It's Friday. We made it. Tips, recipes, comments? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us this week and see you on Monday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

On The Hill

.@ChuckGrassley agree, false info not helpful. Please release bill text to allow for full public discussion. @SenJudiciary hearing would be helpful too. https://t.co/9M4a02Dvgt — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 15, 2018

WHAT'S THE HOLD UP?: Despite President Trump's public endorsement of a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill on Wednesday, the self-described “Law and Order” president has allies who are still opposed to any legislation that loosens mandatory minimum sentencing laws.

In the administration: The Post's Seung Min Kim and Josh Dawsey reported late last night that “Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker has privately voiced concerns directly to [Trump] about a new bipartisan criminal justice reform bill, according to a GOP senator Whitaker met with Thursday, amid growing opposition to the legislation Trump endorsed with much fanfare this week.”

The Post's Seung Min Kim and Josh Dawsey reported late last night that “Acting attorney general has privately voiced concerns directly to [Trump] about a new bipartisan criminal justice reform bill, according to a GOP senator Whitaker met with Thursday, amid growing opposition to the legislation Trump endorsed with much fanfare this week.” In Congress: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.) have remained noncommittal about the bill, expressing skepticism about being able to garner enough votes for passage. Then there's also Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who has been perhaps the most prominent voice of opposition to the overhaul, despite his close relationship with Trump, and is now whipping against the bill. Some think he's doing so at the behest of McConnell.

Power Up talked with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) about reform, a key priority on which he has worked to craft a compromise for years. He sounded off on opponents like Cotton, who he believes are misunderstanding how tough the bill still is on criminals: “I hope he doesn't think I’m some left-wing liberal extremist commie on this issue . . . He assured the people I told that to that he didn’t think I was a left-wing commie.”

More from the chairman:

On Cotton: “ Some have a reputation of being tough on law enforcement and even though this legislation is tough on law enforcement as well as being fair because we do keep mandatory minimums, they just want to show that they’re a purist.” As for Cotton' whipping against the bill: "It’s not for show — he’s doing what he actually believes in.”

Some have a reputation of being tough on law enforcement and even though this legislation is tough on law enforcement as well as being fair because we do keep mandatory minimums, they just want to show that they’re a purist.” "It’s not for show — he’s doing what he actually believes in.” More on Cotton: “ It’s kind of ironic that a person that is so close to the president, as he is, that he would oppose it when the president says he supports what we have arrived at this week and in the end, the president wants it . . . But so adamantly against it, when the president is so strongly for it? And I interpret the president’s words that I’ve got my pen waiting to sign it, that he’s strongly for it.”

It’s kind of ironic that a person that is so close to the president, as he is, that he would oppose it when the president says he supports what we have arrived at this week and in the end, the president wants it . . . But so adamantly against it, when the president is so strongly for it? And I interpret the president’s words that I’ve got my pen waiting to sign it, that he’s strongly for it.” Bad actors? “This reform we have put together isn’t about personality, it’s about good policy and it’s a compromise that [President] Obama couldn't get done . . . Everybody is negotiating in good faith and we’re totally transparent, except for the fact that the text is not out yet. And I’m not expecting anybody to tell us they are for or against it until the text is out. But it’s not a whole lot different” than what has previously been released.

“This reform we have put together isn’t about personality, it’s about good policy and it’s a compromise that [President] Obama couldn't get done . . . Everybody is negotiating in good faith and we’re totally transparent, except for the fact that the text is not out yet. And I’m not expecting anybody to tell us they are for or against it until the text is out. But it’s not a whole lot different” than what has previously been released. Why is this so hard? Grassley pointed to the fact that some Republicans view the overhaul as not being “tough enough on crime.” “Just the fact that the president supports this — he is not in any way changing his attitude of being tough on crime . . . so this whole bill is tough on crime as well as instituting what I just said to you: the issue of fairness.”

Cotton's response: “Sen. Cotton considers Sen. Grassley a friend and an outstanding Judiciary Committee chairman. He has a respectful disagreement of principle with him on this issue. We’re hopeful he’ll share the final bill text so senators can make a well-informed decision on the legislation,” Cotton's spokeswoman emailed.

The opposition: Cotton is the leading voice in the Senate against the compromise, arguing that the lame duck version doesn't solve the problem and even “goes soft on some of the worst crimes.” Some outside conservative groups advocating for the bill say the senator's efforts are becoming a massive headache for them.

Cotton has been pushing Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and even extended his lobbying campaign to House conservatives, said outside conservative activists who want passage. “We think we’ve got him in a good place now” said a conservative operative of Perdue.

(R-Ga.) and even extended his lobbying campaign to House conservatives, said outside conservative activists who want passage. “We think we’ve got him in a good place now” said a conservative operative of Perdue. Perdue's spokeswoman confirmed that Cotton and Perdue had spoken, explaining Cotton “has always been supportive” of reform efforts but “preferred we take up prison reform first.”

“If you think [of] the Heritage Foundation, Americans for Tax Reform, Freedom Works, the American Conservative Union (ACU) … all as being 'left wing commie groups' then whoever believes that really needs some professional help,” ACU’s David Safavian said. “And if you think Donald Trump is squishy and soft on crime, you are not anchored in reality either.”

The new Jeff Sessions: Cotton “is picking up exactly where [former attorney general and CJR foe] Jeff Sessions has left off. What we’re trying to do here is improve public safety — not makes things more dangerous like he’s claiming,” Joe Luppino-Esposito, the director of rule of law initiatives at the Due Process Institute, told us.

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber? Sign up

Global Power

SANCTIONS, BUT FEW SPECIFICS, FOR SAUDI ARABIA: In the weeks after Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post contributing columnist, disappeared, Trump said of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father, “I hope that the king and the crown prince didn’t know about it.” In hindsight, wrote The Post's Aaron Blake, that comment showed just how unwilling Trump was to blame Saudi royals for the journalist's death. The administration's official response — in the form of sanctions rolled out Thursday — only drove that point home, Aaron wrote.

Specifics, please : “The Treasury Department announced sanctions against 17 Saudis Thursday for Khashoggi’s killing. Among them is Mohammed’s senior aide, Saud al-Qahtani. But while the statement implicates Qahtani in what happened to Khashoggi, it isn’t clear on whether he is believed to have ordered or approved the killing. It uses somewhat vague language as to which of the 17 is accused of what, specifically.”

: “The Treasury Department announced sanctions against 17 Saudis Thursday for Khashoggi’s killing. Among them is Mohammed’s senior aide, Saud al-Qahtani. But while the statement implicates Qahtani in what happened to Khashoggi, it isn’t clear on whether he is believed to have ordered or approved the killing. It uses somewhat vague language as to which of the 17 is accused of what, specifically.” Sounds familiar : “Almost all of this basically fits with the Saudi version of events. Earlier in the day, a Saudi prosecutor announced indictments of 11 unnamed people , five of whom will face the death penalty.” However, the statement didn't implicate Qahtani directly in the killing, and therein may lie the kingdom's strategy, Aaron wrote: “If the effort doesn ’t necessarily reach up to someone so close to Mohammed, that means he remains insulated.”

: “Almost all of this basically fits with the Saudi version of events. Earlier in the day, a Saudi prosecutor announced indictments of 11 unnamed people doesn Wait, what?: NBC News also reported that “The White House is looking for ways to remove an enemy of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. in order to placate Turkey over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.” The effort, which would remove the exiled Turkish cleric Fethulla Gulen, is “an attempt to persuade Erdogan to ease pressure on the Saudi government,” NBC reported.

From an NBC news reporter:

So if I have this right: Trump's looking into handing a prominent dissident over to an authoritarian regime to get them to ease up on a second authoritarian regime for murdering a second prominent dissident? https://t.co/vffLwF0yPw — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2018

.@libcasey asks 5 newly-elected members of the Democratic freshman class whether they plan to support Nancy Pelosi for House speaker. #postlive pic.twitter.com/y4AyYIqios — Washington Post Live (@postlive) November 15, 2018

The People

'COME ON IN, THE WATER'S WARM': That's how Nancy Pelosi responded to reporters after Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) confirmed to The Post's Bob Costa and Elise Viebeck that she was considering mounting a challenge against Pelosi for House speaker. “Where are we recognized?” Fudge, the first Democrat to express interest in the position other than Pelosi, asked as she discussed African American women and the House leadership. “If we’re going to have a diverse party, it ought to look like the party.”

'Overwhelmed': Fudge told reporters she had been “overwhelmed” by people encouraging her to run for speaker. But Politico reported later on Thursday evening that the Congressional Black Caucus backed Pelosi over Fudge, “a bad sign for the former CBC chair."

Fudge told reporters she had been “overwhelmed” by people encouraging her to run for speaker. But Politico reported later on Thursday evening that the Congressional Black Caucus backed Pelosi over Fudge, “a bad sign for the former CBC chair." The letter: A group of 17 people signed a letter on Wednesday night pledging not to support Pelosi, the Huffington Post’s Matt Fuller reported, including about dozen incumbents and a half dozen incoming freshman.

A group of 17 people signed a letter on Wednesday night pledging not to support Pelosi, the Huffington Post’s Matt Fuller reported, including about dozen incumbents and a half dozen incoming freshman. Unfazed: Pelosi “insisted on Thursday that she has the votes to become the next House speaker despite the emergence of a possible challenger who claimed party dissidents can block her historic bid,” The Post's John Wagner, Paul Kane, and Mike DeBonis report.

Pelosi “insisted on Thursday that she has the votes to become the next House speaker despite the emergence of a possible challenger who claimed party dissidents can block her historic bid,” The Post's John Wagner, Paul Kane, and Mike DeBonis report. “If I weren’t effective, I wouldn’t be a target,” Pelosi told Time magazine’s Molly Ball in a must-read profile of the 78-year-old Pelosi.

(Tampa Bay Times)

In the Media

HANGING ON IN THE LAND OF HANGING CHADS: The mismatched signature is officially the hanging chad of 2018, and as election workers in Florida compare the way voters looped their letters, the whole state is headed for a manual, hand recount of votes cast in the Senate race. Here's how Florida papers are covering the fracas:

Tampa Bay Times : A cautiously optimistic headline led Thursday's edition, reading — hoping — “We'll know today, maybe.” The two accompanying stories, sporting six bylines between them, take stock of the fast-developing story and its uncertain future. One sub-hed read, “As yet another suit is filed (who's counting?), election supervisors rush to make today's deadline.”

: A cautiously optimistic headline led Thursday's edition, reading — hoping — “We'll know today, maybe.” The two accompanying stories, sporting six bylines between them, take stock of the fast-developing story and its uncertain future. One sub-hed read, “As yet another suit is filed (who's counting?), election supervisors rush to make today's deadline.” Orlando Sentinel : In Orlando, the lead story asked a question that's been kicking around the state — and country — for days: “Fla. made changes after 2000. Why is this recount so messy?” Even though Florida has done away with the butterfly ballot, the hanging chad and elected secretaries of state, it is “once again mired in all the familiar trappings of recount chaos.” The story also reminded readers that the infamous 2000 presidential election recount introduced the nation to the nickname “Flordi-duh.”

: In Orlando, the lead story asked a question that's been kicking around the state — and country — for days: “Fla. made changes after 2000. Why is this recount so messy?” Even though Florida has done away with the butterfly ballot, the hanging chad and elected secretaries of state, it is “once again mired in all the familiar trappings of recount chaos.” The story also reminded readers that the infamous 2000 presidential election recount introduced the nation to the nickname “Flordi-duh.” Miami Herald: The desperation of election officials, under pressure to complete recounts before an uncertain deadline, was on full display on the Herald's front page, with a triple-decker headline that read “IT'S 'PRAYER MODE' AS LEGAL DECISIONS AND DEADLINES LOOM.” The accompanying story described “Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher all but praying to God to try and finish a crucial recount of nearly 600,000 votes.”

(Miami Herald)

Viral