Last week, when a little girl crashed her mom’s BBC interview, the world laughed, excusing the mischief as part of our new stay-at-home reality. In response to the video, parents shared similar experiences of their young children joining their work calls, photobombing the background of their Zoom meetings or simply being kids as the adults in the room try to push through an hour of work during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The video, however, also highlights a pressing reality for parents trying to balance caring for their children and the pressures of their full-time jobs while staying at home: It feels nearly impossible to juggle both. And that's the case even if you're lucky enough to be healthy, have a full-time job and a partner to help manage the parenting.

It's not too soon to say the pandemic has sparked a child-care crisis in America, as schools and child-care centers nationwide closed and the burden of managing kids has fallen disproportionately on women, leading some to quit their jobs.

Part of the problem for families juggling everything during the pandemic is the lack of options: some people have none. Others rely on nannies or members of their extended family like grandparents who are more vulnerable to infection and thus not allowed inside their childrens' homes. And many child-care centers across the nation have shut down.

A health-care worker at a testing site in Homestead, Fla., on Monday.

Child-care providers across the nation are experiencing outbreaks that forced them to close.

At least 1,335 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Texas child-care facilities. Of those, 441 were children, CNN reports. There have been 13 coronavirus outbreaks at child-care facilities across Utah, per the Salt Lake Tribune, leading to 61 infections. Closures occurred after cases were connected to three day-care centers in Indiana and Kentucky. And in Arizona, a preschool made headlines after a former employee said the school failed to notify staff and parents of three coronavirus cases.

A quarter of child-care workers – 258,000 people – have lost their jobs amid the pandemic, my colleague Heather Long reported. According to the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, the coronavirus could lead to the permanent loss of nearly 4.5 million child-care slots in day cares if Congress doesn’t take action to ensure that these facilities have the resources they need to safely open and offer their services to overworked parents.

Still, the federal government hasn't met calls for increased child-care funding.

So far, Congress has allotted just $3.5 billion in child-care aid as part of its coronavirus relief packages. That isn’t enough, said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), who, along with Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), introduced a measure that would create a $50 billion fund to help stabilize the child-care sector. The National Women's Law Center estimates that it would cost at least $9.6 billion a month to keep current child-care providers in business.

The legislation would support the safe reopening of child-care centers across the nation, a sector of the economy DeLauro said deserves as much attention as the airline industry, which received billions more in relief aid. The pandemic, DeLauro said, has exposed "how backwards” the United States is in terms of prioritizing affordable, accessible child care for families "who cannot afford to be at work if their kids are not in a safe environment."

"What is the plan for getting people back to work? Part of that plan has to do with how you deal with how they take care of their children," she said, dismissing the notion that accessibility to child care is a “women’s issue.” "They're family issues and, above all, they're economic survival issues not just for families but for our economy going forward."

DeLauro's bill would provide grants to help child-care businesses pay for staff, sanitation, personal protective equipment and training related to health and safety practices, as well as other costs associated with reopening a child-care facility amid a pandemic. Other members of Congress, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have joined the calls to bail out child-care businesses across the country. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) is sponsoring the Senate’s version of DeLauro’s bill.

Children stay distant while riding scooters indoors as part of emergency child-care provided to health-care workers in San Francisco in March.

Economists agree a $50 billion boost could be enough to save child-care businesses and prevent a greater shortage of care.

And while Congress is also debating whether it should extend supplemental unemployment benefits beyond July 31, many economists argue that child care is a more pressing issue.

And because women are often the primary caregivers at home, a relief package for child-care facilities could also avoid setting back American women’s job prospects for years.

Eliza Navarro, a Texas nurse, told Heather that she had to quit her job in April when she couldn’t find child care for her two children. That same month, women accounted for 55 percent of job losses in the nation, per the National Women’s Law Center. Navarro, a single mom, was forced to choose between her job and her children. “I had no choice but to quit. I want to work, but because of everything that happened with schools and day cares closed, I wasn’t able to," Navarro, 33, said.

Navarro is part of the 13 percent of U.S. parents who’ve had to quit their job or reduce their hours due to a lack of child care, according to a Northeastern University survey. An analysis by the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute found that 50 million Americans are having to think about how to care for their kids before returning to their workplaces.

About 11 percent of the U.S. workforce – 17.5 million workers – is taking care of young kids on their own and will be unlikely to return to work full-time until schools and day cares fully reopen, the institute found. And because many people of color have jobs that are deemed essential, the lack of child-care access becomes yet another side effect of the pandemic that has disproportionately affected American minorities.

Murray, the lead sponsor behind the Senate’s child-care aid bill, told me that if the country were to lose the millions of child-care slots, “parents — especially women and in particular women of color — are going to struggle even more to handle both work and family care.”

“Sometimes I hear people discussing a vaccine like it’s some guaranteed silver bullet that should be ready to arrive on demand. We’re all starved for hope. I get it. But this isn’t magic. It’s science, which means protocols and phases and data to collect. There has to be room for trial and error," said Ian Haydon, who was one of the first people in the clinical trial for a Moderna covid-19 vaccine. (Eli Saslow)

A health-care worker at a testing site in Homestead, Fla., on Monday.

States are mandating masks and have begun shutting down again as cases soar and hospitalizations rise.

“The pandemic map of the United States burned bright red Monday, with the number of new coronavirus infections during the first six days of July nearing 300,000 as more states and cities moved to reimpose shutdown orders,” Joshua Partlow and Nick Miroff report. “The United States is ‘still knee deep in the first wave’ of the pandemic, Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said… Fauci noted that while Europe managed to drive infections down — and now is dealing with little blips as it reopens — U.S. communities ‘never came down to baseline and now are surging back up.’ … The country’s rolling seven-day average of daily new cases hit a record high Monday — the 28th record-setting day in a row.

“In Arizona, 89 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds were full Monday morning, the state’s Department of Health announced, as the recently hard-hit state surpassed 100,000 cases. In Miami-Dade County, authorities reversed course on a reopening plan, issuing an emergency order that shut down gyms, party venues and restaurants, with exceptions for takeout and delivery. … Despite the steep new rise in infections, the House and Senate have adjourned for a two-week recess, setting up a potential battle when they return over another pandemic relief package. And more politicians continue to contract the virus. In Mississippi, where cases are rising, several lawmakers have tested positive, including the speaker of the State House of Representatives. Gov. Tate Reeves (R) wrote on Twitter he was ‘briefly in contact’ with one of them, so he plans to isolate himself until he gets his own test results back. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) tweeted Monday evening that ‘COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.’

“The United States has reported 2.9 million coronavirus cases to date, and at least 127,000 people have died of the virus nationwide. … Some states imposed fresh restrictions on Monday in an attempt to tamp down rising case numbers and preserve hospital capacity. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced that face coverings will be mandatory inside buildings, and he asked residents to comply voluntarily. … Trump has played down the rise in cases, attributing it to expanded testing, and has recently emphasized that U.S. deaths have not spiked with new cases. … Other Republicans have struck a more serious tone. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday said: ‘This is not over.’"

Businesses tied to members of Congress got emergency loans from the Small Business Administration.

“Data released Monday by the SBA shows that businesses owned by members of Congress and the law practice that represented Trump were among the hundreds of thousands of firms that received aid from the agency,” Jonathan O’Connell, Aaron Gregg, Steven Rich, Anu Narayanswamy and Peter Whoriskey report. “While it buttressed a swath of industries and entities, including restaurants, medical offices, car dealerships, law firms and nonprofits, the agency did not filter out companies that have potential conflicts of interest among influential Washington figures …

“Among some of those receiving relief were Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family’s shipping business. In addition, at least seven members of Congress or their spouses received loans, including lawmakers who were directly involved in shaping regulations and also benefited from a blanket waiver of ethics concerns. … Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) benefited when three of his car dealerships, located outside of Pittsburgh, received a combined total of between $450,000 and $1.05 million to retain 97 jobs, according to the data. … Several plumbing businesses affiliated with Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), all based in Broken Arrow, Okla., each received between $350,000 and $1 million. …

“The lawyer who represented Trump in the Mueller investigation, as well as dozens of tenants of Trump’s real estate company, also received money … At 40 Wall Street, an office building Trump owns in Lower Manhattan, 22 companies received loans, for a combined total of at least $16.6 million … Triomphe Restaurant Corp, which operates the Jean-Georges restaurant at the Trump International Hotel on Central Park West, got between $2 million and $5 million. … Another politically connected loan recipient was New York law firm Kasowitz, Benson & Torres, headed by longtime Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz, which received between $5 million and $10 million in PPP funds to support about 400 employees. …

"As part of its $660 billion small-business relief program, the SBA also handed out loans to private schools catering to elite clientele, firms owned by foreign companies and large chains backed by well-heeled Wall Street firms. Nearly 90,000 companies in the program took the aid without promising on their applications they would rehire workers or create jobs…

“The data shows the government issued $521 billion in loans in all, with an average loan size of $107,000. … Among the loan recipients, 48,922 reported zero as the number of jobs they would retain with the money, and 40,506 applicants appeared to leave that section blank. … About half of the money went to five industries. The health-care and social assistance industry received 12.9 percent of the money; 12.7 percent went to professional and technical services; 12.4 percent went to construction; 10.3 percent went to manufacturing; and 8.1 percent went to hotels, restaurants and other food service employers.”

Other SBA beneficiaries include:

Observer Holdings LLC, the parent company of Observer Media – the publishing company formerly owned by Jared Kushner that is now listed as a holding of Joseph Meyer, Kushner’s brother-in-law. Two of the Kushner family’s hotels also received a loan. (Daily Beast)

The Daily Caller, the conservative online media outlet founded by Trump ally Tucker Carlson received as much as $1 million. (Daily Beast)

Albright Stonebridge Group, a consulting firm run by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, received between $2 million and $5 million. (Daily Beast)

A wing of Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform also received a loan. The firm is known for its work to not raise taxes and has decried the fiscal scale of the government’s coronavirus response. (Daily Beast)

Monzack Mersky McLaughlin and Browder, a law firm originally founded by Joe Biden, also received a loan. Biden currently has no financial interest in the firm. (Fox News)

The Girl Scouts, sculptor Jeff Koons and TGI Fridays all got loans. (AP)

Even Kanye West’s company got a multimillion-dollar loan, despite the rapper’s sneaker empire reportedly making $1.5 billion in 2019. (Daily Beast)

Mitch McConnell called for a possible round of stimulus checks in the next coronavirus relief bill.

The new round of checks would be aimed at workers making $40,000 a year and less. "McConnell said he intends to release a new bill as the starting point for talks that will take place with coronavirus cases surging anew and economic pain still racking the nation,” Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Rachael Bade report. “McConnell has consistently said the next bill will include liability protections for businesses, health-care providers, universities and schools. He offered a time period for these protections on Monday, saying he envisioned a ‘narrowly crafted liability protection’ for activities related to the novel coronavirus that would kick in December 2019 and last through 2024. …

“With some Republican senators resistant to spending any more money at all, McConnell will face a challenge finding consensus among Senate Republicans and with a Trump administration that is itself divided, even before starting negotiations with Democrats, who are pushing for much more new spending than Republicans support. He said that in addition to liability protections, the new bill will focus on getting kids back to school, restoring jobs and boosting the health-care system, but he did not offer details on those issues. … Already, thorny disputes are shaping over what to do about enhanced unemployment benefits that expire July 31, additional aid that Democrats are demanding for state and local governments, and the possible new round of stimulus checks.”

Meanwhile, evictions are likely to skyrocket as jobs remain scarce.

“A backlog of eviction cases is beginning to move through the court system as millions of Americans who had counted on federal aid and eviction moratoriums to stay in their homes now fear being thrown out. A crisis among renters is expected to deepen this month as the enhanced unemployment benefits that have kept many afloat run out at the end of July and the $1,200-per-adult stimulus payment that had supported households earlier in the crisis becomes a distant memory,” Renae Merle reports. “Of the 110 million Americans living in rental households, 20 percent are at risk of eviction by Sept. 30, according to an analysis by the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project, a Colorado-based community group. African American and Hispanic renters are expected to be hardest hit.”

International students must take classes in person to stay in the country legally, ICE said.

“University officials scrambled Monday to adapt to new federal guidance that does not allow international students to stay in the country if they are taking classes online only. It also left some students expressing fears on social media that they risked being suddenly deported,” Susan Svrluga reports. “On Monday, the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced, ‘The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. … Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.’ … Monday’s announcement requires universities to certify by July 15 whether they will be fully open, operate on a hybrid model or offer online-only classes.”

Top colleges started announcing their fall plans. All involve remote learning. “Princeton University announced Monday it will cut tuition 10 percent in the coming school year and bring no more than half its undergraduates to the campus in New Jersey,” Nick Anderson reports. “Harvard University said it will bring about 40 percent of its undergraduates to its campus in Massachusetts, most of them freshmen. All undergrad classes in the fall will be delivered remotely, no matter where the students live, but Harvard’s tuition will remain the same … Georgetown University, meanwhile, will invite freshmen to its D.C. campus and bar most others from living there in an effort to protect public health.”

Virginia reported no daily covid-19 deaths for the first time in three months.

“The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 659 new known coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the regional total to more than 146,000 since the start of the pandemic. The daily increase is the smallest number in the three jurisdictions since April 3,” Dana Hedpgeth and Fenit Nirappil report. “The region recorded five new fatalities Monday, with no daily deaths reported in Virginia for the first time since March 28. It is also the lowest regional number of deaths since that date. … The District on Monday reported 33 new cases and two deaths. In Maryland, 272 new cases and three fatalities were reported. Virginia had 354 new cases. Several key measures of the virus have been improving in the Washington region, experts say, and the daily average caseload has plateaued after weeks of decline. … Officials also cautioned that the region could have an increase in cases after celebrations tied to the Fourth of July holiday.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) became the first congressional Republican to announce he'll skip the Republican National Convention because of the virus. Grassley, 86, is the second-oldest member of the Senate. (Felicia Sonmez)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) urged the Texas GOP to cancel its in-person convention scheduled to be held in the city next week. Turner warned that if the event continues, health inspectors would have the authority to shut it down if guidelines aren’t followed. (Texas Tribune)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed a vote-by-mail bill into law, making it the first time in state history that all eligible residents will have the opportunity to vote early and by mail in the primary and general election. (CBS Local)

A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md.

Breonna Taylor’s family claims that she was alive after being shot but was not given aid.

“For up to six minutes after she was shot by police officers during a drug raid, Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician, lay dying in her apartment but received no medical aid, her family claims in a new court filing. The document also contends that the post-midnight raid on March 13 was motivated by the mayor’s desire to clear a block in one of Louisville’s most blighted neighborhoods for redevelopment,” the Times reports. "City officials called the claims a ‘gross mischaracterization,’ while the coroner who performed the autopsy said the young woman’s injuries would have been lethal even with intervention. … The shooting had taken place in near darkness, and officials say they didn’t know initially that Ms. Taylor was injured.”

A spike in gun violence has alarmed New York City.

“A young father crossing a Bronx street, holding hands with his 6-year-old daughter. A 15-year-old who refused to talk to the police in Manhattan. A man in a Staten Island public housing complex, found prone in his apartment. They were among 64 people shot in a surge of shootings over the weekend in New York City, the police said,” the Times reports. “The city surpassed 400 shootings in the first half of the year for the first time since 2016, with 528 by the end of last month; the 205 shootings in June were the highest for that month since 1996, the police said. Other cities have seen similar spikes in shootings, most notably Chicago, where the current pace of homicides has the city poised to near its record high of 778 set in 2016.”

The Pentagon is considering a base-wide ban on Confederate flags.

“[An] official said the draft policy being considered at the Pentagon’s highest levels would build on recent moves by military services to bar Confederate symbols on facilities they control and, if approved, would represent the first Defense Department-wide prohibition of such iconography,” Missy Ryan and Alex Horton report. “Military bases generally are not swathed in Confederate flags. Many barracks and homes on post carry the U.S. flag, service-specific banners, the colors of service academies or sports teams and college teams. The Confederate flag can more often be found on T-shirts, service members’ tattoos, bumper stickers or banners hanging inside a barracks.”

Trump said the noose found in NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace’s garage was a “hoax.”

Trump said “Wallace should apologize to those who stood beside him after his racing team discovered a noose in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21, describing the incident as a ‘hoax.’ Trump added an assertion that the Wallace incident and NASCAR’s ban on the Confederate flag at its races have led to historically low television ratings for the stock-car circuit,” Matt Bonesteel and John Wagner report. Many, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wallace had nothing to apologize for. And NASCAR’s viewership on Fox’s networks is up more than 8 percent since the sport returned from a hiatus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s view on the flag by claiming he doesn’t have one. “The president has made clear he was not taking a position one way or the other in that tweet,” McEnany said when asked for an unequivocal stance on the Confederate flag. In his tweet about Wallace, she said, he was trying to make a point about the importance of letting “facts come out.”

Virginia schools are dropping their Confederate names, ignoring calls to preserve “history.” “Prince William County is renaming Stonewall Middle School, named after Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, for a local black couple," Hannah Natanson reports. "Loudoun County voted last month to remove the mascot for Loudoun County High School: the Raiders, named for Confederate Col. John S. Mosby’s troops.”

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a black birdwatcher, was charged with filing a false report. The misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail or three years’ probation and a fine of up to $1,000, Michael Brice-Saddler reports. Robert Barnes, a California-based attorney who said he’s representing Cooper, told NBC that “the rush to judgment by some in the public, in this cancel culture epidemic, will be proven as wrong as cancel culture itself.”

The Trump White House finally invoked the Armenian genocide, if by accident.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may not be happy about this one. After decades of the United States government declining to acknowledge the Armenian genocide because it would alienate Turkey, the White House on Monday invoked the term — albeit indirectly,” Aaron Blake reports. “In the course of decrying protesters desecrating memorials across the country, [McEnany] referred to a memorial to the genocide by its proper name. ‘There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,’ McEnany said. … The inclusion by McEnany was meant to reinforce the haphazard nature of the protesters’ alleged disregard for history. But it also trod into uneasy waters for an administration that, like its predecessors, has conspicuously avoided using the g-word.”

Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, N.D., in 2017.

A federal judge, in a surprise decision, ruled that the Dakota Access pipeline — which Trump approved within a month of taking office — must be shut down by Aug. 5, saying federal officials failed to carry out a complete analysis of its environmental impacts. (Juliet Eilperin, Steven Mufson and Brady Dennis)

The Supreme Court said a state may require presidential electors to support the winner of its popular vote and may punish or replace those who don’t. The case – which was a unanimous decision – is the first time the issue of “faithless electors” is considered by the court, as well as the issue of whether the constitution sees members of the electoral college as representatives of the intent of their state’s voters or as independent thinkers. (Robert Barnes)

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López-Obrador is traveling to Washington this week to meet Trump to celebrate the new North American trade agreement. The visit has angered politicians in both countries. In the U.S., Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus said the meeting is “a blatant attempt to politicize the important U.S.-Mexico relationship,” while Mexican leaders said they’re worried that the presidents’ first face-to-face meeting will imply support for Trump’s reelection bid. (Mary Beth Sheridan and Kevin Sieff)

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein accused of facilitating his sexual abuse of teenage girls, was transferred to a federal detention center in Brooklyn ahead of a bail hearing that may come next week. (Shayna Jacobs)

A tell-all book by Trump’s niece Mary will be published two weeks earlier, on July 14, after a court allowed publisher Simon & Schuster to continue distributing copies. While the publisher last week was released from a temporary restraining order, Mary Trump is still under the order and is contesting it. A news release about the book says it deals with how Trump “acquired twisted behaviors and values” such as that “cheating is a way of life.” (Michael Kranish)

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former confidante to first lady Melania Trump, will release an “explosive” tell-all book on their relationship before the election. (Daily Beast)

