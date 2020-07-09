with Mariana Alfaro

Note to readers: James Hohmann is on vacation until July 20. We have an all-star lineup of guest hosts from The Post to ensure you stay informed during his absence.

President Trump is doing everything he can to persuade Americans to worry less about the coronavirus pandemic. He wants to reopen the economy quickly. He wants schools to be fully open in the fall. He wants a Republican convention next month to be as normal as possible. So far, the public isn’t buying.

The president has the bully pulpit but the public is looking at what’s happening around them.

About half of states are recording increases in the number of cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In some places, the increases have been dramatic. State and local leaders have been forced to reverse course on previous efforts to reopen businesses.

People wait to enter the Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. On Wednesday morning, Florida reported 9,989 new coronavirus cases and 48 new resident deaths. (Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Attitudes are shifting almost as dramatically as the spread of the disease.

Recent Gallup polling, reported by the organization’s Jeffrey M. Jones, tells the story. More people now say the situation with the virus is getting worse than at any time during the pandemic and expectations about how long the disruption might last are shifting as well. The changes are not at the margins.

In early June, 47 percent said the virus situation was getting a little or a lot better, while 30 percent said it was getting a little or a lot worse. (The rest said it was staying the same.) By the end of June, the numbers had flipped, with 23 percent saying the situation was a little or a lot better and 65 percent saying it was a little or a lot worse. In a month, there was a 35-point spike in the percentage of people saying things were getting worse.

The previous high point of those saying things were getting worse was in early April, when 56 percent said that. Through most of the spring and early summer, the percentage saying things were getting worse hovered around 42 percent.

As the disease spreads, Americans are recalibrating their expectations about the future. In the late June survey, 74 percent said they now expect disruption of their lives due to the disease to last until the end of this year or longer. That group is split evenly between those who expect things to return closer to normal by year’s end and those who say it will be at least sometime in 2021 before that happens.

In early June, 54 percent said they thought the disruptions would last to the end of the year or beyond. That means during the month of June, there was a 20-point jump in the direction of pessimism about the lasting effects of the pandemic.

As with all such polling, there are significant partisan differences in the way people see things.

While 90 percent of Democrats said things are getting worse, just 28 percent of Republicans held that view. Among independents, 63 percent said the situation is getting worse.

But the trendlines all moved in unison toward more concern. In the week between June 21 and June 28, there was a 15-point rise among Democrats, an 18-point jump among independents and an 8-point increase among Republicans.

More people are worried about getting covid-19. Currently, 56 percent say they are worried, which is just 1 point below the peak of concern back in April and a rise of 9 points since early June.

People are more cautious about going out in public. In one week, the percentage who said even healthy people with no symptoms should stay at home as much as possible rose 6 points, from 66 percent to 72 percent. That compares with 28 percent who said that healthy people should try to lead their lives as normally as possible.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has taken heat for claiming early victory over the coronavirus in the Sunshine State, as cases are now rising dramatically. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Trump’s latest initiative is to encourage schools to open up this fall.

He pressed the idea on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning tweeted his displeasure with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calling them “very tough and expensive.” He said the CDC was asking schools to do “very impractical things,” adding, “I will be meeting with them!!!” A few hours later, Vice President Pence said the CDC will soon reissue school guidance. Yet on Thursday morning, CDC Director Robert Redfield said on ABC's “Good Morning America” that the guidelines won't be revised, but “we are going to provide additional reference documents.”

That continues a pattern of the president disagreeing with the scientists and institutions tasked with public health and attempting to jawbone them into taking a different position. But there is now a track record of what can happen when states and cities ignore guidelines.

Some of the states that moved fastest to reopen their economies — in many cases paying minimal attention to the government’s guidelines on when and how to reopen — have since seen enormous increases in coronavirus cases. Among them are Texas, Arizona and Florida.

The issue of school reopening is enormously difficult. School administrators are weighing the health risks to students, their families and their communities of fully returning to schools this fall against the long-term damage to young people who could fall behind academically and in their social development if they are not back in the classroom. That is especially the case for elementary and secondary students without access to fast Internet, good computers and parents who can spend time helping with remote learning.

Colleges and universities are weighing the same issues, as well as the economic costs to their institutions of lost tuition money if they aren’t providing a learning environment attractive to students. On a cautionary note, there is some evidence there are clear risks of having thousands of young people gathered on campuses, studying and partying as they are likely to do.

Trump prefers to be a cheerleader, painting rhetorically with a broad brush that pushes aside the complications that come with all these decisions. The reason is obvious. He wants to return to the pre-pandemic America, a country with a vibrant economy, which he sought as the foundation of his reelection campaign.

Instead, reality continues to get in his way. Trump can say what he does, but people are drawing their own conclusions — about the state of the coronavirus crisis, the risks they face personally and how to continually adjust their behavior.

Until the spread begins to decline widely, most Americans are likely to be cautious. They will not be looking to the president to make that judgment for them.

“A lot people thought once the alarm was sounded back in March surely the federal government would fix this, but that hasn’t happened,” said Deborah Burger, a California nurse and the president of National Nurses United. (William Wan)

Physician Joseph Varon, right, leads a team as they unsuccessfully try to save the life of a patient inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Hospitals across the Sun Belt are strained.

“In pandemic hotspot states such as Florida, Arizona, California and Texas, hospitals are adding new intensive care unit beds and special air-flow systems to treat the growing demand as virus hospitalizations set records almost daily. To cope with the wave of patients, hospitals are canceling elective surgeries to free up space for those sick with the virus. Medical staff warn they could become overwhelmed,” Chelsea Janes, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Lenny Bernstein and Joshua Partlow report. “The United States passed the 3 million case mark on Wednesday, and more than 129,000 people have died. Florida is rushing some 100 new health-care workers to ­Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network to handle the influx of coronavirus cases, including 75 nurses who will be ready to work in intensive care units. … Texas on Wednesday reported 98 deaths from covid-19, a one-day high that surpassed its earlier record reached on Tuesday, when Arizona and Mississippi also reached one-day highs. Arizona and Texas also hit new highs this week in seven-day rolling averages of deaths. … About 45 percent of the Texas Medical Center’s 1,364 intensive care unit beds are now filled with coronavirus patients. … Hospitals are also feeling the strain in Los Angeles County, which is averaging around 2,300 new cases each day."

The country is running short on masks, gowns and gloves. Again.

“Nurses say they are reusing N95 masks for days and even weeks at a time. Doctors say they can’t reopen offices because they lack personal protective equipment. State officials say they have scoured U.S. and international suppliers for PPE and struggle to get orders filled. Experts worry the problem could worsen as coronavirus infections climb, straining medical systems,” William Wan reports. “In interviews, White House officials said concerns over PPE shortages are overblown. They said U.S. manufacturing and stockpiles of protective equipment have improved dramatically and are adequate in most states. … Demand for protective equipment has soared, but unlike in March, when efforts focused on getting PPE for major hospitals … supplies now are desperately needed by primary care offices, nursing homes, prisons and psychiatric and disability facilities.”

Trump’s Tulsa rally is “likely” the source of a virus surge.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart said the rally “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new cases, the AP reports. “Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday. Although the health department’s policy is to not publicly identify individual settings where people may have contracted the virus, Dart said those large gatherings ‘more than likely’ contributed to the spike.”

A rapidly growing number of Houston-area residents are dying at home, according to an NBC News and ProPublica investigation. A growing number of these at-home deaths have been linked to covid-19.

A Texas GOP convention originally scheduled to be held next week in Houston has been canceled, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) said. "These are some very serious times," Turner said. "Simply, the public health concerns outweighed anything else." (Texas Tribune)

But, but, but: Trump is heading to Odessa, Tex., later this month for a fundraiser. The invite to the event, shared by the Tribune’s Patrick Svitek, doesn’t specify where in the city the fundraiser will be held, but tickets range from $2,800 to $100,000.

Disney World will reopen on Saturday, despite Florida’s worsening outbreak. Disney says that instituting an aggressive cleaning schedule and slew of new health protocols while dramatically cutting down on the visitors allowed means that it can open safely. (Antonia Farzan)

Bar crowds and large parties are driving new infections in Louisiana, officials said, leading New Orleans to re-tighten its regulations on indoor gatherings. (Katie Shepherd)

A surge of cases linked to fraternity parties is threatening the reopening of U.C. Berkeley. The number of students testing positive has more than tripled in the past week, with 47 new cases reported. (Antonia Farzan)

Three dozen people connected to the Mississippi state legislature have tested positive, including 26 lawmakers. (Katie Shepherd)

At least 82 cases have been linked to a Missouri summer camp. Kanakuk, which operates several Christian sleepaway camps in the state, shut down its K-2 camp for teenagers by July 2, when 41 campers and employees tested positive. (Antonia Farzan)

The daily influx of new cases increased slightly in the D.C. region, with hospitalizations rising in Virginia for the second consecutive day. (Dana Hedgpeth, Julie Zauzmer and Erin Cox)

Trump wants schools to reopen. But school officials are pushing against it.

School officials across the country have concluded they cannot fully reopen while following new CDC guidance that recommends that students be kept six feet apart to prevent spreading the virus, because classrooms are too small to accommodate all students with the recommended distancing, Laura Meckler reports. “The administration is finding it nearly impossible to control the situation, with the president’s views often at odds with those of his health advisers … On Wednesday, New York City schools, the nation’s largest school system, announced a plan that will have most students in school two days a week and learning from home the other three. Many other systems have announced or are considering similar plans. …. Trump … ended with a nebulous threat: ‘May cut off funding if not open!’ Trump has no power to cut federal funding already allocated to states and districts, but the vice president suggested the administration would seek to tie any future aid to opening of schools."

Harvard and MIT sued the Trump administration to protect international students. “The lawsuit represented a swift response to an unexpected order issued this week by the federal government, as universities rush to protect the status of thousands of international students. It also marks a new battle line in the war between Trump and education leaders over how to safely reopen schools in the midst of his reelection bid,” Susan Svrluga and Nick Anderson report. “In their lawsuit, the universities argue that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s decision was designed to force universities to conduct in-person classes, part of an apparent political strategy from the Trump administration to pressure schools, from kindergarten to graduate school, to fully reopen this fall, even as virus cases soar. … The lawsuit cites remarks from acting deputy secretary of homeland security Ken Cuccinelli on Tuesday, in which he said the directive ‘will … encourage schools to reopen.’”

Retail workers are caught in the latest culture war: Getting customers to wear face masks.

“Mixed messaging and politicization have turned a public health safeguard into a lightning-rod issue. As a result, workers have been berated, even assaulted, by aggressive anti-maskers,” Abha Bhattarai reports. “Some workers say they have been told they cannot refuse service to maskless customers, even if local laws require it. Others feel they’ve been put in the awkward and sometimes dangerous position of confronting shoppers who refuse to wear the coverings. In recent weeks, retail workers have been punched in the face, suffered broken limbs and, in the case of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan, killed while trying to enforce mask requirements.”

The head of the TSA ordered new covid-19 safety precautions after meeting with a whistleblower who said the agency wasn’t doing enough. “The new measures require officers to wear eye protection when they are in close contact with travelers and aren’t protected by a plastic screen, the attorney said. Officers must also change their gloves or sanitize them after patting down passengers, handling identification documents or checking in luggage,” Ian Duncan reports.

United Airlines warned that it may furlough 36,000 of its employees, almost half of its U.S. workforce. (WSJ)

On some planes, some rows are kept empty even as passengers are crowded together. On an American Airlines flight, “Joy Gonzalez, an aviation engineer based in Seattle, found herself seated at a window with two older passengers beside her in the middle and aisle seats. In order to gain more social distance, she and the aisle passenger both moved to seats behind them where two rows were empty. But before takeoff, a flight attendant ordered them back to their assigned seats, telling them they had not paid for those exit row seats, which are more expensive,” the Times reports. “Airlines vowed to bring social distancing to the air … by reducing capacity and blocking many middle seats. Now as air travel builds, freeing up that kind of space is plainly at odds with the airlines’ profit motive, and passengers are finding they may be confined to a cramped seat if they don’t pay for a premium one.”

Things you can no longer do in Japan's theme parks: scream. “Please scream inside your heart,” said two theme park executives in an informational video shown to guests in Japan, the WSJ reports. “From Fujiyama to Tokyo DisneySea’s Tower of Terror, Japan’s campaign against the coronavirus is targeting thrill-seekers who might expel a burst of virus-carrying droplets with a mid-ride utterance. Enjoy the ride, say theme-park operators—just don’t let your voice show it.”

Conservative lawmakers and groups who criticize increased government spending benefited from an aid program.

“Conservative members of Congress and advocacy groups that ardently criticize excessive government spending were among those accepting small-business pandemic relief funds from the Treasury this year, according to data released Monday. Americans for Tax Reform Foundation, led by firebrand anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist, took a loan between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program. The Ayn Rand Institute and Citizens against Government Waste likewise accepted loans funded by the program,” Tom Hamburger, Aaron Gregg and Anu Narayanswamy report. “Americans for Tax Reform Foundation is one of two related tax revision groups led by Norquist, who famously said: ‘I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.’”

Almost one-third of U.S. households missed their July housing payments. Thirty-two percent of households haven’t made their full July payments yet, CNBC reports. That makes July the fourth month in a row that a “historically high” number of households were unable to pay their housing bill on time and in full, up from 30 percent in June.

The Supreme Court said employers can opt out of Obamacare’s birth control mandate over religious objections.

“The decision greatly expands the ability of employers to claim the exception, and the government estimates that between 70,000 and 126,000 women could lose access to cost-free birth control as a result,” Robert Barnes reports. “The contraceptive case involves a long-running dispute over Obamacare, as the ACA is known, and a requirement that employers provide cost-free birth control for female employees. The law itself doesn’t specify the rules, leaving it to federal agencies to determine how contraceptives fit into the mandate for cost-free ‘preventive care and screenings.’ The Obama administration required contraceptives and had narrower exceptions for churches and other houses of worship. … The Trump administration moved in 2018 to expand the types of organizations that could opt out to include religious groups and nonreligious employers with moral and religious objections. …

“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit had put the Trump administration exemptions on hold, and said the agencies didn’t have the broad authority to grant them. Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion, said that was wrong. … Liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen G. Breyer agreed with the court’s conservatives that the administration had the right to create an exemption, but they said lower courts should examine whether the administration’s rules were ‘consistent with reasoned judgment.’ Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg issued a blistering dissent, in which she said her colleagues had gone too far to appease religious conservatives.”

The Court also gave religious organizations the ability to hire and fire without offending some anti-discrimination laws.

“In a 7-to-2 decision, the court strengthened the ‘ministerial exception’ it found in 2012 that protects religious organizations from some employment lawsuits. It said two teachers at parochial schools who wanted to contest their firings in court were the kinds of employees who were covered by the exception and thus unable to sue. It indicated that those involved in almost any kind of religious instruction would be considered ‘ministers’ of the faith, no matter their official title or even if they practiced the faith themselves,” Robert Barnes reports. “Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ginsburg dissented, saying the decision gave religious employers ‘free rein to discriminate.’ … Breyer and Kagan, usually part of the court’s liberal bloc, voted with the majority.”

The Supreme Court’s decisions will conclude today with what could be a blockbuster decision on whether Trump may shield his private financial records and tax returns from congressional committees and a New York prosecutor.

As the economy reels from the pandemic, Trump and Mexico’s López Obrador mark the start of a trade pact.

“Trump marked the start of a three-nation regional trade deal in a Rose Garden ceremony with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” David Nakamura and David Lynch report. “The two populist-leaning presidents, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, signed a joint proclamation hailing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement … Trump thanked his counterpart for responding to U.S. pressure to help curb a major spike in unauthorized immigration last year … López Obrador responded that Trump has ‘honored our position as an independent nation’ and ‘behaved with kindness and respect.’ The positive comments from the two leaders on Wednesday were striking when compared with the tensions between the neighboring countries in recent years."

The Russian ambassador said reports of a bounty program to kill U.S. soldiers are a “downright lie.”

“‘No concrete evidence has been presented’ of allegations that a Russian military intelligence unit offered to pay Taliban-linked militants to target American and other coalition forces, Anatoly Antonov said. Authors of the reports are ‘trying to create an impression that our country is an enemy of the United States,’” Karen DeYoung reports. “But beyond Afghanistan, he said, overall U.S.-Russia relations are in a ‘deplorable state,’ which he attributed largely to U.S. withdrawal from multilateral arms control treaties and refusal to extend or seriously renegotiate the bilateral New START nuclear arms reduction treaty that expires in February. … While he characterized conversations between Putin and Trump, including five telephone calls in late March and April, as constructive, Antonov said that ‘unfortunately, it is not always possible to implement in practice the constructive tone of the presidents’ talks.’”

The FBI is investigating exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, including his work with Steve Bannon.

“FBI national security agents in recent months have asked people who know both men for information on Mr. Guo’s activities, including the source of funds of a media company linked to him that hired Mr. Bannon in 2018 as a consultant, the people said,” the WSJ reports. “The probe has been under way for more than six months, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn have been involved, some of the people said. The purpose of the FBI’s interests couldn’t be determined. … Mr. Guo, a former property tycoon in China, in 2014 fled the country, where he is accused of wrongdoing including bribery, fraud, money laundering, kidnapping and rape—allegations he has denied. He also has applied for asylum in the U.S.”

Facebook closed a network of accounts and pages affiliated with Roger Stone.

“Facebook took down a network of more than 100 pages and accounts on Wednesday it said was affiliated with felon and former Republican operative Roger Stone for ‘coordinated inauthentic behavior,’ taking the company’s campaign against disinformation closer to the heart of the nation’s political establishment,” Craig Timberg and Isaac Stanley-Becker report. “The offending activity on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram dated as far back as 2015 but was particularly active during the 2016 presidential election season, when Stone was advising Trump’s presidential campaign, and in 2017, as federal investigators were scrutinizing his activities.”

Demonstrators protest police brutality near the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)

George Floyd told police that he thought he would die because he couldn’t breathe.

“Floyd repeatedly begged police officers not to shoot him and complained of being claustrophobic as they tried to place him in a squad car in the minutes before he was killed on a South Minneapolis street corner in May, according to transcripts of police body camera footage from the scene released Wednesday,” Holly Bailey reports. “The transcripts make clear that Floyd was trying to cooperate with police but was deathly afraid of them, at times telling them that he had had covid-19 and was worried that he was going to die because he couldn’t breathe while in their custody. As one of the officers — Derek Chauvin — pressed a knee into his neck and held Floyd on the ground, he told Floyd that he must be okay because he was able to speak, saying that he was using up a lot of oxygen pleading for help. ‘They going to kill me,’ Floyd said as officers sat atop him in the street. … Floyd went lifeless minutes later and was pronounced dead.

“The newly disclosed transcripts of audio from body cameras worn by J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, two of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s killing, were disclosed in court Wednesday as Lane’s attorney sought to have charges against his client dismissed, arguing that there is not enough evidence that he committed a crime. Lane, according to the transcripts, appeared to ask Chauvin — the most senior officer at the scene — whether they should reposition Floyd. Chauvin, according to the transcripts, declined … Transcripts show that Lane approached the car and called on Floyd at least five times to show his hands, drawing his gun when he didn’t. ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ Floyd responded, according to a transcript of Lane’s body camera. …

“As Lane asked him to step out of the car, Floyd apologized several times and repeatedly asked the officer not to shoot him. … The transcripts show that Floyd continued to ask officers not to shoot him as he stepped from his vehicle, and suggest that he struggled with officers as they tried to handcuff him. … Lane asked [witness Shawanda Renee] Hill about Floyd’s behavior … ‘He’s been shot before,’ Hill said. … According to the transcript of footage from Kueng’s body camera, the officer sat Floyd down on a sidewalk and explained that he was being detained for suspicion of passing fake U.S. currency. Floyd said he understood. … He begged to be released from his handcuffs, promising he wouldn’t hurt anyone … The officers restrained him on the ground … ‘My neck hurts,’ Floyd said. … ‘They going to kill me, man.’ ‘Takes a heck lot of oxygen to say that,’ Chauvin said.”

Dawit Kelete, the man who allegedly drove a car into Seattle demonstrators, killing protester Summer Taylor, was charged with vehicular homicide. His bail was set at $1.2 million and he remains in custody. (Ben Guarino)

homicide. His bail was set at $1.2 million and he remains in custody. (Ben Guarino) Mike Brown, a police officer in Washington’s King County, was suspended after sharing an “All Lives Splatter” meme posted after Taylor’s death. Brown, an officer for more than 40 years, is now under investigation. (Tim Elfrink)

Facebook’s civil rights auditors say its decisions to prioritize free speech above other values undermine civil rights progress and opens the door for abuse by politicians. (Elizabeth Dwoskin and Cat Zakrzewski)

It’s unlikely that the Redskins’ new name and logo will feature native imagery. Little is known about the NFL team’s “review” of its branding, but people familiar with the process say it’s being primarily led by owner Daniel Snyder. (Les Carpenter)

The Black Lives Matter movement has sparked a debate over racism in the Arab world, particularly over the treatment given to migrant workers. In the Arab world, the “kafala” system excludes foreigners from labor laws and makes their residency — and fate — subject to their employer’s whims, often leading to abuse. (Sarah Dadouch)

