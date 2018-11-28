Good morning and welcome back! Tips, ideas, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

On The Hill

ON THE WAY TO A WOKE WASHINGTON: You've been put on notice, old guard — the iPhone fisting, Instagram live-streaming, #squad hash-tagging class of 2018 is coming to a Congress near you. The winners of this year's elections for the House -- at least 60 new Democrats and 31 Republicans -- represent a historic swath of experience, color and diversity. Including Muslims, women of color, veterans, millennials and even the first Native American — the new freshman could shake up This Town. Granted most of the diversity is on the Democratic side, but some new Republicans lawmakers want changes, too.

But will the new blood spark an actual culture shift in Washington? Democratic activists, many of whom worked to elect the new House majority, think so:

It's a powerful start, Brittany Packnett, an activist and fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics told Power Up. “What this shows is that we want all of our power structures to reflect the communities that we live in … this moment is teaching everyone that they should be thinking of a much more inclusive power structure as the new standard.”

Diversity ensures that "bills, investigations, and issues important to all communities are considered," Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) told us. "Over the years, there's been a sense that some communities are forgotten by Congress," he said. "A diverse body makes that less likely. These new members help make Congress look more like America."

Rule breakers: "Norms will be broken, rules will be changed and their impact will be felt," said Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser at MoveOn. "And that's a good thing. Congress is broken. Washington is broken. The answer is not more of the same, and clearly voters agree. Not everything will change overnight and these new members will not get everything they want -- but I do think over time Congress will look, feel and act different."

It's not just Dems: Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who you might recognize from Saturday Night Live, agreed: "It's important to have a variety of voices weighing in on the issues facing our country," Crenshaw told us. "Both parties want to fix the same things and improve people's lives, we just have different ways of doing it. I hope that the increased diversity also manifests itself in ideological diversity and better appreciation for the other side, and the ability to debate respectfully without attacking the character of others. "

Trickle down diversity: Diversity at the top also attracts more diverse staffers. A Google doc of job openings in Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) office is making the rounds on the Internet explicitly laying out her unorthodox approach to governing — promising applicants an opportunity to” chart new territory together,” the job listing reads.

Not your old Washington's job listing: “The ideal applicant is someone who is comfortable working in an office that will often go against the grain of traditional political thought, who is comfortable voicing creative ideas in a group environment, who is interested in wearing multiple hats and changing roles as goals change, and who is excited to be a part of an office that will take significant risks (and make mistakes!) as it pursues unconventional approaches,” the doc says.

Teaching moments: It should come as no surprise the majority of millennials cannot afford to maintain two residences, let alone one in Queens and an additional residence in Washington.

Nevertheless, Ocasio-Cortez , who at 29 is now the youngest House member, sparked a digital firestorm after she told the New York Times she was “squirreling away” because she couldn't afford an apartment in D.C. until her congressional salary kicks in.

"You now have more people who really understand what life is like on the ground," Packnett said. "It's not surprising to people of color for sure . . . It forces people to get real about what's actually happening in America.

Our Paul Kane proposed that members consider providing afforable housing for lawmakers and a raise for staffers if Congress is intended to look like the people it serves.

The social media habits and media strategy of some new members has grabbed major attention and could potentially translate into more effective governance.

Keep it real: “Social media offers anyone — from the average citizen all the way to a member of Congress — the ability to have a microphone and to broadcast their thoughts,” Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican pollster and author of “The Selfie Vote,” wrote in an email. “[Ocasio-Cortez] making mac and cheese on Instagram live while taking questions from people is honestly perfect for reaching an audience that isn't going to tune in to an expressly political town hall.”

Proximity to power . . . on your phone: Packnett said that younger leaders understand that technology can help close the gap between members and their constituents, and allows people "to ask questions about the budget, immigration, etc. over Instagram Live … and then get answers in real time in a way that all people can understand. That's incredibly powerful."

Do you even lift, bro?!: Crenshaw, who told us that he plans on bonding with other up-and-comers at the gym — "a great place to bond" — is hoping to use social media to connect on a personal as well as policy level. "It allows the American people to get to know us as people, and maybe realize we have more in common than we think," Crenshaw said.

How would you describe the incoming 2019 class? Ready, go:

“Not your mother's Congress — wait actually, not your daddy's Congress,” Packnett said.

“Conservative, patriotic, millennial,” Crenshaw wrote. “This incoming class has big ideas and the motivation to get them done.”

Caveat: “The diversity of this new batch of lawmakers is historic and could be refreshing. But let’s be clear, Congress still has a long way to go from staffing to members to truly reflect the diversity of this nation,” Jean-Pierre told us.

And the old guard isn't going anywhere: Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to be renominated by the class of 2018 as the next speaker of the House, and her leadership team of Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Jim Clyburn (R-S.C.) is also expected to remain in place when Democrats meet today to select them.

President Trump speaks with Philip Rucker and Josh Dawsey in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At the White House

TRUMP'S 'WIDE-RANGING AND SOMETIMES DISCORDANT' INTERVIEW WITH THE POST: Philip Rucker and Josh Dawsey sat down with President Trump for 20 minutes on Tuesday in the Oval Office. Trump shirked “any personal responsibility for cracks in the economy” and continued to dismiss data and assessments advanced by his own government, Rucker and Dawsey report. Here are some highlights:

On Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. “Jay” Powell: “So far, I’m not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay. Not even a little bit. And I’m not blaming anybody, but I’m just telling you I think that the Fed is way off-base with what they’re doing,” Trump said.

Quotable: "I'm doing deals, and I'm not being accommodated by the Fed," Trump said. "They're making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else's brain can ever tell me."

“I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” Trump said. “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.” On the National Climate Assessment released last week by his own government on intensifying global warming: “One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers,” Trump said. “You look at our air and our water, and it’s right now at a record clean.” The president added of climate change, “As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it.”

Fact check from Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University: "How can one possibly respond to this?" Dessler said when reached by email. Read more here.

“How can one possibly respond to this?” Dessler said when reached by email. Read more here. On Russia's clash with Ukraine: “Maybe I won’t have the meeting,” Trump said of his scheduled session with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 this coming weekend. "Maybe I won’t even have the meeting. . . . I don’t like that aggression. I don’t want that aggression at all.”

On the CIA's assessment that Saudi Arabia's crown prince ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: "Maybe he did and maybe he didn't," Trump said. "But he denies it. And people around him deny it. And the CIA did not say affirmatively he did it, either, by the way. I'm not saying that they're saying he didn't do it, but they didn't say it affirmatively."

“Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t,” Trump said. “But he denies it. And people around him deny it. And the CIA did not say affirmatively he did it, either, by the way. I’m not saying that they’re saying he didn’t do it, but they didn’t say it affirmatively.” On Congress rejecting $5 billion in border wall funding ahead of the Dec. 7 deadline: “We need Democrat votes to have a wall,” Trump said. “Now, if we don’t get it, will I get it done another way? I might get it done another way. There are other potential ways that I can do it. You saw what we did with the military, just coming in with the barbed wire and the fencing, and various other things.”

Click here for the full transcript of the interview, annotated by The Fix's Aaron Blake.

President Truman speaks to reporters in April 1945. The 33rd president has the dubious distinction of scoring the worst presidential approval rating Gallup has ever recorded. (AP Photo/File)

Outside the Beltway

LOW HIGHS, HIGH LOWS AND THE UP-AND-DOWN HISTORY OF PRESIDENTIAL APPROVAL RATINGS: This week, Americans gave Trump the highest marks of his presidency thus far — unfortunately for the president, the metric in question was his disapproval rating, which tied his personal high of 60 percent in the latest Gallup poll. That means 60 percent of those polled disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while just 38 percent approve and the rest are undecided.

Power Up asked Kathleen Weldon, data archivist at the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research, for some historical context. Rather than focus on a single poll, Weldon told us the most interesting details lie in the trends. It’s not that Trump’s approval rating is at a record low, but that his highest high is — by far — a record low.

A low ceiling : “What’s most interesting about Trump’s ratings is not really his lowest approval ratings — that’s not the part that’s stunning because there are a number of presidents who hit a very low low,” Weldon said. “What’s shocking about Trump is that his highest rating is so low.”

: “What’s most interesting about Trump’s ratings is not really his lowest approval ratings — that’s not the part that’s stunning because there are a number of presidents who hit a very low low,” Weldon said. “What’s shocking about Trump is that his highest rating is so low.” A rough record : Trump’s highest-ever approval rating, according to Gallup, is 45 percent, a marker he’s hit twice, including during his first week in office. That’s far and away the lowest high, more than 20 points behind the next three lowest presidents: Richard Nixon (67 percent), Ronald Reagan (68 percent) and Barack Obama (69 percent)

: Trump’s highest-ever approval rating, according to Gallup, is 45 percent, a marker he’s hit twice, including during his first week in office. That’s far and away the lowest high, more than 20 points behind the next three lowest presidents: Richard Nixon (67 percent), Ronald Reagan (68 percent) and Barack Obama (69 percent) The good news for Trump: Other presidents have fared worse. Trump's lowest approval rating so far is 38 percent, which is low, but not that low, comparatively. Here are the worst on Gallup's record: Harry Truman hit 22 percent approval amid the unpopular Korean war, a struggling economy and a corruption scandal. Nixon's approval rating sunk to 24 percent during Watergate, and George W. Bush saw his rating plummet from 90 percent post-9/11 to just 25 percent in 2008.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith greets neighbors at her Brookhaven, Miss., precinct on Tuesday. (Donna Campbell/AP)

The People

SEN. CINDY HYDE-SMITH WINS IN MISSISSIPPI: The Republican senator won a racially charged runoff election, overcoming her own gaffes on the campaign trail and a surprisingly strong challenge from Mike Espy, her Democratic opponent in the deep-red state. The Post's Matt Viser and David Weigel covered this last marquee midterm race.

The implications : “Hyde-Smith’s victory, coming after her comments about being willing to join a supporter on the front row of a public hanging, bolsters the Republican majority in the Senate and illustrates President Trump’s ability to rally his supporters behind a struggling campaign,” Viser and Weigel wrote.

: “Hyde-Smith’s victory, coming after her comments about being willing to join a supporter on the front row of a public hanging, bolsters the Republican majority in the Senate and illustrates President Trump’s ability to rally his supporters behind a struggling campaign,” Viser and Weigel wrote. From Hyde-Smith, in victory : “We have bonded, we have persevered, we have gotten through things . . . The reason we won is because Mississippians know me, and they know my heart.”

: “We have bonded, we have persevered, we have gotten through things . . . The reason we won is because Mississippians know me, and they know my heart.” From Espy, in concession : “When this many people show up, when this many people stand up, when this many people speak up, it is not a loss. It is a moment . . . So we are not going to stop moving our state forward.”

: “When this many people show up, when this many people stand up, when this many people speak up, it is not a loss. It is a moment . . . So we are not going to stop moving our state forward.” On turnout: “Despite the election coming days after Thanksgiving, turnout blew past the numbers from the last midterm and was on track to match or nearly match the numbers from Nov. 6,” Viser and Weigel wrote. “That essentially doomed Espy, whose path to victory depended on many conservatives staying home.”

Viral

National security adviser John Bolton on the need for everyone to speak Arabic:

National Security Advisor John Bolton says he hasn't listened to the tape of Jamal Khashoggi's killing because it's in Arabic: "What do you think I'll learn from it?...Unless you speak Arabic, what are you going to get from it?" pic.twitter.com/SyUQEBUrUB — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2018

