Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D) will head to the White House this morning to meet with President Trump (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

At the White House

DEJA VU: It looks like President Trump could end the year just as he started it — with the self-proclaimed dealmaker unable to secure $5 billion in funding for his signature border wall between the United States and Mexico. It's either that or a partial government shutdown.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) head to the White House this morning where they plan to offer Trump "$1.3 billion in funding for a border fence . . . a bid that falls far short of the $5 billion Trump is demanding,” but amounts to current levels of funding for border security within the Department of Homeland Security, The Post's Erica Werner reports.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will make a final play before Republicans lose their House majority and veto the spending bill over his signature issue, despite a seeming lack of appetite for a pre-Christmas shutdown from his GOP allies in Congress. The deadline to avoid the shutdown is Dec. 21.

“It doesn’t matter how much appetite there is for a shutdown [in Congress], if he is willing to have a shutdown over this issue . . . And he’s given every indication that he would,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told the Los Angeles Times.

Fresh off flipping 40 House seats in November, Democrats have dug into their refusal to fund the wall, warning of the possibility of a “Trump Shutdown” and placing the responsibility for keeping the government open squarely on Republicans. Pelosi has said most Democrats think the wall is “immoral, ineffective and expensive.”

Pelosi and Schumer released a joint statement on Monday night: “Republicans still control the House, the Senate, and the White House, and they have the power to keep government open. Our country cannot afford a Trump Shutdown, especially at this time of economic uncertainty. This holiday season, the president knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House and Senate, and should not be an obstacle to bipartisan agreement.”

"Republicans still control the House, the Senate, and the White House, and they have the power to keep government open. Our country cannot afford a Trump Shutdown, especially at this time of economic uncertainty. "Dreamers" are not a bargaining chip: "'We stand true to our position that we should not be used as bargaining chips . . . to give more money' to the Trump administration, said Greisa Martinez, deputy executive director at United We Dream, an advocacy group for immigrants who have lived in the country illegally since they were children," The Post's David Nakamura reported last week.

“'We stand true to our position that we should not be used as bargaining chips . . . to give more money' to the Trump administration, said Greisa Martinez, deputy executive director at United We Dream, an advocacy group for immigrants who have lived in the country illegally since they were children,” The Post's David Nakamura reported last week. Pelosi echoed that sentiment: “They're two different subjects,” she said, rejecting the idea of paying for the border wall in exchange for the protection of young undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country illegally by their parents. That seemed to take off the table the possibility of some kind of grand bargain over immigration — a reprieve for 'dreamers' in exchange for border security funds.

"They're two different subjects," she said, rejecting the idea of paying for the border wall in exchange for the protection of young undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country illegally by their parents. That seemed to take off the table the possibility of some kind of grand bargain over immigration — a reprieve for 'dreamers' in exchange for border security funds. Schumer last week described these possible resolutions: " . . . the Senate's bipartisan DHS spending bill or a continuing resolution that would freeze the department's budget until October 2019," according to Politico. "If President Trump wants to throw a temper tantrum and shut down the government over Christmas over the wall, that's his decision . . . But there are two sensible options on the table," Schumer told reporters last week, ripping the administration for not spending the $1.3 billion that Congress has already allocated for border security.

" . . . the Senate’s bipartisan DHS spending bill or a continuing resolution that would freeze the department's budget until October 2019,” according to Politico. Politico reported on Monday that Democrats don't trust Trump to make a deal anyway: “We’ve had limited success in dealing with this president . . . His word isn’t good. Within 48 hours he reverses himself. It’s very difficult to enter into a long-term agreement,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said.

The blame game: Republican and Democratic sources on the Hill and close to the administration, who spoke on background while negotiations were ongoing, faulted each other in advance of the high-stakes negotiations. And Hill Republicans argue that Pelosi can't cut a deal with Trump while she's in the midst of securing speakership votes from restive Democratic colleagues. But it's unclear where the compromise lies given Senate Democrats would have to sign off on any compromise, anyway.

And there's even more uncertainty with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on the way out.

Kelly acted as a key intermediary at the beginning of 2018 as Trump attempted to hammer out a similar deal with Schumer and Pelosi before it was derailed. Kelly called the compromise “too liberal” and a shutdown ensued.

With the added drama of his departure at the end of the year and a scramble to find his replacement, it's unclear what sort of role the immigration hard-liner will play in negotiations.

But, The Post's Josh Dawsey reports that Kelly was “in the White House today and led senior staff meeting this morning. Acted like nothing had happened over the weekend, per attendee.”

AN EXERCISE IN SPAGHETTI THROWING: Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who told reporters that he wasn't campaigning for the job, expressed interest in being Trump's chief of staff on Tuesday. But other possible names were still being floated, including a few random trial balloons.

Meadows released a statement on Monday expressing interest in the gig: “Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he'll make the best selection for his administration and the country.” “I'm the one that will shoot straight regardless of who I'm talking to. That's one of the attributes but that's one of the negatives that comes with Mark Meadows, too,” Meadows told reporters on the Hill. “He’d have a keen sense of what to do, what groups to engage with, what events to hold, going into a hyperpolitical time,” a White House official who asked not to be named told Politico's Rachael Bade, Kyle Cheney and Eliana Johnson. “He also knows oversight better than most. Going into a Democratic House takeover, he would know tools Republicans have at their disposal to push back on Democrats better than anyone.”

"Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he'll make the best selection for his administration and the country." Fox News touted an "exclusive" about the possibility of Yankees President Randy Levine serving as COS: "I have spoken to nobody about the chief of staff job. I have great respect for the President but am very happy being president of the Yankees."

“I have spoken to nobody about the chief of staff job. I have great respect for the President but am very happy being president of the Yankees.” Mulvaney: Sources close to the White House said that Mulvaney is no longer interested in the job but would be "more interested in something like Commerce or Treasury if that's where the president needed him," a source close to Mulvaney told Power Up.

Sources close to the White House said that Mulvaney is no longer interested in the job but would be "more interested in something like Commerce or Treasury if that's where the president needed him," a source close to Mulvaney told Power Up. Other contenders, according to The Post's Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Robert Costa: “Among the people seen as contenders, in addition to Meadows and [Acting Attorney General Matt] Whitaker, are David N. Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager and an outside adviser; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Chris Christie, a former New Jersey governor and former Trump transition chairman; Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor; Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania; and Wayne Berman, an executive at the investment firm Blackstone and a veteran Republican operative.”

Detail from the New York Times: "Mr. Trump, who enjoys embarrassing reporters and planting his own information about staff machinations, has mentioned several other names. They included Matthew G. Whitaker, the current acting attorney general who nearly every West Wing staff member has said could not be a realistic option, but who Mr. Trump likes personally."

“Mr. Trump, who enjoys embarrassing reporters and planting his own information about staff machinations, has mentioned several other names. They included Matthew G. Whitaker, the current acting attorney general who nearly every West Wing staff member has said could not be a realistic option, but who Mr. Trump likes personally.” “This is like the Oscars . . . having a helluva time filling the CoS/ host” job, a source close to the White House texted me.

Once regarded as one of the most prestigious jobs in Washington, Trump's chief of staff search quickly morphed into an Onion plot line.

Rahm Emanuel, one-time chief of staff to President Obama, argued in the Atlantic that Trump doesn't actually want or need a chief of staff. “If the president is going to outsource significant authority to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and other staffers, and allow them to report directly to him, no chief of staff can perform the role as other presidents have utilized it,” he writes.

Even the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board released a scathing op-ed thanking John Kelly for his service and wondering "why anyone would take the job" to replace him. "But Mr. Trump hates discipline, especially self-discipline, and so he has chafed under Mr. Kelly's regimen. The wonder is that Mr. Kelly has lasted as long as he has considering the verbal abuse he has so often taken from his boss. The chief has also taken unwarranted abuse from the Beltway political class that wants to stigmatize anyone who works for Mr. Trump, as if it would be better if the White House were run solely by the Trump family," the editorial board writes.

released a scathing op-ed thanking John Kelly for his service and wondering “why anyone would take the job” to replace him.

Record-setter: Brookings Institution's Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a senior fellow who tracks White House staffing and turnover rates, reports that Trump set a record, yet again, “for most chiefs of staff within the first 24 months of an administration.”

Fun fact: “The position of chief of staff, created by President Truman, but at the time vaguely referred to as 'the assistant to the president,' was first occupied by John R. Steelman, who stayed a record-setting six years on the job.”

When asked by Hannity if they're going to get to the bottom of the Khashoggi killing, Jared Kushner says "I think that our intelligence agencies are making assessments and we are hoping to make sure that there is justice brought to where that should be."



Yeah K pic.twitter.com/6oXWwdHylG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 11, 2018

KUSHNER PITCHES CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: Jared Kushner made a rare television appearance on Fox News's Hannity on Monday night to press for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring the “FIRST STEP Act” to the floor for a vote.

“The president’s built an amazing bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, and we’re very close right now . . . And hopefully this will get to the floor and we’ll be able to have a big bipartisan celebration before Christmas,” Kushner told Hannity.

“The recidivism rate that we have is way too high, and not doing anything about that is irresponsible . . . And we’re allowing people to go back to our communities who we can help, and there’s a lot of programs based in red states that we’ve really modeled this off of, so we know that this works,” Kushner added.

However, The National Sheriffs Association said Monday it was “unsatisfied with the latest draft of an overhaul of the criminal justice system, denying support for President Trump’s late-year legislative priority from one group that may be key to persuading more Senate Republicans to vote for the bill,” The Post's Seung Min Kim reports.

Making gains: “Congressional aides and others familiar with the discussions said the newest draft of the bill will be released soon, and the legislation’s chief backers were still working to lock down more Republican votes. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) said Monday that he would support the bill — aimed at loosening some mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent crimes while implementing initiatives aimed at reducing the risk of recidivism — after opposing previous iterations of the criminal justice bill,” Kim reports.

“Congressional aides and others familiar with the discussions said the newest draft of the bill will be released soon, and the legislation’s chief backers were still working to lock down more Republican votes. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) said Monday that he would support the bill — aimed at loosening some mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent crimes while implementing initiatives aimed at reducing the risk of recidivism — after opposing previous iterations of the criminal justice bill,” Kim reports. But: Grassley said [Senate Majority Whip John] “Cornyn and McConnell’s internal whip count hasn’t moved even as Republicans have continued to build support for the bill. Grassley said his effort has 'gone from a lot less than 30' Republicans to 30 of 51 in the Senate GOP and that he’s puzzled at why Cornyn isn’t one of them when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) endorsed the bill last week,” per Politico's Burgess Everett.

Separately, Kushner was also asked by Hannity about the killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. He awkwardly attempted to shift the conversation to working on peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians:

“I think our intelligence agencies are making their assessments. And we’re hoping to make sure that there’s justice brought where that should be. We’re focused now on the broader region, which is, which is figuring out how to hopefully bring a deal together between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Kushner told Hannity, despite the CIA assessing that the Saudi crown prince directly ordered Khashoggi's assassination.

Based on what various senators said after Gina Haspel was on the Hill, the intelligence agencies have made a definitive assessment that MBS was responsible for what happened. The president and other officials choose not to embrace it. https://t.co/yaqLeKAmhZ — Dan Balz (@danbalz) December 11, 2018

Global Power

A COP OUT: The posture and the talking points were familiar — a top Trump adviser offered a staunch defense of coal and other fossil fuels, despite the overwhelming body of scientific research showing they're major culprits behind climate change, including the federal government's own dire report.

But the setting was awkward, to say the least. Wells Griffith, the White House adviser on energy, took the stage in Katowice, Poland on Monday to address the world's largest climate conference and offered a “public embrace of coal and other dirty fuels at an event otherwise dedicated to saving the world from the catastrophic effects of climate change,” The Post's Griff Witte and Brady Dennis reported from Poland. More from their dispatch and the critical days ahead for world leaders:

Good cop, bad cop : The U.S. sent a delegation of 44 people to Poland, but they're not all political operators. Many are actually seasoned climate bureaucrats. The delegation shows the dual U.S. approach at the conference, observers said. The first is the support for fossil fuels, “aimed at the president’s domestic political base, doubling down on his strategy of energizing them by thumbing his nose at international norms.” The second, quieter aspect is “the work of career State Department officials who continue to offer constructive contributions to the Paris climate agreement that President Trump loves to loathe.”

: The U.S. sent a delegation of 44 people to Poland, but they're not all political operators. Many are actually seasoned climate bureaucrats. The delegation shows the dual U.S. approach at the conference, observers said. The first is the support for fossil fuels, “aimed at the president’s domestic political base, doubling down on his strategy of energizing them by thumbing his nose at international norms.” The second, quieter aspect is “the work of career State Department officials who continue to offer constructive contributions to the Paris climate agreement that President Trump loves to loathe.” Key : “Which facet of the American presence proves more influential in Poland could have a big impact on whether this year’s climate summit, now in its second week, ends in success or failure.”

: “Which facet of the American presence proves more influential in Poland could have a big impact on whether this year’s climate summit, now in its second week, ends in success or failure.” A successful summit would mean , at the very least, hammering out the finer points of the Paris agreement (from which the United States has withdrawn). However, some attendees want to see something more ambitious, wrote Dennis in a handy primer on the conference. That could take the form of stricter limits on emissions or, simply, the acknowledgment that the science is looking more daunting for recovering from climate change.

, at the very least, hammering out the finer points of the Paris agreement (from which the United States has withdrawn). However, some attendees want to see something more ambitious, wrote Dennis in a handy primer on the conference. That could take the form of stricter limits on emissions or, simply, the acknowledgment that the science is looking more daunting for recovering from climate change. Good start : Griffith's presentation “came after a weekend in which the U.S. delegation undercut the talks by joining with major oil producers Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in blocking full endorsement of a critical U.N. climate report,” Witte and Dennis wrote. The dispute “ carried ominous portents that the United States could become an obstacle to progress in Katowice.”

: Griffith's carried ominous portents that the United States could become an obstacle to progress in Katowice.” Read more about what to watch at the conference in the coming days.

In an effort to counter conspiracy theory content, YouTube works to direct users to more reliable sources. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

In the Media

Viral

