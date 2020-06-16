with Mariana Alfaro

In the five years since he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower to launch his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has seemed to prioritize style over substance and focus his energies more on photo ops than policy follow-ups. His relationship with Kim Jong Un captures these dynamics in miniature.

Several recent provocations by North Korea have been overshadowed in the United States by the novel coronavirus, the economic crisis and the mass protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody. But Pyongyang, following a pattern that has bedeviled generations of presidents in both parties, has a way of forcing Washington to pay attention.

On Tuesday afternoon local time, North Korea blew up a liaison office it opened with South Korea in 2018 and threatened to surge troops into the demilitarized zone, once again ramping up tensions on the peninsula in a bid to extract fresh concessions from the South Koreans and Americans. Because Seoul and Pyongyang remain in a state of war, the liaison office that was shelled in the border city of Kaesong has functioned as something akin to an embassy. Seoul responded that “North Korea will obviously be held accountable” and promised a forceful response to any further provocations.

The situation on the ground today is a far cry from the hopes President Trump expressed for the region two years ago. On June 12, 2018, after spending four hours with Kim in Singapore, Trump boasted about his “very special bond” with Kim, whom he described as trustworthy, and said he would “absolutely” host him at the White House. “I just feel very strongly — my instinct — they want to make a deal,” he said. “He's de-nuking the whole place, and I think he's going to start very quickly.”

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” Trump tweeted the next day.

Trump and Kim signed a short document that was light on specifics but which the president presented as a diplomatic masterstroke. The 400-word communique called vaguely for establishing relations and pledged to work “toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

“This is complete denuclearization,” Trump insisted to Sean Hannity. But it wasn’t. North Korea never gave up a single nuclear weapon. On Friday, the second anniversary of the summit, North Korea announced that it will bolster its military to counter the United States.

Just like with the novel coronavirus, after much early fanfare, Trump’s public attention to the issue drifted elsewhere even though the underlying problem was not solved. Trump met a second time with Kim, in Hanoi in February 2019. But the president left that summit early. He walked away after North Korea offered few concessions in exchange for sanctions relief.

North Korea resumed missile testing in May 2019. The regime has conducted several subsequent launches. And the Pentagon announced that efforts to recover the remains of American soldiers who were killed during the Korean War have been suspended because their North Korean counterparts stopped responding to their entreaties.

Trump met a third time with Kim in June 2019. He took a symbolic step into North Korea, on their side of the demilitarized zone, becoming the first president to do so. Once again, there was little substantive progress.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un depart a signing ceremony during their summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP)

North Korea has proved to be an intractable challenge for decades of U.S. leaders. Barack Obama warned his successor two days after the 2016 election that North Korea would be his biggest foreign policy challenge. But one of the most memorable parts of Trump’s victory lap in Singapore – where he held a 65-minute news conference – was that he trashed his predecessors on foreign soil and said he had accomplished what Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush could not because he was smarter.

Trump acknowledged North Korea had reneged on several deals before he took office. But he said this time would be different because of his own prowess. “You know, you hear the whole thing about his father and other administrations or his grandfather,” the president told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “The fact is, and [Kim] brings that up, they weren’t dealing with me. They were dealing with different people. … I talked about (how) we have to de-nuke — his country has to be de-nuked — and he understood that. He fully understood that. He didn’t fight it.”

Asked again why this time would be different, Trump said that “maybe it wasn’t a priority” for the previous presidents to bring peace to the peninsula. “I don’t think they honestly could have done it if it was a priority,” Trump said. “I’m not just blaming President Obama. This goes back for 25 years.”

This is all happening amid growing instability in Asia and a rising China. Three Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops high in the Himalayas, marking the most serious conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in decades. “The deaths occurred in the mountainous region of Ladakh where India and China share a disputed — but largely peaceful — border. No Indian soldiers have been killed in clashes on the frontier between the two countries since 1975,” Joanna Slater and Gerry Shih report.

Trump has continued to speak warmly about Kim, and he has said they’ve exchanged private letters. It remains to be seen how and whether he'll respond to the latest round of provocations, as his reelection race and other crises consume much of the White House’s bandwidth.

It's not that the president is out of the loop about what's happening on the Korean Peninsula. A Black Lives Matter banner and a rainbow flag put up for Pride Month were removed on Monday from the facade of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. The embassy, which said it stands in solidarity with protesters but wanted to avoid the idea that taxpayer dollars were going toward advocacy organizations, replaced them with a banner commemorating the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. But Bloomberg News reports that they were taken down after Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saw news coverage and expressed their disapproval.

The Trump takeover of government

NOAA leaders violated the agency’s scientific integrity policy, according to an investigation of “Sharpiegate.”

“An investigation conducted on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that agency leadership violated its scientific integrity policy through actions that led to the release of a statement that backed Trump’s false statement about the path of Hurricane Dorian,” Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report. “The report, whose findings were accepted by NOAA’s leadership and released Monday, found that Neil Jacobs, the acting administrator, and former NOAA deputy chief of staff and communications director Julie Kay Roberts twice violated codes of the agency’s scientific integrity policy amid their involvement in the Sept. 6 statement. … The investigation recommends no punishments for either Jacobs or Roberts, the latter of whom has since moved on to a different position within the Commerce Department.”

The top two editors at Voice of America resigned amid the arrival of the new director appointed by Trump.

“It wasn’t immediately clear why VOA Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara submitted their resignations. In a memo to staff on Monday, they jointly wrote, ‘It is time for us to leave,’ but cited no specific reason other than the arrival of Michael Pack, a Trump appointee who will head the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA. Pack is an ally of Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist,” Paul Farhi and Elahe Izadi report. VOA is funded by the government but editorially independent. “Their departure comes amid concerns within the agency that the Trump administration is seeking to exert greater control over what and how VOA reports. … After news emerged that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had instructed its communications staff to deny interviews to VOA reporters — a policy prompted by the White House’s criticism of the agency — Bennett issued a strongly worded statement condemning the policy."

“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position,” CNN reports. ‘Given Gorka's partisan background, such an appointment would send a major message about VOA shifting to become a mouthpiece for the administration. A source close to the White House said there is some discussion among the president's advisers about making Gorka a USAGM board member.”

A Trump fundraiser is taking over as Postmaster General, which Democrats say would further politicize USPS.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) “asked the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board to turn over communication with the White House about the appointment of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a sign that Democrats plan to press the Trump administration on its plans to consolidate control of the nation’s mail service. Schumer also sought a guarantee that DeJoy would resign as finance chair for the Republican National Convention and rid his extensive portfolio of any holding that conflicts with his new role,” Jacob Bogage report. “DeJoy spokesman Monty Hagler declined to comment on Schumer’s letter, but told The Post that DeJoy resigned his position with the RNC effective Friday and ‘will comply with any financial divestitures that are required.’ DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, the ambassador-nominee to Canada, have between $30.1 million and $75.3 million in assets in USPS competitors or contractors … [He] succeeds Megan Brennan, whose 34-year career spanned from letter carrier to the agency’s first female leader."

Trump threatened former national security adviser John Bolton over the release of his book.

“Eight days before Bolton’s tell-all book was set to go on sale, Trump warned that the administration may ‘soon be in court,’” Tom Hamburger and Josh Dawsey report. “‘I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified,’ he told reporters at the White House. ‘So that would mean that, if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he’s broken the law, and I would think that he would have criminal problems. I hope so.’ … Members of the White House Counsel’s Office spoke with Justice Department officials Monday about possible legal action, but it was unclear when such an action would happen. … Legal experts said any court challenge by the administration would face stiff odds.”

Trump claimed his “silent majority” is “stronger than ever.” But he’s never had a majority of any kind, silent or not.

“Every other president since modern polling has existed has, at some point, enjoyed majority approval from the public. Trump hasn’t,” Philip Bump writes. "Trump has also never had 50 percent favorability in RealClearPolitics’s average. He has never polled at or above 50 percent in either of his presidential races."

Trump leads Joe Biden in Iowa by one point, which is within the margin of errorr, according to a new Des Moines Register poll. Trump won the state by nine points in 2016. Vice President Pence is returning to the state today.

Barack Obama will headline a virtual fundraiser for Biden on June 23. This will be the first time the former president will host an event for his former running mate's 2020 bid. ( Felicia Sonmez and Michelle Ye Hee Lee

“In the first presidential race in which the combined age of the two leading candidates exceeds 150 years, mental acuity and physical health have become a central theme as the 77-year-old Biden and the 74-year-old Trump compete for votes ,” Toluse Olorunnipa and Annie Linskey report

American pride has fallen to a record low. Although a majority of U.S. adults say they’re “extremely proud” (42 percent) or “very proud” (21 percent) to be American, both readings are the lowest they have been since Gallup began asking the question in 2001. (Gallup)

Divided America

Christian conservatives were rattled by the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision against LGBTQ discrimination.

“The ruling was met with widespread praise among LGBT rights groups, which have long argued against such employment discrimination. The decision was also met with alarm by several religious conservatives who fear what it could eventually mean for their religious freedom and how it could affect faith-based employers, including religious health-care providers, religious schools and social services operated by religious groups,” Sarah Pulliam Bailey reports. “Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, wrote that the ruling will make it harder for employers to operate according to their sincerely held beliefs. … Evangelist Franklin Graham wrote that the decision ‘erodes religious freedoms.’"

Seven years ago, Gerald Bostock joined a gay recreational softball league. That ended up costing him his job in the child welfare services department for Clayton County, Ga., launching him on a legal fight that culminated with the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in his favor. ( Samantha Schmidt

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) took heat for her 2018 vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he dissented from Monday’s anti-discrimination decision. ( Felicia Sonmez

The justices sidestepped a slate of other controversial issues. “The court passed on a group of gun cases that included restrictions on permits to carry firearms in public places and bans on certain types of weapons — something of a surprise because conservative justices at various times have said just such a review is necessary,” Robert Barnes and Ann Marimow report . “ The court also let stand California’s sanctuary law that forbids local law enforcement in most cases from cooperating with aggressive federal action to identify and deport undocumented immigrants."

Vehicles have been striking protesters at alarming rates.

“While marching with fellow protesters in the Richmond suburb of Lakeside, Rachel Kurtz said she, her husband and her 11-year-old son had to leap to the sidewalk and out of the path of a blue pickup truck. In the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Dan Gregory fell to the ground, shot in the shoulder, after he attempted to stop a black Honda Civic headed toward a group of protesters, he said,” Neena Satija, Emily Davies and Dalton Bennett report. “The incidents are among at least 19 cases in the past few weeks in which witnesses or police say civilian vehicles were driven through massive demonstrations after the May 25 killing of George Floyd … In at least eight of the events, a driver faces charges for what prosecutors described as a deliberate act …

“The accusations echo the 2017 vehicle attack at a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville that killed Heather Heyer, a counterprotester. They occur amid a resurgence of Internet memes featuring messages such as ‘All lives splatter’ and ‘Run them over’ and pictures of bloodied trucks. … Allegations also have surfaced about actions by law enforcement. The New York City Police Department recently opened an investigation into a May 30 incident in which two of the department’s SUVs were driven into a crowd of protesters.”

Police detained armed militia members after a man was shot last night at an Albuquerque protest. The victim was among those calling for the removal of a monument of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (D) said the statue would now be speedily removed as an “urgent matter of public safety” until authorities determine a next step. (Katie Shepherd)

Trump will unveil his police reform proposals this afternoon.

“Trump’s order, the product of collaboration with law enforcement groups and families of suspects killed by police, aims to address the mass protests over police brutality that have convulsed American cities. Yet even as the president described his measures as ‘pretty comprehensive,’ they are expected to fall far short of the kind of sweeping reforms that activists from Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups have demanded,” David Nakamura reports. “Administration officials emphasized that Trump’s approach would instead seek to leverage federal grant money to encourage local departments to bolster training and certification around a set of national ‘best practices.'"

Relatives of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by officers outside an Atlanta Wendy’s, called for reform. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on Monday announced she was signing a series of administrative orders calling for changes in police policies, including requiring officers to use de-escalation techniques before using deadly force and imposing a duty on police to intervene if they see their colleagues using unreasonable force,” Fenit Nirappil, Matt Zapotosky and Miranda Green report. “Similar actions are being considered around the country, with the New York Police Department on Monday announcing that its plainclothes anti-crime officers would be disbanded and the approximately 600 officers would transition to other roles, including as detectives and neighborhood police."

In California, activists demanded investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in recent weeks. “Authorities have walked back public suggestions that the deaths were suicides, pledging a more thorough examination of the cases.” The cases concern Robert Fuller, 24, who was found hanging from a tree last week in Palmdale, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, who was found hanging from a tree in Victorville on May 31.

After watching live footage of Minneapolis officers arresting Floyd, a police dispatcher alerted supervisors. “‘You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we had the cameras up’ on Floyd’s arrest, said the unnamed dispatcher in audio released on Monday. ‘All of them sat on this man,’” Tim Elfrink reports.

The dispatcher watched the incident on a video feed from the network of hundreds of police cameras stationed around the city, the Star Tribune reported. In another report, a “911 caller, an off-duty firefighter who happened upon the scene while police pinned Floyd to the street, reported the officers were making no effort to save his life. ‘I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera,’ said the unnamed firefighter … ‘I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they [expletive] killed him.’”

Quote of the day

More than 50 liberal groups signed a letter to Joe Biden, criticizing his response to the emerging movement against police brutality. They are upset about Biden’s promise to increase spending on community policing by $300 million, at odds with their “defund the police” mantra. “It is a slap in the face to black folks,” said LaTosha Brown, the head of Black Voters Matter, an Atlanta-based civil rights group that signed on to the letter. (Annie Linskey)

No longer untouchable, the statue of Robert E. Lee has become a focus of civic outpouring in Richmond.

“People scale its graffiti-covered granite base to make speeches, take photos, dance. On Sunday, a gospel band played in its shadow,” Gregory Schneider reports. “Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced this month that he will remove the Lee statue from state property … A judge has temporarily halted the effort because of a lawsuit, and two other suits have been filed against the removal, including one Monday that was referred to federal court. The delays have prompted demonstrators to pull down three other statues in the city. But Lee — towering 60 feet — would be a challenge for even the largest and most energetic crowd. Still, the myth of Lee’s invincibility has been broken. Now he is the unlikely centerpiece of a near-daily open-air civics forum and street festival.” (In neighboring Maryland, a plaque honoring Confederate soldiers will be removed from the State House.)

The coronavirus remains

Lehua Gray, in her Austin bedroom on a quilt made by her grandmother, says she would participate in a vaccine trial that could involve being exposed to the coronavirus. One motivation: Her grandmother is vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. (Julia Robinson for The Washington Post)

Volunteers are putting their lives on the line for a coronavirus vaccine.

“Researchers are injecting healthy volunteers with an experimental vaccine and then expose them to a pathogen. If the vaccine prevents volunteers from getting sick, the study can accelerate development of a promising formula,” Ben Guarino and Carolyn Johnson report. “The obstacles are formidable. Infecting healthy people with a potentially lethal virus, with no treatment to save them from severe illness or death, raises some of the most fraught ethical, scientific and philosophical issues in the history of medicine. Exposure to pathogens in challenge trials is usually permitted only for diseases that aren’t fatal or that have treatments available. No such assurances exist for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 435,000 people worldwide.”

An influential model predicts that the U.S. will see over 200,000 coronavirus deaths by October.

The last projection of the model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, “released June 10, had anticipated 31,239 fewer deaths. … The IMHE’s model, which is used by the White House, anticipates that Florida will be one of the worst-hit states,” Antonia Farzan reports. At least 114,000 people have died from the virus in the United States.

But, but, but: People are going out and leaving their masks at home. “Even as the number of infections rose and hospital beds filled in some places, voices clamored for an end to mandatory mask-wearing. And relaxation of restrictions designed to curb the novel coronavirus continued,” Lenny Bernstein, Rachel Weiner and Joel Achenbach report. “‘They’re either just over it, or they’ve come to believe it’s a phony pandemic because their own personal grandmother hasn’t been affected yet,’ said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Irvine, in Orange County.” Los Angeles health inspectors visited 2,000 restaurants. Only half were following coronavirus-related guidelines.

Vice President Pence told governors to repeat a misleading claim on the coronavirus, encouraging them to adopt the administration’s talking point that a rise in testing is a reason there have been new outbreaks. In fact, data shows that, in at least 14 states, positive cases have outstripped the average number of tests that have been administered. (NYT)

Political rallies are the “ultimate powder keg.”

“Recent spikes in coronavirus cases have been recorded in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma — all states where Trump has said he plans to soon hold campaign rallies,” Philip Rucker, Joshua Partlow and Isaac Stanley-Becker report. “‘It is the ultimate powder keg,’ Kavita Patel, a primary care physician and former senior adviser in the Obama White House, said of political rallies. ‘And this won’t be just one rally. It’s a sequence of rallies. They won’t stop. That’s Donald Trump throwing a match in.’ … Trump has argued that because tens of thousands of people have been attending racial justice demonstrations, it is therefore appropriate for him to resume holding large rallies. … The president’s message is belied by the facts and is incongruous with appeals from health officials inside Trump’s administration urging Americans to continue social distancing and take other safety precautions to stop the spread and to save lives.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said Trump’s Tulsa rally could be moved outdoors. He told reporters the United States is a “free society” and people could make their own decisions about whether to attend the event, though he recommended that people with compromised immune systems don't go. (Farzan)

Trump rally attendees will have fewer safety measures than high-dollar donors who attend fundraisers with the president. ( NBC News

A Jacksonville, Fla., woman and 15 of her friends tested positive for the virus after going out to a bar on June 6. “I think we had a whole 'Out of sight, out of mind' mentality. The state opens back up and said everybody was fine, so we took advantage of that,” the woman said. Meanwhile, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has promised the RNC a “full arena” for their August convention. (News4Jax)

A federal judge blocked some of Alabama's absentee-ballot restrictions, citing the pandemic. The ruling applies only to the state’s runoff election in July, and it’s not clear if it will apply statewide. (Farzan)

Patients with underlying conditions were 12 times as likely to die from covid-19 as otherwise healthy people, CDC says.

“The CDC released data on more than 1.7 million coronavirus cases and 103,700 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, reported to the agency from state and territorial health departments from Jan. 22 through May 30,” Lena Sun reports. “The report also highlighted the disease’s stark disparities between whites and minority groups. Among nearly 600,000 people who were sickened and for whom the CDC has race and ethnicity information, 33 percent of patients were Hispanic, although they make up 18 percent of the U.S. population; 22 percent were black, while they constitute 13 percent of the population; and 1.3 percent were Native American or Alaskan Natives, nearly double their representation in the overall population.”

The FDA withdrew its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the two drugs Trump reportedly promoted for the treatment of covid-19. The FDA said the drugs “were unlikely to be effective” against coronavirus and that any potential benefits were outweighed by the significant risks. (Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Johnson)

Since the pandemic began, 39 percent of Americans have used cleaners and disinfectants in risky ways, according to a new CDC report. Please do not try any of this at home. (Linda Searing)

Inspectors general warned that the administration is blocking scrutiny of economic rescue programs.

In a letter, government watchdogs “warned members of Congress last week that previously unknown Trump administration legal decisions could substantially block their ability to oversee more than $1 trillion in spending related to the coronavirus pandemic,” Tom Hamburger, Jeff Stein, Jonathan O’Connell and Aaron Gregg report. “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to bow to [bipartisan] pressure, saying he would work with Congress on new oversight measures. But some Democrats have said the White House is not taking disclosure requests seriously enough.”

Retail sales spiked 17.7 percent in May, rising sharply from rock-bottom levels as parts of the country reopened their economies. (Abha Bhattarai)

The stock market recovered after the Fed said it will buy corporate bonds. (Hannah Denham)

House Democrats want big-bank CEOs to disclose documents related to the Paycheck Protection Program. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is investigating whether the program has “favored large, well-funded companies over struggling small businesses in underserved communities.” (CNBC)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with two family members. Rice last attended a House floor vote on May 28, less than two weeks before his family became ill. He did not always wear a mask. (WSJ)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) lost her father to the contagion. (Politico)

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sold up to $550,000 in securities on March 4, the same day as Trump declared the “economy is doing fantastically.” (The Daily Beast)

Citing “positive progress,” the U.S. opened its doors to more flights by Chinese carriers. (Lori Aratani)

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 season, citing a lack of dialogue or agreement with the players’ union. (Dave Sheinin)

Boris Johnson is still promising to get Brexit done, even amid the pandemic and economic collapse.

“It is fair to say that Britain, with the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world and its prime minister forced into an intensive care unit to fight for his life, has been distracted from long-running Brexit debates over cod fisheries, customs duties in the Irish Sea and shared aviation standards,” William Booth, Quentin Aries and Karla Adam report. “But Brexit is still a big deal for Johnson, whose political career is built upon delivering it, even if pollsters say most Britons now care much more about the economic crisis and the virus. On Monday, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside leaders of the European Council and European Parliament, held their first high-level talks in months … After the closed session, Johnson cheerily said a deal could be reached by July with ‘a bit of oomph.’”

The WHO reported the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic: 136,000 new infections on June 7. The U.S., Brazil, Russia and India are currently the world’s biggest hot spots. (Miriam Berger)

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, was hospitalized a week after contracting the virus. Her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and their two children have tested negative, authorities said. (Jennifer Hassan)

New Zealand’s remarkable 24-day run with no new coronavirus cases ended after two women who received special permission to travel from Britain tested positive for the disease. The women were there to visit a dying parent. They’re both in isolation and the policy of compassionate exemptions to the nation’s travel ban has been suspended. ( Antonia Farzan

The Maryland suburbs are lifting coronavirus restrictions as the D.C. region sees its lowest increase in cases since April.

“The three jurisdictions added 743 known coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. … The District reported no new deaths Monday for only the second time since the early days of the pandemic. Virginia’s death toll increased by six, while Maryland recorded eight additional fatalities,” Emily Davies, Dana Hedgpeth and Julie Zauzmer report. “Washington’s harder-hit Maryland and Virginia suburbs have trailed other parts of the two states in lifting restrictions. Northern Virginia entered Phase 2 of its recovery on Friday, while Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said his county will move to that phase at 5 p.m. this Friday. … The District continues to look at Friday as a possible first day of its Phase 2 reopening.” (The National Gallery of Art will reopen the Sculpture Garden on Saturday.)

