HOW TO LOSE FRIENDS AND ALIENATE PEOPLE (IN 18 DAYS): Have another government shutdown. Which is something President Trump hasn't ruled out. Yet again. But there are other options:

1. A deal is hashed out: A gang of 17 Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate Appropriations panels has been charged with the uphill task of negotiating an agreement to prevent another shutdown by Feb. 15. Despite the formal “reset” button hit Friday to resume talking under less dysfunctional conditions, Democrats and Republicans seemed to retreat to their previous positions. Trump himself told the Wall Street Journal's Peter Nicholas and Kristina Peterson he thought the committee's chances of successfully negotiating an agreement were “less than 50-50.”

Some key red lines: Democrats have flatly rejected $5.7 billion for a “medieval wall” along the southern border while Trump's previous proposal ruled out a permanent path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers” and other immigrants in the United States under temporary protected status. (Or what his base and conservative media refers to as “amnesty.") Democrats say they're willing to fund a “smart wall,” but they're unwilling to gut asylum laws to make that happen. Another big unknown: whether Trump is willing to go below his $5.7 asking figure and if so, by how much.

Reconciling rhetoric and defining the terms of the debate: A path out exists if both sides can claim rhetorical victory by plussing up money for defense of the southern border, including funding for some kind of barrier along with more technology and Border Patrol agents. Trump could call it a wall and Democrats could dub it border security . "We've talked past each other to a certain extent, particularly on the notion of barriers," Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) optimistically said Friday. "I don't think we're that far apart."

Bolstering that argument: "Democrats have always in the past voted for some barrier, and now they are not going to because it's being offered by President Trump. That's politics," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Chuck Todd Sunday on "Meet the Press."

2. Trump declares a national emergency: “The president’s commitment is to defend the nation, and he will do it either with or without Congress,” Trump's Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday.” The Post's Bob Costa and Felicia Sonmez report that Trump told advisers over the weekend that declaring a national emergency “may be his best option as he scrambles to assert himself in a divided government and secure wall funding, according to four people involved in the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.”

Per Bob and Felicia: “The White House Counsel’s Office, led by Pat Cipollone, has prepared drafts of declarations, and Trump spent much of Thursday night reviewing them in the White House residence as he watched TV coverage of the shutdown, according to two White House officials familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.”

But: Republicans have overwhelmingly spoken out against the use of an emergency declaration — and the use of executive power — as a means to Trump's political end.

3. Fund the government without the wall: This seems pretty unlikely given how central Trump's wall is to his identity — and capitulating on his most prominent campaign promise would not bode well for burgeoning 2020 reelection efforts. But we suppose it's always possible Trump could go silently into the night, to the choir of gloating Democrats, as he did this past Friday by finally agreeing to reopen the government. After following him down the last shutdown rabbit hole, congressional Republicans, fearing more backlash, are unlikely to do the same again.

Key: “He put a lot of American federal workers through hell for nothing. This whole idea of building the wall was not something that had any validity on Capitol Hill,” former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele told my colleagues Seung Min Kim and Sean Sullivan. “If this was a such a priority for them, why didn’t they pass it over the last two years?”

However, take a glance at Trump's latest tweets and it looks like another cave is unlikely. And it's sentiments like the below from Ken Blackwell of the Family Research Council that are preventing Trump from giving up:

“I think that if he gets movement and he gets a reasonable construction schedule on a good portion of the 230 miles, that his base will be right back and be totally engaged,” Blackwell told Seung Min and Sean. He added: “If he doesn’t get any movement and he doesn’t pull the trigger [on an emergency declaration], then the base will be frustrated. You will start to see some serious deterioration of support.”

4. We head into another shutdown: After a painful 35 days that left 800,000 federal employees without paychecks, most lawmakers agreed that legislation needs to be passed ASAP to outlaw shutdowns, stopping them from being used as a negotiating tactic. Both Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Portman (R-Ohio) have introduced anti-shutdown legislation.

“Shutting down the government should be as off limits in budget negotiations as chemical warfare is in real warfare,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) told the New York Times's Carl Hulse.

Yet Trump told the Wall Street Journal that another shutdown is “certainly an option” and called it doubtful he'd support any deal that gives him less than $5.7 billion dollars for his wall. Mulvaney also told Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” Trump is prepared to follow through on another closure if necessary.

The people Trump might not want to listen to for advice this time around? The Bulwark's Charlie Sykes has a good rundown of the figures who encouraged the shutdown disaster.

A Wall Street Journal / NBC News poll released yesterday that was conducted at the tail end of the government shutdown:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signs a deal to reopen the government on Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PRESS PLAY: Democrats finally have their chance to introduce and debate some of their legislative priorities now that the government has reopened. The New York Times's Nick Fandos has a super helpful rundown of their priorities:

Wage gap bill: “Leading Democrats also plan to reintroduce a marquee bill to close the pay gap between men and women that they have fought to enact for years.”

BDS movement bill: “In the Senate, Republicans will try to push through a bipartisan Middle East policy bill that includes a disputed provision targeting the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. With the measure, Republicans will test for fractures in the resurgent Democratic Party, where Palestinian rights activists have found new voices in House freshmen such as Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.”

SOTU: “Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Trump also are likely to renew discussion in the coming days about a date to reschedule the president’s State of the Union address, which was previously scheduled for Tuesday and became a casualty of the shutdown.”

Prescription drugs: “And Sen Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, will convene the Senate Finance Committee for the first in what he said would be a series of sessions focused on 'the sky-high cost' of prescription drugs — one of the few areas in which Democrats and some Republicans believe they could reach an agreement with Mr. Trump this term."

Confirmations: “In the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans will effectively restart the gears of machinery they used in the last Congress to confirm record numbers of conservative judges to lifetime appointments on federal courts all over the country. On the agenda for a meeting on Tuesday are [William] Barr, Mr. Trump’s nominee for attorney general, as well as six potential federal appeals court judges and more than three dozen other judicial nominees, the committee’s chairman, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said last week."

<Proceed with caution>: Of course, don't forget about the slew of Democratic investigations into Trump and his administration's neverending controversies, which Democrats plan to kick off this week. A Washington Post/ ABC News poll released yesterday showed that the “American people have mixed feelings about investigating President Trump, with clear majorities wanting newly empowered Democrats to dig into his personal finances and foreign ties but most believing that Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings,” per The Post's Scott Clement.

More from poll: “Six in 10 adults support the party using its congressional authority to obtain and release Trump’s tax returns, the survey shows. Similar majorities support Democrats investigating suspected financial ties between Trump and foreign governments, the president’s relationship and communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as possible collusion in the 2016 campaign.”

"And yet a 46 percent plurality suspect Democrats will 'go too far' in their inquiries of Trump, while just over one-third think they will handle it about right," the poll finds.

Key: “Democrats may have difficulty balancing pressure for aggressive investigations and perhaps impeachment of Trump from their party’s base with the need to avoid alienating independent voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.”

COUNTING COUPS: Venezuelan opposition leaders are in talks with “sympathetic” civilian and military leaders about overthrowing the government of President Nicolás Maduro, according to self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó, report our Andreina Aponte, Anthony Faiola and Rachelle Krygier.

The key quote: “Guaidó told The Post that talks with the military were proceeding behind the scenes. He also hailed a move on Saturday by Maduro’s former military attaché in Washington to switch allegiance to Guaidó.”

"We have been in talks with government officials, civilian and military men," Guaidó said. "This is a very delicate subject involving personal security. We are meeting with them, but discreetly."

Generally speaking: “Antonio Rivero, a Venezuelan general in exile in Miami, said he has spoken with high, middle and lower military officials who find fault with Maduro but remain fearful of a full break. “Many soldiers are desperate,” Rivero said. “The armed forces are broken already.”

On the ground: “In the slum of Petare in eastern Caracas, anti-Maduro residents approached National Guard stations to hand out fliers with an amnesty pledge to encourage the drab-clad guards to turn against Maduro. One guard burned the paper as they shouted, “Soldier, my friend, you’re the only one missing.”

Who is Guaidó, the 35-year-old National Assembly leader who last week declared himself the legitimate Venezuelan leader? Faiola has a refreshed profile of the industrial engineer not well-known internationally.

He tweets: “Guaidó’s Twitter bio describes him simply as a 'public servant' who is 'in love with Venezuela.' He has held one public post when he was elected legislator for the state of Vargas, in 2015. Before that, he was part of a student movement that protested then-President Hugo Chávez in 2007.”

"The son of a commercial pilot and teacher, Guaidó grew up in a middle-class family, one of eight children. His mentor, Leopoldo López, founded the Popular Will party in 2009 and led a wave of protests in 2014 before being jailed. He is still under house arrest."

“Guaidó inherited the top post at the Popular Will party, partly because most of its leadership has been jailed or fled the country. On Jan. 5, he was named the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which maintains broad recognition internationally despite having been stripped of its powers by Maduro in 2017.”

Two nations — the United States and Cuba — loom over the Venezuela crisis.

The Rubio factor: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a vocal anti-Maduro lawmaker, rejected on Sunday the idea the U.S. would participate in a coup to overthrow the current government. “Rubio, speaking on CNN’s 'State of the Union,' said the United States is 'simply supporting the democratic institutions' in Venezuela, along with many other countries in the Western Hemisphere,” reports The Post's Dan Lamothe.

'I don't know who's calling for that': "The United States always retains the right — always, anywhere in the world in any instance — to protect its national security," Rubio added. "So I'm not going to justify military intervention because I don't know who's calling for that. What I said is that everything is an option because we always have an option to defend our national security in cases where it is threatened."

“The United States always retains the right — always, anywhere in the world in any instance — to protect its national security,” Rubio added. The New York Times's Kirk Semple noted many, including Rubio, believe Cuba is behind the forces propping up Maduro in power.

Pro: “Cuba is a longtime ally of Venezuela and its biggest supporter in the region. The government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel has offered Mr. Maduro its 'unwavering solidarity' and called Venezuela’s political turmoil “the attempt to impose a coup d’état, a puppet government at the service of the United States.”

Con: "In the view of many of Mr. Maduro's opponents, however, Cuba is to blame in large part for the Venezuelan president's endurance in office. They point to the presence of Cuban operatives in the country — spies, intelligence and political advisers, counterintelligence agents, military trainers — and contend that they have propped up Mr. Maduro by helping to suppress dissent within the armed forces and throughout society."

Sen. Kamala Harris. (D-Calif.) waves to the crowd as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

2020 WATCH: Kamala Harris and Howard Schultz shared the spotlight on Sunday night — for very different reasons. A crowd of 20,000 gathered to support Harris's *official* presidential campaign launch in her hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Harris delivered a rousing speech to a seemingly exuberant and diverse crowd, touching on topics from “Medicare for All to middle-class tax cuts and tuition-free college, frequently invoking her own history as the child of two immigrants and a criminal prosecutor who, she said, spent her life 'fighting for the people,'" reports BuzzFeed's Molly Hensley-Clancy.

Her speech, which called for “moral clarity,” was widely praised. Harris is among the candidates Trump's White House has shared some concerns about, per the New York Times's Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman: “Mr. Trump is especially fixated on two well-known Democrats, speaking frequently about Joseph R. Biden Jr., the former vice president whom Mr. Trump regards as his most dangerous potential opponent, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Some of his advisers are more preoccupied with two other would-be challengers, who would offer a starker generational contrast with the 72-year-old president: Senator Kamala Harris of California and Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas Senate candidate.”

No mention of Trump directly but shots fired: “We have foreign powers infecting the White House like malware . . . When we have children in cages, crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call that border security — that’s a human rights abuse. And that’s not our America.”

Schultz, on the other hand, incurred the wrath of the left on the Internet after he told Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes” that he's considering running as an independent in 2020, a worrisome prospect for Democrats. The former CEO of Starbucks has previously expressed skepticism of the party's leftward shift toward policies he's said are “unrealistic.”

Per the AP's Gene Johnson: “He’s been a longtime Democratic donor . . . He has also criticized Trump, telling employees that the president was creating 'chaos' and hurting business; calling Trump’s tax cuts for corporations unnecessary and reckless; and vowing to hire 10,000 refugees after Trump issued an executive order banning travel from seven mostly Muslim nations.”

“But some of his views might clash with a Democratic Party gearing up to unseat Trump. While some potential nominees, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and [Harris}, have endorsed single-payer health care, heavily taxing the rich or free tuition at public colleges, Schultz has criticized some such proposals as unrealistic and instead emphasized expanding the economy and curbing entitlements to get the national debt under control.”

“It would be a shame if he somehow assisted this guy to become a two-termer,” Will Stiles, a Starbucks employee for 17 years told the AP, referring to Trump.

Read more on Harris's bid from The Post's Matt Viser; and on Schultz from Michael Scherer.

Ratio much?

Sunday was Holocaust Remembrance day:

