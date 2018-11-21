Aloha, Power People. Happy (Almost) Thanksgiving! We can almost taste the toasted marshmallow sweet potato pie. We're not publishing on Thursday and Friday but will be back in your inbox on Monday. In the meantime, don't hesitate to reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up for us.

CATCH UP, FAST: The New York Times's Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman broke the story yesterday evening that President Trump "told the White House counsel in the spring that he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute two of his political adversaries: his 2016 challenger, Hillary Clinton, and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to two people familiar with the conversation."

However: "The lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, rebuffed the president, saying that he had no authority to order a prosecution. Mr. McGahn said that while he could request an investigation, that too could prompt accusations of abuse of power. To underscore his point, Mr. McGahn had White House lawyers write a memo for Mr. Trump warning that if he asked law enforcement to investigate his rivals, he could face a range of consequences, including possible impeachment."

Bottom line: "The encounter was one of the most blatant examples yet of how Mr. Trump views the typically independent Justice Department as a tool to be wielded against his political enemies," Maggie and Schmidt report.

A photo of the front of a flier that circulated on Capitol Hill shows some of the members-elect of the 116th Congress, on Tuesday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

On The Hill

YEAR OF THE WOMAN (D-U. S.): Remember when the National Republican Congressional Committee hosted classes with top aides to Republican incumbents on how to talk to female voters? That was five years ago. Those same lessons still apply for Republicans today following the thumping they took from women in the midterms.

The Trump factor: In 2018, President Trump, according to the Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman, “widened the gender divide in a way we haven’t seen before.” Particularly with “millions of professional Republican women” who questioned the GOP in the Trump era and following confirmation of now-Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh. “Republicans may never recover with that demographic,” he warned.

In 2018, President Trump, according to the Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman, “widened the gender divide in a way we haven’t seen before.” Particularly with “millions of professional Republican women” who questioned the GOP in the Trump era and following confirmation of now-Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh. Pretty much all women: Per CNN's exit polls: “Almost every subgroup of women . . . moved toward the Democratic Party, including white women, Latinas, white college-educated women, white non-college-educated women, Democratic women and independent women.” 59 percent of women supported Democrats compared to 47 percent of men, the exit polls said.

Per CNN's exit polls: “Almost every subgroup of women . . . moved toward the Democratic Party, including white women, Latinas, white college-educated women, white non-college-educated women, Democratic women and independent women.” 59 percent of women supported Democrats compared to 47 percent of men, the exit polls said. Young women: Historically, according to Dan Cox, the research director at the Public Religion Research Institute, women previously showed no preference when it came to voting for female candidates over male ones. But this year, a Suffolk/USA Today poll found that nearly one-third of young women ages 18 to 34 preferred the female candidate over the male one, compared with 19 percent of women overall.

Historically, according to Dan Cox, the research director at the Public Religion Research Institute, women previously showed no preference when it came to voting for female candidates over male ones. But this year, a Suffolk/USA Today poll found that nearly one-third of young women ages 18 to 34 preferred the female candidate over the male one, compared with 19 percent of women overall. 'Macho prism': “The GOP was making progress leading up to Trump’s election and that just really set the effort back,” one former senior GOP Hill staffer told Power Up. “He is particularly unpopular [with] women for a variety of reasons and a lot of it is so basic to who he is. I have trouble thinking about a realistic plan for him changing that,” the strategist lamented, referring to a “very antiquated toxic macho prism through which [Trump] seems to view the world.”

It’s not just female voters who have fled the Republican Party. GOP female representation in Congress has decreased as well. The problem for Republicans was laid bare in one cringeworthy picture. A flier circulating on Capitol Hill last week pictured some of the members-elect from the most diverse House freshman class of Democrats in history alongside an overwhelmingly white and male smattering of headshots of incoming Republican freshmen.

By the numbers, per Wasserman:

One is the loneliest number: Out of a House freshman class of 31 on the GOP side, there is only one woman (Rep.-elect Carol Miller from West Virginia. GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was elected to the Senate). That's compared to 35 new Democratic women in the House.

(Rep.-elect Carol Miller from West Virginia. GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was elected to the Senate). Primary problem: In Democratic primaries, female candidates prevailed 69 percent of the time over male ones. The same was true only 38 percent of the time in Republicans primaries.

In Democratic primaries, female candidates prevailed 69 percent of the time over male ones. The same was true only 38 percent of the time in Republicans primaries. Recruiting failure: “It’s fair to say that extensive efforts to recruit and nominate more [GOP] women in the past several decades have failed,” Wasserman said. “There is really no other way to say it. Republicans just lost almost half of their women in the House.”

“It’s fair to say that extensive efforts to recruit and nominate more [GOP] women in the past several decades have failed,” Wasserman said. “There is really no other way to say it. Sound the alarms: “Look, this is a real, growing and serious problem,” Michael Steel, the managing director at Hamilton Place Strategies and former press secretary for House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), told us. “It's not practical, but it would be ideal if the next NRCC chair only met with potential House candidates without a Y chromosome.”

WELCOME TO THE INAUGURAL “PEAK PK”: Paul Kane, The Post’s senior congressional correspondent, takes us a little further into his deeply reported piece on how House GOP women are confronting the crisis and how they plan to appeal to, recruit and retain female candidates and women in the future.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) told PK in an interview that simply put, more Republican women need to run for office. After asking GOP leaders during a post-election party meeting how they planned to recruit more female candidates, Stefanik she told PK she was “struck” by the lack of an answer. Kane writes:

“Stefanik is not known as a troublemaker, quite the opposite. Shortly after Paul Ryan became speaker, she got the honor of introducing him before a group of House interns. So, when she’s standing up in front of her colleagues and demanding answers, it demonstrates the level of despair among GOP women. 'We are at a crisis level,” she told me.

Shortly after Paul Ryan became speaker, she got the honor of introducing him before a group of House interns. So, when she’s standing up in front of her colleagues and demanding answers, it demonstrates the level of despair among GOP women. 'We are at a crisis level,” she told me. "[Stefanik] singled out two female GOP recruits that got nothing like the support Democratic women received in their primaries. Ashley Nickloes, a mother of four who flies KC-135 refueling missions in the Tennessee Air National Guard, raised just $150,000 and finished a distant third for an open GOP-held seat . . . In a Democratic open seat in Minnesota that state’s establishment backed a two-time loser, Jim Hagedorn, in a primary that he narrowly won over Carla Nelson, a GOP state senator.

that got nothing like the support Democratic women received in their primaries. Ashley Nickloes, a mother of four who flies KC-135 refueling missions in the Tennessee Air National Guard, raised just $150,000 and finished a distant third for an open GOP-held seat . . . In a Democratic open seat in Minnesota that state’s establishment backed a two-time loser, Jim Hagedorn, in a primary that he narrowly won over Carla Nelson, a GOP state senator. Stefanik is stepping down from her job recruiting candidates at the NRCC to help women prevail in primaries. “Stefanik said she intends to make sure future female candidates get early money to prevail over their male primary opponents. 'It was that early money that helped me get to the general,' she said.”

GOP women helping women: Sarah Chamberlain, who heads the Republican Main Street Partnership behind the one GOP woman who got elected to the House, told us that losses among GOP women were very disappointing. She's meeting with Stefanik next week to strategize.

$$$: “We need to not only recruit but FUND women in primaries — we were the only group that went in to help her,” Chamberlain said of Nickloes. “I intend to identify early and fund early,” Chamberlain added.

“We need to not only recruit but FUND women in primaries — we were the only group that went in to help her,” Chamberlain said of Nickloes. “I intend to identify early and fund early,” Chamberlain added. More: She’ll also embark on a “woman to woman” tour and meet with suburban moms to “keep them engaged in the party” starting next March.

Pelosi problem: Democrats are also battling they own criticism of not doing enough to support one successful woman: Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who seems to be gaining in her battle to secure the House speakership. She sidelined Rep. Marsha Fudge (D-Ohio) as a potential challenger and nabbed the backing of former president Barack Obama.

What a start to Thanksgiving week for Leader Pelosi.



Tim Ryan/Moulton wing continues to struggle to recruit a challenger.

And Ocasio-Cortez knocks that wing, lifting Pelosi w/ left.

Big donors are calling members on her behalf.

Obama heaps praise on her.

Fudge drops & endorses. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 20, 2018

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber? Sign up

At the White House

PECULIAR PUNCTUATION AND AN MBS DEFENSE: Trump delivered a startling statement yesterday beginning with the declaration America First! and proceeded to again question the CIA’s conclusion that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the death of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The statement — apparently dictated by Trump himself — included a false claim against Khashoggi and seven additional exclamation points. “The world is a very dangerous place!” the statement said. “Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” The equivocation undermined CIA intelligence and effectively ended debate over whether to stand by the kingdom and continue normal ties, reported The Post's Josh Dawsey, Shane Harris and Karen DeYoung. More from their story:

Then and now : Just a couple days ago, Trump promised a “very full report” on Khashoggi's death and, before that, The Post reported the CIA had assessed with high-confidence that MBS ordered Khashoggi's killing. But now: “It appeared that no report was forthcoming, and it wasn't clear that the president had received any new information. CIA Director Gina Haspel had already shown the president details of the crown prince’s involvement, officials said.”

Inside the decision : “Trump’s defense of Saudi Arabia marks another instance when he has sided with the personal assurances of an autocrat, who has an incentive to deceive him, over the objective analysis of his own intelligence officials . . . Trump’s decision to side with the Saudis, in the end, came down largely to the money he claimed the kingdom would bring to the U.S. economy,” Josh, Shane and Karen report.

False: “Trump also took up a Saudi claim, fanned by some on the American political right, that Khashoggi was seen as an 'enemy of the state' and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group opposed by Riyadh. That amounted to an unsubstantiated slur toward Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, who though he had friends within the movement had also once been a loyal supporter and close ally to the Saudi royal family.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo echoed Trump: “It’s a mean, nasty world out there. The Middle East in particular . . . It is the president’s obligation and indeed the State Department’s duty as well to ensure that we adopt policy that furthers America’s national security. So as the president said today, the United States will continue to have a relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Read The Post's editorial about the Trump administration's latest statements.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the outgoing Foreign Relations chair, isn't pleased:

“Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t” won’t cut it. So tonight, @SenatorMenendez and I sent a second Global Magnitsky letter to the president requiring that he specifically determine whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal #Khashoggi. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 21, 2018

Outside the Beltway

NON-ALTERNATIVE FACTS: The Thanksgiving table can be a political minefield, which is why we're here to arm you with some facts with which to accurately zing your relatives. A collection:

For many POCs in America, the best part of Thanksgiving isn't the turkey, but the dishes of their culture. https://t.co/9IkiTqsXGC



We want to hear from you: What's Thanksgiving like in your home? What dishes are you looking forward to? Tweet your stories w/ #MyPOCThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/G7Lcjhyten — NPR Goats & Soda (@NPRGoatsandSoda) November 20, 2018

A recipe provided by Second Lady Karen Pence.

The People

On cooking and gratitude: We asked some folks to share their Thanksgiving traditions and tell us what they're grateful for this year:

Second Lady Karen Pence's office sent us a recipe for “Lilian's Pecan Pie!": It's from “ Mrs. Pence's mother's recipe, who is deceased. She makes this pie every year,” Kara Brooks, her spokeswoman, wrote us.

It's from Mrs. Pence's mother's recipe, who is deceased. She makes this pie every year,” Kara Brooks, her spokeswoman, wrote us. What Senator Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is grateful for this year: “One of the many things I’m thankful for this year is the bravery of Americans in recovery and those who have lost loved ones to the opioid crisis . . . I’m extremely grateful to everyone who is channeling their pain and speaking out to help combat the stigma surrounding addiction and stem the tide of this epidemic.”

“One of the many things I’m thankful for this year is the bravery of Americans in recovery and those who have lost loved ones to the opioid crisis . . . I’m extremely grateful to everyone who is channeling their pain and speaking out to help combat the stigma surrounding addiction and stem the tide of this epidemic.” What Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is grateful for: “As a Company Commander in Iraq, I often spoke with my young soldiers about the importance of maintaining an attitude of gratefulness. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, that’s something we can all strive for. This year, I’m especially thankful for three things: the opportunity to serve as a U.S. Senator for the great state of Iowa; the selfless service of my fellow veterans and current military personnel; and my precious daughter Libby — she is my rock. Thank you, and happy Thanksgiving to everyone.” Ernst's office also provided us with a recipe for Corn Souffle. (See below.)

And from your authors:

Reis : "I'm thankful for my parents, who are traveling from my home state Michigan to spend the holiday with me in Washington, and who read Power Up every morning — or so they say (mom, this is a test). Whether or not they actually read, I'm cooking them Thanksgiving dinner this year."

: "I'm thankful for my parents, who are traveling from my home state Michigan to spend the holiday with me in Washington, and who read Power Up every morning — or so they say (mom, this is a test). Whether or not they actually read, I'm cooking them Thanksgiving dinner this year." Jackie: "I'm grateful for YOU all - thanks for being such engaged readers - and for my community, my family and dear friends. I'm also especially grateful for The Center for Discovery where my sister with cerebral palsy lives. There's nothing more comforting than knowing your loved ones are in great hands."

A recipe provided by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

Jackie's mother's recipe for her favorite Thanksgiving dish. (It's all about the stuffing!)

If you're looking for someone to help this holiday season:

We’ve set an ambitious goal this season to raise $225,000 for our beneficiaries @BrightBeginDC, @NStreetVillage and @SOME_DC. Help us beat our goal by donating here: https://t.co/aQuJlxonNb #MondayMotivation — The Washington Post Helping Hand (@PostHelpingHand) November 19, 2018

In the Media

President Harry S. Truman was presented a 35-pound tom turkey from Oregon in the White House Rose Garden in 1952. (Henry Griffin/AP)

PARDON MY POULTRY: Many turkeys have waddled the hallowed grounds of the White House Rose Garden, but perhaps only one can boast the superlative of “most beautiful,” bestowed by POTUS himself. “I've never seen such a beautiful turkey,” Trump said, pointing to Peas, who, with fellow fowl Carrots, the president would later pardon. year. For this week's dose of historical context, we turned to Post contributor Ronald G. Shafer's recent piece, and some much older Post articles, to explore the history of this odd tradition.

Honest roots : A seed was planted, perhaps, during the Lincoln administration, when the president's son Tad befriended a turkey that was sent to the White House as a Christmas gift, Shafer wrote. Tad named the bird Jack and made it his pet, begging his father to spare it. Lincoln did, and the bird survived.

: A seed was planted, perhaps, during the Lincoln administration, when the president's son Tad befriended a turkey that was sent to the White House as a Christmas gift, Shafer wrote. Tad named the bird Jack and made it his pet, begging his father to spare it. Lincoln did, and the bird survived. The 'Turkey King' : It wasn't until the Ulysses S. Grant administration 10 years later that the White House began receiving annual Thanksgiving turkeys, first from the bird baron Horace Voce, who sent turkeys to presidents every year until the self-appointed “Turkey King” died, in 1913.

: It wasn't until the Ulysses S. Grant administration 10 years later that the White House began receiving annual Thanksgiving turkeys, first from the bird baron Horace Voce, who sent turkeys to presidents every year until the self-appointed “Turkey King” died, in 1913. The poultry industrial complex : President Truman, the star of many apocryphal turkey pardon origin stories, was simply the first to receive fowl, in 1947, from the turkey lobby — the National Turkey Federation — that has presented the birds ever since. Truman ate that bird, as Trump rightly pointed out during last year's ceremony. “He was a tough cookie. Today, I'm going to be a much nicer president.”

: President Truman, the star of many apocryphal turkey pardon origin stories, was simply the first to receive fowl, in 1947, from the turkey lobby — the National Turkey Federation — that has presented the birds ever since. Truman ate that bird, as Trump rightly pointed out during last year's ceremony. “He was a tough cookie. Today, I'm going to be a much nicer president.” Ich bin ein Turkey : In 1963, President Kennedy was first to spare a turkey's life during the annual presentation, Shafer noted. Confronted with a massive 55-pound bird with a sign that read “Good Eating, Mr. President!” affixed to its neck, Kennedy said “We’ll just let this one grow,” thereby saving it — but, crucially, not using the full force of the presidential pardon.

: In 1963, President Kennedy was first to spare a turkey's life during the annual presentation, Shafer noted. Confronted with a massive 55-pound bird with a sign that read “Good Eating, Mr. President!” affixed to its neck, Kennedy said “We’ll just let this one grow,” thereby saving it — but, crucially, not using the full force of the presidential pardon. Ronald Reagan pardons the first turkey : But, Shafer reported, “he was joking after reporters asked whether he planned to pardon aides Oliver North and Robert Poindexter, who were involved in the Iran-contra scandal. Reagan gestured at Charlie the turkey and quipped, 'Maybe I’ll pardon him.'”

: But, Shafer reported, “he was joking after reporters asked whether he planned to pardon aides Oliver North and Robert Poindexter, who were involved in the Iran-contra scandal. Reagan gestured at Charlie the turkey and quipped, 'Maybe I’ll pardon him.'” The real poultry president : The tradition begins in earnest in 1989, with President George H.W. Bush, who issued a presidential pardon, sparing the life of his gift turkey.

: The tradition begins in earnest in 1989, with President George H.W. Bush, who issued a presidential pardon, sparing the life of his gift turkey. The stuffing of scandal: In 1996, The Post's style section ran a cover story with a prescient headline for an Clinton administration that would, in many ways, be defined by scandal. It read "The Stuffing of Scandal" and the story promises "juicy tidbits about the national turkey."