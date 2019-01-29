Good morning, Power Uppers. The State of the Union is back on. Robert Mueller's report could be almost complete. We might be intervening militarily in Venezuela. Everyone and their mom is running for president. And it's only Tuesday. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up and come meet me in person tomorrow morning!

Noted poll watched President Trump might not be too please by today's findings. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Outside the Beltway

2020 WATCH: Fifty-six percent of all Americans said they would “definitely not vote for him” if President Trump becomes the Republican nominee next year, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll out this morning. Nearly two-thirds of all women said they would definitely not vote for Trump, versus 48 percent of men. Only 14 percent of all Americans say they'd consider voting for Trump, while 28 percent of those surveyed would definitely vote to reelect the president.

Key breakdown: “Majorities of independents (59 percent), women (64 percent) and suburbanites (56 percent) rule out supporting Trump for a second term,” Michael Scherer and Scott Clement report this morning.

Michael Scherer and Scott Clement report this morning. Attn Mr. Trump: The numbers, overall, are ominous for a president with historically low approval ratings staring down tough negotiations over his border wall, the release of the Mueller report and a slew of Democratic investigations and subpoenas. “While 75 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve of Trump’s performance in office when asked separately, nearly one in three say they would like to nominate someone other than Trump to be the GOP candidate for president.”

The numbers, overall, are ominous for a president with historically low approval ratings staring down tough negotiations over his border wall, the release of the Mueller report and a slew of Democratic investigations and subpoenas. “While 75 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve of Trump’s performance in office when asked separately, And in comparison to the six polls conducted during President Barack Obama's first term, Trump's standing is precarious: “between 41 percent and 46 percent said they would “definitely not vote for” Obama. This includes an October 2011 poll in which Obama’s approval rating sank to 42 percent with his disapproval at 54 percent. Obama won reelection in 2012, with 51.1 percent of the popular vote to his rival Mitt Romney’s 47 percent.”

Trump's standing is precarious: “between 41 percent and 46 percent said they would “definitely not vote for” Obama. This includes an October 2011 poll in which Obama’s approval rating sank to 42 percent with his disapproval at 54 percent. Obama won reelection in 2012, with 51.1 percent of the popular vote to his rival Mitt Romney’s 47 percent.” In Wisconsin, which Trump won by less than one percentage point in 2016, he president appears to face an uphill climb at this point in time, according to a Marquette Law School poll released yesterday: "30 percent of Wisconsin voters “strongly” approve of Trump and 46 percent “strongly” disapprove. These people (three-quarters of the electorate) are pretty locked in, to Trump’s disadvantage. The other quarter of the electorate is soft in its opinion: 14 percent of voters 'somewhat' approve, 7 percent 'somewhat' disapprove and 4 percent don’t know."

Meanwhile, Democrats are having commitment problems: “When asked who they would support today for the Democratic presidential nomination, 56 percent of self-identified Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents did not offer a name. No candidate receives double-digit support, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) leading the pack,” Scherer and Clement report.

Among the group, Biden was favored by 9 percent of Democratic-leaning voters, followed by Harris with 8 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Trump were named by 4 percent, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) with 3 percent. Former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) each got 2 percent.

Perhaps the most important takeaway for up-and-coming Democratic candidates: Democratic voters are divided over the issues most important to them. When given a list of four options, 31 percent said “improving the health care system;” 21 percent said “reducing economic inequality;” 18 percent said “reducing racial and gender discrimination;” and 15 percent said “combating global warming.”

Read the full polling memo here. The poll was conducted Jan. 21 to 24 among a random national sample of 1,001 adults, with a 3.5 percent margin of error.

At a CNN town hall at Iowa's Drake University on Monday night, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) staked out her positions on two of those topics:

Harris endorsed the Green New Deal: “I support a Green New Deal. And I will tell you why. Climate change is an existential threat to us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it. We have got to deal with the reality of the fact that there are people trying to peddle some idea that we should deny it, and they're peddling science fiction, instead of what we should do, which is rely on science fact . . . And our planet is at great risk. And I think that the fact that we have policymakers who are in the pockets of Big Oil and Big Coal don't fully appreciate the fact that we are looking at something that is presenting an existential threat to our country.”

“I support a Green New Deal. And I will tell you why. Climate change is an existential threat to us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it. We have got to deal with the reality of the fact that there are people trying to peddle some idea that we should deny it, and they're peddling science fiction, instead of what we should do, which is rely on science fact . . . And our planet is at great risk. And I think that the fact that we have policymakers who are in the pockets of Big Oil and Big Coal don't fully appreciate the fact that we are looking at something that is presenting an existential threat to our country.” (Meanwhile, Trump pleaded in a tweet last night for global warming to “please come back fast, we need you!” as the polar vortex bore down on the Midwest).

She endorsed Medicare-for-all: “That's just the bottom line,” Harris said. “Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don't have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require. Who of us has not had that situation, where you've got to wait for approval, and the doctor says, well, I don't know if your insurance company is going to cover this? Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on,” Harris told Jake Tapper.

Harris declined to call the existence of multibillionaires “in a society where nearly 1 in 5 children live in poverty” morally indefensible and instead touted her middle-class tax cut bill. “But what we would do is, for families who are making less than $100,000 a year, they would receive a $6,000 tax credit that they could receive $500 a month, understanding that we have so many families in America right now that are a $500 emergency away from complete financial catastrophe,” Harris told the crowd. She added that the top 1 percent, “people who are making $10 million a year, who have $50 million a year, they need to pay more taxes.”

The Schultz hate train continued, while the former Starbucks CEO moved full steam ahead: Our Bob Costa reported that Schultz hired former Obama White House aide Bill Burton to serve as a top aide and communications strategist. And Schultz adviser Steve Schmidt told Politico that the businessman would save the Democratic Party from nominating “someone who is so far to the left that it guarantees Trump a reelection.”

“They have done polling to gauge a potential path for Schultz, and they argue that if Schultz runs, he will open up presidential politics to not only independent voters, but to a swath of non-battleground states that campaigns typically ignore,” Schmidt told David Siders, Daniel Lippman and Daniel Strauss.

Meanwhile, Trump attacked Schultz on Twitter yesterday, which some believe was the president's way of baiting him into the race. The New York Times's Maggie Haberman confirmed these suspicions: “Trump told the crowd at the Trump Hotel tonight fundraiser that he was trying to get Howard Schultz into the race with his tweet earlier today because he thinks he'll help him, per attendee.”

There are not many things that Mike Bloomberg agrees with Trump on but this is one of them. The former New York mayor who has been weighing a 2020 run tweeted in response to Schultz's announcement: “In 2020, the great likelihood is that an independent would just split the anti-Trump vote and end up reelecting the President. That's a risk I refused to run in 2016 and we can't afford to run it now.”

Why you should subscribe to my colleague Dave Weigel's newsletter if you don't already:

One fallacy you’ll never see me fall for is that an election bt Trump and “someone on the left like Warren” would leave a huge path in the middle.



If you’re saying that, find me the polls and point to the *unpopular* idea the left is running on. There isn’t one. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 28, 2019

The People

CLIFF SIMS'S BOOK IS OUT: Power Up chatted with the former White House staffer whose book, “Team of Vipers: My Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House,” is out today. The book has penetrated the walls of his former employer — Politico's Dan Lippman reported yesterday that Trump is “very pissed off” and “really hopping mad” at the juicy and detailed account of life in Trump's White House, as are former and current White House staffers who've been tasked with pushing back, according to one former West Wing aide.

Trump himself has yet to lash out himself over the portrait of a White House gone haywire, but the news cycle is short.

What differentiates the Alabama native's story from the rest of the pack and lends it more credence than say, Omarosa or Chris Christie's forays into nonfiction, is the introspective journey on which Sims takes readers as he grapples with his own admittedly shameless behavior during his time with Trump. Narrated with a folksy twang, Sims attempts to reconcile the president's controversial positions with his own personal beliefs and how being in proximity to power scrambled the lines between the two. Unlike other careerists who have occupied space in Trump world, Sims is unbridled by an unspoken fealty to his former principle and the political repercussions that other formers still fear. It makes for a great read. Our conversation below, edited very lightly for length:

Power Up: Overall, the book isn't very critical of President Trump himself, but more so of the people around him. That, in and of itself, is a criticism, though, right? Do you believe that the president is as skilled a CEO, manager, dealmaker as he touts himself to be?

Sims: I didn’t focus on being critical or not critical of anyone -- I just wanted to tell the truth as I saw it. I’m probably the most critical of myself out of everyone, actually. But in terms of the president specifically, my goal was to tell first-hand stories that help people understand how he operates, what makes him tick, how he approaches decision-making, etc. I do think there are aspects of the way he leads that make him very effective. For example, there are illustrations in the book about how he searches for ways to increase his leverage -- and, at times, creates leverage out of thin air -- during negotiations. On the other hand, he seemed to have a total aversion to managing the staff.

Power Up: This idea perpetuated inside the DC bubble that people like John Kelly, [former Defense Secretary Jim] Mattis, [ex-White House economic adviser] Gary Cohn, etc. were so necessary in order to save America from Trump, or save Trump from Trump -- do you think those concerns are valid?

Sims: No, but I do think every president needs smart, deeply knowledgeable and experienced advisers who are empowered to candidly share their opinions ... One of the things that I think might surprise people is that, in my experience, President Trump is very open to diverse opinions. Just consider the ideological diversity on the trade team -- Peter Navarro wants to slap a tariff on everything and Gary Cohn and others wanted to go the opposite direction! Hearing from a diverse group of opinions can lead to better outcomes, but that only works when everyone ultimately subordinates their views to the president’s and executes on his final decisions. That’s where things seemed to break down at times in Trump’s White House, and I don’t think that’s right. Imagine the precedent that it sets if it’s somehow seen as patriotic for White House staffers to actively undermine, slow-walk, or otherwise derail the agenda of the duly elected president.

Power Up: Your excerpt documenting the president's desire for a graphic advertising campaign to respond to the opioid crisis is pretty shocking: “We need people dying in a ditch. I want bodies stacked on top of bodies … Do it like they did cigarettes. They had body bags piled all over the streets and ugly people with giant holes in their faces and necks." This idea was never ultimately executed. But is this how policy is made in the White House?

Sims: In this particular scene it’s Trump the communicator basically saying -- in his own, uniquely Trumpian way -- that the anti-smoking TV campaigns were effective because they were edgy and showed the real-life, horrifying effects of smoking, and he wanted to replicate that with the administration’s response to the opioid crisis. I wouldn’t read too much into it in terms of policy. But when it came to communications, that is often how it works. There are multiple scenes in the book -- during the health care push, tax overhaul, and others -- when Trump is commenting in great detail about various messaging and branding strategies. There’s no doubt he does all of that on the fly, straight from his gut.

Power Up: You write about being up close for Trump's reactions to Charlottesville, an episode that sparked perhaps the most sustained backlash throughout his past two years in office. Do you think the president is racist?

Sims: No, I don’t, and I go into that in the book. There’s a vivid scene where the Congressional Black Caucus comes to meet with the president and I think their reaction to him inside the room -- versus what they’ve said about him publicly -- is revealing. The data also shows that his economic agenda has been particularly beneficial to minority communities. The “opportunity zones” portion of the tax bill, for instance, is something that he and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) were both adamant about. On the other hand, I do think the president has missed some important opportunities to help lead racial healing and reconciliation. I think he could be much more sensitive in that regard.

Power Up: What have you heard about the White House's reaction to the book? Has it been difficult to separate yourself from people who had such an impact on your life? Do you feel you betrayed anyone?

Sims: I’ve heard from some people who think it’s an honest portrait of what it’s like in there -- good, bad and otherwise. I’ve heard from some who are angry. I’ve heard from some who are generally amused by it all. And I’ve heard from others who love it. I’m still very close to many of the people I was in a foxhole with in Trump world. This is one of those times in life when you find out who your real friends are, though. Ha!

Power Up: What's your over/under on the president tweeting about the book?

Sims: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Power Up: Can we talk about Stephen Miller? You write about some of his harsh anti-immigrant language and beliefs. For example, from Miller: "I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched American soil." How has he managed to maintain his perch and position of power in a White House notorious for chewing people up and spitting them out rather quickly? And can you describe the extent of his influence on Trump's policies?

Sims: I don’t think that’s a policy position that Stephen is pushing for -- he would know that’s not feasible. It was an off-hand comment that I do, however, think gets at a deeper view of the refugee issue. I write extensively in the book about my experience in the Middle East working with Syrian refugees. I’ve spent a lot of time with families over whose entire lives have been devastated, so I can’t help but see their faces when the issue comes up ... As far as Stephen goes, the things I respect about him are that he has a fully-formed worldview, he owns it, and he fights hard for what he believes. He’s an interesting personality, to say the least. He’s a savvy operator internally, as I point out in my book with the specific example of how deftly he navigated the Kushner-Bannon fights. Ultimately I think he’s able to stick around because he shares the president’s worldview and his gut-level policy beliefs -- particularly on immigration, trade and foreign affairs -- and he’s proven himself to be indispensable in the president’s speech writing process.

Power Up: What was your biggest “OMG” moment during your 500 days?

Sims: Probably the day we flew to the coast of Virginia on Air Force One, got on an Osprey [helicopter] and landed on the deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, rode down a basketball-court-size elevator to the hanger bay below, where the president gave a speech to a couple of thousand sailors, then did it all in reverse ... The whole thing was definitely a “whoa-is-this-real-life?” kind of experience. That also happened to be the day then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself, so it was a wild one, even by Trump White House standards.

Power Up: What's next?

Sims: Hopefully, the bestseller list! Then, who knows? I’m enjoying my communications consulting work and having more time with my wife. We’re adopting a child from Colombia, so we’re obviously very excited about that. I like how a book reviewer from NPR put it: “Sims could be around for some time as a consultant or TV pundit. He could also go back to Alabama or disappear into missionary work somewhere in the world. For the moment, however, he stands as a both a model and a cautionary case for all those assuming a stint at the White House is the making of a career.”

The SOTU is back on for Feb. 5:

National security adviser John Bolton speaks as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens during a press briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

At the White House

JOHN BOLTON'S YELLOW NOTEPAD: The Trump administration imposed sanctions against Venezuela's state-owned oil monopoly designed to further weaken President Nicolás Maduro and halt his main source of revenue. The move, announced by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Security Adviser John Bolton, will "require U.S. companies doing business with Venezuela to divert payments to special blocked accounts and will affect Citgo, the Venezuelan-owned, Houston-based oil company, and Valero, the American oil refiner that is the largest in the United States," The Post reports. That money will eventually be available to interim president Juan Guaidó, whom the United States recognized last week a part of the U.S. plan to strengthen his hand, according to Mnuchin.

Responding to concerns that sanctions could potentially hurt Venezuelans, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement that sanctions “do not target the innocent people of Venezuela and will not prohibit humanitarian assistance including the provision of medicine and medical devices, which are desperately needed after years of economic destruction under Maduro’s rule.”

Vox's Alex Ward reports that some U.S. officials are worried that sanctions will simply give “Maduro even more ammunition to say that the U.S. aims to orchestrate a coup against it. If the economy tanks even further than it already has, the Venezuelan leader can blame the U.S. sanctions and perhaps regain some favor among elites — particularly the military leadership — whose support he needs to remain in power.”

But it was Bolton's yellow notepad, that he so conveniently gripped right below a phrase scribbled in black ink, that reverberated most: "5,000 troops to Colombia,” it read.

“The president has made it very clear on this matter that all options are on the table,” Bolton told reporters at the White House in response to questions about military intervention in the region.

“As the President has said, all options are on the table,” a White House spokesman told CNN's Kevin Liptak of Bolton's scribbles.

A diplomat who attended a briefing at the State Department yesterday said those gathered were told the U.S. will not intervene in the region militarily. But the diplomat added that it doesn't seem to matter what State officials say given the haphazard decisionmaking process characteristic of the Trump administration.

Evan Ellis, a senior nonresident associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Power Up it's possible that Bolton's notepad slip was part of a not-so-subtle messaging campaign to signal U.S. resolve. "I think the U.S. has shown a very strong commitment to this already, so this goes beyond, 'we hope things work out for Guaidó and it's great that he's democratically elected.'"

Kelly Magsamen, a former NSC staffer under Presidents Bush and Obama had a more straightforward take, tweeting: “If the Administration is undertaking a messaging campaign on use of force in Venezuela as a form of coercive diplomacy, it is beyond irresponsible. You only threaten “all options” when you mean it and only in situations where a real threat to our national security is at stake.”

Guaidó will appear on Fox Business tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time

White House spokesman's explanation for Bolton's "5,000 troops to Colombia" memo on his legal pad: "As the President has said, all options are on the table." pic.twitter.com/3ZOtMGwjxB — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 28, 2019

WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE DOESN'T WANT YOU TO READ: The latest Congressional Budget Office report that says the partial government shutdown cut into economic growth and "reduced federal spending by about $3 billion and cut into overall U.S. economic growth," according to NPR's Jim Zarroli.

Lowered GDP: “The report says that because of the shutdown, which lasted from Dec. 22 through last Friday, about $18 billion in discretionary government spending was delayed. Most of the money will be spent later, now that the shutdown has ended. As a result, the nation's gross domestic product will be about 0.2 percentage points lower for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.4 percentage points lower during the first quarter of 2019 than it would have been, although part of that will be recouped later in the year.”

More from NPR: “The official report on gross domestic product is released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and was due out on Wednesday. However, the shutdown has delayed the release of this report, for the fourth quarter of 2018, the agency said Monday. The GDP report is one of the ways economists get a handle on how the economy is doing, and it may come out next week, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.”

Key: “Some of the affected private sector businesses will never recoup the income they lost, CBO said.”

Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted there was "no permanent damage to the economy” during a White House briefing, arguing the White House often disagrees with the CBO.

The Investigations

IT'S ALL HAPPENING: “I have been fully briefed on the investigation and I look forward to Director Mueller delivering the final report,” Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker said during a news conference. “I am comfortable that the decisions that were made are going to be reviewed . . . Right now, you know, the investigation is, I think, close to being completed.” The Post's Devlin Barrett reports that Whitaker made these comments while he was answering questions after announcing indictments against Chinese technology firm Huawei and “though brief, represent the most extensive comments on the subject by any senior law enforcement official in recent months.”

“Other Mueller cases are still working through the court system, and that process could take months. Law enforcement officials, however, have said Mueller envisions eventually handing off prosecutorial work from his investigation to U.S. attorneys. Two assistant U.S. attorneys in D.C. were assigned to work with Mueller’s team on the prosecution of Stone — a sign that Mueller is perhaps anticipating a time when he will have to hand off the case to the permanent Justice Department apparatus,” Barrett writes.

Michael Cohen has new lawyers and has agreed to testify, privately, before the House Intelligence Committee on Feb. 9. He's already testifying behind closed doors at the Senate Intelligence Committee on Feb. 12.

New developments, via CNN:

In the Media

