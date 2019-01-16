Welcome to the 26th day of the government shutdown and happy 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 18th Amendment (Prohibition.) A reminder: chef José Andrés opens his relief kitchen today in Washington at 11 a.m. at 701 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. for federal workers in need a meal or food for their family. Got a shutdown story? Reach out.

NEWS FLASH: Kenya's president says 14 people were killed in Tuesday's attack on a hotel complex; declares attack over, per the Associated Press. "Assailants identified as Shabab militants attacked a Nairobi luxury hotel and office complex on Tuesday, spreading death and panic as the police in Kenya’s capital evacuated civilians and sealed off the area," the New York Times reports.

On The Hill

BARR NONE: President Trump and Democrats may be at a standoff over reopening parts of the government, but business proceeded almost as usual on Capitol Hill where the president's nominee for attorney general, William Barr, faced senators during his confirmation hearing.

The hearing will resume at 9:30 a.m. today.

Over the course of nine hours of testimony on Tuesday, Barr was repeatedly pressed on how he plans to handle special prosecutor Bob Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, per The Post’s reporting.

Fielding tough questions from both allies and 2020 Democratic hopefuls taking their best shots, Barr emerged from the day largely unscathed and is likely to be confirmed regardless because it only takes 50 votes in the Republican-held Senate to approve him. But the back-and-forth set the stage for what could be future epic showdowns over the Mueller probe, as the new AG is likely to supervise it, in what could easily become uncharted legal territory.

Here are the highlights:

1. He won’t fire Mueller without cause:

Barr indicated in his opening statement that “he would allow Mueller, whom he called a longtime friend, to finish his work...Throughout the nine-hour hearing, Barr lavished praise on Mueller, noting that under the regulations he could fire the special counsel only for good cause, adding: ‘Frankly, it’s unimaginable to me that Bob would do anything that gave rise to good cause.’”

2. He didn't commit to making public the entire report from the special counsel:

“Barr said any report from Mueller would probably be treated like internal Justice Department prosecution memos that are kept secret,” The Post reports, straddling a fine line between transparency and confidentiality. “‘The rules I think say the special counsel will prepare a summary report on any prosecutive or declination decisions, and that shall be confidential and be treated as any other declination or prosecutive material within the department,’ Barr said. Declination memos are written by Justice Department officials when they decline to file charges against individuals, essentially ending an investigation.” Republicans and Democrats urged Barr to released the full final report to the public, but the nominee would only commit to being as transparent as regulations allowed.

Key: “A poll released last month found that 3 in 4 American adults believed the entire Mueller report should be made public. Two-thirds of Republicans agreed with that statement, while 9 in 10 Democrats agreed, according to the poll from NPR/“PBS NewsHour”/Marist.”

3. Barr backed away from some of his earlier claims regarding executive privilege:

Thirty years ago, the then-assistant attorney general serving in President George H.W. Bush’s Office of Legal Counsel wrote a memo arguing against legal “encroachments” on presidential power and that it was “essential” that the president be able to fire anyone, per Law & Crime’s Matt Naham. And of course, there's the much-discussed memo Barr sent unsolicited to members of the Trump administration suggesting Mueller was badly overreaching by allegedly pursuing an obstruction of justice argument when it comes to Trump's firing of ex-FBI director James Comey.

But on Monday, Barr admitted it would be a “crime" if Trump offered a pardon as “a quid pro quo to alter testimony, then that would definitely” constitute as obstruction of justice and told Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) he would resign if Trump tried to fire a prosecutor in order to end an investigation, per The Post’s Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian, Devlin Barrett and Seung Min Kim.

4. Barr called Russia a “potent rival”:

This shouldn’t be a revelatory statement. But given reports the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into Trump himself following Comey's ouster, and the president's own attitude toward the Kremlin, it's definitely worth noting. Although, in response to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska), Barr added he believed China to be the “primary rival of the United States… I'm concerned that the fixation on Russia not obscure the danger from China."

5. Barr raised some concerns on criminal justice reform:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) pressed Barr on his past record on criminal justice reform. Per Vox’s German Lopez, Barr has been “supportive of mass incarceration and other ‘tough on crime’ policies’...Barr praised [former AG Jeff] Sessions’s record at the Justice Department, including some of his work dismantling criminal justice reform efforts by President Barack Obama’s administration.”). In response, Barr told Booker that 'there’s no doubt there are places where there’s racism still in the system. But I said overall, I thought, that as a system, it’s working.' Booker later tweeted that he’s 'still worried' that Barr doesn’t understand that the 'disproportionate impact of our criminal justice system on vulnerable communities.'"

6. He's got an adorable grandson named Liam. See the below tweet for Liam's “notes” from the hearing.

If you have kids, you know these are the BEST photos of the month. Attorney general nominee Bill Barr's young grandson, Liam, had a notepad during today's confirmation hearing. (Photos: @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/bFotPCgwzR — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 15, 2019

Global Power

BREXIT BREAKDOWN: With just ten weeks until Britain is slated to leave the European Union, a stunning parliament vote at once spurned Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal and sent the country hurtling into uncharted territory. The resounding rejection of May’s deal — which was the result of exacting negotiations between her and European leaders — is a historic defeat for the British leader. She is right now facing a no-confidence vote. The Post’s William Booth, Karla Adam and Michael Birnbaum report from London:

“The landslide vote was pure humiliation for a British leader who has spent the past two years trying to sell her vision of Brexit to a skeptical public, and her failure raised serious questions about how — and if — Britain will leave the E.U. as promised on March 29.”

for a British leader who has spent the past two years trying to sell her vision of Brexit to a skeptical public, and her failure raised serious questions about how — and if — Britain will leave the E.U. as promised on March 29.” “Hardcore Brexiteers … cheered the result as increasing the chances of Britain leaving the European Union with no deal and no compromises — or with a much, much better deal than May or E.U. leaders say is realistic. At the same time, those who want to see a second referendum on Brexit, and who want to stay in the union, think May’s loss gets them closer to their goal.”

as increasing the chances of Britain leaving the European Union with no deal and no compromises — or with a much, much better deal than May or E.U. leaders say is realistic. At the same time, those who want to see a second referendum on Brexit, and who want to stay in the union, think May’s loss gets them closer to their goal.” “The political turmoil heightened fears among European leaders that Britain will crash out of the bloc in a chaotic, no-deal departure that would have harsh economic and humanitarian consequences on both sides of the English Channel.”

that Britain will crash out of the bloc in a chaotic, no-deal departure that would have harsh economic and humanitarian consequences on both sides of the English Channel.” “Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition Labour Party leader then introduced a motion of no confidence, to be debated and voted upon Wednesday. … [May] has until Monday to return with a Plan B. Her office has been tight-lipped about what alternatives she might offer.”

This morning's headlines from here and across the pond:

Here are some of London's front pages:

What's next?:

At the White House

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: The shutdown standoff deepened, with no real progress between the White House and lawmakers.

Trump held a conference call with supporters from around the country, vowing: “We’re not going back until we get what we have to get" regarding the border wall. He continue to try and whip up a frenzy over the border “crisis," claiming the country could “collapse” if the wall isn’t built. The president also said that people were “very impressed with how well government is working with the circumstances that we are under," per an official on the call, and blamed Democrats -- “open borders, fringe people” -- for holding the government “hostage.”

Some Democrats, for their part, declined “an unusual lunch invitation to a handful of rank-and-file House Democrats in an attempt to woo them and create a divide within the Democratic camp over the shutdown. But the lawmakers rebuffed the outreach as Democratic leaders voiced concerns the meeting would prove little more than a photo opportunity bolstering Trump,” per The Post’s Erica Werner.

The economic consequences are piling up: “The partial government shutdown is inflicting far greater damage on the United States economy than previously estimated, the White House acknowledged on Tuesday, as President Trump’s economists doubled projections of how much economic growth is being lost each week the standoff with Democrats continues,” the New York Times’s Jim Tankersly reports.

“The revised estimates from the Council of Economic Advisers show that the shutdown, now in its fourth week, is beginning to have real economic consequences. The analysis, and other projections from outside the White House, suggests that the shutdown has already weighed significantly on growth and could ultimately push the United States economy into a contraction,” per Tankersly.

In order to offset some of the economic impact, our Erica Werner also reports that the administration called back nearly 50,000 furloughed federal employees to work without pay to “fulfill key government tasks, including disbursing tax refunds, overseeing flight safety and inspecting the nation’s food and drug supply.”

Today, the White House has organized a meeting with a different group of House Democrats — the Problem Solvers Caucus, per daily guidance. It’s unclear who will attend the meeting.

Separately, Trump is also set will also have lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo is set to meet with North Korea's top negotiator Kim Yong Chol on Friday in D.C., per CNN’s Kylie Atwood, Joshua Berlinger and Will Ripley before he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. (Trump canceled his trip there due to the shutdown.)

The People

IT'S GETTING A LITTLE CROWDED IN HERE: Ranked on the scale of testing the 2020 waters, Kirsten Gillibrand, Sherrod Brown, Beto O'Rourke, and Amy Klobuchar — in that order — all managed a splash on Tuesday.

Kirsten: Despite pledging to serve a full term in the Senate a few months ago, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced her exploratory committee to run for president on "The Late Show" Tuesday night. She heads to Iowa on Friday. (More details here via the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher).

Despite pledging to serve a full term in the Senate a few months ago, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced her exploratory committee to run for president on "The Late Show" Tuesday night. She heads to Iowa on Friday. (More details here via the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher). Sherrod: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) followed up with an announcement on MSNBC that he'd be embarking on a "Dignity of Work" listening tour in early voting states as a he considers a run. (Read more details here via Buzzfeed's Henry Gomez)

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) followed up with an announcement on MSNBC that he'd be embarking on a "Dignity of Work" listening tour in early voting states as a he considers a run. (Read more details here via Buzzfeed's Henry Gomez) Amy: In a rather hilarious serious of events, Max Marshall paged our @DaveWeigel on Twitter after he discovered what appeared to be a mock up of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-Minn.) presidential campaign slogan at Compass Coffee on 8th Street in Northwest D.C. The tweet containing the photo of an illuminati-esque triangle with mountains and an accompanying description of what the design signified quickly made its rounds on the internet before Klobuchar commented on a critique of the mysterious logo herself: “Hey Kadin, agree . . . must be a very enthusiastic supporter. I love mountains but we mostly have lakes and a few hills in Minnesota. It is an interesting way to develop a logo for any campaign though . . . you are welcome to leave one at a coffee shop near you,” she tweeted.

In a rather hilarious serious of events, Max Marshall paged our @DaveWeigel on Twitter after he discovered what appeared to be a mock up of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-Minn.) presidential campaign slogan at Compass Coffee on 8th Street in Northwest D.C. The tweet containing the photo of an illuminati-esque triangle with mountains and an accompanying description of what the design signified quickly made its rounds on the internet before Klobuchar commented on a critique of the mysterious logo herself: “Hey Kadin, agree . . . must be a very enthusiastic supporter. I love mountains but we mostly have lakes and a few hills in Minnesota. It is an interesting way to develop a logo for any campaign though . . . you are welcome to leave one at a coffee shop near you,” she tweeted. Beto: The Post's Jenna Johnson delivered the first piece on O'Rourke that scratched beyond the surface authenticity test and Obama comparisons and actually asked the former Texas congressman where he stands on the issues. In a two-hour interview, O'Rourke called for debate on the issues and showed no cohesive political belief system. At one point, he even questioned the constitution, asking whether or not "security agreements in every continent" can still "be managed by the same principles that were set down 230-plus years ago?" Hopefully O'Rourke can find some answers to these questions by the time he sits down with Oprah on Feb. 5 in Times Square.

Rae Samuels holds the last bottle of beer that was distilled before prohibition went into effect in Chicago, Ill., Dec. 29, 1930. The bottle of Schlitz has been insured for $25,000. (AP Photo)

Outside the Beltway

THE DRIEST JANUARIES: In the first two decades of the 20th century, Americans lived in a country divided — over war, over race and over immigration and urbanization. The time was ripe for a fall guy. One hundred years ago today, The Post’s Mary Beth Albright reminds us, that fall guy was liquor. On Jan. 16, 1919, the Nebraska state legislature approved the 18th Amendment, giving Prohibition the two-thirds support of U.S. states it needed for ratification.

For this week’s dose (or, more appropriately, shot) of historical context, Power Up talked to Mary Beth, food anchor at Post Video, for some perspective on those dark, dry days — and how they shaped today’s drinking and social culture.

After ratification, Americans had one year before the purchase or production of alcohol would be made illegal, Mary Beth writes us. “GIVEN ONE YEAR OF GRACE,” The Post’s front page declared . Since Prohibition allowed the consumption of liquor already in-home, the next 12 months saw heroic stockpiling.

. Since Prohibition allowed the consumption of liquor already in-home, the next 12 months saw heroic stockpiling. Home drinking was less taboo , Mary Beth wrote, because at least families were together. Plus, saloons had become “a proxy for issues not discussed in public life: domestic violence, child neglect, and the ‘syphilis of the innocent’ (venereal disease transferred from philandering husbands to unsuspecting wives).”

, Mary Beth wrote, because at least families were together. Plus, saloons had become “a proxy for issues not discussed in public life: domestic violence, child neglect, and the ‘syphilis of the innocent’ (venereal disease transferred from philandering husbands to unsuspecting wives).” So, inside homes they went. “Home entertaining and the dinner party rose in popularity,” Mary Beth wrote. One socialite observed, that “people expect more [liquor] at a dinner party than before Prohibition.” For the first time, Mary Beth added, men and women drank together at house parties where no food was served.

“Home entertaining and the dinner party rose in popularity,” Mary Beth wrote. One socialite observed, that “people expect more [liquor] at a dinner party than before Prohibition.” For the first time, Mary Beth added, men and women drank together at house parties where no food was served. Today, well after the 21st Amendment repealed Prohibition, those 13 or so dry years continue to shape America’s laws and cultural norms. Over the next year, follow along as Mary Beth and the rest of the Post’s Food team examines Prohibition’s roots and lasting effects. And, as always, keep sending us your cocktail recipes.

Groups gather for the Women's March on Washington in 2017 in Washington, D.C. (The Washington Post/Amanda Voisard)

In the Media

Viral

