had an unfair advantage and said the nomination should be decided through a primary. The convention was held in Campbell County, where Good was a county supervisor for four years. While it was a convenient location for Good’s supporters, many of Riggleman’s backers had to drive up to six hours round trip to vote for him.”

Polls show growing public acceptance for gay and transgender rights. A CBS News poll conducted earlier this month found that 82 percent of Americans support protections under civil rights laws for gays, lesbians and bisexuals. That includes 94 percent of Democrats and 79 percent of independents and 71 percent of Republicans. A Quinnipiac University poll in April 2019 found that just 6 percent of Americans think employers should be allowed to fire someone based on their sexual orientation or sexual identity; 92 percent said they should not.

Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts and Samuel Alito admire a statue to Antonin Scalia at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School in 2018. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Yet rolling back existing LGBTQ rights remains a top priority of prominent social conservatives. They are a cornerstone of the president’s base, and his reelection strategy depends on ginning them up this fall – something he was able to do in 2016 because Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings on President Barack Obama's nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late justice Antonin Scalia. Trump pleased this base by nominating Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat.

On Monday, Gorsuch was quickly attacked by some on the right for joining the majority opinion to prohibit employment discrimination against gay and transgender workers. Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino, a leading cheerleader for Trump’s nominees to the courts, put out a statement condemning him less than an hour after the decision was handed down. “Justice Scalia would be disappointed that his successor has bungled textualism so badly today, for the sake of appealing to college campuses and editorial boards,” she wrote. “You can’t redefine the meaning of words themselves and still be doing textualism. This is an ominous sign for anyone concerned about the future of representative democracy.”

Our Supreme Court correspondent Robert Barnes explains that the court combined two cases to consider whether gay workers are protected under the law: “Gerald Bostock claimed he was fired from his job as a social worker in Clayton County, Ga., after he became more open about being gay, including joining a gay softball league. Donald Zarda said he was fired as a skydiving instructor after joking with a female client to whom he was strapped for a tandem dive that he was gay. (Zarda died in 2014.) The transgender case was brought by Aimee Stephens, who worked for years at a Michigan funeral home before being fired after informing the owners and colleagues of her gender transition. Stephens died of kidney failure in May, after seeing her case argued at the Supreme Court in October. …

“Most courts of appeals had come to agree with the EEOC, even when they had not done so in the past. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled for Zarda and said its contrary past decisions on the issue were wrong,” Barnes notes. “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit came to a similar conclusion in Stephens’s case. … But in Bostock’s case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit went the other way, ruling for Clayton County, a suburb south of Atlanta, that Title VII did not protect on the basis of sexual orientation.”

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), who is openly gay, welcomed the news. “This decision gives our community dignity and legal recourse should our civil rights be violated,” he said. “There is more work to do because equal must mean equal in all aspects of our society and economy.”

Welcome to The Daily 202, PowerPost’s essential briefing for decision makers.

Divided America

From left, Donny Salyers, 43; Dennis Salyers, 26; Farrah Salyers, 42; and Christopher Sharp, 57, have been arrested and charged with felony abduction and assault by a mob and assault in a hate crime, misdemeanors in Virginia. A fifth person, Amanda Salyers, 26, was also charged with misdemeanor assault by a mob and assault in a hate crime. (Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office)

Here is a revealing vignette of the indignities that black men still face in June 2020.

“A Virginia sheriff has apologized to a black pastor who was arrested this month after calling 911 for help when a white family allegedly threatened and assaulted him after trying to dump a refrigerator on his property,” Spencer Hsu reports. “Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter … apologized to Pastor Leon K. McCray Sr. of Woodstock, Va., and [said] prosecutors dropped a charge against McCray for brandishing a licensed handgun in self-defense. McCray, 61, described the incident in a June 7 sermon at his Lighthouse Church … McCray said the group surrounded, jostled and threatened him, ‘telling me that my black life and the Black Lives Matter stuff, they don’t give a darn about that stuff in this county, and they could care less and ‘We would kill you.’

“McCray drew a legally concealed handgun, he said, giving him time to call 911. But when sheriff’s deputies responded, he said, ‘I was not given the opportunity to tell what was going on.’ Instead, he was ‘handcuffed in front of the mob,’ the members of which were yelling racial epithets and threatening him … McCray said he was driven away while the five stood with deputies ‘waving at me as I go down the road. You think about how disturbing that is.’ Two sheriff’s office supervisors have been placed on unpaid administrative leave over the incident …

“McCray, a retired Alexandria and Baltimore real estate investor and 24-year Air Force master sergeant with no criminal record who has never been arrested, said deputies rushed to judgment in ‘disarming a black male brandishing a gun against five white individuals, despite my Second Amendment right to defend myself against five attackers that tried to take my life.’ He added, … ‘It would not be acceptable if I was white, and I believe all you know it to be true.'"

The killing of Rayshard Brooks unleashed a fresh wave of protests in Atlanta.

“Family members on Sunday recalled Brooks as a good father who was getting his life back together when he was shot and killed in a confrontation with Garrett Rolfe and another Atlanta police officer after a DUI stop,” Felicia Sonmez, Hannah Dreier, Brittany Shammas and Haisten Willis. “According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Sunday that Brooks suffered organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds, and that his official cause of death was ‘gunshot wounds of the back.’ … Tomika Miller, Brooks’s widow, called for the officers involved to be prosecuted. …

“According to a preliminary report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers were dispatched Friday night to a Wendy’s in Atlanta on a complaint about a man parked and asleep in the drive-through. The officers performed a sobriety test on the man, later identified as Brooks. When Brooks failed the test, officers attempted to put him in custody. The response escalated, and Brooks grabbed an officer’s stun gun and began running away. Video of the encounter appears to show Brooks turning back toward the officer and pointing the Taser at him, at which point the officer is seen drawing a weapon from his holster and firing at Brooks.

"Paul Howard, the Fulton County district attorney, told CNN on Sunday that a decision on whether to bring charges in the case will be made ‘sometime around Wednesday.’ … The police department has fired Rolfe, the officer who shot his gun, and pulled the other officer, Devin Brosnan, off street patrols. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday. … The University Avenue Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was in flames Saturday after a day of protests that continued into Sunday." (Democrats called for justice for Brooks while Republicans said it was too soon to draw conclusions on whether police were justified in using deadly force.)

Senate Republicans previewed their policing bill.

“Senate Republicans are planning to release a police reform proposal on Wednesday that addresses officer misconduct, training and tactics, and a system for local departments to better report cases in which officers’ actions result in serious injury or death,” Karoun Demirjian reports. “Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who have been working on the GOP’s answer to a bill released by House Democrats last week, both endorsed a ban on chokeholds Sunday. But while Scott stressed on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ that both chambers of Congress and the White House ‘want to tackle the issue,’ it is not clear whether such a ban will appear in the GOP bill. … In a bid to hold individual officers more accountable for their actions, the House Democrats’ proposal includes a provision to change the doctrine of ‘qualified immunity,’ making it easier to sue officers who ‘recklessly’ violate civil rights, whether or not they did so with intent. Scott called that provision a ‘poison pill’ during a Sunday interview on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation.’"

Trump is expected to sign some kind of an executive order tomorrow during a Rose Garden event featuring S. Lee Merritt, an attorney who represents a number of black families whose loved ones have been killed by police, and Attorney General William Barr, Merritt told PBS NewsHour. “According to Merritt, the executive order would have five key sections: 1. a statement acknowledging that some law enforcement officers have gravely misused their authority and have caused communities and particularly black communities to mistrust them; 2. An order to establish a national certification and credentialing system for law enforcement agencies; 3. An order to create a federal database to track officers accused of wrongdoing like excessive use-of-force; 4. A directive to the secretary of Health and Human Services to work on encouraging police departments to involve mental health officials when dealing with issues of mental health, homelessness, and addiction; 5. A directive to encourage Congress to pass legislation related to policing.”

After decades of clout, the Minneapolis police union – and the department – are at risk.

After Mayor Jacob Frey (D) announced the city would become the first in the nation to ban the controversial “warrior-style” police training for officers, “Lt. Bob Kroll, the brash president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, responded with his own news: The union would start offering warrior training to members for free,” the Star Tribune reports. “Kroll’s brand of open rebellion against city leaders has become a hallmark tactic for the union during his tenure, and one of many ways the federation exerts power over the city. The union has fewer than 900 members, but it has wielded enormous clout and influence, both at City Hall and the State Capitol. Critics say the union has for decades served as a shadow command of the Minneapolis Police Department. … Last week, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that the city would step away from bargaining negotiations with the federation, saying the union has historically stood ‘in the way of progress.’ … After the killing of George Floyd, Kroll wrote a letter to the force defending the police officers involved and accusing the city of making its police ‘scapegoats.’ Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the boarded-up union offices in Minneapolis demanding Kroll’s resignation.”

Police in Richmond, Va., used what appeared to be pepper spray on demonstrators twice Sunday night, including on a recent law school graduate who said she was sprayed for trying to record the badge numbers of officers. ( Gregory Schneider

The city council in Buffalo asked the state to investigate the 2008 firing of Cariol Horne, a black officer who stopped Gregory Kwiatkowski, a white colleague, from choking a suspect while making an arrest. The incident occurred in 2006, and Horne was fired two years later because the police department said Horne had put her fellow officers at risk. ( NBC News

Shay Mikalonis, a Las Vegas police officer shot during a protest, is paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator, his family said. Prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego. Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Moskal said the suspect "admitted to police that he had fired a shot but claimed that he was just trying to scare the protesters into leaving and did not even know police were there,” per the Review-Journal.

In a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), Beyoncé demanded action in the killing of Breonna Taylor, urging him to charge the officers involved and lambasting the lack of public progress in the three months since her death. (Allyson Chiu)

Thousands gathered in D.C. on Sunday for prayer and protests.

“Black Lives Matter Plaza was transformed into a church Sunday morning, with thousands of mostly African American worshipers praying, protesting, kneeling and dancing near the White House after marching from the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” Michelle Boorstein, Susan Svrluga, Fredrick Kunkle, Gregory Schneider and Michael Laris report. “‘Mask Required! Safe Social Distancing Enforced,’ instructed organizers from regional NAACP branches and Alexandria’s Alfred Street Baptist Church … Marchers were spaced out in rows, and marshals frequently paused the flow to keep buffers between them. … That same ground near St. John’s was transformed by afternoon into a kaleidoscope of prayers, chants, singing and preaching from Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian faith leaders who joined in a multifaith effort to bless the protest movement. … Many marchers, heading out from the soaring museum on the Mall earlier in the day for what organizers called a ‘prayer walk,’ emphasized the need for activism steeped in prayer. They cited the famous scripture from the Book of James: ‘Faith without works is dead.’”

A generation has grown up hearing the names and stories of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland and others.

“The kids got shot and the grownups got shot. Which is to say, the kids watched their peers shot down and their parents’ generation get gunned down and beat down and terrorized as well. The agglomerating spectacle continues,” poet Elizabeth Alexander writes in the New Yorker. “I call the young people who grew up in the past twenty-five years the Trayvon Generation. They always knew these stories. These stories formed their world view. These stories helped instruct young African-Americans about their embodiment and their vulnerability. The stories were primers in fear and futility. The stories were the ground soil of their rage. These stories instructed them that anti-black hatred and violence were never far. They watched these violations up close and on their cell phones, so many times over. They watched them in near-real time."

Officials familiar with the confrontation in Lafayette Square challenge the Trump administration's claims.

“The notion that the street-clearing offensive around Lafayette Square was already planned, and separate from Trump’s decision to visit a nearby church, has emerged as the administration’s central explanation for scenes of federal officers shoving protesters with shields and firing pepper balls, chemical grenades and smoke bombs at retreating crowds on June 1,” Aaron Davis, Carol Leonnig, Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett report. “However, the accounts of more than a half-dozen officials from federal law enforcement, D.C. public safety agencies and the National Guard who were familiar with planning for protests outside the White House that day challenge that explanation. The officials told The Post they had no warning that U.S. Park Police, the agency that commanded the operation, planned to move the perimeter — and protesters — before a 7 p.m. citywide curfew, or that force would be used. Among them is D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. … Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said he was stunned to watch the scenes of protesters fleeing officers on television that evening. ‘I never heard any plan, ever, that police or National Guard were going to push people out of Lafayette Square,’ said Lengyel, a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

Separately, Trump's explanation for his slow and unsteady walk down a ramp is being scrutinized. “The walk in question came at the conclusion of Saturday’s commencement exercises at West Point, where Trump was the guest speaker. As he exited the raised platform by descending a ramp alongside Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the academy’s superintendent, Trump was visibly tentative and took short, careful steps,” Philip Rucker reports. “Elements of Trump’s explanation strained credulity. Trump’s claim that the ramp had been ‘very slippery’ was inconsistent with the weather, which on Saturday in West Point, N.Y., was sunny and clear-skied. The grass plain on which the commencement took place was dry. In addition, Trump wrote that he ‘ran down’ the final stretch of the ramp. Video footage of the episode shows the president picking up his pace slightly for the final two steps, but that would hardly be considered a run or a jog by any standard definition.”

The coronavirus

Mackenzie Bray, a health investigator for the Salt Lake County Health Department, points to a board showing a hypothetical case that serves as a training tool to teach new contact tracers. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Experts say contact tracing is the best tool we've got until there’s a vaccine.

“Contact tracing failed to stanch the first wave of coronavirus infections, and today’s far more extensive undertaking will require 100,000 or more trained tracers to delve into strangers’ personal lives and persuade even some without symptoms to stay home. Health departments in many of the worst-affected communities are way behind in hiring and training those people. The effort may also be hobbled by the long-standing distrust among minorities of public health officials, as well as worries about promising new technologies that pit privacy against the public good," Frances Stead Sellers and Ben Guarino report. "Still, as states relax restrictions, public health experts say wide-scale contact tracing is the price that must be paid to reopen safely without reverting to the blanket shutdowns that put nearly 40 million Americans out of work. Time is of the essence, they say, taking advantage of the drop in cases resulting from the shutdowns. … Across the country, the efforts to ramp up are vast and varied. The University of California at San Francisco has been tapped by the state to create a Pandemic Workforce Training Academy that will train as many as 3,000 people for the state’s 58 county health departments … In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) unveiled a free voluntary app that health officials hope will prove more reliable than people’s memories in re-creating their recent contacts.”

Not all of the coronavirus tests are equally reliable, but the administration won't tell us which ones seem problematic.

“When the new virus began spreading, the Food and Drug Administration used its emergency powers to OK scores of quickly devised tests, based mainly on a small number of lab studies showing they could successfully detect the virus,” the AP reports. “That’s very different from the large patient studies that can take weeks or months, which experts say are needed to provide a true sense of testing accuracy. … The FDA said in a statement that it has already asked multiple test makers to do follow-up accuracy studies, although it didn’t say for how many of the more than 110 authorized screening tests. The agency also said it is tracking reports of problems. Accuracy has also been an issue with blood tests that look for signs of past infections.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) threatened to reverse reopenings.

He called out Manhattan and the Hamptons after seeing evidence of rampant social-distancing violations. The state received 25,000 complaints about establishments serving customers and allowing drinking on the streets, Cuomo said, with those two areas leading in number of complaints. “I am not going to allow situations to exist that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said. “Local government, do your job. If we have to close, then people are going to hold you accountable.” (Daily News)

The Ohio State University asked its football players and their parents to sign coronavirus risk waivers. The “Buckeye Pledge” asks players to submit to testing, monitor for symptoms, self-quarantine if exposed to the virus and follow guidelines from the CDC. ( Katie Shepherd

D.C. United was cleared to resume its regular training at Audi Field. The professional soccer team hasn’t conducted a regular practice since March 11. The club has a tournament scheduled for July 8 to Aug. 11 near Orlando. ( Steven Goff

Alaska is facing a shortage of poll workers willing to work amid the virus. About 95 percent of Anchorage’s regular poll workers declined to help out this year, the Anchorage Daily News reported

Trump supporters in Michigan burned their absentee ballot applications during an event called “Operation Incinerator.” Quite a way to own the libs … (Detroit News)

The ripple effects of a downturn show that the pandemic’s early economic toll was just the beginning.

“Almost 90 percent of the 20 million workers who lost their jobs in April said they had been laid off temporarily and expected to return to their jobs, a possible sign the economy might quickly return to normal," David Lynch reports. "Roughly 9 million workers who believe they have been laid off temporarily will end up losing their jobs permanently, according to Oxford Economics. After a quick initial bounce this year, the economy ‘will go largely sideways’ until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, according to economist Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics. … The shortfall is reflected in tens of millions of newly unemployed workers cutting back on purchases while companies such as Howmet reduce spending on plants and equipment. Howmet is a major engine of the local economy in Whitehall, Mich.” In a domino effect, a lack of business for Howmet means hundreds of smaller businesses in Whitehall will not receive their usual traffic, and they'll all suffer.

Experts warn that Trump’s rally on Saturday is a “dangerous move” in the age of covid-19.

The president will head to Tulsa on Saturday. He pushed the rally back from Friday to avoid conflicting with Juneteenth. “The Tulsa City-County Health Department’s director told the Tulsa World over the weekend that he wished the Trump campaign would move the date back because of a ‘significant increase in our case trends.' ‘I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well,’ Dr. Bruce Dart told the newspaper,” per the AP. “Trump’s rally will be held indoors, at a 19,000-seat arena that has canceled all other events through the end of July."

Quote of the day

Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, called Trump's planned rally “an extraordinarily dangerous move for the people participating and the people who may know them and love them and see them afterward" because supporters coming from neighboring states to see the president could carry the virus back home. "I’d feel the same way if Joe Biden were holding a rally.’”

A mid-March flight from New York to Los Angeles included an infected passenger, and no one warned the public.

“Though no one knew it then, a man in first class, a retired Manhattan surgeon, was infected with the virus,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “The virus spread quickly among those he had come in contact with in the hours after leaving LAX, including at a Westside assisted living facility where a 32-year-old nurse and a dozen others later died. No one in public health informed any of the passengers and crew who had flown cross country with the surgeon that they were at risk."

Thailand lifted its nationwide curfew.

Officials announced that 21 days have passed since the last known instance of local transmission. Experts credit widespread mask-wearing and the country’s swift move to shut its borders, alongside the curfew and lockdown measures, with helping to flatten the curve. (Antonia Farzan)

Beijing is testing hundreds of thousands of people in an effort to stamp out a new outbreak in the Chinese capital. Dozens of new cases were reported over the weekend, pushing Chinese authorities to mobilize almost 100,000 community workers to carry out tests on everyone who has worked in or visited the Xinfadi market. (Anna Fifield)

Sweden's prime minister defended the country’s laid-back response to the pandemic, which critics say led to a higher mortality rate. (Farzan)

France’s health minister said “most of the epidemic is behind us.” Only 1 percent of the tests being conducted were now coming back positive. (Paul Schemm)

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a new surge of infections that officials are blaming on young people and a lack of adherence to social distancing rules. (Schemm)

Other news that should be on your radar

Federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night party in 2016. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Mary Trump, the president’s niece, will publish a tell-all book.

“Trump, 55, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. and eldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr., is scheduled to release ‘Too Much And Never Enough’ on Aug. 11, just weeks before the Republican National Convention,” the Daily Beast reports. “One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book … is how she played a critical role helping the New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in ‘fraudulent’ tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire. … Mary [supplied] Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper. … Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother. … The bad blood between Trump and his niece dates back 20 years to the fight over Fred Trump Sr.’s will and the actions he took to cut off financial and medical support for her brother’s ill child [who was born with cerebral palsy.]”

Jason Bernstein and Fred Fischer, two U.S. trade officials who helped negotiate an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement, offered their services as consultants to future clients, making solicitations for post-government work while still on the federal payroll. It is unclear whether the men asked for or received any clearance from the USTR ethics office to make private solicitations, Bloomberg News reports.

The Russians sentenced former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 16 years.

“Whelan, 50, said throughout the trial that he was framed. His lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said Whelan was unwittingly handed a flash drive containing ‘state secrets’ while visiting Russia for a wedding in late 2018. … Whelan has said he thought the flash drive that he received from an acquaintance contained holiday photos. He said Monday that he plans to appeal the court’s decision,” Isabelle Khurshudyan reports. “U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan described the case as a ‘mockery of justice.’”

Maria Ressa, a hard-hitting Filipino American journalist, was found guilty of “cyber libel.”

“Ressa, who heads the news organization Rappler, was charged along with a former researcher, Reynaldo Santos Jr., for an article the site published in 2012,” Regine Cabato reports. “Human rights watchdogs and media organizations have decried the charges as politically motivated harassment. Rappler has been at the forefront of hard-hitting reporting on [President Rodrigo] Duterte’s policies, particularly a war on drugs that has left thousands dead. … The case against Ressa centers on a 2012 article written by Santos that cited an intelligence report linking businessman Wilfredo Keng to trafficking and drug smuggling. Keng denied the allegations and filed a complaint in 2017, leading the Justice Department to indict Ressa and Santos last year under the cyber libel law.”

Ukraine said it intercepted a $6 million bribe to drop an embezzlement case against the founder of Burisma.

“Authorities said an anti-corruption bureau official was paid $6 million to drop the investigation against Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, a former ecology and natural resources minister, in an elaborate sting operation Friday. Local media reported it took 12 hours to count the cash,” David Stern and Robyn Dixon report. “Special anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytsky ruled out involvement by Joe Biden or his son Hunter. Anti-corruption bureau director Artem Sytnyk implicated Zlochevsky, another former Burisma employee and two former tax officials. Zlochevsky is accused of embezzling loan funds from the National Bank of Ukraine issued to Real Bank in 2013. Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board in 2014 and left in 2018.”

Social media speed read

The New Yorker produced a powerful portrait of George Floyd:

Barbra Streisand made Floyd's daughter Gianna, 6, a Disney stockholder:

Protests continued over the weekend in towns big and small:

proud of the other Whitney in town for putting together this protest in conservative north Idaho. pic.twitter.com/StknLoB6hv — whitney louise (@blueberrylouise) June 15, 2020

A few hundreds families in an affluent Philly suburb came out on a Saturday morning for a #BlackLivesMatter kids march. 7-year-old eithevthr megaphone: “Say her name, Breonna Taylor!” pic.twitter.com/13pgyjcZ0Y — Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@abgutman) June 13, 2020

Attended a peaceful protest today in Bettendorf, Iowa. Walked on roads that the police helped block off and plan with the organizers. We had nothing but support the entire way (from everyone) even briefly through a neighborhood to get to the busy intersections. Nothing but love. pic.twitter.com/obs2jbF2rE — Amanda Peters (@AmandaPeters02) June 14, 2020

Videos of the day

Trevor Noah reviewed last week's historic headlines:

ACC Campus, a group of young conservatives advocating for a “credible plan to address climate change," will launch a six-figure ad campaign calling for “clean capitalism":